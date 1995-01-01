New York Giants - Dallas Cowboys Game Discussion

Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:55 pm
...
RE: Put webb  
LeftHook : 3:55 pm : link
In comment 13733502 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
In!

Webb is Inactive
I had  
liteamorn : 3:55 pm : link
To mute this game
Does Thompson know it's tackle football  
Sarcastic Sam : 3:55 pm : link
and not two hand touch?
thompson is a joke.  
prdave73 : 3:56 pm : link
enough of this experiment. Dude is slow and shitty.
Browns in the process of blowing lead  
jeff57 : 3:56 pm : link
.
Forced Throws  
Jeffrey : 3:56 pm : link
to unreliable receivers. The story of the last few years.
We should ask for the Playbook after the season is over  
Bluesbreaker : 3:56 pm : link
so we can have a Burn the playbook party !
Every drop  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3:56 pm : link
Was at an absolutely critical point. Killed three or four drives.
RE: Browns in the process of blowing lead  
Dave in Hoboken : 3:56 pm : link
In comment 13733525 jeff57 said:
Quote:
.


Of course. Browns gonna Brown.
Webb inactive....  
thrunthrublue : 3:56 pm : link
Matches the entire offense!
all went downhill...mostly on Def  
SHO'NUFF : 3:56 pm : link
after JPP told the offense to wake up...
Thompson overran the play  
Simms11 : 3:56 pm : link
and didn't recover at all
now showing jerruh  
micky : 3:56 pm : link
.
On a positive note  
bradshaw44 : 3:57 pm : link
I think Spags coached much better then BM.
RE: Webb inactive....  
LeftHook : 3:57 pm : link
In comment 13733530 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
Matches the entire offense!

Yep pretty much, Thank you JR
What can a non practice snap Webb  
NYSports1 : 3:57 pm : link
not do to get 10 points in a game and zero in second half
RE: On a positive note  
jeff57 : 3:57 pm : link
In comment 13733535 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
I think Spags coached much better then BM.


Uh. Yeah. Ok.
Old man has balance.  
Sarcastic Sam : 3:57 pm : link
Woulda been a nice youtube clip if he fell out of the box.
RE: RE: Aaaaand there's the patented Eli pick  
B in ALB : 3:57 pm : link
In comment 13733519 Bramton1 said:
Quote:
In comment 13733480 B in ALB said:


Quote:


.



Go suck a McAdoo.

Eli gets benched and everyone's pissed off about it. He comes back and you're like, "He sucks!"

I bet if someone when back and looked at tipped balls being intercepted, Eli would lead the league.


He has a propensity to throw these late Gabe picks. It's not attacking him if it's true.

Get a fucking clue, dopey.
RE: We should ask for the Playbook after the season is over  
section125 : 3:58 pm : link
In comment 13733527 Bluesbreaker said:
Quote:
so we can have a Burn the playbook party !


Best post of the day....
GB  
Sammo85 : 3:58 pm : link
threatening to tie in the Browns game.
Good Lord we suck.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:58 pm : link
Thank God for alcohol.
Hate to say this but this is best case scenario.  
BlueHurricane : 3:58 pm : link
Rise up the draft position.

Let’s go Rams
RE: Old man has balance.  
jeff57 : 3:59 pm : link
In comment 13733539 Sarcastic Sam said:
Quote:
Woulda been a nice youtube clip if he fell out of the box.


I was hoping.
RE: RE: RE: There he is  
ajr2456 : 3:59 pm : link
In comment 13733487 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 13733483 bradshaw44 said:


Quote:


In comment 13733471 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


I was waiting corn Eli to show up



Dude we are down two scores with 4 minutes. He was trying to make shit happen. JFC



Eli had a great day. But you don't force a throw into 3 guys covering one..JFC


Great is a strong take. Was he ok? Yea. Above average? Probably. That wasnt great QB play though
This  
Bluesbreaker : 3:59 pm : link
thompson is a joke.
prdave73 : 3:56 pm : link : reply
enough of this experiment. Dude is slow and shitty.

He is so nonathletic he is stiff slow to read slow to react
hardly a play maker that we have lacked for years .
RE: RE: On a positive note  
bradshaw44 : 4:01 pm : link
In comment 13733538 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 13733535 bradshaw44 said:


Quote:


I think Spags coached much better then BM.



