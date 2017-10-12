Florio on SNF - RE: Giants GM Search Sammo85 : 12/10/2017 8:04 pm Mike Florio was on SNF and reiterated that Dave Gettleman is the front runner but that Nick Caserio of the Pats and Eliott Wolf of the Packers are the two other candidates and will be considered.



Also said that if it’s Gettleman or Wolf, Jim Schwartz would be a likely HC. That’s a new name for HC to the mill. Said McDaniels would follow Caserio is he’s the GM pick.

... HitSquad : 12/10/2017 8:08 pm : link Yes, yes and yes



Please and thank you

Ugh don’t cokeduplt : 12/10/2017 8:10 pm : link Really want Gettleman. Hopefully Caserio

It's easy to say oh hell no to Schwartz Overseer : 12/10/2017 8:10 pm : link because:



A) he's kind of a prick with a somewhat dirty history

B) he's an Eagle

C) his first stint as HC in Detroit was underwhelming



But here's the thing:



He might be the least bad option. There just aren't a ton of inspiring choices out there. And it's key for the Giants to at least get a "high floor" guy (which Schwartz is) given how much of a trainwreck NY is.



Not saying I love it, but I am saying they can do a lot worse.



Wolf AnskyJK : 12/10/2017 8:10 pm : link Spent some time watching videos of him discussing Packers drafts- seems like a real guru, easy to like.

I want a different direction ... FStubbs : 12/10/2017 8:12 pm : link ... but not someone as dirty as Jim Schwartz.

Here is the thing with the Packers robbieballs2003 : 12/10/2017 8:13 pm : link They are almost all homegrown talent. That is an area where we suck. I am not intrigued by Gettleman. I think his accomplishments are not as good as some think.

Gettelman and Schwartz Jint Fan in Buc Land : 12/10/2017 8:17 pm : link Wow could that be any less impressive?



Any idea what the coordinators would look like? I'm giving up on Caserio and Daniels ownership is never going to think outside the box.

I also hate this favorite shit. robbieballs2003 : 12/10/2017 8:17 pm : link Can this organization have an open mind for once and interview the necessary people with that open mind before having these preconceived notions influence their decisions? This is sounding too much like McAdoo. They wanted McAdoo because of all the wrong reasons and now it sounds like they want Gettleman for all the wrong reasons.

RE: Here is the thing with the Packers Ten Ton Hammer : 12/10/2017 8:18 pm : link

Quote: They are almost all homegrown talent. That is an area where we suck. I am not intrigued by Gettleman. I think his accomplishments are not as good as some think.



It's a scary prospect to make him GM, I think. His track record in drafts is nowhere near his track record scouting veterans. In comment 13734430 robbieballs2003 said:It's a scary prospect to make him GM, I think. His track record in drafts is nowhere near his track record scouting veterans.

Jim Schwartz? dpinzow : 12/10/2017 8:19 pm : link You've got to be kidding

We need a guy that excels in the draft robbieballs2003 : 12/10/2017 8:23 pm : link I don't care if they make Abrams the GM and have a young guy under him controlling that but we need someone and most likely outside the building.

Schwartz McNally's_Nuts : 12/10/2017 8:24 pm : link Could wear the same sunglasses as Mac!



Also, his defenses are pretty good. Him working with Snacks and Tomlinson could be good

What has Caserio done to make him a frontrunner? Milton : 12/10/2017 8:25 pm : link He's never made a personnel decision in his life.



How many times does a coach (Weis, Crennell, Manzini, McDaniels) or personnel man (Pioli) have to strike out when striking out on his own for people to realize that New England's success is all about Belichick and Brady and everyone else is just along for the ride?

It seemingly appears there is no real “search” The_Boss : 12/10/2017 8:27 pm : link Gettleman apparently is the predetermined guy. It was telegraphed as soon as Mara said they have guys currently not employed they are interested in. I will be shocked and utterly floored if it’s not Gettleman.



As for Schwartz: you’ve got to be kidding me with that dick. Mara would seriously sign off on having that fucking guy lead his team.

Sounds like Sammo85 : 12/10/2017 8:27 pm : link Scott Pioli won’t even get an interview for the job.

bw LG in NYC : 12/10/2017 8:37 pm : link I'm with you.



