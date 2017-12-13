Let's Play | Your the GM | What's your plan? DavidinBMNY : 12/13/2017 6:42 pm We are a pretty passionate group, if we're still coming to BBI amongst this craptastic season. For most of us it is the worst in memory and definitely worst in recent memory.



"So Congrats Mr new GM!



Since you have extensive knowledge of the Giants what are your top moves



I'll play

1) Cutting Brandon Marshall / DRC and / Dwayne Harris and yes Bobby the hit man Hart to free up ~$15 MM in cap and eating about $ 6 MM in dead money ( I still DRC can play - but it's a business)



2) I'm not bringing back any of the oft injured expiring contract players. They are all gone. I think long and hard about where Pugh fits in that (Pugh is a favorite of mine) based on his medicals



3) Signing the best FA OL I can - whoever that is and Ditto for LB to address our 2 weakest positions not scrubs or special teams guys but legitimate NFL starters.







D R A F T

5) If we pick top 2 and both Darnold and Rosen are there - I'm taking one of them. If we are in the 3 hole I'd take a really hard look at Barkley as Positional value of those QB's trumps a prospect who can do as much as Barkley, but imagine if Manning had his Zeke or his Le'Veon.





6) I very strongly, if the deal is right, entertain trading our best player, OBJ. This would need to be a fantastic trade with a king's ransom return. I'm talking way more then a #1 pick , and another pick. Something like 4 high picks over the next 2 years. 2 #1's a #2 and and a #3. Maybe more. This would weaken the team in losing our best pick but it would restock depth very quickly and if we get a great drafter in place, we should really reload this team. Otherwise I'm signing OBJ long term. There's no gray area here. I don't want to play the kirk cousins / franchise game.



Interesting... Dan in the Springs : 12/13/2017 6:46 pm : link I really thought the first thing you'd do is make a decision about coaches..



I'm less inclined to make any personnel decisions before first identifying a head coach and strategy for a system going forward. Then that coach and I would review personnel to get their take. I'd have them make their position coach hires as quickly as possible so we could get their final input.



I'd have the cap numbers in front of me along with pro-personnel and draft-reports and have that guide me in terms of personnel decisions.

i would also replace Ross.... George from PA : 12/13/2017 6:54 pm : link consider the old Seahawks/Redskins GM....the one with the presumed drinking issue.....but that guy has a midus touch.

Focus on the trenches. Sarcastic Sam : 12/13/2017 6:56 pm : link I don't know what that means, but I hear that a lot. That's also while I'm going to hire an assistant GM that actually knows something about the NFL. Like Gettleman. Or Reese.

. arcarsenal : 12/13/2017 7:02 pm : link I would make very clear that I was committed to building my team from the inside out. I would commit to putting together a strong offensive line, I would be much more aggressive in trying to acquire linebackers. My goal would be to build a team that other teams hate playing against. A physical, aggressive team that plays tough defense.



Hire a coach who is on board with this philosophy and understands how to play physical football and utilize play-action (not just use buzzword terms like "heavy-handed football" the way McAdoo did without actually understanding what it meant)



Draft and acquire players who fit my philosophy and create a culture and an identity.

RE: . Dan in the Springs : 12/13/2017 7:06 pm : link

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 12/13/2017 7:13 pm : link

I'm glad you asked jnoble : 12/13/2017 7:16 pm : link because I was just texting with some friends exactly what I would do that wouldnt be popular with fans but wouldnt be a bad idea in the long run



And I'm not joking here...

Keep Eli around for one more year to finish out his contract and retire a Giant while having Davis Webb as the #2 guy to hand off the keys to him as the starter in 2019



Trade down out of the top 3 to aquire more picks. At least 2 or 3 2nd and 3rd rounders. Quanity is the key to stock up on high rated talent to restock at OL, a tall WR to replace Marshall, LB, CB, DE. (NO QB in the first round!!!)



Cut Marshall who didn't look like he was interested much in playing this year anyway with his halfassed routes and drops. Trade Apple because the kid has a bad attitude.

Sign or trade him for a bruising younger RB



Thats all I got for now.





