Serby: Giants rave about Davis Webb’s ‘Wow’ factor...

I'm confused about Webb starting mrvax : 8:22 am : link On 1 hand, I'd really like to see him play and feel he needs live reps to improve as Eli said the other day.



On the other hand, the Giants will likely select a shiny new QB no matter what Webb does in limited (and undermanned) game reps.





This is a deliberate plant to quiet Gross Blau Oberst : 8:24 am : link the criticism about not playing Webb this season.



the team stated at the beginning of the year that Webb needed a season to learn a pro offense and play from under center. He is getting it, although only in practice, and not with the starters.



With the season taking the tidy bowl man express into the toilet, there is an increased desire from fans and media to play Webb now and see what he has.



Playing Webb now would not give an accurate read on his development and abilities due to the offensive challenges along the line (worse than at the start of the season - and it was bad then) and lack of WRs to throw too - at least ones that don't routinely drop well thrown passes.



Webb may well be a great QB, but at this point only the staff knows what Webb can and can't do. Not the media, nor the fans.



and to be fair to him, does it really help him to play with this Victor in CT : 8:26 am : link shit offensive scheme, bad OL and no WRs?

the only players "raving" about Webb in that article bluepepper : 8:32 am : link are Andrew Adams and Evan Engram. Not exactly grizzled vets who've seen tons of QB's.

RE: and to be fair to him, does it really help him to play with this BigBlueDownTheShore : 8:38 am : link

Quote: shit offensive scheme, bad OL and no WRs?



Any time spent actually playing in an NFL game will help him get prepared for the speed of the game, and how much time he will need to make a decision.

If he is SOOOOOOO good superspynyg : 8:48 am : link why is not even the back up on a crappy Giants team?

He's a waste of time HomerJones45 : 8:48 am : link and another Jerry Reach wasted pick. We are picking a qb with the first pick. That makes Davis Webb an afterthought and a waste. No one cares about Davis Webb the project at this point except for fans who wish to be entertained by seeing the rookie project play. If Mara is serious about paying Eli his money, then Webb will be the #3 (if he is not cut) and inactive every game next season.



Hype article for out of town GM's to try and stir up some interest and a deal to get something back for the third round pick we threw away.

pretty tired hitdog42 : 8:54 am : link of hearing the "why would you put him out there with this OL and WR" nonsense...



there is no downside... other than people who want Eli to play every snap until he is 50 being sad.





There’s value to him playing, giving him a chance mfsd : 9:04 am : link to read defenses, make the correct calls for the line, possibly audibles, against real opponents...even if the team around him sucks. This article reads like a good puff piece, but I’d like to see him get some time.



My feeling with Eli is the end is never pretty, and will be coming soon. I was upset with how it was handled by McAdoo (telling him in the QB meeting with his teammates there, Mara not in the building)...but giving some reps to Webb to see a little bit of what we have in him before the draft sounds pretty reasonable to me.

RE: pretty tired HomerJones45 : 9:04 am : link

Quote: of hearing the "why would you put him out there with this OL and WR" nonsense...



there is no downside... other than people who want Eli to play every snap until he is 50 being sad.

You are right. Save wear and tear on Eli and play this guy who isn't of any use other than cannon fodder anyway. He could go into the concussion protocol once a week and it wouldn't matter to the team's long-term prospects.

.. Dodge : 9:06 am : link Any experience of preparing to play, to travelling, to holding the #2 spot, to taking snaps in a loud stadium, to go against professionals at game speed is INCREDIBLY valuable to any quarterback.



Not giving him some snaps, at least a quarter's worth, is stupidity.

RE: RE: pretty tired Dodge : 9:06 am : link

of hearing the "why would you put him out there with this OL and WR" nonsense...



there is no downside... other than people who want Eli to play every snap until he is 50 being sad.





You are right. Save wear and tear on Eli and play this guy who isn't of any use other than cannon fodder anyway. He could go into the concussion protocol once a week and it wouldn't matter to the team's long-term prospects.



You sound like a moron.