The Giants make this major move, the likes we haven't seen in 40 + years... only to turn around a hire the "family friend".



I can only hope these reports are lazy and false and the Giants will do a bit more digging before settling on the familiar.

Gettleman and Schwartz Breeze_94 : 12/10/2017 8:45 pm : link doesn't sound half bad to me. Two football guys. The Giant will be a tough team under the guidance of those 2.

RE: Gettleman and Schwartz Breeze_94 : 12/10/2017 8:45 pm : link

Quote: doesn't sound half bad to me. Two football guys. The Giant will be a tough team under the guidance of those 2.



but still- Caserio/McDaniels is the way to go In comment 13734534 Breeze_94 said:but still- Caserio/McDaniels is the way to go

RE: Sounds like widmerseyebrow : 12/10/2017 8:46 pm : link

Quote: Scott Pioli won’t even get an interview for the job.



I think his tenure in Kansas City speaks for itself. In comment 13734488 Sammo85 said:I think his tenure in Kansas City speaks for itself.

Remember the Giants Powerclean765 : 12/10/2017 8:51 pm : link were pissed when they lost Gettleman. They couldn't fire Reese at that point but, like John Fox, they didn't want to let him go.

And P.S. Powerclean765 : 12/10/2017 8:52 pm : link Although it's never that simple the Giants tanked as soon as he walked out the building following the 2012 season.

If they hire Gettelman and Schwartz moespree : 12/10/2017 8:52 pm : link They'll be back in the exact same spot 5 years from now. Looking for a new GM and coach.

What’s the McNally's_Nuts : 12/10/2017 8:56 pm : link tie between Gettleman and Schwartz?



I don’t get that one

. arcarsenal : 12/10/2017 8:57 pm : link I'd love to hire Caserio but that means McDaniels comes with him - which I wouldn't be thrilled about.



Gettleman is... eh. There are things I like about him, also things I don't. Would be a very.. Giants hire. For better or worse.

Schwartz and then Mayfield would be hitting the daily double Ivan15 : 12/10/2017 8:58 pm : link If you like people with a Napoleanic complex.

I buy Gettleman, but not Schwartz Emil : 12/10/2017 8:58 pm : link Gettleman was someone the organization always thought highly of, and he's available now.



Schwartz has no connection to the organization, has a terrible reputation, and does not exactly coexist with the media.



If it is going to be Gettleman, which isn't a bad thing, I don't see what about that selection equates to Schwartz being a favorite.

RE: What’s the Emil : 12/10/2017 8:59 pm : link

Quote: tie between Gettleman and Schwartz?



I don’t get that one



Puzzled as well In comment 13734544 McNally's_Nuts said:Puzzled as well

. arcarsenal : 12/10/2017 9:00 pm : link I'm also not sure what the Gettleman-Schwartz connection is. Where did they work together?

RE: RE: Gettleman and Schwartz section125 : 12/10/2017 9:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13734534 Breeze_94 said:





Quote:





doesn't sound half bad to me. Two football guys. The Giant will be a tough team under the guidance of those 2.







but still- Caserio/McDaniels is the way to go



So they are going to wait until February to see if those guys want to leave New England or meet what the Giants are looking for? Are you nuts? In comment 13734535 Breeze_94 said:So they are going to wait until February to see if those guys want to leave New England or meet what the Giants are looking for? Are you nuts?

I’m warming up to McDaniels. Brown Recluse : 12/10/2017 9:02 pm : link I cant help but roll my eyes at the thought of Gettleman, just because its such a typical familiarity hiring.



Not that my warming up to anyone or rolling my eyes means anything.

RE: Schwartz and then Mayfield would be hitting the daily double McNally's_Nuts : 12/10/2017 9:04 pm : link

Quote: If you like people with a Napoleanic complex.



It’s like it would be rooting for a bunch of Stan in LA’s In comment 13734547 Ivan15 said:It’s like it would be rooting for a bunch of Stan in LA’s

I have no doubt Gettleman McNally's_Nuts : 12/10/2017 9:05 pm : link is qualified for the job but....



Hiring him is something that my New York Mets would do

My concern with Gettleman is moespree : 12/10/2017 9:05 pm : link The man will be 67 years old before the next draft even happens. In comparison Ernie Accorsi left the team when he was 66. The Giants are a total rebuild. How long is he going to stay for?



