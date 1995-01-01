How high would you draft a "special" punter? DanMetroMan : 12/21/2017 2:13 pm Michael Dickson is coming out. He's considered by some to be one of the greatest punting talents "ever". Dana Holgorsen (who has coached for over 20 years, the last 7 with WVU called Dickson "the greatest punter I've ever seen).

Brad Wing is last in the NFL in Net punting average. Scoff as you may, Little Bill himself went nuts over the impact Hekker has for the Rams... so I ask you BBI 1. What do you think about Dickson? 2. How high would be the highest you would consider a "special" punter?

3rd-4th DaddyM89 : 12/21/2017 2:19 pm : link if he can actually save us yards on a consistent basis think he merits a 3 or 4. Half those picks are busts anyway.

I think a 3rd rounder would be appropriate. guitarguybs12 : 12/21/2017 2:19 pm : link Outside of Manningham, all our other 3rd rounders the last 10-11 years have been "wasted" anyways.

We should trade the 2nd and 3rd rounds pics Pete in 'Vliet : 12/21/2017 2:19 pm : link with Cleveland for #1 overall just to make sure the Browns don't snag him first.

With the needs this team has? Beezer : 12/21/2017 2:20 pm : link I wouldn't draft a punter this year.

If you take emotion out of it pjcas18 : 12/21/2017 2:20 pm : link and realize how important field position is in the NFL, a 4th round pick based on odds of that 4th round pick at any position making the team and becoming a starter should be probably where you take him, but realistically it would most likely be a 6th from most GM's

How much is 5 yds of field position worth? Section331 : 12/21/2017 2:26 pm : link It's not necessarily how good a punter is but how much better is he than average. So if a great punter gives you a net of 47 yds, and an average guy 42 yds, what is that worth? If you average 4 punts per game, that's 20 yds of field position per game.



I'd have a hard time giving up more than a 4th round pick, IMO.

I don't know about this particular guy, Go Terps : 12/21/2017 2:26 pm : link but the punter and kicker positions are severely undervalued by the fans and media. If this guy is as good as advertised he's worth a first round pick. But then as GM you know he's unlikely to be drafted in the first, so you take a chance and see if he drops. But from an impact perspective, a top kicker or punter is absolutely worth a first round pick.



The biggest injury that is barely being talked about right now heading into the playoffs is Greg Zuerlein. I think the Rams' Super Bowl chances went out the window with him.

Is Matt Dodge pjcas18 : 12/21/2017 2:30 pm : link the last punter the Giants drafted?

So if it's fans and media that undervalue kickers, Section331 : 12/21/2017 2:30 pm : link why does every NFL team value them far less than you do? How often do teams draft kickers day one? Almost never, and then you look at the TB fiasco this year, you can see why.



Someone should be fired for drafting any kicker in the first round.

RE: I don't know about this particular guy,

Quote: but the punter and kicker positions are severely undervalued by the fans and media. If this guy is as good as advertised he's worth a first round pick. But then as GM you know he's unlikely to be drafted in the first, so you take a chance and see if he drops. But from an impact perspective, a top kicker or punter is absolutely worth a first round pick.



The biggest injury that is barely being talked about right now heading into the playoffs is Greg Zuerlein. I think the Rams' Super Bowl chances went out the window with him.



I don't know about first round for a player who might be on the field 5 times per game. The Giants are an NFL worst (so they punt more than anyone in the league) and average 5.9 punts per game in 2017.



League average is around 4.5. Best is Atlanta at 3.1.



The impact of punters may be undervalued, but 1st round is silly. In comment 13749973 Go Terps said:I don't know about first round for a player who might be on the field 5 times per game. The Giants are an NFL worst (so they punt more than anyone in the league) and average 5.9 punts per game in 2017.League average is around 4.5. Best is Atlanta at 3.1.The impact of punters may be undervalued, but 1st round is silly.

Aguayo was the best kicker "ever" Sy'56 : 12/21/2017 2:36 pm : link too

RE: How much is 5 yds of field position worth?

