O'Connor: Eli Manning has only known one NFL team. Now what?

Enjoy the last 3 games of his NY Giant career Jimmy Googs : 9:51 am : link unless they put in Webb. Then enjoy the 1-2 games.



2 nice superbowls though so thx.

I think one more year of Manning Sy'56 : 9:52 am : link is both smart and fair. If things spiral out of control in 2018, then you can put the shiny new toy in halfway through like they did with Eli in 2004.

he's got a few years left bc4life : 9:53 am : link arm still good enough, what he sees and does at the line of scrimmage is hard to replace.



concentrate on giving him a decent line and try and find another rb to add to the mix.



u have a lot of offensive weapons - you bring in a rookie qb, you're talking a year or two to get him ready. keep eli for those few years.

RE: 5 years japanhead : 9:54 am : link

Quote: There has been 5 years of nothing more than middle of the pack QB play and some bottom of the barrel play. If it was just one year it would be different.



this is idiotic. eli had a bad 2013. after this, he had very good 2014 and 2015, and a good 2016, capped with sharp play in a road playoff game. this year he is throwing to king, lewis jr. and poe, behind an OL flanked by flowers and hart. and he still hasn't been "bottom of the barrel" though obviously his TDs are down given the situation he is in. yea, eli has not been a top 5 QB over the last 5 years, but he has easily been top 16. come on now.

why can't eli mentor a young qb? bc4life : 9:55 am : link you think he's giving webb the cold shoulder. they're watching him prepare, sit in qb meetings, get reps and get feedback from eli



it's not like they have to sit on his lap while he tells them Super Bowl stories.

and while drafting a qb in round 1 bc4life : 9:56 am : link makes sense, it is still no sure thing. you have tons of offensive weapons - that are ready to use now.

one of the main questions I ask any bc4life : 9:58 am : link HC candidate - what's wrong with the OLine? - how are you going to fix it?

Sy, the Giants can definitely do what you're suggesting Chris684 : 10:03 am : link in fact, I think they'd be wise to. Problem is, highly doubtful Eli goes for that. He knows the Kurt Warner scenario better than anyone.



He will want to start to compete for a Super Bowl without having to look over his shoulder.

RE: I continue to side with Sy in saying Eli deserves a pass on this NYSports1 : 10:04 am : link

Quote: season. He has had virtually no one to throw to since Game 5 and an offensive line that would have difficulty blocking you and me. The running game is a little better but there is no danger there...no threat of someone taking it the distance.



Eli has always been a quarterback who needed other parts around him, as all quarterbacks do. To me, if the Giants have Gettleman, at 66, as the leading GM candidate then that has to say something as to their intentions. Because, let's face it, Gettleman is not the long term answer.



I firmly believe the Giants have another run in them if they do the work necessary to improve the offensive line. Which is why I firmly believe our draft should focus on the Oline, not QB.



Does he get a pass for last year when the offense sucked to and the first 5 games this year where the offense sucked when the squad was healthy? In comment 13736800 That’s Gold, Jerry said:Does he get a pass for last year when the offense sucked to and the first 5 games this year where the offense sucked when the squad was healthy?

none of the top 3 QBs japanhead : 10:04 am : link (rosen, darnold, mayfield) are sure bets. not by a long shot. mayfield may be the best of the three, but he is also a douchebag/headcase.

RE: I think one more year of Manning WillVAB : 10:05 am : link

Quote: is both smart and fair. If things spiral out of control in 2018, then you can put the shiny new toy in halfway through like they did with Eli in 2004.



I don’t see Eli accepting that arrangement. He’s probably going to want assurances that he’s the guy, especially after what transpired this year. Doesn’t make sense for him to waste a year at the end of his career in a QB controversy on a team requiring a complete overhaul on the OL.



In comment 13736907 Sy'56 said:I don’t see Eli accepting that arrangement. He’s probably going to want assurances that he’s the guy, especially after what transpired this year. Doesn’t make sense for him to waste a year at the end of his career in a QB controversy on a team requiring a complete overhaul on the OL.

Stop with the passing stats Joey in VA : 10:06 am : link We are 2-11 and with the exception of last year's lucky run we won 6, 6 and 7 games the previous 3 seasons with this bunch. I think you're setting this reboot back one more season by keeping Eli around. You keep him here for one reason, to win it all and that's NOT happening next year unless 31 other teams fall into the ocean.



