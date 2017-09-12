O-Line Coach, Mike Solari... M.S. : 12/9/2017 11:35 am ...in your opinion, is he part of the problem; part of the future solution; or, doesn't really matter because he gets blown out with a new Head Coach.



Any thoughts about this guy much appreciated. Thanks in advance.

I think it's hard to know for any of us, yatqb : 12/9/2017 11:38 am : link but I too will be interested to hear what OL-knowledgable folks think.

I would not get attached to anyone coach on this staff djm : 12/9/2017 11:38 am : link They likely get wacked when the new regime takes over. That's usually how it goes.

Solari seems to have been given Doomster : 12/9/2017 11:43 am : link a free pass, last season and this season.....



He kept this line in tact, even though it sucked with Hart in the lineup....he only replaced Hart due to injuries.....he did not experiment in preseason with different combinations....To see the Hart/Jerry combo not handle simple stunts in preseason, and then the same thing happened when the season started, speaks volumes.....and he had two years to teach these guys a solid screen play....epic failure....



We only started to run the ball better, once other guys were inserted into the lineup......Has he improved the play of the line since he took over? No!



But I agree....he is probably gone with a new regime coming in.

A new HC old man : 12/9/2017 11:47 am : link Hopefully has the gonads and power to pick his own coordinators.

No 'inherited' coach's.

Starting with Quinn....photos or not;-).

I was thrilled when he came aboard Jay on the Island : 12/9/2017 11:55 am : link He was OL coach for two dominant offensive lines in the past. With that said I don't know if he is part of the problem but I think he should be replaced. After his second season in the league, 1st as the starting center, Richburg looked like he was on his way to becoming one of the top centers in football. Under Solari he has regressed. I am wondering if the offensive scheme or Solari are poor fits for Richburg. It is possible that Richburg just didn't develop as hoped but I have a hard time believing that his second season was a fluke.

RE: I would not get attached to anyone coach on this staff MBavaro : 12/9/2017 12:04 pm : link

Quote: They likely get wacked when the new regime takes over. That's usually how it goes.



Except, of course, for Dan Quinn.



I'm starting to think he was fired years ago, but just keeps showing up and no one thinks anything of it........ In comment 13731510 djm said:Except, of course, for Dan Quinn.I'm starting to think he was fired years ago, but just keeps showing up and no one thinks anything of it........

This whole entire staff needs to go Rflairr : 12/9/2017 12:06 pm : link .

Seems to me mrvax : 12/9/2017 12:09 pm : link Solari was tasked with putting lipstick on a pig. Could Richburg be injured? Solari did get Flowers to play a bit better.



The lesson should be that "brand name" coaches don't Ten Ton Hammer : 12/9/2017 12:09 pm : link make up for not having talent. Flaherty, Solari, and Pope were three of the best position coaches in football when they had decent players to work with.

don't know if it is scheme related Tom from LI : 12/9/2017 12:34 pm : link but they never seem to get a push off the ball. They seem stalemated or being overwhelmed. Is it talent, scheme or something else?



All of this could change with a change in offensive philosophy.

we are at the bottom mdc1 : 12/9/2017 12:49 pm : link changing faces across the board is nothing to worry about, the only direction is up.

How can he not be part of the problem? EricJ : 12/9/2017 1:03 pm : link unless EVERY guy Reese brought in here flat out sucks?

RE: This whole entire staff needs to go jbeintherockies : 12/9/2017 1:16 pm : link

Quote: .

Interesting post. So the entire coaching staff needs to go (again), but not Reese. In comment 13731554 Rflairr said:Interesting post. So the entire coaching staff needs to go (again), but not Reese.

Solari RetroJint : 12/9/2017 1:17 pm : link Needs to hit the road.

Let's expand this Larry in Pencilvania : 12/9/2017 1:19 pm : link How had his predecessor Flaherty done at his next gig? He was felt the same shit sammich before he left

RE: The lesson should be that jbeintherockies : 12/9/2017 1:19 pm : link

Quote: make up for not having talent. Flaherty, Solari, and Pope were three of the best position coaches in football when they had decent players to work with.

