Why is there no talk about Lamar Jackson?

|has ever succeeded in the NFL? He's a great player no doubt, but what happens when that ACL pops?
In comment 13737096 Giantsfan79 said:
has ever succeeded in the NFL? He's a great player no doubt, but what happens when that ACL pops?
Michael Vick? His career was derailed by the dogfighting scandal, not injury. As long as Lamar can stay away from the dog rings, he has a chance.
|but we'd need a coach that could tailor a game plan around his strengths, while keeping him as safe as possible. Trying to make him into an old-school pocket passer would be a mistake, but so would running him into the ground a la RGIII. Doubtful we hire that kind of staff. It'd be a complete culture change for the Giants, and I see 0% chance of it happening.
| Still the most exciting QB in this class for my money. He can throw the football. A lot of posters are getting stuck on the scrambling QB thing and think he's just going to be running wild on every other play like RG3.
Jackson is immensely talented and he's put up numbers against some pretty good defenses.
Perfect scenario for me would be moving down a few spots if we can find a taker, drafting Jackson and picking up an extra couple picks in the process.
In comment 13737376 arcarsenal said:
If you ever have such a vindication for a player, trading down is not the answer. You can’t risk another team trading up and stealing the player. If the Giants like Jackson, take him number 2.
|2. Back him up with two mobile QBs. College football is bursting with athletic read option QBs so finding them at little cost should be easy.
| I don't agree. I wouldn't want to take the Lamar Jackson I'm seeing now and try to make him something else. It's a common mistake made with mobile QBs. If you draft Jackson, it has to be so he can be the player he is now at Louisville. Trying to make him more of a conventional QB is the same as trying to make Eli Manning or Joe Flacco a read option QB...it doesn't make sense.
Whoever drafts Jackson should do two things:
1. Teach him to slide. It sounds silly, but I mean really coach him on it. I'd have drills set up just to teach him when and how to properly slide.
2. Back him up with two mobile QBs. College football is bursting with athletic read option QBs so finding them at little cost should be easy.
|And guys that overly rely on legs just don't work in the NFL
|I don't want to make a thread on this (and don't mean to hi-jack this one), but is Josh Allen a possibility at #2? Where is he expected to go?
|WEAKNESSES Frame is a little more slender than teams typically like. Accuracy runs hot and cold. Tends to over-stride on drive throws, causing release point to drop and balls to sail. Ball placement on crossing routes and slants needs to improve. Will leave throws behind intended targets. Deep-ball accuracy has been scatter-shot over his last two seasons at Clemson, with throws sailing well beyond his target. Design of offense limited his need to make full-field reads. Has to become adept at working through progressions and playing chess against safeties. Needs to let routes develop rather than rushing anticipatory throws. Too many interceptions due to lack of vision, placement or decision-making. Threw interception vs. Troy against bracketed coverage he didn't see. Baited into bad-decision interceptions twice by Florida State cornerbacks. Has issues improvising away from initial, pre-snap plan even when pathway to target becomes muddy. Shotgun quarterback who, like Jared Goff, could take time getting used to huddling, pace of play-calling and drop-backs from under center.
| I felt like I read a lot of those things about Watson, too, though.
I.e...
The sample wasn't huge, but the guy was fantastic when he played. He completely transformed the HOU offense.
|From a few game tapes I watched, I thought Jackson was a good passer.
In comment 13737596 mrvax said:
| Yes. But the amount of negative throws he has, especially on deep balls and intermediate throws in to traffic is alarming. There are 8-9 QBs in this class I have graded above him when it comes to quality passing. Again, it has so much more to do with skill than how fast he can throw the ball.
The risk with him is so big...if he can go back to school and show noted improvement, then we can talk top 5.
In comment 13737596 mrvax said:
| But I don't view Allen or Jackson as first round QBs, but for different reasons.
