Adam Schefter says 'I will guarantee you' Baker Mayfield get Stan in LA : 12/11/2017 3:32 pm



Quote: “I will guarantee you right now, Baker Mayfield is going in the first round of the draft,” Schefter said. “And I will bet you he goes higher than people think.



“They love his competitive spirit. They love all the skills that he brings, the flexibility that he provides. He’s drawn comparisons to Drew Brees, Russell Wilson,” Schefter said, adding that three NFL teams have told him that Mayfield is the quarterback they love.

Quite the projection Jimmy Googs : 12/11/2017 3:53 pm : link thats akin to saying the Giants will score less than 30 points in each game this season...

sorry giantfan2000 : 12/11/2017 3:54 pm : link too short for a NFL QB

Quote: I am so intrigued by his talent. He needs work and he is a risk but if he reaches his ceiling then the Giants would have a superstar QB. I just don't want to see the Giants take a player like Barkley and then waste his prime years trying to find a franchise QB.



Easily, the most physically talented QB in the draft. Upside is enormous.



I understand the risk, but with the right tutelage this is a very special player.

Quote: too short for a NFL QB

Your right he is only 6'1 nobody that short can play in the NFL which is why the 5'11 Russell Wilson is a bust as is that 6'0 Brees guy. Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Tony Romo are 6'2 In comment 13736105 giantfan2000 said:Your right he is only 6'1 nobody that short can play in the NFL which is why the 5'11 Russell Wilson is a bust as is that 6'0 Brees guy. Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Tony Romo are 6'2

I'm happy with any of Mayfield, Rosen, and Darnold adamg : 12/11/2017 4:02 pm : link I like the high floor of Rosen but the high ceiling of MAyfield is exciting too.

Quote: In comment 13736082 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





I am so intrigued by his talent. He needs work and he is a risk but if he reaches his ceiling then the Giants would have a superstar QB. I just don't want to see the Giants take a player like Barkley and then waste his prime years trying to find a franchise QB.







Easily, the most physically talented QB in the draft. Upside is enormous.



I understand the risk, but with the right tutelage this is a very special player.

I have been going back and forth between Rosen, Darnold, Mayfield, and Allen. In any scenario where Rosen and Darnold aren't available at the Giants pick then I would probably go with Josh Allen as the pick since I don't think Mara consider taking Mayfield with a trade down.



In this scenario the Giants would have to either bring Eli back or sign a veteran like they did in 2004. Josh McCown would be a very solid stop gap and he wouldn't cost much at all. He knows his role and he is a willing mentor. In comment 13736109 bw in dc said:I have been going back and forth between Rosen, Darnold, Mayfield, and Allen. In any scenario where Rosen and Darnold aren't available at the Giants pick then I would probably go with Josh Allen as the pick since I don't think Mara consider taking Mayfield with a trade down.In this scenario the Giants would have to either bring Eli back or sign a veteran like they did in 2004. Josh McCown would be a very solid stop gap and he wouldn't cost much at all. He knows his role and he is a willing mentor.

Quote:

Easily, the most physically talented QB in the draft.



That would be Jackson and it's not even close.

That would be Jackson and it's not even close.

I don't know... HoodieGelo : 12/11/2017 4:11 pm : link He really does remind me of a Johnny Manziel both on and off the field. No thanks.



For me as of right now I feel it really only comes down to Rosen, Darnold and Allen and MAYBE Jackson.

Easily, the most physically talented QB in the draft.





Quote:







Easily, the most physically talented QB in the draft.







That would be Jackson and it's not even close.

In terms of arm talent Josh Allen has been compared to Elway by some. Jackson is the most athletic QB in the draft but Allen has the biggest upside. In comment 13736152 mrvax said:In terms of arm talent Josh Allen has been compared to Elway by some. Jackson is the most athletic QB in the draft but Allen has the biggest upside.

