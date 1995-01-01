New York Giants - Dallas Cowboys Game Discussion

In comment 13733502
thrunthrublue said:
Webb is Inactive
enough of this experiment. Dude is slow and shitty.
to unreliable receivers. The story of the last few years.
so we can have a Burn the playbook party !
Was at an absolutely critical point. Killed three or four drives.
In comment 13733525
jeff57 said:
Of course. Browns gonna Brown.
Matches the entire offense!
after JPP told the offense to wake up...
and didn't recover at all
I think Spags coached much better then BM.
In comment 13733530
thrunthrublue said:
| Matches the entire offense!
Yep pretty much, Thank you JR
not do to get 10 points in a game and zero in second half
In comment 13733535
bradshaw44 said:
| I think Spags coached much better then BM.
Uh. Yeah. Ok.
Woulda been a nice youtube clip if he fell out of the box.
In comment 13733519
Bramton1 said:
In comment 13733480 B in ALB said:
Go suck a McAdoo.
Eli gets benched and everyone's pissed off about it. He comes back and you're like, "He sucks!"
I bet if someone when back and looked at tipped balls being intercepted, Eli would lead the league.
He has a propensity to throw these late Gabe picks. It's not attacking him if it's true.
Get a fucking clue, dopey.
In comment 13733527
Bluesbreaker said:
| so we can have a Burn the playbook party !
Best post of the day....
threatening to tie in the Browns game.
Rise up the draft position.
Let’s go Rams
In comment 13733539
Sarcastic Sam said:
| Woulda been a nice youtube clip if he fell out of the box.
I was hoping.
In comment 13733487
section125 said:
In comment 13733483 bradshaw44 said:
In comment 13733471 Thunderstruck27 said:
I was waiting corn Eli to show up
Dude we are down two scores with 4 minutes. He was trying to make shit happen. JFC
Eli had a great day. But you don't force a throw into 3 guys covering one..JFC
Great is a strong take. Was he ok? Yea. Above average? Probably. That wasnt great QB play though
thompson is a joke.
prdave73 : 3:56 pm : link : reply
enough of this experiment. Dude is slow and shitty.
He is so nonathletic he is stiff slow to read slow to react
hardly a play maker that we have lacked for years .
In comment 13733538
jeff57 said:
In comment 13733535 bradshaw44 said:
I think Spags coached much better then BM.
Uh. Yeah. Ok.
Uh, yea it is ok.
All the yardage is blown coverage / run after catch.
That on playcalling and WRs
In what world? The scored 10 points.
In comment 13733557
EricJ said:
Who is going to play WR when we trade Odell for a bunch of picks though?
Dallas played back the entire game when your constantly
having to throw underneath bad things are bound to happen
to key 3rd down drops another key 3rd down was the non call
PI . It's been that way since OBJ went down we can't
threaten down field its that simple .
They also don't worry much about our run game because none
of our RB's threaten a defense to take it to the house .
In comment 13733545
BlueHurricane said:
| Rise up the draft position.
Let’s go Rams
As much as I would have loved to see them win it for Eli I must agree!
Your ass handed yo you by a Division rival at home! Nothing more painful, maybe a root canal!
In comment 13733579
NYSports1 said:
yikez
In comment 13733486
Gary JC said:
In comment 13733456 Rflairr said:
Eli needs to start, why exactly?
You never liked the guy, always bashing him. I really don't know how the fuck you enjoyed the two SB wins with this guy. So, who do you want to see at QB? Please enlighten me.
Bullshit. I don’t bash Eli. And I’m not bashing him now. I’m saying they have the opportunity to see what they have in Webb and they should. What’s the point of Eli starting. What’s the upside
Developing the young receiving corps?
...and I don't give a shit whether or not Eli is around to mentor our bright, shiny new QB (Baker Mayfield).
All that matters is we get a bright, shiny new QB.
didn't drop passes or cause defense to make questionable calls.
bottom line - margin for error was razor thin made big mistakes at the end
In comment 13733591
Rflairr said:
In comment 13733486 Gary JC said:
In comment 13733456 Rflairr said:
Eli needs to start, why exactly?
You never liked the guy, always bashing him. I really don't know how the fuck you enjoyed the two SB wins with this guy. So, who do you want to see at QB? Please enlighten me.
Bullshit. I don’t bash Eli. And I’m not bashing him now. I’m saying they have the opportunity to see what they have in Webb and they should. What’s the point of Eli starting. What’s the upside
Eli is starting because a lot of cry baby giant fans wrote Mara letters. ThatsvWHY!!!! Plain and simple this was PR move. The placate the cry babies that all of a sudden think Eli has a lifetime starting job.