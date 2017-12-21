Garafolo on Giants GM Search Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/21/2017 8:41 am : 12/21/2017 8:41 am

Read Albert on the aspects of a GM's job other than grinding tape, which is where Gettleman and Dorsey struggled. It's why Kevin Abrams is a legit candidate for NYG. He grades out well in those areas.



It's also why I've thought Abrams as GM and Gettleman as head of personnel (with a VP title or something) makes sense. Gettleman could build a roster while not dealing with players and agents on the business side of things.



Paton for me jeff57 : 12/21/2017 8:44 am
Quote: Vikings assistant GM George Paton: Probably the premier name on this year's list. He's been interviewed for jobs the past few years, and a well-rounded Viking roster is crushing it on the field.



With Shurmer in a package.

There will and should be better options available The_Boss : 12/21/2017 8:46 am
If and when Mara expands his search to the currently employed candidates shorty after the season is over. I am also intrigued by today's candidate, Riddick.
There shouldn't be a rush to hire the GM until all avenues are crossed.



There shouldn't be a rush to hire the GM until all avenues are crossed.

I'm fine with this route aimrocky : 12/21/2017 8:49 am
although I'd prefer Patton from Minnesota as the GM.

RE: There will and should be better options available Sean : 12/21/2017 8:50 am

Quote: If and when Mara expands his search to the currently employed candidates shorty after the season is over. I am also intrigued by today's candidate, Riddick.
There shouldn't be a rush to hire the GM until all avenues are crossed.



There shouldn't be a rush to hire the GM until all avenues are crossed.



How were the Redskins & Eagles when Riddick was overseeing things though?

First I'd heard a Wolf/Gettleman package deal rumored... FranknWeezer : 12/21/2017 8:55 am
Quote: Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf: The pedigree is there, and there have even been murmurs he could be packaged with Dave Gettleman as a GM-in-waiting in New York.

RE: RE: There will and should be better options available Ten Ton Hammer : 12/21/2017 8:57 am

He wasn't the general manager of those teams, just for clarity's sake.

RE: RE: RE: There will and should be better options available Sean : 12/21/2017 8:59 am

He oversaw personnel though.

If there was the right Dankbeerman : 12/21/2017 9:11 am
Head Coach candidate who wanted to be involved in the personel side he could work well with Abrams as GM.

RE: RE: RE: RE: There will and should be better options available Ten Ton Hammer : 12/21/2017 9:11 am

Do ryanmkeane : 12/21/2017 9:13 am
people really not want Abrams just because he is in the Giants organization already? Even if he was the best candidate?

RE: There will and should be better options available Les in TO : 12/21/2017 9:26 am

Quote: If and when Mara expands his search to the currently employed candidates shorty after the season is over. I am also intrigued by today's candidate, Riddick.
There shouldn't be a rush to hire the GM until all avenues are crossed.



agreed I will be very disappointed if they limit the interviews to current Giants employees or unattached candidates.

Interesting stuff gidiefor : Mod : 12/21/2017 9:31 am
Garafolo is still the best reporter out there

Paton TommyWiseau : 12/21/2017 9:32 am
Of the Vikings is interesting. I would not mind Abrams over Gettleman but would like to see some out of orginization guys interviewed. This is a top notch spot and I don't see many if any candidates turning the job down

Riddick has scouting experience, so that's a plus Milton : 12/21/2017 9:35 am
I'm not sure why Wolf would leave Green Bay for anything less than the GM job. An Abrams-Gettleman package makes better sense.

Hiring from the same pool of people that got you in this mess? nzyme : 12/21/2017 10:02 am
The only way I can see this working is if Abrams has a drastically different view and plan than his predecessors. I just can't see moving forward with the same approach to draft and evaluating players.

RE: Do bluepepper : 12/21/2017 10:05 am

Quote: people really not want Abrams just because he is in the Giants organization already? Even if he was the best candidate?

Yes.



Look, none of us fans can know who the best candidate is, we are not interviewing these guys or talking to people who've worked with them. We're just guessing. Take it with a grain of salt. But...



