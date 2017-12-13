Collins on Apple GiantFilthy : 12/13/2017 3:11 pm Quote: We need him to be here, we need him to want to be here, and not fighting against us. If he’s fighting against the coaches or the organization of whoever he’s fighting against in his head, we don’t need him fighting us, because that causes conflict.

want to be here Rocky369 : 12/13/2017 3:14 pm : link sounds like OO. Fighting against teammates, sounds like a cut.

Collins isn't implying ron mexico : 12/13/2017 3:17 pm : link He is fighting against teammates. Just that his dues with coaching and or management impacts his team mates.

RE: The most.. Jay on the Island : 12/13/2017 3:23 pm : link

Quote: damning part is the "in his head" comment.

Agreed. Apple has this victim mentality where the coaches and teammates unfairly use him as a scapegoat. When you watch film of you quitting on a play you should be called out for it. What was he expecting? In comment 13739322 FatMan in Charlotte said:Agreed. Apple has this victim mentality where the coaches and teammates unfairly use him as a scapegoat. When you watch film of you quitting on a play you should be called out for it. What was he expecting?

RE: . mfsd : 12/13/2017 3:26 pm : link

Quote: Good job by Collins.



agreed. I like how Collins has handled himself during this shit season. Hasn't played as well as last year, but he's giving full effort and being more of a leader In comment 13739328 Danny Kanell said:agreed. I like how Collins has handled himself during this shit season. Hasn't played as well as last year, but he's giving full effort and being more of a leader

Really starting to like Collins.. ATL_Giants : 12/13/2017 3:29 pm : link ..moreso than I already have.

Losing reveals so much about character BigBlueDownTheShore : 12/13/2017 3:30 pm : link Eli Apple was not a problem last year when we were winning.



Now after a terrible season, he just fell apart. Someone needs to help mature him. Hopefully Landon is that guy.

420 idiotsavant : 12/13/2017 3:31 pm : link Case sounds like. Fixable.



It's going to be lovely to see Mike munchack or Dante Scarnecchia help this kid get his head right.



Maybe time to look at both dbacks coaches also. Separate conversation though , to be sure.

He gets a pass for this season HomerJones45 : 12/13/2017 3:47 pm : link Mom who is very close to had severe health issue and the HC was a complete boob. You tell him forget this season, it's a shit show anyway, come back in the spring with a clean slate and hopefully a competent HC ready to play.

RE: RE: The most.. AcidTest : 12/13/2017 3:53 pm : link

Also agree. New head coach. New chance. Slate clean. But this can't happen again, or he will be cut after 2018. In comment 13739326 Jay on the Island said:Also agree. New head coach. New chance. Slate clean. But this can't happen again, or he will be cut after 2018.

RE: It is nice to see Section331 : 12/13/2017 3:53 pm : link

Quote: Collins stepping up to be a team leader.



That is my takeaway as well. In comment 13739313 Pete in 'Vliet said:That is my takeaway as well.

new regime will bluepepper : 12/13/2017 3:58 pm : link probably give him the clean slate because we control him for 3 more years. But can't blame this on coaches. When opponents are running for TD's you need to try and tackle them. That's true with Vince Lombardi or Ray Handley or Ben McAdoo.

Translated: MOOPS : 12/13/2017 4:07 pm : link Eli Apple needs to Grow T F Up.

Collins is grabbing the leadership roll Rjanyg : 12/13/2017 4:08 pm : link That this team desperately need. I hope Apple can get his head on straight, he has talent but I want players that want to be great and want I be a Giant.

Objective #1 Sy'56 : 12/13/2017 4:59 pm : link in offseason...trade him for a late pick. Someone will be be high enough on the talent.

RE: want to be here djstat : 12/13/2017 5:02 pm : link

Quote: sounds like OO. Fighting against teammates, sounds like a cut. Yes cut a first round draft pick with guaranteed money...brilliant idea. In comment 13739308 Rocky369 said:Yes cut a first round draft pick with guaranteed money...brilliant idea.

RE: Objective #1 Kyle in NY : 12/13/2017 5:04 pm : link

Quote: in offseason...trade him for a late pick. Someone will be be high enough on the talent.



That is certainly not objective #1.



And I'm not keen on trading a top 10 pick after two years for a 6th rounder, as you propose. The value from the off chance he turns it around is still worth more than a late pick In comment 13739470 Sy'56 said:That is certainly not objective #1.And I'm not keen on trading a top 10 pick after two years for a 6th rounder, as you propose. The value from the off chance he turns it around is still worth more than a late pick

Sy... BamaBlue : 12/13/2017 5:06 pm : link

Quote: RE: Objective #1 in offseason...trade him for a late pick. Someone will be be high enough on the talent.



... Really?! Before fixing the OL, getting an NFL quality linebacker, or finding the next franchise QB? In comment 13739470 Sy'56 said:... Really?! Before fixing the OL, getting an NFL quality linebacker, or finding the next franchise QB?

There's no reason to trade him. They have his rights. Ten Ton Hammer : 12/13/2017 5:18 pm : link Why is everyone in such a rush to fire or cut anything that isn't immediately working out?



Ironic that it's landon collins being involved in a topic about rushing to judgement on a draft pick. Some of you recall very well who had Collins tagged as a bust after one bad year.

RE: RE: want to be here Rocky369 : 12/13/2017 5:28 pm : link

You're right. Jerry guaranteed if he drafted you, you were safe for the first 4-5 years. In comment 13739476 djstat said:You're right. Jerry guaranteed if he drafted you, you were safe for the first 4-5 years.

We will see how Apple responds Jay on the Island : 12/13/2017 5:35 pm : link Will he be an adult and learn from his mistakes or will he throw another tantrum like a 6 year old.