Quote: too short for a NFL QB



sorry, you're too dumb to post here anymore In comment 13736105 giantfan2000 said:sorry, you're too dumb to post here anymore

Quote: at opposing teams and pretend to pee after they score and let their mommies defend them on twitter when they are rightfully lambasted for stupidity on social media?



Cant wait.



Oh, you mean like Evan Engram earlier this year. Or how about our superstar wide receiver pretending to pee on a football/field... Yeah..... In comment 13736032 Brown Recluse said:Oh, you mean like Evan Engram earlier this year. Or how about our superstar wide receiver pretending to pee on a football/field... Yeah.....

Besides the impressive arm Jay on the Island : 12/11/2017 4:21 pm : link It's impressive watching Allen go through his progressions. A lot of these college QB's lock onto their main target and stare them down which they won't be able to get away with the NFL. In his highlights you see Allen constantly going to his second or third option.

Easily, the most physically talented QB in the draft.





Quote:







Easily, the most physically talented QB in the draft.







That would be Jackson and it's not even close.



At what? Running?



Jax has improved from last year throwing from the pocket - granted - but Allen throws the ball like Marino. There isn’t a throw he can’t make - standing still or on the move. You really reaching if you were think Jax has arm talent on that level. In comment 13736152 mrvax said:At what? Running?Jax has improved from last year throwing from the pocket - granted - but Allen throws the ball like Marino. There isn’t a throw he can’t make - standing still or on the move. You really reaching if you were think Jax has arm talent on that level.

Quote: In comment 13736109 bw in dc said:





Quote:





In comment 13736082 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





I have been going back and forth between Rosen, Darnold, Mayfield, and Allen. In any scenario where Rosen and Darnold aren't available at the Giants pick then I would probably go with Josh Allen as the pick since I don't think Mara consider taking Mayfield with a trade down.







I hear you. Darnold is a lot like Favre. You have to love his body type. I see a lot of Peyton in Rosen. But I get the concern about the pounding he’s taken behind a very piss poor UCLA oline. So I could see the intrigue by the Jints.



I have zero interest in Mayfield - for all the reasons you can think up.



I’m also a part time member of the Lamar Jax club. Kid is a playmaker... In comment 13736143 Jay on the Island said:I hear you. Darnold is a lot like Favre. You have to love his body type. I see a lot of Peyton in Rosen. But I get the concern about the pounding he’s taken behind a very piss poor UCLA oline. So I could see the intrigue by the Jints.I have zero interest in Mayfield - for all the reasons you can think up.I’m also a part time member of the Lamar Jax club. Kid is a playmaker...

Quote:







I hear you. Darnold is a lot like Favre. You have to love his body type. I see a lot of Peyton in Rosen. But I get the concern about the pounding he’s taken behind a very piss poor UCLA oline. So I could see the intrigue by the Jints.



I have zero interest in Mayfield - for all the reasons you can think up.



I’m also a part time member of the Lamar Jax club. Kid is a playmaker...

Funny I have heard Favre mentioned in regards to Allen. In Darnold I see Eli with more athletic ability and mobility. In Rosen I see a little bit of Matt Ryan and even Tom Brady at times. What concerns me about him is his injury history and the reports that question his work ethic and leadership ability. How will he handle the NY media? Allen needs a year to learn behind a veteran but he could be the best QB in the draft. In comment 13736211 bw in dc said:Funny I have heard Favre mentioned in regards to Allen. In Darnold I see Eli with more athletic ability and mobility. In Rosen I see a little bit of Matt Ryan and even Tom Brady at times. What concerns me about him is his injury history and the reports that question his work ethic and leadership ability. How will he handle the NY media? Allen needs a year to learn behind a veteran but he could be the best QB in the draft.

2018 NFL Draft: Giants select QB Baker Mayfield in MTD's new mock Stan in LA : 12/11/2017 4:56 pm : link Quote:



2. New York Giants: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma



The opinion on Mayfield is all over the place. On Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter saidMayfield will get drafted higher than people think. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports followed that up by saying that "teams are all over the draft board" on Mayfield, but he could rise after team interviews. If Mayfield does rise, he could jump this far up the draft board, giving the Giants a successor to Eli Manning.