Yes.
Look, none of us fans can know who the best candidate is, we are not interviewing these guys or talking to people who've worked with them. We're just guessing. Take it with a grain of salt. But...
Abrams was part of the front office that created this mess. Why would we reward him with a promotion? Either he's part of the problem or he had such an inconsequential role that he's not ready to be a GM. People say don't blame him he didn't handle personnel - to that I'd say why would he hire a GM with no experience in personnel? Especially when most people think that's been our main problem in recent years.

So you all want to wait until section125 : 12/21/2017 10:14 am
February to get a GM - after 4 to 6 other teams have picked and then a few more weeks for a HC ? That is if you want to wait until after the Super Bowl to see "all" the candidates.

bluepepper ryanmkeane : 12/21/2017 10:15 am
so you're saying that if Abrams was the most impressive and best candidate hands down - you still wouldn't hire him?

The main problem ryanmkeane : 12/21/2017 10:16 am
was Reese and Ross completely whiffing on multiple drafts in back to back years and the brutal decision to neglect the OL.
Someone explain to me how this is Kevin Abrams' fault.



Someone explain to me how this is Kevin Abrams' fault.

I think Mara LakeGeorgeGiant : 12/21/2017 10:17 am : link will have a hard time selling Abrams to a very pissed off fan base. Don't discount the power of PR in this hiring process after that Eli debacle; ownership must be very aware that they need to sell this to the public and generate excitement, hope, and merchandise sales.



They MAY be able to angle Gettleman's strong points, but it would be near impossible to sell an internal promotion.



I think the next GM is currently employed by another team.

My concern with Abrams is, Section331 : 12/21/2017 10:17 am
if he indeed was the capologist, what was his role in the JPP and OV contracts? Because both of them are albatrosses. Now it could be that Reese instructed him to get it done any way he could, but it is something to look into.

No.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/21/2017 10:22 am
Quote: People say don't blame him he didn't handle personnel - to that I'd say why would he hire a GM with no experience in personnel? Especially when most people think that's been our main problem in recent years.



That hasn't been our main problem. Our main problem is that the GM failed to repair a unit that was bringing the entire team down. It wasn't from a lack of experience. It was because we made some poor picks for OL players and didn't have a sense of urgency needed to fix it when signs began that it was weakening.



BTW, Abrahms has been responsible for cap management. We have been very good at cap management, so he hasn't really been part of the problem, but I'm guessing a lot of fans have no clue what he does, so he needs to be part of the "house cleaning" that gets bandied about here often.



That hasn't been our main problem. Our main problem is that the GM failed to repair a unit that was bringing the entire team down. It wasn't from a lack of experience. It was because we made some poor picks for OL players and didn't have a sense of urgency needed to fix it when signs began that it was weakening.
BTW, Abrahms has been responsible for cap management. We have been very good at cap management, so he hasn't really been part of the problem, but I'm guessing a lot of fans have no clue what he does, so he needs to be part of the "house cleaning" that gets bandied about here often.
Him in a role where he's mentored by a personnel guy could be an excellent fit. People should at least be open to that idea instead of shitting all over it because they are ignorant as to what roles guys currently hold.

That article makes Pete in MD : 12/21/2017 10:22 am
me think they should hire two separate people for two different jobs. One guy can just focus on building a team and the other can handle the other stuff. There's no rule that says you need a traditional GM.

Enough with the Pat Shurmur stuff. Powerclean765 : 12/21/2017 10:25 am
It's a West Coast Offense. Perfectly valid offense to run, but not in the Northeast.
Get back to Giants football. Power run game and downfield shots off play action.



Get back to Giants football. Power run game and downfield shots off play action.

FMIC LakeGeorgeGiant : 12/21/2017 10:26 am
It's a valid argument, but at the same time I can't blame people for wanting a finished product at GM with a decent track record with personnel. Especially given the number of poor drafts we have endured.