Agreed. Good players make coaches look good. Bad players make coaches look bad.



It is clear at this point that Flowers was a three (3) year project drafted in the top 10. In comment 13731556 Ten Ton Hammer said:Agreed. Good players make coaches look good. Bad players make coaches look bad.It is clear at this point that Flowers was a three (3) year project drafted in the top 10.

RE: The lesson should be that Jay on the Island : 12/9/2017 1:20 pm : link

Quote: make up for not having talent. Flaherty, Solari, and Pope were three of the best position coaches in football when they had decent players to work with.

In 2002 McNally was given a line of Former RT Petitgout (1st round) having to move to LT, former UDFA's Seubert, Bober, and Whittle at LG, C, RG and Mike Rosenthal in at RT (5th round) That line played very well for much of the season. I remember going into that year thinking Collins was going to get killed. Now Petitgout turned into a solid LT and Seubert became an outstanding guard but the rest of the line were truly backups who played well together. I am not blaming everything on Solari but he hasn't gotten much out of his players despite high picks being spent on 3 of them. In comment 13731556 Ten Ton Hammer said:In 2002 McNally was given a line of Former RT Petitgout (1st round) having to move to LT, former UDFA's Seubert, Bober, and Whittle at LG, C, RG and Mike Rosenthal in at RT (5th round) That line played very well for much of the season. I remember going into that year thinking Collins was going to get killed. Now Petitgout turned into a solid LT and Seubert became an outstanding guard but the rest of the line were truly backups who played well together. I am not blaming everything on Solari but he hasn't gotten much out of his players despite high picks being spent on 3 of them.

Mara better allow the new HC Jay on the Island : 12/9/2017 1:22 pm : link to pick his own assistants. His chances of success will improve if he chooses coaches that will work within his system. The Giants basically forced Spags and Quinn on McAdoo.

RE: RE: The lesson should be that jbeintherockies : 12/9/2017 1:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13731556 Ten Ton Hammer said:

Quote:

make up for not having talent. Flaherty, Solari, and Pope were three of the best position coaches in football when they had decent players to work with.



In 2002 McNally was given a line of Former RT Petitgout (1st round) having to move to LT, former UDFA's Seubert, Bober, and Whittle at LG, C, RG and Mike Rosenthal in at RT (5th round) That line played very well for much of the season. I remember going into that year thinking Collins was going to get killed. Now Petitgout turned into a solid LT and Seubert became an outstanding guard but the rest of the line were truly backups who played well together. I am not blaming everything on Solari but he hasn't gotten much out of his players despite high picks being spent on 3 of them.

Proves nothing. They may have been better players than what they have now, regardless of draft position

In comment 13731636 Jay on the Island said:Proves nothing. They may have been better players than what they have now, regardless of draft position

Solari's OL Aaroninma : 12/9/2017 2:02 pm : link struggled to pick up simple stunts and blitz packages all year. Not due to lack of talent. It has to be coaching





RE: RE: RE: The lesson should be that Jay on the Island : 12/9/2017 2:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13731636 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





In comment 13731556 Ten Ton Hammer said:

Quote:

make up for not having talent. Flaherty, Solari, and Pope were three of the best position coaches in football when they had decent players to work with.



In 2002 McNally was given a line of Former RT Petitgout (1st round) having to move to LT, former UDFA's Seubert, Bober, and Whittle at LG, C, RG and Mike Rosenthal in at RT (5th round) That line played very well for much of the season. I remember going into that year thinking Collins was going to get killed. Now Petitgout turned into a solid LT and Seubert became an outstanding guard but the rest of the line were truly backups who played well together. I am not blaming everything on Solari but he hasn't gotten much out of his players despite high picks being spent on 3 of them.





