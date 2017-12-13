Kratch: Comparing Reese and Gettleman drafts

its a good article. Andy in Boston : 12/13/2017 8:48 am : link I still think that GM's take too much heat and also gain too much praise over draft picks as I think picks are made somewhat collaboratively by an organization, but 27 out of 28 picks still being in the NFL is pretty remarkable. The draft is such a crap shoot. The DT Vernon Butler pick by Gettleman is really his only head scratcher while in Carolina.

also Andy in Boston : 12/13/2017 8:52 am : link people laugh at Bobby Hart, but he's actually a good draft pick. He's far from a legit NFL starter, but he competes for a starting job and he's put together a few decent performances. He's doing exactly what a 7th round draft pick should and then some. Most 7th rounders are out of the league after a year.

One thing that I didn't see was the ZogZerg : 12/13/2017 8:55 am : link overall draft number for each player. I'm thinking the Panthers drafted lower in most of those comparisons. Top 15 players should turn out better than players drafted in 20-31 range.

When we discuss OL guys... FatMan in Charlotte : 12/13/2017 8:58 am : link Gettleman has drafted a Pro Bowl lineman, as well as a couple LB's better than we've seen in NY.

RE: One thing that I didn't see was the njm : 12/13/2017 9:01 am : link

Quote: overall draft number for each player. I'm thinking the Panthers drafted lower in most of those comparisons. Top 15 players should turn out better than players drafted in 20-31 range.



Agreed. Adding where each team drafted within a round would have helped the analysis.



The one other thing that stands out is that when Gettleman "missed" he missed small. The player may not be a starter but he's generally still in the league. When Reese missed he missed big, and the player is no longer in the league. In comment 13738679 ZogZerg said:Agreed. Adding where each team drafted within a round would have helped the analysis.The one other thing that stands out is that when Gettleman "missed" he missed small. The player may not be a starter but he's generally still in the league. When Reese missed he missed big, and the player is no longer in the league.

RE: One thing that I didn't see was the DonQuixote : 12/13/2017 9:04 am : link

Quote: overall draft number for each player. I'm thinking the Panthers drafted lower in most of those comparisons. Top 15 players should turn out better than players drafted in 20-31 range.



I was thinking the same thing. Over those years, did the Giants pick above the panthers? below? by how much? If the Giants picked above the Panthers, then an equal outcome is not equal. In comment 13738679 ZogZerg said:I was thinking the same thing. Over those years, did the Giants pick above the panthers? below? by how much? If the Giants picked above the Panthers, then an equal outcome is not equal.

RE: also jvm52106 : 12/13/2017 9:05 am : link

Quote: people laugh at Bobby Hart, but he's actually a good draft pick. He's far from a legit NFL starter, but he competes for a starting job and he's put together a few decent performances. He's doing exactly what a 7th round draft pick should and then some. Most 7th rounders are out of the league after a year.



I disagree. The fact that he is even on the team screams how poorly we have done drafting. Hart is horrible at Tackle and doesn't appear to be a Guard either. Hart should not be on the active roster at all. He is absolutely awful. In comment 13738677 Andy in Boston said:I disagree. The fact that he is even on the team screams how poorly we have done drafting. Hart is horrible at Tackle and doesn't appear to be a Guard either. Hart should not be on the active roster at all. He is absolutely awful.

Hart example SLIM_ : 12/13/2017 9:26 am : link He is a 3rd year player who was drafted in the 7th round. Ideally, he is your 8th-9th lineman on the team. Once in awhile, you luck out and come up with a good starter in that position.



- Having Hart on your team isn't the issue.



- Having Hart as a starter is more problematic.



- Going into this year without providing him with any competition is a fireable offense.





The draft is just one way of getting talent JohnB : 12/13/2017 9:26 am : link All methods of obtaining talent should be reviewed to get a true picture.

RE: also Racer : 12/13/2017 9:26 am : link

Quote: people laugh at Bobby Hart, but he's actually a good draft pick. He's far from a legit NFL starter, but he competes for a starting job and he's put together a few decent performances. He's doing exactly what a 7th round draft pick should and then some. Most 7th rounders are out of the league after a year.



