The Curious Case of Davis Webb DavidinBMNY : 12/18/2017 9:05 pm



https://www.sbnation.com/college-football/2017/10/28/16553176/baker-mayfield-texas-tech-transfer-oklahoma



As a graduate transfer Davis had multiple options - he was in the mix for Colorado but then things changed and he went to Cal. He took over for Goff once Goff went to the pro's. He would have started for either program.



https://www.foxsports.com/college-football/story/texas-tech-davis-webb-reveals-why-he-picked-cal-over-colorado-052216



Webb progressed during senior bowl week. The real key thing is to compare the before comments and then his game performance. This approach to the game endears him to coaches for sure!



https://www.si.com/mmqb/2017/01/27/nfl-draft-senior-bowl-quarterbacks-nathan-peterman-davis-webb-cooper-kupp-oj-howard-haason-reddick



So he goes from that to MVP of the game.



http://collegefootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2017/01/29/cals-davis-webb-shines-in-senior-bowl-victory



Then in the off-season on his own investment in time he does what we were begging players like Hart and Flowers to do. He goes and works with a Guru and his overall work ethic in itself is legendary. Manning-esque. He's even compared to Peyton in that respect.



https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nfl/draft/2017/04/25/california-quarterback-davis-webb-first-round-draft/100874240



On top of that he was elected captain of 2 different teams. 2!



In piecing all this together, one has to wonder is Davis Webb more then just your normal 3rd round pick or is Mike Glennon? At some point i hope he hets a shot - be it this year or in the future.

Webb was at Texas Tech with Baker and Mahomes. Webb took over for Baker and never relinquished the job back to him. Mahomes eventually took over the gig.As a graduate transfer Davis had multiple options - he was in the mix for Colorado but then things changed and he went to Cal. He took over for Goff once Goff went to the pro's. He would have started for either program.Webb progressed during senior bowl week. The real key thing is to compare the before comments and then his game performance. This approach to the game endears him to coaches for sure!So he goes from that to MVP of the game.Then in the off-season on his own investment in time he does what we were begging players like Hart and Flowers to do. He goes and works with a Guru and his overall work ethic in itself is legendary. Manning-esque. He's even compared to Peyton in that respect.On top of that he was elected captain of 2 different teams. 2!In piecing all this together, one has to wonder is Davis Webb more then just your normal 3rd round pick or is Mike Glennon? At some point i hope he hets a shot - be it this year or in the future.

he should play in the next two weeks spike : 12/18/2017 9:13 pm : link I dont kno w how he is not ready IF his work ethics are as advertised.





Agreed. DavidinBMNY : 12/18/2017 9:18 pm : link The Cardinals game is a game he should definitely start.



Eli played well and I think should get the final game, or at least he should get most of it.

I want to see Webb just as much as the next fan Peppers : 12/18/2017 9:26 pm : link But as I just said in another thread what are we really going to see in 2 games?





A AcidTest : 12/18/2017 9:33 pm : link new GM will probably draft his own QB.

RE: I want to see Webb just as much as the next fan adamg : 12/18/2017 9:33 pm : link

Quote: But as I just said in another thread what are we really going to see in 2 games?





The Pats and rest of the league saw enough of Garoppolo in two games to trade him for a high second round pick. In comment 13746886 Peppers said:The Pats and rest of the league saw enough of Garoppolo in two games to trade him for a high second round pick.

They need to get him Sneakers O'toole : 12/18/2017 9:33 pm : link Practicing with the offense, just throwing him into the fire is useless. They should have started practicing with him in October when it was clear we were toast

Webb was devoid of class re: Colorado BurberryManning : 12/18/2017 9:36 pm : link CU’s starting quarterback, Sefo Liufau, was recovering from lisfranc and the staff had decided to bring in a veteran grad transfer in order to ensure a proper recovery timeline. Davis Webb, an opportunist, committed to the team and recruited youngsters on behalf of the school, his pitch being that he’d be the starting quarterback. Webb gave plenty of warm and fuzzy interviews about how CU was the best fit for him and it was a dream come true to be a Buff. Then word came that Liufau was recovering faster than expected.



For their part, CU promised not to bring in any QB competition and did not push Sefo’s rehab process. However, grad transfers are not held to the same binding standard as incoming frosh- the school was legally committed to him but he was not legally bound to the school. Webb, after Spring Practices were complete and after having personally reaffirmed his commitment to the CU coaching staff, visited Cal and enrolled after having strung along CU and lied throughout the process.



