New York Giants - Philadelphia Eagles Post-Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/17/2017 4:26 pm

... BleedBlue : 12/17/2017 4:28 pm : link pathetic.



not even a question, we should be moving on from Eli. that throw doesnt even give engram a chance at the end, he had some time today and made some seriously poor throws including that momentum turning INT.



I have been in the eli defending camp forever, i am officially in the its time to move on group

Positives: still in the #2 spot NYerInMA : 12/17/2017 4:28 pm : link and they scored more than 20 points. Negatives: everything else.

Good effort Steve in South Jersey : 12/17/2017 4:29 pm : link other than special teams.



Eli was great and Gallman looks good.



If the Giants were going to lose I am okay with this game since a win would have hurt the draft.



Seriously, the guy who just threw for 434 yards and 3 TDs? What is wrong with you people.

Wanna say Bleedin Blue : 12/17/2017 4:29 pm : link It sucks as a Giants fan to hear people cheating for our opponent in our stadium.

Eli’s best game in a long time oldutican : 12/17/2017 4:30 pm : link Should have been enough to win but not do special teams blew ir

Quote: It sucks as a Giants fan to hear people cheating for our opponent in our stadium.



CHEARING!! Effie fat fingers! In comment 13744387 Bleedin Blue said:CHEARING!! Effie fat fingers!

They're complete fucking morons. They only see an agenda, not what is right in front of their eyes.

im not going by meaningless stats in a meaningless game. he has had accuracy issues all season and on the final play to win the game he didnt put it close....

Bobby Hart saves the day gtt350 : 12/17/2017 4:30 pm : link .

Entertaining but section125 : 12/17/2017 4:30 pm : link #2 pick still protected. Houston and Colts trying hard to get there.

RE: Wanna say yankeeslover : 12/17/2017 4:30 pm : link

Quote: It sucks as a Giants fan to hear people cheating for our opponent in our stadium.



It kills me hearing people on this board cheering for the opponent, especially the fucking Eagles.

RE: Eli’s best game in a long time oldutican : 12/17/2017 4:31 pm : link

Quote: Should have been enough to win but not do special teams blew ir

Special teams blew it In comment 13744390 oldutican said:Special teams blew it

Gotta be proud... M.S. : 12/17/2017 4:31 pm : link ...Giants gave it their all against a better team.



Played hard for 60 minutes and almost pulled it out.

What the fuck were you watching? If Engram's arm isn't pulled down, he's making the winning TD catch!

Eh, whatever. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/17/2017 4:31 pm : link 2 more left till this ends.

This is laughable. Oh.. my... fucking... God. Holy shit, a fucking meteor can hit the earth and it will be Eli's fault.

nah, i dont think that was PI

Eagles defense Sammo85 : 12/17/2017 4:32 pm : link looked terrible today. Giants STs were worse.

Eli looked good. bceagle05 : 12/17/2017 4:32 pm : link Competitive loss.

Stay in #2 spot.

How sweet it is!

Play By Play Guy / Stats Guy Stunk Too Trainmaster : 12/17/2017 4:32 pm : link "First time since 1974 the Giants lose a 12th game in a season."



Wrong



2003 4-12

1983 3-12-1

1980 4-12

1974 2-12



didnt blame eli for the loss, just an observation of where he stands

2nd and 10 draw play Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 12/17/2017 4:32 pm : link With Vereen, a back that has sucked all year ! No need to say anymore!

who the fuck called Vereen's number on 3rd down and goal? SHO'NUFF : 12/17/2017 4:33 pm : link We need 7, and that's the call? Was it Spags, Sully or Eli checking into it? Fucking gutless.

It sounded as if the game was being played in Philly!

yea really head scratching

2 weeks removed from Mac SMitch2 : 12/17/2017 4:33 pm : link And we put up 29 pts and 400+ passing. So was Eli the problem with Macs offense, or was Mac's offense the problem itself ?

Too AcidTest : 12/17/2017 4:34 pm : link many mistakes and drops. Eli playing with few weapons, but could have had at least two more INTs.



Nothing downfield and no running game. We need 10 plays to get into FG range. Every pass is underneath or a slant. We have more three and outs than any other team this year.



No pressure from JPP. Very little from Vernon, who was washed out on many running plays.



Absolutely wretched ST, even worse than the truly awful that we usually see.

I still dont Danny L : 12/17/2017 4:35 pm : link understand why Darkwa and Vareen are getting touches. It should be Perkins and Gallman only.

Wheeler should be in as well.

