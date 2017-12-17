Sam Darnold QB ...... sxdxca : 12/17/2017 9:06 pm He has a good arm , accurate , can scramble and create something out of nothing.



Has played against top 10 defenses , and still produces. I've watched Rosen and Mayfield , both are good qbs as well.



But my money is on Darnold...



If were picking #2 overall , what would it take to trade up to the #1 spot to draft this guy??



He's the one I would take , after watching all 3 for some time now.



We picked a great year to be dreadful. bceagle05 : 12/18/2017 10:47 am : link .

Rosen is the most polished and NFL ready Canton : 12/18/2017 10:50 am : link Darnold has all the intangibles, along with higher ceiling, but will take time to groom.



I'm tired of pocket passers. My vote is Darnold if he's available. If not, I'd go with Rosen or Mayfield.

RE: We picked a great year to be dreadful. Matt M. : 12/18/2017 11:25 am : link

Quote: . Exactly what I've been saying. In my opinion, none of the QBs (or any other players) are close to Barkley as the best player in the draft. But, we aren't taking him. Not only is this a somewhat lackluster QB year, but there are also no OL worthy of the #2 pick and the same can be said of LBs (I think).



RE: RE: We picked a great year to be dreadful. Brown Recluse : 12/18/2017 11:36 am : link

Quote: In comment 13745968 bceagle05 said:





Quote:





.



Exactly what I've been saying. In my opinion, none of the QBs (or any other players) are close to Barkley as the best player in the draft. But, we aren't taking him. Not only is this a somewhat lackluster QB year, but there are also no OL worthy of the #2 pick and the same can be said of LBs (I think).



I hope I'm wrong, but I have a gut feeling we end up bombing on this pick.



I love Barkley Bluesbreaker : 12/18/2017 12:56 pm : link but have no problem moving down someone mentioned the Bills

with two 1st round picks . If they are not sold on Barkley

move down take Nelson or Chub we need to rebuild the O-line

and we need a pass rusher I think we have to move on from

JPP . Were a disaster at LB as well .

Rosen looks frail to me . I saw them matched up Darnold

put the ball on the ground not sure if he has small hands

or what .

RE: RE: RE: We picked a great year to be dreadful. WillVAB : 12/18/2017 1:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13746043 Matt M. said:





Quote:





In comment 13745968 bceagle05 said:





Quote:





.



Exactly what I've been saying. In my opinion, none of the QBs (or any other players) are close to Barkley as the best player in the draft. But, we aren't taking him. Not only is this a somewhat lackluster QB year, but there are also no OL worthy of the #2 pick and the same can be said of LBs (I think).



I hope I'm wrong, but I have a gut feeling we end up bombing on this pick.







Thats essentially what a lot of people said last year regarding the QB crop vs other positions. But if the Giants pick a QB that looks as good as DeShaun Watson, I think we'd all agree it was worth it.



Last year’s QB crop did suck and it didn’t stop teams from moving up and over drafting QBs. Watson looked great for 4 games but is a mobile QB coming off an ACL. He may not be the same QB next year.



I understand the infatuation with drafting the QB of the future, but people need to step back for a second and look at the situation rationally. Are any of the QBs sure fire lock franchise guys? Nope. Are the Giants currently in dire need of a franchise QB? No. Eli Manning is not Kiser, Jacoby Brisset, Luck with a blown out rotator cuff, Gabbert, Semien, Osweiler, or Petty. Those teams have to gamble on a franchise QB because the alternative is a QB situation that renders the team uncompetitive.



RE: I love Barkley Matt M. : 12/18/2017 1:04 pm : link

Quote: but have no problem moving down someone mentioned the Bills

with two 1st round picks . If they are not sold on Barkley

move down take Nelson or Chub we need to rebuild the O-line

and we need a pass rusher I think we have to move on from

JPP . Were a disaster at LB as well .

