Kim Jones: Louis Riddick is next to interview for GM

#NYG announce they interviewed former Panthers GM Dave Gettleman for their GM job today. I'm under impression Louis Riddick is next.

don't know how he'd be as a GM GiantNatty : 12/20/2017 3:50 pm : link but the guy is one of the best on TV. I really trust his judgment and appreciate everything he has to say.

Two excellent candidates Rflairr : 12/20/2017 3:52 pm : link Ross and Riddick. Not a big fan of Gettleman.

Riddick RAIN : 12/20/2017 3:57 pm : link makes sense. Really bright guy, no non-sense.

Louis Riddick Archer : 12/20/2017 4:01 pm : link He appears to be smart and articulate and he has experience in scouting

However, he lacks experience to be a GM

He might be better taking Ross’s position and groomed to be a future GM



RE: Two excellent candidates speedywheels : 12/20/2017 4:01 pm : link

Quote: Ross and Riddick. Not a big fan of Gettleman.



Ross is an excellent candidate? Huh? In comment 13748878 Rflairr said:Ross is an excellent candidate? Huh?

I would love to see Riddick blueblood : 12/20/2017 4:02 pm : link on staff. GM maybe.. definitely I think he could take over Ross' job

Riddick NYBEN1963 : 12/20/2017 4:02 pm : link Makes great sense to me ...but honestly I don't get hiring someone that worked under the guy you just fired.

Riddick Giantslifer : 12/20/2017 4:02 pm : link NO

What previous success did he have as GM?

Due diligence must be done Chris684 : 12/20/2017 4:04 pm : link this is great to read.



Don't forget much can be gained by an employer conducting a thorough interview process. Ultimately you settle on one candidate, but along the way there may be things you add to or subtract from your hiring criteria based on what's been presented to you by the interviewees.



Feedback and flexibility.

RE: RE: Two excellent candidates arcarsenal : 12/20/2017 4:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13748878 Rflairr said:





Quote:





Ross and Riddick. Not a big fan of Gettleman.







Ross is an excellent candidate? Huh?



Don't bother.



Supposedly all the credit for Beckham, Collins and Engram now belongs to Marc Ross.



Before Jerry Reese was fired, this clown was giving him the credit for those guys - but now that he's gone, they're part of Ross' calling card and are why he "deserves" the job.



Don't bother.

Supposedly all the credit for Beckham, Collins and Engram now belongs to Marc Ross.

Before Jerry Reese was fired, this clown was giving him the credit for those guys - but now that he's gone, they're part of Ross' calling card and are why he "deserves" the job.

At the same time, though, we're just going to ignore all of the bad picks that were made during that same time span. Must have had nothing to do with Ross. Only the good ones did.

He seems like a really smart guy Tittle 9 20 64 : 12/20/2017 4:06 pm : link and I like him as an analyst, but he doesn’t carry much of a resume to become a GM.

Riddick Emil : 12/20/2017 4:11 pm : link Is an excellent interview if you are looking for an outside the box candidate. Would think he'd have to ace the interview to beat out Gettleman (just a hunch), but would signal a dramatic change if he got the job.



He was last with the Eagles as director of pro personnel. Wonder if he would be interested in a similar position with the Giants.

This type of hire would be riddickulous.... Diesel_giants : 12/20/2017 4:12 pm : link Jk i have no idea...

RE: RE: RE: Two excellent candidates Jay on the Island : 12/20/2017 4:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13748893 speedywheels said:





Quote:





In comment 13748878 Rflairr said:





Quote:





Ross and Riddick. Not a big fan of Gettleman.







Ross is an excellent candidate? Huh?







Don't bother.



Supposedly all the credit for Beckham, Collins and Engram now belongs to Marc Ross.



Before Jerry Reese was fired, this clown was giving him the credit for those guys - but now that he's gone, they're part of Ross' calling card and are why he "deserves" the job.



At the same time, though, we're just going to ignore all of the bad picks that were made during that same time span. Must have had nothing to do with Ross. Only the good ones did.

Why would you assume that Ross is responsible for the bad draft picks? Why would the vice president of player evaluation and former director of college scouting have to due with selecting draft picks?

The Chronicles of Riddick Emil : 12/20/2017 4:16 pm : link A nice sequel to the Book of Eli?