RE: I'm glad you asked Dan in the Springs : 12/13/2017 7:25 pm : link

Quote:

And I'm not joking here...

Keep Eli around for one more year to finish out his contract and retire a Giant while having Davis Webb as the #2 guy to hand off the keys to him as the starter in 2019



Agree with you - would do the same and it wouldn't be popular. If Webb sucks you get another chance at a good QB down the road. If I were GM though I'd listen to my coaches and staff and be open to taking one of the QB's if they felt strongly enough about it, but my inclination would be to fix OL and LB through the draft and find out where Webb is after another year of Eli.





Quote: Trade down out of the top 3 to aquire more picks. At least 2 or 3 2nd and 3rd rounders. Quanity is the key to stock up on high rated talent to restock at OL, a tall WR to replace Marshall, LB, CB, DE. (NO QB in the first round!!!)



The holes this team has are significant. We could use an upgrade at OL and LB anyway, and they will become bigger with the number of players at those positions who will be FA. Can't fix them all in the draft, but if there was a way to get more talent in here by trading out of the top picks I'd do it.



Having said that I'd be in on Cockrell and Dixon and don't really think that means we're in bad shape at CB.



In addition to OL and LB, we need better options at WR and FS imo.



Quote: Cut Marshall who didn't look like he was interested much in playing this year anyway with his halfassed routes and drops.



Easy to agree with this take.



Quote: Trade Apple because the kid has a bad attitude.

Sign or trade him for a bruising younger RB



I'm not ready to give up Apple. He's young and he was more right than wrong when saying the team was a mess. Again, if the coaches are ready to say goodbye I'd be okay with moving on, but I'd prefer not to sell low on him. Definitely wouldn't cut him though. Got to get some return on that investment.

In comment 13739605 jnoble said:Agree with you - would do the same and it wouldn't be popular. If Webb sucks you get another chance at a good QB down the road. If I were GM though I'd listen to my coaches and staff and be open to taking one of the QB's if they felt strongly enough about it, but my inclination would be to fix OL and LB through the draft and find out where Webb is after another year of Eli.The holes this team has are significant. We could use an upgrade at OL and LB anyway, and they will become bigger with the number of players at those positions who will be FA. Can't fix them all in the draft, but if there was a way to get more talent in here by trading out of the top picks I'd do it.Having said that I'd be in on Cockrell and Dixon and don't really think that means we're in bad shape at CB.In addition to OL and LB, we need better options at WR and FS imo.Easy to agree with this take.I'm not ready to give up Apple. He's young and he was more right than wrong when saying the team was a mess. Again, if the coaches are ready to say goodbye I'd be okay with moving on, but I'd prefer not to sell low on him. Definitely wouldn't cut him though. Got to get some return on that investment.

Thumbnail Sketch Go Terps : 12/13/2017 7:32 pm : link 1. Most immediate concern, hiring the following coaching staff:



Head Coach - Mike Smith

Offensive Coordinator - Gary Kubiak

Defensive Coordinator - Jim Tomsula



That's three guys with head coaching experience. I would expect a high level of organization and attention to detail with them running the show. A combined 154-132 record over 186 games of experience.



Smith, a defensive coach, can work with Tomsula on the defense. Tomsula is a defensive line expert that might be able to get more out of Vernon and JPP, and maximize Snacks and Tomlinson.



Kubiak can run the offense, and his offense is PERFECT for Eli Manning. Lots of stretch handoffs, play action, and intermediate to deep passing off that play action. He will emphasize protection and utilize the tight end position, which has the potential to be the best area on our offense.



2. How to address the players currently on the roster.



Generally I would be loathe to re-sign any of our exiting players. I wouldn't pay Pugh or Richburg. The only guys I would be interested in retaining Fluker and Kennard, but I wouldn't consider overpaying for either. IMO on a good team each of these guys is either a specialist spot player or a strong backup.



Eli: Ownership has already sent down the edict that he'll be there next season. After next season I'd be hesitant to give a 37 year old another contract.



