Mayfield Article Thegratefulhead : 12/8/2017 12:42 pm

- ( I have watched this kid. Accurate and athletic. I think he is the best of the QBs. Link - ( New Window

I agree! JFIB : 12/8/2017 12:46 pm Unfortunately, if we don't trade up I fear he will be gone by the time we pick.

If we win even one game more this season Bold Ruler : Mod : 12/8/2017 12:49 pm It might really screw the new GM in getting the QB they want.

I am scared Thegratefulhead : 12/8/2017 12:52 pm That we are going be "safe" I think this kid has that chip on his shoulder, the thing that makes Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Bret Favre, Aaron Rodgers great. Those guys don't just want to beat you, they want to cut your throat and piss on your corpse. Mayfield has that, you can tell, that SOB fucking hates to lose.

I like the arm on this kid. Dodge : 12/8/2017 12:57 pm Someone linked a mock draft and had the Jets taking him at 11.

Big 12 defenses were non-existent again JonC : 12/8/2017 1:03 pm I don't think think he's a top 5 pick.

I don't think the Giants will . . . . TC : 12/8/2017 1:03 pm : link and maybe shouldn't draft him, but unless the Giants trade down (Very possibly a good idea.) I don't think he'll go where the Giants draft. I think there'll be enough concern about his size and how his excellent college athleticism will translate to the NFL to drive him down.



But, yes, he's easily the most exciting QB prospect in this draft!

Don't care where we draft Thegratefulhead : 12/8/2017 1:04 pm If this kid is available I leave the phone off the hook and run over old people and children sprinting to the podium. Any doubters, just go watch him. I dunno, I have watched Darnold and Rosen and think they will be very good but Mayfield seems to have that fire.

I'd agree except that he did it against Ohio State too. This kid MAY be lighting in a bottle!

Undersized, cocky & lacks self awareness.. Sean : 12/8/2017 1:06 pm Remote throwing pick.

RE: Big 12 defenses were non-existent again Thegratefulhead : 12/8/2017 1:07 pm

Don't care. Do yourself a favor and go watch. Watch him hit players in stride way downfield. Watch his big games. Watch him vs Mahomes last year. I see him play QB and I say yes, I want to watch him play for the next ten years, sign me up.

Who the fuck are you? I've watched him plenty. Third best QB in the draft if he's lucky. And he's a jerkoff.

I like the way Pete in MD : 12/8/2017 1:20 pm he plays but not sure it will translate to the NFL. He's either the next Russell Wilson or the next Johnny Manziel.

This is our guy Thegratefulhead : 12/8/2017 1:21 pm

- ( He opens up the red zone, he can really spin it, is accurate. I want him and Love or Scarbrough. The difference between us and Seattle is Wilson's mobility. Similar teams otherwise. Link - ( New Window

I am just me, an asshole on the internet, just like you. :)

What he does Peppers : 12/8/2017 1:27 pm In the playoff game and potentially in the NC will go a long way in determining his draft position IMO. I like Mayfield. Only knock is his attitude. There's a fine line in being a fiery leader or a shithead.

RE: What he does Thegratefulhead : 12/8/2017 1:31 pm

Quote: In the playoff game and potentially in the NC will go a long way in determining his draft position IMO. I like Mayfield. Only knock is his attitude. There's a fine line in being a fiery leader or a shithead.



Good point, his teammates seem to love him. I think he is on the right side of that line. A QB that could make some time with his feat, has an accurate could do serious fucking damage with OBJ/Shepard/Engram...give us a good back too, Holy shit fuck balls.

In comment 13730406 Peppers said:Good point, his teammates seem to love him. I think he is on the right side of that line. A QB that could make some time with his feat, has an accurate could do serious fucking damage with OBJ/Shepard/Engram...give us a good back too, Holy shit fuck balls.

Forget him.. who is #11 on the Sooners? We should draft him. That guy makes Mayfield look good.

the size and the defense-less Big 12 give me pause LG in NYC : 12/8/2017 1:32 pm but otherwise this is exactly the kind of QB I want. Fiery, playmaker, mobile, has that Tom Brady trait where he absolutely hates to lose.







The boozing and stupidity with the cops is . . . . TC : 12/8/2017 1:37 pm : link no small matter either, particularly in the NYC media market. Might not mean much for the average kid his age, but a kid you're going to bet your franchise on is a different matter. The NY sports press can wreck a team.



Mayfield brunswick : 12/8/2017 1:42 pm : link Plays well against Georgia they will start talking about him being a top 3 pick

I'll admit I haven't seen a ton of his games, Section331 : 12/8/2017 1:45 pm : link I think I've extensively watched 3 this year, but I have my concerns. He gets jittery with guys at his feet, and I have yet to see him make hard throws outside the numbers. A lot of that is due to the offense he plays, which prioritizes making plays in the middle of the field, but I'd need to see that he has the requisite arm strength.



