Giants best regular season play of all time

I'll go with Bavaro vs. the Niners based on the effect it had on the game and the season. Although the Giants were still losing the game when Bavaro's knee hit the ground I was completely convinced then that they would go on to the Superbowl and win it.

What's your pick for the best regular season play of all time?

Bavaro carries the 49ers

That was absolutely ridiculous. Link - ( New Window )



That makes the 3rd and 33 this year a little less vomit inducing.



It was a great winning play.



Loved watching the Giants win that night. It was an amazing and well deserved win.



In comment 13738473 Joey in VA said:
It was a great winning play.
Loved watching the Giants win that night. It was an amazing and well deserved win.
Love all the winning that year.

JPP's blocked FG vs Dallas in 2011 OdellBeckhamJr : 12/13/2017 12:17 am : link I had never been so elated in the regular season

not the best...but memorable SHO'NUFF : 12/13/2017 12:41 am : link Brandon Jacobs trucking what's his face...the buff (former) Redskins DB on steroids...I also like Jacobs catch and run to the endzone vs Philly on a swing pass to the left...and the clock strike at Dallas...

I think any real analysis of this BlackLight : 12/13/2017 3:22 am : link has to factor in how the season turned out, and if the play in question really altered it for the better, or at least served as a microcosm.



Beckham's spiderman catch has to lose points, just based on the fact that we were in the midst of a bad season, and we didn't even win that specific game.



Bavaro's catch and run with half the 49er defense on his back should definitely rate pretty highly.

That run made a statement about that 2007 team. And I do LOVE the fact that when the play started, it was a clear day and by the time Bradshaw made it to the end zone, it was snowing like crazy! Gotta love upstate NY.

Bradshaw in the snow



Bradshaw has claimed he said in the huddle that he would score on that play

Giants flea flicker Amani Toomer catches 82 yard flea flicker TD vs Colts in 2002



This one crossed my mind when I saw the thread title. It might not have had that much significance in a season, but that was one of the most beautifully executed plays I have ever seen. Glad someone else remembered it too.

That run made a statement about that 2007 team. And I do LOVE the fact that when the play started, it was a clear day and by the time Bradshaw made it to the end zone, it was snowing like crazy! Gotta love upstate NY.

Bradshaw in the snow



Loved that play. I was going to suggest this one. I loved how Ahmad ran. Each footfall is so deliberate. One writer described Bradshaw's style of running as if he was angry with the ground.

I always remember 1st and 10 : 12/13/2017 6:08 am : link the hit Gary Reasons had against the Broncos in the snow at the goal line, but I do not recall if that was regular or post season.

Watch the LT hi light tape and pick a play, any play ... Spider56 : 12/13/2017 6:26 am : link But seriously, for 1 play, I go with the Reasons Hit ... that was Giants' football. God I'd love a front 7 like that again ... those were men .... from the current roster, only Snacks and maybe Tomlinson could play with those guys.

The Hit



Has to be in the Top 5. Also, that hit was the inspiration for one of the best handles on BBI - BobHumphreysEarPad.

WOW. Thanks for the memories Bubba : 12/13/2017 6:45 am : link I was there for many of them. How about playoff against SF Howard forces fumble and LT recovers to save the game. Several against SF.

The Toomer catch to beat Denver. The Broncos were 13-0 and on their way to back-to-back Super Bowl titles. They had won 18 straight games.







Quote: has to factor in how the season turned out, and if the play in question really altered it for the better, or at least served as a microcosm.



Beckham's spiderman catch has to lose points, just based on the fact that we were in the midst of a bad season, and we didn't even win that specific game.



How about the historical value?

The Toomer catch to beat Denver. The Broncos were 13-0 and on their way to back-to-back Super Bowl titles. They had won 18 straight games.

Giants flea flicker Amani Toomer catches 82 yard flea flicker TD vs Colts in 2002



When Kerry Collins was on he could throw passes like that. that was on a rope and hit the Toomer in stride. Beautiful pass.



When Kerry Collins was on he could throw passes like that. that was on a rope and hit the Toomer in stride. Beautiful pass.

But when he was off....he was off.

The Gary Reasons hit DavidinBMNY : 12/13/2017 7:01 am : link Which Eric linked to above.