Eli honestly deserves better after what this hamfisted bunch did to him to stop that unbelievable streak. He should have a Peyton year or two somewhere with a rock solid defense and running game and he gives them a puncher's chance to win it all. That's not happening here, not next year anyway we have too many holes and too many attitude issues to contend with to smooth this all out in one year.

RE: Stop with the passing stats LawrenceTaylor56 : 10:09 am : link

Quote: We are 2-11 and with the exception of last year's lucky run we won 6, 6 and 7 games the previous 3 seasons with this bunch. I think you're setting this reboot back one more season by keeping Eli around. You keep him here for one reason, to win it all and that's NOT happening next year unless 31 other teams fall into the ocean.



Eli honestly deserves better after what this hamfisted bunch did to him to stop that unbelievable streak. He should have a Peyton year or two somewhere with a rock solid defense and running game and he gives them a puncher's chance to win it all. That's not happening here, not next year anyway we have too many holes and too many attitude issues to contend with to smooth this all out in one year.



Pretty much this. Giants have too many holes. You take a QB first round this year, and look to complete the offensive line with other draft picks/free agency. It's not about one year, it's about 2-3 years from now. In comment 13736945 Joey in VA said:Pretty much this. Giants have too many holes. You take a QB first round this year, and look to complete the offensive line with other draft picks/free agency. It's not about one year, it's about 2-3 years from now.

Giants have holes and talent bc4life : 10:15 am : link you fix the OLIne and add a pass rusher that immediately improves the team.



You can possibly fix OLine by adding one or two players and moving the pieces around. That's a surer bet than betting the farm on a rookie qb, IMO.

Eli isn't above playing out his contract Sy'56 : 10:20 am : link and possibly losing his job to a rookie.

RE: I start over AcesUp : 10:22 am : link

Quote: It's just that simple. We hung on to people and tried to patch things up since 2011 and it hasn't worked. We need a complete overhaul. The identity of this team is lacking and it starts with who the perceived leader is. At this point Eli is a sympathetic figure, the older QB who works his tail off and does and says the right things but he's not inspiring any big turnaround especially as his arm wanes and his trigger gets itchier in the pocket.



You ask him for a list of teams he would accept a trade to, if he says no, you cut him and let him know what's going on and make it public and seem amicable and mutual. We have to start over, period.



This. We have to turn the page, unfortunately Eli is part of that.



One thing being overlooked by people, why is it assumed that Eli even wants be a stand-in or caddy on a lottery team next year? In comment 13736893 Joey in VA said:This. We have to turn the page, unfortunately Eli is part of that.One thing being overlooked by people, why is it assumed that Eli even wants be a stand-in or caddy on a lottery team next year?

team did well last year bc4life : 10:25 am : link mostly due to the defense.



I think the easiest, quickest, smartest fix is keep Eli address O-Line.



This discussion may very well be pointless. With all the uproar over benching Eli - what's the likelihood of management moving on from him?

RE: Eli isn't above playing out his contract WillVAB : 10:25 am : link

Quote: and possibly losing his job to a rookie.



Eli has all the leverage to put himself in a position to play for a team in a better situation if he chooses to. In comment 13736965 Sy'56 said:Eli has all the leverage to put himself in a position to play for a team in a better situation if he chooses to.

RE: RE: RE: RE: 5 years chuckydee9 : 10:33 am : link

So when he threw for 4,400 yards and 35 TDs two seasons ago, that was middle of the pack or bottom of the barrel?



Eli's apparent decline coincided with McAdoo installing a terrible offensive system. I think there's a very good chance that a better coach and a middling offensive line has him putting up good numbers once again.







If you look at the other QB who had 35 TD and 4400 yards that season you would know that its middle of the pack..







Um...he had more yards than everybody other than Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Tom Brady, Carson Palmer, and Matt Ryan. Only Palmer and Brady had more touchdowns.



I guess you're trying to get at the fact that Blake Bortles had 35 TDs that year as well, but Bortles playing way above his career average doesn't diminish Eli's accomplishments.



Bulk stats don't mean much without looking at efficiency..He was 14th in Passer Rating.. you can excuse Eli's career passer rating with Gilbride because that was a high risk reward system that doesn't favor efficiency stats.. but in 2015 we were running the west coast version.. in which if the QB actually is playing at an elite level he would have much better efficiency numbers.. Looking at how he played in 2015.. I won't say he was top 2-3 QB.. he was more top 10-15 QB.. which is middle of the road.. Plus he was below par last year, this year and 2013..



