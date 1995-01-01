Take on Dave Gettleman from a Panthers/Giants Fan Simms2McConkey : 3:57 am

Hey everyone,



Been lurking on BBI ever since the end of the 2003 NFL season when I came home from a terrible Week 17 Panthers-Giants game and wanted information on who the Giants would draft next year.



I felt compelled to start an account and contribute since I may (or may not, you decide below) have some worthwhile insights on Dave Gettleman since I am a Panthers/Giants fan (long story, not worth your time).



I'm not going to get into any off-the-field stuff you have read about as I obviously wasn't there and don't know what really went on behind the scenes. You can read reports from the Charlotte Observer if you want to understand what may have happened.



What I can tell you about is how the team was before Gettleman, how it was during the DG Era and where it is now.



Apologies for the length of the post, but I wanted to give as much detail as possible.



NOTE: If you don't have the time, and I don't blame you, just skip to the summary at the end for the gist of what I wrote.





2012 (year before he got there)



One of the lines I've heard about Gettleman is that the pieces were already in place before he got there and that he doesn't deserve much credit for the success they had when he was GM.



Yes, the 2012 team had Newton, Smith, Kuechly, Davis and others, but this was not a good football team (7-9). They had a lot of holes (d-Line and secondary being the most prominent) and performed well below expectations. This was evident when the Panthers got the doors blown off them by Ramses Barden and the Giants 36-7 if you remember that game. Also, if you're bored, check the play by play at the end of the loss to the Falcons that year, which still blows my mind. Reminds me of some painful Giants losses.



Ex-GM (and now current GM) Marty Hurney brought in some very good players in the draft, and he sounds like one of the nicest guys you'll meet, but his issue was the cap, as the team was strapped with terrible contracts. With the bad start to the year, he was let go.



Entering the 2013 year, the Panthers didn't have high expectations.



2013



This might have been DG's best year as GM of the 4-plus he was there. He had a bad cap situation but was able to find some low-cost players to fill some gaps. Safety Mike Mitchell plugged a massive hole in the secondary and brought attitude to the team. CB Drayton Florence was solid for a year too. Domenik Hixon, who you know well, provided depth in the WR core and had a huge TD catch against the Saints late in the season, and Ted Ginn Jr. was able to help stretch the field.



The draft was big. Yes, Star Lotulelei fell in the Panthers' lap, but DG still had to make the pick. KK Short in the 2nd round was shrewd. AJ Klein was solid in the 5th round. Edmund Kugbila got hurt and never stepped foot on the field, and Kenjon Barner never made it with CAR.



The defense vastly improved year over year, which was the key to the turnaround from 7-9 to 12-4.





2014



This offseason did not pan out as well. Some FA (Antoine Cason and Tiquan Underwood) didn't make it through the season. Jerricho Cotchery was a solid possession receiver though. They lost a bunch of FA (again, cap concerns).



They let go of Steve Smith, who finished well in Baltimore. Again, not getting into off-field issues, but I would have liked to see him finish things out as a Panther. If we're talking on-field, I think he had some left in the tank and wish something could have worked out. He means a lot to the fanbase.



The draft was pretty good for the most part: Kelvin Benjamin had a really good rookie year, but he tore his ACL in 2015 and unfortunately hasn't been the same since.



DE Kony Ealy had one good game (the Super Bowl) but otherwise was inconsistent. Trai Turner in the third round is honestly one of the better picks in the last five years by any team, he's fantastic.



Tre Boston did OK here but is doing quite well in L.A. Bene Benwikere was good for two years but suffered a bad leg injury in 2015. Tyler Gaffney never played for CAR.



Playing Monday Morning QB, the issue here was that the team didn't have a solid plan in place at left tackle for the '14 season: The retirement of Jordan Gross hurt the team badly. What resulted was an inconsistent offense and Cam Newton getting sacked a lot as they tried to put Byron Bell at LT (did not work).



They also tried a CFL prospect at LT against the Saints on Thursday Night Football and it went poorly (30-10 loss). Some bad blowouts this year.



What might have ended up saving the team a bit was actually a late-season pickup of OT Mike Remmers, who helped shore up the line a bit. The team got on a late roll and somehow made the playoffs at 7-8-1, losing in the divisional round.





2015



Gettleman made excellent pickups in free agency. Safety Kurt Coleman and cornerback Peanut Tillman both had great '15 seasons in Carolina. This helped create a fantastic defense that at times was dominant. No one thought LT Michael Oher had anything left, but it turns out he did and he played really well for the most part in 2015, fixing the protection issue from the previous year.



They lost DeAngelo Williams. He had a great career in Carolina, but the issue is that the backfield was just way too crowded and took up way too much of the cap. I was fine with him being released from a roster perspective (and still am even though he had two good years in Pittsburgh), although like Smith he meant a lot to the fans.



