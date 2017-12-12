Saquon Barkley Samiam : 12/12/2017 2:07 pm I don’t watch that much college football but I did seevRutgers play Penn State and pretty much shut down Barkley. And this was a pretty ordinary Rutgers defense. It was the Penn State QB that broke the game open. I understand that Rutgers was determined to take away Barkley. Can someone who pays attention to the college game explain why Barkley is projected to go top 5?

Some think he's a transcendent talent JonC : 12/12/2017 2:09 pm I don't see it. Good pro prospect but not going to be a top 5 pick in April, imo.

Love is going to be the better RB Canton : 12/12/2017 2:10 pm

arcarsenal : 12/12/2017 2:14 pm I'd need a guy as good as Bell or Gurley if I was going to take a RB as early as we're picking. I don't see that with Barkley.

by the time the Giants would have PaulBlakeTSU : 12/12/2017 2:16 pm an offensive line worth a shit, he'll be on his second contract.

Barkley has three games where he was held to a sub-3.0 YPC Greg from LI : 12/12/2017 2:16 pm Compare that to a guy like Gurley, and the contrast is glaring. He's just not at that level.

Watching Gurley on the Rams makes me puke Overseer : 12/12/2017 2:20 pm that was the no brainer BPA pick in that draft and Reese got cute with a blatant need pick reach.



Not only did Rutgers scheme to take Barkley away... njm : 12/12/2017 2:21 pm but the one part of their D that was B1G legit was their DL, particularly their DTs. I wouldn't draw to many judgements based on that game.

That's true Overseer : 12/12/2017 2:29 pm : link he sure looks awesome now, but no doubt it's in part due to better play around him.



It's also overall frustration about the Giants poor drafting strategy in recent years.

The apt comparison is Barry Sanders RetroJint : 12/12/2017 2:33 pm Every run is like a punt return . Great talent . A great spot for him would be the Redskins . But, then again, maybe Detroit .

chuckydee9 : 12/12/2017 2:36 pm Think how good our offense would be with him and OBJ.. this is why you never draft for need.. drafts are for long term improvement of the team and should always be BPA.. Holes on a team should be filled with mediocre free agents..

Britt in VA : 12/12/2017 2:37 pm What doesn't make me feel better is that another Reese non move, Andrew Whitworth, was part of that turnaround.

Hes a great player. James Franklin did not know how to use him BLUATHRT : 12/12/2017 2:37 pm properly. Stanfords O-Line is much better than Penn State's. Love is also a very good player, but I'd take Barkley all day over Love.

I'm not in the must take a QB crowd but LauderdaleMatty : 12/12/2017 2:37 pm : link The pick is going to most likely be the 2nd

And a QB.



Even then I'd still go Chubb Nelson or Fitzpatrick over him.

chuckydee9 : 12/12/2017 2:38 pm With OBJ and Eli in the lineup.. it would've never happened.. may be this year with OBJ injury they would focus on gurley alone.. but the last 2 would've been insane..

Normally, I’d agree. But the extent you can avoid reaching and still draft for need is what we need. Based on where we’ve drafted the last 3/4 years, hard to argue we were reaching for anything outside of Eli Apple, which I would say wasn’t even a need.



TurdFurguson : 12/12/2017 2:42 pm Normally, I'd agree. But the extent you can avoid reaching and still draft for need is what we need. Based on where we've drafted the last 3/4 years, hard to argue we were reaching for anything outside of Eli Apple, which I would say wasn't even a need. This draft, if it's not QB, then trade down and get more pieces. Didnt watch enough College to see if any of the names floated on the board are good enough to draft past the 1st or 2nd picks.

RE: Hes a great player. James Franklin did not know how to use him allstarjim : 12/12/2017 2:53 pm : link

Quote: properly. Stanfords O-Line is much better than Penn State's. Love is also a very good player, but I'd take Barkley all day over Love.