In all seriousness, I am glad he is getting an interview. Signals the Giants are willing to go outside the box and turnover any stone. Not sure if he is a better fit than Gettleman, but you don't know til you talk to the guy.



Whoever the GM is, I want him to bring in a coach that leads and commands respect in the locker room. Worse than the teams record this year was watching the total utter dysfunction week in and week out.

Interesting candidate ghost718 : 12/20/2017 4:19 pm : link Pretty sure the connection is Belichick

interesting canadate micky : 12/20/2017 4:21 pm : link away from the "within , comfortable, close to vest" hire that Mara has become.



Hope he does well with interview and isn't a "just due diligence" type of thing.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Two excellent candidates arcarsenal : 12/20/2017 4:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13748906 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13748893 speedywheels said:





Quote:





In comment 13748878 Rflairr said:





Quote:





Ross and Riddick. Not a big fan of Gettleman.







Ross is an excellent candidate? Huh?







Don't bother.



Supposedly all the credit for Beckham, Collins and Engram now belongs to Marc Ross.



Before Jerry Reese was fired, this clown was giving him the credit for those guys - but now that he's gone, they're part of Ross' calling card and are why he "deserves" the job.



At the same time, though, we're just going to ignore all of the bad picks that were made during that same time span. Must have had nothing to do with Ross. Only the good ones did.





Why would you assume that Ross is responsible for the bad draft picks? Why would the vice president of player evaluation and former director of college scouting have to due with selecting draft picks?



Supposedly, he only picks the good players but has no role in the selection of the bad ones.



Supposedly, he only picks the good players but has no role in the selection of the bad ones.

That's what I've learned today.

Keep in mind that the Giants may be replacing a bunch of guys 81_Great_Dane : 12/20/2017 4:30 pm : link so there might be more than one hire out of this pool.

Seems like the Giants mrvax : 12/20/2017 4:31 pm : link want to hire a GM first, then allow the GM some or all say in his staff.



That's good.

RE: Two excellent candidates lawguy9801 : 12/20/2017 4:34 pm : link

Quote: Ross and Riddick. Not a big fan of Gettleman.



Judging by who you think is a good and bad candidate, I'm going to venture a guess as to what you believe makes a "good" candidate, and keep it to myself.

I've talked to a lot of people in the NFL Big Rick in FL : 12/20/2017 4:34 pm : link They all love Riddick. They say whenever he gets a chance he will be a top GM in the league. Also I've heard he would bring McDaniels with him as HC.

RE: This type of hire would be riddickulous.... Montreal Man : 12/20/2017 4:35 pm : link

[quote] Jk i have no idea... quote]



I see what you did there.

I see what you did there.

Now this dude intrigues me The_Boss : 12/20/2017 4:35 pm : link I’ve long liked his perspectives on ESPN and he has extensive tangible front office experience.

As side note NYBEN1963 : 12/20/2017 4:48 pm : link on Riddick some of you may not know this but he is also a former NFL player. Not sure if that is good or bad just a throwing it out there

RE: RE: Two excellent candidates GiantGolfer : 12/20/2017 5:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13748878 Rflairr said:





Quote:





Ross and Riddick. Not a big fan of Gettleman.







Judging by who you think is a good and bad candidate, I'm going to venture a guess as to what you believe makes a "good" candidate, and keep it to myself.



I've noticed the same.

RE: Two excellent candidates Dave in Hoboken : 12/20/2017 5:12 pm : link

Quote: Ross and Riddick. Not a big fan of Gettleman.



Why are you a fan of Ross, Riddick, and Reese, but not Gettleman? Just curious.

RE: RE: Two excellent candidates Danny Kanell : 12/20/2017 5:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13748878 Rflairr said:





Quote:





Ross and Riddick. Not a big fan of Gettleman.







Judging by who you think is a good and bad candidate, I'm going to venture a guess as to what you believe makes a "good" candidate, and keep it to myself.



+1

RE: RE: Two excellent candidates Dave in Hoboken : 12/20/2017 5:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13748878 Rflairr said:





Quote:





Ross and Riddick. Not a big fan of Gettleman.







Judging by who you think is a good and bad candidate, I'm going to venture a guess as to what you believe makes a "good" candidate, and keep it to myself.



Glad I'm not the only on who noticed.