Agree with other responders. We're spinning bad-to-mediocre as a victory with Hart and the OLine play in general. In comment 13738677 Andy in Boston said:Agree with other responders. We're spinning bad-to-mediocre as a victory with Hart and the OLine play in general.

RE: RE: One thing that I didn't see was the BigBlueinChicago : 12/13/2017 9:37 am : link

Quote: In comment 13738679 ZogZerg said:





Quote:





overall draft number for each player. I'm thinking the Panthers drafted lower in most of those comparisons. Top 15 players should turn out better than players drafted in 20-31 range.







Agreed. Adding where each team drafted within a round would have helped the analysis.



The one other thing that stands out is that when Gettleman "missed" he missed small. The player may not be a starter but he's generally still in the league. When Reese missed he missed big, and the player is no longer in the league.



Let's go ahead and do that now and add the records of each team going into that draft.



2013



Carolina (7-9 in 2012)

#14, #44, #108, #148, #182



NY Giants (9-7 in 2012)

#19, #49, #81, #110, #152, #225, #253



2014



Carolina (12-4 in 2013)

#28, #60, #92, #128, #148, #204



NY Giants (7-9 in 2013)

#12, #43, #74, #113, #152, #174, #187



2015



Carolina (7-8-1 in 2014)

#25, #41, #102, #169, #174



NY Giants (6-10 in 2014)

#9, #33, #74, #144, #186, #226



2016



Carolina (15-1 in 2015)

#30, #62, #77, #141, #152



NY Giants (6-10 in 2015)

#10, #40, #71, #109, #149, #184



2017



Carolina (6-10 in 2016)

#8, #40, #64, #77, #152, #192, #233



NY Giants (11-5 in 2016)

#23, #55, #87, #140, #167, #200



So if you break it down further when it comes to having picks in the Top 20, 40, 60, 80 and 100, here is what it looks like



Top 20

Carolina - 2

NY Giants - 4



Top 40

Carolina - 6

NY Giants - 7



Top 60

Carolina - 9

NY Giants - 10



Top 80

Carolina - 11

NY Giants - 13



Top 100

Carolina - 14

NY Giants - 15



In comment 13738685 njm said:Let's go ahead and do that now and add the records of each team going into that draft.2013Carolina (7-9 in 2012)#14, #44, #108, #148, #182NY Giants (9-7 in 2012)#19, #49, #81, #110, #152, #225, #2532014Carolina (12-4 in 2013)#28, #60, #92, #128, #148, #204NY Giants (7-9 in 2013)#12, #43, #74, #113, #152, #174, #1872015Carolina (7-8-1 in 2014)#25, #41, #102, #169, #174NY Giants (6-10 in 2014)#9, #33, #74, #144, #186, #2262016Carolina (15-1 in 2015)#30, #62, #77, #141, #152NY Giants (6-10 in 2015)#10, #40, #71, #109, #149, #1842017Carolina (6-10 in 2016)#8, #40, #64, #77, #152, #192, #233NY Giants (11-5 in 2016)#23, #55, #87, #140, #167, #200So if you break it down further when it comes to having picks in the Top 20, 40, 60, 80 and 100, here is what it looks likeTop 20Carolina - 2NY Giants - 4Top 40Carolina - 6NY Giants - 7Top 60Carolina - 9NY Giants - 10Top 80Carolina - 11NY Giants - 13Top 100Carolina - 14NY Giants - 15

RE: RE: also Andy in Boston : 12/13/2017 9:41 am : link

Quote: In comment 13738677 Andy in Boston said:





Quote:





people laugh at Bobby Hart, but he's actually a good draft pick. He's far from a legit NFL starter, but he competes for a starting job and he's put together a few decent performances. He's doing exactly what a 7th round draft pick should and then some. Most 7th rounders are out of the league after a year.







I disagree. The fact that he is even on the team screams how poorly we have done drafting. Hart is horrible at Tackle and doesn't appear to be a Guard either. Hart should not be on the active roster at all. He is absolutely awful.





