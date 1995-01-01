How do you think Spags has done so far as Interim HC? giantfan2000 : 12/20/2017 2:22 pm a slow Wednesday discussion



How do you think Spags has done so far as Interim HC?



I am incredibly impressed how well the team is playing

it is unfortunate the situation that Spags was thrown in

it would be easier for the team to give up and yet they almost beat Eagles the team with best record in NFC ( caveat without their starting QB).



Eli looks like a completely different QB and our scrub WR corp looks the best they have all season. They put up 29 points on one of the best defenses in the league.



On Defense he brought Apple from purgatory back to lead the team in tackles .. and looks like he is making some great moves to relieve JPP and Vernon of being in every defensive snap



- he won't get the HC position with Giants but I hope he gets another crack at HC position in future -- he looks like he learned the lessons from his previous failed HC tenure .





Giants org at a crossroads JonC : 12/20/2017 2:27 pm : link I don't think the defensive personnel is what many thought it was after 2016. Those ridiculously overpriced DEs, bargain bin LBs, and FS all are suspect at the moment.



Offense has major needs on the OL, #2 WR, RB.



This surely hampers Spags, but while the team has taken their performance up a couple notches, I'd lean strongly towards a clean slate ... new GM, goodbye Ross, and let the GM initiate the HC search.



RE: Giants org at a crossroads Victor in CT : 12/20/2017 2:28 pm : link

Quote: I don't think the defensive personnel is what many thought it was after 2016. Those ridiculously overpriced DEs, bargain bin LBs, and FS all are suspect at the moment.



Offense has major needs on the OL, #2 WR, RB.



This surely hampers Spags, but while the team has taken their performance up a couple notches, I'd lean strongly towards a clean slate ... new GM, goodbye Ross, and let the GM initiate the HC search.



yes. In comment 13748731 JonC said:yes.

Spags is trying to dig everything out of a deep hole. 81_Great_Dane : 12/20/2017 2:31 pm : link The O was a mess, his D was a mess. How much of that is on McAdoo, hard to know. But he hasn't done enough to show he should get the job.



Vince Lombardi could have made a big difference in two games, taking over late in the season.



I heard one of the players say on WFAN that Spags' schemes are difficult for young players. That might explain some things we've seen. He may not be the best HC or even DC for a rebuilding team that's loading up on young guys.





he hasn't lost us draft position yet Giantsfan79 : 12/20/2017 2:42 pm : link at this point how can anyone root for another win this year?

Incredibly impressed? Section331 : 12/20/2017 2:43 pm : link I'd say you are impressed pretty easily. They've been better, executing better and appear to be playing with more passion, but they are 0-2. Spags is a defensive coach, and the defense has been awful. I'd give him a C.

He's done well enough YAJ2112 : 12/20/2017 2:44 pm : link to receive some nice parting gifts on the way out of the building at the end of the year.

How can anyone tell with the talent right now Chip : 12/20/2017 2:47 pm : link The LB are all gone and hurt. the secondary is all banged up as well. The DL has held up. With whats here now you can't expect to be competitive with a much of street free agents playing.

RE: 0 - 2 Joey from GlenCove : 12/20/2017 2:50 pm : link

Quote: .



I not sure this is relevant the team is playing w/o its top talent. He seems to command respect from the team and the offense looked better last week.



with that said, everyone must go In comment 13748727 Bold Ruler said:I not sure this is relevant the team is playing w/o its top talent. He seems to command respect from the team and the offense looked better last week.with that said, everyone must go

Like with Eli Chris684 : 12/20/2017 2:52 pm : link or anyone else on this roster at this point, it's really hard to judge things at this current point in time. Spags would be included in that as well.



Right now, probably 1/3 of the roster wasnt on this, or any roster earlier in the season.



While I personally like Spags, I think he is a limited, but not terrible HC/coordinator, it's highly likely the Giants are not looking for anything more from Spags than some stability as the final weeks countdown. After that, I'm sure they will tank him and send him on his way.

Oh it's the talent? so then I guess it wasn't McAdoosh's fault either? Victor in CT : 12/20/2017 2:52 pm : link Bye. The Spags ball gargling that goes on here is beyond absurd.



Eric's comments from the preview spot on: "Steve Spagnuolo can’t and shouldn’t be the next head coach. We saw more of the same in his inaugural game as NYG head coach last week. His defense – which was second in scoring defense last season – is DEAD LAST in yards allowed in 2017. And it sucked before injuries started hitting that side of the ball. And this isn’t the first time his defenses have been dead last in the NFL and among the worst in NFL history. It’s time to part ways. Nice guy. Not a consistently good coach."

