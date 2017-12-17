Why does it Seem People Didn't Notice the Offensive change? FatMan in Charlotte : 12/17/2017 10:22 pm I thought I'd see threads today talking about with a full week of practices post-McAdoo that more vertical plays were integrated in and we saw the results.



I thought we'd see mention that we threw more 20+ yard passes today than any other game since 2015.



I expected to see discussion that this game pretty much put a spotlight on the weaknesses of Mac's system and that just putting in a few more diverse running plays and downfield routes that we looked like an actual NFL offense.



Instead, there seemed to be a lot of acting as if this was just an anomaly that little had changed. This was the first time the offense scored more than 25 points since the November 6th Eagle game last year. We scored 27 points against the Browns but JPP had a TD.



There was a significant difference in the design of the offense, which resembled more of TC's offense than Mac's.



Have we gotten to the point that even when things are pretty evident, we don't pick up on them because of particular agendas? Seems odd to me.





RE: Thegreatfulhead Thegratefulhead : 12/18/2017 12:16 pm : link

Quote: you are not wrong in much of your position:



One game does not mean anything. I remember Dave Brown putting 45 points up on the Saints in 95. In fact, its been maintained by much of the crowd that wants a change of quarterback that Eli will still be able to have good games, but one out of every three is not consistent enough.



I do think FMiC point is valid though. The gameplan at least looked better and more functional. Less predictable.



Of course, they did go over 300 yards passing with Mac in Philly. So yes, a lot more data is needed.



Hassan, I love Eli. I hope to hell Eli wins a Superbowl with us and that everything that has happened to Eli the last 5 years, all of it is circumstantial, the Giants blew it for Eli. They surrounded him with shit. Not only that, but that Eli defies the entire history of aging QBs, and instead, he will perform like the extremely few outliers at his position at his age.



Normally, I would not come out so strong against people making outlandish claims on a fan board. Not only are these people making these emotional assumptions they are also insisting those of us using the facts "just Hate Eli" and are finding reasons to ignore the facts...no...I just can't let that slide. In comment 13746104 hassan said:Hassan, I love Eli. I hope to hell Eli wins a Superbowl with us and that everything that has happened to Eli the last 5 years, all of it is circumstantial, the Giants blew it for Eli. They surrounded him with shit. Not only that, but that Eli defies the entire history of aging QBs, and instead, he will perform like the extremely few outliers at his position at his age.Normally, I would not come out so strong against people making outlandish claims on a fan board. Not only are these people making these emotional assumptions they are also insisting those of us using the facts "just Hate Eli" and are finding reasons to ignore the facts...no...I just can't let that slide.

RE: Let's not make him older than he is Gatorade Dunk : 12/18/2017 12:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13745842 PhilSimms15 said:





Quote:





he will be turning 38 next season







He will be 37 January 3.

And before a single playoff game is played next season, Eli will turn 38. PS15's statement is accurate. Eli will be turning 38 next season. At the very end of the season, of course, but still. Let's not make him younger than he is, either. In comment 13745992 RinR said:And before a single playoff game is played next season, Eli will turn 38. PS15's statement is accurate. Eli will be turning 38 next season. At the very end of the season, of course, but still. Let's not make him younger than he is, either.

RE: RE: This simply isn't true.. Thegratefulhead : 12/18/2017 12:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13745988 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:













It was opened up by deep routes, not passes. Instead of flooding an area, there was a deep route pulling the safety help away. That's something you just didn't see often with Mac.



The execution part still has to happen, and the Eagles D didn't adjust, but to make it sound like all things remained equal and we simply made the throw, catch and run is disingenuous. There were a significant increase in vertical routes and plays.







There was no deep route specifically on the King slant TD. In addition, if the Eagles were so threatened by previous deep routes they'd seen, why have 10 of their defenders within 5 yards of the LOS while playing tight man across the field? Heck, the Giants were in shotgun with 11 personnel. I'm not saying there haven't been changes to the offense, but the 2 most successful plays yesterday IMO aren't evidence of those changes. Our 3 longest passing plays of this dreadful 2017 season are against the same exact team on passes that traveled 11 or fewer yards beyond the LOS. I think we need a larger sample size (against different defenses) before we attribute yesterday's success solely to a change in play-calling or play design. Maybe in 2 weeks we'll be able to do that, but I don't think yesterday's game is sufficient proof of that. Yep In comment 13746123 shockeyisthebest8056 said:Yep

Give Eli a legitimate run game Bluesbreaker : 12/18/2017 12:23 pm : link with a back that can break off long runs and take it to the house not one team in the NFL worries about our run game

Gallman is a scrappy back and did a good job yesterday

but we still need a stud downhill runner or a break away

talent to give Eli a play action pass game not gonna

win many games putting it up 57 times .

