New York Giants - Dallas Cowboys Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:01 pm
Some of the reactions  
Gregorio : 4:43 pm : link
about Spagnuolo on this thread are absurd. Were you expecting this interim coach to suddenly fix the teams woes? He inherited a broken team, with systemic organizational issues, with 2nd tier receivers and no-name backups in many spots, and people want him fired? I'm not a big fan as Spags as HC, but I wasn't expecting a drastic turnaround since he started on Tuesday.
RE: RobCarpenter  
RobCarpenter : 4:44 pm : link
In comment 13733812 bc4life said:
Quote:
and then you see Snacks chasing down running backs and making making sideline tackles.


Snacks was the one good D line signing by Reese.
is there a reason Vereen is still seeing the field?  
LG in NYC : 4:46 pm : link
don't we know he is slow, do we actually need to see it?
RE: RE: eli has been bad since  
sundayatone : 4:51 pm : link
In comment 13733800 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 13733685 sundayatone said:


Quote:


hurricane sandy



Again, did you watch the game today?



lady,he has been a to machine,has made nobody better and has been way over paid.
RE: can we take a breath and actual read  
gmenatlarge : 4:53 pm : link
In comment 13733608 louied7535 said:
Quote:
what i am about to say. i have loved eli his whole career and am a huge giant fan. having said that those of you that are eli fanatics need to understand that he is part of the problem right now. that doesnt mean he cant rebound, but for the last 2 years he has been a part of the problem, a big part. yes he has a bad o line and drops and bad running game, but great players make guys around him better and he can not do that at this point.


Madden Brady couldn't win with this poor excuse for an offense!
RE: RE: Dreadful 4th quarter  
Bernie : 4:55 pm : link
In comment 13733790 gmenatlarge said:
Quote:
In comment 13733749 RobCarpenter said:


Quote:


JPP gives grief to the O and then the D cant cover the middle of the field.

OV did nothing today.

If the Giants have to eat some dead cap money next year to clear cap space in 2019 that’s fine by me. Way too much $$$ in OV and JPP.



Definitely have to rethink JPP and OV the off-season, they are on the all-overpaid team! OV's cheap shot on Dak was his best QB hit of the year, pathetic!


This!! The team can't get rid of OV quick enough IMO. Yes there would be dead money, but cutting him will actually save $$ against the cap next year. Unfortunately JPP will be around for at least another year with that albatross of a contract.

Snacks is the lone bright spot from the vaunted 2016 FA class at this point.
RE: RE: Where was...  
gmenatlarge : 4:56 pm : link
In comment 13733786 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 13733630 OBJRoyal said:


Quote:


The lift that Eli was supposed to give them??


Why are they playing so much, it certainly isn't due to their great production, face it, they are mediocre at best at this point, wildly OVERPAID!


Dropping ten passes in the second half. Did you watch the game?
RE: RE: Dreadful 4th quarter  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 5:03 pm : link
In comment 13733777 section125 said:
Quote:


Don't know what is OV's problem, but he did basically nothing except miss a very big sack.


Although his energy level at times left a bit to be desired, OV was going against the best left tackle in the sport. What was everyone else's excuse?
Glad i have to work today  
BIGbluegermany : 5:07 pm : link
so i missed this game
they played well for most of the game  
bc4life : 5:09 pm : link
some big drops, then a horrible non call on PI, then some defensive lapses.

Played tough - no margin for error, then they erred
The most glaring stand out  
NikkiMac : 5:10 pm : link
Needs evident this week are again QB SPEED at RB LB FS ...... Oline played ok today .....Engrams drops getting concerning ...I say Hope we get defense minded coach who brings in a real OC with an NFL offense.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:11 pm : link
Once again, no sacks. No turnovers.
No sacks  
bc4life : 5:12 pm : link
= need to send more to create pressure and rely on inexperienced dbacks.


Then JPP is trying to fire the offense up - wtf?
Eric  
bc4life : 5:13 pm : link
Collins came pretty close. Some pretty good pass defenses
Broncos play colts this week  
TommytheElephant : 5:17 pm : link
I believe on TNF
How do we fill so many needs in one draft?  
M.S. : 5:18 pm : link
Seems like we need to have the second pick over and over again.
not as bad as it looks  
bc4life : 5:19 pm : link
big needs OLine and a pass rusher, preferably two
We have tremendous needs on this team....  
Simms11 : 5:23 pm : link
This is going to be a rebuild that may take a few years, unfortunately.