- ( Link - ( New Window

Quote: In comment 13736211 bw in dc said:





Quote:













I hear you. Darnold is a lot like Favre. You have to love his body type. I see a lot of Peyton in Rosen. But I get the concern about the pounding he’s taken behind a very piss poor UCLA oline. So I could see the intrigue by the Jints.



I have zero interest in Mayfield - for all the reasons you can think up.



I’m also a part time member of the Lamar Jax club. Kid is a playmaker...





Funny I have heard Favre mentioned in regards to Allen. In Darnold I see Eli with more athletic ability and mobility. In Rosen I see a little bit of Matt Ryan and even Tom Brady at times. What concerns me about him is his injury history and the reports that question his work ethic and leadership ability. How will he handle the NY media? Allen needs a year to learn behind a veteran but he could be the best QB in the draft.



Trent Dilfer runs these QB elite camps for high school QB prospects. ESPN used to run them but I think they stopped when they cuts ties with Dilfer. Anyway, there are exceptions.



Check out the 2014 edition on YouTube. Rosen is so polarizing. You constantly here how smart he is, how excellent he throws every type of pass, and how much of a cocky jerk off he is. It’s a a very interesting watch, especially what you hear 3 years later - the same things! In comment 13736223 Jay on the Island said:Trent Dilfer runs these QB elite camps for high school QB prospects. ESPN used to run them but I think they stopped when they cuts ties with Dilfer. Anyway, there are exceptions.Check out the 2014 edition on YouTube. Rosen is so polarizing. You constantly here how smart he is, how excellent he throws every type of pass, and how much of a cocky jerk off he is. It’s a a very interesting watch, especially what you hear 3 years later - the same things!

I find it hard to believe that the Giants would pass on Darnold Jay on the Island : 12/11/2017 5:00 pm : link I think he will be #1 on their board come draft day.

I'm really interested to see what Mayfield measures.... MOOPS : 12/11/2017 5:37 pm : link

Jackson is listed at 6'3", Love at 5'10".



at the combine.Jackson is listed at 6'3", Love at 5'10".

50 -1 odds Manning10 : 12/11/2017 5:53 pm : link Mayfield to Giants , Jackson has a better shot to be on Big Blue and that's not a stretch.

Quote: In comment 13736032 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:





at opposing teams and pretend to pee after they score and let their mommies defend them on twitter when they are rightfully lambasted for stupidity on social media?



Cant wait.







Oh, you mean like Evan Engram earlier this year. Or how about our superstar wide receiver pretending to pee on a football/field... Yeah.....



Yes. How many clowns does it take to sabotage a teams season. We have plenty of clowns already. In comment 13736167 jvm52106 said:Yes. How many clowns does it take to sabotage a teams season. We have plenty of clowns already.

Quote: From 2016.



Wasn't really productive this year and supposedly he has some issues with accuracy, but look at some of those deep throws. Goin Deep - ( New Window )



I know it's a highlight package, but Allen is impressive. I would bring in some of those receivers for a look. I'm sure they have some drops as well, but those guys make plays. In comment 13736163 Jim in Tampa said:I know it's a highlight package, but Allen is impressive. I would bring in some of those receivers for a look. I'm sure they have some drops as well, but those guys make plays.

Josh AcidTest : 12/11/2017 6:15 pm : link Allen has more raw talent than any other QB in this class, but needs a year IMO. Rosen and Darnold have a lower bust potential, but Allen has more upside. He has the size, arm strength, and mobility of Elway, and can flick the ball with his wrist like Marino. He didn't play well this year against superior competition, but was missing a lot of his most productive players from last year's team.



