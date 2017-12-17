JPP. What do you do with him Painless62 : 12/17/2017 5:09 pm Seriously, what do you do with him next year? Can’t cut him due to cap hit. Can’t trade him. Useless as a starting player. Demote him to 2nd or 3rd string? Would new regime do it? He really is not what you need starting in a 4-3 D. The Giant have regressed on D primarily due to the suckitude of their DEs. His signing might be the single worst move Reese did and is really a parting gut punch. An anchor around the neck of the new GM

JPP's hand is injured again Powerclean765 : 12/17/2017 6:29 pm : link and he's got other injuries.



Of course, that was the argument against re-signing him in the 1st place. He was healthy until week 3 of the preseason.

He is fat. NYG07 : 12/17/2017 6:29 pm : link Force him to drop weight next year or if you switch to a 3-4 then he can play DE at his current weight.

Umm, no there is not. Look at the dead cap. JPP contract - ( New Window )







Here are the numbers from Over the Cap:



$17.5M cap number.

$22.75M dead money

$5.25M cap hit.



If he's cut, we're not paying his salary, but we would have to replace him, albeit with a player who costs much less. Link - ( New Window )







You are doing the math wrong. The dead cap doesn't change. The negative $5.25M just demonstrates that there is no cap savings by cutting him. You still have to account for the guarantees in his contract which was $29M. There is still $20M of his signing bonus that is prorated that is still unaccounted and $3m of his 2018 salary is guaranteed. If you use the spotrac link, you can expand each line(year) by clicking on the red x and it will expand and give you the numbers for cap hits whether it is a post 6/1 cut or pre 6/1 cut.



I'm not doing any math. I'm just reading the numbers.



Spotrac says:



PRE-6/1 RELEASE

2018 Dead Cap: $22,750,000

2018 Cap Savings: $-5,250,000



That's all I know. I'm not a cap expert, but it seems to me that they are subtracting his 2018 salary of $17.5M. You're saying that doesn't affect the dead cap hit. You know more, so I'll defer to you, although it seems otherwise.



I'd probably try and get rid of him anyway. In comment 13744794 Diver_Down said:I'm not doing any math. I'm just reading the numbers.Spotrac says:PRE-6/1 RELEASE2018 Dead Cap: $22,750,0002018 Cap Savings: $-5,250,000That's all I know. I'm not a cap expert, but it seems to me that they are subtracting his 2018 salary of $17.5M. You're saying that doesn't affect the dead cap hit. You know more, so I'll defer to you, although it seems otherwise.I'd probably try and get rid of him anyway.

We should Jon in NYC : 12/17/2017 6:34 pm : link move to a 3-4 and push him inside. Not only advocating the 3-4 for JPP, but we have the pieces that fit.

cutting him now is doable fkap : 12/17/2017 6:58 pm : link but does bind up the cap.



Realistically, we're stuck with him for another year, and then you rip the bandaid off and deal with the pain.



Hopefully, he's just mailing it in during a lost season and will put in more effort next year.



I didn't want to give him such a big contract, but could see the reasoning behind it. I never guessed he would play so horribly bad. It's like he's been paid to be play for the other team.

Maybe we could chip in ... Spider56 : 12/17/2017 7:00 pm : link and buy him some fireworks.

maybe teach him a few swim moves? SHO'NUFF : 12/17/2017 7:03 pm : link maybe a spin move or two...probably not agile enough.

Didn't read the thread just the question arniefez : 12/17/2017 7:05 pm : link but what you do with him is a find a DC that lets the pass rushers rush. Not play run first, not drop into coverage. That would be the first thing to try. I bet if he was in the other uniform today he would have been difficult to deal with in the wide 9.

NO....



If you release a player, their pro-rated bonus accelerates. For JPP, that would be $15 million. JPP's salary is $11.25 million for 2018... The cap hit is $11.25m + $5m prorated bonus = $17.25m.



HOWEVER. JPP has $7.5 million of his 2018 salary guaranteed... he receives it if he is cut, retires, or the Giants fold. So the cap hit would be $7.5m + $15m = $22.25m.



