Should the Giants Cut Apple? Reb8thVA : 2:20 pm



The kid has talent and the team has already made an investment in him. He's young and inmature. Hopefully, this will be a wake up call for him to grow up in the off season and a new regime will give him a fresh start. If nothing changes next year, you revisit the issue. Its way too early to cut bait now.

- ( This article seems premature to me.The kid has talent and the team has already made an investment in him. He's young and inmature. Hopefully, this will be a wake up call for him to grow up in the off season and a new regime will give him a fresh start. If nothing changes next year, you revisit the issue. Its way too early to cut bait now. apple - ( New Window

No. Certainly not. Beezer : 2:53 pm : link He needs to be addressed. But he's young and as others have said, showed something his rookie year.



But yeah, someone needs to get in his ear, now, and loudly.

Reese shouldn't have been Glover : 2:55 pm : link lumped in with McAdoo's short coaching tenure? WHAT???

He should have been fired with, if not instead of, Coughlin.

Besides Apple is developing even while not playing Jimmy Googs : 2:57 pm : link He mentioned when he watches games on his TV at home, he practices turning his head around everytime there is long pass downfield.





RE: Contract is fully guaranteed Diver_Down : 2:58 pm : link

Quote: Cutting him would cause a big cap hit



If they suspend him for conduct detrimental to the team, that designation will void all future guarantees and allow the team to pursue repayment of the prorated portion of the signing bonus. Doing so, it makes the trade of the player more appealing to another club where they no longer have to guarantee his future salaries. He basically becomes a player on a year to year contract until he becomes a free agent.



He's a cancer. You can not allow him to infect the locker room. The new GM/HC deserve a clean slate. In comment 13735914 ron mexico said:If they suspend him for conduct detrimental to the team, that designation will void all future guarantees and allow the team to pursue repayment of the prorated portion of the signing bonus. Doing so, it makes the trade of the player more appealing to another club where they no longer have to guarantee his future salaries. He basically becomes a player on a year to year contract until he becomes a free agent.He's a cancer. You can not allow him to infect the locker room. The new GM/HC deserve a clean slate.

Some of you guys look great Jimmy Googs : 3:01 pm : link goose-stepping down the streets of Berlin on the history channel...

RE: No Beer Man : 3:10 pm : link

Quote: You coach him and develop him. +1. He is very immature at this point. In comment 13735842 djstat said:+1. He is very immature at this point.

No George : 3:16 pm : link Corey Webster needed time, too



No JonC : 3:16 pm : link you work to mentor and help the punk grow up.

Remember WillVAB : 3:22 pm : link When this was supposed to be a justifiable pick because it’s mandatory teams have 3 quality corners? Good times.



Regarding this clown, you wait and let the new coach decide. If the new coach doesn’t want him you try to trade him or cut him.

He is certainly frustrating to hear about in the news mikeinbloomfield : 3:27 pm : link but remember, we never hear the whole story. But he does seem immature, and the argument can be made that if Reese didn't know this, he should have. Those clips of him playing against San Fran were infuriating.



In any case, I don't know if you cut him. Immature guys do grow up. A new coaching staff should start with a fresh slate with him and see what happens.

Try and help ryanmkeane : 3:28 pm : link him mature but he doesn't seem all that interested in playing tackle football. Not sure that can change, will be happy if it does.

. Britt in VA : 3:31 pm : link Quote: Ralph Vacchiano‏Verified account

@RVacchianoSNY

4m4 minutes ago



Steve Spagnuolo said he was “disappointed” to hear CB Eli Apple was Tweeting during the game Sunday.



Quote: Ralph Vacchiano‏Verified account

@RVacchianoSNY

1m1 minute ago



Steve Spagnuolo addressed what has been a rough year personally and professionally for CB Eli Apple, and said “He’s got to step up and show his teammates and coaches that he’s ready.”

I don't see the rationale for selling low Section331 : 3:36 pm : link on a first round pick. He's been pretty bad, and shown some immaturity, but given the personal shit he's dealing with, I'd be willing to give him something of a pass.