I disagree....there is some decent tape on him. And I thought he actually held is own most of the game last week against Demarcus Lawrence....who leads in the NFL in sacks. There is plent of bad tape on him as well, but there is way too much drama on him. Part of it is, he called himself "the best tackle in football", which of course has drawn major negative attention to him. Again, by no means am I saying he's a good player....he's not, but I'd be willing to be he sticks on an NFL roster for the next few years. And let's say he lasts 6 years in the NFL...for a 7th round draft pick; that's an accomplishment. In comment 13738690 jvm52106 said:I disagree....there is some decent tape on him. And I thought he actually held is own most of the game last week against Demarcus Lawrence....who leads in the NFL in sacks. There is plent of bad tape on him as well, but there is way too much drama on him. Part of it is, he called himself "the best tackle in football", which of course has drawn major negative attention to him. Again, by no means am I saying he's a good player....he's not, but I'd be willing to be he sticks on an NFL roster for the next few years. And let's say he lasts 6 years in the NFL...for a 7th round draft pick; that's an accomplishment.

Re:Hart Dodge : 12/13/2017 9:49 am : link I think Hart is probably great for depth on almost any team. Not a starter, but I think if you have an average to decent line, Hart could come in and start a few games and be ok.



Problem with our team is that we have a terrible line and there isn't much around him to shore up his weaknesses.

RE: Re:Hart Andy in Boston : 12/13/2017 10:00 am : link

Quote: I think Hart is probably great for depth on almost any team. Not a starter, but I think if you have an average to decent line, Hart could come in and start a few games and be ok.



Problem with our team is that we have a terrible line and there isn't much around him to shore up his weaknesses.



I agree with that. And for a 7th rounder....that's what you want. In comment 13738768 Dodge said:I agree with that. And for a 7th rounder....that's what you want.

A lot of "no longer in NFL" lawguy9801 : 12/13/2017 10:06 am : link for Reese's drafts.



Not good.

Also, why is Gettleman being credited Ten Ton Hammer : 12/13/2017 10:13 am : link if the players he drafted three years ago are still in the NFL, but not with Carolina? Reese has gotten nailed for players no longer being with the team, but because Tre Boston developed with the Chargers, that goes on Gettleman's belt?





RE: its a good article. WillVAB : 12/13/2017 10:13 am : link

Quote: I still think that GM's take too much heat and also gain too much praise over draft picks as I think picks are made somewhat collaboratively by an organization, but 27 out of 28 picks still being in the NFL is pretty remarkable. The draft is such a crap shoot. The DT Vernon Butler pick by Gettleman is really his only head scratcher while in Carolina.



I see this comment a lot — “the draft is a crap shoot.” No, it isn’t. Some teams are consistently good at drafting talent. Some are consistently bad. The rest are on the spectrum in between with up and down drafts year to year.



The teams that draft well are consistently in the playoffs. If the Giants want to get back on track, that should be the priority. In comment 13738674 Andy in Boston said:I see this comment a lot — “the draft is a crap shoot.” No, it isn’t. Some teams are consistently good at drafting talent. Some are consistently bad. The rest are on the spectrum in between with up and down drafts year to year.The teams that draft well are consistently in the playoffs. If the Giants want to get back on track, that should be the priority.

Hart would no longer be on the team if Reese drafted better linemen Ivan15 : 12/13/2017 10:25 am : link in the mid rounds.

RE: The draft is just one way of getting talent HomerJones45 : 12/13/2017 10:37 am : link

Quote: All methods of obtaining talent should be reviewed to get a true picture. What's your point? Reese has been even worse at FA except for the one year, GM Jr gave him a blank check to sign defensive free agents. In comment 13738724 JohnB said:What's your point? Reese has been even worse at FA except for the one year, GM Jr gave him a blank check to sign defensive free agents.

In addition to displacing linesmen idiotsavant : 12/13/2017 10:38 am : link With wrs and corners too often early in drafts, Jerry too often drafted the wrong types of defensive linesmen for this team;



- O.O. Sintim, Demontre Moore, Awesome, and many other examples at both DT and DE.



Our best D line player by far, and not coincidentally, our largest , Damon Harrison , a free agent from the Jets...

Gettleman did draft some good players Jay on the Island : 12/13/2017 10:40 am : link Just keep in mind that Lotulelei fell in his lap. Lotulelei was projected to go in the top 10 and Carolina's biggest need at the time was at DT. Kawan Short in round 2 was a great pick but once again a great player fell in his lap at a position of need.