Colorado would go on to win the PAC-12 North with Sefo leading the way while Webb’s Bears languished. CU’s Head Coach, Mike MacIntyre would go on to win Coach of the Year honors. Clearly Webb was not interested in winning. Webb is smart enough to make for a nice interview but he’s disloyal and is afraid of competition, having bailed from multiple schools after getting beat out or not having a clear path to start. I’m not sure that Webb’s actions as a 23 year old man demonstrate the character I’d look for in a future field general for the Giants.

I AcidTest : 12/18/2017 9:37 pm : link doubt he plays this year, except maybe in blow outs these last two weeks. Spags wants to win, and Eli gives him his best chance to do so. I agree we can't learn much by playing him now.

RE: RE: I want to see Webb just as much as the next fan Peppers : 12/18/2017 9:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13746886 Peppers said:





Quote:





But as I just said in another thread what are we really going to see in 2 games?









The Pats and rest of the league saw enough of Garoppolo in two games to trade him for a high second round pick.



Lol wow In comment 13746889 adamg said:Lol wow

Get serious...... Doomster : 12/18/2017 9:54 pm : link RE: I want to see Webb just as much as the next fan

adamg : 9:33 pm : link : reply

In comment 13746886 Peppers said:

Quote:

But as I just said in another thread what are we really going to see in 2 games?





The Pats and rest of the league saw enough of Garoppolo in two games to trade him for a high second round pick.





Jimmy G was on the roster for two years.....in his third year, that was when Brady was suspended, and JG was the starter in preseason games, and the first two games of the season....how in the world are the situations the same?

Two games is two games. It’s better than zero UberAlias : 12/18/2017 10:03 pm : link They should have started the process a long time ago. You can only control what you can control and right now that’s these last two games. And that’s still something.

Burberry - who cares? bluepepper : 12/18/2017 10:05 pm : link He wanted to play. Once it looked like he wouldn't play at Colorado he left for some place he would play. Simple. He had no obligation to waste his final year of eligibility as an unpaid backup for some coach who's hauling in 3 million a year and would leave on a dime himself if he got a better offer.



Webb won't Play...this year Rafflee : 12/18/2017 10:10 pm : link They carried Geno so that Webb could spend a full year building fundementals, and getting good at The 80% of the game that happens BEFORE a Ball is snapped. That's all he's done...he's barely played the offense.



Had he been #2 from the beginning, he'd have a shot--now? it's just not positive to put him on the field. It's not ONE BIT reflective of his eventual success.



I have a good feeling thyat Davis Webb is going to play in the league.



Sure, I want lugnut : 12/18/2017 11:10 pm : link to see Webb play just as much as anyone.



But whatever he shows shouldn't impact the Draft one iota. We will be in a great position re QB -- we are almost certainly taking a QB in Rd 1, and a very good one at that, and he will join another very highly regarded QB taken just the year before. Let those two duke it out for starter. We will be taking out insurance -- and probably getting a very good starter and a very good back-up, or someone who can be dealt -- not wasting a pick come April.

Agree with you Raff Jooch : 12/18/2017 11:17 pm : link At first I was of the mindset they should have played him or started working him in during practices at some point within the last 5 games. Now that we are where we are I wouldn't mind seeing him in there to get a glimpse but with the injuries and lower level of production on the line I'd be weary that he'd start getting happy feet.



I haven't been looking at the posts in awhile so forgive me if this has already been discussed but is there a possibility that we end up with the #2 pick but trade down to get a mid-late first round pick and a second 2nd-round pick this year, and a first round pick next year (to pair with our own)?



I personally, would much rather see the Giants stock up on a few draft picks, take the best guard or tackle with their first rounder (the traded one) this year, take the best of the other position (guard or tackle) with their first 2nd-rounder and then go with defense on their next 2nd-rounder (or Wide Receiver to replace Marshall).



Just kind of having an issue wrapping my head around the fact you take a kid in the 3rd round, don't touch him all year (understandably so because you have Eli) even though after the season was obviously going to be a wash you COULD have started working him in to see what you have with him. And after the season it looks like you're gonna take a QB with the 2nd pick in the draft. So one way or another you're gonna be throwing somebody in the fire at some point next year. At least that's how it seems.



This is considering that Eli doesn't stick around. If he does then at some point you'll have to bench him and let one of the younger kids play.



I guess I'm just throwing ideas around. This season has been a disappointment to say the least. I guess I would just rather them trade down and get alot of picks and do a hell of a job fixing the offensive line, get a couple young talented guys in there to pair with everyone we currently have coming back, then from there get the running game going (and at this point I'm happy with Darkwa and I think Gallman is coming up). After that hopefully your passing game gets better because teams might actually fear our running game.



Thoughts please. I've kinda been holding off posting for awhile because watching us this year has been frustrating.