Webb Miamijints : 9:11 am : link will get some game reps this season imo. They will need game tape for the new regime. I bet he will be active in this Eagles game.

RE: Webb Britt in VA : 9:12 am : link

Quote: will get some game reps this season imo. They will need game tape for the new regime. I bet he will be active in this Eagles game.



Spagnuolo said yesterday that Webb will be inactive for the Eagles game, and there will be no change to his status in practice.

Webb s status now joeinpa : 9:18 am : link As compared to what we heard when MacAdoo made the change demonstrates how much the coaching staff and Mara were not on same page.

All I read about this kid sounds good. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:28 am : link I'm just confused as to what the Giants are doing with him. I guess there's a plan, though I admit I have no idea what it is.

article Andy in Boston : 9:29 am : link gotta see him play to see what we have....even if its only 2 games.

When you read an article like this, it makes you not want to draft a QB with the 2nd pick....makes you want to draft another player at another position, like OL passs rusher or RB.



It's likely that the contingent of posters Overseer : 9:31 am : link who are in love with Eli Manning simply want to see him pad his stats so he can climb the all-time yardage and TD (and also INT) list to bolster his shaky resume for Canton, independent of whether it helps/hurts the Giants into next season and long-term.

RE: and to be fair to him, does it really help him to play with this micky : 9:31 am : link

Quote: shit offensive scheme, bad OL and no WRs?



not for nothing, isn't playing at this level no matter how bad support group is better than what he played with in college?

Sounds like the Giants Beer Man : 9:36 am : link version of Brian Drew. High character, hard working guy who loves and is dedicated to the game of football.

RE: RE: RE: pretty tired njm : 9:37 am : link

of hearing the "why would you put him out there with this OL and WR" nonsense...



there is no downside... other than people who want Eli to play every snap until he is 50 being sad.





You are right. Save wear and tear on Eli and play this guy who isn't of any use other than cannon fodder anyway. He could go into the concussion protocol once a week and it wouldn't matter to the team's long-term prospects.







You sound like a moron.



Sound like?

RE: All I read about this kid sounds good. njm : 9:37 am : link

Quote: I'm just confused as to what the Giants are doing with him. I guess there's a plan, though I admit I have no idea what it is.



Well said.

Criticism of Webb is funny to me... Dan in the Springs : 9:46 am : link



Hey - here's an interesting question. Eli's starting and planning to play the entire game this week against the Eagles.



Anyone think the Giants offense with Eli in there will beat that amount? Our last four games we've scored over 12 points one time - when Geno started.



Not arguing that we'd score more with either Geno or Webb, just saying that it's a good thing we're taking our HOF QB and putting him in what is almost certainly a no-win situation against Philly and "protecting" the rookie, especially given the idea that wins can only hurt our draft position at this point. like anyone here has any solid read on how he might play.Hey - here's an interesting question. Eli's starting and planning to play the entire game this week against the Eagles. This simulator predicts the Giants will score 10.8 points. Anyone think the Giants offense with Eli in there will beat that amount? Our last four games we've scored over 12 points one time - when Geno started.Not arguing that we'd score more with either Geno or Webb, just saying that it's a good thing we're taking our HOF QB and putting him in what is almost certainly a no-win situation against Philly and "protecting" the rookie, especially given the idea that wins can only hurt our draft position at this point.

RE: pretty tired TrueBlue56 : 10:04 am : link

Quote: of hearing the "why would you put him out there with this OL and WR" nonsense...



there is no downside... other than people who want Eli to play every snap until he is 50 being sad.





I am wondering if you ever heard of a quarterback by the name of David Carr?? The beating he took while with the Texans was absolutely horrendous and I believe it really effected his career, because he spent more time running for his life than actually being a quarterback. His mechanics got screwed up, he was always hearing footsteps and he rushed everything.



Eli Manning is a veteran quarterback who can read defenses, make adjustments and knows he has to make quick decisions and get rid of the ball, and you have seen him struggle with the lack of talent on offense.



Webb has no NFL experience, he has to learn to read defenses, how to scan the field quickly to find an open WR and make adjustments in protection.