Nobody has commented much about the pass pro.. Racer : 12/18/2017 12:23 pm : link ...being noticably better which is a complete head scratcher against that front with these O-linemen.

Thegreatfulhead hassan : 12/18/2017 12:24 pm : link I dont disagree one bit with what you said. There is appreciation for Eli, then their is the maniacal rabid pro Eli crowd that is really almost ruining the board now a days.



RE: Nobody has commented much about the pass pro.. arcarsenal : 12/18/2017 12:25 pm : link

Quote: ...being noticably better which is a complete head scratcher against that front with these O-linemen.



We're using heavier sets and incorporating Ellison a lot more than McAdoo was early in the season.



I can't stress enough how bad a job McAdoo actually did this year. In comment 13746144 Racer said:We're using heavier sets and incorporating Ellison a lot more than McAdoo was early in the season.I can't stress enough how bad a job McAdoo actually did this year.

RE: Nobody has commented much about the pass pro.. ajr2456 : 12/18/2017 12:26 pm : link

Quote: ...being noticably better which is a complete head scratcher against that front with these O-linemen.



I mentioned that above and it got turned into a why do you hate Eli take. In comment 13746144 Racer said:I mentioned that above and it got turned into a why do you hate Eli take.

Are.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/18/2017 12:28 pm : link



Quote: C'mon, just stop, I am embarrassed for you.

Thegratefulhead : 11:54 am : link : reply

It is discouraging that there are people with so little intellect that they come to this board and use one game as real evidence of ANYTHING, then make assumptions and conclusions about how a 2 billion dollar franchise should handle their future. Intelligent people do not do that. That is the fucking truth, no matter how much that pill sucks for you to swallow.



You may turn out correct, it is unlikely, but if you are basing your conclusion that “Eli is fine” based on yesterday, you are premature at best.



If you read my posts here and the takeaway was simply "Eli is fine", then you are much more moronic than you come across - and that's really difficult to do.



My point is that, given an extra week of prep, post-McAdoo, that we integrated more vertical plays and an approach that removed a fair portion of Mac's influence, whether it was the formations used or the play designs, and we saw a positive result.



There's really no use for posters who extrapolate a message that isn't explicitly implied - and keep doing it thread after thread to push their own agenda. Now it has spilled over to one of my threads. you fucking kidding me??If you read my posts here and the takeaway was simply "Eli is fine", then you are much more moronic than you come across - and that's really difficult to do.My point is that, given an extra week of prep, post-McAdoo, that we integrated more vertical plays and an approach that removed a fair portion of Mac's influence, whether it was the formations used or the play designs, and we saw a positive result.There's really no use for posters who extrapolate a message that isn't explicitly implied - and keep doing it thread after thread to push their own agenda. Now it has spilled over to one of my threads.

FMIC hassan : 12/18/2017 12:30 pm : link greatfulhead's comments may or may not be directed at you (cant say), but hes not wrong to point out that many here are doing that on this thread and elsewhere.....

And my experience hassan : 12/18/2017 12:32 pm : link is that FMIC, while sometimes gruff and opinionated, is not unfair or blinded by emotions regarding individual players.....

hassan.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/18/2017 12:33 pm : link the whether Eli sucks, is great or just an average guy comments are all over the board.



My point is if he read my opening and thought to himself, "Eli is fine", then I've either made a really shitty point, or he's got blinders on looking for it. Since nearly every thread he's on he's bashing people for saying Eli isn't toast, I'll go with the latter.



He's the type of poster that when he says he's embarrassed for me, I take it as a compliment.

RE: FMIC Matt M. : 12/18/2017 12:43 pm : link

Quote: yes, I agree that people were fixated on the usual dumb discussion around here around Eli or draft picks.



The truth is having a gameplan that was not predictable and telegraphed was refreshing. They attacked more levels of the d even if many passes were of the crossing variety and short, but it opened things up.



Most results in the NFL are due to coaching quality, not talent deficiencies. Look at Minnesota. Mediocre talent on offense, but a good gameplan and coaching makes all the difference in the world. One thing to keep in mind, at least from what I heard in the first half radio broadcast, the Eagles were dialing up pressure and playing a single high safety. This is very different than the various 2-deep schemes teams have been employing against us. That may be a factor that is worth seeing next week, when I expect more 2 deep looks again. In comment 13746052 hassan said:One thing to keep in mind, at least from what I heard in the first half radio broadcast, the Eagles were dialing up pressure and playing a single high safety. This is very different than the various 2-deep schemes teams have been employing against us. That may be a factor that is worth seeing next week, when I expect more 2 deep looks again.