Agree, the new GM will very likely pick his own QB JonC : 7:17 am : link especially with a top 5 pick looking solid.



Wouldn't expect to see much of Webb, he's a third round pick behind an entrenched HoFer in a situation where coaches, players, staff are trying to keep their jobs.



It doesn't look like Webb will ever take a snap for the Giants weeg in the bronx : 7:23 am : link Its doubtful he will play this season. We draft a QB next season. If manning is a goner, we probably bring in a Vet for a year to either start, or mentor/backup. Maybe that guy is Geno, who knows but there is not room at the inn for Webb.

Wasted third round pick, thank you Jerry.

Webb is fine Alwaysblue22 : 7:43 am : link Put up similar number as Goff at Cal. Webb is being groomed to replace Eli. We are NOT drafting another QB. All of the QBs in this draft have more fLaws From A PRO PROSPECTIVE THAN WEBB. Does not matter who the GM is. This teams has other more important holes to fill in areas where we need immediate help.

It's not a clear cut wasted pick JonC : 7:44 am : link You're not drafting a QB in the third round with the bottom line of he'll be Eli's successor.



There's a 25% chance he even sticks in the NFL. If he winds up a solid backup QB, it's a good use of a draft pick, he doesn't have to even be a starter.



The draft isn't about immediate holes JonC : 7:49 am : link those are attacked during UFA, the draft is about maximizing the value of choices.

Alwaysblue joeinpa : 8:00 am : link A team with a top pick cannot worry about immediate needs if their quarterback of the future is not on their roster and there's one available in the draft. That would be irresponsible.



If your comparison of Webb and the young quarterbacks in the draft is shared by the GM, unlikely, then your scenario could play out.

We should take the same approach Washington did WillieYoung : 8:04 am : link with RG3 and Kurt Cousins. Draft a qb this year with the intention of making him the eventual starter, but fall back on Webb if it doesn't work, which it may well not. Either way the next 15 years is at stake and it would be pure stupidity to pass on a qb now that we have a chance to get one this year that may not come again.

It's not a problem having a young guy who can compete Heisenberg : 8:08 am : link with a top draft pick next year.

RE: We should take the same approach Washington did gmenatlarge : 8:26 am : link

Quote: with RG3 and Kurt Cousins. Draft a qb this year with the intention of making him the eventual starter, but fall back on Webb if it doesn't work, which it may well not. Either way the next 15 years is at stake and it would be pure stupidity to pass on a qb now that we have a chance to get one this year that may not come again.



Good idea, I like this thinking because I feel that the Giants have to take a QB if you're drafting this high. Many people forget how difficult life in the NFL can be if you don't have a franchise QB (Cleveland,etc.) In comment 13747039 WillieYoung said:Good idea, I like this thinking because I feel that the Giants have to take a QB if you're drafting this high. Many people forget how difficult life in the NFL can be if you don't have a franchise QB (Cleveland,etc.)

Webb is a project. Period. He's not playing because he needed major Victor in CT : 8:34 am : link work on his game. Throwing him t the wolves unprepared isn't going to help him.



Where the Giants screwed up was in not cutting bait with Smith at 0-5 and bumping up Webb in order to give him more reps so that MAYBE by now he'd hav a chance to succeeed in a start.



Or, as Pat Leonard speculated, maybe he's just brutal and they know it and it was one final nail in Reese's early coffin.

Giants Will Draft a QB in RD 1 Jim in Tampa : 8:37 am : link Anyone who thinks that the Giants are picking anything but a QB with the (likely) 2nd or 3rd pick in the entire draft are delusional.



Even if Eli stays he will be 37 two days after the season ends and Webb will still be an untested QB drafted in the 3rd RD.



I don't think that the Giants will give up on Webb though. I expect that they will keep 3 QBs...the 1st RD QB, Eli (or some other veteran) and Webb.



I also expect that we'll read countless threads about what a waste it is to keep 3 QBs, as if the Giants were missing out on a chance to keep that game-changing 53rd man on the roster.

we need a QB to get back to a winning franchise mdc1 : 9:14 am : link half-measures and cast offs are not a good move in my view. We take the guy at position 2 or where we sit and then if that Stidman guy from Auburn is avail in later rounds take him too. Sort them out in camp.

If somebody had a decent grade on him and has a roster spot.. Racer : 9:23 am : link ...in the offseason, he gets picked up right away and invited to camp. Whether he sticks or not is pure speculation considering the variables of system, who his competition is and how many reps he gets.



Perfect candidate for a roster spot in a conjectural developmental league.