Sit him down and let him know that his play and his recent behavior are unacceptable, and get his assurances that he wants to play football, and wants to play for the NY Giants. If not, tell him we'll trade him to Cleveland.

fuck no. get a real HC and Def Co who will give him the kick in the Victor in CT : 3:39 pm : link ass that he needs from a maturity standpoint, and the coaching he needs to bring out the talent he has.

LOL... Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:48 pm : : 3:48 pm : link Tom Rock‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday



Asked DRC if he is worried about Eli Apple.



“No, no, no, no, no, no. (Pause.) Sometimes.”



DRC is the coolest Giant I can remember adamg : 3:49 pm : link Dude is hilarious.

RE: DRC is the coolest Giant I can remember Diver_Down : 3:51 pm : link

Quote: Dude is hilarious.



And yet the majority of BBI can't wait to run him out of town. At $6M/yr, he is a bargain and the only player that is consistently running guys down giving 100% effort. In comment 13736075 adamg said:And yet the majority of BBI can't wait to run him out of town. At $6M/yr, he is a bargain and the only player that is consistently running guys down giving 100% effort.

. BigBluePrestige : 3:53 pm : link kid is a hot mess. I don't understand his thought process. Both him and his mother are extremely immature.

Trade or Cut Thegratefulhead : 3:55 pm : link They had to beg him to stay in the building when they put his quit on TV for all to see. Fuck him, no one should have stopped him. You can't win with people like that. He should have cried and begged the forgiveness of his teammates. Begone.

RE: RE: DRC is the coolest Giant I can remember adamg : 3:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13736075 adamg said:





Quote:





Dude is hilarious.







And yet the majority of BBI can't wait to run him out of town. At $6M/yr, he is a bargain and the only player that is consistently running guys down giving 100% effort.



I'm a big DRC fan. So, I'm not among those who would run him out of town. Same with Jackrabbit. I think we've got our lock down guys in place. I'd be in favor of a Cockrell extension too. Our secondary hasn't been a weak point this year. It's been DEs and LBs. Moss seems like he could steal a starting job too. He makes plays. There's a lot to be optimistic about in a year where we're getting a new GM and HC, relatively speaking. In comment 13736086 Diver_Down said:I'm a big DRC fan. So, I'm not among those who would run him out of town. Same with Jackrabbit. I think we've got our lock down guys in place. I'd be in favor of a Cockrell extension too. Our secondary hasn't been a weak point this year. It's been DEs and LBs. Moss seems like he could steal a starting job too. He makes plays. There's a lot to be optimistic about in a year where we're getting a new GM and HC, relatively speaking.

No. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:59 pm : link But he needs a serious behavior makeover.

RE: RE: RE: DRC is the coolest Giant I can remember Diver_Down : 4:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13736086 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 13736075 adamg said:





Quote:





Dude is hilarious.







And yet the majority of BBI can't wait to run him out of town. At $6M/yr, he is a bargain and the only player that is consistently running guys down giving 100% effort.







I'm a big DRC fan. So, I'm not among those who would run him out of town. Same with Jackrabbit. I think we've got our lock down guys in place. I'd be in favor of a Cockrell extension too. Our secondary hasn't been a weak point this year. It's been DEs and LBs. Moss seems like he could steal a starting job too. He makes plays. There's a lot to be optimistic about in a year where we're getting a new GM and HC, relatively speaking.



I like Cockrell, also. With DRC heading into his last year of his contract, I would consider extending him for a short term contract. Obviously we need LB/DE improvements, and hopefully a new GM will focus on these groups to keep the defense strong. In comment 13736124 adamg said:I like Cockrell, also. With DRC heading into his last year of his contract, I would consider extending him for a short term contract. Obviously we need LB/DE improvements, and hopefully a new GM will focus on these groups to keep the defense strong.

+1.

Quote: In comment 13736075 adamg said:





Quote:





Dude is hilarious.







And yet the majority of BBI can't wait to run him out of town. At $6M/yr, he is a bargain and the only player that is consistently running guys down giving 100% effort. +1. In comment 13736086 Diver_Down said:+1.

