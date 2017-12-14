More soap opera stuff regarding Eli Apple

Tom Rock& #8207;Verified account @TomRock_Newsday
Eli Apple said Landon Collins has not spoken to him this season as Collins said he had yesterday. LC: “I guess he don’t remember things.” LC stands by his statements from yesterday. #asthegiantsturn
and has done nothing here.
We passed on Tunsil for this idiot.
players that called him out after the SF game. Kid needs to be taken out behind the woodshed...oh wait, can't do that anymore.
Well new coach and GM can handle that shit show..
Landon Collins today on Eli Apple’s claim he hasn’t spoke to him to try and help him: “I guess he don’t remember things.”
Collins said he’s not going to be dragged into a controversy with a teammate but stands by his word he has tried to help Apple.
because it's all good...everyone tweets. Who cares right?
Apple couldn't have handled this season any worse. Ok fine he's having a bad go at life. I get that. The Giants are pretty loyal and patient but for fuck's sake dude, just shut your mouth and go away until next March.
If he's going to be this bothered by criticism. And he can't even fall back on well it's just the coach, I can go somewhere else with a new coach. He can't because it's not just the coach. It's the players too and it's not going to be any different somewhere else.
LOL
Brain surgery aside and I hope she has a full recovery, his mom was really annoying when we first drafted Apple. Seemed to be a real PIA in the making. I guess the Apple (pun intended) doesn’t fall far from the tree. This kid is an asshole and it will be a happy day when he’s an ex Giant this offseason. Worst pick in the Reese era, and that’s saying a lot.
It would nullify his guaranteed money as well.
Maybe it's just the optics with him being young and his mom sick so they don't wanna suspend him. But he definitely deserves a week suspension for conduct detrimental to the team or I'm sure insubordination as well
kid needs a big cup of STFU
Can't wait until he's gone.
waste product. Real solid job drafting this putz.
By the time the new regime enters, he would make a great example “Cut” to show that nobody is safe. Not even recent first round picks.
Ugh Tunsil has not been to good since making the switch to Tackle. At least that's what the Dolphin fan in the office has told me on many occasions. He played better at guard.
Spoiled, self-entitled and immature.
Cut this guy already or have him sit the whole season next year.
and likely won't ever make it as an player in the NFL, nor as a professional in any field with his attitude. Terrible pick, I chose to ignore the clear momma's boy label that seemed obvious throughout that draft night, but man is he proving anything but. He's a spoiled, entitled, me-first, brat, who is becoming toxic to this team. I would listen to teams that want to take him in a trade, but I would have no problem suspending him from the team and facility until his contract runs out, then the league will have forgot about him.
Quote:
So we would have a guard instead of a team cancer bench warmer.
Apple is a loser. But no need to lump an entire generation of people in with him. Like every generation, there are good ones and bad ones. Don't be an asshole.
While I've been pissed at Apple ALL SEASON LONG, I would prefer to see if a new coaching staff could get to this kid before jettisoning him. And I definitely think he's worth a draft pick as opposed to cutting him.
And warning signs were out about this kid pre-draft with his Mom shooting her mouth off.
I understand and can empathize as well as anyone when life starts getting you down and you go through tough times/family health issues - hey they come first.
But, this comes across like a spoiled brat and a petulant child. Which, IIRC, is exactly what the criticism on him was. He's a spoiled kid who's babied to the point where he thinks he does no wrong.
Nah screw it. I see it too much with this generation. And get off my lawn!!!!
Personality disorder...something. This is beyond bizarre.
rather he was too dense to recognize that Collins was indeed trying to help him
How does a snowflake like Eli Apple make it to the NFL? Most get screened out by this point, so your average millenial NFL player is not the typical millenial snowflake. Fuck this guy.
But we can't outright cut him. He will be 8 mil plus dead money against the cap. If the new regime can get something out of him and keep him I'm all for it because DRC is gone after this season. If not, hopefully we can trade him for a bag of Cheetos.
So that tweeting activity might have saved the giants some money (but that probably wasn't his first finale offense)
Quote:
I agree with both of your statements. But sometimes if a new boss is looking to make a statement he acts extreme. Although if someone offered him a fourth or even less I would hope he takes it. That still shows he means business.
Didn’t we pass on Tunsil when Apple was selected? I know there were concerns with Tunsil but that decision keeps getting worse.
|Cannot play with ’em. Cannot coach with ’em. Cannot win with ’em. Can’t do it!
-- Mike Singletary on TE Vernon Davis 2 time Pro Bowler. After a very bizarre start to his career he turned it around.
As Shockeyisthebest8056 said maybe the next coaching staff might be able to reach him. He is too talented just to discard.
Bingo. Trust me when I say he is not an asshole. He is a bit socially stunted and incredibly immature. Helicopter Mom did not help in this regard.