RE: My concern with Abrams is, Rjanyg : 12/21/2017 10:27 am

Quote: if he indeed was the capologist, what was his role in the JPP and OV contracts? Because both of them are albatrosses. Now it could be that Reese instructed him to get it done any way he could, but it is something to look into.



Good question. Maybe he was more of the guy who configured it and fit them both while also getting Snacks and Jenkins, not an easy feat. It may not have been his idea to sign all those guys.



Good question. Maybe he was more of the guy who configured it and fit them both while also getting Snacks and Jenkins, not an easy feat. It may not have been his idea to sign all those guys.
I wanna know who let Brandon Graham get away. He was the guy that needed to be signed a couple of years ago over JPP and Vernon.

Seems like there are several inspired choices arniefez : 12/21/2017 10:28 am
for both GM and head coach. Anyone expecting the Mara's go outside their small circle of comfort for any of them?

RE: bluepepper bluepepper : 12/21/2017 10:29 am

Quote: so you're saying that if Abrams was the most impressive and best candidate hands down - you still wouldn't hire him?

I am saying that there is almost no way that he's the best candidate.



I am saying that there is almost no way that he's the best candidate.
Do you remember all the way back to 2015? When we promoted the brilliant young up-and-comer who was not to blame for our losing? How did that one work out? We suck but it's not this guy's fault is not what I'd be looking for in a GM.

With the increases.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/21/2017 10:29 am : link in the cap, the JPP and Vernon contracts have a minimal impact.



That's what was lost in the supposed debacle of paying defensive guys $200M. It cam with little cap implications because the cap was raised, and the contracts structured such that we will have dead money if players are released, but it isn't like the catastrophic impact it used to have 10 years ago when cap space was always tight for everyone.

RE: Enough with the Pat Shurmur stuff. jeff57 : 12/21/2017 10:29 am

Quote: It's a West Coast Offense. Perfectly valid offense to run, but not in the Northeast.



Get back to Giants football. Power run game and downfield shots off play action.

Quote:

In a league in which teams might throw the ball upward of 50 times per game, Shurmur’s offense is rooted in concepts that have been around for years. Often seen are slant-flat combinations that let Keenum easily depict where his safeties are on pre-snap reads before efficiently delivering the ball or curl-flat designs utilized by college and pro teams that make it difficult for a defender playing underneath to undercut the route.



In a stark contrast from last season, the Vikings are one of the more well-balanced attacks in the NFL, and it hasn't come at the expense of losing the explosive plays coach Mike Zimmer wanted to implement elsewhere after Cook went down.



Minnesota has 14 run plays that picked up 20 yards or more, which ranks fourth in the NFL. Since Cook's injury, both Jerick McKinnon and Latavius Murray are averaging 154 yards per game from scrimmage, combining for 1,652 yards this season.

- ( In comment 13749611 Powerclean765 said: Link - ( New Window

RE: Enough with the Pat Shurmur stuff. Mike in NY : 12/21/2017 10:30 am

Quote: It's a West Coast Offense. Perfectly valid offense to run, but not in the Northeast.



Get back to Giants football. Power run game and downfield shots off play action.



What team is consistently winning in the NFL today with a power running game? League rules drastically favor the passing game. Not to mention, we don't have the personnel to run that sort of scheme. It also would neutralize our best offensive skill position players (Beckham and Engram). Free Agency is not an option because the cost of contracts and dead space from cutting others will leave us without cap space. Draft won't fill everything either because of lack of picks.

RE: RE: Enough with the Pat Shurmur stuff. Section331 : 12/21/2017 10:33 am

Quote:



Good find Jeff. I'm very intrigued by Shurmer, what he's done with Keenum is eye-opening, and he could be the perfect guy to integrate a young QB into the mix. I certainly appreciate Powerclean's concerns with a WCO in NY, but Shurmer really looks for balance.

Paying guys like Vernon/JPP top $$ isn't the problem giants#1 : 12/21/2017 10:35 am
though they've underachieved, especially this year. The problem was



Add enough "minor" contracts like the above together and you have enough extra cap space for a true difference maker at a position of need (e.g. OL).