RE: To be fair... Ten Ton Hammer : 12/18/2017 12:47 pm : link

Quote:



The more evidence we see, the more a post above rings true - Mac seemed to design an offense maximizing Eli's weaknesses instead of his strengths and seems to have hamstrung the entire unit as a result of it.



It's a separate discussion than this, but that type of game planning is a trade-off. If we're saying Eli's better at deep passing than short passing, then yes, I agree and everyone should agree. But we have years of data of Eli turning the ball over at an unacceptable rate doing it that way. He was never really able to protect the ball while playing that downfield type of game.



It's also pretty clear that McAdoo's offense was too conservative against this, but I can somewhat understand not trusting your offensive line to support long-developing plays when they never really proved that they can (and still haven't). In comment 13745738 FatMan in Charlotte said:It's a separate discussion than this, but that type of game planning is a trade-off. If we're saying Eli's better at deep passing than short passing, then yes, I agree and everyone should agree. But we have years of data of Eli turning the ball over at an unacceptable rate doing it that way. He was never really able to protect the ball while playing that downfield type of game.It's also pretty clear that McAdoo's offense was too conservative against this, but I can somewhat understand not trusting your offensive line to support long-developing plays when they never really proved that they can (and still haven't).

RE: hassan.. Bill L : 12/18/2017 12:51 pm : link

Quote: the whether Eli sucks, is great or just an average guy comments are all over the board.



My point is if he read my opening and thought to himself, "Eli is fine", then I've either made a really shitty point, or he's got blinders on looking for it. Since nearly every thread he's on he's bashing people for saying Eli isn't toast, I'll go with the latter.



He's the type of poster that when he says he's embarrassed for me, I take it as a compliment. I think I'm alone in my group. I'm not in the "he sucks, he's great, he's average" groups. I'm in the (only correct) group that believes nobody really knows nor has the foundation to know. Won't know, until the fix the surrounding pieces. Yesterday could be a glimpse or it could be an aberration. The haters are correct in that one game doesn't prove anything. Nobody really knows. It's really age versus all the other components that go into making a successful offense, but age is an individual-specific variable (at least performance at a given age is). Much, or all, of the arguments lies in merely emotion-driven speculation on all sides. In comment 13746158 FatMan in Charlotte said:I think I'm alone in my group. I'm not in the "he sucks, he's great, he's average" groups. I'm in the (only correct) group that believes nobody really knows nor has the foundation to know. Won't know, until the fix the surrounding pieces. Yesterday could be a glimpse or it could be an aberration. The haters are correct in that one game doesn't prove anything. Nobody really knows. It's really age versus all the other components that go into making a successful offense, but age is an individual-specific variable (at least performance at a given age is). Much, or all, of the arguments lies in merely emotion-driven speculation on all sides.

It should be apparent to all fans steve in ky : 12/18/2017 12:52 pm : link that for whatever reasons McAdoo's game plans were limiting this teams offense, and now even with the same offense in place but with a different mindset of how to attack the opponent defense this offense isn't a bad as it has performed to date.



Just imagine how much better even they could have done if this weeks staff had the opening day roster available to them.



It was readily apparent HomerJones45 : 12/18/2017 12:57 pm : link but let's see it the next couple of weeks to determine whether its a trend or a one-off.

RE: RE: Let's not make him older than he is RinR : 12/18/2017 1:01 pm : link

Quote: And before a single playoff game is played next season, Eli will turn 38.



So he'll turn 38 after the season is over and quite possibly not make the playoffs but ok. In comment 13746133 Gatorade Dunk said:So he'll turn 38 after the season is over and quite possibly not make the playoffs but ok.

RE: RE: To be fair... Matt M. : 12/18/2017 1:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13745738 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:









The more evidence we see, the more a post above rings true - Mac seemed to design an offense maximizing Eli's weaknesses instead of his strengths and seems to have hamstrung the entire unit as a result of it.







It's a separate discussion than this, but that type of game planning is a trade-off. If we're saying Eli's better at deep passing than short passing, then yes, I agree and everyone should agree. But we have years of data of Eli turning the ball over at an unacceptable rate doing it that way. He was never really able to protect the ball while playing that downfield type of game.



It's also pretty clear that McAdoo's offense was too conservative against this, but I can somewhat understand not trusting your offensive line to support long-developing plays when they never really proved that they can (and still haven't). You're missing the point. More deep shots was not the only difference. They still ran a lot of slants and outs, for example. However, the slants they ran were a few yards deeper and had more complimentary routes to open the middle more. Likewise, the outs were accompanied by more legal picks and other complimentary routes. The gameplan, play design, and playcalling all had much more of purpose yesterday than they've had in 2 seasons. In comment 13746170 Ten Ton Hammer said:You're missing the point. More deep shots was not the only difference. They still ran a lot of slants and outs, for example. However, the slants they ran were a few yards deeper and had more complimentary routes to open the middle more. Likewise, the outs were accompanied by more legal picks and other complimentary routes. The gameplan, play design, and playcalling all had much more of purpose yesterday than they've had in 2 seasons.