Tom Quinn Bluesbreaker : 12/17/2017 4:35 pm : link Will be named Head Coach ....

Hey they played hard should have been a 30 point game

just a dreadful performance by our special teams not that

it's anything new .

Eli had a few poor throws could have been worse .

JPP should be traded for anything we can get at this point

of Just cut him and eat cap space he makes no impact anymore he had two tackles today 2

What a crappy telecast all the way around camera angles

Refs announcers all stunk .

Not gonna win games putting the ball up 57 times but we

can't run the ball so it is what it is .

2nd pick of the draft is still ours

They played hard The_Boss : 12/17/2017 4:35 pm : link But in the end they were undermanned. Done in by some of the worst ST blocking on punts and FG’s/PAT’s I may have ever seen.

Play calling is fuckin pathetic.. prdave73 : 12/17/2017 4:35 pm : link Nobody would have called that in that position, draw play on long 3rd and goal??! just embarrassing.. Fire the entire Giants coaching staff after this season. The Giants wreak of awful coaching in every aspect. clean house!

Please take a football 101 class.

Settle down, whacko. Eli threw for over 400 yards against a defense that usually gives the Giants fits in a game that means virtually nothing in a 2-12 season. He's the last guy you should be bitching about.

had to play error free bc4life : 12/17/2017 4:36 pm : link two huge ST errors.

Frankly the 434 yard, 3 TD effort by Eli was one of the best PatersonPlank : 12/17/2017 4:36 pm : link Giants passing efforts of all time. This loss is all on the defense and special teams.



And yes it is interesting that 29 points and 434 yards passing happens only 2 weeks after McAdoo leaves. That tells me a lot. and against a top D too.

Quinn Bleedin Blue : 12/17/2017 4:36 pm : link Should be fired tomorrow! Blocked punt, Blocked PAT and a Blocked Field Goal! S T play sucks!

+1000000

Fucking mental patients.

Eli joeinpa : 12/17/2017 4:37 pm : link made many good throws today, He played more than well enough to win.



No one, especially an immobile quarterback, would be effective behind this offensive line.



Still want them to draft a quarterback, but would like to see Eli get another chance next season

nobody is bitching. didnt blame him for the loss at all...i just think in general its time to move on...

PP, he missed Shepard for a TD, awful momentum changing INT, held the ball on the two point conversion for a sack, never gave Engram a chance to catch the last pass. Yes his numbers are great, but two other passes should have been INTs. Checked into two terrible plays that cost them yardage and killed drives.

He did not lose the game, that is on Tom Quinn and STs.

I dont Danny L : 12/17/2017 4:37 pm : link even know when was the last time a time had a blocked PAT FG and punts in same game.

I thought that was a pretty awful game by Eli, too cosmicj : 12/17/2017 4:37 pm : link He is making a lot of awful decisions with many throws to covered receivers and there are serious accuracy issues as well. And I am in no way an Eli bashed.

knew Eli has ballin left bc4life : 12/17/2017 4:38 pm : link and this was with no running game

i agree, eli didnt cost us the game but going beyond the stats, he made some reall poor throws and honestly, we have seen it all season

Those bashing Eli for a throw here and a throw there xwreckingxcrewx : 12/17/2017 4:39 pm : link really aren't watching a whole lot of other NFL games

We don't need another QB, to replace Manning ... Manny in CA : 12/17/2017 4:39 pm : link

We need the new GM to do just like Reese did to rebuild the defense .....



With the additions of Jackrabbit & Snacks



(1) Rebuild the offensive line (via draft and/or free agents)



(2) Trade for or draft a first tier complimentary receiver opposite OBJ



What today's game proved to me that despite our abysmal record, it's NOT time to "throw out the baby with the bath water".



Philly is one of the top three teams in the NFL, and we came within one play of beating them.







2 preseason quotes keep coming to mind bc4life : 12/17/2017 4:39 pm : link Hart "Best RT in NFL"



JPP "Defensive player of the year"

No QB in football plays a perfect game. It seems that BBI holds Eli to a standard that no other QB in the league is held to. If Brees played the game Eli did today (for example) people on here would be calling it a HOF performance. No one is throwing for 100%, and not making any mistakes

I actually like Spagnulo better as HC idiotsavant : 12/17/2017 4:41 pm : link Than as DC. What we like about him, his character and attitude, whereas as defensive coordinator he seems a bit stuck in his schemes.



With a more contemporary DC and

OC with various new staffs, it wouldn't be the worst .

Blocked out here old man : 12/17/2017 4:41 pm : link For the Carolina a game so I won't comment other than:

A It appears they didn't roll over, given the score.