I'm not that concerned about his height, or his off the field hijinks. They need to be vetted, but let's not forget that these are college kids. I did far stupider shit in college.

height giantfan2000 : 12/8/2017 2:02 pm 6 '1 "

no thanks

he would be second shortest QB in league

Russell Wilson is 5'11"







3rd possibly, Drew Brees is 6'0". Some think Mayfield will only measure in at 5'11".



But I don't think his height is that much of an issue, IF he can play his game in the NFL. His game is all about movement, if he can do it in the NFL he could be great, if not, he could be less than ordinary.

In comment 13730461 giantfan2000 said:3rd possibly, Drew Brees is 6'0". Some think Mayfield will only measure in at 5'11".But I don't think his height is that much of an issue, IF he can play his game in the NFL. His game is all about movement, if he can do it in the NFL he could be great, if not, he could be less than ordinary.

well santacruzom : 12/8/2017 2:10 pm Drew Brees is six feet tall. Aaron Rodgers is only an inch taller than Mayfield. And there have been plenty of terrible QB's who are 6'4 or taller.



I get that ideally you'd like a taller QB, and that a lack of height makes it more difficult to transcend other shortcomings. But we've definitely seen that having other skills and abilities can sure transcend a lack of height.

I Honestly don't know what to think of Mayfield as a pro Rjanyg : 12/8/2017 2:15 pm He is very exciting to watch, a little arrogant though.



The height thing doesn't bother me nearly as much as the fact the defenses in the Big 12 weren't anything close to top college defenses.



I do think he will succeed in the NFL I just don't see him as worth a top 5 pick.





So he's going 1st overall?

How about the fact that he's a fucking moron with no self awareness? If you are undersized you better make up for it in all other areas and he doesn't.

Kid has a history of making stupid decision off the field larryflower37 : 12/8/2017 3:03 pm I would not touch him.

Here is why

Texas Tech issue with the coaches

Arrest of drunk and disorderly

Rude gestures on the sideline

Throwing at an opposing players head in warm-ups

6'1"

In a conference with bad defense(could prove more in playoffs)







How does Mayfield stack up to Jackson? mrvax : 12/8/2017 3:14 pm Jackson is a guy who looks exciting to me. I know he's got stuff to work on to make it in the NFL.



Anyone wish to compare the 2?



I like a QB to show some arrogance. Agree with the comment Jimmy Googs : 12/8/2017 3:17 pm above that the UGA game will determine Mayfield's draft spot.



Give me Rosen all day long though. He is the 2018 poster-child for Day 1 starter which we will need...

WELL. The good news is, for weeks, we've been in either the pro- camp or the anti- camp on him, with almost ZERO middle-ground replies.

I am in the pro- camp, but I certainly understand all the comments from those who are not.

I'm sure 14 years ago the sentiment also split on Peyton's little brother.

Future games and Combine workouts aside, the Wonderlic and interviews will be the decision maker to see if the Giants consider him the 1-3 QB on the board.

But the fun will be our continuing polarized comments on him.

Take a lifeloong.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/8/2017 3:25 pm Texas native with a history of making bad decisions and putting him in NYC seems perfectly fine.



Nothing can go wrong there.

I would rather have Lamar Jackson larryflower37 : 12/8/2017 3:25 pm if we are looking for a mobile game changing QB.

You man a 20 year old wasn't perfect in college? Shocking! Simple fact is this kid is a proven winner and his teammates absolutely love him. He's the definitive leader of that team, can make all the throws and make plays with his legs. He will be a star in the nfl but some fans and execs will overthink this just bc he's two inches too short. If you want to build a winning team, mayfield is the best bet in this draft.

Wilson, Brees....Worked OK for them

Did they have a huge lack of self awareness in college coupled with being undersized?

SY does the off field stuff cause you concern?

You man a 20 year old wasn't perfect in college? Shocking! Simple fact is this kid is a proven winner and his teammates absolutely love him. He's the definitive leader of that team, can make all the throws and make plays with his legs. He will be a star in the nfl but some fans and execs will overthink this just bc he's two inches too short. If you want to build a winning team, mayfield is the best bet in this draft.



This stuff is very rarely left in college and usually carries over to his professional life.

IMO I think he is a major bust and will be over drafted.

Should be fun to see how it plays out.(hopefully in Denver)

In comment 13730610 Josh in the City said:This stuff is very rarely left in college and usually carries over to his professional life.IMO I think he is a major bust and will be over drafted.Should be fun to see how it plays out.(hopefully in Denver)

I don't know. Do you?