RE: Spags is trying to dig everything out of a deep hole. Mike in Philly : 12/20/2017 2:55 pm : link

Quote: The O was a mess, his D was a mess. How much of that is on McAdoo, hard to know. But he hasn't done enough to show he should get the job.



Vince Lombardi could have made a big difference in two games, taking over late in the season.



I heard one of the players say on WFAN that Spags' schemes are difficult for young players. That might explain some things we've seen. He may not be the best HC or even DC for a rebuilding team that's loading up on young guys.

And Sunday the Special Teams became a mess and lost the game. Spags was put in a bad situation, and as was said his D has not lived up to it's price tag. He hasn't shown, IMHO, that he's earned another shot at HC yet.



I'd shake the whole etch-a-sketch and start clean. In comment 13748741 81_Great_Dane said:And Sunday the Special Teams became a mess and lost the game. Spags was put in a bad situation, and as was said his D has not lived up to it's price tag. He hasn't shown, IMHO, that he's earned another shot at HC yet.I'd shake the whole etch-a-sketch and start clean.

I like Spagnulo better as HC than DC idiotsavant : 12/20/2017 2:56 pm : link Actually. Stranger things have happened.



Aptitudes are not hierarchical in the vast majority of people.



At DC I have long said I would look at something more like a 5-0-6 whereas spags at DC has been using a patchwork of our old staff mixed with ravens big line + 'great lbs' concepts.



Either way, we could use more proactive D line and dbacks concepts.



But I do. like him at HC. Common sense-ical.



At OC I have said I like Falcons outside zone runs and playaction. In the OC. And looking at OL coaches for the job.



But spags seems practical at HC ironically. One never knows.

RE: Giants org at a crossroads Blue21 : 12/20/2017 2:56 pm : link

Quote: I don't think the defensive personnel is what many thought it was after 2016. Those ridiculously overpriced DEs, bargain bin LBs, and FS all are suspect at the moment.



Offense has major needs on the OL, #2 WR, RB.



This surely hampers Spags, but while the team has taken their performance up a couple notches, I'd lean strongly towards a clean slate ... new GM, goodbye Ross, and let the GM initiate the HC search.



I love Spags. He could be my DC on any team maybe even HC. But as JonC says here too many holes. And also an offense that struggles to stay on the field with the exception of the Eagles game. No one can win here IMO. Having said that it's time to wipe the slate screen and start over with new HC and GM. In comment 13748731 JonC said:I love Spags. He could be my DC on any team maybe even HC. But as JonC says here too many holes. And also an offense that struggles to stay on the field with the exception of the Eagles game. No one can win here IMO. Having said that it's time to wipe the slate screen and start over with new HC and GM.

He was handed an impossible situation steve in ky : 12/20/2017 2:58 pm : link I think he has been very professional and has handled the awkwardness of it all very well. Mara couldn't have asked for more in burying the Eli fiasco that was front and center for the organization.



A far as coaching; he has done better than McAdoo was doing but then that wasn't a high bar to beat at this point either.



I like Spags and he may yet end up a decent HC at some point but I would be surprised it is next season as the Giant HC.

One thing about D cords idiotsavant : 12/20/2017 3:01 pm : link They survey the league's offenses.



More than one can assume about Mac n Sully

RE: Oh it's the talent? so then I guess it wasn't McAdoosh's fault either? Section331 : 12/20/2017 3:04 pm : link

Quote: Bye. The Spags ball gargling that goes on here is beyond absurd.



Exactly. There are always excuses when his defenses suck, which is often. Injuries, no talent, blah, blah, blah, as if every other DC/HC hasn't dealt with that.



Now he's even getting credit for the offense playing better. How many of those same posters refused to give McAdon't credit last year because the defense carried the team? The offensive improvement is solely on Sullivan tweaking the playbook to run wides downfield and give underneath routes more room to operate. In comment 13748766 Victor in CT said:Exactly. There are always excuses when his defenses suck, which is often. Injuries, no talent, blah, blah, blah, as if every other DC/HC hasn't dealt with that.Now he's even getting credit for the offense playing better. How many of those same posters refused to give McAdon't credit last year because the defense carried the team? The offensive improvement is solely on Sullivan tweaking the playbook to run wides downfield and give underneath routes more room to operate.

the bbi crowd always has good things to say about spags sundayatone : 12/20/2017 3:05 pm : link but perry fewell never gets the same respect,they both won the superbowl as giant def coo,why?

He's gotta go Go Terps : 12/20/2017 3:07 pm : link I want a DC that is, philosophically, completely different. Someone that isn't going to melt down once a key guy gets hurt, and someone who is going to make it unpleasant for opposing receivers to exist in the middle of the field.