What do you think you will learn from seeing Webb? His ability to take a hit? The ability to run for his life?



Webb came in as a developmental quarterback who needed to be coached up. Rushing his development and throwing him behind this offensive line with no name WR's and no running game is a recipe for disaster.



This is not about Eli Manning, this is about letting any quarterback grow and learn within a system that gives him an opportunity to be successful.



No downside?? David Carr would disagree In comment 13739891 hitdog42 said:I am wondering if you ever heard of a quarterback by the name of David Carr?? The beating he took while with the Texans was absolutely horrendous and I believe it really effected his career, because he spent more time running for his life than actually being a quarterback. His mechanics got screwed up, he was always hearing footsteps and he rushed everything.Eli Manning is a veteran quarterback who can read defenses, make adjustments and knows he has to make quick decisions and get rid of the ball, and you have seen him struggle with the lack of talent on offense.Webb has no NFL experience, he has to learn to read defenses, how to scan the field quickly to find an open WR and make adjustments in protection.What do you think you will learn from seeing Webb? His ability to take a hit? The ability to run for his life?Webb came in as a developmental quarterback who needed to be coached up. Rushing his development and throwing him behind this offensive line with no name WR's and no running game is a recipe for disaster.This is not about Eli Manning, this is about letting any quarterback grow and learn within a system that gives him an opportunity to be successful.No downside?? David Carr would disagree

Look mdthedream : 10:17 am : link I understand if he struggles its hard to evaluate him but if he goes out and the team scores 21 points and he throws 2 Tds it is something to go on. If he goes out there and can't even produce backup numbers it tells you something. He could be a decent QB but at the position we pick we should want a great QB.

RE: RE: pretty tired Dan in the Springs : 10:17 am : link

of hearing the "why would you put him out there with this OL and WR" nonsense...



there is no downside... other than people who want Eli to play every snap until he is 50 being sad.









I am wondering if you ever heard of a quarterback by the name of David Carr?? The beating he took while with the Texans was absolutely horrendous and I believe it really effected his career, because he spent more time running for his life than actually being a quarterback. His mechanics got screwed up, he was always hearing footsteps and he rushed everything.



Eli Manning is a veteran quarterback who can read defenses, make adjustments and knows he has to make quick decisions and get rid of the ball, and you have seen him struggle with the lack of talent on offense.



Webb has no NFL experience, he has to learn to read defenses, how to scan the field quickly to find an open WR and make adjustments in protection.



What do you think you will learn from seeing Webb? His ability to take a hit? The ability to run for his life?



Webb came in as a developmental quarterback who needed to be coached up. Rushing his development and throwing him behind this offensive line with no name WR's and no running game is a recipe for disaster.



This is not about Eli Manning, this is about letting any quarterback grow and learn within a system that gives him an opportunity to be successful.



No downside?? David Carr would disagree



Comparisons to what David Carr faced are quite unfair, imo. We're talking about starting him for a couple of games, not a couple of years.



Also, for the umpteenth time, the benefits go beyond evaluating him - it's giving him time to learn from some adversity.



For every David Carr there are also QB's who have succeeded in spite of rough starts to their career.

Comparisons to what David Carr faced are quite unfair, imo. We're talking about starting him for a couple of games, not a couple of years.

Also, for the umpteenth time, the benefits go beyond evaluating him - it's giving him time to learn from some adversity.

For every David Carr there are also QB's who have succeeded in spite of rough starts to their career.

yeah like "WOW" he can't even beat out Geno est1986 : 10:19 am : link "WOW" he isn't even practicing with the 1s as of week 14

"WOW" another wasted third round pick

"WOW" we don't even get to look at the QB we just drafted in round 3 before we draft another one top 5

Look at this offense with Eli.... Doomster : 10:24 am : link It only moves when the game is tied or the Giants have the lead......they fall behind and they are done.....



Webb should be getting some playing time....if he doesn't, because he is not that good, it's another addition to Reese's legacy.....

RE: RE: pretty tired Photoguy : 10:27 am : link

of hearing the "why would you put him out there with this OL and WR" nonsense...



there is no downside... other than people who want Eli to play every snap until he is 50 being sad.