It's not Eli that sucks its You Fatman Elite Mobster #32 : 12/18/2017 1:13 pm : link What the hell is a Smarmy dig?



Eli played better because he has finally been made aware That protecting the WR is included in the job description. He has been throwing with more accurately. He still had a few high passes, where he almost set up guys for hits.



Overall he had 3 TDs and was aware of what he was required to do.

Case in point, there was a pass the Eagles QB threw that got his WR blown up, he immediately patted his chess and told him sorry, that was his fault for throwing, a pass that exposed him like that.



Eli is playing better and in watching other QB's in the league, Eli is now executing normally with good and bad plays during the entirety of the game.



McAdoo had been holding the offense back, it was apparent with this diversified performance.



I think Gallman is going to have a breakout game. There was also a few plays when Flowers went out when we finally appreciated him for his effort. He is the anchor the line now. Right Flowers is the Best of our lineman.

RE: RE: RE: Let's not make him older than he is Gatorade Dunk : 12/18/2017 1:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13746133 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





And before a single playoff game is played next season, Eli will turn 38.







So he'll turn 38 after the season is over and quite possibly not make the playoffs but ok.

He turns 38 four days after the regular season finale next year. That's really the hill you want to die on? In comment 13746193 RinR said:He turns 38 four days after the regular season finale next year. That's really the hill you want to die on?

Can't tell if serious or not RinR : 12/18/2017 1:29 pm : link

Quote:

He turns 38 four days after the regular season finale next year. That's really the hill you want to die on?



Lol, you're the one splitting hairs over when he turns 38 but whatever dude. I'm done with this silly back and forth. In comment 13746214 Gatorade Dunk said:Lol, you're the one splitting hairs over when he turns 38 but whatever dude. I'm done with this silly back and forth.

RE: It's not Eli that sucks its You Fatman Matt M. : 12/18/2017 1:42 pm : link

Quote: What the hell is a Smarmy dig?



Eli played better because he has finally been made aware That protecting the WR is included in the job description. He has been throwing with more accurately. He still had a few high passes, where he almost set up guys for hits.



Overall he had 3 TDs and was aware of what he was required to do.

Case in point, there was a pass the Eagles QB threw that got his WR blown up, he immediately patted his chess and told him sorry, that was his fault for throwing, a pass that exposed him like that.



Eli is playing better and in watching other QB's in the league, Eli is now executing normally with good and bad plays during the entirety of the game.



McAdoo had been holding the offense back, it was apparent with this diversified performance.



I think Gallman is going to have a breakout game. There was also a few plays when Flowers went out when we finally appreciated him for his effort. He is the anchor the line now. Right Flowers is the Best of our lineman. I do't think for one second yesterday's performance was a sudden recognition by Eli of his responsibilities as a QB or more focus on accuracy. He's been the same QB. The problem has been for almost 2 full seasons we were asking him to go through his progressions less, throw much shorter passes, and execute very poorly designed plays with no continuity from play to play. This week the gameplan and playcalling were on a whole new level from anything we saw since McAdoo became HC. In comment 13746212 Elite Mobster #32 said:I do't think for one second yesterday's performance was a sudden recognition by Eli of his responsibilities as a QB or more focus on accuracy. He's been the same QB. The problem has been for almost 2 full seasons we were asking him to go through his progressions less, throw much shorter passes, and execute very poorly designed plays with no continuity from play to play. This week the gameplan and playcalling were on a whole new level from anything we saw since McAdoo became HC.

RE: hassan.. Thegratefulhead : 12/18/2017 1:46 pm : link

Quote: the whether Eli sucks, is great or just an average guy comments are all over the board.



My point is if he read my opening and thought to himself, "Eli is fine", then I've either made a really shitty point, or he's got blinders on looking for it. Since nearly every thread he's on he's bashing people for saying Eli isn't toast, I'll go with the latter.



He's the type of poster that when he says he's embarrassed for me, I take it as a compliment.

This thread has gone on long enough that I am speaking to more than just you. I am speaking to a large swath of people. To your OP, much of the reasoning still applies. I think yesterday is meaningless unless we see more the same. By the reasoning in the OP the offense should even better next week. I a think it is foolish to suggest that at this point and pinning it on the changes to the offense when very short passes were turned into look touchdowns is shaky reasoning. I would submit that



"Have we gotten to the point that even when things are pretty evident, we don't pick up on them because of particular agendas?"



is you forcing the result of one game to fit your particular agenda infinitely more likely than the reverse. Pretty evident? because of one fucking game that included 2 short passes that turned into LONG touchdowns...Yes, I am embarrassed for you, even if you turn out correct we have not seen enough yet to make your claims reasonable.