I agree. I am early in my study on these guys but Barkley really jumps off the screen. He has hands, vision, power, speed, and patience. When you watch Le'Veon Bell, you see incredible patience and then he turns on the juice and runs over guys, delivers an incredible stiff-arm, and gets all the extra yards after contact.



That's what I see with Barkley. One of the things that separates him from Love is his Bell-like patience. He also seems to have more power than Love, which makes sence to me as he's about 30 lbs bigger than love at 228 vs 196. I like my RB's right around 220-225 lbs. The fact that Barkley has tremendous speed to go with the size, and pass-catching ability, he's the entire package. So far, Love is a really good talent, but he's not anywhere in the same class as Barkley in terms of an NFL prospect.



allstarjim : 12/12/2017 2:53 pm I agree. I am early in my study on these guys but Barkley really jumps off the screen. He has hands, vision, power, speed, and patience. When you watch Le'Veon Bell, you see incredible patience and then he turns on the juice and runs over guys, delivers an incredible stiff-arm, and gets all the extra yards after contact. That's what I see with Barkley. One of the things that separates him from Love is his Bell-like patience. He also seems to have more power than Love, which makes sence to me as he's about 30 lbs bigger than love at 228 vs 196. I like my RB's right around 220-225 lbs. The fact that Barkley has tremendous speed to go with the size, and pass-catching ability, he's the entire package. So far, Love is a really good talent, but he's not anywhere in the same class as Barkley in terms of an NFL prospect. What I like about Love is his speed of course, but his open field agility, he makes great cuts and has good vision. But what really jumps off the page when I watch Love is the size of the holes he gets. I could run for a thousand yards behind that Stanford line.

Barkley RAIN : 12/12/2017 3:05 pm : link



It seems like the Nittany Lions haven't played good team football to close out the season against big name teams and Barkley is trying to do too much.



Love isn't in the same type of back and will go later. Barkley is 230 and a feature back. Gurley is very good, but hasn't been asked to carry a team. Barkley makes things out of nothing, while having great receiving skills, and can pass block. He's a winner plain and simple, as well as a great citizen.



I take him over Gurley and any back drafted in the last ten years. I remain committed, because I know transcendent talent when I see it. The only thing that derail him being perennial pro bowler is injuries or a terrible, terrible team.



Barkley RAIN : 12/12/2017 3:05 pm It seems like the Nittany Lions haven't played good team football to close out the season against big name teams and Barkley is trying to do too much. Love isn't in the same type of back and will go later. Barkley is 230 and a feature back. Gurley is very good, but hasn't been asked to carry a team. Barkley makes things out of nothing, while having great receiving skills, and can pass block. He's a winner plain and simple, as well as a great citizen. I take him over Gurley and any back drafted in the last ten years. I remain committed, because I know transcendent talent when I see it. The only thing that derail him being perennial pro bowler is injuries or a terrible, terrible team.

chuckydee9 : 12/12/2017 3:13 pm I don't think there is one pre-draft ranking of college players that showed that Flowers was a top 10 player.. that was reach so was Eli Apple and to a much smaller extent Engram.. he was expected to go late first round.. probably 27 or later and we drafted him slightly early.. I am not sure about this but I also remember Pugh was also drafted earlier than most expected..

I’m a nd fan but made an effort to watch penn st games... outeiroj : 12/12/2017 3:19 pm : link ... because of Barkley. The comparison to love is a joke. Barkley has the ability to change direction in mid air similar to Reggie bush and just as fast as bush but he’s larger and considerably more powerful. His feet never stop moving. His o-line is putrid to boot. If he played behind Notre Dames o-line or even Stamford’s he would have easily won the heisman.



His closest pro comparison is Elliot from the cowboys but with way better ability to change directions. Any time he touches it, he can take it to the house.



The only reason Rutgers stopped them, was because they loaded the box on every play and the qb had no choice but to make some plays

Stan in LA : 12/12/2017 3:24 pm Don't see it either. The next tackle he breaks will be the first.

