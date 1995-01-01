Trade back ? Eman11 : 12/21/2017 8:20 am With the talk of the Giants being high on Webb and maybe not going QB (whether or not that's true) what could they realistically get if they trade back?



Let's say from 2 down to 5 or 6, or 2 down to 10, and then 2 down to say 12-15?



I read a report the Bills want to move up for a QB and it speculated they'd have to give up their two number 1's this year plus their 2nd or next year's 1. Is that about right in what the pick is worth?

Buffalo's picks are likely to be pretty late in Round 1. Big Blue Blogger : 12/21/2017 9:18 am : link The Bills have a decent shot at a wild card berth, and Kansas City is on track to win the AFC West. So the picks could both be in the early-mid 20s. Their extra picks in rounds two and three will be even later, because the Rams and Eagles will be near the end of the draft line.



If you go by a typical value chart, with final draft order still TBD, all of Buffalo's picks in the first three rounds will probably add up to about the same value as the #2 pick. A deal like that would leave NYG with eight picks in the first 96: two firsts, three seconds and three thirds. They would still own their original selections at the top of rounds two and three, plus two picks late in each of the first three rounds from Buffalo.



Would it make sense? Maybe, if the Bills value the second-best prospect more highly than the Giants, and/or the Giants really like Webb as the potential successor to Manning and see the 2018 Draft Class as a deep pool for upgrades at a lot of positions. Since we have no idea of the new GM's draft philosophy, or his views on Manning/Webb/Darnold/Rosen/etc., predictions are fairly futile. But that should give you some idea of value.

snap in practice?



Sure based on that let's trade away the highest pick the franchise has had since 1981.



I say trade down regardless of Webb because our needs are such that we have to fill too many to just say get a QB.. Eli will be the QB next year and we must fill in our Ol, LB and DE positions. We also need a BIG WR, and could use another CB and safety...

Quote: The Bills have a decent shot at a wild card berth, and Kansas City is on track to win the AFC West. So the picks could both be in the early-mid 20s. Their extra picks in rounds two and three will be even later, because the Rams and Eagles will be near the end of the draft line.



If you go by a typical value chart, with final draft order still TBD, all of Buffalo's picks in the first three rounds will probably add up to about the same value as the #2 pick. A deal like that would leave NYG with eight picks in the first 96: two firsts, three seconds and three thirds. They would still own their original selections at the top of rounds two and three, plus two picks late in each of the first three rounds from Buffalo.



Would it make sense? Maybe, if the Bills value the second-best prospect more highly than the Giants, and/or the Giants really like Webb as the potential successor to Manning and see the 2018 Draft Class as a deep pool for upgrades at a lot of positions. Since we have no idea of the new GM's draft philosophy, or his views on Manning/Webb/Darnold/Rosen/etc., predictions are fairly futile. But that should give you some idea of value.



^ this

Quote: it would figure to bring the Giants a nice, useful haul.



But, NYG need a franchise QB and I strongly doubt Webb's presence will preclude them from grabbing one, if the stars align and their target is available.



Rosen doesn't do it for me and Darnold most likely goes #1 if he comes out.. There are other QB's in this draft we can get later in 1 or in 2. Saying definitively it has to be this guy or that at QB at 2 puts your team behind the 8 ball for years if you miss... It is not just the miss on a draft pick, it is if you miss on a QB they provide nothing to your team anywhere else. Safeties, CB's, TE's, DE's, LB's, WR's etc. all can play special teams and or select places to get some value from them. If you miss a QB you essentially have a 51 man roster... You better really really like the player and not just say you have to have the position!

Thanks Big Blue Eman11 : 12/21/2017 9:33 am : link Thats exactly the kind of info I was looking for, and appreciate the reply.



I'm not sure it's worth it either or if the Giants think it would be but its good to know what they could potentially get if they did trade back.



That's really all I was trying to find out and weigh heading to the draft before I made up my mind about wanting them to stay at 2 or would I be ok if they did trade back.

I'm not suggesting QB or bust JonC : 12/21/2017 9:33 am : link if they covet one or two and he's there, pick him and run.



their view of webb should not affect the draft George from PA : 12/21/2017 9:35 am : link if we have opportunity to draft a top franchise qb....we do it.



if we feel the QBs are not special....then trade back....as value for pick will be high

snap in practice?



6!



6!

:)

No. ZogZerg : 12/21/2017 9:43 am : link You don't have to look any further than San Fran and Houston to see how valuable a QB is.

