Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

Giants best regular season play of all time

markky : 12/12/2017 9:53 pm
What's your pick for the best regular season play of all time?

I'll go with Bavaro vs. the Niners based on the effect it had on the game and the season. Although the Giants were still losing the game when Bavaro's knee hit the ground I was completely convinced then that they would go on to the Superbowl and win it.
Bavaro carries the 49ers - ( New Window )
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
RE: RE: Meggett screen in the snow at Denver  
B in ALB : 12/13/2017 12:01 am : link
In comment 13738473 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 13738425 B in ALB said:


Quote:


That was absolutely ridiculous. Link - ( New Window )

That makes the 3rd and 33 this year a little less vomit inducing.


It was a great winning play.

Loved watching the Giants win that night. It was an amazing and well deserved win.

Love all the winning that year.
JPP's blocked FG vs Dallas in 2011  
OdellBeckhamJr : 12/13/2017 12:17 am : link
I had never been so elated in the regular season
not the best...but memorable  
SHO'NUFF : 12/13/2017 12:41 am : link
Brandon Jacobs trucking what's his face...the buff (former) Redskins DB on steroids...I also like Jacobs catch and run to the endzone vs Philly on a swing pass to the left...and the clock strike at Dallas...
I think any real analysis of this  
BlackLight : 12/13/2017 3:22 am : link
has to factor in how the season turned out, and if the play in question really altered it for the better, or at least served as a microcosm.

Beckham's spiderman catch has to lose points, just based on the fact that we were in the midst of a bad season, and we didn't even win that specific game.

Bavaro's catch and run with half the 49er defense on his back should definitely rate pretty highly.
I surprised no one said anything about Bradshaw's run  
JohnB : 12/13/2017 4:11 am : link
That run made a statement about that 2007 team. And I do LOVE the fact that when the play started, it was a clear day and by the time Bradshaw made it to the end zone, it was snowing like crazy! Gotta love upstate NY.
Bradshaw in the snow - ( New Window )
RE: I surprised no one said anything about Bradshaw's run  
markky : 12/13/2017 4:37 am : link
In comment 13738568 JohnB said:
Quote:
That run made a statement about that 2007 team. And I do LOVE the fact that when the play started, it was a clear day and by the time Bradshaw made it to the end zone, it was snowing like crazy! Gotta love upstate NY. Bradshaw in the snow - ( New Window )


Bradshaw has claimed he said in the huddle that he would score on that play
RE: love this  
bradshaw44 : 12/13/2017 5:00 am : link
In comment 13738420 giantfan2000 said:
Quote:
Giants flea flicker Amani Toomer catches 82 yard flea flicker TD vs Colts in 2002 - ( New Window )


This one crossed my mind when I saw the thread title. It might not have had that much significance in a season, but that was one of the most beautifully executed plays I have ever seen. Glad someone else remembered it too.
Manning to Tyree  
Ira : 12/13/2017 5:58 am : link
SB42
Link - ( New Window )
Cruz play  
Jimmy Googs : 12/13/2017 5:59 am : link
or 4th down pass to BJ
RE: I surprised no one said anything about Bradshaw's run  
Diver_Down : 12/13/2017 6:06 am : link
In comment 13738568 JohnB said:
Quote:
That run made a statement about that 2007 team. And I do LOVE the fact that when the play started, it was a clear day and by the time Bradshaw made it to the end zone, it was snowing like crazy! Gotta love upstate NY. Bradshaw in the snow - ( New Window )


Loved that play. I was going to suggest this one. I loved how Ahmad ran. Each footfall is so deliberate. One writer described Bradshaw's style of running as if he was angry with the ground.
I always remember  
1st and 10 : 12/13/2017 6:08 am : link
the hit Gary Reasons had against the Broncos in the snow at the goal line, but I do not recall if that was regular or post season.
Cancel the last part of  
1st and 10 : 12/13/2017 6:08 am : link
my post, could not have been in the post season.
Watch the LT hi light tape and pick a play, any play ...  
Spider56 : 12/13/2017 6:26 am : link
But seriously, for 1 play, I go with the Reasons Hit ... that was Giants' football. God I'd love a front 7 like that again ... those were men .... from the current roster, only Snacks and maybe Tomlinson could play with those guys.
RE: Here is one..  
Diver_Down : 12/13/2017 6:39 am : link
In comment 13738405 EricJ said:
Quote:
. The Hit - ( New Window )