Rosen looks frail to me . I saw them matched up Darnold

put the ball on the ground not sure if he has small hands

RE: Josh Allen highlights LakeGeorgeGiant : 12/18/2017 1:05 pm : link

Quote: What a cannon of an arm and has escapability. Link - ( New Window )



RE: RE: RE: We picked a great year to be dreadful. Matt M. : 12/18/2017 1:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13746043 Matt M. said:





Quote:





In comment 13745968 bceagle05 said:





Quote:





.



Exactly what I've been saying. In my opinion, none of the QBs (or any other players) are close to Barkley as the best player in the draft. But, we aren't taking him. Not only is this a somewhat lackluster QB year, but there are also no OL worthy of the #2 pick and the same can be said of LBs (I think).



I hope I'm wrong, but I have a gut feeling we end up bombing on this pick.







WillVAB JonC : 12/18/2017 1:12 pm : link I understand the hesitation, and it does not appear to be a situation where the next Peyton Manning is coming. But, I do think there's at least two franchise QBs in the mix whom will grade out significantly higher than the other positions we might prefer to emphasize by need (DE, LT, WR).



It's the perfect opportunity to use a rare top 3-5 pick to grab the blue chip QB, and let him learn behind Eli for a season. Eli's 37 next season, it's time to consider the pipeline and the future, which is really what the draft is for.



It's still early, but I don't think it's terribly likely a non-QB will present better value next April.





I could be wrong... Milton : 12/18/2017 1:19 pm : link But was Lawrence Taylor the last time the Giants has the second pick in the draft?



1981 brought us LT, here's hoping 2018 brings us JR.

Here's an important question that's on all of our minds.... Milton : 12/18/2017 1:23 pm : link Should Rosen choose 18 as his number because that is the year he was drafted, 2 as his number because that was the slot in which he was chosen, or 3 as his number because that was his college number? It's an important decision because eventually that number will be retired.

Watching ryanmkeane : 12/18/2017 1:26 pm : link Rosen play is a delight, dude throws a perfect ball and is a gamer. But there's just something off about him to me...his personality/interviews are a bit weird. Always seems like he's high or something.

Darnold ryanmkeane : 12/18/2017 1:29 pm : link has his warts early on but nothing that can't be corrected with good coaching. From what I see...displays the leadership qualities you look for in a franchise QB.

I'd be ok with Allen in rd 2 Jim in Forest Hills : 12/18/2017 1:36 pm : link but no way I take a project like that in rd 2. People point to Carson Wentz, but Carson won in college. Allen's skill should be able to take his team to another level. Like Eli did.



I'm not sure any of them are surefire franchise (like Luck was considered) so I'll wait until the draft process starts to read about them.



Jackson intrigues me the most, but I just dont think the Giants will take him at 2-3.



More importantly, the Giants must also nail OL and LB picks this year. A good MLB is essential. A RT is essential. Just as important, so a huge draft. I hope they cluster draft OL and LBs.

RE: WillVAB WillVAB : 12/18/2017 2:07 pm : link

Quote: I understand the hesitation, and it does not appear to be a situation where the next Peyton Manning is coming. But, I do think there's at least two franchise QBs in the mix whom will grade out significantly higher than the other positions we might prefer to emphasize by need (DE, LT, WR).



It's the perfect opportunity to use a rare top 3-5 pick to grab the blue chip QB, and let him learn behind Eli for a season. Eli's 37 next season, it's time to consider the pipeline and the future, which is really what the draft is for.



It's still early, but I don't think it's terribly likely a non-QB will present better value next April.





I don’t trust these amorphous grades you reference. Especially not with Marc Ross running the draft.

take Darnaud at 2 spike : 12/18/2017 2:10 pm : link and let him sit and learn behind Eli.



He will be ready for 2019, much quicker than Webb is.



It's unbelievable that Webb hasnt even earned a fuckin clipboard.





Some info on Darnold Marty866b : 12/18/2017 2:43 pm : link Most folks inside Heritage Hall believe Darnold is leaning to coming out this year. Darnold didn't operate behind the quality offensive line and receivers(JuJu Smith-Shuster,Adoree Jackson,Darreus Rogers)that he had last year. Also, he is NOT getting great coaching at the quarterback position. Darnold has average arm strength and accuracy but can avoid the pass rush and can improvise to make big plays.Really liked by his teammates and leads by example.Hard worker. Also doesn't hurt that he's only lost 3 games in two years.