B Did we really want them to win???

C Washington didn't roll over apparently so the NYE game is no longer a given.

D. Given the score...it makes you wonder about effort of our O in previous games when you are showcasing for a roster spot in a game you could have mailed in.

Nah, you should've stopped after "I don't think".

Was just thinking that Manny xwreckingxcrewx : 12/17/2017 4:41 pm : link If the Giants see a QB they want for the next 10 years you take him...but you don't take a QB to take a QB...if none are discernibly better, in the Giants eyes, you draft OL and Defense....Would be nice to see healthy, consistent LBs on this defense.

STs killed us markky : 12/17/2017 4:42 pm : link blocked punt, blocked PAT



I'm surprised we didn't have a blocked kick off

We ll spike : 12/17/2017 4:43 pm : link Be a wildcard team next season

Wayne Gallman showed... M.S. : 12/17/2017 4:43 pm : link ...tremendous acceleration and explosion today!



Really looked good out there.



Ran hard, ran with vision, caught the ball.



Did a lot of nice things.

Eli can still play bluepepper : 12/17/2017 4:43 pm : link Showed that today in spades. But he's going to be 37 next year and we have a chance to get our next franchise QB without giving up a boatload of picks. Look to the future not the past. Stop worrying about Eli's window closing and open a new window.

Geno Smith Sarcastic Sam : 12/17/2017 4:43 pm : link 0 interceptions, 0 fumbles, 0 incomplete passes today.



Clearly the answer is right in front of us.

Paterson cosmicj : 12/17/2017 4:44 pm : link No one us expecting Eli to play a perfect game but he’s making a lot of mental mistakes out there. What did you think of that throw at the beginning of the final drive where he was almost intercepted by the LB? it was a rookie, a poor mistake. Glad he got 400 yards but he is not playing good football.

RE: Was just thinking that Manny FStubbs : 12/17/2017 4:45 pm : link

Quote: If the Giants see a QB they want for the next 10 years you take him...but you don't take a QB to take a QB...if none are discernibly better, in the Giants eyes, you draft OL and Defense....Would be nice to see healthy, consistent LBs on this defense.



Any linebackers projected to be worth #2? In comment 13744494 xwreckingxcrewx said:Any linebackers projected to be worth #2?

RE: Entertaining but old man : 12/17/2017 4:46 pm : link

Quote: #2 pick still protected. Houston and Colts trying hard to get there.



Cleveland has the Houston pick re Osweiler trade.

Cleveland has the Houston pick re Osweiler trade.

They can't root hard enough for Indy and SF to win and HT to lose.

damn BleedBlue : 12/17/2017 4:46 pm : link everyone so salty that i said eli isnt playing good football lmfao.

nobody blamed him for loss, just said he isnt playing great....god if someone talks bad about eli here, people freak out

The OL Sarcastic Sam : 12/17/2017 4:46 pm : link didn't look that much worse when the starters were taken out for the last play.

My take all along is you only keep Manning if you think you can win a championship with him.

He looked like a player who could do that today.



He looked like a player who could do that today.

RE: Paterson PatersonPlank : 12/17/2017 4:48 pm : link

Quote: No one us expecting Eli to play a perfect game but he’s making a lot of mental mistakes out there. What did you think of that throw at the beginning of the final drive where he was almost intercepted by the LB? it was a rookie, a poor mistake. Glad he got 400 yards but he is not playing good football.



Its a flowing game, you can't just sit here and dissect a certain play. If you do that to Eli then do it to all other QB's too. Also lets then dissect the good plays he made, which far far outnumbered the bad. That pass on the last drive to Lewis I believe was unbelievable. He's out there slinging it and taking chances, which I like. I don't want a game manager.



Its a flowing game, you can't just sit here and dissect a certain play. If you do that to Eli then do it to all other QB's too. Also lets then dissect the good plays he made, which far far outnumbered the bad. That pass on the last drive to Lewis I believe was unbelievable. He's out there slinging it and taking chances, which I like. I don't want a game manager.

There is another team out there and there will be bad plays. Rogers had 3 Ints today for example, lets analyze his play. You need to look at the body of work as whole, which today was outstanding. I don't know why some on here expect Eli to be perfect on every play.

missed PI call bc4life : 12/17/2017 4:49 pm : link team is 11-2 and you give them that call?

Proud of Eli dune69 : 12/17/2017 4:49 pm : link and the entire offensive unit today. Blocking was decent and the receivers played pretty well outside of a few drops. Eli looked really strong today.