Quote: It's not necessarily how good a punter is but how much better is he than average. So if a great punter gives you a net of 47 yds, and an average guy 42 yds, what is that worth? If you average 4 punts per game, that's 20 yds of field position per game.



I'd have a hard time giving up more than a 4th round pick, IMO.



Actually you have to double it, because we gain 5 yards on each punt for us or them. Being able to flip field position is important if your offense is having trouble moving the ball. The problem we have had too often this year is that opponents have the ball one first down away from FG range. You cannot consistently put the D in that position because the league rules make it impossible to play defense. I would spend a 3rd round pick on a "special" punter depending on what the quality of the draft is like. In comment 13749972 Section331 said:Actually you have to double it, because we gain 5 yards on each punt for us or them. Being able to flip field position is important if your offense is having trouble moving the ball. The problem we have had too often this year is that opponents have the ball one first down away from FG range. You cannot consistently put the D in that position because the league rules make it impossible to play defense. I would spend a 3rd round pick on a "special" punter depending on what the quality of the draft is like.

thank god Go Terps isn't GM giants#1 : 12/21/2017 2:44 pm : link we'd be taking kickers and punters in the 1st and QBs in the 3rd!



To answer the OP, depends who the GM is. With Reese, I'd invest a 3rd without hesitation as his track record in the mid/late rounds is poor. With a GM that can better find mid round steals, I probably wouldn't spend more than a 5th.

Sean Landeta has some of the biggest plays in team history Go Terps : 12/21/2017 2:46 pm : link He was probably MVP of the '86 NFCC, and his punt at the end of Super Bowl XXV was absolutely crucial in winning that game. I know he wasn't a first rounder, but he's had a bigger positive impact on this franchise than many first rounders have.



But like I said above a good GM is going to realize that the punter will drop, and you'd take him later.

This thread Pete in MD : 12/21/2017 2:49 pm : link made me go look at the punting stats this year. I didn't realize that Wing is dead last in net punting average.

The problem is AcesUp : 12/21/2017 2:49 pm : link that they are not guaranteed to be special. If the guy was a stonecold lock, sure...he's worth a 3rd rounder. However, there's gamble at these positions just like every other position.



Also, they tend to be more mental positions, the yips are real. I think taking a specialist that high increases the likelihood of busting. No higher than a 6th rounder.

. arcarsenal : 12/21/2017 2:49 pm : link Spending a 1st round pick on a punter should get any GM fired on the spot.



FP and hidden yardage are very big parts of this game - but punters and kickers can bust just as often as position players - if not more.



If this kid is as good as people say, I'd definitely burn a 4th rounder on him. A 1st round pick? Absolutely not.



The Bucs taking Aguayo in the 2nd round was horrific and everyone knew it the second it happened. Any team willing to spend a premium pick like that on a kicker or punter should seriously re-consider their strategy.

expected points giants#1 : 12/21/2017 2:51 pm : link





- ( From the plot below (see link), 5 yards of field position are roughly worth 0.5 expected points. So if you punt 4x per game and get an additional 5 yards per punt relative to a league average punter, than the punter will save you ~2 pts/game. Link - ( New Window

Truly special punters are very valuable. 81_Great_Dane : 12/21/2017 2:51 pm : link The Giants have had a few terrific punters: Jennings, Landeta, Feagles. Weatherford was very good. I'm old enough to remember Ray Guy, who was almost never blocked, and punted for distance, hang time and accuracy. Drafted in the first round and turned out to be well worth it.



The game is different now, field position isn't as valuable, so I wouldn't use a first even on a Ray Guy. But if this kid is that good, he'd be worth a late second or a third. The problem is, how do you know if he's really going to be that good, and if he's going to have a long career? The draft is a crapshoot, always.

RE: RE: How much is 5 yds of field position worth?

Quote:

Actually you have to double it, because we gain 5 yards on each punt for us or them. Being able to flip field position is important if your offense is having trouble moving the ball. The problem we have had too often this year is that opponents have the ball one first down away from FG range. You cannot consistently put the D in that position because the league rules make it impossible to play defense. I would spend a 3rd round pick on a "special" punter depending on what the quality of the draft is like.



