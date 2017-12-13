Kratch: Comparing Reese and Gettleman drafts

|
|overall draft number for each player. I'm thinking the Panthers drafted lower in most of those comparisons. Top 15 players should turn out better than players drafted in 20-31 range.
|people laugh at Bobby Hart, but he's actually a good draft pick. He's far from a legit NFL starter, but he competes for a starting job and he's put together a few decent performances. He's doing exactly what a 7th round draft pick should and then some. Most 7th rounders are out of the league after a year.
In comment 13738679 ZogZerg said:
overall draft number for each player. I'm thinking the Panthers drafted lower in most of those comparisons. Top 15 players should turn out better than players drafted in 20-31 range.
Agreed. Adding where each team drafted within a round would have helped the analysis.
The one other thing that stands out is that when Gettleman "missed" he missed small. The player may not be a starter but he's generally still in the league. When Reese missed he missed big, and the player is no longer in the league.
In comment 13738677 Andy in Boston said:
I disagree. The fact that he is even on the team screams how poorly we have done drafting. Hart is horrible at Tackle and doesn't appear to be a Guard either. Hart should not be on the active roster at all. He is absolutely awful.
| I think Hart is probably great for depth on almost any team. Not a starter, but I think if you have an average to decent line, Hart could come in and start a few games and be ok.
Problem with our team is that we have a terrible line and there isn't much around him to shore up his weaknesses.
| for Reese's drafts.
Not good.
|I still think that GM's take too much heat and also gain too much praise over draft picks as I think picks are made somewhat collaboratively by an organization, but 27 out of 28 picks still being in the NFL is pretty remarkable. The draft is such a crap shoot. The DT Vernon Butler pick by Gettleman is really his only head scratcher while in Carolina.
|All methods of obtaining talent should be reviewed to get a true picture.
| pick "falls into somebody's lap", how can that be held against them?
People had to not draft the player and the GM still had to pick the player.
Just the selection of Trai Turner should be a reason to give props at recognizing OL talent.
| Just keep in mind that Lotulelei fell in his lap. Lotulelei was projected to go in the top 10 and Carolina's biggest need at the time was at DT. Kawan Short in round 2 was a great pick but once again a great player fell in his lap at a position of need.
|Gettleman has drafted a Pro Bowl lineman, as well as a couple LB's better than we've seen in NY.
In comment 13738880 Jay on the Island said:
You still have to pick the player. Tonsil fell into Reese's lap, and instead he picked Eli Apple.
In comment 13738880 Jay on the Island said:
|Jerry is very good at drafting WRs. Gettleman appears to have a good eye for OL and has been better in the mid rounds