Must admit, still happy we are still in 2nd position for the draft. Not just for the first pick, but we need to get some difference makers in rounds two, three, and four. Go Giants!

RE: Paterson Eman11 : 12/17/2017 4:49 pm : link

Quote: No one us expecting Eli to play a perfect game but he’s making a lot of mental mistakes out there. What did you think of that throw at the beginning of the final drive where he was almost intercepted by the LB? it was a rookie, a poor mistake. Glad he got 400 yards but he is not playing good football.



Well I think think the other team gets paid too. If you really watched the play the LB steps to his left then sees the play is going to his right, makes a great read and stops on a dime and steps to his right almost making the pick.



Well I think think the other team gets paid too. If you really watched the play the LB steps to his left then sees the play is going to his right, makes a great read and stops on a dime and steps to his right almost making the pick.

Sometimes you have to give credit to the other guy. It seemed to me the played was designed to drag him away from the throw but he didn't bite.

Oh and the Eagles will not section125 : 12/17/2017 4:50 pm : link win the NFC. Defense is very suspect. Offense is fine with Foles.

ddidnt even blame him for loss, simple said, i think he hasnt been great this year. lots of missed throws. that INT was HUGE in terms of momentum today

Wouldn’t shock me to see the Giants win these last 2 Sean : 12/17/2017 4:50 pm : link They have been very competitive.



This is the number 1 seed in the NFC we just played.

That's a little misleading -- special teams and offense contributed quite a bit to the Eagles offense numbers today.

BleedBlue cosmicj : 12/17/2017 4:50 pm : link I would lay off the personal invective with Eli. He’s one of the greats to wear the uniform. Which is good for him because if he wasn’t he’d have a good chance of being benched with his play lately.

Foles bc4life : 12/17/2017 4:54 pm : link not a true backup. Would start on many teams.

If not for specials, Simms11 : 12/17/2017 4:59 pm : link we hopefully would have kicked a FG for the win at the end. Our special teams blocking was horrendous. That’s on Quinn IMO.

RE: Play calling is fuckin pathetic.. SHO'NUFF : 12/17/2017 5:02 pm : link

Quote: Nobody would have called that in that position, draw play on long 3rd and goal??! just embarrassing.. Fire the entire Giants coaching staff after this season. The Giants wreak of awful coaching in every aspect. clean house!



they got the call upstairs to preserve draft position...paid Hart extra for the false start

RE: That INT Rjanyg : 12/17/2017 5:04 pm : link

Quote: was on Lewis.

Eli was damn good today.



Yes bad route. Need to come back to the ball

Learned something today hassan : 12/17/2017 5:09 pm : link 1-this receiving core has been shit on too much here. Shepard is a great 2. Given all the other needs this is not a high priority to me. King is a salvageable player as well. While Eli played mostly well though his numbers make it look better than it really was as section125 points out, it's a bit of an indictment of the offensive gameplans-they did not have to be this pathetic on o.



2-gallman is a player.



3-The talent gap in NFC is very tight. Those proclaiming a massive rebuild is needed just seem silly to me. This team can get turned around very quickly.



4-Eli played good today. The fanboy usual suspects will point out his yards as evidence of some all time great game but he's still making a lot of errant throws he should be hitting and a few balls that should have been picked. He has earned right to start next year but for every start like this he puts up a meh game and occasionally a bad clunker.

Even at 2-11 i found myself so frustrated GiantGrit : 12/17/2017 5:09 pm : link We simply find ways to lose...some thoughts i had



- teams know to key on Engram and he is still killing it. Will be fun to watch him play with Odell next year.



- That said, they need a possession receiver, basically a bully on the outside. What Marshall was intended for.



- Gallman looking like a good pick.



- Still need another back.



- No idea what to make of Flowers. He holds up but his technique still sucks.



- Our linebackers are ATROCIOUS. D-Line did not get blown back for the most part but no one comes up and makes plays.



- That said, our lack of pressure on passing downs is mindblowing. Even with all the money at DE, we still need to either consider signing a pass rush specialist or using a decently high pick on one...yeah i know, we have tons of other needs. Its still one of our biggest.



- People seem to either want to bash Eli or coddle him. Is it possible to fall into the middle? Pretty good game, not a ton of mistakes BUT they always seem to occur at critical points.



- Liked Thompson coming out...we need a competition at FS. Sink or swim in his 3rd year.



- Tom Quinn...oof



- Who was our last decent return man? Hixon? Can we finally use a 6th or 7th round pick on someone that can get us some yards in the return game?