Earlier on this year gmen9892 : 12/12/2017 3:37 pm : link



1) He seems to have been easily bottled up in several games this year.

2) Gallman has looked good while playing behind a crappy OL this year. He should be given a real shot next year. Has the ability to be a 3-down back with his pass catching ability.

3) This year's RB draft class is LOADED with a lot of depth.





gmen9892 : 12/12/2017 3:37 pm I was a huge proponent of drafting Barkley if we had a Top 5 pick. I have since backed off of that for several reasons. 1) He seems to have been easily bottled up in several games this year. 2) Gallman has looked good while playing behind a crappy OL this year. He should be given a real shot next year. Has the ability to be a 3-down back with his pass catching ability. 3) This year's RB draft class is LOADED with a lot of depth.

must not have seen a single highlight or play then, barkley IS a trancendent talent and is capable of things on the field that not many in the history of the game are. big powerful back, with incredible agility and burst.



PSU o-line and offensive scheme did not allow him to flourish, in the last two years i have not seen them take 1 snap with QB under center and they ran the same RPO inside run every time (sounds sort of familiar to our problems here).



He will get picked in the top 5 and he will be an ALL PRO.

2cents : 12/12/2017 4:00 pm must not have seen a single highlight or play then, barkley IS a trancendent talent and is capable of things on the field that not many in the history of the game are. big powerful back, with incredible agility and burst. PSU o-line and offensive scheme did not allow him to flourish, in the last two years i have not seen them take 1 snap with QB under center and they ran the same RPO inside run every time (sounds sort of familiar to our problems here). He will get picked in the top 5 and he will be an ALL PRO.

barkley is versatile and never has to leave the field. He returns kicks (well) and catches out of the backfield (very well)



2cents : 12/12/2017 4:00 pm got ahead of myself, a few more points: barkley is versatile and never has to leave the field. He returns kicks (well) and catches out of the backfield (very well) this dude is a serious game changer that teams will have to scheme against and constantly be aware of. The thought of having him Odell and Engram on the field at the same time will horrify defensive coordinators.

Talking about college. Gurley wasn't getting shut down by crap teams like Rutgers or Indiana. Barkley's been held below 3 yards a carry three times in twelve games this year - Gurley was only held to less than 4 a carry twice in 30 games at Georgia, both as a freshman (and one was 3.9 YPC). Barkley's run for more than 100 yards all of four times this year and two of those were against garbage teams (Akron and Nebraska).



Greg from LI : 12/12/2017 4:09 pm Talking about college. Gurley wasn't getting shut down by crap teams like Rutgers or Indiana. Barkley's been held below 3 yards a carry three times in twelve games this year - Gurley was only held to less than 4 a carry twice in 30 games at Georgia, both as a freshman (and one was 3.9 YPC). Barkley's run for more than 100 yards all of four times this year and two of those were against garbage teams (Akron and Nebraska). Not saying he's a bad player, but he simply is not a top 5 pick. Not even close.

Love is straight line fast SHO'NUFF : 12/12/2017 4:20 pm : link reminds me of the kid from Maryland that we drafted...



If you want a poor man's Barkley, look no further than SDSU's Rashad Penny. He can do it all, too.

Didn't Gurley tear an ACL in November of his last year at Georgia? I'm not so sure about "no brainer".



njm : 12/12/2017 4:31 pm Didn't Gurley tear an ACL in November of his last year at Georgia? I'm not so sure about "no brainer".

If you like Bill in TN : 12/12/2017 4:48 pm : link what Alvin Kamara is doing at New Orleans, IMO Barkley will give you that and much more.

Regarding the Jints, ANY back drafted to run behind this shit show of an OL will not do well. Bryce Love would be a disaster.

FStubbs : 12/12/2017 5:09 pm Can he do it with defenders in his face as soon as he gets the handoff? Because that's what he'd have here.