RE: Two excellent candidates Beer Man : 12/20/2017 5:23 pm : link

Ross an excellent candidate? I believe the overwhelming majority would prefer that he be shown the door.

. Danny Kanell : 12/20/2017 5:24 pm : link Past posting history, most notably on deleted threads, kinda confirms our thought as well.

Don't know if he's qualified for GM JonC : 12/20/2017 5:26 pm : link but he's a sharp football mind, perhaps they'll find a spot for him.

RE: Louis Riddick old man : 12/20/2017 5:32 pm : link

Quote: He appears to be smart and articulate and he has experience in scouting

However, he lacks experience to be a GM

He might be better taking Ross’s position and groomed to be a future GM



That may be part of benefit of interviewing him. 'Hey Louis! We selected X for GM, but we will have an opening in scouting and you impressed us when talking players. Would you consider..........?'. It may not be Head of... but near the top: Asst. or Head of the Norteast/X Region to start.' In comment 13748892 Archer said:That may be part of benefit of interviewing him. 'Hey Louis! We selected X for GM, but we will have an opening in scouting and you impressed us when talking players. Would you consider..........?'. It may not be Head of... but near the top: Asst. or Head of the Norteast/X Region to start.'

I brought this up a week ago bradshaw44 : 12/20/2017 5:39 pm : link Glad he’s coming in. Hope he gets it.

I’ve mentioned on a couple previous threads mfsd : 12/20/2017 5:41 pm : link I don’t claim any inside info from Giants sources, but I have 2 non Giants NFL sources...I’ve heard from both that Riddick is highly regarded and will be a hot GM candidate for any teams looking this offseason.



He has a good reputation as a player personnel guy from his time with the Eagles and Redskins, and has been doing his homework during his time as an ESPN analyst...including building good relationships with team execs, scouts and agents, to prepare for a future GM job.



Y’all may consider this a little inside scoop if you like - he’s tight with Josh McDaniel, and it’s considered very possible, although not guaranteed, that if he’s hired as a GM somewhere, McDaniel would join him as head coach.





If the Giants want Riddick as GM Breeze_94 : 12/20/2017 5:45 pm : link Sam Darnold is likely off of their board.



Riddick is not a fan of Darnold. He tweeted about Darnold's long wind-up and called him "Tebow-esque" back in September

Sign me up for Riddick & McDaniels arniefez : 12/20/2017 5:49 pm : link I've been wrong every time but they have my vote.

The more interviews the better GiantsRage2007 : 12/20/2017 5:56 pm : link The more people you interview the more info about the team you get (not just about the candidate) Especially from outside of the Giants circle. Smart move. Keep the interviews coming.

RE: RE: RE: Two excellent candidates Reb8thVA : 12/20/2017 5:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13748960 lawguy9801 said:





Quote:





In comment 13748878 Rflairr said:





Quote:





Ross and Riddick. Not a big fan of Gettleman.







Judging by who you think is a good and bad candidate, I'm going to venture a guess as to what you believe makes a "good" candidate, and keep it to myself.







+1



+2

RE: Two excellent candidates Gatorade Dunk : 12/20/2017 5:57 pm : link

Quote: Ross and Riddick. Not a big fan of Gettleman.

What makes Ross an excellent candidate? Please expand on this.

RE: He seems like a really smart guy Gatorade Dunk : 12/20/2017 5:58 pm : link

Quote: and I like him as an analyst, but he doesn’t carry much of a resume to become a GM.

How was John Lynch's resume? Or John Elway's?

RE: RE: Two excellent candidates Gatorade Dunk : 12/20/2017 6:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13748878 Rflairr said:





Quote:





Ross and Riddick. Not a big fan of Gettleman.







Why are you a fan of Ross, Riddick, and Reese, but not Gettleman? Just curious.

Isn't it obvious?



Isn't it obvious?

The letter R. Like R flairr.

RE: RE: He seems like a really smart guy Tittle 9 20 64 : 12/20/2017 6:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13748910 Tittle 9 20 64 said:





Quote:





and I like him as an analyst, but he doesn’t carry much of a resume to become a GM.





How was John Lynch's resume? Or John Elway's?



Not sure what there resumes are, didn't look it up. But I wouldn't be so quick to anoint John Lynch just yet with a 4-10 record.