Appears Reese "won" only when his early picks were more successful Ivan15 : 12/13/2017 10:40 am : link However, I think he was picking higher in those years. The trade-up for Collins was a winner.



In a true comparison, I think the pick ranking also needs to be taken into account, but I don't know how you would do that and have it meaningful.

I forget the names idiotsavant : 12/13/2017 10:45 am : link But there were a few smaller drafted DTs that busted. Hankins and Joseph they let go.



The league had our number; At every position, every unit, the giants were light in the britches. Narrow assed. Push overs.



I am pushing a line centric GM/HC combo.

He seems to have the same philosophy as Reese weeg in the bronx : 12/13/2017 10:46 am : link Reese undervalued certain position in the draft: RB, TE, OL

not so much LB either. Heavy on DL and D-backs.

Gettleman had better talent at TE and RB in particular to make things a little easier for him but the lack high consistent OL picks worries me.

If a draft.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/13/2017 10:47 am : link pick "falls into somebody's lap", how can that be held against them?



People had to not draft the player and the GM still had to pick the player.



Just the selection of Trai Turner should be a reason to give props at recognizing OL talent.

RE: If a draft.. Jay on the Island : 12/13/2017 10:49 am : link

Quote: pick "falls into somebody's lap", how can that be held against them?



People had to not draft the player and the GM still had to pick the player.



Just the selection of Trai Turner should be a reason to give props at recognizing OL talent.

I am not holding it against them I was just stating that it wasn't some difficult decision to make. Trai Turner was a great gamble. I wanted the Giants to take him in that draft. The only knock on him at the time was his size. In comment 13738894 FatMan in Charlotte said:I am not holding it against them I was just stating that it wasn't some difficult decision to make. Trai Turner was a great gamble. I wanted the Giants to take him in that draft. The only knock on him at the time was his size.

Overall it's close Joey in VA : 12/13/2017 10:58 am : link But it seems clear that Gettleman likes a bigger team across the board. He seems to go inside out rather than outside in like Reese.

My issue with Hart David B. : 12/13/2017 11:05 am : link is that the people who drafted him SAID HE'S A GUARD AT THE NFL LEVEL. And the Coaching staff always played him at OT. THAT'S A DISCONNECT. Same with Pugh -- drafted as an OT, and played at OG by the Coaches. The scouts and coaches have to be on the same page. They haven't been.



As for Hart himself, if he can ever get a look at OG, he might be OK, or he might be depth.



People who EXPECT a starter from a 7th round pick, aren't realistic.

RE: also Sy'56 : 12/13/2017 11:22 am : link

Quote: people laugh at Bobby Hart, but he's actually a good draft pick. He's far from a legit NFL starter, but he competes for a starting job and he's put together a few decent performances. He's doing exactly what a 7th round draft pick should and then some. Most 7th rounders are out of the league after a year.



If he got released, I don't think there would be more than 2 teams that would look at him In comment 13738677 Andy in Boston said:If he got released, I don't think there would be more than 2 teams that would look at him

RE: Gettleman did draft some good players jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 12/13/2017 11:25 am : link

Quote: Just keep in mind that Lotulelei fell in his lap. Lotulelei was projected to go in the top 10 and Carolina's biggest need at the time was at DT. Kawan Short in round 2 was a great pick but once again a great player fell in his lap at a position of need.





You still have to pick the player. Tonsil fell into Reese's lap, and instead he picked Eli Apple. In comment 13738880 Jay on the Island said:You still have to pick the player. Tonsil fell into Reese's lap, and instead he picked Eli Apple.

RE: When we discuss OL guys... Zepp : 12/13/2017 11:45 am : link

Quote: Gettleman has drafted a Pro Bowl lineman, as well as a couple LB's better than we've seen in NY.



And some of those guys he drafted in later rounds. Just to emphasize the point that the Giants do NOT and SHOULD NOT reach for an OL at the 2nd pick. That pick should be a dynamic player like Barkley or a QB or other skill position if a stud is out there. OL SHOULD BE gathered in later rounds. Drafting one that high is usually a waste. In comment 13738683 FatMan in Charlotte said:And some of those guys he drafted in later rounds. Just to emphasize the point that the Giants do NOT and SHOULD NOT reach for an OL at the 2nd pick. That pick should be a dynamic player like Barkley or a QB or other skill position if a stud is out there. OL SHOULD BE gathered in later rounds. Drafting one that high is usually a waste.

