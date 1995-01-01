New York Giants - Dallas Cowboys Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:55 pm : 12:55 pm ...

Webb is Inactive In comment 13733502 thrunthrublue said:Webb is Inactive

I had to mute this game

thompson is a joke. enough of this experiment. Dude is slow and shitty.

Browns in the process of blowing lead

Forced Throws to unreliable receivers. The story of the last few years.

We should ask for the Playbook after the season is over so we can have a Burn the playbook party !

all went downhill...mostly on Def after JPP told the offense to wake up...

Thompson overran the play and didn't recover at all

On a positive note I think Spags coached much better then BM.

Yep pretty much, Thank you JR

What can a non practice snap Webb not do to get 10 points in a game and zero in second half

Uh. Yeah. Ok.

Old man has balance. Woulda been a nice youtube clip if he fell out of the box.

Go suck a McAdoo.



Eli gets benched and everyone's pissed off about it. He comes back and you're like, "He sucks!"



I bet if someone when back and looked at tipped balls being intercepted, Eli would lead the league.



He has a propensity to throw these late Gabe picks. It's not attacking him if it's true.



Get a fucking clue, dopey.

Best post of the day....

GB threatening to tie in the Browns game.

Good Lord we suck. Thank God for alcohol.

Hate to say this but this is best case scenario. Rise up the draft position. Let's go Rams



Let’s go Rams

I was hoping.

I was waiting corn Eli to show up







Dude we are down two scores with 4 minutes. He was trying to make shit happen. JFC







Eli had a great day. But you don't force a throw into 3 guys covering one..JFC



Great is a strong take. Was he ok? Yea. Above average? Probably. That wasnt great QB play though

This Bluesbreaker : 3:59 pm : link thompson is a joke.

enough of this experiment. Dude is slow and shitty.



He is so nonathletic he is stiff slow to read slow to react

hardly a play maker that we have lacked for years .

Uh, yea it is ok.

Can we finally say that Roger Lewis is done here?

Hard to blame That on playcalling and WRs

Eli had a great day? In what world? The scored 10 points.

Who is going to play WR when we trade Odell for a bunch of picks though?

Eli didn't have much choice Bluesbreaker : 4:03 pm : link Dallas played back the entire game when your constantly

having to throw underneath bad things are bound to happen

to key 3rd down drops another key 3rd down was the non call

PI . It's been that way since OBJ went down we can't

threaten down field its that simple .

They also don't worry much about our run game because none

of our RB's threaten a defense to take it to the house .

As much as I would have loved to see them win it for Eli I must agree!

As much as I would have loved to see them win it for Eli I must agree!

Nothing like getting Your ass handed yo you by a Division rival at home! Nothing more painful, maybe a root canal!

Best QB performance for the Giants in 2 months has been Geno

GB ties it with 17 seconds left Browns being Browns.

yikez

Bullshit. I don't bash Eli. And I'm not bashing him now. I'm saying they have the opportunity to see what they have in Webb and they should. What's the point of Eli starting. What's the upside

Niners up by 10 Giants solidifying No. 2

what's point of playing Eli? Developing the young receiving corps?

2-14 and we'll be picking #2... and I don't give a shit whether or not Eli is around to mentor our bright, shiny new QB (Baker Mayfield). All that matters is we get a bright, shiny new QB.



All that matters is we get a bright, shiny new QB.







playbook bc4life : 4:11 pm : link didn't drop passes or cause defense to make questionable calls.



bottom line - margin for error was razor thin made big mistakes at the end