In comment 13746158 FatMan in Charlotte said:This thread has gone on long enough that I am speaking to more than just you. I am speaking to a large swath of people. To your OP, much of the reasoning still applies. I think yesterday is meaningless unless we see more the same. By the reasoning in the OP the offense should even better next week. I a think it is foolish to suggest that at this point and pinning it on the changes to the offense when very short passes were turned into look touchdowns is shaky reasoning. I would submit that"Have we gotten to the point that even when things are pretty evident, we don't pick up on them because of particular agendas?"is you forcing the result of one game to fit your particular agenda infinitely more likely than the reverse. Pretty evident? because of one fucking game that included 2 short passes that turned into LONG touchdowns...Yes, I am embarrassed for you, even if you turn out correct we have not seen enough yet to make your claims reasonable.

Imagine if Geno Thegratefulhead : 12/18/2017 2:06 pm : link Had a similar passing day to what Eli had yesterday that included 2 long touchdowns on short passes. What you have said to anyone who used that as a defense of McAdoo? You have said and rightfully so "hold on a minute" I am saying using the last 5 years of data we have on Eli is most statistically relevant way to make predictions about his future performance. Based on his age it is extremely reasonable to suggest he will decline further. So yes, I will bash anyone who thinks that is unreasonable position to take. It's not Eli, it's the OL, lack of running game, the system.



The cherry on top of all this that Eli is not playing like he is worth 22 million a year in a salary cap league and he will be midway though his 37th year at the start of next season. He has not played that well for much of the last 30 games. I am good with you all hoping Eli can still be the guy. Just don't act like anyone who thinks otherwise in an idiot or stretching the facts to fit a narrative. That shit is all on you.





RE: Give Eli a legitimate run game MarineMan : 12/18/2017 2:20 pm : link Eli was at his best when he had a legitimate running game. There hasn't been a legit running game since 2012. They went out and got D. Wilson from VaTech and he didn't last. If they are going to keep Eli go out and sure a few pieces on the OLine and get that RB that will be a threat. A featured back and Gallman can back him up.

RE: RE: RE: To be fair... Ten Ton Hammer : 12/18/2017 3:25 pm : link

Quote:

You're missing the point. More deep shots was not the only difference. They still ran a lot of slants and outs, for example. However, the slants they ran were a few yards deeper and had more complimentary routes to open the middle more. Likewise, the outs were accompanied by more legal picks and other complimentary routes. The gameplan, play design, and playcalling all had much more of purpose yesterday than they've had in 2 seasons.



If that's what you're saying OP is trying to point out, then it's a bit ridiculous to question why people aren't seeing it. Subtle changes in route depth are not something quantifiable by watching the game on tv. In comment 13746196 Matt M. said:If that's what you're saying OP is trying to point out, then it's a bit ridiculous to question why people aren't seeing it. Subtle changes in route depth are not something quantifiable by watching the game on tv.

Bill.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/18/2017 3:44 pm : link



Quote: I think I'm alone in my group. I'm not in the "he sucks, he's great, he's average" groups. I'm in the (only correct) group that believes nobody really knows nor has the foundation to know. Won't know, until the fix the surrounding pieces. Yesterday could be a glimpse or it could be an aberration. The haters are correct in that one game doesn't prove anything. Nobody really knows. It's really age versus all the other components that go into making a successful offense, but age is an individual-specific variable (at least performance at a given age is). Much, or all, of the arguments lies in merely emotion-driven speculation on all sides.



I personally don't see a decline in Eli's physical skills. I've seen a regression in him bailing on plays and what he's done in the face of pressure or perceived pressure, so I don't think it is easy to evaluate where he is right now.



I agree with what Greg Cosell said. Eli needs complimentary pieces and specifics conditions to succeed. It isn't really a negative - it is the same for all but the very best QB's, but it just goes to point out how hard it is to say where eli is in the aging process. this is my take as well:I personally don't see a decline in Eli's physical skills. I've seen a regression in him bailing on plays and what he's done in the face of pressure or perceived pressure, so I don't think it is easy to evaluate where he is right now.I agree with what Greg Cosell said. Eli needs complimentary pieces and specifics conditions to succeed. It isn't really a negative - it is the same for all but the very best QB's, but it just goes to point out how hard it is to say where eli is in the aging process.

LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/18/2017 3:49 pm : link Quote: is you forcing the result of one game to fit your particular agenda infinitely more likely than the reverse. Pretty evident? because of one fucking game that included 2 short passes that turned into LONG touchdowns...Yes, I am embarrassed for you, even if you turn out correct we have not seen enough yet to make your claims reasonable.



Man, you're a piece of fucking work. You're embarrassed for me but can't even figure out what the fuck this thread is about.



Here's a clue - it isn't about Eli. And if it is about any agenda - it is about highlighting yet another example of where Mac completely failed this team.



And for the hell of me, I don't know what you are expecting to "turn out correct". I wasn't talking about some trend to watch. I''m specifically pointing out that yesterday was an example of how integrating more vertical elements back into the offense resulted in success. No claims about future performance were made - my claim was that I was surprised nobody really picked up on the fact that we were watching a significantly different offense, not by results, but by formations, route construction and playcalling. Man, you're a piece of fucking work. You're embarrassed for me but can't even figure out what the fuck this thread is about.Here's a clue - it isn't about Eli. And if it is about any agenda - it is about highlighting yet another example of where Mac completely failed this team.And for the hell of me, I don't know what you are expecting to "turn out correct". I wasn't talking about some trend to watch. I''m specifically pointing out that yesterday was an example of how integrating more vertical elements back into the offense resulted in success. No claims about future performance were made - my claim was that I was surprised nobody really picked up on the fact that we were watching a significantly different offense, not by results, but by formations, route construction and playcalling.

This Thegratefulhead : 12/18/2017 4:11 pm : link "Instead, there seemed to be a lot of acting as if this was just an anomaly that little had changed. This was the first time the offense scored more than 25 points since the November 6th Eagle game last year. We scored 27 points against the Browns but JPP had a TD.



There was a significant difference in the design of the offense, which resembled more of TC's offense than Mac's.



Have we gotten to the point that even when things are pretty evident, we don't pick up on them because of particular agendas? Seems odd to me." I feel the same way about you. It is this, yesterday is the anomaly until they do it more. If you are right, next week they will be even better. If they shit the bed next week, yesterday by definition will be the anomaly. OMG something happened for the first time in almost 2 years and it is because McAdoo is gone, you can't see what is right front of your face because of your agenda. NO!!!! For fucks sake man. MORE DATA NEEDED is needed, there were 2 short passes that turned into LONG TDs. That is my mother fucking point. How obtuse can you possibly be?

Without reading the thread beyond the OP... Slade : 12/18/2017 4:15 pm : link Because Eli can put up 400+ throwing to practice squad fodder with an actual thoughtful game plan and haters who want to make Eli the problem have nothing to say...



Plus, this isn't the place it used to be for good football discussion... Jussayin.

I can.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/18/2017 4:19 pm : link be really fucking obtuse when dealing with somebody who has horrendous reading comprehension.



More data is not fucking needed to say that we ran a different offense YESTERDAY. The game already happened and we incorporated a lot of different elements that we hadn't under Mac.



I'm not sure why I have to explain that I'm not talking about future production. Hell, Spags probably won't even be the coach. My point is that we ran different plays and used different formations and it worked.



Look at the fucking OP - "Why Does it Seem that People Didn't Notice the Offensive Change"?



Pretty fucking straightforward - yet it is me who is obtuse?? Fuck off.

For all the change... Giants34 : 12/18/2017 4:32 pm : link We scored six points in the second half. And that came on a drive that was extended on a boneheaded encroachment penalty after the Eagles had stopped the Giants, and the Giants were set to punt. In addition, while the Giants did drive down the field and were close to taking the lead towards the end of the game, that only came after the Eagles dropped a gimme pick six.



Just saying that basically, from the early portion of the second quarter, the Eagles made adjustments and largely shut down the Giants' offense. I suspect the Cardinals will be ready for the up tempo attack the Giants will bring into AZ. Frankly, I am amazed the Eagles looked so unprepared to play yesterday.

Which does begs the question... Sarcastic Sam : 12/18/2017 5:03 pm : link How did the New York Football Giants organization.... from the owner down.... not realize that Benjamin McAdoo was in over his head. He was running the offense for 2 years. How did no one recognize that he couldn't make an adjustment, couldn't manage players, couldn't call creative plays?



Even if Coughlin had a major hand in McAdoo's OCship, it should have been apparent that McAdoo was no boy wonder. What happened?

RE: I can.. shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/18/2017 5:37 pm : link

Quote: My point is that we ran different plays and used different formations and it worked.



I'm just a bit skeptical about the idea that much was changed. Let's look at the 1st Tavarres King TD yesterday and Odell's 1st TD from week 3 against the Eagles.



- Almost the exact same area of the field.

- Exact same personnel grouping.