Proves nothing. They may have been better players than what they have now, regardless of draft position

look at NE then. They are constantly rotating in mid to late round picks and UDFA's on the offensive line and the line continues to play well. I am not saying Solari is the reason for the play of the offensive line I am just stating that a great offensive line coach can get the best out of his players. In comment 13731678 jbeintherockies said:look at NE then. They are constantly rotating in mid to late round picks and UDFA's on the offensive line and the line continues to play well. I am not saying Solari is the reason for the play of the offensive line I am just stating that a great offensive line coach can get the best out of his players.

I think the whe staff should be replaced Matt M. : 12/9/2017 2:27 pm : link But, especially Solari. He has overseen their worst unit with nobody seeming particularly well coached as an individual or unit and nobody making any significant improvement

RE: RE: RE: RE: The lesson should be that jbeintherockies : 12/9/2017 2:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13731678 jbeintherockies said:

Quote:

In comment 13731636 Jay on the Island said:

Quote:

In comment 13731556 Ten Ton Hammer said:

Quote:

make up for not having talent. Flaherty, Solari, and Pope were three of the best position coaches in football when they had decent players to work with.



In 2002 McNally was given a line of Former RT Petitgout (1st round) having to move to LT, former UDFA's Seubert, Bober, and Whittle at LG, C, RG and Mike Rosenthal in at RT (5th round) That line played very well for much of the season. I remember going into that year thinking Collins was going to get killed. Now Petitgout turned into a solid LT and Seubert became an outstanding guard but the rest of the line were truly backups who played well together. I am not blaming everything on Solari but he hasn't gotten much out of his players despite high picks being spent on 3 of them.





Proves nothing. They may have been better players than what they have now, regardless of draft position





look at NE then. They are constantly rotating in mid to late round picks and UDFA's on the offensive line and the line continues to play well. I am not saying Solari is the reason for the play of the offensive line I am just stating that a great offensive line coach can get the best out of his players.

The only way you know that for sure is if the exact same players are coached by two different coaches, all else being the same. Where they are drafted does not mean they are the exact same players. In comment 13731725 Jay on the Island said:The only way you know that for sure is if the exact same players are coached by two different coaches, all else being the same. Where they are drafted does not mean they are the exact same players.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The lesson should be that Jay on the Island : 12/9/2017 2:32 pm : link

Quote:

The only way you know that for sure is if the exact same players are coached by two different coaches, all else being the same. Where they are drafted does not mean they are the exact same players.

I never said it did. In 2003 Whittle, Bober, and Rosenthal were on all different teams under different OL coaches and were either backups or benched before the season was over. In comment 13731735 jbeintherockies said:I never said it did. In 2003 Whittle, Bober, and Rosenthal were on all different teams under different OL coaches and were either backups or benched before the season was over.

There is no way we should even risk bringing Solari back Jimmy Googs : 12/9/2017 2:41 pm : link The season was over before it even started and this O-line was at the center of most of the problems so he has to take some responsibility.



And it wasn't like there was some type of unknown that they needed help or development since last year...

Zone blocking specialist Powerclean765 : 12/9/2017 2:58 pm : link No thanks, IMO. Zone can work but I want a power scheme in the northeast. Just my offensive preference

RE: Zone blocking specialist Jay on the Island : 12/9/2017 3:10 pm : link

Quote: No thanks, IMO. Zone can work but I want a power scheme in the northeast. Just my offensive preference

Agreed let's create a physical, punishing offensive line. Flowers and Fluker on the right side is a decent start. G/C Billy Price is a perfect fit as well and they should trade up into the end of round 1 to get him. In comment 13731759 Powerclean765 said:Agreed let's create a physical, punishing offensive line. Flowers and Fluker on the right side is a decent start. G/C Billy Price is a perfect fit as well and they should trade up into the end of round 1 to get him.

RE: RE: RE: RE: The lesson should be that Ten Ton Hammer : 12/9/2017 3:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13731678 jbeintherockies said:





Quote:





In comment 13731636 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





In comment 13731556 Ten Ton Hammer said:

Quote:

make up for not having talent. Flaherty, Solari, and Pope were three of the best position coaches in football when they had decent players to work with.