Less blitzing, more zone, better tackling...make the opponent execute 10 play drives to score points.

RE: the bbi crowd always has good things to say about spags Mr. Nickels : 12/20/2017 3:10 pm : link

Quote: but perry fewell never gets the same respect,they both won the superbowl as giant def coo,why?



One was a great DC and the other sucked bad? In comment 13748789 sundayatone said:One was a great DC and the other sucked bad?

RE: RE: the bbi crowd always has good things to say about spags Gatorade Dunk : 12/20/2017 3:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13748789 sundayatone said:





Quote:





but perry fewell never gets the same respect,they both won the superbowl as giant def coo,why?







One was a great DC and the other sucked bad?

You're right. Only one of them was the DC of two of the worst defenses in NFL history. Care to guess which one? In comment 13748797 Mr. Nickels said:You're right. Only one of them was the DC of two of the worst defenses in NFL history. Care to guess which one?

As long as the Giants keep losing... Milton : 12/20/2017 3:12 pm : link I'm very happy with the job Spags is doing and I wish him luck coaching college football next year.

RE: RE: RE: the bbi crowd always has good things to say about spags sundayatone : 12/20/2017 3:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13748797 Mr. Nickels said:





Quote:





In comment 13748789 sundayatone said:





Quote:





but perry fewell never gets the same respect,they both won the superbowl as giant def coo,why?







One was a great DC and the other sucked bad?





You're right. Only one of them was the DC of two of the worst defenses in NFL history. Care to guess which one?



spags in 2015 was very bad,spags in 2017 was very bad. In comment 13748801 Gatorade Dunk said:spags in 2015 was very bad,spags in 2017 was very bad.

RE: He's gotta go Gatorade Dunk : 12/20/2017 3:17 pm : link

Quote: I want a DC that is, philosophically, completely different. Someone that isn't going to melt down once a key guy gets hurt, and someone who is going to make it unpleasant for opposing receivers to exist in the middle of the field.



Less blitzing, more zone, better tackling...make the opponent execute 10 play drives to score points.

In comment 13748795 Go Terps said:

RE: RE: RE: RE: the bbi crowd always has good things to say about spags Gatorade Dunk : 12/20/2017 3:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13748801 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13748797 Mr. Nickels said:





Quote:





In comment 13748789 sundayatone said:





Quote:





but perry fewell never gets the same respect,they both won the superbowl as giant def coo,why?







One was a great DC and the other sucked bad?





You're right. Only one of them was the DC of two of the worst defenses in NFL history. Care to guess which one?







spags in 2015 was very bad,spags in 2017 was very bad.

That's not even counting Spags in New Orleans, which was probably his worst of all. In comment 13748805 sundayatone said:That's not even counting Spags in New Orleans, which was probably his worst of all.

RE: RE: He's gotta go Victor in CT : 12/20/2017 3:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13748795 Go Terps said:





Quote:





I want a DC that is, philosophically, completely different. Someone that isn't going to melt down once a key guy gets hurt, and someone who is going to make it unpleasant for opposing receivers to exist in the middle of the field.



Less blitzing, more zone, better tackling...make the opponent execute 10 play drives to score points.









LOL!!!! I almost spit out my coffee when I saw that picture! In comment 13748808 Gatorade Dunk said:LOL!!!! I almost spit out my coffee when I saw that picture!

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: the bbi crowd always has good things to say about spags sundayatone : 12/20/2017 3:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13748805 sundayatone said:





Quote:





In comment 13748801 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13748797 Mr. Nickels said:





Quote:





In comment 13748789 sundayatone said:





Quote:





but perry fewell never gets the same respect,they both won the superbowl as giant def coo,why?







One was a great DC and the other sucked bad?





You're right. Only one of them was the DC of two of the worst defenses in NFL history. Care to guess which one?







spags in 2015 was very bad,spags in 2017 was very bad.





That's not even counting Spags in New Orleans, which was probably his worst of all.



so true,for me he gets to much respect in this neighborhood. In comment 13748810 Gatorade Dunk said:so true,for me he gets to much respect in this neighborhood.

Gary Kubiak for OC djstat : 12/20/2017 3:24 pm : link Please

a ross/spags combo would satisfy the sundayatone : 12/20/2017 3:26 pm : link looney rule

My favorite team of all time in any sport is the 1990 Giants Go Terps : 12/20/2017 3:26 pm : link Their style of defense is what I would seek to recreate today, because I think that's what would work in a pass heavy league. They were 24th (out of 28) in sacks with 30 and they were 8th in the league in turnovers forced. What I bet they led the league in was 3 & outs forced.