RE: No.. WillVAB : 12/21/2017 10:59 am : link

Quote:



Quote:





People say don't blame him he didn't handle personnel - to that I'd say why would he hire a GM with no experience in personnel? Especially when most people think that's been our main problem in recent years.







That hasn't been our main problem. Our main problem is that the GM failed to repair a unit that was bringing the entire team down. It wasn't from a lack of experience. It was because we made some poor picks for OL players and didn't have a sense of urgency needed to fix it when signs began that it was weakening.



BTW, Abrahms has been responsible for cap management. We have been very good at cap management, so he hasn't really been part of the problem, but I'm guessing a lot of fans have no clue what he does, so he needs to be part of the "house cleaning" that gets bandied about here often.



Him in a role where he's mentored by a personnel guy could be an excellent fit. People should at least be open to that idea instead of shitting all over it because they are ignorant as to what roles guys currently hold.



The issue wasn’t failing to address one unit. Way too many draft classes have been poor for several years running. You can’t hit on one or two guys a year and expect to have the talent to compete year to year.



The big issue for me is the team building philosophy of the prior regime. Reese didn’t address the OL issue until it smacked him in the face. Revolving door of picks at the DT position. No premium pick investment at DE since JPP. Boley and Sintim the only premium picks/FA at LB. Reese built the roster around shiny playmakers instead of committing to the trenches.



Re: Abrams, I agree that he should be retained. It’s a throwing the baby out with the bath water situation. In comment 13749606 FatMan in Charlotte said:The issue wasn’t failing to address one unit. Way too many draft classes have been poor for several years running. You can’t hit on one or two guys a year and expect to have the talent to compete year to year.The big issue for me is the team building philosophy of the prior regime. Reese didn’t address the OL issue until it smacked him in the face. Revolving door of picks at the DT position. No premium pick investment at DE since JPP. Boley and Sintim the only premium picks/FA at LB. Reese built the roster around shiny playmakers instead of committing to the trenches.Re: Abrams, I agree that he should be retained. It’s a throwing the baby out with the bath water situation.

Will ryanmkeane : 12/21/2017 11:02 am : link I think you can absolutely be successful if you hit big on 1-2 guys in the draft year over year. As long as you are smart in FA and bring in good veteran players and leadership, you're fine.



You just can't miss entirely, and that's what Reese did in multiple drafts.

bluepepp ryanmkeane : 12/21/2017 11:06 am : link I'd argue Abrams has had a chance to learn from Gettleman and Reese over the years. Two guys that have had great success as GMs in this league. How is this not valuable?



These other young GM candidates have just as much experience as Abrams does. Abrams has worked with a 2 time SB GM and a pretty successful long time NFL executive in Gettleman.

I think some people are so locked in to seeing the Giants clean house Brown Recluse : 12/21/2017 11:14 am : link entirely and bring in fresh names, that the thought of Gettleman and Abrams taking over GM duties is dismissed immediately without any real thought.



Realistically though, Abrams has done a really good job with the Giants cap situation and is just as qualified as anyone else they would bring in to handle the job. And Gettleman has done a great job bringing in talent.





Guys we conflate idiotsavant : 12/21/2017 11:18 am : link "PowerFUL running game" with " 'Power Style run blocking' ".



Teams are doing well with outside zone runs. Some inside zone runs. Very few teams use all run block styles well (pats?).



It seems like most of us want to see powerFUL running (an adjective not a proper noun indicating a specific technique) and will take what ever method works towards that end ...and play action.

Point being that both in your coach search idiotsavant : 12/21/2017 11:21 am : link And in your recruiting and drafting efforts you really want to know what you are about in this regard so the coaches match each other ....and... you hire or draft the right -types- of linesmen, running backs and even QBs.



This is essential to work out.

