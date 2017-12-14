Why even consider keep Eli next year.....

|
|Quote:
| I do not see this Giant team being a contender next year....
That being the case this team should be in full rebuild mode....
And one of the first moves, is to rid itself of a 22 M cap hit, which Eli represents.....
I think Eli still has something left.....just not with this team....he needs an OL and weapons, which we do not have....
If the next GM/HC think they can turn this around in one year, by making an OL for him, and adding a WR, and getting us to a SB, then you keep him.....but if you keep him, and build around him, and you are one year too late with him, you have wasted 20M.....
I think the safe bet is to release him.....go QB in the first round.....start to rebuild this OL with draft picks and that 20M.....
OV is another possible cut......the same production from a DE can be had a lower price....
JPP is next on the list, but survives 2018 because of his dead cap.....
The time is now to start making moves, to get this team back on track......and hopefully we hire a GM that has the balls to do this and make the right moves...
|Quote:
|he needs an OL and weapons, which we do not have....
|Quote:
| I am sooo sick of hearing this
superspynyg : 10:23 am : link : reply
Eli is still the same qb he was in the past
|Quote:
|Gilbride said flatly that “I do not see a significant dropoff” in Manning’s play.
“What I know is this guy’s going to be prepared. He’ll always be as selfless, as hard working, as professional as you could ask anybody to be. When I do watch him on film I see a guy who’s arm strength is still the same.
“As I’ve said on numerous occasions will never and never has solved problems with his feet. He’s not gonna do that. He can solve it with his arm, he can solve it with his brains, he can solve it with his heart. But, if you’re asking this guy to solve problems because of difficulty with protection and what have you with his feet you’ve got the wrong guy. That’s not who he is.”
|Quote:
|Cosell on Eli the player: “It’s a bad offense, and has been for a while, and there’s many factors that go into that, and the QB bears the brunt of it. That’s just the reality of life in the NFL. I would say that it’s a team with a poor OL. It’s a team that can’t run the football, and Eli is a ‘dependent’ QB – Eli is dependent on the rest of the team to be successful. So right now, the ‘dependent’ parts are totally lacking, and he can’t be successful on any kind of consistent basis. It’s not a function of if he’s lost his ability to throw a football, he’s not lost his ability to understand the game and control a game at the line of scrimmage. He’s not lost his ability, but his style of QB’ing...he’s a ‘dependent’ player. There’s nothing for him to depend on right now within an offense that’s bad in every single area.”
|Quote:
|Eli Manning: 31/46 – 228 yards – 1 TD/2 INT. The two interceptions at the end of the game have an asterisk next to them. It was desperation time and he had to force things. The drops by Shepard and Lewis were killers and, at this point, both inexcusable but expected, ironically. Manning didn’t have a lot of “minus” throws and he just doesn’t have time to go through a lot of reads. This truly has become the worst situation in the league for any QB to work with from what I have seen.
"This truly has become the worst situation in the league for any QB to work with."
|Quote:
|"I'm concerned about our team. We still think he can play. We obviously have to get better around him."
|Quote:
|Quote:
|Quote:
Who would have pegged the Saints as contenders heading into this season?
Things change on a dime, whatever you think about the team in each of your bullet points has a high probability of being incorrect (not a slight on you, just that you really have no idea how this all plays out).
|Quote:
|Britt
UConn4523 : 11:18 am : link : reply
exactly. Outside of the regular 2 or 3 teams there's a ton of new blood in the playoffs this year, and some of them stunk last year.
The doom and gloom posts are ridiculous. This isn't the NBA where you aren't going to have a shot unless you are a top 4 team.
|Quote:
| I've said this several times - but if a rebuilding team in this league isn't showing significant improvement within about 2 years, it probably means the wrong people are in charge.
If it's a really bleak situation, it could take slightly longer - but the Giants have a lot of good football players here. They just don't have a good football team.
The right person will get this turned around quickly.
|Quote:
| Eli is still the same qb he was in the past with one exception. He is playing in a system that does not fit him. He is not a spread offense qb. McAdoo's system only works if you have a Rodgers like qb.
We need to go back to good oline and a real good run game. When we won superbowls under Coughlin we have good olines, great def and two good rbs (Bradshaw, Jacobs, Ward) and Eli would make solid and timely passes and tons of 4th qrt drives.
|Quote:
|Quote:
| Absolutely. They can hire the right coach, throw big FA dollars at the OL and overdraft a RB to win 10 games next year. But aren't we just repeating the same mistakes we made in the 2015 offseason?
We haven't won a playoff game since our last SB 6 seasons ago. We only went 1 and done last year after spending 200M in FA before the bottom fell out this year. We've been mediocre to bad to a joke (this year) for the better part of a decade. It's time. There are some bad contracts on the books and we're staring down the barrel of a QB transition, we should take our medicine this offseason and next year with an eye on 2019. I'd prefer to set the table for the next era than cling onto the past.
|Quote:
|Not the greatest year in FA, you're going to roll the dice and overpay. This makes absorbing dead money on the OV and JPP deals in the coming offseasons more difficult. It's probably happening through the draft and would require more than one offseason to do it the right way.
|Quote:
|qb
|Quote:
|Quote:
|Quote:
| Eli will still play well in big games.