If the Giants finish #1 or #2, then I assume they will take either Rosen or Darnold. I'm not sure they should, and Darnold of course might stay in school. This will be the most interesting draft for the Giants since 2004.

Baker will be gone in the first 10 picks Giant John : 12/11/2017 6:35 pm : link Really first 5 would not surprise me. Most gifted QB in the draft.

I think Mayfield goes very early in the first. Ira : 12/11/2017 6:35 pm : link He's going to rise up the boards between now and April. There are three very fine qb's in this draft, and the Giants should use their pick to draft one of them.

Quote: too short for a NFL QB



He's really not if they build a system to use his skills. Hes only a few inches shorter then the average NFL QB. In comment 13736105 giantfan2000 said:He's really not if they build a system to use his skills. Hes only a few inches shorter then the average NFL QB.

I like Baker alot too (2nd fav behind\] sam & saquan est1986 : 12/11/2017 7:31 pm : link But I see alot of similarities to him and Manziel, on and off the field stuff.. Don't get me wrong, I thought Johnny would be a stud in the NFL.. So know reason why I don't think Baker could as well but it wouldn't shock me if he is a pure bust as well.. Alot of these big play college QB's just don't translate in the NFL

It s an exciting joeinpa : 12/11/2017 7:45 pm : link Time for Giants fans

Those Josh Allen highlights are really interesting cosmicj : 12/11/2017 7:50 pm : link The Wyoming OL can’t block, so he’s made for the Giants:)



Scouting Allen is going to separate the men from the boys. The team that picks him needs to commit and hire a full on QB guru to coach him because it will require development. Understanding Allen between the ears may be the most important aspect of the scouting process as the physical gifts are obviously there.

Quote: The Wyoming OL can’t block, so he’s made for the Giants:)



Scouting Allen is going to separate the men from the boys. The team that picks him needs to commit and hire a full on QB guru to coach him because it will require development. Understanding Allen between the ears may be the most important aspect of the scouting process as the physical gifts are obviously there.



The Combine is going to be a show. Allen is going to light it up like fireworks. I think they usually do things alphabetically. So I doubt we see Mayfield and Allen side by side.



I think it would be compelling to watch Allen throw right after Mayfield. The disparity would be quite obvious. In comment 13736407 cosmicj said:The Combine is going to be a show. Allen is going to light it up like fireworks. I think they usually do things alphabetically. So I doubt we see Mayfield and Allen side by side.I think it would be compelling to watch Allen throw right after Mayfield. The disparity would be quite obvious.

Allen reminds me so much of Elway Dave on the UWS : 12/11/2017 8:03 pm : link its not funny. His fundamentals are all over the place. He relies too much on his arm and athletic ability. High ceiling, high bust potential looks accurate to me.

Lamar Jackson Go Terps : 12/11/2017 8:08 pm : link



The technique on this play is superb. He sees the blitzer immediately. He cuts off his rollout and steps up past the blitzer. This alone is a very athletic play, but he does so with his eyes down field and both hands on the ball, rotating his shoulders as he does so. He steps up and delivers a 45 yard bullet that hits his receiver perfectly in stride for the TD. He could have taken off running, but he remained focused on the play even though the blitzer threw it off.



This is an elite level play with perfect technique. It should have been a sack or worse, but ended up a 75 yard TD with the ball delivered perfectly.



I watch this play and can't believe that Jackson isn't being mentioned with the other names at the top of the draft. It's all there with this guy.

- ( We keep hearing this guy is a runner, but check out the throw in the link below earlier this season. The play is a play action bootleg out of the pistol. The play is ruined by an unchecked blitzer into the area where he is supposed to roll.The technique on this play is superb. He sees the blitzer immediately. He cuts off his rollout and steps up past the blitzer. This alone is a very athletic play, but he does so with his eyes down field and both hands on the ball, rotating his shoulders as he does so. He steps up and delivers a 45 yard bullet that hits his receiver perfectly in stride for the TD. He could have taken off running, but he remained focused on the play even though the blitzer threw it off.This is an elite level play with perfect technique. It should have been a sack or worse, but ended up a 75 yard TD with the ball delivered perfectly.I watch this play and can't believe that Jackson isn't being mentioned with the other names at the top of the draft. It's all there with this guy. Link - ( New Window

Terps that’s an amazing play cosmicj : 12/11/2017 8:14 pm : link He wasn’t even set up right when he flicked it and it looked effortless.