Allen simply is well behind the curve as a game manager. Yes, he can throw the ball out of the stadium. So could Kyle Boller. So could Jeff George. He has never picked his team up on his shoulders and carried them for any stretch of games. He's far too frequently plays like a poor QB.
|I don't want to make a thread on this (and don't mean to hi-jack this one), but is Josh Allen a possibility at #2? Where is he expected to go?
In comment 13737702 Modus Operandi said:
What Allen was behind was a patchwork OL; and losing key skill players from the year prior.
Can you really say with a straight face that Allen couldn't light it up behind Oklahoma's offense? Bama's? Georgia? Auburn? Etc...
|he'll make a great running back. Although is accuracy improved a little, he is nowhere near NFL ready. He is a freak athlete and should play HB in NFL.
|trying to not say you don't think an athletic black QB is smart enough to be picked that high.
|trying to not say you don't think an athletic black QB is smart enough to be picked that high.
|
His completion percentage is on par with a lot of former first round QBs
In comment 13737769 ajr2456 said:
In comment 13737747 bw in dc said:
He’s also facing inferior competition. If Allen was an elite QB prospect his numbers and film should show no matter who he lost. He makes a lot of bad decisions on the field.
|trying to not say you don't think an athletic black QB is smart enough to be picked that high.
In comment 13737765 ajr2456 said:
He’s led two Wyoming squads to bowl games, which I believe is the first time that his been done in Laramie in quite a long time. Wyoming has brutal talent even relative to the MWC; they’ve regularly started true freshmen in the trenches that received no offers from other programs.
Watch the below and tell me that Allen isn’t hampered by atrocious talent Allen vs Iowa - ( New Window )
In comment 13737702 Modus Operandi said:
In comment 13737765 ajr2456 said:
He’s led two Wyoming squads to bowl games, which I believe is the first time that his been done in Laramie in quite a long time. Wyoming has brutal talent even relative to the MWC; they’ve regularly started true freshmen in the trenches that received no offers from other programs.
Watch the below and tell me that Allen isn’t hampered by atrocious talent Allen vs Iowa - ( New Window )
In comment 13737906 BurberryManning said:
Who doesn't make a bowl game these days?
Lots of first round prospects have been surrounded by poor talent and have still stood out as elite prospects. Still produced in HS and college.
Who did Eli have in Ole Miss? Who did Odell have throwing him the ball at LSU? Bleu chip prospects find a way to produce. They tilt the game. They consistently win their battles and make game changing plays against top competition.
Allen hasn't done that. Ever.
|The immortal Zach Mettenberger. One part of the dreaded Locker/Whitehurst/Mettenberger triumvirate. His negative TD/INT ratio and 2300 career passing yards are the stuff of legend.
| thought this article was helpful in part, figured I'd share this part of it here.
How to Draft a QB, Part 5 - ( New Window )
|That LSU team had Jarvis Landry AND Odell Beckham and didn't go anywhere.
In comment 13738215 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Their pro teams aren't going anywhere either.
In comment 13738215 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Their pro teams aren't going anywhere either.
| From pointing out your weirdo obsession on a thread where I was discussing a completely different player?
You're right. It's fucking weird and I become more amazed daily at just how obsessed you actually are with this 25 year old WR.
It's clear what your insinuation was - please explain how Landry or Beckham have anything to do with the current state of their teams while they're still on rookie deals. You clearly think they're holding their respective teams back somehow, otherwise you wouldn't have made the comment.
I'd love to hear the reasoning behind it. It amuses me.
In comment 13737425 Sean said:
There are a lot of factors involved.. who you trade with, how far you move down, who is in front of you, etc.
The board is going to change a lot between now and April as well. A savvy GM could probably find a way to pull it off but again, there's no way of knowing now how things will unfold then.
If I was worried about him getting snaked, I'd just draft him where we were - but it's possible there will be an opportunity to add an asset or two. Especially if the Giants feel Jackson and another QB are close and decide they'd be happy with either.