Riddick: Interesting and Intriguing clatterbuck : 12/20/2017 7:23 pm : link candidate. Presents as a very knowledgeable football guy during his TV work and resume seems solid. Maybe he's ready for the next step? Happy to see Giants go a little outside a comfort zone.

I expect that he's going to present very well.

I’d consider WillVAB : 12/20/2017 8:23 pm : link Gettleman for the GM job and then bring Riddick in to replace Ross. Gives Riddick the opportunity to build his draft/college evaluation experience and puts him in line to replace Gettleman down the road.

Riddick definitely wants to be a GM Ten Ton Hammer : 12/20/2017 8:35 pm : link He's said so in interviews and has been a serious candidate in other cities, but I wonder if there's any incentive to leave television for a lower-level job. I imagine the pay for a pro personnel director in the NFL is probably somewhere near being in TV.

I don't think Abrams or Ross bluepepper : 12/20/2017 8:53 pm : link are serious candidates. Riddick may be but if he's the only other one they interview and Gettleman gets the job then I am going to be thinking the search was a charade.

Riddick may have played a huge role in est1986 : 12/20/2017 8:59 pm : link Signing Haynesworth to the Skins and Nnamdi to the Eagles. Idk about him

RE: I'd consider blueblood : 12/20/2017 9:21 pm : link

Quote: Gettleman for the GM job and then bring Riddick in to replace Ross. Gives Riddick the opportunity to build his draft/college evaluation experience and puts him in line to replace Gettleman down the road.





People in the league see Riddick as a GM in waiting and he has been considered for other GM jobs already. So I cant see him waiting around to be a Director of Scouting who needs to work on his draft/college evaluation experience when he has already apparently put in 10 years as a scout and has been interviewed for the GM position for the Chiefs and 49ers.



People in the league see Riddick as a GM in waiting and he has been considered for other GM jobs already. So I cant see him waiting around to be a Director of Scouting who needs to work on his draft/college evaluation experience when he has already apparently put in 10 years as a scout and has been interviewed for the GM position for the Chiefs and 49ers.

He will either get a shot at a GM or stay on ESPN.

Only five years in FO experience probably insufficient for GM job in plato : 12/20/2017 9:44 pm : link Today's NFL. It's way complicated and GM in charge of so much that it requires knowledge of many areas from finance, personnel, contracts etc etc. he doesn't have to do it all but he needs to both know people who can and have the experience to judge how well they will and are doing their jobs.



Riddick maybe an ESPN star which isn't saying much but he is probably going to interviewd and then offered personnel or similar job. I may be wrong but he is a long shot for GM. How would he work with the ex Giant Gettleman if he were the GM?

One other note mfsd : 12/20/2017 9:53 pm : link I also heard the belief around the league is the Giants do plan to take their time with their search, including waiting to interview candidates who are still unavailable until their seasons end.



I specifically asked about Gettleman, and the reply was he’s very much a candidate, but any story that he’s the front runner or there will be a rush to hire him before a thorough search is conducted is likely media invention at this point.



Again, none of this coming from within the Giants, so for all I know they’ll hire Gettleman tomorrow. Just passing on what I’ve heard

I agree.... Doomster : 12/20/2017 10:05 pm : link















































Riddick is the GM to straighten this team out!

RE: Only five years in FO experience probably insufficient for GM job in blueblood : 12/20/2017 10:08 pm : link

Quote: Today's NFL. It's way complicated and GM in charge of so much that it requires knowledge of many areas from finance, personnel, contracts etc etc. he doesn't have to do it all but he needs to both know people who can and have the experience to judge how well they will and are doing their jobs.



Riddick maybe an ESPN star which isn't saying much but he is probably going to interviewd and then offered personnel or similar job. I may be wrong but he is a long shot for GM. How would he work with the ex Giant Gettleman if he were the GM?



well I would disagree based on the fact that he has already gotten GM interviews and apparently was very high on the list for the 49ers job and is considered one of the brighter better candidates available and thats not based on his ESPN status.



I found this interesting in an article about Ernie Accorsi who other teams have reached out to help them in their GM search



[quote] "What happens with these things, No. 1, I always kept a list live," Accorsi told the Detroit Free Press in 2015. "And I always asked questions about people. And to people I respected. The other thing, I'm on [the NFL's career development advisory panel]. So we're discussing those people all the time.”