Bulk stats don't mean much without looking at efficiency..He was 14th in Passer Rating.. you can excuse Eli's career passer rating with Gilbride because that was a high risk reward system that doesn't favor efficiency stats.. but in 2015 we were running the west coast version.. in which if the QB actually is playing at an elite level he would have much better efficiency numbers.. Looking at how he played in 2015.. I won't say he was top 2-3 QB.. he was more top 10-15 QB.. which is middle of the road.. Plus he was below par last year, this year and 2013..

I am sorry but when Geno replaced him, we didn't see a huge difference in offensive production.. and by definition if you don't see a huge difference between a QB and Geno then that said QB isn't Elite.. and probably isn't playing at a franchise QB level..

The problem with evaluating Eli CT Charlie : 10:34 am : link is that he's always been inconsistent, even erratic. He'll throw 3 stupid INTs or 3 awful screen passes and then he'll throw strikes that any quarterback would envy. So now, when we see more high/low, ahead/behind, hard/soft passes, we don't know whether to interpret it as aging or Eli Being Eli, who still has Green-Bay playoff Eli in him.



And we can't tell if he's slowing down because he was always 40-year-old slow.

This article is a hit job Modus Operandi : 10:41 am : link There's no way Eli has played in the league THIS long and not know that there are teams in other states.

RE: Giants have holes and talent BillKo : 10:44 am : link

Quote: you fix the OLIne and add a pass rusher that immediately improves the team.



You can possibly fix OLine by adding one or two players and moving the pieces around. That's a surer bet than betting the farm on a rookie qb, IMO.



Completely agree...team can easily contend again next year.



But the OL needs to be addressed, you have to control the LOS to be competitive in games.



A new GM should recognize that, or we've made the wrong hire. In comment 13736953 bc4life said:Completely agree...team can easily contend again next year.But the OL needs to be addressed, you have to control the LOS to be competitive in games.A new GM should recognize that, or we've made the wrong hire.

If a new GM AcesUp : 10:47 am : link is trying to do patchwork on a 2-14 or 3-13 squad, then we've definitely made the wrong hire.

if you love the QB in this draft djm : 10:55 am : link trade up or draft him. Simple as that. Giants better not over think this.



If they do take the QB there's no law that says the Giants have to release Eli or even trade him. Do what's best for this franchise in the short and long term.



Giants are gonna fuck this whole thing up. I can't help but think that way because it just seems like any time Mara is expected to chew gum and walk at the same time and some emotion is added to the equation he fucks things up to high heaven.

teams that suck like the Giants djm : 10:59 am : link are both miles away and inches away from contention. There's no magic formula. It's just magic. YOu either gain it or you don't. Giants need to add that one player and coach and leader to the equation or they will continue to suck. They aren't ten players away. They aren't one player away. They just aren't where they need to be. IT starts at the top and trickles down to the backup DE. One part leadership. ONe part talent. One part luck. Giants need all three.



Bring in the right man to lead this franchise and everything else will fall into place. I'd keep Eli as long as possible unless a team impresses the Giants with a trade offer.





I think that Eli still has a good couple years left.. Dnew15 : 11:23 am : link I agree with Sy that no one - not Wilson, Rogers, Brees or Brady would be able to compete with this OL, RB, or WR group...BUT...

It's time to start over - when you're the Giants and you draft in the top 5 once every decade + and you have a chance to grab an elite QB - you have to do it.

Question - When in your lifetime have you seen Elite Mobster #32 : 11:31 am : link ALL the Quality starting receivers get Trashed in one game.

Why doesn't if fall to the QB? Please answer that question. Beckham, Sheppard, Marshall - The receiver were hurt because Eli (at the time ) was throwing High off target and inaccurate. He used to be the best 2 minute drill QB now he is average. I would rather see a new QB like Webb throw an interception.



In the past he had Plaxico Burress to throw to, he wanted the passes high. Now he has to account for getting all the receivers fucked-up. If we had those guys at some point this season we could have turned it around.



The receivers now are not as talented but they have an awareness of the possibility that the could get hung out like used to hang laundry. I have not forgotten Odell Sheppard and Marshall.



That's my opinion

RE: Stop with the passing stats NikkiMac : 11:41 am : link

Quote: We are 2-11 and with the exception of last year's lucky run we won 6, 6 and 7 games the previous 3 seasons with this bunch. I think you're setting this reboot back one more season by keeping Eli around. You keep him here for one reason, to win it all and that's NOT happening next year unless 31 other teams fall into the ocean.



