Giants safety Landon Collins: Eli Apple has to grow up
|All-Pro safety Landon Collins made his feelings clear Monday on "The Michael Key Show" on 98.7 ESPN when he was asked if teammates were getting through to Apple.
"I can't tell you man. That's a hard topic to speak on," Collins said. "As a player, he's a great player. As a man, he has his ups and downs. But when he's on the field, I think he's trying to be as much accountable as he can. He understands, I think the business side of the game did it to him, because this game is not for long. And I think he finally understands that even if you're a first-rounder, you can always be cut."
...
It's to the point now that Collins, one of the more well-liked players in the locker room, isn't even willing to serve as Apple's mentor.
"Look, we're all grown men in there," Collins said. "He has to grow up. Mentor and raising are two different things. Right now, I feel like we're doing one more than the other."
- ( New Window
)
Eli needs more than a mentor. He still needs to be raised as an adult.
that if you cannot look in the mirror and be honest with yourself, then the rest is pointless.
It has to start from within...
I'd love to read the giants scouting report on him and know who wrote it.
Not a problem Collins is calling him on it; however, it is a problem this is spilling outside the locker room. Spags should put the brakes on this.
and start being just another distraction? I liked the initial public comment from Collins but now we are up to four or five. Get on it, Spags.
He had better grow up this offseason.
In comment 13747076
GiantFilthy said:
| and start being just another distraction? I liked the initial public comment from Collins but now we are up to four or five. Get on it, Spags.
Agree, but if the reports continuously ask Collins and he just says "no comment" then there would be all kinds of speculation on THAT too.
He needs some tough love. He has the talent and intellect to be a player, but he lacks maturity. Collins is absolutely right.
In comment 13747085
EricJ said:
| In comment 13747076 GiantFilthy said:
Quote:
and start being just another distraction? I liked the initial public comment from Collins but now we are up to four or five. Get on it, Spags.
Agree, but if the reports continuously ask Collins and he just says "no comment" then there would be all kinds of speculation on THAT too.
I don't think so. He can just say that's personal and they are keeping it in house and everyone will understand because it has happened a billion times in every sport.
which I'd mentioned all season long, it's time to grow up, fast.
tell him to dress in a suit and have him wait outside for a half hour.
Call him in and tell him he might be cut if X,Y and Z doesn't happen.
If he starts to ball cut him on the spot.
no more coddling, it's not gotten solved so far, sink or swim time.
when you listen to Eli Apples mother speak and act. Look who raised him.
It's time to handle this stuff in house. Collins needs to stop doing interviews about it. As mentioned above he needs to stop going into it on public interviews.
Yes you want to put pressure on him so that he understands the gravity of the situation.
However, someone needs to show him how to grow up. Collins can't do it he is a peer to Apple. Apple is still a very immature kid that has probably never had to be responsible for himself. He needs some one older to show him how and hold him accountable.
In the end you can lead a horse to water but it is up to him whether he drinks it.
In comment 13747115
Mike from Ohio said:
| It's time to handle this stuff in house. Collins needs to stop doing interviews about it. As mentioned above he needs to stop going into it on public interviews.
Why? Nothing else has worked. They've been trying to handle it in house since week 3.
that will probably work more to straighten out that grab ass fool.
In comment 13747082
The_Boss said:
| He had better grow up this offseason.
Cut him, no? Trade him, maybe.
was for Collins to be chosen in the second round. He was so angered by this, he constantly makes it a point to be the best player, leader, and person he can be just to prove everyone wrong.
I wonder how different he'd be if he was top 20 or top 10....
That'll wake Julia Child up..
in cutting Apple now. It's not like we get a ton of cap relief. If the new coaches can't get through to him, cut him then.
In comment 13747141
HoustonGiant said:
| was for Collins to be chosen in the second round. He was so angered by this, he constantly makes it a point to be the best player, leader, and person he can be just to prove everyone wrong.
I wonder how different he'd be if he was top 20 or top 10....
Yes, it was a factor, but Collins is who Collins is. He played that way at Alabama. He is self motivated and driven. Long run, the 1st round snub doesn't matter too much. Short term it got him up to speed faster.
in no way leadership ....
Leaders dont run to the radio and talk family business
What is Collins thinking? Not
Leadership at all. Keep it in house.
In comment 13747180
Micko said:
| What is Collins thinking? Not
Leadership at all. Keep it in house.
How is that not leadership? Just because its said in public? Had this issue not been a public issue, I'd agree with you, but Apples behavior and antics spilled into the public before Collins said anything. Collins is a leader.
In comment 13747180
Micko said:
| What is Collins thinking? Not
Leadership at all. Keep it in house.
You guys are missing a BIG point here. Apple cares about the perception of him otherwise he's not tweeting during a game for attention. Going public gets his attention, he'll see it and it will be louder. His idea of what's acceptable is the same as a lot of kids his age now, if it's out in the ether, you have to massage it so everyone thinks highly of you since your self perception is almost entirely driven by how "it" reacts to you. In this case, "it" is social media in all forms. He needs that beast to like him.
A guy like Bill O'Brien, Mike Vrabel, Jon Gruden, etc
In comment 13747138
jbeintherockies said:
| In comment 13747082 The_Boss said:
Quote:
He had better grow up this offseason.