Biggest takeaway: They should give away Prozac to fans before the games.

Eli layed great micky : 12/17/2017 5:13 pm : link i think he can play til 60.



Draft an ol with first rd pick and go from there

I'd like to see Shepard xwreckingxcrewx : 12/17/2017 5:13 pm : link clean up the drops next year.

If you're DG : 12/17/2017 5:14 pm : link a starting FS in the NFL you have to tackle the TE when you have him dead to rights. Horrible miss by Thompson on the conversion to Ertz.

RE: If you're section125 : 12/17/2017 5:17 pm : link

Quote: a starting FS in the NFL you have to tackle the TE when you have him dead to rights. Horrible miss by Thompson on the conversion to Ertz.



Yes, should have broken down to get set and then make the tackle or at least delay him a second or so. Bad tackling.

RE: RE: That INT section125 : 12/17/2017 5:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13744392 Danny L said:





Quote:





was on Lewis.

Eli was damn good today.







Yes bad route. Need to come back to the ball



Wrong. Bad throw. DB broke on the ball before the receiver came out of his break and the ball was thrown to the wrong side of the receiver = outside shoulder where the DB was in coverage. If that ball was to the inside, it may have been caught and definitely not INT.

... Dodge : 12/17/2017 5:23 pm : link My DVR fucked me out of the last 8 minutes of the game.



Eli played like old Eli. Lots of mistakes, lots of greatness.



Defense played like shit.

Special teams played like shit.

Well, it's also misleading to posit that the Giants "played the eagles close" when their starting QB didn't play. That team is 11-2 for a reason.

Eli is fine.. Tark10 : 12/17/2017 5:26 pm : link 434 yards and 3 touchdowns with a penal colony of players to work with. I can't believe he did that well. Get off his ass. This organization is no longer worthy of Eli Manning. I can't help but compare Eli and this shit team to the final scenes from the movie Spartacus.

Regarding Darien Thompson, Red Dog : 12/17/2017 5:27 pm : link The first thing out of Mike Mayock's mouth when the GIANTS picked him was "This guy can't tackle."



And he was right.



Plus, he can't block, either. The Eagle who blocked the punt was Thompson's responsibility.



Yet another Reese / Ross 3rd round major miss.

The block was because he was too close to the line at the snap and he could not see the stunt. If he was back 2 or three yards, he sees the open man come through the line. Blame the coach for poor positioning.

I was honestly torn between wanting to beat the ShitBirds shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/17/2017 5:33 pm : link as we had the ball inside the 10 with a chance to take the lead and knowing that holding onto the #2 pick is best for this franchise's future. Then Bobby Hart Bobby Harted and that was all she wrote.



Eli looked better than he has since the first month of the season when he still had Odell.



I dreaded coming onto BBI as I expected to see 9,000 DROP DEAD TOM QUINN threads. There's only 1 though. The special teams was truly an abomination.



Wayne Gallman continues to show that there are yards to be gained behind even this crappy offensive line if a guy has speed and vision. He's a keeper, but we need another guy who can blend that speed and vision with some power.



I really hope Odell comes back strong so we can see him with EE and SS. Odell just turned 25 years-old five weeks ago and is the oldest of the 3 players.





RE: Eli is fine.. section125 : 12/17/2017 5:36 pm : link

Quote: 434 yards and 3 touchdowns with a penal colony of players to work with. I can't believe he did that well. Get off his ass. This organization is no longer worthy of Eli Manning. I can't help but compare Eli and this shit team to the final scenes from the movie Spartacus.



Not worthy of Eli? Spartacus?

Sorry but I completely disagree, and so does Carl a Banks.

Shit route by Lewis,bad coming out of his break by rounding off and then not breaking towards the ball.. If he does those things,it's at worst an incomplete pass.

YUP! Not worthy.... Tark10 : 12/17/2017 5:46 pm : link Eli has nothing to work with. He still shines. Surrounded by futility and losers. He is a quarterback. Not a miracle worker. Either give him a line. A running game. One more wide receiver or ship him out to a team worthy of his talents.

Build Around Eli Alwaysblue22 : 12/17/2017 5:54 pm : link WE do not need to draft another "student" QB. We need to draft players that will generate better pass blocking and a running game. And a tall young WR with large catch radius will help also. Sheppard is ok in the slot but is not a WR.

The question about Eli should be mute joeinpa : 12/17/2017 5:58 pm : link he can still play.



But the idea that the Giants should not draft a quarterback should go away.



