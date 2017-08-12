And with the number four pick, the Giants Select... Reb8thVA : 12/8/2017 8:02 pm It’s the 2018 draft. Darnold stays in school and the Giants win a couple more games sliding down to four. The first three picks are Rosen, Barkley, and Fitzpatrick. Who do you pick? And trading down is not an option.



The Giants Select Bradley Chubb DE NC State

But yeah, in this case bigbluehoya : 12/8/2017 8:51 pm : link Mayfield is my guy.



GM - Kirchner

Coach - Bevell

QB - Mayfield



Would be just fine with me.

I'd go with the best OL, but I'm not sure whether that's Nelson, Brown yatqb : 12/8/2017 9:16 pm : link or Williams. My first inclination is Nelson.

Win a couple more games old man : 12/8/2017 9:20 pm : link We may likely draft 6; Denver, Colts, Bears likely have 1 win among them.

But even at 4, though I'm in on Mayfield there, I think we are getting into Nelson/Williams/OL territory IMO.

And we have a greater need to churn at least one solid young OL into the lineup to replace the dynamic likes of Pugh/Jerry/the best RT in the NFL.

And if we could get Price in the 2nd........wooooooooooo!!!

Bradley Chubb Powerclean765 : 12/8/2017 9:32 pm : link Think the Giants would be nuts not to give Webb the next try. Tall, laser arm, tight spiral..football junkie. Film rat. Seems to have been a sponge to Eli. Seems to me to have the It Factor and some leadership skills. Good prospect for Giants football. I've been thrilled with his attitude and work ethic. I'm not sure what else you're looking for in a prospect.



He was neck and neck with Goff at Cal performance-wise and neck and neck w/Mahomes at TT. If he touched up his accuracy and muscle-memory'd NFL drops he can be very good. This is a golden opportunity to either fleece a team desperate for a QB or just "hold your water' & take the blue chip G or DE.

If the Giants mrvax : 12/8/2017 9:42 pm : link were confident in Webb, I'd go with Chubb also.

No way in hell do I take a guard at 4, no chance.



I like mattyblue : 12/8/2017 9:43 pm : link what I see from Mayfield. I actually met him in the early fall. One thing that stands out me is there is zero chance he is 6’ 1, he is way shorter, my guess would be about 5’ 10, which is what my friend also said was common knowledge by the coaches. Maybe everyone adds a few inches to their listed height, I don’t know. But if not Eli would be a giant compared to him.

Mock adamg : 12/8/2017 9:46 pm : link 1. QB Baker Mayfield

2. OC Billy Price

3. LB Uchenna Nwosu

4. FS Van Smith

4. LB Azeem Victor

5. RB Myles Gaskin

6. OG Alex Bars

Ut ohlll old man : 12/8/2017 10:11 pm : link I just read the thread on the article on Mayfield.

First paragraph says he's the likely Heisman winner.

The curse of the Heisman.

Especially after that Wisconsin RB...or was it Ron Dayne ;-).



I don't accept the premise joeinpa : 12/8/2017 10:13 pm : link Giants have 2cnd pick at the moment.

RE: Ut ohlll old man : 12/8/2017 10:15 pm : link

Quote: I just read the thread on the article on Mayfield.

First paragraph says he's the likely Heisman winner.

The curse of the Heisman.

Especially after that Wisconsin RB...or was it Ron Dayne ;-).



Supposed to be Ut oh!!!! In comment 13731035 old man said:Supposed to be Ut oh!!!!

If they wind up w 4 via trade LauderdaleMatty : 12/8/2017 10:21 pm : link Or record Nelson. Need him more than Chubb as much as I'd live to dump both JPP and Vernon's bloated contracts. Both at least are good players. Just overpaid. The need for an anchor for that OL is desperate.



Fitzpatrick w Collins would be awesome too. The Webb pick irked me more than bothered as there OL there. The line is even thinner now. Even worse it will be a total waste as if they do pick 2nd it will be a QB unless some Herschel Walker like offer materializes.



New GM has his work cut out.

It comes down to OL or DL Rjanyg : 12/8/2017 10:27 pm : link Nelson is a monster. Pancakes would be served on Sunday's. Chubb seems like a very good 2 way DE. Convention says go with the pass rusher but I have a feeling Nelson is the best player in the draft.



Nelson.

Jackson is the best player in the draft but not the best QB. Ivan15 : 12/8/2017 10:58 pm : link Best athlete yes. Best RB maybe. Best QB no!