Which means that if you cut JPP, the cap his is $5.25 million MORE than if you kept him and paid him normally. That's the minus sign in your number.



His contract makes him uncuttable until the 2018 season ends. It's a bad situation for the Giants. Not too shabby for JPP. In comment 13744811 AcidTest said:NO....If you release a player, their pro-rated bonus accelerates. For JPP, that would be $15 million. JPP's salary is $11.25 million for 2018... The cap hit is $11.25m + $5m prorated bonus = $17.25m.HOWEVER. JPP has $7.5 million of his 2018 salary guaranteed... he receives it if he is cut, retires, or the Giants fold. So the cap hit would be $7.5m + $15m = $22.25m.Which means that if you cut JPP, the cap his is $5.25 million MORE than if you kept him and paid him normally. That's the minus sign in your number.His contract makes him uncuttable until the 2018 season ends. It's a bad situation for the Giants. Not too shabby for JPP.

Also forgot about the roster bonus Sarcastic Sam : 12/17/2017 7:11 pm : link which is why my math is off by a million on the left hand side. The right hand side is correct.

Next year WillVAB : 12/17/2017 8:42 pm : link Should be a de facto contract year.

Jerry Reese, Doomster : 12/17/2017 9:13 pm : link the gift that keeps on giving...

Worthless as a DE xman : 12/18/2017 1:07 am : link so try him at DT

It's time to rebuild KentGraham : 12/18/2017 2:19 am : link 2018 should have a lot of dead money. Eli, JPP, Vernon, Jerry, and Ellison should all be gone. Nothing personal against them, but this team will not be competing in 2018, and should start planning for 2019. None of those players fit into the long-term plans for this team.



Draft the QB to replace Eli, draft an interior lineman, try to add another piece to the line via free agency, and I may get some heat for this, but franchise Pugh. Pugh is the best lineman on the team, but can't stay healthy. However, if the Giants plan to put a rookie QB out there in week one, the money spent on Pugh would be a short term investment for the QB. If he gets hurt again, than it was only a one year deal, if he plays the full year, than he was only slightly overpaid.



In 2019 this team will be very different from the team we know today. Let 2018 be used to accelerate the rebuild by eating the bad contracts.

Package him old man : 12/18/2017 2:33 am : link With OV and Apple to Cleveland for that Houston 1st rounder that Cleveland owns.

Gives them players...EA goes home +/- and a new start to be the first rounder we hoped. They eat money for 1 year+ on the big contracts...maybe repackage one someplace else for a rental.

We eat whatever the math is...then have several options with the

2/3... their 5-7.... our 34-35.

QB..LB(Minka)...DE(Chubb)...OL(Williams/Brown/Nelson)...CB

Browns have a ton of picks to add one of our players they get and maybe move up in rd. 2.

Worth throwing it to Dorsey with a sales pitch...if he doesn't bite. meh..but if he does its a plus.

JPP is not a 3-4 fit LakeGeorgeGiant : 12/18/2017 6:26 am : link He is a 4-3 DE. If re-signing was a bad move, keeping him after a switch to 3-4 would be downright foolish.



If this team switches to 3-4 JPP is likely gone despite the cap implications. If they stay with a 4-3 he likely gets one more shot, perhaps in a rotation, with the cap hit being less to cut him the following year.



Unless we get a GM that really wants to cut the dead weight right off the bat and start with a clean slate.

I was in favor of giving him a new deal. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/18/2017 7:40 am : link Uh, I was wrong.

... christian : 12/18/2017 7:50 am : link It's not a good contract if he doesn't contribute obviously, but it's not the end of the world medium or long-term.



He'll either get his shit together next year or be cut relatively easily



In retrospect it's a bad deal on it's face, but thankfully Abrams has constructed all of the big deals to be exit-able.



In fact, when is the last time the Giants really ate cap wise when a player didn't work out?

I think we're stuck with him, Section331 : 12/18/2017 10:18 am : link probably for 2 years before cutting him becomes manageable. I think you hope he comes into camp in better shape, and I would seriously consider moving him inside in nickel and dime packages. We need another edge rusher badly. OV played pretty well yesterday, but he and Snacks were the only guys creating any pressure.

