New York Giants - Dallas Cowboys Post-Game Discussion

Some of the reactions about Spagnuolo on this thread are absurd. Were you expecting this interim coach to suddenly fix the teams woes? He inherited a broken team, with systemic organizational issues, with 2nd tier receivers and no-name backups in many spots, and people want him fired? I'm not a big fan as Spags as HC, but I wasn't expecting a drastic turnaround since he started on Tuesday.

RobCarpenter

and then you see Snacks chasing down running backs and making making sideline tackles.



Snacks was the one good D line signing by Reese.

is there a reason Vereen is still seeing the field? don't we know he is slow, do we actually need to see it?

RE: eli has been bad since

hurricane sandy

Again, did you watch the game today?





Quote:





hurricane sandy







Again, did you watch the game today?





can we take a breath and actual read

what i am about to say. i have loved eli his whole career and am a huge giant fan. having said that those of you that are eli fanatics need to understand that he is part of the problem right now. that doesnt mean he cant rebound, but for the last 2 years he has been a part of the problem, a big part. yes he has a bad o line and drops and bad running game, but great players make guys around him better and he can not do that at this point.



RE: Dreadful 4th quarter

Quote: In comment 13733749 RobCarpenter said:





Quote:





JPP gives grief to the O and then the D cant cover the middle of the field.



OV did nothing today.



If the Giants have to eat some dead cap money next year to clear cap space in 2019 that’s fine by me. Way too much $$$ in OV and JPP.







Definitely have to rethink JPP and OV the off-season, they are on the all-overpaid team! OV's cheap shot on Dak was his best QB hit of the year, pathetic!



This!! The team can't get rid of OV quick enough IMO. Yes there would be dead money, but cutting him will actually save $$ against the cap next year. Unfortunately JPP will be around for at least another year with that albatross of a contract.



RE: Where was...

Quote: In comment 13733630 OBJRoyal said:





Quote:





The lift that Eli was supposed to give them??





Why are they playing so much, it certainly isn't due to their great production, face it, they are mediocre at best at this point, wildly OVERPAID!





RE: Dreadful 4th quarter

Quote:



Don't know what is OV's problem, but he did basically nothing except miss a very big sack.





Glad i have to work today BIGbluegermany : 5:07 pm : link so i missed this game

they played well for most of the game bc4life : 5:09 pm : link some big drops, then a horrible non call on PI, then some defensive lapses.



Played tough - no margin for error, then they erred

The most glaring stand out NikkiMac : 5:10 pm : link Needs evident this week are again QB SPEED at RB LB FS ...... Oline played ok today .....Engrams drops getting concerning ...I say Hope we get defense minded coach who brings in a real OC with an NFL offense.

No sacks bc4life : 5:12 pm : link = need to send more to create pressure and rely on inexperienced dbacks.





Then JPP is trying to fire the offense up - wtf?

Eric bc4life : 5:13 pm : link Collins came pretty close. Some pretty good pass defenses

Broncos play colts this week TommytheElephant : 5:17 pm : link I believe on TNF

How do we fill so many needs in one draft? M.S. : 5:18 pm : link Seems like we need to have the second pick over and over again.



not as bad as it looks bc4life : 5:19 pm : link big needs OLine and a pass rusher, preferably two

We have tremendous needs on this team.... Simms11 : 5:23 pm : link This is going to be a rebuild that may take a few years, unfortunately.



Eagles are making me sick. They have a very talented roster and coaches all look like geniuses there now.



Dallas has played ok, but they too are fairly talented when healthy and the Redskins have some talent on their team as well.



Our new GM is going to have his work cut out for him. This off-season is going to be the most important in like 30+ years!

Grieco seemed to play ok gtt350 : 5:24 pm : link .

Denver up 10-0 on the Jets and moving again

we really need a Denver win



RE: RE: Dreadful 4th quarter

Quote: In comment 13733777 section125 said:





Quote:









Don't know what is OV's problem, but he did basically nothing except miss a very big sack.









Although his energy level at times left a bit to be desired, OV was going against the best left tackle in the sport. What was everyone else's excuse?



You don't trade the pick!

Quote: If there is a franchise QB available. That’s for the Giants talent evaluators. Ask the Browns how they made out doing that!



Exactly. It's really amazing to me that some BBIers watched this season and are calling for the team to draft a guard or a RB with the #1 pick as if that's all they need to be competitive.



RE: RE: RE: Dreadful 4th quarter

Quote:



Quit making excuses. The first quarter especially, OV played over Collins whom was on the injury report all week with a bad back. I think it was the 2nd or 3rd play of the game and OV was rolled in the dirt for a 6 yard gain by Morris as he ran right over him. Like the teacher's pet getting rolled at recess in the 2nd grade.