Yes, it does. Enough to say he isn't worth a top 5 pick? Not ready to say that yet.

He has it Thegratefulhead : 12/8/2017 3:47 pm I have seen him throw with people in his face and at his feet. He is fearless, this is why his teammates love him. He can hit people running at full speed, either down the field or across the field perfectly in stride. Deadly accurate, he can really spin it. I like the Russel Wilson & Steve Young comparisons. He even has touch.

He couldn't even outrun Modus Operandi : 12/8/2017 3:54 pm Three Midwestern cops with a 10 yard lead and then went down like a La Liga soccer player.



Hard pass on this kid.

This is all a moot point ryanmkeane : 12/8/2017 3:54 pm absolutely zero chance a first time GM (and Mara for that matter) risk their very first pick on this guy. No chance.

And even if it is someone like ryanmkeane : 12/8/2017 3:56 pm Gettleman who isn't a first time GM, no way he risks his chance to bring the Giants back to championship caliber on a kid who was grabbing his nuts and taunting KANSAS during a game. Fucking Kansas.

Quote: absolutely zero chance a first time GM (and Mara for that matter) risk their very first pick on this guy. No chance.



Well that may be true but it depends on what Ross and our scouts will say. If we were to make a change, we wouldn't make it until after the draft. So the new GM will depend on Ross and the compiled scouting reports given to him by the regional scouts. In comment 13730663 ryanmkeane said:Well that may be true but it depends on what Ross and our scouts will say. If we were to make a change, we wouldn't make it until after the draft. So the new GM will depend on Ross and the compiled scouting reports given to him by the regional scouts.

Anish ryanmkeane : 12/8/2017 4:02 pm understood, but again, nobody in their right mind who was just hired as a GM by a franchise that badly needs a turnaround in both talent and attitude, is going to take this guy. Let alone the Giants, who with a pick this high, must be signed off on by Mara. No way John Mara would ever take this kid. Especially with Beckham here and everything they've had to deal with regarding his outbursts and taunting shit.

I could ryanmkeane : 12/8/2017 4:03 pm see a team like Arizona taking this kid. Perfect place for him to be - not a ton of media scrutiny and I'm sure Arians would like him.

RE: Anish Thegratefulhead : 12/8/2017 4:26 pm

I can see that, as long as "in your might mind" means passing on kid that will lead the league in passing and win championships. Take Rosen and draft the next Ryan, Stafford or Rivers...Very good but missing "it" I see Mayfield with Rodgers, Brees, Wilson and Young...We see it different. I would be happy with Darnold but isn't as ready as Mayfield. I see Mayfield playing like Wilson did as a rokkie with these offensive weapons....OK Flowers, let speed rusher beat you outside and I will run through that hole for 15 or 20 yards and slide/run out of bounds. We can do it until he learns.

It's interesting how you grouped those QBs so as to support your choice of Mayfield based on no facts or scouting whatsoever. Whatsmore, we can make the correct choice- whether Darnold, Rosen or Mayfield and the likelihood of either of them leading the league in passing anytime soon is absurd.

. Modus Operandi : 12/8/2017 4:38 pm This isn't Madden. There are real human beings on the other side of the ball who



This isn't Madden. There are real human beings on the other side of the ball who would construct a game plan to counter tendencies. You aren't running Mayfield to the sideline for 15-20 yards with any regularity. I assure you. This isn't Madden. There are real human beings on the other side of the ball who would construct a game plan to counter tendencies. You aren't running Mayfield to the sideline for 15-20 yards with any regularity. I assure you.

Whatsmore, we can make the correct choice- whether Darnold, Rosen or Mayfield and the likelihood of either of them leading the league in passing anytime soon is absurd. Jesus man, this is all speculation, it is what makes this fun. If you think facts exists to prove any of this, we cannot have a rational conversation. There would be no busts. That said. I can throw. So can most of them at the top. I think this is a great QB year. I covet accuracy. Hitting someone with elite speed in stride across or down the field is hard in shorts. Posts are a little easier, angle helps. Vertical and perpendicular are hard. Mayfield can do both on the run. In comment 13730735 Modus Operandi said:Jesus man, this is all speculation, it is what makes this fun. If you think facts exists to prove any of this, we cannot have a rational conversation. There would be no busts. That said. I can throw. So can most of them at the top. I think this is a great QB year. I covet accuracy. Hitting someone with elite speed in stride across or down the field is hard in shorts. Posts are a little easier, angle helps. Vertical and perpendicular are hard. Mayfield can do both on the run.