Buffalo could have like est1986 : 12/21/2017 10:39 am : link Number #15 and #25 overall (give or take a few spots on those picks). Those two picks plus a first next year would be tempting IMO particularly if Darnold returns to USC and the Giants are not as high on Barkley as I am. Add in their second rounder this year too and I'm Sold 1000%. We can have four picks in the first two rounds this year and an extra first next year from a weak buffalo team.. nice. Dont know if we can net that return but for second overall it maybe possible especially if a team is looking to trade up for a QB.

Number #15 and #25 overall (give or take a few spots on those picks). Those two picks plus a first next year would be tempting IMO particularly if Darnold returns to USC and the Giants are not as high on Barkley as I am. Add in their second rounder this year too and I'm Sold 1000%. We can have four picks in the first two rounds this year and an extra first next year from a weak buffalo team.. nice. Dont know if we can net that return but for second overall it maybe possible especially if a team is looking to trade up for a QB.



Even if they didn't get this year's #2 in the swap they'd still have three picks in the first 34 this year plus an additional #1 next year. Thats definitely something to think about for me.



Even if they didn't get this year's #2 in the swap they'd still have three picks in the first 34 this year plus an additional #1 next year. Thats definitely something to think about for me.

Obviously it's all moot if the Giants covet one of the QB's but I was interested in finding out if this type of haul was possible if they weren't sold on one of the QB's. It would be really interesting if this is where the bidding starts for the #2 or if they could do even better.

This is what I say, but with the added caveat that if Eli and the Giants have a good year in 2018, you stick with him for 2019 and let him play out his contract. No harm in letting Rosen or any of these guys sit for two years. Rosen and Darnold don't turn 21 until next year. If they sat for two years it would mean being 23 when they get their chance to start. That's how old Eli was when he started as a rookie.

If the Giants Pete in MD : 12/21/2017 11:07 am : link do in fact decide to trade down, there could be a few QB-needy teams to play against each other. In addition to Buffalo; Denver, Arizona, and the Jets also could all need QBs (depending on free agency, of course) and will be picking in the 7-11 range. The new GM might have his trade skills tested right away.

RE: No. Big Blue Blogger : 12/21/2017 11:13 am : link Quote: You don't have to look any further than San Fran and Houston to see how valuable a QB is. Or, conversely, Philadelphia. Of course, you need to feel strongly about the particular prospect. The Eagles did, and the gamble seems to have paid off - pending the rehab on Wentz's knee. The Rams appear to have made the right moves too - with Goff as well as Gurley and a bunch of other players. ZogZerg said:Or, conversely, Philadelphia. Of course, you need to feel strongly about the particular prospect. The Eagles did, and the gamble seems to have paid off - pending the rehab on Wentz's knee. The Rams appear to have made the right moves too - with Goff as well as Gurley and a bunch of other players.

Come to think Pete in MD : 12/21/2017 11:22 am : link of it, the QB landscape around the league could really change drastically throughout the league before draft day. What happens with Cousins, Garapollo, Brees, and Alex Smith? Does Jacksonville stick with Bortles? What does Minnesota do with Bridgewater, Keenum, and Bradford? Is Big Ben coming back?

Ideally you trade back idiotsavant : 12/21/2017 11:28 am : link Garner a crap ass load of early picks, and end up drafting a great QB anyway this year or next, a bit lower down.



We could build a heck of a team. It's not that hard to find cap space.



I'm talking over the top madness on OL DL lbs and a couple of rbs .

While I remain optimistic about Webb, Section331 : 12/21/2017 11:31 am : link the Giants need to get this right. Hopefully, we will not be in a position to pick top 5 for quite some time, we need a QB in the near future, so if a guy is there that they really like, they HAVE to take him.



If they trade down and pass on a QB, they better be right about Webb. These are career-defining decisions for GM's and even HC's.

Giants need to fill a lot of spots. TC : 12/21/2017 11:40 am : link If the Giants have the 2nd spot in the draft, that could be turned into a top 10 pick, a high 2nd and possibly another 2nd or a high 3rd.



You mdthedream : 12/21/2017 11:47 am : link can throw that trade value board away when your talking about a team that wants a franchise QB.I think a first and second this year and a 1st next esp if your getting the second pick in this draft.