Now I know that defense had a bunch of great players on it, but the philosophy was key, too. It allowed players that weren't great household names (Guyton, Jackson, Reasons) to have a major impact in the back seven.



If I were starting a defense from scratch today I'd have a 3-4 where I spent the biggest on the two ILBs and the two safeties...those also happen to be significantly less expensive areas than DE and CB.



I have fucking HAD IT with the Jason Wittens and Brent Celeks of the world owning us over the middle. HAD IT.

RE: Gary Kubiak for OC Gatorade Dunk : 12/20/2017 3:27 pm : link

Quote: Please

I wouldn't mind that if the HC was defensively minded like Richard or Fangio. I know Terps has been in favor of Kubiak, and I think he has a better handle on offense than the Rod Rust defense he just described. In comment 13748819 djstat said:I wouldn't mind that if the HC was defensively minded like Richard or Fangio. I know Terps has been in favor of Kubiak, and I think he has a better handle on offense than the Rod Rust defense he just described.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: the bbi crowd always has good things to say about spags Section331 : 12/20/2017 3:28 pm : link

Quote:

That's not even counting Spags in New Orleans, which was probably his worst of all.



Oh, but it's not fair to use his time in NO, with everything that was going on! Of course, even then, you have to ignore his 2nd year in NO.



The truth is, that for most of his coaching career, Spags defenses have been bad to brutally bad. That is a fact that many here choose to overlook, or explain away. People forget that fans were calling for his head 2 games into his Giants DC tenure. In comment 13748810 Gatorade Dunk said:Oh, but it's not fair to use his time in NO, with everything that was going on! Of course, even then, you have to ignore his 2nd year in NO.The truth is, that for most of his coaching career, Spags defenses have been bad to brutally bad. That is a fact that many here choose to overlook, or explain away. People forget that fans were calling for his head 2 games into his Giants DC tenure.

Gatorade Go Terps : 12/20/2017 3:29 pm : link What I described was also what we ran in the late '80s, and you could argue it's what Tampa did with Kiffin's great defenses.

RE: My favorite team of all time in any sport is the 1990 Giants Gatorade Dunk : 12/20/2017 3:29 pm : link

Quote: Their style of defense is what I would seek to recreate today, because I think that's what would work in a pass heavy league. They were 24th (out of 28) in sacks with 30 and they were 8th in the league in turnovers forced. What I bet they led the league in was 3 & outs forced.



Now I know that defense had a bunch of great players on it, but the philosophy was key, too. It allowed players that weren't great household names (Guyton, Jackson, Reasons) to have a major impact in the back seven.



If I were starting a defense from scratch today I'd have a 3-4 where I spent the biggest on the two ILBs and the two safeties...those also happen to be significantly less expensive areas than DE and CB.



I have fucking HAD IT with the Jason Wittens and Brent Celeks of the world owning us over the middle. HAD IT.

Don't you think that the exact defensive scheme you described would actually be extremely vulnerable to the Wittens and Celeks of the world? That tends to be the soft spot of a no-blitz, zone, bend-but-don't-break defense.



I think the result you're hoping for is a little inconsistent with the approach you're advocating for.



And as a P.S. - the '86 Giants would have wiped the floor with the '90 Giants, IMO. In comment 13748823 Go Terps said:Don't you think that the exact defensive scheme you described would actually be extremely vulnerable to the Wittens and Celeks of the world? That tends to be the soft spot of a no-blitz, zone, bend-but-don't-break defense.I think the result you're hoping for is a little inconsistent with the approach you're advocating for.And as a P.S. - the '86 Giants would have wiped the floor with the '90 Giants, IMO.

RE: Gary Kubiak for OC Section331 : 12/20/2017 3:30 pm : link

Quote: Please



I'd be on board with that. He creates running games without great OL play. In comment 13748819 djstat said:I'd be on board with that. He creates running games without great OL play.

RE: Gatorade Gatorade Dunk : 12/20/2017 3:30 pm : link

Quote: What I described was also what we ran in the late '80s, and you could argue it's what Tampa did with Kiffin's great defenses.

You mean a defensive scheme that's extremely vulnerable to TEs even thought that's the part that has driven you nuts? In comment 13748828 Go Terps said:You mean a defensive scheme that's extremely vulnerable to TEs even thought that's the part that has driven you nuts?

Gatorade Go Terps : 12/20/2017 3:33 pm : link I don't think so, because throwing in the middle of the field would be more difficult in that scenario.



Look at the big plays that are happening around the league every week and there's a common theme: a blitz that didn't get home. Quarterbacks are savvier and better schooled than they've ever been. Blitzing is asking to give up a big play, and Spags counts on it too much.