Can't trade him KWALL2 : 12/18/2017 10:27 am : link Can't cut him.



He needs to cut weight and hopefully get some quickness back.



Very disappointing play from this guy. He was very good last year. He's an average starter type this season.

He got paid JonC : 12/18/2017 10:41 am : link now he's got the club back on his hand, and really hasn't moved well much of the season. He's flashed here and there but appears to at least be taking advantage of the shit season like many others.



Bad contract, two bad deals at DE.

RE: ... Go Terps : 12/18/2017 10:48 am : link

Quote: It's not a good contract if he doesn't contribute obviously, but it's not the end of the world medium or long-term.



He'll either get his shit together next year or be cut relatively easily



In retrospect it's a bad deal on it's face, but thankfully Abrams has constructed all of the big deals to be exit-able.



In fact, when is the last time the Giants really ate cap wise when a player didn't work out?



It's still a horrible contract. If it weren't we'd be able to cut him after this season. Instead we have to carry him and his absurd cap number again next year. In comment 13745695 christian said:It's still a horrible contract. If it weren't we'd be able to cut him after this season. Instead we have to carry him and his absurd cap number again next year.

RE: RE: ... BigBlueinChicago : 12/18/2017 11:55 am : link

Quote: It's still a horrible contract. If it weren't we'd be able to cut him after this season. Instead we have to carry him and his absurd cap number again next year.



Terps, let me ask you about that...



Say you're the new coach next season and the film tells you what our eyes see, which is that of a diminished player, how would you play this?



If it were up to me, I would look at him as nothing more than a marginal rotational player and not an anchor. To hell with his salary and expecting more production, since that player no longer exists. Get through 2018 with him on the roster, don't count on him for much, and then get jettison him after that season.



This would signal that another high quality DE is needed. It has become painfully apparent this season that they have pass rush issues that need to be addressed in a major way. In comment 13745972 Go Terps said:Terps, let me ask you about that...Say you're the new coach next season and the film tells you what our eyes see, which is that of a diminished player, how would you play this?If it were up to me, I would look at him as nothing more than a marginal rotational player and not an anchor. To hell with his salary and expecting more production, since that player no longer exists. Get through 2018 with him on the roster, don't count on him for much, and then get jettison him after that season.This would signal that another high quality DE is needed. It has become painfully apparent this season that they have pass rush issues that need to be addressed in a major way.

RE: RE: ... djm : 12/18/2017 12:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13744672 christian said:





Quote:





Realize he came into camp in terrible shape after not 1, but 2 surgeries.



He's never been a lazy player, despite significant flaws.



I'd expect a leaner, more effective JPP next season.







I feel like I've read this exact post on this site four times.



JPP has really only had 2 "bad" seasons where he was there all year but was ineffective. Even 2015 he was pretty disruptive when he came back with the stump. I'd say 2013 and 2017 are his down years.



He could play better next year. Probably will based on his history. He looks like shit this year can't deny it. In comment 13744686 Go Terps said:JPP has really only had 2 "bad" seasons where he was there all year but was ineffective. Even 2015 he was pretty disruptive when he came back with the stump. I'd say 2013 and 2017 are his down years.He could play better next year. Probably will based on his history. He looks like shit this year can't deny it.

BigBlueinChicago Go Terps : 12/18/2017 12:54 pm : link I think defensive end is an enormous need on this team, which is tough to take considering we spend more at the position than any team in the league.



djm...at no point since the end of 2011 has JPP's performance been worth what he will be paid in 2018. Not even close. It's a horrific contract; a big reason why it's horrific is that we can't cut him after this season and move on.

Enormous need at DE was there last offseason and prior to that JonC : 12/18/2017 3:02 pm : link I don't recall the available options but at the end of the day they chose to fork it over to OV and then to retain JPP. Now, you could make the argument they've got needs at both DE positions and three seasons of huge cap allocations to remedy.