Good to see ryanmkeane : 12/13/2017 5:36 pm : link Collins trying to reach him. But man, this situation looks pretty bleak. Hoping for the best but if you don't want to prove yourself as a player in your rookie deal and seem a lot more interested in things other than being out there for the Giants...not really a good sign. Ugh.

Great about Collins. LauderdaleMatty : 12/13/2017 6:10 pm : link This kids talent maybhabe been first Rd worthy but that Reese once again passed up on guy's like Decker me Tunsil shows why the OL sucks so bad. Tunsil smoked some pot. Pass





But grab Apple wh on is about as Mature as 10 year old. Reese deserved to be fired and let's pray Ross is next.

RE: RE: RE: want to be here Jay on the Island : 12/13/2017 6:14 pm : link

Quote:



You're right. Jerry guaranteed if he drafted you, you were safe for the first 4-5 years.

The main reason I am happy that Reese was let go was that the Giants will now likely take a QB in the first round. As you said Reese was too patient with draft picks and chances are he would have passed on a potential franchise QB like Darnold, Rosen, or Allen strictly because of the fact that he used a 3rd round pick on Webb last year. He would have given us some bs that he had a better grade on Webb than he did on any of the QB's in this years draft. In comment 13739504 Rocky369 said:The main reason I am happy that Reese was let go was that the Giants will now likely take a QB in the first round. As you said Reese was too patient with draft picks and chances are he would have passed on a potential franchise QB like Darnold, Rosen, or Allen strictly because of the fact that he used a 3rd round pick on Webb last year. He would have given us some bs that he had a better grade on Webb than he did on any of the QB's in this years draft.

the irony of reese japanhead : 12/13/2017 6:17 pm : link passing on tunsil because of character concerns, then taking a guy like eli apple, who evidently had similar, non-cannabis-related character concerns, is too rich. now the giants are left holding the bag and have to figure out what to do with this guy.



at least collins seems like a solid pick.

RE: RE: The most.. EricJ : 12/13/2017 6:19 pm : link

Quote: Apple has this victim mentality where the coaches and teammates unfairly use him as a scapegoat.



The Apple does not fall far from the tree. We are all influenced by our parents in some way. Have you seen the shit that his mother has spewed publicly? Not all of it is bad in fact most of it isn't but over time it is very revealing. She no doubt is in his ear. In comment 13739326 Jay on the Island said:The Apple does not fall far from the tree. We are all influenced by our parents in some way. Have you seen the shit that his mother has spewed publicly? Not all of it is bad in fact most of it isn't but over time it is very revealing. She no doubt is in his ear.

stop wasting time mdc1 : 12/13/2017 7:41 pm : link cut his ass. Do not know the financials but you can tell when someone is not worth the effort to fix. If he had serious talent you work with him. This guy is a scrub, not worth it. Let him play in Oakland where his sensitivities will match his persuasion.



RE: RE: RE: want to be here Ten Ton Hammer : 12/13/2017 10:01 pm : link

Not sure what harm it does to let players play out rookie contracts other than hurt the feelings of fans who equate cutting players with running an orderly franchise. In comment 13739504 Rocky369 said:Not sure what harm it does to let players play out rookie contracts other than hurt the feelings of fans who equate cutting players with running an orderly franchise.

They may have done it already old man : 12:01 am : link but they need to sit with him, and his agent, and talked this out.

If he really wants out because of X they should get the agent to see if he can set up a feasible trade.

If its because coachs yelled at him or whatever they REALLY, ALL need to talk with him about the maturity issue.

They need to put the squeeze on his agent to get this right by draft day....and the mom illness is NOT an excuse. This guy is liable to watch a WR run right past him then say, he was distracted, thinking about something else, the sun was in his eyes, or anything to mitigate what happened.

IIRC his college evaluation said he was sort of a headcase or had a character issue...he already has had THAT overlooked to have gotten draft by the Giants, and was even considered a 2nd+ rounder.Lots of ammo to be in the drivers seat...minus the 18M if cut.

RE: the irony of reese gmenatlarge : 7:26 am : link

Quote: passing on tunsil because of character concerns, then taking a guy like eli apple, who evidently had similar, non-cannabis-related character concerns, is too rich. now the giants are left holding the bag and have to figure out what to do with this guy.



at least collins seems like a solid pick.



Gotta agree on Tunsil, but that decision may have been made by the Maras. That was one of the few draft days where I was yelling at the TV to take Tunsil. In comment 13739542 japanhead said:Gotta agree on Tunsil, but that decision may have been made by the Maras. That was one of the few draft days where I was yelling at the TV to take Tunsil.

Tunsil was reportedly not on their draft board JonC : 7:31 am : link yous need to let it go.



Apple needs to grow up fast, they're not likely to cut bait on the #10 pick of the draft, unless they determine he's a lost cause.



Given his mother's illness, his immaturity, and a sinking ship losing culture compared to his strong rookie season, I'm willing to bet on the latter repeating.

On Sunday I saw Snacks Harrison section125 : 7:55 am : link wearing the Captain's "C," Now Landon Collins is stepping up. Two guys playing hurt and giving it all on every play that they in the game.

Could be two clubhouse leaders have emerged. Right type of people to straighten out Apple. Right type of players to be captains. Both leading by example.

I'd give Apple the opportunity to show what he can do with a new coaching staff.

RE: Tunsil was reportedly not on their draft board gmenatlarge : 9:58 am : link

Do me a favor and don't tell me what I need to do, someone commented about Tunsil and I added mine, that's all. And Eli Apple is looking like a bust at this point. In comment 13739845 JonC said:Do me a favor and don't tell me what I need to do, someone commented about Tunsil and I added mine, that's all. And Eli Apple is looking like a bust at this point.