The lack of self awareness though has been astounding.
Quote:
Passing on the next 32 players taken versus Apple looks like a bad decision.
But lets give Apple some more time...he doesn't really play worse than a lot of guys on this team right now.
He's floundering. He has to know that. He's probably miserable. Plus his mom's sick -- that is probably freaking him out too.
It seems like he has the emotional intelligence of a child. As a human being, I'm sorry for him. As a Giants fan, well, I'm not as sympathetic.
As for who the Giants passed on to get him: The draft is a crapshoot. Everybody has first-round busts. Go through any given drafts; a lot of guys who got taken in the first in any year never amounted to much. Go through any team's list of first-round picks over the years, everybody drafted guys like that. If your standard for a GM is "Never misses on a draft pick," you will never be satisfied.
However, Jerry Reese and his regime missed on too many picks. The roster is weak. So the Giants already fired him and it's like the new GM is going to clean house in the scouting department after the draft. So this is where we are, the milk is spilt, no use crying about it.
I won't miss Reese's obsession with drafting 20 year olds. It's a man's game.
By a GM who's lost it many moons ago.
Assembling and running a functional football team is difficult enough without having to play therapist to idiots that need mental assessments and/or to have their bullshit tolerated as they "mature".
The practice facility, locker room, field...these are all places of work. I think it was Rich Seubert that said it: "If you want to have fun, go be a clown."
I don't care how talented Apple or anyone else is. There are people out there that can do his job and aren't idiots. Go get those people instead of abiding the idiots.
That would actually be good news, something that can be dealt with...
Aggressively making moves, and picked Leonard Floyd a undersized but dedicated LB, would have improved the defense. We still have been hit with TE's doing the most damage against us. Maybe this year we will be more active in the draft.
good post
Maybe the Atlanta interview was giving everyone a hint, although an odd question. Maybe they were concerned about locker room stuff and being accepted by guys that go about their business as professionals. The lack of awareness regarding the intensity of what is happening with this team and his selfish centered attitude is what is worrying. Almost implies that he does not care, and maybe he does not care about what he does on the field (exhibit film room critique).
Could lose both DRC and Eli Apple.
are not thinking. If you want to trade him fine, but cutting him would be extremely stupid!
I can maybe see passing on Tunsil because of character issues, but holy cow our character research fell well way short picking Apple instead. Does anybody believe that there were no signs of this guy being a head case at Ohio State? I imagine you wouldn't have to dig all that deep to find something given what has transpired.
"He has no life skills" report
I guess when given the choice between a guy who can cook weed in a variety of objects and a guy who can't cook at all, they opted for the guy who couldn't cook.
It's like everyday, there is something new. Time for this loser psycho to get lost. I hope the NFL lets him go unsigned, too. He deserves it.
I read one scout day he had bad "Life skills"
Which was quickly shot down into "oh he just doesn't know how to cook anything"
Turns out, life skills sounds like a appropriate scouting report
His mother has always been the "victim".
Agree... he still has value but nowhere near what it cost us to draft him.
This is why I don’t want Mayfield who plays a much more visible position. “Maturity comes with age” is a bullshit excuse. If I’m paying someone millions of dollars, I expect them to be mature right now & ready to perform.
on hand as a truant officer. He should beat the hell out of the kid.
Is there any doubt that this clown was the leak to Josina Andersen?
Not sure how much. Should be his entire years pay IMO.
There were rumors around the draft that some teams had him lower or off their board entirely because of personality concerns
None at all
About Eli Apple not having any "life skills", like he can't cook, etc... and wasn't there something else where Apple blasted a scout at the combine (I think it was a Saints scout) because during his combine interview they asked "if he was gay?"??? Please correct me if I am wrong.... but those once upon a time 'ridiculous' analysis of a college kid is not so 'ridiculous' after all
and who was written up from our last draft who had never learned how to take care of himself (live on his own, cook food, do laundry) because his mom always moved nearby and did all the adult stuff for him. Was that Apple?
I guess I was too late with my post.
tweet
2016’s 10th overall pick. Another winner by Reese.
LANDON COLLINSVerified account
@TheHumble_21
Tweet about that and watch what happens
|Q: Eli Apple was talked about recently in the last 24-48 hours and referred to by an anonymous scout questioning his life skills. Is that anything that you guys worried about?
A: You hear everything. It’s all people talk about, the draft, it’s a phenomenon now. Half the stuff people we’re talking about, they don’t know what they’re talking about. There’s stuff spewed all over the place. We listen to our scouts, we do the work. Hey, this guy is a good player, he’s clean. We don’t have any issues with him.
Those scouts need to be fired. Pronto. http://www.bigblueinteractive.com/2016/05/10/new-york-giants-2016-nfl-draft-review-rookie-free-agent-signings/
The kid has no life skills. At all. Can’t cook. Just a baby. He’s not first round for me. He scares me to death.” Wonderlic was 21. “He probably has as much talent as anybody but he, like a lot of those Ohio State guys, is inconsistent,” said a third scout.