RE: Lamar Jackson mrvax : 12/8/2017 10:59 pm : link

Quote: Best player in the draft.



I tend to agree old friend. What floors me is regular BBI posters wanting to piss away a top 5 pick on a freaking guard! Why not a great kicker? We need one! In comment 13731051 Go Terps said:I tend to agree old friend. What floors me is regular BBI posters wanting to piss away a top 5 pick on a freaking guard! Why not a great kicker? We need one!

Solid draft advice: mrvax : 12/8/2017 11:06 pm : link 1. Never make your 1st pick a pure need pick unless it's for a franchise-type QB.



2. When evaluating a position's worth to your team, this is what you do: Find out the average salary of the very top (10 maybe) players at that position's salary. Then compare that to other positions average top salaries. Now you have a clear picture of a player/positional value to your team.



3. Need picks are fine in day 2 or 3.



RE: If they wind up w 4 via trade Ten Ton Hammer : 12:13 am : link

Quote: Or record Nelson. Need him more than Chubb as much as I'd live to dump both JPP and Vernon's bloated contracts. Both at least are good players. Just overpaid. The need for an anchor for that OL is desperate.



Fitzpatrick w Collins would be awesome too. The Webb pick irked me more than bothered as there OL there. The line is even thinner now. Even worse it will be a total waste as if they do pick 2nd it will be a QB unless some Herschel Walker like offer materializes.



New GM has his work cut out.



Picking Webb is unfortunate, but I guarantee you that they never at any moment concived of the possibility that they might be in position to have a top 3 pick in what might be the best draft for QBs since 2004. No one will mind (or remember) the Webb pick if they end up with a Jackson or a Rosen or a Mayfield.

In comment 13731043 LauderdaleMatty said:Picking Webb is unfortunate, but I guarantee you that they never at any moment concived of the possibility that they might be in position to have a top 3 pick in what might be the best draft for QBs since 2004. No one will mind (or remember) the Webb pick if they end up with a Jackson or a Rosen or a Mayfield.

RE: Lamar Jackson bw in dc : 12:37 am : link

Quote: Best player in the draft.



No. He’s in another category - one of the most underrated.



I’m not kidding. I could see Belichick taking him. I think he’s going to fall, like Rodgers, and make a lot of people ask, “What did we miss?”



In comment 13731051 Go Terps said:No. He’s in another category - one of the most underrated.I’m not kidding. I could see Belichick taking him. I think he’s going to fall, like Rodgers, and make a lot of people ask, “What did we miss?”

Id say blueblood : 12:41 am : link Lamar Jackson or Chubb at this point. QB's are going to move around a bit after the college season ends..

RE: Id say mrvax : 12:46 am : link

Quote: Lamar Jackson or Chubb at this point. QB's are going to move around a bit after the college season ends..



I agree. So much rides on how the new staff feels about Webb.

In comment 13731180 blueblood said:I agree. So much rides on how the new staff feels about Webb.

Bradley Chubb is an awesome selection... M.S. : 6:35 am : link ...but the pick has to be Baker Mayfield.

I'd probably gamble with Mayfield. Remember yoiu still Blue21 : 8:10 am : link have Webb if Mayfield Implodes

would have to workout a trade down micky : 9:07 am : link in this case..period

Fortunately (or unfortunately) there is no way we pick #4 Jimmy Googs : 9:12 am : link unless our defense keeps putting up pick-6s...

the tougher question is if they pick at 2 Jim in Forest Hills : 9:24 am : link Which QB do they take?



Is it the leftover of Rosen/Darnold?



Jackson and his stellar physical upside?



Same with Allen?



Mayfield and his fire and accuracy?



3 out of 5 will likely bust, finding the right guy is the 100M dollar question.

Mayfield is still my guy B in ALB : 10:11 am : link He makes all the throws, throws open his receivers, scrambles well, is a natural leader, plays with great passion and confidence, has exhibited better maturity recently and seems genuine about his mistakes and wouldn't be intimidated by the bright lights of nyc and he's a winner.



His upside is a more athletic Drew Brees. I'll take that.

RE: We would all trade down in that situation Gatorade Dunk : 10:37 am : link

Quote: But it supposes someone makes you an acceptable offer. Also for the sake of this exercise it’s no fun.

Just so we're clear, you can pretend that we win two more games, and that winning two more games ONLY drops us to 4th (even though it probably results in a larger drop than that), but no one can offer up "trade down" as a possibility because it makes your fictional exercise no fun.