RE: Some info on Darnold bceagle05 : 12/18/2017 2:49 pm : link

Quote: Most folks inside Heritage Hall believe Darnold is leaning to coming out this year. Darnold didn't operate behind the quality offensive line and receivers(JuJu Smith-Shuster,Adoree Jackson,Darreus Rogers)that he had last year. Also, he is NOT getting great coaching at the quarterback position. Darnold has average arm strength and accuracy but can avoid the pass rush and can improvise to make big plays.Really liked by his teammates and leads by example.Hard worker. Also doesn't hurt that he's only lost 3 games in two years.



RE: Some info on Darnold RobCarpenter : 12/18/2017 3:01 pm : link

Quote: Most folks inside Heritage Hall believe Darnold is leaning to coming out this year. Darnold didn't operate behind the quality offensive line and receivers(JuJu Smith-Shuster,Adoree Jackson,Darreus Rogers)that he had last year. Also, he is NOT getting great coaching at the quarterback position. Darnold has average arm strength and accuracy but can avoid the pass rush and can improvise to make big plays.Really liked by his teammates and leads by example.Hard worker. Also doesn't hurt that he's only lost 3 games in two years.



Why wouldn't he come out? If he comes out, gets $$$ as top 2 pick. If he doesn't, runs the risk of getting injured and potentially losing out on being top 2 pick next year. Also gets $$$ sooner rather than later if he comes out.



Haven't seen him as much. HoustonGiant : 12/18/2017 5:30 pm : link My money was on Luke Falk.



I made it a point to watch Falk this season.



He is the exact opposite of Eli.



He's got a lot of Romo. He'll put up huge numbers in low pressure games, but folds like a cheap lawn chair in the big ones.





Darnold will learn more sitting on the bench for an NFL team AnnapolisMike : 12/18/2017 6:12 pm : link Then he will staying in college for another year.

this team is so f'd up with Eli riding to the sunset mdc1 : 12/18/2017 7:32 pm : link you draft this guy or someone like him and start the rebuild even the loser Eagles figured out this simple thing.



Like Eli, but his time is coming to an end. We can lose with a young guy too. In terms of the Darnold Rosen debate ..Darnold looks more scrappy and will likely hold up in the NFL...the thing that worries me about Rosen is he looks like a statue with an arm and a few pass rush sacks from being IR'd.





I would have really like to see both QBs against some real defenses mdc1 : 12/18/2017 7:33 pm : link however. That would reveal quite a bit about how good they are. Unfortunately, the PAC10 does not set anyone on fire with defense or physicality.

RE: I don't watch college ball bceagle05 : 12/18/2017 7:36 pm : link

Quote: But I watched the Allen video linked above. I felt I move.



Um.....mdc1 redwhiteandbigblue : 12/18/2017 7:53 pm : link Total Defense rankings:



#5 Washington

#15 Washington State

#31 Utah

#41 Texas



Seems to me Darnold played against some pretty good defenses. Not many teams in division 1 played this many top 50 defenses. You can throw in Notre Dame at #46, but we know Darnold had an awful game.



Rosen only played against #31 Utah and #15 Washington State.



Mayfield did play almost as tough a schedule: #8 Ohio State, #19 TCU, #41 Texas and #45 Iowa State





I'm not a fan of sitting a rookie QB Go Terps : 12/18/2017 8:00 pm : link If we draft a guy we should probably move Eli, as horrifying as that is for me to say.



If the organizational decision is to keep Eli then we should be working very hard to trade down.



Objectively I'd opt for the first scenario. As a fan though I'm rooting for the second.

RE: It's an exciting and terrifying time. Go Terps : 12/18/2017 8:06 pm : link

Quote: .



I'm more excited than terrified. As bad as McAdoo ended up being he was also hamstrung by organizational rot. I've got to think a 2-14 season arms ownership with the realization that sweeping change is needed.