I see Modus Operandi : 12/8/2017 4:44 pm : link So the play where we ask our LT to ole the speed rusher by him was what...speculation?

RE: I see Thegratefulhead : 12/8/2017 4:58 pm : link

Quote: So the play where we ask our LT to ole the speed rusher by him was what...speculation?



It is something I have watched Wilson do. I have seen him do it a few times to start a game. Mayfield has the athletic ability to do this. You don't win the game easy peazy. However, exploiting something that is a weakness for us and strength of the opposing DE is...nice. I get it, you don't like some things about Mayfield. Your concerns are legit. I just see the potential for greatness, you can't "know" I just "feel" different watching him over the other QBs potentially available. I am passionate about it, that's all, sorry if I get ahead of myself.

In comment 13730746 Modus Operandi said:It is something I have watched Wilson do. I have seen him do it a few times to start a game. Mayfield has the athletic ability to do this. You don't win the game easy peazy. However, exploiting something that is a weakness for us and strength of the opposing DE is...nice. I get it, you don't like some things about Mayfield. Your concerns are legit. I just see the potential for greatness, you can't "know" I just "feel" different watching him over the other QBs potentially available. I am passionate about it, that's all, sorry if I get ahead of myself.

RE: RE: I see Modus Operandi : 12/8/2017 5:02 pm : link Quote: you can't "know" I just "feel" different watching him over the other QBs potentially available.



I had the same feeling when I saw my first Cindy Crawford layout. I had the same feeling when I saw my first Cindy Crawford layout.

grateful... ryanmkeane : 12/8/2017 5:02 pm : link i think you are missing my point. Nobody is doubting Mayfield's athleticism and improvisation in the pocket. He definitely has that. What he does not have right at this very moment, is the maturity or decision making to be a franchise quarterback and a leader of a professional football team. To roll the dice on him when you are coming off Eli Manning, would be a huge, huge, huge gamble that I don't think a GM who was just hired as the New York Giants GM to turn around their franchise would be willing to make.

Not saying ryanmkeane : 12/8/2017 5:04 pm : link Mayfield won't a huge success in the NFL. He certainly could be. But there are red flags galore with this guy. To take him as your next QB of the franchise....man. You'd have to trust this kid like your son to make that pick based on some of the immaturity traits he has shown in college.

I know I sound ryanmkeane : 12/8/2017 5:06 pm : link like a broken record but there's simply no way Mara would sign off on this guy.

RE: grateful... Thegratefulhead : 12/8/2017 5:06 pm : link

Quote: i think you are missing my point. Nobody is doubting Mayfield's athleticism and improvisation in the pocket. He definitely has that. What he does not have right at this very moment, is the maturity or decision making to be a franchise quarterback and a leader of a professional football team. To roll the dice on him when you are coming off Eli Manning, would be a huge, huge, huge gamble that I don't think a GM who was just hired as the New York Giants GM to turn around their franchise would be willing to make. I'm not missing your point. I said "your concerns are legit". I have read the reports. I saw the game. I saw to crotch grab. Aaron Rodgers has a little bit of that in him. He has the accuracy and ability to make all the throws. He is a winner. I can point to concerns about the other guys too. If we pass on this kid we will regret it. That famous Accorsi scouting report on Eli, I see that in Mayfield. In comment 13730772 ryanmkeane said:I'm not missing your point. I said "your concerns are legit". I have read the reports. I saw the game. I saw to crotch grab. Aaron Rodgers has a little bit of that in him. He has the accuracy and ability to make all the throws. He is a winner. I can point to concerns about the other guys too. If we pass on this kid we will regret it. That famous Accorsi scouting report on Eli, I see that in Mayfield.

I'm warming up to Mayfield. Ira : 12/8/2017 5:08 pm : link He and Rosen are both very accurate, so I'm hoping we get one of them. Rosen's got size over Mayfield; Mayfield has athleticism over Rosen.

Accorsi on Eli Thegratefulhead : 12/8/2017 5:10 pm : link In my opinion, most of all, he has that quality you can't define. Call it magic… Magic, to me, Mayfield has it.

Quote: In my opinion, most of all, he has that quality you can't define. Call it magic… Magic, to me, Mayfield has it.



He should abra cadabra himself a few more inches in height. In comment 13730781 Thegratefulhead said:He should abra cadabra himself a few more inches in height.

RE: I'm warming up to Mayfield. Thegratefulhead : 12/8/2017 5:13 pm : link

Quote: He and Rosen are both very accurate, so I'm hoping we get one of them. Rosen's got size over Mayfield; Mayfield has athleticism over Rosen.