In 2002 McNally was given a line of Former RT Petitgout (1st round) having to move to LT, former UDFA's Seubert, Bober, and Whittle at LG, C, RG and Mike Rosenthal in at RT (5th round) That line played very well for much of the season. I remember going into that year thinking Collins was going to get killed. Now Petitgout turned into a solid LT and Seubert became an outstanding guard but the rest of the line were truly backups who played well together. I am not blaming everything on Solari but he hasn't gotten much out of his players despite high picks being spent on 3 of them.





Proves nothing. They may have been better players than what they have now, regardless of draft position





look at NE then. They are constantly rotating in mid to late round picks and UDFA's on the offensive line and the line continues to play well. I am not saying Solari is the reason for the play of the offensive line I am just stating that a great offensive line coach can get the best out of his players.



Draft position may not be the best indicator of how good those players are, but Dante Scarnecchia is an outstanding coach. There's a reason the Pats made so much effort to get him back from retirement. The yeah he was gone showed a stunning downturn in the quality of play from the OL. In comment 13731725 Jay on the Island said:Draft position may not be the best indicator of how good those players are, but Dante Scarnecchia is an outstanding coach. There's a reason the Pats made so much effort to get him back from retirement. The yeah he was gone showed a stunning downturn in the quality of play from the OL.

Flowers is not a zone type Player. Flip him and Wheeler LauderdaleMatty : 12/9/2017 3:25 pm : link Draft Nelson. Resign Fluker. Jerry can back up both G Spots. My bet ismost of the Ol issues will be lessened w an OC who isn't a stubborn unimaginative moron

RE: RE: This whole entire staff needs to go eli4life : 12/9/2017 3:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13731554 Rflairr said:





Quote:





.





Interesting post. So the entire coaching staff needs to go (again), but not Reese.



Umm Reese is already gone In comment 13731625 jbeintherockies said:Umm Reese is already gone

Big issue I had was TommyWiseau : 12/9/2017 3:37 pm : link when they hired McAdoo he wasn't able to bring in all of his own guys pretty much. He inherited a bunch of position coaches and then some.

RE: Big issue I had was Jay on the Island : 12/9/2017 3:42 pm : link

Quote: when they hired McAdoo he wasn't able to bring in all of his own guys pretty much. He inherited a bunch of position coaches and then some.

I'm concerned Mara and co. will do the same thing with a new coach. They better not retain any coaches until they have the HC in place and run it by him first. We need everyone to be on the same page. In comment 13731783 TommyWiseau said:I'm concerned Mara and co. will do the same thing with a new coach. They better not retain any coaches until they have the HC in place and run it by him first. We need everyone to be on the same page.

They are blowing this up LakeGeorgeGiant : 12/9/2017 5:06 pm : link Any coach worth their salt is going to expect to build his own staff.

RE: Big issue I had was BigBlueShock : 12/9/2017 5:15 pm : link

Quote: when they hired McAdoo he wasn't able to bring in all of his own guys pretty much. He inherited a bunch of position coaches and then some.

He didn’t have any of “his own guys”. He’d never been a HC before. Who would his own guys have been? The entire GB coaching staff? In comment 13731783 TommyWiseau said:He didn’t have any of “his own guys”. He’d never been a HC before. Who would his own guys have been? The entire GB coaching staff?

He probably needed Jimmy Googs : 12/9/2017 5:28 pm : link to have a few "guys" since we certainly need some new ones.



just sayin'...

RE: RE: RE: This whole entire staff needs to go jbeintherockies : 12/9/2017 5:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13731625 jbeintherockies said:

Quote:

In comment 13731554 Rflairr said:

Quote:

.



Interesting post. So the entire coaching staff needs to go (again), but not Reese.



Umm Reese is already gone

Rflairr didn't want Reese fired, thought it was a bad move. But, in his post, feels entire coaching staff needs to go. In comment 13731781 eli4life said:Rflairr didn't want Reese fired, thought it was a bad move. But, in his post, feels entire coaching staff needs to go.