Has to be in the Top 5. Also, that hit was the inspiration for one of the best handles on BBI - BobHumphreysEarPad.
WOW. Thanks for the memories  
Bubba : 12/13/2017 6:45 am : link
I was there for many of them. How about playoff against SF Howard forces fumble and LT recovers to save the game. Several against SF.
RE: I think any real analysis of this  
twostepgiants : 12/13/2017 6:52 am : link
How about the historical value?

The Toomer catch to beat Denver. The Broncos were 13-0 and on their way to back-to-back Super Bowl titles. They had won 18 straight games.



In comment 13738565 BlackLight said:
Quote:
has to factor in how the season turned out, and if the play in question really altered it for the better, or at least served as a microcosm.

Beckham's spiderman catch has to lose points, just based on the fact that we were in the midst of a bad season, and we didn't even win that specific game.

Bavaro's catch and run with half the 49er defense on his back should definitely rate pretty highly.
RE: love this  
Zepp : 12/13/2017 6:58 am : link
In comment 13738420 giantfan2000 said:
Quote:
Giants flea flicker Amani Toomer catches 82 yard flea flicker TD vs Colts in 2002 - ( New Window )


When Kerry Collins was on he could throw passes like that. that was on a rope and hit the Toomer in stride. Beautiful pass.

But when he was off....he was off.
The Gary Reasons hit  
DavidinBMNY : 12/13/2017 7:01 am : link
Which Eric linked to above.
How about the replacement players  
Gman11 : 12/13/2017 7:34 am : link
The WR ... the unforgettable, what's his name,

Crocicchia uncorked an underthrown pass to Lewis Bennett, who made a circus catch in the end zone. The 46-yard touchdown is still considered one of the best catches in the history of "Monday Night Football."
The play in 2001 or 2002 against the Eagles where  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 12/13/2017 7:41 am : link
Kerry Collins dumps it off to Tiki Barber, who baited the Eagles defense and then pitched the ball backwards to Ron Dixon. Dixon then ran like 70 yards before being tackled at the 5 yard line as time was expired.

What could have been!
RE: JPP's blocked FG vs Dallas in 2011  
gtt350 : 12/13/2017 7:44 am : link
In comment 13738543 OdellBeckhamJr said:
Quote:
I had never been so elated in the regular season

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQfECOLL2Zo&list=FLagDYisEOEYVVf7llZxjyIw&index=30 - ( New Window )
RE: How about the replacement players  
JohnB : 12/13/2017 7:44 am : link
In comment 13738608 Gman11 said:
Quote:
The WR ... the unforgettable, what's his name,

Crocicchia uncorked an underthrown pass to Lewis Bennett, who made a circus catch in the end zone. The 46-yard touchdown is still considered one of the best catches in the history of "Monday Night Football."


Here it is...
MNF - ( New Window )
that's elation  
gtt350 : 12/13/2017 7:45 am : link
. never gets old
This thread makes me smile  
Elisthebest : 12/13/2017 7:49 am : link
Doesn't happen a lot this season
The question does not say anything about how it effected the season  
USAF NYG Fan : 12/13/2017 7:50 am : link
so I don't see how it would be a requirement. There are a lot of plays I really love. The Cruz 99 yarder or in then same game, Bradshaw (as small as he is) trucking that defender on his way into the endzone. I'm a big fan of Bavaro carrying half the 49ers team on his back for like 15 yards. Bavaro is one of my all time favorite Giants and that play was awesome to watch.