Not sure I agree. Assuming your opponent has an average (42 net ypk) punter, if your great punter kicks from your 40, and your opponent gets it at the 13 v 18, the difference will be the same when the opponent punts it back - 5 yards. 42 yards from the 13, you get it at your 45, 42 yards from the 18, you get it at the 40. It's still a 5 yard difference. Am I missing something? In comment 13749992 Mike in NY said:Not sure I agree. Assuming your opponent has an average (42 net ypk) punter, if your great punter kicks from your 40, and your opponent gets it at the 13 v 18, the difference will be the same when the opponent punts it back - 5 yards. 42 yards from the 13, you get it at your 45, 42 yards from the 18, you get it at the 40. It's still a 5 yard difference. Am I missing something?

Just DanMetroMan : 12/21/2017 2:53 pm : link to be clear, I have no opinion of this guy as a prospect. Never even heard of him until people on twitter went gaga over his announcement to come out early. I just thought it was an interesting topic/question.

RE: expected points

Quote: From the plot below (see link), 5 yards of field position are roughly worth 0.5 expected points. So if you punt 4x per game and get an additional 5 yards per punt relative to a league average punter, than the punter will save you ~2 pts/game.



Link - ( New Window )



Excellent post! That is a great way to monetize the value of an average v good punter. Well done. In comment 13750010 giants#1 said:Excellent post! That is a great way to monetize the value of an average v good punter. Well done.

Aguayo was a mistake because he sucks Go Terps : 12/21/2017 2:56 pm : link Not because he's a kicker.



Was Janikowski a mistake? He was picked 17th overall. For 17 years the Raiders had one of the best kickers in the league. Seems to me a small price to pay to have that.

RE: Just

Quote: to be clear, I have no opinion of this guy as a prospect. Never even heard of him until people on twitter went gaga over his announcement to come out early. I just thought it was an interesting topic/question.



25 comments in 45 minutes, I'd say it's an interesting topic. Well worthy of discussion. In comment 13750016 DanMetroMan said:25 comments in 45 minutes, I'd say it's an interesting topic. Well worthy of discussion.

Janikowski was a great K giants#1 : 12/21/2017 2:58 pm : link and played over 15 years for the Raiders. He was top 10 in points scored 4x, converted 98.93% of his XPs (6th among active Ks), and 80.4% of his FGs (43rd best rate all time with 6 top 10 finishes). And yet Al Davis is still an idiot for taking him in the first.

RE: RE: RE: How much is 5 yds of field position worth?

Quote: In comment 13749992 Mike in NY said:





Quote:







Actually you have to double it, because we gain 5 yards on each punt for us or them. Being able to flip field position is important if your offense is having trouble moving the ball. The problem we have had too often this year is that opponents have the ball one first down away from FG range. You cannot consistently put the D in that position because the league rules make it impossible to play defense. I would spend a 3rd round pick on a "special" punter depending on what the quality of the draft is like.







Not sure I agree. Assuming your opponent has an average (42 net ypk) punter, if your great punter kicks from your 40, and your opponent gets it at the 13 v 18, the difference will be the same when the opponent punts it back - 5 yards. 42 yards from the 13, you get it at your 45, 42 yards from the 18, you get it at the 40. It's still a 5 yard difference. Am I missing something?



I must have calculated the difference as if your opponent had a great punter versus your average punter as compared to us having the great punter and them having the average punter.



40 yard line to their 18 to your 35 verus 40 yard line to their 18 to your 45 In comment 13750015 Section331 said:I must have calculated the difference as if your opponent had a great punter versus your average punter as compared to us having the great punter and them having the average punter.40 yard line to their 18 to your 35 verus 40 yard line to their 18 to your 45

Janikowski was worth the pick AcesUp : 12/21/2017 3:02 pm : link But they connected clean on that pick and basically maxed out the upside on that pick. What about the 2nd round guys like Mason Crosby and Mike Nugent? They aren't horrible kickers, however I think they are considered colossal busts in hindsight. The upside vs. the risk just simply isn't worth it. There's probably a better argument for trading a high pick for an established punter/kicker than drafting one IMO.