Uh. Yeah. Ok.


Uh, yea it is ok.
Can we finally say that Roger Lewis is done here?  
EricJ : 4:01 pm : link
?
So many drops  
Sean : 4:01 pm : link
.
Just end it, please.  
Dave in Hoboken : 4:02 pm : link
.
Stop blowing zak  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4:02 pm : link
All the yardage is blown coverage / run after catch.
Hard to blame  
Thunderstruck27 : 4:02 pm : link
That on playcalling and WRs
Eli had a great day?  
jeff57 : 4:03 pm : link
In what world? The scored 10 points.
RE: Can we finally say that Roger Lewis is done here?  
ajr2456 : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 13733557 EricJ said:
Quote:
?


Who is going to play WR when we trade Odell for a bunch of picks though?
Eli didn't have much choice  
Bluesbreaker : 4:03 pm : link
Dallas played back the entire game when your constantly
having to throw underneath bad things are bound to happen
to key 3rd down drops another key 3rd down was the non call
PI . It's been that way since OBJ went down we can't
threaten down field its that simple .
They also don't worry much about our run game because none
of our RB's threaten a defense to take it to the house .
browns being browns  
micky : 4:03 pm : link
.
RE: Hate to say this but this is best case scenario.  
nicky43 : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 13733545 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
Rise up the draft position.

Let’s go Rams


As much as I would have loved to see them win it for Eli I must agree!
As I was saying  
B in ALB : 4:04 pm : link
Dopey Brampton.
Nothing like getting  
Simms11 : 4:04 pm : link
Your ass handed yo you by a Division rival at home! Nothing more painful, maybe a root canal!
Best QB performance for the Giants in 2 months has been  
NYSports1 : 4:04 pm : link
Geno
GB ties it with 17 seconds left  
jeff57 : 4:04 pm : link
Browns being Browns.
RE: Best QB performance for the Giants in 2 months has been  
micky : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 13733579 NYSports1 said:
Quote:
Geno


yikez
RE: RE: Another 10 point performance  
Rflairr : 4:06 pm : link
In comment 13733486 Gary JC said:
Quote:
In comment 13733456 Rflairr said:


Quote:


Eli needs to start, why exactly?



You never liked the guy, always bashing him. I really don't know how the fuck you enjoyed the two SB wins with this guy. So, who do you want to see at QB? Please enlighten me.



Bullshit. I don’t bash Eli. And I’m not bashing him now. I’m saying they have the opportunity to see what they have in Webb and they should. What’s the point of Eli starting. What’s the upside
Philly now #1 seed  
micky : 4:07 pm : link
.
Niners up by 10  
jeff57 : 4:09 pm : link
Giants solidifying No. 2
what's point of playing Eli?  
bc4life : 4:09 pm : link
Developing the young receiving corps?
2-14 and we'll be picking #2...  
M.S. : 4:10 pm : link
...and I don't give a shit whether or not Eli is around to mentor our bright, shiny new QB (Baker Mayfield).

All that matters is we get a bright, shiny new QB.


playbook  
bc4life : 4:11 pm : link
didn't drop passes or cause defense to make questionable calls.

bottom line - margin for error was razor thin made big mistakes at the end
RE: RE: RE: Another 10 point performance  
OC1973 : 4:14 pm : link
In comment 13733591 Rflairr said:
Quote:
In comment 13733486 Gary JC said:


Quote:


In comment 13733456 Rflairr said:


Quote:


Eli needs to start, why exactly?



You never liked the guy, always bashing him. I really don't know how the fuck you enjoyed the two SB wins with this guy. So, who do you want to see at QB? Please enlighten me.




Bullshit. I don’t bash Eli. And I’m not bashing him now. I’m saying they have the opportunity to see what they have in Webb and they should. What’s the point of Eli starting. What’s the upside




Eli is starting because a lot of cry baby giant fans wrote Mara letters. ThatsvWHY!!!! Plain and simple this was PR move. The placate the cry babies that all of a sudden think Eli has a lifetime starting job.
Kizer is a fucking joke  
B in ALB : 4:15 pm : link
.