However, OBJ's jersey from "The Catch" went to the HoF. Are there any other "single season plays" that can say that?
Joe Morrison triple reverse flea flicker  
clarkie02360 : 12/13/2017 8:05 am : link
A play called the "Well Special", (Wellington Mara play) late in the 4th quarter and the Giants trailing Pittsburgh by 4, Tarkenton toss to Ernie Koy who laterals (reverse) to Homer Jones who laterals back to Tarkenton who hits Joe Morrison for a 59 yd TD to win it, erasing a 10 point 4th quarter deficit. Marty Glickman went Crazy! Giants win 27-24 in Pittsburgh on Oct. 15, 1967. The Giants would finish 8-6 on the season, one of the few non losing seasons in the dreadful 1964-1981 winning drought.
Triple reverse flea flicker  
prh : 12/13/2017 8:06 am : link
Tarkington to Morrison with under 2 minutes remaining. Marty Glickman's call was special.
Quote:
“The handoff goes to Koy, a double reverse”a triple reverse!”it goes back to Tarkenton finally . . . Tarkenton throws to Morrison . . . Morrison has got the ball . . . he is down to the ten, the five . . . TOUCHDOWN! TOUCHDOWN! A triple reverse on a pass by Tarkenton! WOW! That’s the kind of a play you make up on the streets or in a playground or your backyard. The kids make’ em up! A triple reverse. WOW.”

This was the era when all local games were blacked out.
Marty was the best.

RE: and this which set the tone for the new Giants  
BigK : 12/13/2017 8:14 am : link
In comment 13738408 EricJ said:
Quote:
. Thanksgiving - ( New Window )


^^^^This^^^^
Taylor was playing hurt and completely dominated that game in the second half
RE: RE: I surprised no one said anything about Bradshaw's run  
DonQuixote : 12/13/2017 8:35 am : link
In comment 13738569 markky said:
Quote:
In comment 13738568 JohnB said:


Quote:


That run made a statement about that 2007 team. And I do LOVE the fact that when the play started, it was a clear day and by the time Bradshaw made it to the end zone, it was snowing like crazy! Gotta love upstate NY. Bradshaw in the snow - ( New Window )



Bradshaw has claimed he said in the huddle that he would score on that play


Bradshaw was an all time great RB for the Giants
lots of great ones here. but that 1989 Denver game in the snow  
Victor in CT : 12/13/2017 8:41 am : link
(the week after the No Medals for Trying loss to the Eagles) had some doozies. The goal line stand ending in the Reasons hit on Humphrey. And the Megget screen pass where Brian Williams just obliterates him man down field.
Cruz play against the Jets...  
pierce58 : 12/13/2017 9:05 am : link
-A Jets "home" game, the crowd was nicely split maybe 35-65 Jets/Giants
-Propelled us to the Super Bowl.
-Began the demise of the obnoxious Rex Ryan who had been calling out the Giants all year.
-Was just an awesome huge play in general; tip toeing down the sideline for 99 yards.

That type of play is a once in a generation type play for me.
Graham to Toomer to beat the undefeated  
Section331 : 12/13/2017 9:08 am : link
Broncos. Was at the game with a friend who is a Broncos fan, and it was sweet!
Simms to Johnson #1  
njm : 12/13/2017 9:14 am : link
Reasons hit vs. Denver #2

Beckham catch #3
How about  
jvm52106 : 12/13/2017 9:40 am : link
George Martin's Int of John Elway and return for a TD?
RE: love this  
Sonic Youth : 12/13/2017 9:40 am : link
In comment 13738420 giantfan2000 said:
Quote:
Giants flea flicker Amani Toomer catches 82 yard flea flicker TD vs Colts in 2002 - ( New Window )
Was watching this with my dad, remember this game clearly. What an awesome play, right after the half.
Too many to pick one  
joeinpa : 12/13/2017 9:44 am : link
But how about George Martin s interception touchdown at home against Denver in 1986.

Simms to Bobby Johnson, Bavaria, Cruz against Jets, L. T against Lions Thanksgiving day, Jason Sehorn s interception Eagles, or was that play offs

Tooled against Broncos

Like I said too many
Have to go with  
pjcas18 : 12/13/2017 9:55 am : link
LT Thanksgiving 1982 vs Detroit 97 yard INT return (someone posted it above).

For a lot of reasons it's my favorite regular season play and had a lot of influence on why I am a Giants fan today.