- Exact same formation, except flipped (King on weak side versus Odell on strong side, both to Eli's right).

- Exact same route (sluggo).

- Both plays result in TDs.

- They both scored on the exact same defender (Jalen Mills).



Literally the only difference in these plays is the adjustment made to the Eagles looking like they would blitz on the King TD (the TE and RB were kept in to block). I acknowledge that there were some changes, but I think it's been a bit overstated. I'm not sure why, but I'd guess the purpose of this is to exonerate Eli Manning of any blame for when the offense looked terrible while making Ben McAdoo the root of all evil. In comment 13746575 FatMan in Charlotte said:I'm just a bit skeptical about the idea that much was changed. Let's look at the 1st Tavarres King TD yesterday and Odell's 1st TD from week 3 against the Eagles.- Almost the exact same area of the field.- Exact same personnel grouping.- Exact same formation, except flipped (King on weak side versus Odell on strong side, both to Eli's right).- Exact same route (sluggo).- Both plays result in TDs.- They both scored on the exact same defender (Jalen Mills).Literally the only difference in these plays is the adjustment made to the Eagles looking like they would blitz on the King TD (the TE and RB were kept in to block). I acknowledge that there were some changes, but I think it's been a bit overstated. I'm not sure why, but I'd guess the purpose of this is to exonerate Eli Manning of any blame for when the offense looked terrible while making Ben McAdoo the root of all evil.

Eli said nothing was section125 : 12/18/2017 5:45 pm : link different during his press conference. Same plays, same offense, same way they played against the Eagles earlier in the year. He said same plays except for a couple tweaks they make each week anyway.



So IDK.....

RE: Eli said nothing was ajr2456 : 12/18/2017 6:14 pm : link

Quote: different during his press conference. Same plays, same offense, same way they played against the Eagles earlier in the year. He said same plays except for a couple tweaks they make each week anyway.



So IDK.....



He's such a quality employee he's clearly covering for management In comment 13746680 section125 said:He's such a quality employee he's clearly covering for management

Of course they didn't install a new offense steve in ky : 12/18/2017 6:16 pm : link and Eli is masterful at saying and doing the right thing so publicly throwing his old coach under the bus would be highly out of character. For years we have seen him time and time again shoulder the responsibility and never point fingers at receivers, linemen, coaches, etc, so why would anyone expect for him to all of a sudden now point out any differences and improvements of this staff minus McAdoo when game planning and implementing the offense?



It sure looked like the game plan and tempo was different this past week than when McAdoo was running things, even if they are still using the same (his) offense.







Its not some new offense hassan : 12/18/2017 7:10 pm : link but they adjusted and made some calls where the routes opened things up. Hopefully a sign of what the future will hold.



But regarding Eli and where he stands as a player, sorry Bill L and FMIC, I will respectfully disagree..........we can know he is somewhere in the average pile. The extremes here are mostly based in past accomplishment or frustration with the records and all in emotions but we have enough data to know Eli was a better than average player in the first half of his career and has been fairly mediocre the second. And we have seen that with a variety of circumstances.



Yesterday actually does not prove otherwise. 420+ yards, but on 57 attempts its a pedestrian ypa. And not a tremendous td ratio. Its like the story of Eli, great in aggregate ordinary in quality metrics.



All in all a good start and outstanding compared to the crap we have seen but when considered in context not some outstanding outing.











RE: Of course they didn't install a new offense ajr2456 : 12/18/2017 8:03 pm : link

Quote: and Eli is masterful at saying and doing the right thing so publicly throwing his old coach under the bus would be highly out of character. For years we have seen him time and time again shoulder the responsibility and never point fingers at receivers, linemen, coaches, etc, so why would anyone expect for him to all of a sudden now point out any differences and improvements of this staff minus McAdoo when game planning and implementing the offense?



It sure looked like the game plan and tempo was different this past week than when McAdoo was running things, even if they are still using the same (his) offense.







Cmon you seriously think he's lying? In comment 13746705 steve in ky said:Cmon you seriously think he's lying?

RE: RE: Of course they didn't install a new offense steve in ky : 12/18/2017 8:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13746705 steve in ky said:





Quote:





and Eli is masterful at saying and doing the right thing so publicly throwing his old coach under the bus would be highly out of character. For years we have seen him time and time again shoulder the responsibility and never point fingers at receivers, linemen, coaches, etc, so why would anyone expect for him to all of a sudden now point out any differences and improvements of this staff minus McAdoo when game planning and implementing the offense?



It sure looked like the game plan and tempo was different this past week than when McAdoo was running things, even if they are still using the same (his) offense.











Cmon you seriously think he's lying?