Eli honestly deserves better after what this hamfisted bunch did to him to stop that unbelievable streak. He should have a Peyton year or two somewhere with a rock solid defense and running game and he gives them a puncher's chance to win it all. That's not happening here, not next year anyway we have too many holes and too many attitude issues to contend with to smooth this all out in one year.









Eli deserves better ? Hey Eli has gotten everything his way since the Giants gave up to many picks to accommodate him in not going to San Diego .... he hasn’t been asked to take a pay cut hasn’t offered to take a pay cut just got his Job back meanwhile the other guy played better bunt that’s ok maybe HE needs to do something for the franchise In comment 13736945 Joey in VA said:Eli deserves better ? Hey Eli has gotten everything his way since the Giants gave up to many picks to accommodate him in not going to San Diego .... he hasn’t been asked to take a pay cut hasn’t offered to take a pay cut just got his Job back meanwhile the other guy played better bunt that’s ok maybe HE needs to do something for the franchise

RE: This is the end... rocco8112 : 11:42 am : link

Quote: I didnt want it to be, and don't necessarily think it has to be, but I think all involved parties will agree it's mutually beneficial to part ways either before or after a top draft pick is spent on a QB.



I think Eli does want to remain a Giant, but more than that, he wants to remain a starting QB. If he opened 2018 as our starter, he would be nothing more than a placeholder which is not what he wants.



I would suggest to all Eli fans, enjoy these last few games (I went on Sunday just to see his first game back).



For better or worse this is it.



I see it the same way. It is unreal to me that the team could not rebuild around him and basically wasted every season since 2013 on. But, it is over. I really think there is no chance Eli is a Giant next season. His last game as a Giant will be New Year's Eve against the Redskins. In comment 13736805 Chris684 said:I see it the same way. It is unreal to me that the team could not rebuild around him and basically wasted every season since 2013 on. But, it is over. I really think there is no chance Eli is a Giant next season. His last game as a Giant will be New Year's Eve against the Redskins.

Look I love Eli but fixing the o line should have happened Larry in Pencilvania : 11:42 am : link Five years ago not when he's at the end of his career. Now is about the future, about building for the next ten years. Many of you can't see the forest beyond the trees as draft is for the future. The giants need to instill a new culture starting with GM, HC and QB.



If the qb they want is there run and don't look back

RE: RE: Stop with the passing stats Britt in VA : 11:44 am : link

I am near certain though that he can still play. rocco8112 : 11:53 am : link I also think he can outperform a shiny new QB the next few seasons and that the new QB could be a bust. In fact, I expect the new QB to fail at becoming a franchise QB because it is near impossible to find one.



The Giants will be picking a QB and there is not a snowball's chance in hell Eli will stay to mentor him. Eli makes way too much money for that role. Also, these shiny new QB'S play right out the gate now and if Eli is the one above a top three pick QB, the fans and media will shout for that guy to play as soon as Eli throws one incomplete pass during week one. God forbid Eli throws multiple picks in a game. The whole universe will scream for the new guy and that type of situation destroys football teams.



The Eli era is over. I have dreaded this as a sports fan for a long time, but everything comes to an end eventually. I will never be convinced though that there were not multiple GMs and front office people who could have built a competitive roster around a two time champ who never gets hurt and who can handle NYC.



Shame is is ending like this. Many have seemed almost excited for a long time to move on from Eli. Now, the time has come.





Maybe I'm a little dense ....... Reb8thVA : 12:14 pm : link but it seems to me the steps you would need to take to get Eli playing at a higher level or "making another run" are th same moves that you are going to have to do to ensure the success of whoever follows him.



You need to fix the OL

You need a viable running game ie. a featured tailback

You need #2 WR to compliment OBJ.



I don't see how addressing these problems is somehow mortgaging the future.



You draft a QB in 2018. You keep Eli playing another year or two and then move on.

high throws by Eli ? Archived Elite Mobster #32 : 12:15 pm : link high throws by Eli ?



Elite Mobster #32 : 8/22/2017 6:45 am

8/22/2017 6:45 am

Please Eli don't start that! Can we question Eli on the high throws to Beckham and Marshall. Both our guys reaching for the ball were put in vulnerable positions. Beckham was wide open and should not have had to contort himself for the catch. In the case of Marshall down the sidelines he gets banged up reaching for a an inaccurate pass. An accurate throw and possibly, no one is hurt.

Marshall and Beckham should not play the remaining pre-season games.

I know we can never question this because Eli is our best chance to win. I'm sure he is aware of the fact that he has to be accurate or the receivers are vulnerable







FatMan in Charlotte : 8/22/2017 10:54 am : link



fuck is "the rookie Alford"?