Accorsi added that he's always talking to general managers throughout the year about which executives are potential future GMs. He feels that first the individual has to be in a director's job. That is almost certainly a prerequisite.



well I would disagree based on the fact that he has already gotten GM interviews and apparently was very high on the list for the 49ers job and is considered one of the brighter better candidates available and thats not based on his ESPN status.

I found this interesting in an article about Ernie Accorsi who other teams have reached out to help them in their GM search

"What happens with these things, No. 1, I always kept a list live," Accorsi told the Detroit Free Press in 2015. "And I always asked questions about people. And to people I respected. The other thing, I'm on [the NFL's career development advisory panel]. So we're discussing those people all the time."

Accorsi added that he's always talking to general managers throughout the year about which executives are potential future GMs. He feels that first the individual has to be in a director's job. That is almost certainly a prerequisite.

Riddick has been a scout and he has been a director in two different organizations. And fans have to remember these guys know who is who, who knows what and who has the goods, whether the public knows it or not.

I like Riddick Peppers : 12/20/2017 11:07 pm : link but.. I don't know how I feel about unemployed to GM when he's never been a GM before.



Would rather Gettleman with Riddick onboard as Director of Pro Personnel and basically the heir apparent to Gettleman.



Riddick Eli owns all : 12/20/2017 11:19 pm : link Is very well spoken. Whenever he has anything to say I tend to listen more carefully. I really enjoy his insight on players while working for espn.

I don't know much about Riddick Modus Operandi : 12/20/2017 11:34 pm : link But he seems to like the East coast. Served as a scout for both the Skins and Eagles before being promoted to Director of Pro Personnel both times. Short tenures, though, before being let go. Don't recall either team drafting or being exceptionally shrewd during those years.



I wonder if he isn't one of those guys who really shines in interviews but doesn't really deliver. I wouldn't kill the move, but I think there are better candidates out there.

RE: Riddick Joey in VA : 12/20/2017 11:35 pm : link

Jesus really? Well spoken? You mean for a negro?

RE: RE: I'd consider WillVAB : 12/20/2017 11:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13749192 WillVAB said:





Quote:





Gettleman for the GM job and then bring Riddick in to replace Ross. Gives Riddick the opportunity to build his draft/college evaluation experience and puts him in line to replace Gettleman down the road.









People in the league see Riddick as a GM in waiting and he has been considered for other GM jobs already. So I cant see him waiting around to be a Director of Scouting who needs to work on his draft/college evaluation experience when he has already apparently put in 10 years as a scout and has been interviewed for the GM position for the Chiefs and 49ers.



He will either get a shot at a GM or stay on ESPN.



Fair enough.

RE: RE: Riddick mattyblue : 12/21/2017 1:56 am : link

Quote: In comment 13749300 Eli owns all said:





Quote:





Is very well spoken. Whenever he has anything to say I tend to listen more carefully. I really enjoy his insight on players while working for espn.



Jesus really? Well spoken? You mean for a negro?





Umm that seems like a bit of a jump. He cannot call the guy well spoken without being a racist? Am I missing something here?

When did Ross all of the sudden become montanagiant : 12/21/2017 2:17 am : link An "Excellent candidate"?

RE: RE: RE: Riddick Modus Operandi : 12/21/2017 3:25 am : link

Quote: In comment 13749305 Joey in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13749300 Eli owns all said:





Quote:





Is very well spoken. Whenever he has anything to say I tend to listen more carefully. I really enjoy his insight on players while working for espn.



Jesus really? Well spoken? You mean for a negro?









Umm that seems like a bit of a jump. He cannot call the guy well spoken without being a racist? Am I missing something here?



How frequently do you hear the term "well spoken" to describe any one who isn't black? Doesn't mean he's a racist, but it does suggest a subconscious bias, and comes across as perjorative.

I like it. UberAlias : 12/21/2017 5:20 am : link Would be a smart move.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Riddick mattyblue : 12/21/2017 5:40 am : link

Quote: In comment 13749338 mattyblue said:





Quote:





In comment 13749305 Joey in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13749300 Eli owns all said:





Quote:





Is very well spoken. Whenever he has anything to say I tend to listen more carefully. I really enjoy his insight on players while working for espn.



Jesus really? Well spoken? You mean for a negro?









Umm that seems like a bit of a jump. He cannot call the guy well spoken without being a racist? Am I missing something here?