I'll say it again and again. GIVE ELI A RUNNING GAME! Trust me....I promise you if this team found a good to great running attack Eli would clean up. He wouldn't be perfect he's never been perfect but he will win. He might still throw two INTS that look terrible but he will also throw 3 TDs and win the games.
Give. Eli. A. Running Game. He never loses more than 8 games in a season if the running game is there. Never. And he usually wins 9 or more.
With the pass catchers this team has at its disposal the Giants need to focus all their resources on the ground game. Fix the OL and add a RB and this team will win. The D isn't that bad.
|Quote:
| If you don’t fix the lack of an offensive line and credible running game, a young draft pick isn’t succeeding in that situation either. The best thing to do for the future of the team is to a) get a coach/GM in here that knows how to build a team from the lines out, and b) let Eli start for another year or two and then hand it over to a Webb/young QB who won’t get their ass kicked from snap 1.
The supporting cast stinks. The offensive scheme stinks. The linebackers suck other than Goodson who cannot stay healthy. Just inserting Josh Rosen or Sam Darnold or Baker Mayfield does not fix anything. On the list of things wrong with this team, Eli’s decline is on there but it is like number 13 on a list of 20.
|Quote:
| including nearly 50 points in one game.
Then Coughlin was fired and McAdoo took over. But yeah, I'm sure it's Eli.
|Quote:
| you glossed over the entire point. That Eli didn't have a running game in 2014-2016 and yet in 14-15 his stats were good. Go figure.
It's awfully convenient and easy to say Eli is in decline but take a look at the offense around him. The offense is worse, not Eli.
Give Eli a running game and everything improves. I guarantee it. Eli is a play action QB that is adept at reading defenses. That's his game. So what do the Giants do? Add more and more receivers and all but ignore the OL and RBs. Brilliant.
Eli will win if the Giants can run the ball. I will bet anyone here as much money as you want. I will fund money to my paypal account right now and bet anyone here that if the Giants rush for over 1800 yards in 2018 and Eli is the QB that the Giants win at least 8-9 games without even looking at the WRs or defense. Now, you could say the same thing about most QBs possibly, but find me a QB that will deliver like Eli can in the big spot. There's the rub.
Keep Eli. Fix the running game. Win.
|Quote:
| you glossed over the entire point. That Eli didn't have a running game in 2014-2016 and yet in 14-15 his stats were good. Go figure.
It's awfully convenient and easy to say Eli is in decline but take a look at the offense around him. The offense is worse, not Eli.
Give Eli a running game and everything improves. I guarantee it. Eli is a play action QB that is adept at reading defenses. That's his game. So what do the Giants do? Add more and more receivers and all but ignore the OL and RBs. Brilliant.
Eli will win if the Giants can run the ball. I will bet anyone here as much money as you want. I will fund money to my paypal account right now and bet anyone here that if the Giants rush for over 1800 yards in 2018 and Eli is the QB that the Giants win at least 8-9 games without even looking at the WRs or defense. Now, you could say the same thing about most QBs possibly, but find me a QB that will deliver like Eli can in the big spot. There's the rub.
Keep Eli. Fix the running game. Win.
|Quote:
Give ANY QB an 1800 yds running game and they will do well. Why not a young one, that you pay far less than 20 million a year?
|Quote:
| nobody has agreed with you, and several have pointed out the flaws in your reasoning.
You're the one on the island, but I'm the clown.
I hear the GM position is open, maybe you should throw your name in the hat?
|Quote:
|Quote:
| his salary might bother some, but who the hell cares. The guy has earned his financial tenure. If the Giants are playing well and Eli in 2018, running the ball well, playing sound D and getting just enough out of Eli, you're telling me THAT team wouldn't be a threat in January? Would anyone give two fucking fucks how much Eli was earning if his 15th ranked QB rating and the 10-6 Giants are walking into Philly for a playoff game? Anyone here want to doubt that giants team with Eli at the helm? Please...I dare you you to doubt that team.
Eli isn't perfect. He's got his flaws. But he's not much different than the guy that played in 2012. He's still durable. Can still spin it with the best of them. Still wants to win. What has changed since then? The Giants have fielded the worst running game in all of football. Eli can't control that.
|Quote:
|Quote:
Kevin Gilbride. Greg Cosell. John Mara. Bill Polian. Gil Brandt. Pat Kirwan. All guys who have been quoted in the past two weeks as saying Eli has the same ability, but the team around him stinks.
Homers on a website?
|Quote:
You did not list the people who said Eli done. Do you read them or just dismiss them. Recently his peers(people playing against him) called ELi one the most overrated players in the NFL.
|Quote:
|The issue is whether he can be successful with the Giants as they are currently constructed and during a rebuild next year. I do not think that Eli has been playing well for the past two years. I don't care if that is because of his line, the scheme, or the lack of playmakers. What is not in dispute is that the OL stinks now and will have to be completely rebuilt, Eli is going to be 37 years old, has never been mobile, and has always struggled with accuracy on short and mid-range throws. How can he succeed with what the Giants are going to be next year--when he will be 38 years old by season's end. If Eli wants to go out a winner, he needs to move. If he wants to help the Giants rebuild he needs to move or renegotiate his salary. If he stays it will be more of the same--run for your life, off-balance throws to avoid a sack, praying for receivers who will hold onto the ball,etc. Everyone wins from this move.