Eli is going to be 38 years old next season! It doesn't matter if he is still a franchise quarterback or not. The Giants are probably going to be in position to draft their next franchise quarterback, you don't know when that will happen again.



The idea that the draft is a crap shoot, so let's stay with Eli is silly.



Was it a crap shoot for Wentz, or Watson? If you think there is a pretty good chance a quarterback that you think can play is there when you pick, you have to take him.



The loyalty to Eli is fine, I get it. I was probably the same way for Simms.



But you don't spend a #2 overall pick drafting someone that will help Eli be better if there is a quarterback there.

Well Banks and Papa on the radio beg to differ...

You do realize that ball is thrown to a spot and the WR has to win that route...??

Picture this .... Manny in CA : 12/17/2017 6:03 pm : link

Nick Foles playing for the Giants and Eli playing for the Eagles, today ...



It's not even close, Eli's Eagles would have put up 50. And Foles' Giants, "fo-git-about-it"



Come-to-think-of-it ; If I was the Eagles' GM, I'd try to steal Eli from the Giants, for say, a 3rd round draft pick. With the team, they have (which is every bit as good as the Giants teams that Eli took to the SB), he could veery well beat Tom Terrific for a 3rd time.



Right now, the Giants are hurting everywhere - defense, offense, special teams, but offense, especially.





Banks is wrong. Watch the play. Ball to outside shoulder toward the DB. DB was breaking before the WR. If the pass was thrown inside it is caught or incomplete. You can't beat a DB to the ball if he is breaking on it before you are out of your break, plus it is thrown to the wrong side of the break.

Another game for Coach Tom Quinn's resume Jimmy Googs : 12/17/2017 6:34 pm : link in a really bad year, his units continue to be bottom dwellers at everything they do...

No QB worth taking now Alwaysblue22 : 12/17/2017 6:39 pm : link We already drafted Webb... he is a young QB who is following the plan...learning and he has all the physical skills and the height. Why do we need to draft another QB who is not going to help us on the field next year? So then we will have two drafted QBs? in two consecutive YEARS?. Both learning behind Eli? Eli is 38. So What?

Brady is 40 and has better personnel around him. We have to take advantage of this dismissal season to bring in several players who will bolster the O-line and then get a running back like an Alvin Kamara. We do not need another understudy QB. What is the concern that Webb was a third rd pick? Prescott was a second round pick. Brady was a sixth round pick. There is no bible that says you must draft a QB in Rd one if you have the second pick.The last time we had the second pick in rd one we drafted Lawrence Taylor.

Eli taking a sack on the 2 point try...why..throw it up at least give fredgbrown : 12/17/2017 6:49 pm : link your guy a chance to make a play..a sack in that situation is in excusable.

At the Eagles Home Game Today Jeffrey : 12/17/2017 7:04 pm : link And there was a decent sampling of Giants fans for a road game.



Some brief observations. Eli is neither as good as his apologists say or as bad as the haters think, but he can no longer carry a team with this many holes and has not been able to produce that 4th quarter magic for some time. Some incredible throws at first then the inexplicable throw and back and forth.



The secondary is horrible and it's as much the big names, Apple and Thompson, as the street free agents.



Gallman is a workhorse. Darkwa runs hard and deserves to come back if he wants to be a part of this shit show.



Hart is not worth playing. Just let Wheeler play.

concern that Webb was a third rd pick? Prescott was a second round pic blueberry : 12/17/2017 7:08 pm : link Prescott was drafted 135th. in the 4th round - of course Dallas gets a non-premium QB from a smaller school in the 4th round that comes in and can light it up as a rookie and into his 2nd year - bastids don't even have to sweat out this 1st or 2nd pick overall shit to gamble on the QB of the future- a freakin rookie that is the real deal from nowhere -how can that be possible on the worst of despicable teams?

RE: Eli taking a sack on the 2 point try...why..throw it up at least give Jimmy Googs : 12/17/2017 7:09 pm : link

Quote: your guy a chance to make a play..a sack in that situation is in excusable.



agree

RE: No QB worth taking now Jay on the Island : 12/17/2017 7:10 pm : link

Quote: We already drafted Webb... he is a young QB who is following the plan...learning and he has all the physical skills and the height. Why do we need to draft another QB who is not going to help us on the field next year? So then we will have two drafted QBs? in two consecutive YEARS?. Both learning behind Eli? Eli is 38. So What?