Browns KWhite2250 : 12/21/2017 11:49 am : link Are pretty dumb. Maybe they will swap 4 for 2 so they can get a qb and barkley. They have 3 2nd rd picks, 1 3rd, 2 in rds 4-7.

Barkley mdthedream : 12/21/2017 11:55 am : link is a stud. Not sure what your talking about as far as trade. The Browns will take a QB and don't have what it takes to get Barkley seeing there are more Qbs in the mix. So the trade ups will be high.

The only reason they are high on this guy, Doomster : 12/21/2017 11:59 am : link





is because he can use the overhead cables to avoid the rush.....Gotta change that uniform, though....

If the Giants could come away with 3 olinemen and a LB in the first SterlingArcher : 12/21/2017 12:15 pm : link two rounds that would be the best thing that could happen. In any case, they have to come away with a top olineman and LB in the first two rounds.

You don't have to look any further than San Fran and Houston to see how valuable a QB is.



Or, conversely, Philadelphia. Of course, you need to feel strongly about the particular prospect. The Eagles did, and the gamble seems to have paid off - pending the rehab on Wentz's knee. The Rams appear to have made the right moves too - with Goff as well as Gurley and a bunch of other players.



Yes, but it is more dramatic this year.



San Fran was 1-10 and has won 3 in a row with "real" QB.

Houston Average Points per Game WITHOUT Watson = 13.9

Houston Average Points per Game WITH Watson = 39 !!

Yes, but it is more dramatic this year.

San Fran was 1-10 and has won 3 in a row with "real" QB.

Houston Average Points per Game WITHOUT Watson = 13.9

Houston Average Points per Game WITH Watson = 39 !!

Giants could wind up with 5 picks in the first 3 rounds . . . . TC : 12/21/2017 12:23 pm : link by trading down. And because of the spot they have, it shouldn't be that hard to find a trading partner. 2018 has to be about rebuilding this roster, not looking for a "silver bullet" QB or RB who is going to take them to the Super Bowl next year.



How has that worked out for Cleveland the last 5 years? ZogZerg : 12/21/2017 12:25 pm : link You need a QB in this league.

You need a QB, but you also need a team around them. TC : 12/21/2017 12:30 pm : link I think the Browns are a fairly good example of general ineptitude that extends well beyond not having a QB.



how scientific is that trade value chart everyone treats as gospel MetsAreBack : 12/21/2017 1:39 pm : link out of curiousity? Is it a proven statistic model with sufficient back-testing and validated by quants much smarter than any of us?



Just one of those things i always see referenced - then I look at the picture above (thanks for that by the way) and why would a high end 7th round pick be worth 7x as much as a late 7th round choice (14 points vs 2 points)? 7th round picks rarely make it, i dont care where you're picking in the order.



Thats a minor thing obviously... the bigger questions are around the top 2-3 round swaps...

Not against trade down Sect 146 : 12/21/2017 2:09 pm : link If you think about it, how much difference is there between the top 5 QB's coming out this year? Are any of them absolute blue chippers? If they all declare, you have Rosen, Darnold, Mayfield, Jackson, and Allen who could still be available at 6,7 maybe even top 10 as there are other teams that will take other highly rated players like Barkely, Chubb, Nelson, Fitzpatrick, etc... If you really want to take a QB you can still trade down, get a bunch of extra picks, and still get a pretty good prospect to learn behind Eli for a year and compete with Webb. I feel there are way too many holes in this team to not consider a trade down rather than stay pat at #2

with the "you HAVE to take a QB if you draft that high" mentality.

I'm of the opinion LakeGeorgeGiant : 12/21/2017 2:18 pm : link that they stay right where they are and take a QB.



The only way I see this happening is if they don't see a blue chip QB on the board (Darnold doesn't enter) but then I doubt someone would be looking to give a kings ransom to move up.

Keep in mind . who's on the radar for 2019 draft idiotsavant : 12/21/2017 2:33 pm : link Also. What they really think RE Webb. Or how they value someone else's 2018 draft 'qb #6 or 6 or #3 or what have you.





Quote: that they stay right where they are and take a QB.



The only way I see this happening is if they don't see a blue chip QB on the board (Darnold doesn't enter) but then I doubt someone would be looking to give a kings ransom to move up.



Lake George: If Darnold does not come out, and Browns take Rosen, which QB would you want to take? Do you feel any of the others are worth #2?