RE: Paying guys like Vernon/JPP top $$ isn't the problem mdc1 : 12/21/2017 11:22 am : link

Quote: though they've underachieved, especially this year. The problem was the awful drafting, particularly in the mid-late rounds which led to the necessity of overspending on role players like Harris, Vereen, Ellison, Jerry, etc. While I think the contributions of those players are generally undervalued by most of BBI (with the exception of Jerry who just sucks), the roles those 3 fill should be filled with inexpensive players on rookie deals. Not multi-million dollar contracts.



Add enough "minor" contracts like the above together and you have enough extra cap space for a true difference maker at a position of need (e.g. OL).



as we are finding out that extra premium we are paying for these guys does not produce that premium output we are looking for beyond 2nd team depth and practice squad inserts. These two guys are getting all the value with their personal agendas(fireworks, hand clubs, kneeling for anthems, injury protocol). At some point we need guys that take the job seriously instead of bankers hours. In comment 13749639 giants#1 said:as we are finding out that extra premium we are paying for these guys does not produce that premium output we are looking for beyond 2nd team depth and practice squad inserts. These two guys are getting all the value with their personal agendas(fireworks, hand clubs, kneeling for anthems, injury protocol). At some point we need guys that take the job seriously instead of bankers hours.

RE: With the increases.. Go Terps : 12/21/2017 11:53 am : link

Quote: in the cap, the JPP and Vernon contracts have a minimal impact.



That's what was lost in the supposed debacle of paying defensive guys $200M. It cam with little cap implications because the cap was raised, and the contracts structured such that we will have dead money if players are released, but it isn't like the catastrophic impact it used to have 10 years ago when cap space was always tight for everyone.



I've got to disagree with you here, because the truth is that we can't cut or trade either of these guys BECAUSE of those contracts. We're stuck playing them and hoping they up their level of play. In both cases such hopes are not likely to be realized, as (with the exception of 2011 JPP) neither has ever been an elite player worthy of such a cost. In comment 13749627 FatMan in Charlotte said:I've got to disagree with you here, because the truth is that we can't cut or trade either of these guys BECAUSE of those contracts. We're stuck playing them and hoping they up their level of play. In both cases such hopes are not likely to be realized, as (with the exception of 2011 JPP) neither has ever been an elite player worthy of such a cost.

I guess if Howie Roseman can do it GiantTuff1 : 12/21/2017 12:44 pm : link but to me it makes sense to get Gettleman back in the fold somehow, but let him do what he does best which is player evaluation.



Get rid of Ross.



The wild card is do they go with Abrams fearing they lose him if they don't anoint him (if they value him to this degree), or do the Giants choose an outside GM, which may signal that they are OK with potentially losing Abrams, if he is poached for another GM position.



I think how much they care about Abrams is going to drive this decision.



It feels like Abrams vs the world. But I hope that they are seriously giving other candidates a fair shake at this position.



This GM search should be just like the draft. B-GM-A... Pick the Best GM Available, whoever they may be or wherever they may come from.

RE: Will WillVAB : 12/21/2017 12:53 pm : link

Quote: I think you can absolutely be successful if you hit big on 1-2 guys in the draft year over year. As long as you are smart in FA and bring in good veteran players and leadership, you're fine.



You just can't miss entirely, and that's what Reese did in multiple drafts.



It depends on how you define success. If being competitive every 3 or 4 years is the standard, sure, you can probably hit on 1-2 guys, eventually get the right mix of FAs and compete.



If your goal is to be competitive year in and year out like a handful of teams you need to hit on more than 1-2 guys. Just look around the league. Hell look at the Giants when they were making the playoffs consistently — only s 2nd round pick on the OL and the only first rounders on offense were Eli and Shockey. Defense the only first round picks were Ross and Phillips. In comment 13749691 ryanmkeane said:It depends on how you define success. If being competitive every 3 or 4 years is the standard, sure, you can probably hit on 1-2 guys, eventually get the right mix of FAs and compete.If your goal is to be competitive year in and year out like a handful of teams you need to hit on more than 1-2 guys. Just look around the league. Hell look at the Giants when they were making the playoffs consistently — only s 2nd round pick on the OL and the only first rounders on offense were Eli and Shockey. Defense the only first round picks were Ross and Phillips.