Eagles are making me sick. They have a very talented roster and coaches all look like geniuses there now.

Dallas has played ok, but they too are fairly talented when healthy and the Redskins have some talent on their team as well.

Our new GM is going to have his work cut out for him. This off-season is going to be the most important in like 30+ years!
Grieco seemed to play ok  
gtt350 : 5:24 pm : link
RE: Denver up 10-0 on the Jets and moving again  
Vanzetti : 5:38 pm : link
In comment 13733758 dpinzow said:
Quote:
we really need a Denver win


sadly, we probably don't. I don't see this team winning another game
RE: RE: RE: Dreadful 4th quarter  
Diver_Down : 5:40 pm : link
In comment 13733880 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 13733777 section125 said:


Quote:




Don't know what is OV's problem, but he did basically nothing except miss a very big sack.




Although his energy level at times left a bit to be desired, OV was going against the best left tackle in the sport. What was everyone else's excuse?


Quit making excuses. The first quarter especially, OV played over Collins whom was on the injury report all week with a bad back. I think it was the 2nd or 3rd play of the game and OV was rolled in the dirt for a 6 yard gain by Morris as he ran right over him. Like the teacher's pet getting rolled at recess in the 2nd grade.
RE: You don’t trade the pick!  
Vanzetti : 5:49 pm : link
In comment 13733723 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
If there is a franchise QB available. That’s for the Giants talent evaluators. Ask the Browns how they made out doing that!


Exactly. It's really amazing to me that some BBIers watched this season and are calling for the team to draft a guard or a RB with the #1 pick as if that's all they need to be competitive.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Dreadful 4th quarter  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 5:58 pm : link
In comment 13733952 Diver_Down said:
Quote:


Quit making excuses. The first quarter especially, OV played over Collins whom was on the injury report all week with a bad back. I think it was the 2nd or 3rd play of the game and OV was rolled in the dirt for a 6 yard gain by Morris as he ran right over him. Like the teacher's pet getting rolled at recess in the 2nd grade.


That was an absolutely pathetic lack of effort on that play... perhaps the most embarrassing by any Giants player all season. What does it say that he still got closer to the QB more often than any of his other teammates?
Didn't Know Eli played Defense!  
Millburn : 6:06 pm : link
Stop with the BS, Eli played fine and he had the team at 10-10 into the fourth quarter ,it was the defense and some major drops that cost the game today not Eli.
Great work across the board for the NYG  
KWALL2 : 6:06 pm : link
organization. Another wasted week. Instead of getting the rookie in there, we piss away another opportunity to evaluate him.
Eli will be here next year  
bc4life : 6:13 pm : link
He's working with the young wrs.
RE: Great work across the board for the NYG  
UberAlias : 6:16 pm : link
In comment 13734027 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
organization. Another wasted week. Instead of getting the rookie in there, we piss away another opportunity to evaluate him.
the plan was to evaluate the young guys and the fans and media revolted. The fans kicked and screamed for Eli and to fight for ugly meaningless wins. Idiot fans got their way. Don’t know what to tell ya.
omg  
giantfan2000 : 6:20 pm : link
I think Defense gave up in the fourth quarter after the 6 time in a row our offense could not move the ball couldn't get the easy first down and punted


Eli was pathetic .. never looking down field just underneath throws .. skittish in the pocket .. not extended plays .. throwing high to receivers ALL day .

if Geno Smith put up the same numbers as Eli and played the same way as Eli.
everyone would be calling for Geno to be cut from the team..

Eli is done .. and the worst part is because of the drama that happen this week
Eli is playing the rest of the way where we should really be looking at Webb in serious way .



RE: omg  
Sarcastic Sam : 6:23 pm : link
In comment 13734072 giantfan2000 said:
Quote:
I think Defense gave up in the fourth quarter after the 6 time in a row our offense could not move the ball couldn't get the easy first down and punted


Eli was pathetic .. never looking down field just underneath throws .. skittish in the pocket .. not extended plays .. throwing high to receivers ALL day .

if Geno Smith put up the same numbers as Eli and played the same way as Eli.
everyone would be calling for Geno to be cut from the team..

Eli is done .. and the worst part is because of the drama that happen this week
Eli is playing the rest of the way where we should really be looking at Webb in serious way .