Certain positions get pushed up each year out of idiotsavant : 12/21/2017 2:46 pm : link Level with their real value. Could be QB or maybe not. The rarest bird this year? ....have not looked yet. ;-)

Or it can be turned into a franchise QB for the next fifteen years. What's more important?

p.s.--Free agency is for filling holes in the here and now. The draft is about the future. The Giants won't be doing Eli any favors if the plan is to start rookies at OL.

p.s.--Free agency is for filling holes in the here and now. The draft is about the future. The Giants won't be doing Eli any favors if the plan is to start rookies at OL. In comment 13749752 TC said:Or it can be turned into a franchise QB for the next fifteen years. What's more important?p.s.--Free agency is for filling holes in the here and now. The draft is about the future. The Giants won't be doing Eli any favors if the plan is to start rookies at OL.

If Rosen goes #1 LakeGeorgeGiant : 12/21/2017 2:54 pm : link and Darnold doesn't come out, then all bets are off, but by April I think Josh Allen might be in the conversation.



In that scenario my money is on Chubb, but I expect Darnold or Rosen to be there.

Can we get back Eman11 : 12/21/2017 3:15 pm : link To talking what they could possibly get back if they trade the #2 pick, and not whether they should or not?



Dottino said on the FAN today one GM said he'd ask for five picks in return, and Dottino seems to think they could easily get four quality picks. His scenario is swap 1's, and get a 1 next year and a two this year and next. Basically getting a teams #1 and #2 this year and next, plus try to also get a 3 or 4.



Or swap 1's with a team (Buffalo) who has two 1's this year, get the extra 1, get next year's 1, and whatever 2's or 3's you can get from them, either this year's or next year's.









You need a QB in this league.



That is a confirmation bias argument. You say Cleveland has had a lot of picks but they suck so therefor you shouldn't accumulate picks. #1- the Browns have been poorly run. They had all those picks and still draft a QB when they had the chance until this year when they took a guy many said was NOT ready to play. #2- the players they have chosen have not lived up to those picks or have been flat out failures.



That is a confirmation bias argument. You say Cleveland has had a lot of picks but they suck so therefor you shouldn't accumulate picks. #1- the Browns have been poorly run. They had all those picks and still draft a QB when they had the chance until this year when they took a guy many said was NOT ready to play. #2- the players they have chosen have not lived up to those picks or have been flat out failures.

The Giants are run far better than the browns and could use those extra picks to really rebuild this team.

Draft Giantslifer : 12/21/2017 3:30 pm : link Keep it simple folks.

If Giants believe in Webb trade down for whatever is best deal.

If not , draft QB at #2.



Personally,everything I've read states Webb is equal of Darnold & Rosen.

Trade down get all the OL/DL/LB you can get. Start Webb next year (maybe game 4 or so) Eli restructures deal or is traded. If Eli stays he becomes "coach".

Quote: Keep it simple folks.

If Giants believe in Webb trade down for whatever is best deal.

If not , draft QB at #2.



I haven't read a single thing that states Webb is equal of Darnold & Rosen. The Huddle Report last year had Webb as the 58th rated prospect on their board, this year they have Rosen and Darnold one and two. What exactly are you reading?

Webb is wildly overrated on this board Sean : 12/21/2017 8:30 pm : link .

Cliche about free agency vs the draft idiotsavant : 12/21/2017 8:34 pm : link Holes vs future.



No longer - in this NFL when you need to start players soon.



In addition, when your team sucks and has great imbalances you need rookies even more.



So. Cliche about how draft is for distant future and patch up something functioning with a few frew agents.



Well. It wasnt functioning. And last I heard the cliche I think it was Jerry Reese saying it and he's been fired so....



People trot that out to avoid drafting OL typically. As if one can hire good ones in the market... Not all that often.

Can we just stop the madness here on Webb already? EricJ : 12/21/2017 8:39 pm : link the fucking guy has been taking snaps with the scout team for most of the season. How the hell could anyone be "high" on him or even "down" on him? He has not had a shot to prove anything. We dont know anything about him and neither do the Giants.



Good week of practice?

Quote: Holes vs future.



No longer - in this NFL when you need to start players soon.



In addition, when your team sucks and has great imbalances you need rookies even more.



So. Cliche about how draft is for distant future and patch up something functioning with a few frew agents.



Well. It wasnt functioning. And last I heard the cliche I think it was Jerry Reese saying it and he's been fired so....



People trot that out to avoid drafting OL typically. As if one can hire good ones in the market... Not all that often.