RE: Gatorade Gatorade Dunk : 12/20/2017 3:35 pm : link

Quote: I don't think so, because throwing in the middle of the field would be more difficult in that scenario.



Look at the big plays that are happening around the league every week and there's a common theme: a blitz that didn't get home. Quarterbacks are savvier and better schooled than they've ever been. Blitzing is asking to give up a big play, and Spags counts on it too much.

I understand, fundamentally, what you're seeking. But I'm just pointing out that historically it has been vulnerable to the TE underneath, which is what you stated was something you were trying to eliminate.



I do see the value of the scheme you're pushing for, I just happen to disagree with you. IMO, that sort of defense is Chinese water torture if you don't get home with the pass rush. In comment 13748840 Go Terps said:I understand, fundamentally, what you're seeking. But I'm just pointing out that historically it has been vulnerable to the TE underneath, which is what you stated was something you were trying to eliminate.I do see the value of the scheme you're pushing for, I just happen to disagree with you. IMO, that sort of defense is Chinese water torture if you don't get home with the pass rush.

. arcarsenal : 12/20/2017 3:37 pm : link Most fans have no idea what they want or why they want it.



Before we re-hired Spagnuolo, every single thread about the defense was centered around the prior scheme not being "aggressive" enough - not enough blitzing, not enough press man on the outsides.



Then we blitz and get burned because the blitzes don't get home.



The middle layer of this defense has been a problem area for a long, long time. The better part of the last decade this has been a problem. It needs to be addressed if we want to stop getting torched by TE's. We don't cover the middle of the field well and we've struggled with this for years.

RE: RE: My favorite team of all time in any sport is the 1990 Giants BillKo : 12/20/2017 3:40 pm : link

Quote: And as a P.S. - the '86 Giants would have wiped the floor with the '90 Giants, IMO.



That's going a little far, no?



I'm one to say that the 90 team was running somewhat on fumes by the end of the year - but still very good. LT was starting to show age. And a lot of their key players had gone thru some physical seasons between 84 and 90......but I think that would have been a pretty good match. In comment 13748830 Gatorade Dunk said:That's going a little far, no?I'm one to say that the 90 team was running somewhat on fumes by the end of the year - but still very good. LT was starting to show age. And a lot of their key players had gone thru some physical seasons between 84 and 90......but I think that would have been a pretty good match.

. steve in ky : 12/20/2017 3:40 pm : link Receivers are faster than ever, finding more LB's that can cover could be just another issue.



The bottom line is talent. So getting a GM that can find that talent and a DC that can best utilizes the talent he has at his disposal is what's needed most.

Gatorade Go Terps : 12/20/2017 3:43 pm : link I'd rather the water torture, because it increases the odds of the offense making an error. All it takes to scuttle a drive is a dropped pass, missed block, or a holding penalty.



It also makes those rare moments that you do blitz more surprising and harder to diagnose, I'd imagine.



But I'll be honest I haven't enjoyed a Giants' defense since the '97 team and, for a while, the '08 team. But it just hasn't been fun on that side of the ball for a while.

RE: He djm : 12/20/2017 3:47 pm : link

Quote: should be offered the HC position



Based. On. What??? In comment 13748750 Mr. Nickels said:Based. On. What???

. arcarsenal : 12/20/2017 3:50 pm : link I'm not enamored with a defense designed to bend but not break because it usually leaves that unit gassed late in the game and more susceptible to giving up the big play at a crucial time.



I don't think there's a "right way" to play defense - I think it's most important to get playmakers and design your defense in a way that most utilizes your strengths.



I'm a believer in identity. You don't have to run a 3-4 defense to succeed. JAX is running a 4-3 right now. A good coach will get the most out of his personnel.

RE: RE: RE: My favorite team of all time in any sport is the 1990 Giants Gatorade Dunk : 12/20/2017 3:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13748830 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





And as a P.S. - the '86 Giants would have wiped the floor with the '90 Giants, IMO.







That's going a little far, no?



I'm one to say that the 90 team was running somewhat on fumes by the end of the year - but still very good. LT was starting to show age. And a lot of their key players had gone thru some physical seasons between 84 and 90......but I think that would have been a pretty good match.

No, I really don't think it's going very far. In what facet was the '90 team better than the '86 team? The '90 team was excellent. And extremely well coached. But that was an advantage they had against the rest of the league, not an advantage they'd have had against their 1986 counterparts. In comment 13748857 BillKo said:No, I really don't think it's going very far. In what facet was the '90 team better than the '86 team? The '90 team was excellent. And extremely well coached. But that was an advantage they had against the rest of the league, not an advantage they'd have had against their 1986 counterparts.