Cut him, no? Trade him, maybe.
Doubt it. Apple has the physical tools to be a fantastic CB if he gets his head out if his ass and grows up. Giving him another year to mature under a new regime doesn't hurt a thing.
as much this year as he did last season when he was an all-pro. In a lost season he keeps showing up, has played through injuries, continues to hustle and be a leader.
He's a guy to build around. And his quotes on Eli are spot on. Well done.
In comment 13747072
bc4life said:
| Not a problem Collins is calling him on it; however, it is a problem this is spilling outside the locker room. Spags should put the brakes on this.
Agree! And one would think that Collins has enough on his plate figuring out his own problems on the field. Has there been a more precipitous decline for a Giants player in recent years than Collins falling off from his All Pro play last season? The Giants entire defense is rotten this year. I can’t blame that all on Apple.
In comment 13747180
Micko said:
| What is Collins thinking? Not
Leadership at all. Keep it in house.
Leadership is sometimes about knowing the right buttons to press to motivate people. Obviously Apple responded poorly to an in-house callout (post-SF film session), which led to what was, by all accounts, a tantrum and subsequent deactivation for several weeks. Even though he made it back to the lineup this week, there was still some controversy and perhaps Collins felt a more public jab was warranted.
This generation of athletes is keenly aware of public persona and social perception, so such a tactic may be more effective vis-a-vis Apple. Collins has earned his stripes, in my book, and as a (the?) vocal leader on this defense, I'll give him the benefit of the doubt here.
In comment 13747262
trueblueinpw said:
| In comment 13747072 bc4life said:
Quote:
Not a problem Collins is calling him on it; however, it is a problem this is spilling outside the locker room. Spags should put the brakes on this.
Agree! And one would think that Collins has enough on his plate figuring out his own problems on the field. Has there been a more precipitous decline for a Giants player in recent years than Collins falling off from his All Pro play last season? The Giants entire defense is rotten this year. I can’t blame that all on Apple.
Exactly, that high ankle sprain he has been playing with (unknown to the public until last week) had nothing to do with his "precpitous" decline in play...
There are far bigger fish to fry before we start nitpicking Collins.
Collins is among the best at his position.
Apple is an ass.
Never having to take responsibility for themselves. Parents fight their battles, or excuse failure and resulting poor attitude, because it s always someone else s fault.
It s been my experience that these type of young people have difficulty dealing with the reality of life, that in the end you are responsible for yourself
Unfortunately it has also been my experience that these people have difficulty overcoming their natural instincts to point the finger of blame
There is much at stake here for this young man and not his mother or anyone else can change the reality that if he does not change he is about to lose out on a life changing opportunity
In comment 13747250
Jay on the Island said:
| A guy like Bill O'Brien, Mike Vrabel, Jon Gruden, etc
+1
sure everyone on this list has a tough mentality:
|We need a coach with a tough mentality
Jay on the Island : 10:09 am : link : reply
A guy like Bill O'Brien, Mike Vrabel, Jon Gruden, etc
Part of Gruden's downfall is that he was looked at as being a "player's coach" instead of a disciplinarian.
But it's important for him to remember not everyone is like him. He is a tough, disciplined, self-motivated human being who approaches each day with a chip on his shoulder and something to prove. Having this mindset he's probably shocked that someone like Apple does or says the things he does. But everyone is different of course. I remember Parcells did an interview where he said that was the biggest thing he had to learn as a coach. Not everyone is like him and he had to adjust to the different personalities that human beings have to attempt to best get through to each individual.
I think by this point it's clear Apple is immature and not a self-motivator like Collins. But I'm sure there is some way to get through to him. They just have to find it. He's not without talent.
1) The initial comment(s) by Collins leading up to last week were fine. He seems to be stepping up to the leadership role on D we desperately needed.
2) The most recent comments are not off base, but are starting to move into the area of distraction and/or not appropriate to be shared outside the locker room.
3) I don't are how good or bad the giants look for the final games. Spags should not be back. His D was not only a huge part of the problem on the field this year, but a huge part of the problem off the field as well. Plus, outside of about 2.5 seasons with the Giants, his defenses have ranged from mediocre to downright bad. He oversaw 2 of the very worst defenses of all time. Throw in a less than stellar time as a HC and being a holdover from a coaching staff that, in my opinion, needs to go and he should not even get an interview.
4) As an aside, I would say the same for Sullivan. The offense looked much better last week. But, I don't care if they continue that trend or not. He should not be retained. This entire staff needs to go with the new HC hiring his own staff.
Collins can say this all he wants to at this point. He shows up, plays hard, made an effort to see the field vs Philly. He is basically saying if Apple doesn't grow up, he will be shown the door.
Collins is not necessarily wrong here. Apple on the other hand is just annoying and useless. I'm going to definitely take Collins side with what I've seen and heard from Apple.
Didn't Apple go to the media just recently to get on DRC for a mistake in the Philly game?
In comment 13747390
Go Terps said:
Agreed. He didn't respond well to being called out behind closed doors, doing so in the media probably won't reap any benefits. Also, didn't Collins himself say he wanted to avoid this kind of stuff shortly before the "tweet on that" thing? I appreciate that he's a young guy trying to take on a role as a leader during a lost season but I don't think this is the best way to handle it.