Hi Ben, how are you coping with the job situation?
The Giants suck ass  
Jints in Carolina : 6:33 pm : link
No surprise.
Geno and Davis will be backups next season.  
bceagle05 : 6:36 pm : link
They're getting valuable experience standing around and doing nothing.
Gee - I sure hope Eli  
Modus Operandi : 6:41 pm : link
Got his hotdog in today. Would hate for him to throw those INT on an empty stomach.

Bright side, there will be no men or women weeping at dinner tonight.
I  
AcidTest : 6:41 pm : link
don't think the Giants win another game. The offense doesn't even have a pulse. 10 yards is a massive gain.
I hope the Giants don’t win another game  
Sec 103 : 6:52 pm : link
And rebuild that o line and rushing attack and maybe get rid of those clowns that allegedly are playing defense. Itbwill take a good gm and hc to turn this shit show around.
Our offense is so bad  
mdc1 : 6:54 pm : link
we would need the Ravens SB defense to pull out wins. Shameful that this unit cannot score more than 14pts.

The only thing positive I can say about the game is  
Blue21 : 6:54 pm : link
I love those old uniforms. Always did.
RE: Gee - I sure hope Eli  
Sarcastic Sam : 6:58 pm : link
In comment 13734135 Modus Operandi said:
Quote:
Got his hotdog in today. Would hate for him to throw those INT on an empty stomach.

Bright side, there will be no men or women weeping at dinner tonight.


The interceptions were thrown when the Giants were already down by 2 scores. Eli trying to make something out of nothing when the game was already lost.
RE: RE: Gee - I sure hope Eli  
AcidTest : 7:03 pm : link
In comment 13734174 Sarcastic Sam said:
Quote:
In comment 13734135 Modus Operandi said:


Quote:


Got his hotdog in today. Would hate for him to throw those INT on an empty stomach.

Bright side, there will be no men or women weeping at dinner tonight.



The interceptions were thrown when the Giants were already down by 2 scores. Eli trying to make something out of nothing when the game was already lost.


Agreed. Eli missed Ellison badly in the first half, but the drops were a much bigger problem.
Other than the Browns losing in typical Browns fashion  
The_Boss : 7:12 pm : link
12/10 has been a very productive day for the NYG.
The definition of tanking?  
Doomster : 7:56 pm : link
If another team loses to the Giants this season....
No way  
KWALL2 : 8:05 pm : link
Quote:
The fans kicked and screamed for Eli and to fight for ugly meaningless wins. Idiot fans got their way. Don’t know what to tell ya.


that's BS.

They ditdbt get Webb any extra work before they benched Eli or after. The week of the OAK game Webb was nothing but an observer once again.
RE: Some of the reactions  
djm : 8:07 pm : link
In comment 13733820 Gregorio said:
Quote:
about Spagnuolo on this thread are absurd. Were you expecting this interim coach to suddenly fix the teams woes? He inherited a broken team, with systemic organizational issues, with 2nd tier receivers and no-name backups in many spots, and people want him fired? I'm not a big fan as Spags as HC, but I wasn't expecting a drastic turnaround since he started on Tuesday.


Spags is ordinary at best. He's never ever ever elevated this defense when it lacked depth or talent. Never. As in, NEVER. Seriously. Never. Don't believe me? Look it up. How'd they do in 2015 when the talent was shaky? They were absolutely awful. Not just bad but historically bad. How'd they do this year when the talent was ok or pretty good early on? They folded like a cheap suit.

Spags deserves the credit for 07 and 08 and that's it. He's done little to nothing ever since. Fact. Not opinion, fact.

Defend Reese it's easier.
You weren't really defending spags  
djm : 8:09 pm : link
But my point stands. Spags needs to go too.
RE: Eli will be here next year  
Jimmy Googs : 8:11 pm : link
In comment 13734052 bc4life said:
Quote:
He's working with the young wrs.


only if a chucklehead that thinks like this is in charge...
RE: Can you fire an interim head coach?  
old man : 8:19 pm : link
In comment 13733598 Sarcastic Sam said:
Quote:
Just curious.

RE: You weren't really defending spags  
Carson53 : 8:23 pm : link
In comment 13734419 djm said:
Quote:
But my point stands. Spags needs to go too.
Absofuckinglutely he needs to go too! You listen to him
AFTER the game, sounded like Coughlin was back in the house.
This organization is much much closer to the Browns then some
think, I can tell you that much.
RE: Can you fire an interim head coach?  
Sorry about  
old man : 8:37 pm : link
the groundhog day postings.
lovely  
giantfan2000 : 8:57 pm : link
last 11 possessions
9 punts 2 INT