Trade him PatersonPlank : 4:17 pm : link Should be able to get something from a team in need of DBs

RE: RE: RE: RE: DRC is the coolest Giant I can remember adamg : 4:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13736124 adamg said:





Quote:





In comment 13736086 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 13736075 adamg said:





Quote:





Dude is hilarious.







And yet the majority of BBI can't wait to run him out of town. At $6M/yr, he is a bargain and the only player that is consistently running guys down giving 100% effort.







I'm a big DRC fan. So, I'm not among those who would run him out of town. Same with Jackrabbit. I think we've got our lock down guys in place. I'd be in favor of a Cockrell extension too. Our secondary hasn't been a weak point this year. It's been DEs and LBs. Moss seems like he could steal a starting job too. He makes plays. There's a lot to be optimistic about in a year where we're getting a new GM and HC, relatively speaking.







I like Cockrell, also. With DRC heading into his last year of his contract, I would consider extending him for a short term contract. Obviously we need LB/DE improvements, and hopefully a new GM will focus on these groups to keep the defense strong.



With how decimated our LB corps is going to look after this year, I'm in favor of going after two LBs in the draft this year. I like Uchenna Nwosu the LB out of USC in the third and Akeem Victor LB out of Washington on day 3. Nwosu could be a double threat as a LB and pass rusher on third down. I see him as a better version of Kennard (who I wouldn't mind bringing back either). Victor is more of MLB/WLB type. I'd see him as a Casillas replacement, ideally a better version as well.



Unfortunately, I think we're stuck with JPP and Vernon as starters for the foreseeable future. If they can turn it around next year with a better spirit to the team, that may not be a bad thing. In comment 13736158 Diver_Down said:With how decimated our LB corps is going to look after this year, I'm in favor of going after two LBs in the draft this year. I like Uchenna Nwosu the LB out of USC in the third and Akeem Victor LB out of Washington on day 3. Nwosu could be a double threat as a LB and pass rusher on third down. I see him as a better version of Kennard (who I wouldn't mind bringing back either). Victor is more of MLB/WLB type. I'd see him as a Casillas replacement, ideally a better version as well.Unfortunately, I think we're stuck with JPP and Vernon as starters for the foreseeable future. If they can turn it around next year with a better spirit to the team, that may not be a bad thing.

RE: Trade him Diver_Down : 4:21 pm : link

Quote: Should be able to get something from a team in need of DBs



I think with his guaranteed contract all he might fetch is a 3rd/4th rounder. If he was suspended with conduct detrimental to the team, it would void the guarantees. A trade partner would have less risk and might consider a 2nd. In comment 13736172 PatersonPlank said:I think with his guaranteed contract all he might fetch is a 3rd/4th rounder. If he was suspended with conduct detrimental to the team, it would void the guarantees. A trade partner would have less risk and might consider a 2nd.

nope bc4life : 4:46 pm : link they own his contract, get something for him or keep him.



new coaching staff might help

I loved him at Ohio State.., bw in dc : 4:47 pm : link Was drinking up the apple flavored Kool Aid when Jints Central took him.



I still think the talent is there. But sort of agree that this is a critical juncture for the kid...

might want to use an alumnus bc4life : 4:47 pm : link form an old team to work with him.



this team gets a pass rush, this kid could help you out.

Aside from that one really bad game EricJ : 5:04 pm : link where it looked like he was not trying on two plays, he did start to play better. I saw him using his hands less and his eyes more which is what my criticism was.



Now, in the background is something that bothers me just a little. His mother is in his ear too much. He needs positive influences from within the locker room.... not distracting views.

RE: Trade him 81_Great_Dane : 5:15 pm : link

Quote: Should be able to get something from a team in need of DBs He's been a healthy scratch on one of the worst teams in the league, with a first-round pick's contract. The Giants would have a very weak negotiating position. They'd be lucky to get anything -- he's as likely to be cut in 2018 as to make the team. In comment 13736172 PatersonPlank said:He's been a healthy scratch on one of the worst teams in the league, with a first-round pick's contract. The Giants would have a very weak negotiating position. They'd be lucky to get anything -- he's as likely to be cut in 2018 as to make the team.