I think this is a great year for QBs. I am not concerned about Rosen's lack of mobility. Like people have doubts abouts about Mayfield's maturity, I have doubts about Rosen's love of the game. I also do not care about Rosen's outspoken nature, kind of like that. I want my QB to have little fuck you in him. In comment 13730779 Ira said:I think this is a great year for QBs. I am not concerned about Rosen's lack of mobility. Like people have doubts abouts about Mayfield's maturity, I have doubts about Rosen's love of the game. I also do not care about Rosen's outspoken nature, kind of like that. I want my QB to have little fuck you in him.

RE: RE: Accorsi on Eli Thegratefulhead : 12/8/2017 5:15 pm : link

He should abra cadabra himself a few more inches in height. I wish I could abra cadabra that too. Wouldn't mind a ten inch dick as wide as beer can either. In comment 13730782 Modus Operandi said:I wish I could abra cadabra that too. Wouldn't mind a ten inch dick as wide as beer can either.

Height is pretty important. Default : 12/8/2017 5:49 pm : link It's why Brock Osweiler is back to back MVP of the league.

Please Marty866b : 12/8/2017 5:58 pm : link How anyone can compare Mayfield to Russell Wilson knows little about football. Wilson does EVERYTHING better and faster then Mayfield while not being an asshole.

RE: Please Thegratefulhead : 12/8/2017 6:08 pm : link

Quote: How anyone can compare Mayfield to Russell Wilson knows little about football. Wilson does EVERYTHING better and faster then Mayfield while not being an asshole. https://www.sports-reference.com/cfb/players/russell-wilson-1.html Stats give Mayfield the edge. I watched them both in College and think Mayfield has the bigger arm. Speed is similar, I think Mayfield is thicker. I'm ok with saying I know little, but Sy and others have made similar comparisons. You might consider there is a chance that you are the one that knows little?

- ( In comment 13730813 Marty866b said:https://www.sports-reference.com/cfb/players/russell-wilson-1.html Stats give Mayfield the edge. I watched them both in College and think Mayfield has the bigger arm. Speed is similar, I think Mayfield is thicker. I'm ok with saying I know little, but Sy and others have made similar comparisons. You might consider there is a chance that you are the one that knows little? Mayfield - ( New Window

grateful... ryanmkeane : 12/8/2017 6:11 pm : link this is where you lose credibility in your argument. "If we pass on this kid we will regret it." Based on what exactly? His success in the Big 12 against air? The fact that he's a "competitor" as if the other QBs aren't?



Rosen led one of the best comebacks in the history of college football, has the best mechanics of a QB in some time...and yet the concerns with him are still valid.



Darnold has his warts, he has been turnover prone and is a little unpolished.



And yet...what...Mayfield is a "can't miss" prospect and we will regret him if we pass on him?

RE: grateful... Thegratefulhead : 12/8/2017 6:21 pm : link

Quote: this is where you lose credibility in your argument. "If we pass on this kid we will regret it." Based on what exactly? His success in the Big 12 against air? The fact that he's a "competitor" as if the other QBs aren't?



Rosen led one of the best comebacks in the history of college football, has the best mechanics of a QB in some time...and yet the concerns with him are still valid.



Darnold has his warts, he has been turnover prone and is a little unpolished.



And yet...what...Mayfield is a "can't miss" prospect and we will regret him if we pass on him? I think he going to be the best of the bunch. No one knows for sure. Mayfield has played some big games against big competition. If he is I think he is, he will play big against the top competition real soon. If he play slightly under what he has played this year he will graduate with highest efficiency rating of all time. All of that said, no prospect is can't miss. I believe he is going to be great, better than the others.

- ( In comment 13730824 ryanmkeane said:I think he going to be the best of the bunch. No one knows for sure. Mayfield has played some big games against big competition. If he is I think he is, he will play big against the top competition real soon. If he play slightly under what he has played this year he will graduate with highest efficiency rating of all time. All of that said, no prospect is can't miss. I believe he is going to be great, better than the others. Highest efficiency of all time - ( New Window

Comparisons with both Wilson and Brees are interesting. TC : 12/8/2017 6:39 pm : link I love the way Mayfield plays the game, but without seeing him on the field with an NFL defense, I don't think he has either quite as much speed or athleticism as either. I could be wrong, he certainly has plenty for the college game, but I'm not sure he'll be able to do the same things in the NFL he did school, and his game is all about movement. If he can't do it, and/or a team tries to turn him into a drop back pocket passer, he could could look very ordinary, or less.



I'm not usually all that big on the Combine telling the whole story, but with this particular QB I'd very much like to see what his metrics are compared with Wilson and Brees.