He’s part of the problem trueblueinpw : 12/9/2017 6:57 pm : link Sure, it’s hard to say how much he’s part of the problem but the fact is several guys on the o line took a step or two backwards under his tutelage.



I don’t mean to be reactionary, but I don’t really want any of this coaching staff to stick around. What would be the point?

There really isn't a point if you've already hit the full reset button Ten Ton Hammer : 12/9/2017 7:01 pm : link But it also depends on who you hire as a coach. A veteran coach will fill his staff with his own preferences. A first timer won't necessarily have the network to fill a staff.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The lesson should be that jbeintherockies : 12/9/2017 7:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13731735 jbeintherockies said:

Quote:



The only way you know that for sure is if the exact same players are coached by two different coaches, all else being the same. Where they are drafted does not mean they are the exact same players.



I never said it did. In 2003 Whittle, Bober, and Rosenthal were on all different teams under different OL coaches and were either backups or benched before the season was over.

Rosenthal was a starter for the Vikings after he left the Giants via free agency. Whittle continued to start after he left the Giants as a free agent. Bober went to the Chiefs and was a backup, but started a few games, even at tackle.



It will be interesting to see how many of the current Giants offensive linemen stick on another NFL roster, let alone start.



The point I'm trying to make is Solari doesn't have much to work with. I think "Mouse" did and Scarnechi does. In comment 13731738 Jay on the Island said:Rosenthal was a starter for the Vikings after he left the Giants via free agency. Whittle continued to start after he left the Giants as a free agent. Bober went to the Chiefs and was a backup, but started a few games, even at tackle.It will be interesting to see how many of the current Giants offensive linemen stick on another NFL roster, let alone start.The point I'm trying to make is Solari doesn't have much to work with. I think "Mouse" did and Scarnechi does.

Doubt he is here next jyear Vanzetti : 12/9/2017 8:13 pm : link So really it doesn’t matter

RE: A new HC djstat : 12/9/2017 9:41 pm : link

Quote: Hopefully has the gonads and power to pick his own coordinators.

No 'inherited' coach's.

Starting with Quinn....photos or not;-). tell me why you think Quinn is a bad ST coach? Would love to hear this. Lots of people complain about quin. I want to know your complaint In comment 13731524 old man said:tell me why you think Quinn is a bad ST coach? Would love to hear this. Lots of people complain about quin. I want to know your complaint

RE: RE: A new HC old man : 1:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 13731524 old man said:





Quote:





Hopefully has the gonads and power to pick his own coordinators.

No 'inherited' coach's.

Starting with Quinn....photos or not;-).



tell me why you think Quinn is a bad ST coach? Would love to hear this. Lots of people complain about quin. I want to know your complaint



Except for Tyree and DeOssie,and at that both of whom were already good ST players at 'Cuse and Brown, respectively,we really havent had a notable ST player his tenure. When we are on punt coverage our gunners usually dont get there quick enough, when they do they often wiff. The other guys cant seem to shed block and get there quickly to help with the tackle. When on punt return, the blockers are a collective sieve and dont give the returner much of a seam to run thru(like none). And personally, when I see an opponent muff a punt I know it'll be a big return, and I'm not usually let down on that(DeShaun Jackson 2010 ring a bell?)We muff a punt there are 3 opponents and not a Giant in eyesight. In comment 13732063 djstat said:Except for Tyree and DeOssie,and at that both of whom were already good ST players at 'Cuse and Brown, respectively,we really havent had a notable ST player his tenure. When we are on punt coverage our gunners usually dont get there quick enough, when they do they often wiff. The other guys cant seem to shed block and get there quickly to help with the tackle. When on punt return, the blockers are a collective sieve and dont give the returner much of a seam to run thru(like none). And personally, when I see an opponent muff a punt I know it'll be a big return, and I'm not usually let down on that(DeShaun Jackson 2010 ring a bell?)We muff a punt there are 3 opponents and not a Giant in eyesight.