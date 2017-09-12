O-Line Coach, Mike Solari...

...in your opinion, is he part of the problem; part of the future solution; or, doesn't really matter because he gets blown out with a new Head Coach.
Any thoughts about this guy much appreciated. Thanks in advance.
but I too will be interested to hear what OL-knowledgable folks think.
They likely get wacked when the new regime takes over. That's usually how it goes.
a free pass, last season and this season.....
He kept this line in tact, even though it sucked with Hart in the lineup....he only replaced Hart due to injuries.....he did not experiment in preseason with different combinations....To see the Hart/Jerry combo not handle simple stunts in preseason, and then the same thing happened when the season started, speaks volumes.....and he had two years to teach these guys a solid screen play....epic failure....
We only started to run the ball better, once other guys were inserted into the lineup......Has he improved the play of the line since he took over? No!
But I agree....he is probably gone with a new regime coming in.
Hopefully has the gonads and power to pick his own coordinators.
No 'inherited' coach's.
Starting with Quinn....photos or not;-).
He was OL coach for two dominant offensive lines in the past. With that said I don't know if he is part of the problem but I think he should be replaced. After his second season in the league, 1st as the starting center, Richburg looked like he was on his way to becoming one of the top centers in football. Under Solari he has regressed. I am wondering if the offensive scheme or Solari are poor fits for Richburg. It is possible that Richburg just didn't develop as hoped but I have a hard time believing that his second season was a fluke.
I'm starting to think he was fired years ago, but just keeps showing up and no one thinks anything of it........
Solari was tasked with putting lipstick on a pig. Could Richburg be injured? Solari did get Flowers to play a bit better.
make up for not having talent. Flaherty, Solari, and Pope were three of the best position coaches in football when they had decent players to work with.
but they never seem to get a push off the ball. They seem stalemated or being overwhelmed. Is it talent, scheme or something else?
All of this could change with a change in offensive philosophy.
changing faces across the board is nothing to worry about, the only direction is up.
unless EVERY guy Reese brought in here flat out sucks?
How had his predecessor Flaherty done at his next gig? He was felt the same shit sammich before he left
Agreed. Good players make coaches look good. Bad players make coaches look bad.
It is clear at this point that Flowers was a three (3) year project drafted in the top 10.
In 2002 McNally was given a line of Former RT Petitgout (1st round) having to move to LT, former UDFA's Seubert, Bober, and Whittle at LG, C, RG and Mike Rosenthal in at RT (5th round) That line played very well for much of the season. I remember going into that year thinking Collins was going to get killed. Now Petitgout turned into a solid LT and Seubert became an outstanding guard but the rest of the line were truly backups who played well together. I am not blaming everything on Solari but he hasn't gotten much out of his players despite high picks being spent on 3 of them.
to pick his own assistants. His chances of success will improve if he chooses coaches that will work within his system. The Giants basically forced Spags and Quinn on McAdoo.
Proves nothing. They may have been better players than what they have now, regardless of draft position
struggled to pick up simple stunts and blitz packages all year. Not due to lack of talent. It has to be coaching
look at NE then. They are constantly rotating in mid to late round picks and UDFA's on the offensive line and the line continues to play well. I am not saying Solari is the reason for the play of the offensive line I am just stating that a great offensive line coach can get the best out of his players.
But, especially Solari. He has overseen their worst unit with nobody seeming particularly well coached as an individual or unit and nobody making any significant improvement
The only way you know that for sure is if the exact same players are coached by two different coaches, all else being the same. Where they are drafted does not mean they are the exact same players.
The season was over before it even started and this O-line was at the center of most of the problems so he has to take some responsibility.
And it wasn't like there was some type of unknown that they needed help or development since last year...
No thanks, IMO. Zone can work but I want a power scheme in the northeast. Just my offensive preference
Draft Nelson. Resign Fluker. Jerry can back up both G Spots. My bet ismost of the Ol issues will be lessened w an OC who isn't a stubborn unimaginative moron
when they hired McAdoo he wasn't able to bring in all of his own guys pretty much. He inherited a bunch of position coaches and then some.
Any coach worth their salt is going to expect to build his own staff.
to have a few "guys" since we certainly need some new ones.
just sayin'...
Sure, it’s hard to say how much he’s part of the problem but the fact is several guys on the o line took a step or two backwards under his tutelage.
I don’t mean to be reactionary, but I don’t really want any of this coaching staff to stick around. What would be the point?
But it also depends on who you hire as a coach. A veteran coach will fill his staff with his own preferences. A first timer won't necessarily have the network to fill a staff.
So really it doesn’t matter
is the problem the lack of talented players or the coaches, unfortunately coaches will be fired anyway