I'd like to think so, but this franchise has always seemed to stay conservative in the face of adversity. I like that Accorsi is in the building again if they're making a decision on these QBs, but I hate that they went right for the comfortable thing of staying in their very small circle of friends. In comment 13746810 Go Terps said:I'd like to think so, but this franchise has always seemed to stay conservative in the face of adversity. I like that Accorsi is in the building again if they're making a decision on these QBs, but I hate that they went right for the comfortable thing of staying in their very small circle of friends.

RE: WillVAB Jay on the Island : 12/18/2017 8:21 pm : link

Quote: I understand the hesitation, and it does not appear to be a situation where the next Peyton Manning is coming. But, I do think there's at least two franchise QBs in the mix whom will grade out significantly higher than the other positions we might prefer to emphasize by need (DE, LT, WR).



It's the perfect opportunity to use a rare top 3-5 pick to grab the blue chip QB, and let him learn behind Eli for a season. Eli's 37 next season, it's time to consider the pipeline and the future, which is really what the draft is for.



It's still early, but I don't think it's terribly likely a non-QB will present better value next April.



I couldn't agree more. If there was a Julius Peppers/Calvin Johnson/Joe Thomas caliber prospect in the draft then I could support going with another position but the truth is there just isn't. Barkley is very talented but is he a better prospect than Gurley? If we take him over a QB and Webb isn't the answer then the Giants are going to waste most if not all of Barkley's prime trying to find another franchise QB that they will likely have to trade up for. I hope the Giants don't make the mistake of passing on a QB here. In comment 13746209 JonC said:I couldn't agree more. If there was a Julius Peppers/Calvin Johnson/Joe Thomas caliber prospect in the draft then I could support going with another position but the truth is there just isn't. Barkley is very talented but is he a better prospect than Gurley? If we take him over a QB and Webb isn't the answer then the Giants are going to waste most if not all of Barkley's prime trying to find another franchise QB that they will likely have to trade up for. I hope the Giants don't make the mistake of passing on a QB here.

RE: RE: RE: RE: We picked a great year to be dreadful. Jay on the Island : 12/18/2017 8:27 pm : link

Was Goff or Wentz sure things? Just because the Giants take a QB in the first round doesn't mean Eli is a goner. Actually I think that Eli will certainly be back next season and that the Giants will use a 1st round pick on either Darnold, Rosen, or Allen. Only Rosen is ready to start next season but he would still be better off sitting and learning behind a veteran like Eli. In comment 13746194 WillVAB said:Was Goff or Wentz sure things? Just because the Giants take a QB in the first round doesn't mean Eli is a goner. Actually I think that Eli will certainly be back next season and that the Giants will use a 1st round pick on either Darnold, Rosen, or Allen. Only Rosen is ready to start next season but he would still be better off sitting and learning behind a veteran like Eli.

RE: Darnold Vanzetti : 12/18/2017 9:13 pm : link

Quote: Is a complete turnover machine. Don't we already have one of those at QB? Love Eli for his two playoff runs, the other 14 years led countless turnovers, int's & fumbles. I honestly do not want Darnold solely because his turnover prone. Turnover prone is not Elite at the college level in my opinion.



The fumbles bother me. Especially since he was barely touched on some of them. That slide against UCLA was ugly.



But he does throw well rolling out, which is a huge plus in the NFL. I don't see him being a Rodgers/Wentz type who scrambles for a ton of first downs.But he is enough of a threat so that pass rushers have to stay in their lanes.



One of the big problems with the Giants is that the DL are free to do whatever stunts or moves they like because Eli is not going to run. This OL would look better with a more mobile QB because pass rushers would have to stay in their lanes. In comment 13745867 NYG007 said:The fumbles bother me. Especially since he was barely touched on some of them. That slide against UCLA was ugly.But he does throw well rolling out, which is a huge plus in the NFL. I don't see him being a Rodgers/Wentz type who scrambles for a ton of first downs.But he is enough of a threat so that pass rushers have to stay in their lanes.One of the big problems with the Giants is that the DL are free to do whatever stunts or moves they like because Eli is not going to run. This OL would look better with a more mobile QB because pass rushers would have to stay in their lanes.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: We picked a great year to be dreadful. WillVAB : 12/18/2017 10:48 pm : link

Was Goff or Wentz sure things? Just because the Giants take a QB in the first round doesn't mean Eli is a goner. Actually I think that Eli will certainly be back next season and that the Giants will use a 1st round pick on either Darnold, Rosen, or Allen. Only Rosen is ready to start next season but he would still be better off sitting and learning behind a veteran like Eli.