How frequently do you hear the term "well spoken" to describe any one who isn't black? Doesn't mean he's a racist, but it does suggest a subconscious bias, and comes across as perjorative.



All the time

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Riddick mattyblue : 12/21/2017 5:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 13749345 Modus Operandi said:





Quote:





In comment 13749338 mattyblue said:





Quote:





In comment 13749305 Joey in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13749300 Eli owns all said:





Quote:





Is very well spoken. Whenever he has anything to say I tend to listen more carefully. I really enjoy his insight on players while working for espn.



Jesus really? Well spoken? You mean for a negro?









Umm that seems like a bit of a jump. He cannot call the guy well spoken without being a racist? Am I missing something here?







How frequently do you hear the term "well spoken" to describe any one who isn't black? Doesn't mean he's a racist, but it does suggest a subconscious bias, and comes across as perjorative.







All the time



The guy could be a racist. He could also be someone who thinks certain media members aren't well spoken while others are. I suspect he might not be well liked here, potentially for good reason, but it doesn't come across as pejorative, derragotory or whatever word you want to call it. At least not to me. I also am not trying to insult you or anyone else by saying so. Assuming what someone means by their use of well spoken is foolish. Assuming anything probably is as well and I reiterate I mean no harm.

Truthfully Modus Operandi : 12/21/2017 5:59 am : link I have never seen or heard the term "well spoken" applied to a white athlete, coach, front office management, actor, politician or what have you.



I have seen it applied often to their black counterparts.



Chris Rock even did a bit on this years ago around the time the former president was elected. Paraphrasing, "He speaks so well. He's college-educated. What the fuck did you expect him to sound like?"

Gentleman or Belichick Optimus-NY : 12/21/2017 6:40 am : link One or the other. Riddick doesn't do itvfor me.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Riddick Eli owns all : 12/21/2017 7:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 13749372 mattyblue said:





Quote:





In comment 13749345 Modus Operandi said:



Bbi is unreal. If I'm being called racist for my post. I like the guy end of story. What a joke this website has turned into.



Quote:





In comment 13749338 mattyblue said:





Quote:





In comment 13749305 Joey in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13749300 Eli owns all said:





Quote:





Is very well spoken. Whenever he has anything to say I tend to listen more carefully. I really enjoy his insight on players while working for espn.



Jesus really? Well spoken? You mean for a negro?









Umm that seems like a bit of a jump. He cannot call the guy well spoken without being a racist? Am I missing something here?







How frequently do you hear the term "well spoken" to describe any one who isn't black? Doesn't mean he's a racist, but it does suggest a subconscious bias, and comes across as perjorative.







All the time







The guy could be a racist. He could also be someone who thinks certain media members aren’t well spoken while others are. I suspect he might not be well liked here, potentially for good reason, but it doesn’t come across as pejorative, derragotory or whatever word you want to call it. At least not to me. I also am not trying to insult you or anyone else by saying so. Assuming what someone means by their use of well spoken is foolish. Assuming anything probably is as well and I reiterate I mean no harm. In comment 13749373 mattyblue said:

RE: RE: RE: RE: Riddick Moondawg : 12/21/2017 8:05 am : link

Quote: In comment 13749338 mattyblue said:





Quote:





In comment 13749305 Joey in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13749300 Eli owns all said:





Quote:





Is very well spoken. Whenever he has anything to say I tend to listen more carefully. I really enjoy his insight on players while working for espn.



Jesus really? Well spoken? You mean for a negro?









Umm that seems like a bit of a jump. He cannot call the guy well spoken without being a racist? Am I missing something here?







How frequently do you hear the term "well spoken" to describe any one who isn't black? Doesn't mean he's a racist, but it does suggest a subconscious bias, and comes across as perjorative.



To be fair, we'd never use "well spoken" for Jerry Reese. That's for sure.

This has really gone off the rails blueblood : 12/21/2017 9:30 am : link Im black and and I would call him well-spoken.

RE: Don't know if he's qualified for GM Racer : 12/21/2017 10:07 am : link

Quote: but he's a sharp football mind, perhaps they'll find a spot for him.



I've been impressed with his content and presentation on "NFL Matchup". He's definitely an upgrade on that show.

RE: This has really gone off the rails Moondawg : 12/21/2017 10:16 am : link

Quote: Im black and and I would call him well-spoken.



That was well-written!