RE: RE: Gettleman did draft some good players bluepepper : 12/13/2017 12:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13738880 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





Just keep in mind that Lotulelei fell in his lap. Lotulelei was projected to go in the top 10 and Carolina's biggest need at the time was at DT. Kawan Short in round 2 was a great pick but once again a great player fell in his lap at a position of need.









You still have to pick the player. Tonsil fell into Reese's lap, and instead he picked Eli Apple.

Pretty sure ownership took Tunsil off the board. In comment 13738963 jeffusedtobeonwebtv said:Pretty sure ownership took Tunsil off the board.

that said your larger bluepepper : 12/13/2017 12:04 pm : link point is valid. Nobody falls into anyone's lap. Other teams pass on guys for a reason. If you take someone you get credit.

There is nothing there that really moves the needle for me Chris684 : 12/13/2017 12:15 pm : link as far as Gettleman's drafts.



Certainly seems solid, and you definitely have to like the emphasis up front on both sides of the ball.



However, Odell Beckham and Landon Collins are far and away the best players of the entire group.

RE: RE: Gettleman did draft some good players TyreeHelmet : 12/13/2017 12:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13738880 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





Just keep in mind that Lotulelei fell in his lap. Lotulelei was projected to go in the top 10 and Carolina's biggest need at the time was at DT. Kawan Short in round 2 was a great pick but once again a great player fell in his lap at a position of need.









You still have to pick the player. Tonsil fell into Reese's lap, and instead he picked Eli Apple.



This^



I don't buy the "fell in the lap argument". In comment 13738963 jeffusedtobeonwebtv said:This^I don't buy the "fell in the lap argument".

It’s relatively even Vanzetti : 12/13/2017 12:32 pm : link Jerry is very good at drafting WRs. Gettleman appears to have a good eye for OL and has been better in the mid rounds

RE: It’s relatively even Carson53 : 12/13/2017 12:39 pm : link

Quote: Jerry is very good at drafting WRs. Gettleman appears to have a good eye for OL and has been better in the mid rounds .



Yeah, but Jerry was very bad in Rounds 3-7. His 3rd round record is downright laughable!

It doesn't take much to draft better than Jerry Reese.

Marc Ross also needs to go, when the next GM is hired. In comment 13739077 Vanzetti said:Yeah, but Jerry was very bad in Rounds 3-7. His 3rd round record is downright laughable!It doesn't take much to draft better than Jerry Reese.Marc Ross also needs to go, when the next GM is hired.

The closer the draft comes idiotsavant : 12/13/2017 1:50 pm : link The more insane people get about winning the draft, which for some people means certain types of players early.



And they loose track of that it's really about winning the 16 games, who gets you ready to do that.



Linesmen both sides and linebackers at the moment. Running backs.

reese better in the first round RAIN : 12/13/2017 2:22 pm : link Gettlemen better in the later rounds, the meat and potatoes positions. He actually got a pro bowl guard in the third!



I think we can do better, but his hiring would allow us to keep some of the good parts of our scouting department. I hope, Ross is shown the way out the door, along with some of the scouts that haven't produced evaluations that find the mark.



We need some renewal here.





With Hart Samiam : 12/13/2017 2:25 pm : link I’m not defending Hart. Although he played well in brief spurts, for the most part he’s been awful. That said, if not for injuries, Pugh and Fluker should be starting so Hart should be the backup,



To my point though, if you’re old enough to remember some team history, Corey Webster and Amani Toomer were horrible their first few years and both were 2nd round picks. I think Webster went 3 full years doing nothing and was often enough a healthy scratch. He played in his 4th year only because of injuries to the starter and backup and played well and never looked back. Toomer had 2 bad years before turning it on.



Hart was a 20 year old 7th round pick. If he didn’t make the best RT comment, he’d be better off. I was impressed that he stayed in NY last year after the season working out with Flowers no easy task for Florida kids. I’m willing to wait. That said, I want to see OTs in the draft or free agency but Hart may turn it around