I am wondering if you ever heard of a quarterback by the name of David Carr?? The beating he took while with the Texans was absolutely horrendous and I believe it really effected his career, because he spent more time running for his life than actually being a quarterback. His mechanics got screwed up, he was always hearing footsteps and he rushed everything.



Eli Manning is a veteran quarterback who can read defenses, make adjustments and knows he has to make quick decisions and get rid of the ball, and you have seen him struggle with the lack of talent on offense.



Webb has no NFL experience, he has to learn to read defenses, how to scan the field quickly to find an open WR and make adjustments in protection.



What do you think you will learn from seeing Webb? His ability to take a hit? The ability to run for his life?



Webb came in as a developmental quarterback who needed to be coached up. Rushing his development and throwing him behind this offensive line with no name WR's and no running game is a recipe for disaster.



This is not about Eli Manning, this is about letting any quarterback grow and learn within a system that gives him an opportunity to be successful.



No downside?? David Carr would disagree



Actually, I think that's what they want------Webb carried out on his shield to pave the way for Darnold/Rosen.

Actually, I think that's what they want------Webb carried out on his shield to pave the way for Darnold/Rosen.

so david carr is the only rookie QB with a meh OL hitdog42 : 10:30 am : link and BTW they run entirely different offenses... the giants being a 3 step drop west coast offense.

but why try to make similar comparisons when you can make the one that kind of maybe fits a narrative.



thats giants current scheme is simple. that is partly why we dont score and also why its easy to put in Webb

He's beginning to look like Hostletler... MOOPS : 10:32 am : link with that mustache. That's a start.

Question for Serby: Shouldn’t it be the coaches BBelle21 : 10:37 am : link Raving about any “Wow” factor from Webb? And how do you determine wow factor on scout team?

what is the profit sharing and revenue on Eli manning jerseys lately? mdc1 : 10:43 am : link .

The Giants wont find a QB Powerclean765 : 10:44 am : link with a better skillset in this draft. GREAT position to fleece a team looking to “sell the farm” for a QB.

RE: RE: Webb Miamijints : 10:49 am : link

will get some game reps this season imo. They will need game tape for the new regime. I bet he will be active in this Eagles game.







Spagnuolo said yesterday that Webb will be inactive for the Eagles game, and there will be no change to his status in practice.





Thanks for the reminder Brit.

Giants provided the comments in the story Jimmy Googs : 10:50 am : link to prop up Webb's value. Wow factor is the sales pitch.



We are secretly trying to trade him for another first round pick...

I continue to be impressed with how well Webb Brown Recluse : 11:14 am : link answers questions.



He definitely has a confidence and swagger about him, and he seems to think he's come a long way since training camp. I'm really interested to see what he can do on the field, but I don't think it will happen this season.

I'm putting my name on this ThatLimerickGuy : 11:32 am : link Webb is going to be VERY good for a VERY long time.



He has "it", both mentally and physically.



He is also made for NY.



I'm actually a little bit disappointed that we wound up THIS bad. If we were picking in the 10-15 range, which it seems like we are 80% of the time then we wouldn't be going GAGA over a QB and Webb would get his shot.



I get it though- you don't pick in the top 3 in a great QB draft with a 36 year old QB and pass on one. You have to hitch your wagons to the high pick and hope for the best.



If nothing else I think the Giants are going to have a GREAT backup for the next 3 years.



RE: yeah like MotownGIANTS : 11:34 am : link

Quote: "WOW" he isn't even practicing with the 1s as of week 14

"WOW" another wasted third round pick

"WOW" we don't even get to look at the QB we just drafted in round 3 before we draft another one top 5



Was he really allowed to beat out Geno?

Prediction: CT Charlie : 11:38 am : link Webb will get a few snaps in the Arizona game, just because they don't want his first exposure to be in the northeast in December. Also, if he does badly, they don't want to feed the boo-birds.