An F Giants34 : 12/20/2017 3:56 pm : link How can a guy who can't tell Landon Collins to sit down be graded anything other than an F? Isn't that what coaches are for?

RE: RE: RE: RE: My favorite team of all time in any sport is the 1990 Giants BillKo : 12/20/2017 4:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13748857 BillKo said:





Quote:





In comment 13748830 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





And as a P.S. - the '86 Giants would have wiped the floor with the '90 Giants, IMO.







That's going a little far, no?



I'm one to say that the 90 team was running somewhat on fumes by the end of the year - but still very good. LT was starting to show age. And a lot of their key players had gone thru some physical seasons between 84 and 90......but I think that would have been a pretty good match.





No, I really don't think it's going very far. In what facet was the '90 team better than the '86 team? The '90 team was excellent. And extremely well coached. But that was an advantage they had against the rest of the league, not an advantage they'd have had against their 1986 counterparts.



But wait, if Parcells was coaching against himself...wouldn't he already know what the strategy/call was going to be? In comment 13748885 Gatorade Dunk said:But wait, if Parcells was coaching against himself...wouldn't he already know what the strategy/call was going to be?

I think he's doing a relatively decent job. an_idol_mind : 12/20/2017 4:28 pm : link He's pretty badly handicapped with this team. At the very least, I think he's making an argument that he would have been a better hire than McAdoo two years ago.



I'm not necessarily keen on him staying as head coach, though. I'd really like to know why his defense failed so badly this year despite having all that talent prior to the injuries.

RE: . Route 9 : 12/20/2017 4:33 pm : link

Quote: Most fans have no idea what they want or why they want it.



Before we re-hired Spagnuolo, every single thread about the defense was centered around the prior scheme not being "aggressive" enough - not enough blitzing, not enough press man on the outsides.



Then we blitz and get burned because the blitzes don't get home.



The middle layer of this defense has been a problem area for a long, long time. The better part of the last decade this has been a problem. It needs to be addressed if we want to stop getting torched by TE's. We don't cover the middle of the field well and we've struggled with this for years.



Right. Who cares what kind of system it is? Let’s just see this team win some fucking games and be a solid team year in and year out on BOTH sides of the ball. Look at the first four games (LOSSES) of the year; it’s very irritating to watch a team play great on defense as they did in the first Cowboy game and the offense come up with 3 points for the entire game. Same thing with the Lions game, defense keeps them in most the game, offense does hardly anything. Game is still manageable despite the nonsense from the offense and Marshall’s annoying drops, 10 points! Lost 24-10 and the last TD was an 88 yard punt return.



Finally, after three awful quarters in Philly the offense finally starts to come alive and they actually get a lead and the defense blows it for them twice. Also they let Philly down the field AGAIN even before OT (because why would the Eagles get down the field so quickly and make a 65 yard field goal, right?), give them some ridiculous chance, and look...they lose the game. Tampa Bay game the following week: Again, offense is an early hole (down 13-0), they actually come back and it’s back and forth and the offense goes down and gets a score at the end to take the lead. Can they get a 2 point tack on just in case? Nope. Can the defense stop Tampa Bay when needed. Nope.



In short: This team has perfected being bad at the perfectly wrong time. Someone MAKE A PLAY when needed! In comment 13748853 arcarsenal said:Right. Who cares what kind of system it is? Let’s just see this team win some fucking games and be a solid team year in and year out on BOTH sides of the ball. Look at the first four games (LOSSES) of the year; it’s very irritating to watch a team play great on defense as they did in the first Cowboy game and the offense come up with 3 points for the entire game. Same thing with the Lions game, defense keeps them in most the game, offense does hardly anything. Game is still manageable despite the nonsense from the offense and Marshall’s annoying drops, 10 points! Lost 24-10 and the last TD was an 88 yard punt return.Finally, after three awful quarters in Philly the offense finally starts to come alive and they actually get a lead and the defense blows it for them twice. Also they let Philly down the field AGAIN even before OT (because why would the Eagles get down the field so quickly and make a 65 yard field goal, right?), give them some ridiculous chance, and look...they lose the game. Tampa Bay game the following week: Again, offense is an early hole (down 13-0), they actually come back and it’s back and forth and the offense goes down and gets a score at the end to take the lead. Can they get a 2 point tack on just in case? Nope. Can the defense stop Tampa Bay when needed. Nope.In short: This team has perfected being bad at the perfectly wrong time. Someone MAKE A PLAY when needed!