I don't think he is a NY QB AnnapolisMike : 12/8/2017 6:43 pm : link They will eat him alive here. He may well be the best QB coming out of college...but you also need the guy to be savvy as a NY QB. Not sure he will be that here.

He would be my number 1 pick. Giant John : 12/8/2017 6:47 pm : link Kid is amazing and will be a superstar. He can do it all. Perfect for the Giants weaknesses. Kid won’t make it out of top 10.

i feel the Giants and the Giant fans will be kicking themselves Giant John : 12/8/2017 6:53 pm : link For a long time to come. Watch redskins take him and then kick our ass for years. Oh yea that’s what arrogant QB’s like doing winning. Especially against those teams that passed on them. Ask the guy in New England.

I don't care how arrogant he is, TC : 12/8/2017 7:08 pm : link I just don't want him doing a bunch of dumb sh!t that gets him penalties/suspensions/arrests/shot!



Disagree Marty866b : 12/8/2017 7:13 pm : link Wilson has the bigger arm, much more athletic, and can run faster backwards then Mayfield forwards. Wilson a high character person,Mayfield not. Besides Brees and Wilson tell me another quarterback,6-0,or shorter, winning a Super Bowl the last 50 years? A quarterback with these measurables and character concerns is way too risky for me and I believe will be for the Giants.

BTW,Brees and Wilson are Hall Of Fame quarterbacks. Not fair to compare any college quarterback to them.

Mayfield Alwaysblue22 : 12/8/2017 7:48 pm : link Best football player among the QB coming out. If you want a choir boy who gets sacked a lot take Rosen. If you want a football player to win football games you take Mayfield. Don't judge his character based on things he did in his teens or early 20s. He is not a drug addict. He is a FIERCE competitor at QB. As much as I like Eli I am tired of seeing the Giants lead by a placid QB. Even Tom Brady can be nasty at times and shows more fire than Eli. We need a guy who can lead like Mike Strahan used to lead the defense by both actions and verbally and who shows that fire . Time to break from the past and move in a new direction. Mayfield reminds me of the emotion and fire displayed by Phil Simms. And this only applies if the Giants want to take a QB. Personally, I think we need Nelson or Barkley a lot worse than another QB. I would go in that direction first before checking the QBs on the board. But if you feel you need a QB who can take the duress of the NFL rise above it all and elevate the players around him no one can do it better, in my opinion, than Baker Mayfield. Think of him as LT without the drug problem. He plays with that ferocity.

Couple of things Marty866b : 12/8/2017 7:51 pm : link Mayfield will be 23 before the 2018 draft while Darnold won't turn 21 until 2 months AFTER the draft. Rosen will just have turned 21 by the draft. Two years makes a world of difference in the development of quarterbacks.

On another note, I don't put stock in the numbers of any quarterback coming from the Big-12. Receivers are open all over the field and the quarterbacks from this conference mostly all put up big numbers. Look up Graham Harrell. There are many like him. The Oklahoma-TCU game was tied up at halftime. The score? 38-38. No defense in the conference.

Have you watched his Nick in LA : 12/8/2017 7:53 pm : link highlight reels online? I think about 96% of the time he is throwing to guys that have about 15 yard cushion in each direction. Not taking away from his talent but its hard to get excited about a guy that looks like he is playing flag football against middle school kids.

Top level competition? Modus Operandi : 12/8/2017 8:00 pm : link How many guys from the defenses he's played against this year will be drafted within day 1 of the draft?



Kindly name them..



Mayfield wins out Thegratefulhead : 12/8/2017 8:01 pm : link Hypothetically, Say Mayfield wins his next 2 games, you have to give him doing it to Ohio too. He plays those games at or near the 200 efficiency he had all year and he wins the Heisman. I am saying he is "that guy" right now. Will that sway any of you Mayfield deniers at all IF it happens?

RE: Top level competition? Thegratefulhead : 12/8/2017 8:03 pm : link

Quote: How many guys from the defenses he's played against this year will be drafted within day 1 of the draft?



Kindly name them.. He did to Ohio State this year. They do pretty well in the draft every defensively. I am comfortable saying he played against people that play in the NFL in that very important game to both teams. Best player on the field that day too. In comment 13730905 Modus Operandi said:He did to Ohio State this year. They do pretty well in the draft every defensively. I am comfortable saying he played against people that play in the NFL in that very important game to both teams. Best player on the field that day too.

Johnny Manzel Marty866b : 12/8/2017 8:18 pm : link Beat Alabama with their great defense. One game is not a body of work. Mayfield may very well may turn out to be the best quarterback in this draft but he is not the best prospect. He will measure 6' or shorter at the combine and that along with character concerns will move him down the draft boards. Brees and Wilson are fantastic quarterbacks and Hall of Famers. Brees went in the 2nd round and Wilson in the 3rd. Reason? Size? It counts.