The referees have a part in screwing this kid up also it’s quite possible he’s bipolar
Charles Way works for the NFL now.
Quote:
How did the referees screw him up?
Quote:
Quote:
On but it's obvious this is another Reese fuck up. Hard to believe but this flood is a bigger idiot than Marvin Austin at this
Point. I'd try for a trade but I'd send him home and move on.
hes of just an asshole
This tweet confirms that there is some tension between the two. Mike Garafolo had opined that Eli Apple doesn't view Landon as a leader. Because they are close in age, he considers each other as equals. With the differing recollections of whether they spoke to each other, Mike postulated that because Apple doesn't view Landon as a leader, he likely didn't take any conversation to heart. In one ear and out the other...
I still can't believe that there were people on here not even a year and a half ago broadcasting how this reach of a draft pick – now an annoying little turd who will not flush - and his "outspoken mom" was not a red flag.
Seriously, who the hell has their MOM have you bumped out of the limelight before you even played a down in the NFL?
(Yeah, but Eli Manning’s dad got involved before he went to the Giants!)
At least Eli Manning turned out to be Eli Manning and his dad played football. This guy was a waste. An absolute waste of a pick, and one of Reese’s biggest blunders.
Trade him if you can. His money is all guaranteed. He is trying to get cut. Make him play specials, last string keep him inactive whenever you can. Make life fucking miserable for him and fine him every chance you get. Make the piece of shit quit.
You do realize that would actually cost the Giants money. You can't just release a first round pick going into the 3rd year of his deal without facing cap reprecussions. If I am the next GM, I tell Eli he's got 1 more strike or he will be inactive for the entire season or traded to Cleveland or Buffalo (next year). Hopefully he can put it together because there is no doubting his talent. He is just really immature.
of two things likely, and neither is good:
|I think there's something wrong with him
Bold Ruler : Mod : 2:45 pm : link : reply
Personality disorder...something. This is beyond bizarre.
It could be he has a personality disorder, which requires treatment and a lot of work, or it could be he's intentionally trying to get kicked off the team.
Neither really benefits us.
Well, I am sure you cannot just found scouts on Craigslist but in general I agree that over time we need to begin replacing them.
On Apple, I went and started watching video of him the moment we made the pick. Looking at whatever I can find and from various sources. Within 30 min I could see that the kid had poor footwork and no ball awareness. If he did not play at Ohio state he would have been selected much later in the draft.
Sometimes kids end up playing the wrong position when they land at one of those big schools. They may be a natural at another position and spent their younger years playing that position... then get moved once they get to college. Their athletic ability may help them to get by and play well enough but they also may lack the instincts for that position. In the case of Eli, he played QB and WR in addition to some time in the defensive backfield. So, it sounds to me like he was a decent all around athlete but maybe not a true cornerback. The instincts needed for that position CANNOT be taught.
** I am volunteering to be a consultant when it comes to evaluating the defensive backfield.
+1.
If he "retires," the Giants will be able to recoup the amortized portion of his signing bonus. If he retires after this season, that's $4.6 million.
How could Reese not take Tunsil there or atleast trade out of the pick? I truly believe passing on Whitworth and the Apple pick were 2 pivotal decisions that lead to Reese being canned.
Apple has enough talent to play in the NFL, even if he wasn’t worth the 10th overall pick, the guy can play. Just a head case I guess. Hard to know what to do with the guy at this point. Oddly enough, he might have done well, or at least better, if he was on a team with a more established coach and a more stable organization. Giants might actually be the worst team in the league for a guy like Apple. Says a lot about how far the Giants have fallen. Anyone can miss on a draft pick but it takes a special kind of dysfunction to wind up with a problem like Apple.
Quote:
Actually, we don't have to make him quit. The CBA allows franchises to void future guarantees in a contract if a player is suspended due to conduct detrimental to the team. Doing so, it also allows the team to recoup the amortized portion of the signing bonus.
By voiding the guarantees, a trading partner might be more inclined to offer a higher draft pick as there will be zero risk on their part. If we release him, then we can still pursue repayment of the signing bonus.
Flowers and Apple. Coulda been Gurley and Tunsil.
Today would have been perfect!
We all know guys who are momma's boys but Apple has taken it to a whole new level. He is already among my top 5 least liked Giants of all time and he will soon be #1 if he keeps this up.
can you post a smaller picture?
I should have been clearer. Apple was the top 10 pick. I knew Hill was a UDFA.
Quote:
Meh...
Where I come from socially inept, incredibly immature and a complete lack of self awareness generally = an asshole.
I believe at the age of 20 something or whatever he is you are supposed to be a man...but I guess that's the real problem.