I too think he'll be a starter in the NFL, though it's just a gut feeling. Like everyone else here, I'd love it if he became a top-15 QB and gave us stability for years. (Love it more if he's top-5, but I'd settle for longevity.) He's got the mental/emotional/verbal discipline that would be good for the New York fans and press.

RE: what is the profit sharing and revenue on Eli manning jerseys lately? Gatorade Dunk : 11:44 am : link

Quote: .

All NFL jersey sales are shared equally by all teams. There's a lot of dumb reasons that have played into the mismanagement of the past few weeks, but jersey sales profits are not one of them.

RE: RE: Webb Gatorade Dunk : 11:47 am : link

will get some game reps this season imo. They will need game tape for the new regime. I bet he will be active in this Eagles game.







Spagnuolo said yesterday that Webb will be inactive for the Eagles game, and there will be no change to his status in practice.

And Spagnuolo is a tremendous head coach, as evidenced by his work here as well as with the Rams, so he's definitely infallible here.

RE: RE: RE: pretty tired HomerJones45 : 11:58 am : link

Quote:





of hearing the "why would you put him out there with this OL and WR" nonsense...



there is no downside... other than people who want Eli to play every snap until he is 50 being sad.





You are right. Save wear and tear on Eli and play this guy who isn't of any use other than cannon fodder anyway. He could go into the concussion protocol once a week and it wouldn't matter to the team's long-term prospects.







Try thinking for yourself. It will no doubt hurt your brain which appears to go unused, but some good may come from it.

RE: RE: RE: RE: pretty tired HomerJones45 : 12:03 pm : link

of hearing the "why would you put him out there with this OL and WR" nonsense...



there is no downside... other than people who want Eli to play every snap until he is 50 being sad.





You are right. Save wear and tear on Eli and play this guy who isn't of any use other than cannon fodder anyway. He could go into the concussion protocol once a week and it wouldn't matter to the team's long-term prospects.







You sound like a moron.







Very droll. The only way Webb ever sees the #2 qb spot is if GM Jr decides to spend our #1 on some guard from Boston College in which case he'd a bigger dope than you and Dodge.

RE: pretty tired clatterbuck : 12:21 pm : link

Quote: of hearing the "why would you put him out there with this OL and WR" nonsense...



there is no downside... other than people who want Eli to play every snap until he is 50 being sad.





Ask David Carr about no downside. In comment 13739891 hitdog42 said:Ask David Carr about no downside.

RE: Giants provided the comments in the story clatterbuck : 12:26 pm : link

Quote: to prop up Webb's value. Wow factor is the sales pitch.



We are secretly trying to trade him for another first round pick...



Giants made up the quotes? Giants made up the quotes and enlisted Engram and Adams in the conspiracy. Giants enlisted Engram, Adams, and Steve Serby in the conspiracy?

David Carr? KWALL2 : 12:39 pm : link He needed a year to learn how to take a snap under center too?



The guy played 35 college games but he needs a year to sit and watch? And to learn the highly difficult skill of taking a snap from center? That's BS.



The team failed to get him ready earlier. That was a big mistake after week 6.



However, he knows the plays. Just 1-2 weeks ago they could have had him ready for several starts. Instead? We put in Geno and go back to Ei. And now he still doesn't get any reps in practice. Solid plan.

You can not learn from a couple of games about a QB larryflower37 : 12:49 pm : link Look at ELI, Peyton, Aikman ETC.



If they believe he is the one, you will need to sit Eli and the whole organization needs to back him up through the tough times. He is not going to show anything in 3 games and it could kill his confidence.

Sounds like we get another year of Eli than it will be time to pull the plug and move on to a new QB.



RE: David Carr? DonQuixote : 1:04 pm : link

Quote: He needed a year to learn how to take a snap under center too?



The guy played 35 college games but he needs a year to sit and watch? And to learn the highly difficult skill of taking a snap from center? That's BS.



The team failed to get him ready earlier. That was a big mistake after week 6.



However, he knows the plays. Just 1-2 weeks ago they could have had him ready for several starts. Instead? We put in Geno and go back to Ei. And now he still doesn't get any reps in practice. Solid plan.

^