Other QBs Thegratefulhead : 12/8/2017 8:20 pm : link Who has better a win than Mayfield has vs Ohio State and Who played as good or better in as big a game? You don't think he has heard the size and weak competition claims? He did it to OSU in their house, when it counted, big time. I am surprised he only planted a flag as fiery as he is. I guess we just have to watch and see.

RE: Johnny Manzel Thegratefulhead : 12/8/2017 8:24 pm : link

Quote: Beat Alabama with their great defense. One game is not a body of work. Mayfield may very well may turn out to be the best quarterback in this draft but he is not the best prospect. He will measure 6' or shorter at the combine and that along with character concerns will move him down the draft boards. Brees and Wilson are fantastic quarterbacks and Hall of Famers. Brees went in the 2nd round and Wilson in the 3rd. Reason? Size? It counts. Johnny had talent, talent wasn't his problem. He was slight and an addict. Mayfield is 220 and 6' SOLID. You are saying his off field issues like Manzel? Here is the crux of where we disagree. I am saying no way. This guy will show up for his teammates when it counts, is a real leader of men. This is that "magic" and "it" thing I see in him. We will see. In comment 13730926 Marty866b said:Johnny had talent, talent wasn't his problem. He was slight and an addict. Mayfield is 220 and 6' SOLID. You are saying his off field issues like Manzel? Here is the crux of where we disagree. I am saying no way. This guy will show up for his teammates when it counts, is a real leader of men. This is that "magic" and "it" thing I see in him. We will see.

Johnny Manzel Marty866b : 12/8/2017 8:26 pm : link Beat Alabama AT Alabama. Threw for 24-31,2 Td's,253 yards AND ran for 92 more. That Alabama team was better then this OSU one. Again, one game is little indication of anything. Great college quarterbacks can beat the best of teams. Sometimes,it doesn't translate to the NFL.

RE: Johnny Manzel Thegratefulhead : 12/8/2017 8:33 pm : link

Quote: Beat Alabama AT Alabama. Threw for 24-31,2 Td's,253 yards AND ran for 92 more. That Alabama team was better then this OSU one. Again, one game is little indication of anything. Great college quarterbacks can beat the best of teams. Sometimes,it doesn't translate to the NFL. Dude, we can't draft Johnny. Who of the possibly eligible QB available at the 2018 draft. Don't give me whiplash. I see what you are saying, because Johnny Manzel got to NFL as a drug addict and failed miserably, we should discount people who play really well in a really big against really good teams. Makes perfect sense, I give up. In comment 13730936 Marty866b said:Dude, we can't draft Johnny. Who of the possibly eligible QB available at the 2018 draft. Don't give me whiplash. I see what you are saying, because Johnny Manzel got to NFL as a drug addict and failed miserably, we should discount people who play really well in a really big against really good teams. Makes perfect sense, I give up.

MAyfield vs OSU Thegratefulhead : 12/8/2017 8:38 pm : link 22-35 386yds 77.1% 3TD Not bad, did that in their house. Not an easy place to play, lotta people, loud. Not many people do that their, EVER!

Manzel comparisons Marty866b : 12/8/2017 8:41 pm : link Are because of their size and success. Manzel is a disaster. There are concerns about Mayfield's character. Don't be blind to it. It's there. There are no mock drafts out there with Mayfield in front of Rosen and Darnold. The reason? Size! There have been extremely very few quarterbacks with great success at Mayfield's size.

BTW,look up the quarterback numbers from the Big-12 the last five years. Looks like there are a lot of great quarterbacks there looking at the numbers.

Quote: 22-35 386yds 77.1% 3TD Not bad, did that in their house. Not an easy place to play, lotta people, loud. Not many people do that their, EVER! ERR 27-35 not 22...and there not their. kill me. In comment 13730952 Thegratefulhead said:ERR 27-35 not 22...and there not their. kill me.

RE: Manzel comparisons Thegratefulhead : 12/8/2017 8:46 pm : link

Quote: Are because of their size and success. Manzel is a disaster. There are concerns about Mayfield's character. Don't be blind to it. It's there. There are no mock drafts out there with Mayfield in front of Rosen and Darnold. The reason? Size! There have been extremely very few quarterbacks with great success at Mayfield's size.