RE: Webb was devoid of class re: Colorado ajr2456 : 9:48 am : link

Quote: CU’s starting quarterback, Sefo Liufau, was recovering from lisfranc and the staff had decided to bring in a veteran grad transfer in order to ensure a proper recovery timeline. Davis Webb, an opportunist, committed to the team and recruited youngsters on behalf of the school, his pitch being that he’d be the starting quarterback. Webb gave plenty of warm and fuzzy interviews about how CU was the best fit for him and it was a dream come true to be a Buff. Then word came that Liufau was recovering faster than expected.



For their part, CU promised not to bring in any QB competition and did not push Sefo’s rehab process. However, grad transfers are not held to the same binding standard as incoming frosh- the school was legally committed to him but he was not legally bound to the school. Webb, after Spring Practices were complete and after having personally reaffirmed his commitment to the CU coaching staff, visited Cal and enrolled after having strung along CU and lied throughout the process.



Colorado would go on to win the PAC-12 North with Sefo leading the way while Webb’s Bears languished. CU’s Head Coach, Mike MacIntyre would go on to win Coach of the Year honors. Clearly Webb was not interested in winning. Webb is smart enough to make for a nice interview but he’s disloyal and is afraid of competition, having bailed from multiple schools after getting beat out or not having a clear path to start. I’m not sure that Webb’s actions as a 23 year old man demonstrate the character I’d look for in a future field general for the Giants.



This has nothing to do with class. It's a college kid decommitting from a school because another was a better fit for his long term career goals. Why should he have gone to Coloradon if the other kid was going to be ready? In comment 13746893 BurberryManning said:This has nothing to do with class. It's a college kid decommitting from a school because another was a better fit for his long term career goals. Why should he have gone to Coloradon if the other kid was going to be ready?

RE: I want to see Webb just as much as the next fan Montreal Man : 9:50 am : link

Quote: But as I just said in another thread what are we really going to see in 2 games?





More than receiving nothing.



In comment 13746886 Peppers said:More than receiving nothing.

RE: Webb was devoid of class re: Colorado Section331 : 9:53 am : link

Quote: CU’s starting quarterback, Sefo Liufau, was recovering from lisfranc and the staff had decided to bring in a veteran grad transfer in order to ensure a proper recovery timeline. Davis Webb, an opportunist, committed to the team and recruited youngsters on behalf of the school, his pitch being that he’d be the starting quarterback. Webb gave plenty of warm and fuzzy interviews about how CU was the best fit for him and it was a dream come true to be a Buff. Then word came that Liufau was recovering faster than expected.



For their part, CU promised not to bring in any QB competition and did not push Sefo’s rehab process. However, grad transfers are not held to the same binding standard as incoming frosh- the school was legally committed to him but he was not legally bound to the school. Webb, after Spring Practices were complete and after having personally reaffirmed his commitment to the CU coaching staff, visited Cal and enrolled after having strung along CU and lied throughout the process.



Colorado would go on to win the PAC-12 North with Sefo leading the way while Webb’s Bears languished. CU’s Head Coach, Mike MacIntyre would go on to win Coach of the Year honors. Clearly Webb was not interested in winning. Webb is smart enough to make for a nice interview but he’s disloyal and is afraid of competition, having bailed from multiple schools after getting beat out or not having a clear path to start. I’m not sure that Webb’s actions as a 23 year old man demonstrate the character I’d look for in a future field general for the Giants.



Wasn't interested in winning? That is an absurd take from his Colo situation. He was a grad transfer, why would he go somewhere he wouldn't play? If he stayed at Colo, you'd probably complain that he didn't want to play.



That said, the grad transfer rule is an abomination, and one of the worst ideas the NCAA has ever come up with, and that is a pretty long list. In comment 13746893 BurberryManning said:Wasn't interested in winning? That is an absurd take from his Colo situation. He was a grad transfer, why would he go somewhere he wouldn't play? If he stayed at Colo, you'd probably complain that he didn't want to play.That said, the grad transfer rule is an abomination, and one of the worst ideas the NCAA has ever come up with, and that is a pretty long list.

RE: RE: I want to see Webb just as much as the next fan JohnnyFlowers : 10:58 am : link

Quote: In comment 13746886 Peppers said:





Quote:





But as I just said in another thread what are we really going to see in 2 games?









The Pats and rest of the league saw enough of Garoppolo in two games to trade him for a high second round pick.



Exactly! What we see in 2 games is a lot. Does he look scared out there or is he poised? Does he have command of the huddle? Can he make adjustments at the line? Can he feel pressure and extend a play? Can he be smart with the football? In comment 13746889 adamg said:Exactly! What we see in 2 games is a lot. Does he look scared out there or is he poised? Does he have command of the huddle? Can he make adjustments at the line? Can he feel pressure and extend a play? Can he be smart with the football?