No he is being diplomatic just as he has been his entire career. In comment 13746807 ajr2456 said:No he is being diplomatic just as he has been his entire career.

I've never seen PEEJ : 12/18/2017 8:18 pm : link a TE-around with the Giants, EVER



Next it will be shovel passes and flea-flickers :)

RE: I've never seen Ten Ton Hammer : 12/18/2017 8:19 pm : link

Quote: a TE-around with the Giants, EVER



Next it will be shovel passes and flea-flickers :)



I can't think of any TEs in the league that can run that play. That was crazy. In comment 13746820 PEEJ said:I can't think of any TEs in the league that can run that play. That was crazy.

RE: RE: It's not Eli that sucks its You Fatman clatterbuck : 12/18/2017 8:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13746212 Elite Mobster #32 said:





Quote:





What the hell is a Smarmy dig?



Eli played better because he has finally been made aware That protecting the WR is included in the job description. He has been throwing with more accurately. He still had a few high passes, where he almost set up guys for hits.



Overall he had 3 TDs and was aware of what he was required to do.

Case in point, there was a pass the Eagles QB threw that got his WR blown up, he immediately patted his chess and told him sorry, that was his fault for throwing, a pass that exposed him like that.



Eli is playing better and in watching other QB's in the league, Eli is now executing normally with good and bad plays during the entirety of the game.



McAdoo had been holding the offense back, it was apparent with this diversified performance.



I think Gallman is going to have a breakout game. There was also a few plays when Flowers went out when we finally appreciated him for his effort. He is the anchor the line now. Right Flowers is the Best of our lineman.



I do't think for one second yesterday's performance was a sudden recognition by Eli of his responsibilities as a QB or more focus on accuracy. He's been the same QB. The problem has been for almost 2 full seasons we were asking him to go through his progressions less, throw much shorter passes, and execute very poorly designed plays with no continuity from play to play. This week the gameplan and playcalling were on a whole new level from anything we saw since McAdoo became HC.



Stating that Eli "has finally been made aware..." is breathtakingly condescending comment about a two-time SB MVP, a likely HoF QB and a one of the smartest and most aware players of his generation. You want to question his execution at times, fine, but to make a such a smarmy and ill-conceived statement about Mannining's football intelligence is ridiculous and, frankly, ignorant. From the moment he became head coach, McAdoo stubbornly insisted on designing an offense for Aaron Rodgers, not Eli Manning. His offensive design sucked. His game-planning sucked. And his play-calling sucked. he should have been fired before he tried to orchestrate the ascension of the great Geno Smith. Be that as it may, I'd posit that Manning "awareness" of everthing involved in playing quarterback in the NFL is pretty damn good and he doesn't need any help from the likes of us. In comment 13746267 Matt M. said:Stating that Eli "has finally been made aware..." is breathtakingly condescending comment about a two-time SB MVP, a likely HoF QB and a one of the smartest and most aware players of his generation. You want to question his execution at times, fine, but to make a such a smarmy and ill-conceived statement about Mannining's football intelligence is ridiculous and, frankly, ignorant. From the moment he became head coach, McAdoo stubbornly insisted on designing an offense for Aaron Rodgers, not Eli Manning. His offensive design sucked. His game-planning sucked. And his play-calling sucked. he should have been fired before he tried to orchestrate the ascension of the great Geno Smith. Be that as it may, I'd posit that Manning "awareness" of everthing involved in playing quarterback in the NFL is pretty damn good and he doesn't need any help from the likes of us.

It's bullshit Thegratefulhead : 12/18/2017 9:16 pm : link Do you watch the all 22? If you make a claim like the offense was substantially different you would be able to back it up with facts. IE the GIant ran x amount of plays that they normally do not run Also they took X deep shots and the prior average was y deep shots per game.



What really happened is the OP watched the game, found a narrative to support his assumption and wondered aloud why everyone else could not see what he saw. They were the ones not seeing the facts.



Even if the OP is correct and the offense changed substantially you cannot say that A caused B yet because you cannot be sure it wasn't just 2 two short passes that turned into long touchdowns. You need more than ONE FUCKING GAME.



It just fucking absurd to say the offense changed substantially without providing quantification as to how, or how much, everyone is just supposed to accept your expert analysis as dogma. Then the OP claims the only reason others cannot see it because they have an agenda.

well I guess we will find out mdc1 : 12/18/2017 9:36 pm : link this weekend if the trend continues or the past weekend performance was an outlier taking advantage of an Eagle defense that seems to be unraveling under Schwartz.



This wasn't deeper passing per se Joey in VA : 12/18/2017 9:43 pm : link It was not giving up on the DIG routes and the 15 yard outs that pull safeties to the edges. It created all kinds of room underneath, the playcalling was outstanding all day.