Mediocre jeff57 : 12/20/2017 4:33 pm : link About as well as he did as the Rams head coach

RE: I think he's doing a relatively decent job. mrvax : 12/20/2017 4:34 pm : link

Quote:

I'm not necessarily keen on him staying as head coach, though. I'd really like to know why his defense failed so badly this year despite having all that talent prior to the injuries.



I agree. The Giants haven't had good luck with DC's in a long time.

In comment 13748950 an_idol_mind said:I agree. The Giants haven't had good luck with DC's in a long time.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: My favorite team of all time in any sport is the 1990 Giants Gatorade Dunk : 12/20/2017 4:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13748885 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13748857 BillKo said:





Quote:





In comment 13748830 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





And as a P.S. - the '86 Giants would have wiped the floor with the '90 Giants, IMO.







That's going a little far, no?



I'm one to say that the 90 team was running somewhat on fumes by the end of the year - but still very good. LT was starting to show age. And a lot of their key players had gone thru some physical seasons between 84 and 90......but I think that would have been a pretty good match.





No, I really don't think it's going very far. In what facet was the '90 team better than the '86 team? The '90 team was excellent. And extremely well coached. But that was an advantage they had against the rest of the league, not an advantage they'd have had against their 1986 counterparts.







But wait, if Parcells was coaching against himself...wouldn't he already know what the strategy/call was going to be?

Ah, good point. I stand corrected. Well played. In comment 13748919 BillKo said:Ah, good point. I stand corrected. Well played.

Haven't seen SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/20/2017 4:36 pm : link Anything that makes me think he's a viable coaching option next year.

Gatorade Go Terps : 12/20/2017 4:47 pm : link Doesn't your comment about the 86/90 teams support my point?



The 86 defense had better individual players, including of course alien-level LT. The 90 defense had lesser players but produced a similar level of defensive play.

I don't care Matt M. : 12/20/2017 4:48 pm : link First, he's 0-2, which is the bottom line. Second, I was so unimpressed with his defense both in terms of play and in terms of behavior that I do not want him even considered for the job. Third, I think this entire staff needs to go.

he hasnt embarassed the org UESBLUE : 12/20/2017 5:07 pm : link so theres that but he is not HC material. Period.

I think he's doing pretty well considering Red Dog : 12/20/2017 5:13 pm : link the disaster of a roster he's got to work with.



He put Eli back in the starting role where he belongs, and he definitely has the team playing better than they did under McAdoo.



But between all the injuries, practice squad players, late pick ups, and Reese/Ross draft mistakes, this squad is heading towards the inevitable team record for season losses, which is in the organization's best interests long term.



It's really unfortunate that it has come to this continuing disaster.



Mara didn't have the balls to get rid of Reese, Ross, McAdoo, and Quinn when they all should have been terminated, and now Spags gets to endure the mop up role with no real chance at the top job on a permanent basis.



I wish him all the best in his next job because I think he's a good man and a good coach who has been put in the position of taking one for the team.

Agree with those who don't like the safety idiotsavant : 12/20/2017 5:13 pm : link Blitz.



I mean, once in a blue moon, such as a few times per year, OK. But not as pressure of last resort.



You gotta get pressure with 4 or 5... But not d backs...and to do that you need to get creative and aggressive with D line gaps.



And that takes coordination with the other 7.



Don't like vanilla DL play and putting the game in the hands of lbs.



Especially these lbs.



My 2centavos is add a giant nose DT to play next to snacks. That gives you more flexibility.



It's tough to ask 4 to play both run and pass ...but it would be more achievable within a truely schemed and multiple DL method that puts the back 7 at the service of the front 4s attacking and any unnatended spots.

RE: Gatorade RobCarpenter : 12/20/2017 5:15 pm : link

Quote: Doesn't your comment about the 86/90 teams support my point?



The 86 defense had better individual players, including of course alien-level LT. The 90 defense had lesser players but produced a similar level of defensive play.



I think the DBs (especially the safeties) were better in '90 than '86. In comment 13748994 Go Terps said:I think the DBs (especially the safeties) were better in '90 than '86.

Growth of size in OL since the 1980s has opened idiotsavant : 12/20/2017 5:20 pm : link A gap between DE and LB that's hard to bridge. You either get a player who can attack the line....or a player that can drop into zone pass D...but rarely both. Even harder to find now than then due to 30+ lb larger OTs.



Si the entire lb concept is on the horns of a dilemma and one must think clearly about what function they are to serve.

In the Absence of McAdoo, OntheRoad : 12/20/2017 5:20 pm : link Spagnuolo seems to have fixed the offense despite missing half the starters. Ironic.

RE: Gatorade Gatorade Dunk : 12/20/2017 5:36 pm : link

Quote: Doesn't your comment about the 86/90 teams support my point?