Beckham: I would ask around the league about a trade but I doubt we are offered anything significant coming off an injury and entering a contract year. Most likely I'd let him play out 2018 under his current deal and let him walk afterwards. Under no circumstances would I give him another contract. Hopefully he has a great year and we get a comp pick when he signs a mega contract with the Rams or the Dolphins or something.



3. Free Agency



My free agency strategy would be to avoid the top, expensive tier and focus more on strategic mid-level signings. It's tough to come up with any names right now without knowing what the market will be. Spotrac has a good list of impending FAs, but who knows if they'll be FAs in March?



4. Draft



Take the best player at every pick regardless of position. I would do this at every draft for as long as I was GM. I think the best player in this draft is Lamar Jackson. If he's there at 2, I'm taking him.

Is kubiak available ? djm : 12/13/2017 7:47 pm : link Does he want to be an oc? I'd love him here in that role.

Mine, sorry if it's a little long: adamg : 12/13/2017 7:48 pm : link Re-sign DJ Fluker, Devon Kennard, Ross Cockrell, Orleans Darkwa, Jay Bromley, and Justin Pugh.



Sign Zach Brown, Andrew Norwell, and another CB.



Cut Dwayne Harris.



Trade Eli Apple for a 6th round pick.



Restructure Marshall, cut his salary to 3 mill, game bonuses.



Draft:



1. Josh Rosen

2. Billy Price

3. Uchenna Nwosu

4. Van Smith

4. Sony Michel

5. Auden Tate (trade up with 6th round pick from Apple trade)

6. Azeem Victor



QB Eli Manning, Davis Webb, Josh Rosen

RB Wayne Gallman, Paul Perkins, Sony Michel, Orleans Darkwa

FB Shane Smith

TE Evan Engram, Rhett Ellison, Jerrell Adams

WR Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard, Brandon Marshall, Auden Tate, Roger Lewis

LT Justin Pugh, LG Andrew Norwell, C Billy Price, RG DJ Fluker, RT Ereck Flowers

Brett Jones (C, G), Bobby Hart (G, T), Chad Wheeler (T)



DE Jason Pierre-Paul, Olivier Vernon, Avery Moss, Romeo Okwara

DT Damon Harrison, Dalvin Tomlinson, Jay Bromley

SLB Devon Kennard, Uchenna Nwosu

MLB BJ Goodson, Calvin Munson

WLB Zach Brown, Azeem Victor

CB Janoris Jenkins, Ross Cockrell, Brandon Dixon, Other FA

Slot Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Donte Deayon

SS Landon Collins, Andrew Adams

FS Darian Thompson, Van Smith



K Aldrick Rosas

P Brad Wing

LS Zak DeOssie

... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/13/2017 7:49 pm : link Hire Mike Vrabel as HC. Get an up & coming offensive minded coach. Draft Darnold @ 2 if he's there.

I think we've got a few solid GM ideas here DavidinBMNY : 12/13/2017 7:54 pm : link And better then mine :-).





Man capegman : 12/13/2017 8:01 pm : link to come up with a good plan would take more knowledge then I have.

My gut tells me keep Eli for 2 more years.



Draft Barkley. I think he will be the weapon we need to help loosen up defenses for the Passing game.



Focus free agency on quality experienced offensive lineman to protect Eli now without the growing pains of the learning curve.



For the coach I'd would not go with a college guy. Maybe one of the patriots assistants.



A few items mrvax : 12/13/2017 8:36 pm : link 1. I really like OBJ's game and would like to keep him. However, you'd be foolish not to listen to offers. Remember though, OBJ has to reestablish his value, post injury.



2. I'm taking a QB with my 1st pick. If my QB guys were rated high enough that I could "settle" for a lesser QB, I'd consider a trade down/haul.



3. I'd shed injured players except Pugh if he's cleared medically and is reasonable in contract discussions. Going after a FA guard and a LB would be priority.



4. Drafting Oline and/or LB would be priority. I might even look for a #2 WR.



5. I'd pay close attention to Avery Moss's development. I'd shed JPP as soon as financially possible.



6. I'd give the rotten Apple 1 more chance.











FA/Draft WillVAB : 12/13/2017 8:40 pm : link FA — I sign Travis Swanson at center and John Bostic or Zach Brown at LB. Try to bring back Kennard on the cheap. Let Pugh, Richberg, and the other trash LBs walk. Cut Harris. Let Vereen walk.