Can he do it with defenders in his face as soon as he gets the handoff? Because that's what he'd have here.



santacruzom : 12/12/2017 5:31 pm Sometimes. He broke some stiff named Joey Bosa's ankles about .02 seconds after taking the handoff once.

I mean santacruzom : 12/12/2017 5:33 pm all last year I kept reading about how Deshaun Watson wasn't worthy of a top-15 or even 1st round pick because of how he regressed in 2016 compared with previous seasons, and how he had some bad games. Sometimes, the few bad games in a season don't really matter.



Sometimes, the few bad games in a season don't really matter.

RE: Barkley MarineMan : 12/12/2017 5:38 pm They reached for David Wilson in the first, and he didn't last 2yrs. Yeah there are some that want the QB in the 1st. But, Barkley is a load of talent at a position on this team where each RB here could not be a starter anywhere else. A good RB can make things happen. This kid to me is better than Elliot for the Cowboys. Power, Speed, Catch out of the backfield. You would need a CB to cover him. He is a threat. A lot say go QB. You never know the Giants just might have that guy in Davis Webb and with Barkley there wont be a lot heat on the QB.

Saquon would be my pick Maineline : 12/12/2017 5:53 pm I wanted A. Donald and Gurley who the Rams

Barkley Dragon : 12/12/2017 6:27 pm : link Is not a sure bet but he is about right at the door nothing much missing from his accept games of real importance. Size, speed, receiving, return, not over used yet still won’t be 21 until next February.

From what I've seen of Barkley, TC : 12/12/2017 6:36 pm : link he's likely to be a very good NFL RB, maybe special. But we'll have to wait for him to do it before we know for sure. The only thing drafting history teaches us about NFL prospects is you CAN'T know for certain how good they'll be until they do it.



I don't necessarily believe in BPA any longer. It has a cardinal fallacy.



Jackass. In comment 13737639 Victor in CT said:Jackass.

Was Gurley running behind Penn State's OL and in a RPO? None. Apples to oranges. Wait and see on Barkley, a lot of people will be eating crow on this one. In comment 13737844 Greg from LI said:Was Gurley running behind Penn State's OL and in a RPO? None. Apples to oranges. Wait and see on Barkley, a lot of people will be eating crow on this one.

I wonder if Cleveland RAIN : 12/12/2017 7:32 pm : link takes him. lol.

This might not work djm : 12/12/2017 7:41 pm : link



Trying to add a gif from my phone. Apologies if this fails.

That's exactly what he's done for 3 years. PSU's offensive line is dreadful so I wouldn't just look at the numbers alone. Barkley is the best back to come out since Peterson, IMO.



If you want some fun film to watch, Iowa this year or the Rose Bowl.



Probably doesn't quite have the power of Gurley but is more explosive. Probably the closest current NFL comp. In comment 13737937 FStubbs said:That's exactly what he's done for 3 years. PSU's offensive line is dreadful so I wouldn't just look at the numbers alone. Barkley is the best back to come out since Peterson, IMO.If you want some fun film to watch, Iowa this year or the Rose Bowl.Probably doesn't quite have the power of Gurley but is more explosive. Probably the closest current NFL comp.

Love is like 190lbs. This is the NFL not the Pac 12. He won't be a 20 carry guy in the NFL with that frame. Maybe he could be a nice spark/change of pace guy due to his great speed, but not worthy of a 1st or 2nd rounder.



For a guy with 3rd down back/ scat back stature, he is not a productive receiver at all. Only 6 catches this entire season and that is in the same exact system that Christian McCaffrey thrived in as a receiver just last year. In comment 13737598 Canton said:Love is like 190lbs. This is the NFL not the Pac 12. He won't be a 20 carry guy in the NFL with that frame. Maybe he could be a nice spark/change of pace guy due to his great speed, but not worthy of a 1st or 2nd rounder.For a guy with 3rd down back/ scat back stature, he is not a productive receiver at all. Only 6 catches this entire season and that is in the same exact system that Christian McCaffrey thrived in as a receiver just last year.