Idiot and negative

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: 5 years RetroJint : 12:25 pm : link

You actually saw double the production- 2 TDs against a defense that was not worse than the Chiefs, Skins or Cowboys.



Good independent thought. It will serve you well during these lean years , which I'm afraid will continue for awhile . In comment 13737001 chuckydee9 said:You actually saw double the production- 2 TDs against a defense that was not worse than the Chiefs, Skins or Cowboys.Good independent thought. It will serve you well during these lean years , which I'm afraid will continue for awhile .

I just don't understand, this mentor bullshit..... Doomster : 12:44 pm : link Who mentored Wentz, Watson, Luck, Dez, etc.?



If we draft a QB, then the number one priority after that is to rebuild the OL....



You can't do that, keeping Eli.....



Cutting/trading him(with his permission, LOL), saves you 20M over the next two seasons, to be used in FAcy for the OL....use your second pick for OL, and if there is a guy there, even your third round pick on the OL.....



So what if we have another losing season? We have had 4 out of the last five seasons....I'd rather have a losing season based on a rebuild, rather than false hope....as long as we start to have building blocks on this team, that is what matters.....many want a new GM/HC and instant success.....you can get that, just like in 2016.....and where are we this year?



Hard, unpopular decisions have to be made......and they might not produce instant results.....but if year after year we make the right decisions and add players that make us a better team, instead of the one step forward, two steps back approach of the last 6 years, then the Giants can climb out of this hole they have created...



As for Eli, why in the world would he want to be part of a rebuild? If he still has confidence in himself, he might ask the Giants to trade him and possible get something in return.....or maybe, he won't even have that option, if the Giants decide to cut him, and utilize the savings from cutting him, to rebuild the team....



If we draft a qb, AND keep Eli, how does that help the club next season? Think they will be a contender? Sometimes, you have to let a guy go one year early, instead of one year late....

RE: Maybe I'm a little dense ....... rocco8112 : 1:40 pm : link

Quote: but it seems to me the steps you would need to take to get Eli playing at a higher level or "making another run" are th same moves that you are going to have to do to ensure the success of whoever follows him.



You need to fix the OL

You need a viable running game ie. a featured tailback

You need #2 WR to compliment OBJ.



I don't see how addressing these problems is somehow mortgaging the future.



You draft a QB in 2018. You keep Eli playing another year or two and then move on.





Yes, I agree and that is why I find it strange when people state how hard it would be to build a winning team around Eli. It is the same task for any QB.



The factor here is the high pick. You should not have many chances to pick this high. The Giants will use the pick on a QB and that will mark the end of the Eli era since Eli is closer to forty than thirty. In comment 13737336 Reb8thVA said:Yes, I agree and that is why I find it strange when people state how hard it would be to build a winning team around Eli. It is the same task for any QB.The factor here is the high pick. You should not have many chances to pick this high. The Giants will use the pick on a QB and that will mark the end of the Eli era since Eli is closer to forty than thirty.

Now we draft a QB with our high draft pick. Dave in Hoboken : 1:41 pm : link The team is the #1 priority. Not Eli, or any one player. It's time for a few people on here to deal with that fact.

Eli is smart. old man : 3:07 pm : link He understands the full scope of the situation for both himself and the organization. He knows he throws high, still off the back foot, has poor ball control, etc.

He understands the cap situation, his market value, and all the other business issues and situations.

The reality: his failures and weaknesses raise questions from a potential buyer(discounted in part by the poor OL).

How many teams are there where 2 years of an Eli being hopefully the Eli of 2010-2013..the more good than bad...that get get him to the Show, maybe win.

Jville,Denver,Minny,Az?? Anybody? Anybody? . I know we talk reunion but I don't see it, and Denver is either sucking4 or might feel its Lynch and hold on.

Eli knows he has the FO by the shorthairs, because of 2 weeks ago on IMAGE and on the cap.

The hope: they fix 1-2 parts of the OL, has enough

protection to get to .500+ and show he's still got it. If they want the kid for '19 he's had '18 to showcase a rental and maybe 1-2 buyers if cut; if not,he retires and the team saves on cap to pay/ add FAs. Eli already has payback for 2 weeks ago: either back to start '18, or, $40M to stay home take the kid to school in a worse case.

I think he's a team guy and will mentor.