As for Schwartz it makes no sense to me. This is someone they will trust to handle the NY media and not start ranting like a lunatic? He's shown no evidence to suggest he's anything about a nutcase douchebag.

This was floated the other day hitdog42 : 12/10/2017 9:15 pm : link And not picked up on at all in another thread



I hope Mara would step in if Schwartz is recommended.. Sean : 12/10/2017 9:18 pm : link Fuck that guy.

RE: RE: Schwartz and then Mayfield would be hitting the daily double BigBlue4You09 : 12/10/2017 9:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13734547 Ivan15 said:





Quote:





If you like people with a Napoleanic complex.







It’s like it would be rooting for a bunch of Stan in LA’s



😂😂😂😂😂 In comment 13734556 McNally's_Nuts said:😂😂😂😂😂

RE: This was floated the other day BigBlueShock : 12/10/2017 9:21 pm : link

Quote: And not picked up on at all in another thread

Is this your way of saying that you’ve heard the same thing? In comment 13734572 hitdog42 said:Is this your way of saying that you’ve heard the same thing?

RE: This was floated the other day Sammo85 : 12/10/2017 9:23 pm : link

Quote: And not picked up on at all in another thread



Do you think the Giants are floating Gettleman out there to gauge the reaction to it?



I mean if he was the guy, they’d probably just announce him already this week. Hopefully they have a solid process and listen to what kinds of views and plans and ideas are out there from the candidates. My fear is they retreat based on familiarity.



I just don’t see a lot of pros with bringing Gettleman back in. The front office needs a cleaning out. I wouldn’t even be wed to keeping Abrams.

There’s lots of guys out there who can manage the cap well. In comment 13734572 hitdog42 said:Do you think the Giants are floating Gettleman out there to gauge the reaction to it?I mean if he was the guy, they’d probably just announce him already this week. Hopefully they have a solid process and listen to what kinds of views and plans and ideas are out there from the candidates. My fear is they retreat based on familiarity.I just don’t see a lot of pros with bringing Gettleman back in. The front office needs a cleaning out. I wouldn’t even be wed to keeping Abrams.There’s lots of guys out there who can manage the cap well.

hitdog bigblue5611_2 : 12/10/2017 9:24 pm : link Are you at liberty to say if you've heard anything? I realize you may not be able to divulge much information, but just curious if you've heard anything and if so, do you like what you're hearing?

RE: RE: This was floated the other day Powerclean765 : 12/10/2017 9:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13734572 hitdog42 said:





Quote:





And not picked up on at all in another thread







Do you think the Giants are floating Gettleman out there to gauge the reaction to it?



I mean if he was the guy, they’d probably just announce him already this week. Hopefully they have a solid process and listen to what kinds of views and plans and ideas are out there from the candidates. My fear is they retreat based on familiarity.



I just don’t see a lot of pros with bringing Gettleman back in. The front office needs a cleaning out. I wouldn’t even be wed to keeping Abrams.

There’s lots of guys out there who can manage the cap well.



The pros are simple: he was doing a really good job in pro personnel and they didn't want to lose him. He had some petty differences with Richardson in Carolina and cut some sentimental favorites. Got them out of cap hell and winning games.

He was doing a good job in Carolina with a cheapskate owner, they just didn't like his style.



Strategy-wise, he cut all the over-expensive vets and locked up the young core players. In comment 13734586 Sammo85 said:The pros are simple: he was doing a really good job in pro personnel and they didn't want to lose him. He had some petty differences with Richardson in Carolina and cut some sentimental favorites. Got them out of cap hell and winning games.He was doing a good job in Carolina with a cheapskate owner, they just didn't like his style.Strategy-wise, he cut all the over-expensive vets and locked up the young core players.

Don't forget clarkie02360 : 12/10/2017 9:30 pm : link



In comment

Quote: He's never made a personnel decision in his life.



How many times does a coach (Weis, Crennell, Manzini, McDaniels) or personnel man (Pioli) have to strike out when striking out on his own for people to realize that New England's success is all about Belichick and Brady and everyone else is just along for the ride? Bill O'brien, who's done a decent job since leaving Little Bill.In comment 13734480 Milton said:

RE: RE: RE: This was floated the other day Sammo85 : 12/10/2017 9:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13734586 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





In comment 13734572 hitdog42 said:





Quote:





And not picked up on at all in another thread







Do you think the Giants are floating Gettleman out there to gauge the reaction to it?