Draft — I trade down to Buffalo’s spot for both firsts, both seconds, a third, and two future firsts. I use the picks in ‘18 to restock the OL and front 7 on defense. If Eli falls off a cliff in ‘18, I use the future picks to get a QB in ‘19.

Find out old man : 12/13/2017 8:59 pm : link What kind of team the owners want to build; traditional Giants power team.? high powered O?...?.....?

Find a HC that can develop that.

Hire the appropriate Coordinators.and support staff.

Rid the '18 team of players not in that vision as much as practicable..and any other players as necessary.

Look towards FA and the draft to acquire necessary players to fit the vision.

Rinse. Repeat for '19.

Obviously there are sub steps in the process and the above is oversimplified.

What do you want? What's it supposed to look like.? Design it. Get the builders.Get the supplies. Let the builders build. Tweak if necessary. Stay out of the way unless necessary( that means you JM).

I agree with just about everything Matt M. : 12/13/2017 9:20 pm : link But, #1 is hire a HC and then an entirely new staff.



I agree with cutting players, but I'm not sure if I cut all of them.



I would include Pugh in the oft injured players NOT to re-sign.



The one point I agree with the most, even though most won't is taking Barkley at #3. I think he is the best player in this draft by a wide margin. That margin is wider once you get past Darnold and Rosen. Mayfield and Jackson are nice players, but not in the same stratosphere as Barkley.



To me, the timing of sucking this year was just as bad as sucking in general. This is not the best year for QBs. I would be OK with Darnold, but less with Rosen. But, I do like the prospect of a couple more years of Eli with a RB like Barkley, especially assuming we get a couple of top tier OL in FA.

If I'm the new GM allstarjim : 12/13/2017 10:24 pm : link I'm sitting down Eli Apple with my new head coach and DC and I will listen. I will tell him to air it all out. After, I'm going to let him know that it's a new day and a fresh start. That I have faith in him, and let him know I believe he has inside of him the ability to be great and that the entire organization is going to help him get there if he trusts us and we do it together.



Because whether you like him or not, you do not let young, cost-controlled talent like him out the door because the previous guys sucked at their jobs and weren't good leaders.



That's just one thing I'm doing. In the draft, I'm drafting Darnold, and I will trade up to get him if needed. And if I can't trade up, I'm drafting Saquon Barkley. And perhaps Mayfield if he lasts to my second round pick.



Yes, there will be an emphasis on the OL in free agency and perhaps the draft after the first round, but mainly interior guys to complement a power run game. We are going to win by running the ball and stopping the run. And I'm going to find me a good FS in the middle rounds of the draft for once. And I will bring in at least one impact DL play disruptor/penetrator, probably in free agency but will trade for one if needed.

RE: i would also replace Ross.... Boy Cord : 12/13/2017 10:42 pm : link

Quote: consider the old Seahawks/Redskins GM....the one with the presumed drinking issue.....but that guy has a midus touch.



It's not presumed. It's a fact.

YOU'RE FIRED!!!!!!!!! Rafflee : 12/13/2017 11:11 pm : link You keep Eli and RTrade Beckham...WTF is wrong with You!!!!????? You're bringing Eli Back, but not his Favorite Target!!!!!!



Go Away Mr. Robustelli!!!!

Here's mine... ryanmkeane : 12/13/2017 11:12 pm : link 1) Hire Steve Wilks as HC

2) Keep Eli, with the notion that he'll be the 2018 starter but compete with the rookie and Webb

3) Re-sign Richburg, let Pugh walk

4) Cut DRC, Marshall, Jerry, keep everyone else

5) FA - concentrate on beefing up the trenches on OL and DL. Get some younger, hungry players to come in and compete

6) Try and get Darnold in the draft, if you have to move to #1 to make sure you get him, do it. If they Browns are asking a ransom, take Rosen if there's still conviction with him