Quote:



I watch this play and can't believe that Jackson isn't being mentioned with the other names at the top of the draft. It's all there with this guy. Link - ( New Window )





Completely agree. The guy is super raw and looks to have ridiculous natural talent/athleticism. Would love to see him after sitting behind Eli for a year and learning from an all-time great. He's going to run a 4.4 40 at the combine too, wow. In comment 13736424 Go Terps said:Completely agree. The guy is super raw and looks to have ridiculous natural talent/athleticism. Would love to see him after sitting behind Eli for a year and learning from an all-time great. He's going to run a 4.4 40 at the combine too, wow.

Lamar Jackson is absolutely not just a runner Ten Ton Hammer : 12/11/2017 8:43 pm : link But he does have to have his impulses to run checked by coaching.

Maybe a trade down a couple spots Rjanyg : 12/11/2017 9:00 pm : link From 2-6 and pick Jackson. Also could get 3 picks, trade number 2 for this years 1,2,3 and next years 1. Possible?

I’m not a Baker Mayfield fan Vanzetti : 12/11/2017 9:15 pm : link And even I would be shocked if he lasts past 25–and he could go much earlier.



So predicting first round is not much of a prediction

I don't think the Giants will trade down. LakeGeorgeGiant : 12/11/2017 9:40 pm : link out of #2.





I suspect they sit tight and take Rosen.

My first choice is Josh Allen with Darnold a close second GeofromNJ : 12/11/2017 10:04 pm : link No interest in Mayfield at all, and I think Rosen's velocity and release are average.

Jackson’s body WillVAB : 12:42 am : link Won’t hold up in the NFL especially behind this OL.



It amazes me how much fans yearn for a mobile QB despite the fact they get hurt so often every single year.

Quote:



I watch this play and can't believe that Jackson isn't being mentioned with the other names at the top of the draft. It's all there with this guy. Link - ( New Window )



Jackson is a talent indeed. I’m not sure how closely you follow college football, but LJ is playing with an offensive guru in Petrino. His scheme creates a lot of space with guys running free free, and that makes for some pretty easy throws. So at times it’s hard to tell how much is QB and how much is system.



For me, that’s where the running of LJ becomes very important because he’s elusive and can make plays improvising. That is his biggest attribute. And it may be intriguing enough to get him into the top ten. While he got better in the pocket, that’s still far from a strength. He’s got to get much better setting his feet and stepping into the pocket. So he’s going to take some work, and will need the right environment to maximize his unique skill set. Honest to God I wouldn’t be surprised if the Pats take him, and he gets 2-3 quality years under Brady and Belichick to be the heir apparent... In comment 13736424 Go Terps said:Jackson is a talent indeed. I’m not sure how closely you follow college football, but LJ is playing with an offensive guru in Petrino. His scheme creates a lot of space with guys running free free, and that makes for some pretty easy throws. So at times it’s hard to tell how much is QB and how much is system.For me, that’s where the running of LJ becomes very important because he’s elusive and can make plays improvising. That is his biggest attribute. And it may be intriguing enough to get him into the top ten. While he got better in the pocket, that’s still far from a strength. He’s got to get much better setting his feet and stepping into the pocket. So he’s going to take some work, and will need the right environment to maximize his unique skill set. Honest to God I wouldn’t be surprised if the Pats take him, and he gets 2-3 quality years under Brady and Belichick to be the heir apparent...

Give me Rosen... Milton : 5:52 am : link I'd rather have a QB who can do this than one who can do this