RE: I start over Jeffrey : 3:30 pm : link

Quote: It's just that simple. We hung on to people and tried to patch things up since 2011 and it hasn't worked. We need a complete overhaul. The identity of this team is lacking and it starts with who the perceived leader is. At this point Eli is a sympathetic figure, the older QB who works his tail off and does and says the right things but he's not inspiring any big turnaround especially as his arm wanes and his trigger gets itchier in the pocket.



You ask him for a list of teams he would accept a trade to, if he says no, you cut him and let him know what's going on and make it public and seem amicable and mutual. We have to start over, period.



Amen. Could not have said it any better. Thank you Eli but it is neither in your best interests or the clubs interest for this relationship to continue another year. You want to play--got it. The club needs to know who is next. No common ground there and no way to justify your salary at this point and with this shambles of a team that cannot protect you or help you overcome the passage of time. In comment 13736893 Joey in VA said:Amen. Could not have said it any better. Thank you Eli but it is neither in your best interests or the clubs interest for this relationship to continue another year. You want to play--got it. The club needs to know who is next. No common ground there and no way to justify your salary at this point and with this shambles of a team that cannot protect you or help you overcome the passage of time.

keep in mind the team assembled the best WR' collection for you Elite Mobster #32 : 4:46 pm : link You got them all Fucked-up and seems like you don't care.

You weren't on the field near Odell when he got hurt it was noted.

RE: Now we draft a QB with our high draft pick. FStubbs : 5:06 pm : link

Quote: The team is the #1 priority. Not Eli, or any one player. It's time for a few people on here to deal with that fact.



It's tough because for years, the team's #1 priority was Eli's #1 priority because Eli was the team. This will be the first offseason where what is best for the Giants is not necessarily what is best for Eli anymore.



Sure, turnarounds happen suddenly. But we were all fooled by last year. This team is heading toward 2-14 and is years from contending again. Most of these teams that turn around "suddenly" had years of drafting the right young players first and building. This team is effectively at year 1 of a rebuild.



On a positive note - the team is bad, but at least it's bad and relatively young - even if a lot of that young talent is terrible. In comment 13737543 Dave in Hoboken said:It's tough because for years, the team's #1 priority was Eli's #1 priority because Eli was the team. This will be the first offseason where what is best for the Giants is not necessarily what is best for Eli anymore.Sure, turnarounds happen suddenly. But we were all fooled by last year. This team is heading toward 2-14 and is years from contending again. Most of these teams that turn around "suddenly" had years of drafting the right young players first and building. This team is effectively at year 1 of a rebuild.On a positive note - the team is bad, but at least it's bad and relatively young - even if a lot of that young talent is terrible.

RE: RE: Do we owe it to Eli Jersey55 : 5:11 pm : link

... christian : 5:20 pm : link The primary question for the new GM will be, all things considered is it reasonable to think the Giants can win a championship with Eli Manning.



What do you have to believe for that to be real?



If the answer is no or illogical, move on.

RE: Show me ONE Thegratefulhead : 5:47 pm : link

Quote: situation in the NFL that makes it worse for a QB than what Eli dealt with this year in NY. One.



And I will say you are wrong.

Now its terrible but before all the WR injuries, NYJ and the Browns were worse. We came into the season believing we had a team capable of making a run at the SB. In comment 13736900 Sy'56 said:Now its terrible but before all the WR injuries, NYJ and the Browns were worse. We came into the season believing we had a team capable of making a run at the SB.

He just has not been good for an extended period Thegratefulhead : 6:05 pm : link Yes, 2 years ago he threw for 35 TD and 4400 yds. He was 14th in efficiency...How about the other 4 years? Wins? Points? we haven't scored 30 in 2 years. In 2015 Beckham had 18 receptions of 20+ yards and 8 of 40+ yards plus some circus catches, he made Eli look good or Eli making OBJ look good? Who was elevating who? He is not winning us any games. He used play his best in the 4th Qtr, not anymore. I will grant you that he has a lively arm, I counter with so what, that is the last thing that goes on an aging QB. Lastly, and there is no argument against this. With less prep and practice, Geno slightly outplayed Eli with the same weapons/OL...Geno fucking Smith /drops keyboard.



RE: RE: Show me ONE JOrthman : 8:26 pm : link

RE: RE: Show me ONE Britt in VA : 8:34 pm : link

Who believed that? The GM that assembled the shitty ass roster that is now fired? That's a big part of the reason he's fired. In comment 13737994 Thegratefulhead said:Who believed that? The GM that assembled the shitty ass roster that is now fired? That's a big part of the reason he's fired.