How about the replacement players Gman11 : 12/13/2017 7:34 am : link The WR ... the unforgettable, what's his name,



Crocicchia uncorked an underthrown pass to Lewis Bennett, who made a circus catch in the end zone. The 46-yard touchdown is still considered one of the best catches in the history of "Monday Night Football."

The play in 2001 or 2002 against the Eagles where LawrenceTaylor56 : 12/13/2017 7:41 am : link Kerry Collins dumps it off to Tiki Barber, who baited the Eagles defense and then pitched the ball backwards to Ron Dixon. Dixon then ran like 70 yards before being tackled at the 5 yard line as time was expired.



What could have been!

Quote: The WR ... the unforgettable, what's his name,



Crocicchia uncorked an underthrown pass to Lewis Bennett, who made a circus catch in the end zone. The 46-yard touchdown is still considered one of the best catches in the history of "Monday Night Football."



Here it is...

Here it is...

MNF

This thread makes me smile Elisthebest : 12/13/2017 7:49 am : link Doesn't happen a lot this season

The question does not say anything about how it effected the season USAF NYG Fan : 12/13/2017 7:50 am : link so I don't see how it would be a requirement. There are a lot of plays I really love. The Cruz 99 yarder or in then same game, Bradshaw (as small as he is) trucking that defender on his way into the endzone. I'm a big fan of Bavaro carrying half the 49ers team on his back for like 15 yards. Bavaro is one of my all time favorite Giants and that play was awesome to watch.



However, OBJ's jersey from "The Catch" went to the HoF. Are there any other "single season plays" that can say that?

Joe Morrison triple reverse flea flicker clarkie02360 : 12/13/2017 8:05 am : link A play called the "Well Special", (Wellington Mara play) late in the 4th quarter and the Giants trailing Pittsburgh by 4, Tarkenton toss to Ernie Koy who laterals (reverse) to Homer Jones who laterals back to Tarkenton who hits Joe Morrison for a 59 yd TD to win it, erasing a 10 point 4th quarter deficit. Marty Glickman went Crazy! Giants win 27-24 in Pittsburgh on Oct. 15, 1967. The Giants would finish 8-6 on the season, one of the few non losing seasons in the dreadful 1964-1981 winning drought.

Triple reverse flea flicker prh : 12/13/2017 8:06 am : link

"The handoff goes to Koy, a double reverse"a triple reverse!"it goes back to Tarkenton finally . . . Tarkenton throws to Morrison . . . Morrison has got the ball . . . he is down to the ten, the five . . . TOUCHDOWN! TOUCHDOWN! A triple reverse on a pass by Tarkenton! WOW! That's the kind of a play you make up on the streets or in a playground or your backyard. The kids make' em up! A triple reverse. WOW."

This was the era when all local games were blacked out.

Marty was the best.

Tarkington to Morrison with under 2 minutes remaining. Marty Glickman's call was special.

This was the era when all local games were blacked out.

Marty was the best.



Tarkington to Morrison with under 2 minutes remaining. Marty Glickman's call was special.This was the era when all local games were blacked out.Marty was the best.

Thanksgiving



^^^^This^^^^

^^^^This^^^^

Taylor was playing hurt and completely dominated that game in the second half

Quote: In comment 13738568 JohnB said:





Quote:





That run made a statement about that 2007 team. And I do LOVE the fact that when the play started, it was a clear day and by the time Bradshaw made it to the end zone, it was snowing like crazy! Gotta love upstate NY. Bradshaw in the snow - ( New Window )







Bradshaw has claimed he said in the huddle that he would score on that play



Bradshaw was an all time great RB for the Giants

lots of great ones here. but that 1989 Denver game in the snow Victor in CT : 12/13/2017 8:41 am : link (the week after the No Medals for Trying loss to the Eagles) had some doozies. The goal line stand ending in the Reasons hit on Humphrey. And the Megget screen pass where Brian Williams just obliterates him man down field.

Cruz play against the Jets... pierce58 : 12/13/2017 9:05 am : link -A Jets "home" game, the crowd was nicely split maybe 35-65 Jets/Giants

-Propelled us to the Super Bowl.

-Began the demise of the obnoxious Rex Ryan who had been calling out the Giants all year.

-Was just an awesome huge play in general; tip toeing down the sideline for 99 yards.



That type of play is a once in a generation type play for me.