Too Young to Bleedin Blue : 5:26 pm : link Give up on. Let the new GM and Coach see if they could help him along in his maturation process.

The only reason to get rid of Apple would be . . . . TC : 5:28 pm : link if he was rotten to the core!



Apple Dragon : 6:08 pm : link Is not the reason the Giants scored 10 points! If you have nothing else to do as HC but be concerned about inactive players tweeting during games then what about guys who beat up chairs for no good reason? The Giants are a total joke from the front office all the way down to the locker room. Admit it they are just looking for scape goats for a franchise in total decline who believed the hype and played like suckers. The facts speak for themselves don’t try and sugar coat reality how many teams win in the NFL scoring 15 points or less weelkly 2-11 teams only.

No way KWALL2 : 6:16 pm : link Trade him to Cleveland for a 7th round pick.

Since the other thread on Apple's tweets Diver_Down : 6:30 pm : link

- ( has fallen off the front page, I'm linking it below. The thread has links to Apple's twitter page so for those who have missed it, they can understand the context that Jordan mentions in his article. Bad Apple - ( New Window

Brain Surgery Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 7:05 pm : link The guy's been a complete dipshit but does he deserve a little slack for dealing with his mom's health?



Maybe..maybe not..



The next regime decides.





RE: No mfsd : 7:31 pm : link

Quote: you work to mentor and help the punk grow up.



Agree with this. He’s not the first talented kid who acted like a jerk and had to learn some lessons. Giants (and any team) has to have some resources to try and make it work.



Seems like we’ve had some success with guys in the past where it took a couple years for the light to go on. New coaching staff will have its work cut out with Apple (and a few other guys on the roster) but they should get their chance to whip him into shape In comment 13735973 JonC said:Agree with this. He’s not the first talented kid who acted like a jerk and had to learn some lessons. Giants (and any team) has to have some resources to try and make it work.Seems like we’ve had some success with guys in the past where it took a couple years for the light to go on. New coaching staff will have its work cut out with Apple (and a few other guys on the roster) but they should get their chance to whip him into shape

Seems like a young joeinpa : 7:53 pm : link Man who has been conditioned to never take responsibility for failure. He appears to be immature and lacking in mental toughness.



Talented as he is, I don't think he will ever become the player he could be. Giants won t cut him, but not a guy you can count on.

let's be sensible mdc1 : 8:02 pm : link pick was a reach, he has not performed, lacks emotional intelligence. Bring in more competition and make him earn his job. I am sympathetic to his mom's situation, but life does move on and you do need to go to work and go on about your business. Some of those tweets and season reactions remind of a child. Good lord what do they do at Ohio State? Between him and Elliot wow.

I AcidTest : 9:50 pm : link doubt they cut him, if only because of the cap hit, and the fact that he was a top 10 pick. His benching, attitude, and lack of effort also mean we'd net very little in return. We're better off trying to fix the situation ourselves. A new regime also brings a proverbial clean slate. But next year is his last chance. Any more similarly bad behavior, and he'll be gone after 2018.

Cut him why? Rflairr : 10:15 pm : link He has the talent. Just need some leadership. Which this team clearly doesn’t have in this coaching staff. I expect him to be very good when we get a coaching staff that knows what they’re doing.

RE: Reese shouldn't have been Fishmanjim57 : 10:34 pm : link

Quote: lumped in with McAdoo's short coaching tenure? WHAT???

He should have been fired with, if not instead of, Coughlin.



Reese threw Tom Coughlin under the bus, instead of admitting that he never addressed the problems this team has had for years (offensive line!). I was happier to hear about Reese being fired than McAdon't! In comment 13735928 Glover said:Reese threw Tom Coughlin under the bus, instead of admitting that he never addressed the problems this team has had for years (offensive line!). I was happier to hear about Reese being fired than McAdon't!

Eli Apple was just another Reese mistake! Fishmanjim57 : 10:35 pm : link Flush him down the toilet!