I mean if he was the guy, they’d probably just announce him already this week. Hopefully they have a solid process and listen to what kinds of views and plans and ideas are out there from the candidates. My fear is they retreat based on familiarity.



I just don’t see a lot of pros with bringing Gettleman back in. The front office needs a cleaning out. I wouldn’t even be wed to keeping Abrams.

There’s lots of guys out there who can manage the cap well.







The pros are simple: he was doing a really good job in pro personnel and they didn't want to lose him. He had some petty differences with Richardson in Carolina and cut some sentimental favorites. Got them out of cap hell and winning games.

He was doing a good job in Carolina with a cheapskate owner, they just didn't like his style.



Strategy-wise, he cut all the over-expensive vets and locked up the young core players.



I’m not talking about the pros in Carolina. The SB roster was largely a Hurney roster btw. I don’t give Gettleman a ton of credit for doing some pruning when he had no role in developing the core of the team. He also wasn’t just hated by the players and some of the coaches. His own scouting group there hated him.



There’s very few pros to him coming in here as GM at his age and considering our situation. He doesn’t address the core problem which is scouting and drafting and player development. That’s not his strong suit. In comment 13734595 Powerclean765 said:I’m not talking about the pros in Carolina. The SB roster was largely a Hurney roster btw. I don’t give Gettleman a ton of credit for doing some pruning when he had no role in developing the core of the team. He also wasn’t just hated by the players and some of the coaches. His own scouting group there hated him.There’s very few pros to him coming in here as GM at his age and considering our situation. He doesn’t address the core problem which is scouting and drafting and player development. That’s not his strong suit.

Remember Martin Mayhew was here for a cup of coffee ghost718 : 12/10/2017 9:35 pm : link worked with Schwartz in Detroit.



There might be some type of connection that is not so obvious.

Wolf from packers,? idiotsavant : 12/10/2017 9:40 pm : link I don't know what this comfort with or obsession with the packers is, or why it's a model. As somebody said, stuck in the box.

RE: Wolf from packers,? blueblood : 12/10/2017 9:52 pm : link

Quote: I don't know what this comfort with or obsession with the packers is, or why it's a model. As somebody said, stuck in the box.



The Packers seem to be a well run organization that drafts well and builds from within. So I would say thats one of the reason they are looking at Wolf. His name has been bandied about for a few years now.



In comment 13734621 idiotsavant said:The Packers seem to be a well run organization that drafts well and builds from within. So I would say thats one of the reason they are looking at Wolf. His name has been bandied about for a few years now.

I would McNally's_Nuts : 12/10/2017 10:00 pm : link hope that the Giants would be Open to fresh ideas about something they haven’t done since 1976. Fire a GM.



One would think that they would leave no stone unturned, but it seems that with EA at the helm in his “consultancy” role....he’s just going to hire from the pool he knows best.



The dude from New England is intriguing, but McDaniel flamed out quicker than Mac did in Denver.



McDaniels hiring wouldn’t be inspiring to me.



Giants gotta get uncomfortable with this process

RE: . Boatie Warrant : 12/10/2017 11:39 pm : link

Quote: I'd love to hire Caserio but that means McDaniels comes with him - which I wouldn't be thrilled about.



Gettleman is... eh. There are things I like about him, also things I don't. Would be a very.. Giants hire. For better or worse.



This is exactly how I see the situation as well. I want Caserio but not Josh McDaniels. I still want Vic Fangio for our HC but I doubt that ever happens In comment 13734545 arcarsenal said:This is exactly how I see the situation as well. I want Caserio but not Josh McDaniels. I still want Vic Fangio for our HC but I doubt that ever happens

RE: bw santacruzom : 1:05 am : link

Quote: I'm with you.



The Giants make this major move, the likes we haven't seen in 40 + years... only to turn around a hire the "family friend".



I can only hope these reports are lazy and false and the Giants will do a bit more digging before settling on the familiar.



Unfortunately, I have a feeling we'll find that it's not the reports that are lazy. In comment 13734520 LG in NYC said:Unfortunately, I have a feeling we'll find that it's not the reports that are lazy.