The GM should choose his staff Vanzetti : 12/21/2017 1:17 pm : link If it’s DG and he wants Abrams, that’s fine. Though I think in general it’s a bad idea to keep guys around who interviewed for the GM job but didn’t get it



But Giants have to stop forcing package deals on new hires. Let them choose a staff they trust and are comfortable with.

RE: Do clatterbuck : 12/21/2017 2:01 pm : link

Quote: people really not want Abrams just because he is in the Giants organization already? Even if he was the best candidate?



There is a contingent that won't accept Abrams as the best candidate because he's already in the organization. A lot of overlap with those who believe Chris Mara is the evil overlord and de facto GM. In comment 13749481 ryanmkeane said:There is a contingent that won't accept Abrams as the best candidate because he's already in the organization. A lot of overlap with those who believe Chris Mara is the evil overlord and de facto GM.

RE: RE: Do LakeGeorgeGiant : 12/21/2017 2:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13749481 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





people really not want Abrams just because he is in the Giants organization already? Even if he was the best candidate?







There is a contingent that won't accept Abrams as the best candidate because he's already in the organization. A lot of overlap with those who believe Chris Mara is the evil overlord and de facto GM.



There is a contingent that won't accept Abrams as the best candidate because he doesn t have the personnel experience.



Do you really think Abrams is the BEST candidate? While I won't dismiss Abrams entirely, you are clearly overstating your position for arguments sake if you expect me to believe that Abrams is the BEST candisate. In comment 13749952 clatterbuck said:There is a contingent that won't accept Abrams as the best candidate because he doesn t have the personnel experience.Do you really think Abrams is the BEST candidate? While I won't dismiss Abrams entirely, you are clearly overstating your position for arguments sake if you expect me to believe that Abrams is the BEST candisate.

Should the Giants try to make a play for Belichick? Go Terps : 12/21/2017 2:30 pm : link Between the Garoppolo trade, Brady's age, and the shit with Brady's quack doctor I wonder if Belichick is thinking of getting out while the getting is good.

RE: Should the Giants try to make a play for Belichick? Sean : 12/21/2017 2:33 pm : link

Quote: Between the Garoppolo trade, Brady's age, and the shit with Brady's quack doctor I wonder if Belichick is thinking of getting out while the getting is good.



I started a thread on this back in October. At minimum, the Giants should put out a feeler through back channels. If Belichick has another act in him, this would be the time to jump at it. In comment 13749979 Go Terps said:I started a thread on this back in October. At minimum, the Giants should put out a feeler through back channels. If Belichick has another act in him, this would be the time to jump at it.

Sean Go Terps : 12/21/2017 2:48 pm : link Thanks for that article. Obviously all speculation, but one can hope.



Mara has to call him, doesn't he?

Yes, I’m sure of it.. Sean : 12/21/2017 2:50 pm : link or like Parcells has done, Belichick can make his interest known through back channels if it is as bad in NE as reported. The problem is, the Pats will likely be in the SB. Again, it’s very unlikely but it is worth investigating for the Giants.

RE: Should the Giants try to make a play for Belichick? djm : 12/21/2017 7:52 pm : link

Quote: Between the Garoppolo trade, Brady's age, and the shit with Brady's quack doctor I wonder if Belichick is thinking of getting out while the getting is good.



Is a frog's ass water tight?



Yes! Of course they should make a play for Belichick. In comment 13749979 Go Terps said:Is a frog's ass water tight?Yes! Of course they should make a play for Belichick.

someone please enlighten me, Jersey55 : 12/22/2017 11:04 am : link if the GM doesn't oversee personnel then what the hell is his job, teams have guys who manage the cap, so what exactly is the GMs job....

The GM oversees.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/22/2017 11:07 am : link personnel first and foremost. But the cap guy if it is a separate person is often very involved.



There have been several people known as cap guys who made the transition to GM. One of them is in Buffalo right now. Brandon Beane was Gettleman's cap guy in Carolina and mentored under him.