Got it.



Next up, by the power of Greyskull, He-Man has...? Only on-topic answers will be accepted. We cannot have the fun of this exercise be compromised at any cost. In comment 13730939 Reb8thVA said:Just so we're clear, you can pretend that we win two more games, and that winning two more games ONLY drops us to 4th (even though it probably results in a larger drop than that), but no one can offer up "trade down" as a possibility because it makes your fictional exercise no fun.Got it.Next up, by the power of Greyskull, He-Man has...? Only on-topic answers will be accepted. We cannot have the fun of this exercise be compromised at any cost.

RE: I'd go with the best OL, but I'm not sure whether that's Nelson, Brown Gatorade Dunk : 10:39 am : link

Quote: or Williams. My first inclination is Nelson.

Serious question - who is Brown? In comment 13730979 yatqb said:Serious question - who is Brown?

Mayfield Joey in VA : 10:58 am : link Will not bust, not even close. He's Drew Brees with wheels. You don't complete 70% of your passes if you can't throw the rock and that dude can chuck it. He has physical ability, he reads the game innately well and he's a born leader. I take him #1 honestly, I love Barkley and think he's a game changing player but Mayfield can be a team carrying QB, you don't pass that up.

Dunk, Brown is the LT for Oklahoma. yatqb : 11:02 am : link .

RE: RE: I'd go with the best OL, but I'm not sure whether that's Nelson, Brown adamg : 11:05 am : link

Quote: In comment 13730979 yatqb said:





Quote:





or Williams. My first inclination is Nelson.





Serious question - who is Brown?



Orlando Brown OT Oklahoma In comment 13731433 Gatorade Dunk said:Orlando Brown OT Oklahoma

RE: RE: We would all trade down in that situation Reb8thVA : 11:11 am : link

Quote: In comment 13730939 Reb8thVA said:





Quote:





But it supposes someone makes you an acceptable offer. Also for the sake of this exercise it’s no fun.





Just so we're clear, you can pretend that we win two more games, and that winning two more games ONLY drops us to 4th (even though it probably results in a larger drop than that), but no one can offer up "trade down" as a possibility because it makes your fictional exercise no fun.



Got it.









Next up, by the power of Greyskull, He-Man has...? Only on-topic answers will be accepted. We cannot have the fun of this exercise be compromised at any cost.



Are you dense or just a jerk?



The point of the exercise is to game out different scenarios that might develop, especially one that might not go in a direction we would like so you can play out different options. When you do War gaming or any other exercises you have to bound your potential scenarios or it isn’t helpful because you get into the realm of anything is possible. In comment 13731431 Gatorade Dunk said:Are you dense or just a jerk?The point of the exercise is to game out different scenarios that might develop, especially one that might not go in a direction we would like so you can play out different options. When you do War gaming or any other exercises you have to bound your potential scenarios or it isn’t helpful because you get into the realm of anything is possible.

Chubb ghost718 : 11:30 am : link but I think Fitzpatrick will be there

Nelson and Barkley Samiam : 1:55 pm : link He’d have to be as good as Larry Allen to be drafted with the 4th pick. And how many guards have been as good as Larry Allen in the last 20 years?



With Barkley, I saw a Rutgers defense take away Barkley’s game. Rutgers stopped Barkley; a clearly inferior team. How does he go that high?

Draft Giantslifer : 1:56 pm : link Honestly, I don't think any of the top QB's deserve early pick.

Go with whoever grades highest of OL/DL/LB

Forget about RB's , can be had anywhere. Look at KC & NO

Get Jackson in rd 2

RE: Mayfield GiantGrit : 3:29 pm : link

Quote: Will not bust, not even close. He's Drew Brees with wheels. You don't complete 70% of your passes if you can't throw the rock and that dude can chuck it. He has physical ability, he reads the game innately well and he's a born leader. I take him #1 honestly, I love Barkley and think he's a game changing player but Mayfield can be a team carrying QB, you don't pass that up.



x 1000. Wherever I pick round 1, I take him. He reads the field like Brees; buys time like Wilson but has a better arm and throws on the run much like Rodgers. He doesn't miss throws. Yeah he's an asshole, so what? Brady is an asshole too. A guy his size needs to play with a sizable chip on his shoulder. Imagine having a QB who can buy another 4-5 seconds with Engram and Beckham on the field! You can't stop that. In comment 13731448 Joey in VA said:x 1000. Wherever I pick round 1, I take him. He reads the field like Brees; buys time like Wilson but has a better arm and throws on the run much like Rodgers. He doesn't miss throws. Yeah he's an asshole, so what? Brady is an asshole too. A guy his size needs to play with a sizable chip on his shoulder. Imagine having a QB who can buy another 4-5 seconds with Engram and Beckham on the field! You can't stop that.