There have been substantially more QB busts/underschievers than legitimate franchise QBs. None of these guys are locks — and like I said earlier, Eli is substantially better than the incumbent QB you typically see with teams drafting this high.



It’s a riskier proposition than the typical situation. If your QB is Osweiler/Semien, then you might as well roll the dice on a QB because you aren’t winning shit with those guys. Eli can still play and there’s cap considerations. Then there’s the second guessing by fans/media if you move on from Eli and he’s successful somewhere else.



Eli isn’t going to stick around if they draft a QB. Especially not after this year.



Like Terps said, there’s two options — go allin on a rebuild and go with a QB (releasing Eli) or trade down and build the trenches. In comment 13746832 Jay on the Island said:There have been substantially more QB busts/underschievers than legitimate franchise QBs. None of these guys are locks — and like I said earlier, Eli is substantially better than the incumbent QB you typically see with teams drafting this high.It’s a riskier proposition than the typical situation. If your QB is Osweiler/Semien, then you might as well roll the dice on a QB because you aren’t winning shit with those guys. Eli can still play and there’s cap considerations. Then there’s the second guessing by fans/media if you move on from Eli and he’s successful somewhere else.Eli isn’t going to stick around if they draft a QB. Especially not after this year.Like Terps said, there’s two options — go allin on a rebuild and go with a QB (releasing Eli) or trade down and build the trenches.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: We picked a great year to be dreadful. Gatorade Dunk : 12/18/2017 11:40 pm : link

Was Goff or Wentz sure things? Just because the Giants take a QB in the first round doesn't mean Eli is a goner. Actually I think that Eli will certainly be back next season and that the Giants will use a 1st round pick on either Darnold, Rosen, or Allen. Only Rosen is ready to start next season but he would still be better off sitting and learning behind a veteran like Eli.







There have been substantially more QB busts/underschievers than legitimate franchise QBs. None of these guys are locks — and like I said earlier, Eli is substantially better than the incumbent QB you typically see with teams drafting this high.



It’s a riskier proposition than the typical situation. If your QB is Osweiler/Semien, then you might as well roll the dice on a QB because you aren’t winning shit with those guys. Eli can still play and there’s cap considerations. Then there’s the second guessing by fans/media if you move on from Eli and he’s successful somewhere else.



Eli isn’t going to stick around if they draft a QB. Especially not after this year.



Like Terps said, there’s two options — go allin on a rebuild and go with a QB (releasing Eli) or trade down and build the trenches.

Eli doesn't seem like the type to pull a Kerry Collins Ten Ton Hammer : 12:33 am : link and demand to be let go if they draft a QB. But if he does choose to do that, that's on him. That's a highly selfish move by him, but I get the sense that many fans here would take his side even at the expense of the team.

I've seen Rosen in person a half dozen times Nitro : 12:57 am : link I don't think he's got it.

RE: RE: WillVAB JonC : 7:57 am : link

I couldn't agree more. If there was a Julius Peppers/Calvin Johnson/Joe Thomas caliber prospect in the draft then I could support going with another position but the truth is there just isn't. Barkley is very talented but is he a better prospect than Gurley? If we take him over a QB and Webb isn't the answer then the Giants are going to waste most if not all of Barkley's prime trying to find another franchise QB that they will likely have to trade up for. I hope the Giants don't make the mistake of passing on a QB here.