Link again - ( New Window )
pjcas18  
Bubba : 12/13/2017 10:28 am : link
I was at that game with my brother and uncle. The amazing thing people forget is LT did not start due to an injury. He bugged Parcells so much he finally put him in and he instantly turned the game around. He was featured on the Gameday magazine and I remember my uncle asking "is this guy really that good". His answer came later.
already mentioned  
Banks : 12/13/2017 10:40 am : link
but Graham to Toomer was sweet
72 fins celebrate - ( New Window )
One that's forgotten...  
TheEvilLurker : 12/13/2017 11:08 am : link
pass to Plaxico that beats the Eagles in the Vet.
I'll go way back.for the best regular season offensive play....  
WideRight : 12/13/2017 11:28 am : link
Before the Giants had ever won a Super Bowl and were still learning how awesome winning plays by winning teams can be....

It was 1986, Giants were playing the Vikings. Phil Simms completed a fourth and 17, to lead the team to victory, the playoffs and ultimately a Super Bowl.

I chose that because prior to this they had zero track record of ever doing anything miraculous on offense. Zero. It opened the door for everything that followed.

On defense, I agree with everyone about the Hit.
RE: The sound of a cannon...  
jvm52106 : 12/13/2017 11:52 am : link
In comment 13738530 bw in dc said:
Quote:
as Daluiso’s hits the insane 54 yarder in ‘93 to beat the Cards.

God, that was a great kick.

First Giants game I ever went to... I even won the Name that Giant pre-game radio contest...
4th and 17 to Johnson  
teso56 : 12/13/2017 1:46 pm : link
Signature play of that season. I put it ahead of the Bavaro play because if it doesn't happen they lose.

REMEMBER - the Bears were also 14-2 in 1986. Giants got homefield because they had a better conference record. If this play doesn't happen the Giants would not have been the 1 seed. I think many people forget this.

Honorable mention: Gary Reasons hit. one of my favorite regular season giants games of all time in the snow in denber
I have many but......  
Tom [Giants fan] : 12/13/2017 3:22 pm : link
this thread is so refreshing after a season like the one the Giants are having now. Reminds you just how good we have had it for quite some time. Hopefully, this is one year and done with the bad times.
RE: Manning to Tyree  
Knee of Theismann : 12/13/2017 3:31 pm : link
In comment 13738573 Ira said:
Quote:
SB42 Link - ( New Window )


You could not have followed instructions any worse.
RE: RE: I think any real analysis of this  
BlackLight : 12/13/2017 3:31 pm : link
In comment 13738590 twostepgiants said:
Quote:
How about the historical value?

The Toomer catch to beat Denver. The Broncos were 13-0 and on their way to back-to-back Super Bowl titles. They had won 18 straight games.



Eh...not enough. You could make the argument that Denver losing that game took a lot of pressure off them. Maybe if they finish the season 16-0, they don't win the Super Bowl.
Just goes to show you...  
DieHard : 12/13/2017 3:32 pm : link
... how fast fortunes can change in this league. A lot of the plays mentioned here turned around seasons that were on the brink.
Giants  
crackerjack465 : 12/13/2017 3:35 pm : link
goal line stand vs the redskins in 07
RE: Cancel the last part of  
EricJ : 12/13/2017 3:37 pm : link
In comment 13738579 1st and 10 said:
Quote:
my post, could not have been in the post season.


Well we only played the Broncos ONCE in the post season since they are in the AFC.... so that had to be regular season.
RE: Have to go with  
EricJ : 12/13/2017 3:41 pm : link
In comment 13738777 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
LT Thanksgiving 1982 vs Detroit 97 yard INT return (someone posted it above).

For a lot of reasons it's my favorite regular season play and had a lot of influence on why I am a Giants fan today.
Link again - ( New Window )


PJ, I posted that link earlier. Meanwhile, here is my recollection of how it unfolded....

We are at my cousin's house for Thanksgiving. My father and I forced my aunt to bring a small TV into the dining room so we did not miss anything while having thanksgiving dinner. We are just serving the food. My aunt is standing right behind me with a bowl full of peas. The ball is snapped and I see LT step in front of the ball, intercept it and begin running down the sideline. I fist pumped up in the air and knocked the bowl of peas up with it. All of the peas went straight up, and then straight down right back into the bowl. No casualties...
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2017
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support