Brady is 40 and has better personnel around him. We have to take advantage of this dismissal season to bring in several players who will bolster the O-line and then get a running back like an Alvin Kamara. We do not need another understudy QB. What is the concern that Webb was a third rd pick? Prescott was a second round pick. Brady was a sixth round pick. There is no bible that says you must draft a QB in Rd one if you have the second pick.The last time we had the second pick in rd one we drafted Lawrence Taylor.

You have no idea how to build a team. The Giants haven't picked this high since 2004. Who says a rookie QB won't help us on the field next year? Do you see how Wentz or Goff performed this year in their 2nd season? Should the Rams and Eagles have passed on them because they might struggle year one? Also if there was a Lawrence Taylor in this draft that would change things but there is no consensus top position player or lineman in this draft. Great let's place all our future hope on Webb because Tom Brady and Prescott made it. You failed to mention the hundreds of other QB's picked after round 1 that didn't become starters.

Davis Webb's 2016 Cal stats ... Manny in CA : 12/17/2017 7:36 pm : link

37 TDs, 12 INTs.



Rosen UCLA (11 games) 26 TDs, 10 INTs



Goff at Cal (2015) - 43 TDs, 13 INTs



Wentz ND State (2015) - 17 TDs, 4 INTs



So .... just looking at those stats, I'd say, only Goff stands out (with Webb a solid 2nd best). Webb is ALREADY here.



My recommendation - Give Webb a solid O-line (like the Eagles & Rams have); a solid running game (like the Eagles & Rams have); decent receivers (like the Eagles & Rams have).



When all that's done, I'd say, it's even money who's better, Rosen or Webb.( I'd go with Webb)





RE: ... djm : 12/17/2017 7:38 pm : link

Quote: pathetic.



not even a question, we should be moving on from Eli. that throw doesnt even give engram a chance at the end, he had some time today and made some seriously poor throws including that momentum turning INT.



I have been in the eli defending camp forever, i am officially in the its time to move on group



THIS is the game that sends you over the edge on eli? This one? Eli was the only reason the Giants had a pulse in the 4th. And this coming from someone who has no problem taking Eli to task for his subpar play.



THIS is the game that sends you over the edge on eli? This one? Eli was the only reason the Giants had a pulse in the 4th. And this coming from someone who has no problem taking Eli to task for his subpar play.

Give Eli a running game and he will deliver. They ran the ball pretty well today and should have scored 30 plus despite the pass pro being shit for most of the day. Surprise.

I don’t think Webb has the accuracy Simms11 : 12/17/2017 7:42 pm : link of Rosen.

RE: Davis Webb's 2016 Cal stats ... Jay on the Island : 12/17/2017 7:48 pm : link

Quote:

37 TDs, 12 INTs.



Rosen UCLA (11 games) 26 TDs, 10 INTs



Goff at Cal (2015) - 43 TDs, 13 INTs



Wentz ND State (2015) - 17 TDs, 4 INTs



So .... just looking at those stats, I'd say, only Goff stands out (with Webb a solid 2nd best). Webb is ALREADY here.



My recommendation - Give Webb a solid O-line (like the Eagles & Rams have); a solid running game (like the Eagles & Rams have); decent receivers (like the Eagles & Rams have).



When all that's done, I'd say, it's even money who's better, Rosen or Webb.( I'd go with Webb)



Judging QB's by their stats in college means little when they get to the pro's. Former Giant Josh Johnson had 43 Touchdown's and 1 interception in his final collegiate season.

Webb's accuracy (2016) .... Manny in CA : 12/17/2017 8:14 pm : link 620 attempts, 382 completions = 61.6%;



37/620 = 6% of his attempts were TDs



12/620 = 2% of his attempts were INTs



Rosen's accuracy (2017)



451 attempts, 282 completions = 62.5%



26/451 = 6% of his attempts were TDs



10/451 = 2% of his attempts were INTs



Pretty much the same player, I'd say ... except Webb is here and just cost us a #3 (87th overall); Rosen may cost us a #3 overall.

Josh Johnson played his ball at Manny in CA : 12/17/2017 8:34 pm : link

The University of San Diego (notSan Diego State); big difference with Rosen and Webb who played in the PAC-12.

RE: Webb's accuracy (2016) .... AcidTest : 12/17/2017 9:21 pm : link

Quote: 620 attempts, 382 completions = 61.6%;



37/620 = 6% of his attempts were TDs



12/620 = 2% of his attempts were INTs



Rosen's accuracy (2017)



451 attempts, 282 completions = 62.5%



26/451 = 6% of his attempts were TDs



10/451 = 2% of his attempts were INTs



Pretty much the same player, I'd say ... except Webb is here and just cost us a #3 (87th overall); Rosen may cost us a #3 overall.