I think that's the assumption many fans who don't want to draft a QB are making here, and I'd agree it's not looking like there will be that elite blue chip LT or DE to plug in as a cornerstone in order to fortify around Eli. All drafts and prospects are not created equal, it appears the value in this crop will be the QBs. In comment 13746824 Jay on the Island said:I think that's the assumption many fans who don't want to draft a QB are making here, and I'd agree it's not looking like there will be that elite blue chip LT or DE to plug in as a cornerstone in order to fortify around Eli. All drafts and prospects are not created equal, it appears the value in this crop will be the QBs.

Darnold reminds.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:39 am : link me a lot of Matthew Stafford. I think many here would line up to have Stafford. I'm not one of them.



From what I've seen, I prefer Rosen over Darnold, but I'm sort of with Go Terps on this - Jackson in the best of the bunch.



I wouldn't mind trading out of that position, get one of the QB's lower in the 1st and have a couple extra picks to play with.

RE: Darnold reminds.. Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 9:15 am : link

Quote: me a lot of Matthew Stafford. I think many here would line up to have Stafford. I'm not one of them.



From what I've seen, I prefer Rosen over Darnold, but I'm sort of with Go Terps on this - Jackson in the best of the bunch.



I wouldn't mind trading out of that position, get one of the QB's lower in the 1st and have a couple extra picks to play with.



I seem to be the only one who sees Roethlisberger but with a slightly weaker arm.



If they don't have a gut feeling on either QB, they should take Chubb and be done with it. They need a pass rusher desperately. In comment 13747086 FatMan in Charlotte said:I seem to be the only one who sees Roethlisberger but with a slightly weaker arm.If they don't have a gut feeling on either QB, they should take Chubb and be done with it. They need a pass rusher desperately.

RE: Eli doesn't seem like the type to pull a Kerry Collins mdc1 : 9:24 am : link

Quote: and demand to be let go if they draft a QB. But if he does choose to do that, that's on him. That's a highly selfish move by him, but I get the sense that many fans here would take his side even at the expense of the team.



Amazing how life sometimes returns the favor or how something worked to your advantage early, then later works to someone else's advantage Warner -> Eli Eli -> someone else



RE: I read Darnold is threatening mdc1 : 9:26 am : link

Quote: to stay in school if Cleveland wants him so it may be a moot point. As for Mayfield, he has the most accurate arm by a long shot (70 percent is off the chart), mobile, plays big in clutch situations, is a fierce competitor (maybe he will deflate a football some day!) eats drinks and sleeps football, and his teammates love him. Let's see how he does in the playoffs before writing him off. I don't agree that he can't become a franchise QB a year (or two) after being with Eli, who will certainly coach/mentor him on New York and the dealing with the media.



Can you imagine if he is ranked top then stays in school, then Rosen does? The league needs to come up with some type of QB drafting rule especially for Cleveland. It has gotten to the point of absurdity with Cleveland in which it has almost become ceremonial that they take a QB. Haven't they tried enough QBs? And ruined their careers? In comment 13745917 greatgrandpa said:Can you imagine if he is ranked top then stays in school, then Rosen does? The league needs to come up with some type of QB drafting rule especially for Cleveland. It has gotten to the point of absurdity with Cleveland in which it has almost become ceremonial that they take a QB. Haven't they tried enough QBs? And ruined their careers?

... Dodge : 9:28 am : link My irrational reasoning for not wanting Darnold is that he's from USC.

RE: RE: I read Darnold is threatening shockeyisthebest8056 : 10:57 am : link

Quote:

Can you imagine if he is ranked top then stays in school, then Rosen does? The league needs to come up with some type of QB drafting rule especially for Cleveland. It has gotten to the point of absurdity with Cleveland in which it has almost become ceremonial that they take a QB. Haven't they tried enough QBs? And ruined their careers?



They're in the midst of ruining Deshone Kizer's career already. Anyone with a brain knew that Kizer needed to sit on the bench for a minimum of a year, yet because the Browns are such a shitty organization, he looks like their best QB option and they throw him on the field. Now Hue Jackson is saying he isn't sure if Kizer will ever get it.



Everyone knows it takes several years for most QB's to develop Canton : 11:03 am : link Cleveland doesn't give them the chance. They want instafnt gratiication.