7) Concentrate on beefing up the trenches again with the rest of the draft if the value is there. Get some brawling guards to come in and compete.



taking a QB with my first pick because markky : 12/13/2017 11:59 pm : link i think it helps us stink one more year, gets a franchise QB in place, gives us a year to shed some of these onerous contracts, start the rebuild in earnest in 2019 draft. and our young building blocks are all still in place in 2019 anyway. out starters are mediocre and our depth is non-existent. we don't lose much by wasting a year.



have a talk with him about protecting his reputation and brand. if i don't feel good about the talk i see if i can trade him, but my goal is to sign him long term and smooth out his antics. his a passionate player who wants to win. just needs a mirror held up in front of him. he's generational, but he's still just one guy. some team will win the Superbowl this year without him. It happened last year too. and it will happen next year.



build from the inside out, with the exception that DBs still need to be prioritized in today's game. the rules and enforcement tilt the field. so for me it's QB, OL, DL and DBs if I'm building a team from scratch.



before all of this i pick a head coach that has a plan to build a team that can impose it's will, whether through dominant aggressive defense within 15 yards of the line or through team speed. whichever it is, we need a plan so you can pick the right personnel.



i'd pick players that can win. i hate picking projects. these players have played their whole lives, competing to rise to the top through execution and demonstration on the field. if you can't do that by the time you're 21, then i don't want you. i want the guy who has already risen to the top. every time.



i don't pick 20 year olds. game theory tells me the math is against me (because of the short length of rookie contracts). you're throwing away at least a year if you do this with less information.



and lastly i promote Ross. to be the GM of some other team, not this one.





My Plan (thinking outside the box) Peppers : 12:16 am : link Hire

Steve Wilks as HC (Carolina's DC/Asst. HC)

Eric Washington as DC (Carolina's DL coach)

Gary Kubiak or John DeFlippio as OC



Resign

-Devon Kennard. He does a lot of little things that don't show up on the stat sheet and he'll be cheap.

-D.J. Fluker. Earned a second contract with us to compete at RG.

-Ross Cockrell showed he could be decent depth for us.

-*Justin Pugh depends on his price. He should be cheaper now coming off of another injury plagued season. If he ask for top G money, let him walk.



Release

-Brandon Marshall

-Aldrick Rosas

-Nat Berhe

-Bobby Hart



Restructure

-Dwayne Harris

-DRC



Other Roster Moves

-Move Ereck Flowers to RT

-Move Evan Engram to WR



Trades

Eli Apple to Atlanta for Tevin Coleman



Free Agents:

Donte Moncrief WR

*Jack Mewhort or Andrew Norwell OG (if Pugh isn't resigned)

LaMarcus Joyner FS/SCB

Graham Gano K



Draft

Trade back to Buffalo get both 1st, a 2nd, and a 3rd this year as well as OT Cordy Glenn who they were rumored to be trying to trade at the deadline.



I take Baker Mayfield with our 1st pick in the 1st round and with our 2nd 1st round pick I try to get Roquan Smith LB. With our first pick in the 2nd round I'd draft Billy Price C and with our second 2nd round pick I'm looking for the best edge rusher. Too early yet to pick the rest of the draft..

To Be Continued..



Rather than start my own, I'll vote SeanLandeta : 6:36 am : link for Terps plan with the exception of OBJ. If he comes back from the injury strong then I keep him around - either by tagging or signing depending on the years/dollars a deal would take. If Eli's final year is the year before OBJ's price jumps then you'll still likely have a net positive impact on the cap since OBJ shouldn't take up as much space as Eli and a young QB is usually easy on the cap.

If ryanmkeane : 9:53 am : link we could get Tevin Coleman for Eli Apple I'd be doing backflips

Some coaching idiotsavant : 10:39 am : link Names broadly, HC/OC;



Mike Munchack.

Chris Morgan.

Dante Scarnechia.



Two year process.



Both Lines and LBs year one.



That said, if the best move is the QB in 1, OK, fine. But it must be very clear value wise, not 'just because'.



That puts more onus on the free agent market for your main project for 2018. You may need these guys above to sort the chaff.