The 86 defense had better individual players, including of course alien-level LT. The 90 defense had lesser players but produced a similar level of defensive play.

No, Terps. Typically better players win. I know that's not the way you see things but, it's true. In comment 13748994 Go Terps said:No, Terps. Typically better players win. I know that's not the way you see things but, it's true.

Gatorade Go Terps : 12/20/2017 5:51 pm : link You're missing my point.



The 90 team had lesser players than the 86 team, we can all agree on that. But if you compare their performances they were very similar, and the 90 team arguably had better results.



When compared side by side, the 86 team had many more sacks and forced turnovers while the 90 team allowed much less passing yardage and only slightly more rushing yardage. The 90 team actually allowed fewer points, and during that time neither the Montana 49ers nor the K-Gun Bills could break 20 points against them in 2 tries each.



All with lesser players than the 86 team, which may say something about the quality of the approach they took.

The 1990 team an_idol_mind : 12/20/2017 6:46 pm : link also had a great ball control offense that set an NFL record for fewest turnovers in a season and incredible special teams. The average starting field position for that team was something like 8+ yards more than their opponents.



The 1990 team is a great one to emulate, but it's not a model that is really sustainable long-term. That team was probably one of the most efficient in NFL history and had all three phases of the game working to perfection for most of the season.

I like Spags a lot.. Sean : 12/20/2017 7:30 pm : link I love his attitude and he is much more likable than McAdoo, but he doesn’t sound like a guy who wants the job. He continues to say he leaves the offense to Sully (it isn’t his expertise). He said he leaves the ST to Quinn (it isn’t his expertise). I get he’s the interim coach, but I’d like to see some more confidence.

The 90 Giants are and were criminally underrated djm : 12/20/2017 7:37 pm : link People forget how good that 90 offense was for most of the year. For a good portion that offense was near the top in terms of big pass plays if memory serves. They weren't as conservative as many parroted all year long. Simms went deep, a lot. The Giants were tied for 6th in ypa overall that year, .2 off the niners pace. No one remembers that. You also had meggett and Hampton providing a lot of sizzle and speed out of the backfield. The nyg offense was nearly flawless that 90 season. It never turned the ball over!



And the D was flat out nasty. It didn't have the sexy sack numbers but when they needed to hit the qb they did so. 86 Giants had alien versions of LT, Banks and Bavaro but 90 had more depth and maybe even more heart or resiliency. 86 team was rarely tested late that season which to be fair is a virtue of that team's ability. Still, the 90 team was tested and never quit. It's really hard to say one team was going to kill the other one. They were both awesome.

It’s not 2007 anymore. The bloom has Jimmy Googs : 12/20/2017 7:41 pm : link been off this rose for a decade. I don’t care how well they came together last season.



Thanks but time to move on...

I like what I have seen xwreckingxcrewx : 12/20/2017 8:48 pm : link I like him as a head coach...maybe these are the do-overs the Giants should have done in the first place. Spags instead of McAdoo. Gettleman instead of Reese. Things have a funny way of working out.

Spags learned from his other head coaching positions Elite Mobster #32 : 12/20/2017 9:49 pm : link He is ready to lead. Get Spags a Defensive Coordinator and an Offensive as well and take it from there. The players will respect him.

'90 Giants had a ferocious front seven JonC : 12/21/2017 9:13 am : link and played a ton of zone behind it, because the front seven often generated a ton of pressure on the QB, and was able to shut down the run with six or seven.



Build the talent up front, our DEs aren't getting it done.

No balls Thegratefulhead : 12/21/2017 9:26 am : link No way, he thinks too small. If he plays Webb the last 2 games instead of kissing Mannings' ass I might change my mind. We are 2 and 12, streak is over and we are going into the most important draft since we drafted Manning and more information would help with that draft. He is not coaching for the franchise but for himself. Get rid of him.

Here's the thing.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/21/2017 9:27 am : link about Spags. He has been part on not one, not two, but three historically bad defenses. With two different teams. Statistically speaking, he's presided over 3 defenses with yearly performances in the bottom 20 of alltime!



Then, when you factor in his time in St. Louis, he presided over an offense that was in the bottom 20 of alltime. Fun fact, the OC of that offense was Josh McDaniels...



I like Spags, but man that is some damning information.

yes throwing a completely unprepared project QB who had not taken even Victor in CT : 12/21/2017 9:30 am : link single snap in practice into the fire with only 1 legit WR and 4 backups on the OL would really sway me to think a coach was competent.

We will need an offensive minded HC spike : 12/21/2017 9:53 am : link To tutor and guide the next QB for the next 15 years