BTW,look up the quarterback numbers from the Big-12 the last five years. Looks like there are a lot of great quarterbacks there looking at the numbers. WTF...Are you saying if Mayfield is the better pro QB and isn't the better "prospect" we should want the other guys because of size....Fuck man, I have no argument for that...except that is how teams fuck up drafts. People should not have passed on Wilson. With the chance to do it again do you believe teams would still pass on Wilson. In comment 13730957 Marty866b said:WTF...Are you saying if Mayfield is the better pro QB and isn't the better "prospect" we should want the other guys because of size....Fuck man, I have no argument for that...except that is how teams fuck up drafts. People should not have passed on Wilson. With the chance to do it again do you believe teams would still pass on Wilson.

You just don't get it Marty866b : 12/8/2017 8:54 pm : link Mayfield might be the best quarterback in this draft BUT will not get drafted as high as Rosen or Darnold. You keep bringing up Wilson. He was a third round pick because of his size! Of course in hindsight he should have been drafted #1 overall but that is not how this works. There is a higher risk of bust with a small quarterback. There have only been a couple in the last 50 years or so that have been highly successful.

Once again,SIZE counts at the position and when you are picking in the top 5,size will matter. I find little chance that the Giants will have Mayfield ranked ahead of Rosen and Darnold. If you love Mayfield like many here,fine,he's a great college quarterback but his size(character?) will play a factor of where he is drafted.



RE: You just don't get it Thegratefulhead : 12/8/2017 9:06 pm : link

Quote: Mayfield might be the best quarterback in this draft BUT will not get drafted as high as Rosen or Darnold. You keep bringing up Wilson. He was a third round pick because of his size! Of course in hindsight he should have been drafted #1 overall but that is not how this works. There is a higher risk of bust with a small quarterback. There have only been a couple in the last 50 years or so that have been highly successful.

Once again,SIZE counts at the position and when you are picking in the top 5,size will matter. I find little chance that the Giants will have Mayfield ranked ahead of Rosen and Darnold. If you love Mayfield like many here,fine,he's a great college quarterback but his size(character?) will play a factor of where he is drafted. You have moved the goal post and I am willing to go there. I started this thread with the premise that mayfield is the best qb and we will regret it if we do not take him. You are saying I should STFU about this because the Giants won't take Mayfield or anyone else for that matter because he too short and Manzel failed and probably some other equally stupid shit too. ....Well EXXXCUUUUUUSSSSE MEEEEEEEEEE anyone get the reference? I can have that discussion without your position, it is irrelevant...but also wrong. If he wins out and plays big in those games, someone will take him real high possibly before Rosen or Darnold. If he is Steve Young/ Russell Wilson and Rosen/Darnold are less than that we will regret it, can't you see whether you believe the Giant's will not choose him or not is irrelevant. I want to squish your head....squishy, squishy squishy. In comment 13730970 Marty866b said:You have moved the goal post and I am willing to go there. I started this thread with the premise that mayfield is the best qb and we will regret it if we do not take him. You are saying I should STFU about this because the Giants won't take Mayfield or anyone else for that matter because he too short and Manzel failed and probably some other equally stupid shit too. ....Well EXXXCUUUUUUSSSSE MEEEEEEEEEE anyone get the reference? I can have that discussion without your position, it is irrelevant...but also wrong. If he wins out and plays big in those games, someone will take him real high possibly before Rosen or Darnold. If he is Steve Young/ Russell Wilson and Rosen/Darnold are less than that we will regret it, can't you see whether you believe the Giant's will not choose him or not is irrelevant. I want to squish your head....squishy, squishy squishy.

LOL Marty866b : 12/8/2017 9:13 pm : link Well at least you have made me laugh. Time will tell who is right on this one. Me? Give me Rosen or Darnold before a short qb with character flaws.

Thanks for the discussion. At least it was mostly civil which is a big plus compared to what goes on at times on this site.

RE: LOL Thegratefulhead : 12/8/2017 9:22 pm : link

Quote: Well at least you have made me laugh. Time will tell who is right on this one. Me? Give me Rosen or Darnold before a short qb with character flaws.

Thanks for the discussion. At least it was mostly civil which is a big plus compared to what goes on at times on this site. It was civil, you are a Giant fan. That means I love you AND hate you at the same exact time. I live out in WA now so I miss you fuckers. My best friends from childhood from jersey just got together this weekend in Seattle for the first time in more than 2 decades.(brothers) just last weekend. I am still salty from their visit and miss the back forth people just don't seem to quite get out here. In comment 13730977 Marty866b said:It was civil, you are a Giant fan. That means I love you AND hate you at the same exact time. I live out in WA now so I miss you fuckers. My best friends from childhood from jersey just got together this weekend in Seattle for the first time in more than 2 decades.(brothers) just last weekend. I am still salty from their visit and miss the back forth people just don't seem to quite get out here.