JPP...... johnboyw : 12/18/2017 7:07 pm : link Get rid of his worthless ass anyway you can. I knew once he got the big money he wouldn't produce. Another huge blunder by Reese. He just never had a feel for people and situations. Last guy he should have paid big money to. Get rid of him any way possible but preferably one that embarrasses the shit out of him. He's a myth.

RE: Enormous need at DE was there last offseason and prior to that adamg : 12/18/2017 7:09 pm : link

Quote: I don't recall the available options but at the end of the day they chose to fork it over to OV and then to retain JPP. Now, you could make the argument they've got needs at both DE positions and three seasons of huge cap allocations to remedy.



Vernon is good enough. JPP is a travesty In comment 13746418 JonC said:Vernon is good enough. JPP is a travesty

Vernon is not good enough Go Terps : 12/18/2017 7:26 pm : link For him to merit that contract he needs to be producing twice what he's giving us.

RE: Vernon is not good enough adamg : 12/18/2017 7:29 pm : link

Quote: For him to merit that contract he needs to be producing twice what he's giving us.



I didn't say he was playing up to his contract. But he's playing at a starter's level. In comment 13746754 Go Terps said:I didn't say he was playing up to his contract. But he's playing at a starter's level.

Spags needs to XBRONX : 12/18/2017 7:45 pm : link go. He gives the two duds at DE almost all the snaps. Avery Moss got 6 snaps. A freaking joke.

Excuse me XBRONX : 12/18/2017 7:47 pm : link all of Avery snaps on ST. A bigger joke than I thought

adamg Go Terps : 12/18/2017 8:01 pm : link That can be achieved by many other people at a fraction of the cost. We've got to get rid of both of these DEs at the earliest available opportunity.

RE: Spags needs to BigBlueinChicago : 12/18/2017 10:40 pm : link

Quote: go. He gives the two duds at DE almost all the snaps. Avery Moss got 6 snaps. A freaking joke.



But when this was brought up last season at the time they were winning, the idea was thrown back that those guys "loved to play plenty of snaps", and thus, they should remain out there.



This strategy was eventually going to produce diminishing returns.



Incredibly (or maybe not so), the Giants have not been able to produce a quality DE rotation since Osi left in 2012. In comment 13746775 XBRONX said:But when this was brought up last season at the time they were winning, the idea was thrown back that those guys "loved to play plenty of snaps", and thus, they should remain out there.This strategy was eventually going to produce diminishing returns.Incredibly (or maybe not so), the Giants have not been able to produce a quality DE rotation since Osi left in 2012.

RE: RE: Enormous need at DE was there last offseason and prior to that JonC : 7:53 am : link

Quote: In comment 13746418 JonC said:





Quote:





I don't recall the available options but at the end of the day they chose to fork it over to OV and then to retain JPP. Now, you could make the argument they've got needs at both DE positions and three seasons of huge cap allocations to remedy.







Vernon is good enough. JPP is a travesty



At $17M per season, he's not remotely good enough. And we knew that would likely be the case when he signed the deal, thus the loud complaining at the time.



It's not our money, I get it, but it was poor spending in a cap league, imv. Doubling down on JPP ... Reese deserved the firing line. In comment 13746742 adamg said:At $17M per season, he's not remotely good enough. And we knew that would likely be the case when he signed the deal, thus the loud complaining at the time.It's not our money, I get it, but it was poor spending in a cap league, imv. Doubling down on JPP ... Reese deserved the firing line.

we may not be getting value out of Vernon fkap : 8:59 am : link but we're getting something.

we knew we were going to have to overpay for JPP, but Reese and Company (he didn't act in a vacuum) way overpaid.

Many thought JPP was subpar, but I don't think many thought he would be this bad.

If this club thing is a permanent thing, the med staff needs to follow Reese out the door.

I have to admit I fucked this one up also. idiotsavant : 9:17 am : link Was the first and most vociferous that he would overcome the hand injury. Which he did. But putting aside those who misjudged that part, I failed to listen to those who said that once he got a contract he would mail it in.



His game was predicated on such off the charts body control. But this year he's just another large person. Doesn't seem into it at all and not nearly as limber.