OP says we can't trade down, nothing about trading up SHO'NUFF : 3:44 pm : link we get Chubb at 4, trade up into the 1st round for Lamar Jackson.

RE: Draft BigBlueShock : 4:13 pm : link

Quote: Honestly, I don't think any of the top QB's deserve early pick.

Go with whoever grades highest of OL/DL/LB

Forget about RB's , can be had anywhere. Look at KC & NO

Get Jackson in rd 2

Come on man. Jackson isn’t going to be there in the 2nd round. You want Nelson in the 3rd? Maybe Chubb in the 4th? In comment 13731699 Giantslifer said:Come on man. Jackson isn’t going to be there in the 2nd round. You want Nelson in the 3rd? Maybe Chubb in the 4th?

RE: Nelson and Barkley LauderdaleMatty : 4:54 pm : link

Quote: He’d have to be as good as Larry Allen to be drafted with the 4th pick. And how many guards have been as good as Larry Allen in the last 20 years?



With Barkley, I saw a Rutgers defense take away Barkley’s game. Rutgers stopped Barkley; a clearly inferior team. How does he go that high?



Zack Martin might go 3 4 if that draft was re done. Nelson is bigger and maybe even projected higher as a NFL player. It's still a crap shoot. But w he old GM sand staff they'd pass up an Anthony Munoz for a play maker type. And for all The people who say you do that every time Megatron and Julio Jones and Aj Green have how many SuperBowl wins? In comment 13731697 Samiam said:Zack Martin might go 3 4 if that draft was re done. Nelson is bigger and maybe even projected higher as a NFL player. It's still a crap shoot. But w he old GM sand staff they'd pass up an Anthony Munoz for a play maker type. And for all The people who say you do that every time Megatron and Julio Jones and Aj Green have how many SuperBowl wins?

I love Nelson. He is simply going to be a star and may be Jimmy Googs : 5:25 pm : link the safest pick in the draft.



Too bad we have to replace Eli immediately...

If it played out that way, I think I'd take Jackson Matt M. : 6:31 pm : link I think Mayfield is better right now, but Jackson could end up better overall and Mayfield has a terrible attitude.

RE: If it played out that way, I think I'd take Jackson mrvax : 6:37 pm : link

Quote: I think Mayfield is better right now, but Jackson could end up better overall and Mayfield has a terrible attitude.



No team should ever suffer more than 1 ass clown. In comment 13731939 Matt M. said:No team should ever suffer more than 1 ass clown.

RE: RE: Nelson and Barkley BigBlueShock : 6:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13731697 Samiam said:





Quote:





He’d have to be as good as Larry Allen to be drafted with the 4th pick. And how many guards have been as good as Larry Allen in the last 20 years?



With Barkley, I saw a Rutgers defense take away Barkley’s game. Rutgers stopped Barkley; a clearly inferior team. How does he go that high?







Zack Martin might go 3 4 if that draft was re done. Nelson is bigger and maybe even projected higher as a NFL player. It's still a crap shoot. But w he old GM sand staff they'd pass up an Anthony Munoz for a play maker type. And for all The people who say you do that every time Megatron and Julio Jones and Aj Green have how many SuperBowl wins?

As many as Zach Martin. The best tackles in the game Tyron Smith, Joe Thomas, Jason Peters, Trent Williams, Whitworth all have zero Super Bowl wins. Go down the list of guards, led by Martin and it’s the same thing. Zero Super Bowls.



Why is it always ok to kill WRs for not single handidly winning Super Bowls on this site while ignoring the fact that you could say that about every single position other than QB? In comment 13731840 LauderdaleMatty said:As many as Zach Martin. The best tackles in the game Tyron Smith, Joe Thomas, Jason Peters, Trent Williams, Whitworth all have zero Super Bowl wins. Go down the list of guards, led by Martin and it’s the same thing. Zero Super Bowls.Why is it always ok to kill WRs for not single handidly winning Super Bowls on this site while ignoring the fact that you could say that about every single position other than QB?