Graham to Toomer to beat the undefeated Section331 : 12/13/2017 9:08 am : link Broncos. Was at the game with a friend who is a Broncos fan, and it was sweet!

Simms to Johnson #1 njm : 12/13/2017 9:14 am : link Reasons hit vs. Denver #2



Beckham catch #3

How about jvm52106 : 12/13/2017 9:40 am : link George Martin's Int of John Elway and return for a TD?

Was watching this with my dad, remember this game clearly. What an awesome play, right after the half.

Too many to pick one joeinpa : 12/13/2017 9:44 am : link But how about George Martin s interception touchdown at home against Denver in 1986.



Simms to Bobby Johnson, Bavaria, Cruz against Jets, L. T against Lions Thanksgiving day, Jason Sehorn s interception Eagles, or was that play offs



Tooled against Broncos



Like I said too many

Have to go with pjcas18 : 12/13/2017 9:55 am : link



For a lot of reasons it's my favorite regular season play and had a lot of influence on why I am a Giants fan today.





LT Thanksgiving 1982 vs Detroit 97 yard INT return (someone posted it above).

For a lot of reasons it's my favorite regular season play and had a lot of influence on why I am a Giants fan today.

Link again

pjcas18 Bubba : 12/13/2017 10:28 am : link I was at that game with my brother and uncle. The amazing thing people forget is LT did not start due to an injury. He bugged Parcells so much he finally put him in and he instantly turned the game around. He was featured on the Gameday magazine and I remember my uncle asking "is this guy really that good". His answer came later.

One that's forgotten... TheEvilLurker : 12/13/2017 11:08 am : link pass to Plaxico that beats the Eagles in the Vet.

I'll go way back.for the best regular season offensive play.... WideRight : 12/13/2017 11:28 am : link Before the Giants had ever won a Super Bowl and were still learning how awesome winning plays by winning teams can be....



It was 1986, Giants were playing the Vikings. Phil Simms completed a fourth and 17, to lead the team to victory, the playoffs and ultimately a Super Bowl.



I chose that because prior to this they had zero track record of ever doing anything miraculous on offense. Zero. It opened the door for everything that followed.



On defense, I agree with everyone about the Hit.

Quote: as Daluiso’s hits the insane 54 yarder in ‘93 to beat the Cards.



God, that was a great kick.



First Giants game I ever went to... I even won the Name that Giant pre-game radio contest... In comment 13738530 bw in dc said:First Giants game I ever went to... I even won the Name that Giant pre-game radio contest...

4th and 17 to Johnson teso56 : 12/13/2017 1:46 pm : link Signature play of that season. I put it ahead of the Bavaro play because if it doesn't happen they lose.



REMEMBER - the Bears were also 14-2 in 1986. Giants got homefield because they had a better conference record. If this play doesn't happen the Giants would not have been the 1 seed. I think many people forget this.



Honorable mention: Gary Reasons hit. one of my favorite regular season giants games of all time in the snow in denber

I have many but...... Tom [Giants fan] : 12/13/2017 3:22 pm : link this thread is so refreshing after a season like the one the Giants are having now. Reminds you just how good we have had it for quite some time. Hopefully, this is one year and done with the bad times.

Quote: How about the historical value?



The Toomer catch to beat Denver. The Broncos were 13-0 and on their way to back-to-back Super Bowl titles. They had won 18 straight games.







Eh...not enough. You could make the argument that Denver losing that game took a lot of pressure off them. Maybe if they finish the season 16-0, they don't win the Super Bowl. In comment 13738590 twostepgiants said:Eh...not enough. You could make the argument that Denver losing that game took a lot of pressure off them. Maybe if they finish the season 16-0, they don't win the Super Bowl.

Just goes to show you... DieHard : 12/13/2017 3:32 pm : link ... how fast fortunes can change in this league. A lot of the plays mentioned here turned around seasons that were on the brink.

Giants crackerjack465 : 12/13/2017 3:35 pm : link goal line stand vs the redskins in 07

Quote: my post, could not have been in the post season.



Well we only played the Broncos ONCE in the post season since they are in the AFC.... so that had to be regular season. In comment 13738579 1st and 10 said:Well we only played the Broncos ONCE in the post season since they are in the AFC.... so that had to be regular season.