In the draft, they picked up Shaq Thompson (current starting LB, solid), Devin Funchess (if you asked me last year, I would have called him a bust, but he's made a HUGE leap in year three) and Daryl Williams (Pro Football Focus has him as the No. 2 OT in the NFL). David Mayo is a good special teams guy and backup LB. Cameron Artis-Payne hasn't seen the field much.



I'd honestly give that offseason an A-plus. It led to a 15-1 year and a Super Bowl appearance. Unfortunately the Panthers could not withstand the Broncos' pass rush and lost the Super Bowl, but it was a solid season.



2016



They lost Josh Norman to free agency. I honestly still don't know how I feel about that. On one hand, he's getting paid 15 million/year for five years and hasn't played like an elite corner since he's landed in DC. On the other hand, he was perfect for the Panthers' system and the heart and soul of the team. Fans LOVED Norman. Still do. I may have bit the bullet if I was Gettleman, but honestly, I also understand why he let him walk.



They didn't bring in any contributor in FA, and the draft was the worst of the five. DT Vernon Butler seemed like a luxury pick given that they already had two in place. Hurt a lot and missed action, but he's done well this year though.



The Panthers went CB heavy to find a Norman replacement. CB James Bradberry has been up and down, but I think he has a lot of potential. Daryl Worley goes back and forth from playing to being benched. CB Zack Sanchez hasn't seen the field much.



They traded a 4th-rounder for Andy Lee after losing punter Brad Nortman to FA. Seemed like a steep price at the time and is now that Lee is in Arizona.



Unfortunately, Oher, who was fantastic in 2015, suffered a concussion that ended his career.



Remmers was the replacement at LT, but it didn't work, and Newton simply didn't have enough time to engineer the offense. The defense collapsed on the back end as Bradberry got hurt and the rookies struggled. Kuechly suffered a concussion in game no. 10 and was lost for the year. Murphy's Law all year ended with the Panthers going 6-10 and looking like a shell of themselves.



2017



It's an odd-numbered year, so you know things have gone mostly well. In free agency, they picked up vet safety Mike Adams, who has performed the best out of anyone on the Panther back end this year.



Matt Kalil got a fat contract and hasn't lived up to it. Still time though. Charlotte Observer has an article on how he has done this year. Summary: Plays well most of the time, but he gives up some bad sacks during games.



That being said, he's done better than the tail end of the Viking days, and I'd argue he's improved a bit during '17. Also his brother Ryan (the team center) got hurt, and the line has suffered as a whole. Still, they are better protecting this year than last, which has led to improvement.



They brought Julius Peppers home to close out his career, and he's been excellent. Captain Munnerlyn has not done as well in his return to CAR. Russell Shepard had an opportunity to take the No. 2 WR spot but couldn't do it.



The big pickups in the draft were RB Christian McCaffrey and WR Curtis Samuel. I like CMC a lot, and he's efficient with the touches he gets, but he's treated like he's made of glass. He's a 10-touch-a-game guy and should get more. Samuel got hurt early, struggled to start the year but showed flashes against Miami before he unfortunately was lost for the season.



The other big move was the trade of Benjamin to Buffalo, but that was a Hurney transaction, and that's where this write-up of Gettleman ends.





Summary/Closing Thoughts:



Dave Gettleman left the Panthers in much better shape than he found them. He's an excellent talent evaluator and does a really good job finding bargain free agents.



I consider the 2017 CAR team his team since he constructed a huge chunk of it, so all told, his CAR record is 49 wins, 27 losses and one tie, in addition to three division titles and a Super Bowl appearance.



The Giants' record in that span since he left the organization is 32 wins and 45 losses.



A lot of people talk about wanting a "fresh face" and "new perspective." I get that opinion, especially after a difficult year.



But honestly, if the right guy for the job is an old face, then I don't think it matters much.



As long as John Mara considers all the solid options (of which there are a few) and still thinks Gettleman is the guy, then I am on board.



And this old face in particular has a proven track record of success. When he was with the Giants, the team went to three Super Bowls, winning two, and helped bring in a ton of free-agent talent that was crucial to those championship teams.



This is pure speculation on my part, but I think some people may be equating the recent poor run by the Giants with Gettleman since he was formerly part of the regime that was in place this year. But he hasn't been here since 2012. If that sentiment is wrong, then I apologize.



DG wasn't perfect in Carolina, and I explained the on-field issues IMHO before, but no GM is. Ultimately, he found a core to work with and built well around it. His record in Carolina and beforehand speaks for itself.



I think there are 5 names out there that would be great fits with the team for various reasons, and Gettleman is one of them. I'd be very happy with him as the Giants GM.