60-65% of Webb's passes were within 10 yards of the LOS. But he throws a very nice deep ball. People who question his accuracy need to remember that he wasn't required to make a lot of throws or reads to the second and third levels. That's why the adjustment to the NFL is so great for him. Aside from the speed of the game, he has to learn to make those throws and reads, and play under center.



60-65% of Webb's passes were within 10 yards of the LOS. But he throws a very nice deep ball. People who question his accuracy need to remember that he wasn't required to make a lot of throws or reads to the second and third levels. That's why the adjustment to the NFL is so great for him. Aside from the speed of the game, he has to learn to make those throws and reads, and play under center.

My guess is a new GM drafts his own QB. I could see Webb being traded on draft day. Splitting reps between Eli, a #1 QB, and Webb is silly.

Yes Eli played well NikkiMac : 12/17/2017 9:29 pm : link But he’s not making the plays that mattered he was high a lot on those cmon at times on those he’s throwing the ball 2 feet over the receivers head he will get them killed like that he already has next he’s going to get the running back killed it’s sad to see because Eli is our guy but .....

Funny - all of a sudden we notice .... Manny in CA : 12/17/2017 11:48 pm : link

That Eli throws a high ball ? - After 13 years ?



That is totally amazing to me. I recall a lot of people making all kinds of excuses for him back-in-the-day - that it was his receivers that sucked.



That is just him, I just learn to live with it because he's delivered a lot of great wins and two championships (and is STILL good enough to gives at least one more)





For me, a more important question Matt M. : 12/18/2017 1:41 am : link Does a game like this finally get Quinn fired at the end of the season?

RE: For me, a more important question M.S. : 12/18/2017 6:06 am : link

Quote: Does a game like this finally get Quinn fired at the end of the season?

I sure hope so! In comment 13745611 Matt M. said:I sure hope so!

RE: Funny - all of a sudden we notice .... NikkiMac : 12/18/2017 7:24 am : link

Quote:

That Eli throws a high ball ? - After 13 years ?



That is totally amazing to me. I recall a lot of people making all kinds of excuses for him back-in-the-day - that it was his receivers that sucked.



That is just him, I just learn to live with it because he's delivered a lot of great wins and two championships (and is STILL good enough to gives at least one more)









Yes he's delivered a lot of good wins as obvious as 2 SB and he will be in the hall of fame I appreciate that and am just more or less ranting in what has become a nightmare season but the bottom line is if he makes about 4 passes that he used to make yesterday they go home with a win ..... Eli only has 6 4th quarter comebacks in the last what 6 years he can't take a team all the way anymore it would have to be the dream team so enjoy the last 2 years of Eli's Carreer

RE: Eli looked good. Tuckrule : 12/18/2017 8:01 am : link

Quote: Competitive loss.

Stay in #2 spot.

How sweet it is!



100 percent. Good game. Eli looked great and we held onto the 2 spot. Life is good

If anything else, this game should be the final spray of Raid on Victor in CT : 12/18/2017 9:06 am : link Tom "Cockroach" Quinn's sorry regime as ST coach. I don't think I've ever seen a team have an EP, FG and punt blocked in the same game.

RE: If anything else, this game should be the final spray of Raid on gmenatlarge : 12/18/2017 12:07 pm : link

Quote: Tom "Cockroach" Quinn's sorry regime as ST coach. I don't think I've ever seen a team have an EP, FG and punt blocked in the same game.



Absolutely, what an embarrassment the ST's are, no return game, poor coverage teams and lousy punting at the worst times.

Absolutely, what an embarrassment the ST's are, no return game, poor coverage teams and lousy punting at the worst times.

The Int Lewis rounded off the route Bluesbreaker : 12/18/2017 12:12 pm : link its a timing play go full bore plant your feet and come

back for the ball .

The missed throw at the end of the game your telling me

that Engram has a 6" vertical jump ? The defender grabbed

his right arm so he couldn't elevate to make the game winning catch a throw that has to be high or its a simple

PD !

IF you hang any of that loss HoustonGiant : 12/18/2017 12:45 pm : link on Eli, you are an oxygen thief.





The ST is what killed us. I honestly think Adams is better than Thompson at FS.

New York Giants - Philadelphia Eagles Post Game Discussion SteveMD : 12/18/2017 1:42 pm : link Webb shud start the last two games. At least the new GM & HC would have some game tape on him. With the first pick, either draft a monster LT or trade the pick for addional picks.

SteveMD