Well your name is half right. In comment 13750322 idiotsavant said:Well your name is half right.

Quote: the fucking guy has been taking snaps with the scout team for most of the season. How the hell could anyone be "high" on him or even "down" on him? He has not had a shot to prove anything. We dont know anything about him and neither do the Giants.



Good week of practice?



First off we've gone way off topic here. It wasn't about Webb but what the #2 pick would get back if they traded it.



Having said that,what makes you think the Giants don't know "anything" about Webb? In comment 13750325 EricJ said:First off we've gone way off topic here. It wasn't about Webb but what the #2 pick would get back if they traded it.Having said that,what makes you think the Giants don't know "anything" about Webb?

Fans making assumptions JonC : 12/22/2017 8:45 am : link that Webb, a third round pick, will be equivalent to a blue chipper from this draft.



Also, assuming that the top LT or DE prospects will be equivalent to the top blue chippers of recent vintage.



Neither assumption is likely to be true in the end.

Darnold is the optimum choice Torrag : 12/22/2017 8:51 am : link Rosen in NY worries me. If we pass on a QB due to Webb the franchise is more dysfunctional than I thought. These opportunities only come around every decade or more. Get it right.

No offense, Keith : 12/22/2017 8:54 am : link but these conversations are pointless. Without knowing who the Giants value, who is willing to trade up and what they are offering, it's a waste of time. If the Giants are at 2 and they have 1 prospect they love and 7 they like and that guy goes 1, maybe they'll look to trade back. If they have 2 prospects on their board that they love, they'll stay. Without knowing the info, what is the point. It's almost as useless as bbi mock drafts.

Quote: In comment 13749649 est1986 said:





Quote:





Number #15 and #25 overall (give or take a few spots on those picks). Those two picks plus a first next year would be tempting IMO particularly if Darnold returns to USC and the Giants are not as high on Barkley as I am. Add in their second rounder this year too and I'm Sold 1000%. We can have four picks in the first two rounds this year and an extra first next year from a weak buffalo team.. nice. Dont know if we can net that return but for second overall it maybe possible especially if a team is looking to trade up for a QB.







Even if they didn't get this year's #2 in the swap they'd still have three picks in the first 34 this year plus an additional #1 next year. Thats definitely something to think about for me.



Obviously it's all moot if the Giants covet one of the QB's but I was interested in finding out if this type of haul was possible if they weren't sold on one of the QB's. It would be really interesting if this is where the bidding starts for the #2 or if they could do even better.



I'm to fan of trading down at this point for the Giants, the closer to the top you draft the better your chance of getting a more talented player, so IMO moving down for more picks might just get us more of what we already have too much of....

Quote: In comment 13749680 Eman11 said:





Quote:





In comment 13749649 est1986 said:





Quote:





Number #15 and #25 overall (give or take a few spots on those picks). Those two picks plus a first next year would be tempting IMO particularly if Darnold returns to USC and the Giants are not as high on Barkley as I am. Add in their second rounder this year too and I'm Sold 1000%. We can have four picks in the first two rounds this year and an extra first next year from a weak buffalo team.. nice. Dont know if we can net that return but for second overall it maybe possible especially if a team is looking to trade up for a QB.







Even if they didn't get this year's #2 in the swap they'd still have three picks in the first 34 this year plus an additional #1 next year. Thats definitely something to think about for me.



Obviously it's all moot if the Giants covet one of the QB's but I was interested in finding out if this type of haul was possible if they weren't sold on one of the QB's. It would be really interesting if this is where the bidding starts for the #2 or if they could do even better.







I'm to fan of trading down at this point for the Giants, the closer to the top you draft the better your chance of getting a more talented player, so IMO moving down for more picks might just get us more of what we already have too much of....



I'm not sure I like trading down either and it's why I started the thread.



It's not about should they or shouldn't they trade down, it's what could they get for the pick if they did? If they could get a really big haul it might change my mind. (Possibly theirs too) If they ended up with 3-4 picks this year in the top 34 or so and snag an extra #1 next year too, that's definitely something to think about. In comment 13750981 Jersey55 said:I'm not sure I like trading down either and it's why I started the thread.It's not about should they or shouldn't they trade down, it's what could they get for the pick if they did? If they could get a really big haul it might change my mind. (Possibly theirs too) If they ended up with 3-4 picks this year in the top 34 or so and snag an extra #1 next year too, that's definitely something to think about.