Didn't Know Eli played Defense! Millburn : 6:06 pm : link Stop with the BS, Eli played fine and he had the team at 10-10 into the fourth quarter ,it was the defense and some major drops that cost the game today not Eli.

Great work across the board for the NYG KWALL2 : 6:06 pm : link organization. Another wasted week. Instead of getting the rookie in there, we piss away another opportunity to evaluate him.

Eli will be here next year bc4life : 6:13 pm : link He's working with the young wrs.

Great work across the board for the NYG

omg giantfan2000 : 6:20 pm : link it

I think Defense gave up in the fourth quarter after the 6 time in a row our offense could not move the ball couldn't get the easy first down and punted





Eli was pathetic .. never looking down field just underneath throws .. skittish in the pocket .. not extended plays .. throwing high to receivers ALL day .



if Geno Smith put up the same numbers as Eli and played the same way as Eli.

everyone would be calling for Geno to be cut from the team..



Eli is done .. and the worst part is because of the drama that happen this week

Eli is playing the rest of the way where we should really be looking at Webb in serious way .









RE: omg

Quote: it

I think Defense gave up in the fourth quarter after the 6 time in a row our offense could not move the ball couldn't get the easy first down and punted





Eli was pathetic .. never looking down field just underneath throws .. skittish in the pocket .. not extended plays .. throwing high to receivers ALL day .



if Geno Smith put up the same numbers as Eli and played the same way as Eli.

everyone would be calling for Geno to be cut from the team..



Eli is done .. and the worst part is because of the drama that happen this week

Eli is playing the rest of the way where we should really be looking at Webb in serious way .









Geno and Davis will be backups next season. bceagle05 : 6:36 pm : link They're getting valuable experience standing around and doing nothing.

Gee - I sure hope Eli Modus Operandi : 6:41 pm : link Got his hotdog in today. Would hate for him to throw those INT on an empty stomach.



Bright side, there will be no men or women weeping at dinner tonight.

I AcidTest : 6:41 pm : link don't think the Giants win another game. The offense doesn't even have a pulse. 10 yards is a massive gain.

I hope the Giants don’t win another game Sec 103 : 6:52 pm : link And rebuild that o line and rushing attack and maybe get rid of those clowns that allegedly are playing defense. Itbwill take a good gm and hc to turn this shit show around.

Our offense is so bad mdc1 : 6:54 pm : link we would need the Ravens SB defense to pull out wins. Shameful that this unit cannot score more than 14pts.





The only thing positive I can say about the game is Blue21 : 6:54 pm : link I love those old uniforms. Always did.

Gee - I sure hope Eli

Quote: Got his hotdog in today. Would hate for him to throw those INT on an empty stomach.



Bright side, there will be no men or women weeping at dinner tonight.



RE: RE: Gee - I sure hope Eli

Quote: In comment 13734135 Modus Operandi said:





Quote:





Got his hotdog in today. Would hate for him to throw those INT on an empty stomach.



Bright side, there will be no men or women weeping at dinner tonight.







The interceptions were thrown when the Giants were already down by 2 scores. Eli trying to make something out of nothing when the game was already lost.



Other than the Browns losing in typical Browns fashion The_Boss : 7:12 pm : link 12/10 has been a very productive day for the NYG.

The definition of tanking? Doomster : 7:56 pm : link If another team loses to the Giants this season....

No way



that's BS.



RE: Some of the reactions

Quote: about Spagnuolo on this thread are absurd. Were you expecting this interim coach to suddenly fix the teams woes? He inherited a broken team, with systemic organizational issues, with 2nd tier receivers and no-name backups in many spots, and people want him fired? I'm not a big fan as Spags as HC, but I wasn't expecting a drastic turnaround since he started on Tuesday.



Spags is ordinary at best. He's never ever ever elevated this defense when it lacked depth or talent. Never. As in, NEVER. Seriously. Never. Don't believe me? Look it up. How'd they do in 2015 when the talent was shaky? They were absolutely awful. Not just bad but historically bad. How'd they do this year when the talent was ok or pretty good early on? They folded like a cheap suit.



Spags deserves the credit for 07 and 08 and that's it. He's done little to nothing ever since. Fact. Not opinion, fact.



You weren't really defending spags djm : 8:09 pm : link But my point stands. Spags needs to go too.

Eli will be here next year

Quote: He's working with the young wrs.



Can you fire an interim head coach?

Quote: Just curious.

Can you fire an interim head coach?

Quote: Just curious.

You weren't really defending spags

Quote: But my point stands. Spags needs to go too. .



Absofuckinglutely he needs to go too! You listen to him

AFTER the game, sounded like Coughlin was back in the house.

This organization is much much closer to the Browns then some

Can you fire an interim head coach?

Quote: Just curious.