So the best kickers in the league aren't worth a first round pick? Go Terps : 12/21/2017 3:10 pm : link Zeurlein, Tucker...these guys change games.

RE: Aguayo was a mistake because he sucks

Quote: Not because he's a kicker.



Was Janikowski a mistake? He was picked 17th overall. For 17 years the Raiders had one of the best kickers in the league. Seems to me a small price to pay to have that.



Yes, drafting Janikowski first was a mistake. A very good kicker who would have been there in later rounds. Again, it's not how good a kicker is, it's how much better he is than everyone else. His career FG% is 80%, good, not great. His 50 yd + % of 55% is very good, but that accounts for 3 FG's made per year. Not worth a first rounder. In comment 13750019 Go Terps said:Yes, drafting Janikowski first was a mistake. A very good kicker who would have been there in later rounds. Again, it's not how good a kicker is, it's how much better he is than everyone else. His career FG% is 80%, good, not great. His 50 yd + % of 55% is very good, but that accounts for 3 FG's made per year. Not worth a first rounder.

they took Brad Maynard in the 3rd Round in 1997. He punted for Victor in CT : 12/21/2017 3:12 pm : link 15 yrs, unfortunately only 4 with the Giants.

RE: So the best kickers in the league aren't worth a first round pick?

Quote: Zeurlein, Tucker...these guys change games.



The issue with specialists is that the very best are worth it (if you are talking about a pick after approximately top 20), but unless you are in that level it is a major waste of a high draft pick. Another problem is often the player who ends up being that guy was not the one in that position prior to the draft. Zeurlein was a late pick. Tucker was undrafted. In comment 13750036 Go Terps said:The issue with specialists is that the very best are worth it (if you are talking about a pick after approximately top 20), but unless you are in that level it is a major waste of a high draft pick. Another problem is often the player who ends up being that guy was not the one in that position prior to the draft. Zeurlein was a late pick. Tucker was undrafted.

RE: So the best kickers in the league aren't worth a first round pick?

Quote: Zeurlein, Tucker...these guys change games.



Nope.



Because there's not enough of a disparity between guys like that and some others to warrant burning through that type of asset.



You can find players who impact the game far more than kickers in the 1st round.



Matt Bryant has been around forever at this point and he's still one of the better kickers in the league at age 42. In comment 13750036 Go Terps said:Nope.Because there's not enough of a disparity between guys like that and some others to warrant burning through that type of asset.You can find players who impact the game far more than kickers in the 1st round.Matt Bryant has been around forever at this point and he's still one of the better kickers in the league at age 42.

RE: RE: Aguayo was a mistake because he sucks

Quote: In comment 13750019 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Not because he's a kicker.



Was Janikowski a mistake? He was picked 17th overall. For 17 years the Raiders had one of the best kickers in the league. Seems to me a small price to pay to have that.







Yes, drafting Janikowski first was a mistake. A very good kicker who would have been there in later rounds. Again, it's not how good a kicker is, it's how much better he is than everyone else. His career FG% is 80%, good, not great. His 50 yd + % of 55% is very good, but that accounts for 3 FG's made per year. Not worth a first rounder.



It is not just the 3 extra FG's made per year. If you have a K with a higher % from long rage, opposing D's have to be more aggressive in that borderline FG area because they want to push the team out of FG range. That likely means a blitz with more players than OL can handle which means single coverage on Engram or OBJ and we know what they can do with single coverage. In comment 13750039 Section331 said:It is not just the 3 extra FG's made per year. If you have a K with a higher % from long rage, opposing D's have to be more aggressive in that borderline FG area because they want to push the team out of FG range. That likely means a blitz with more players than OL can handle which means single coverage on Engram or OBJ and we know what they can do with single coverage.

I was at the TB game jc in c-ville : 12/21/2017 3:17 pm : link And Wings punt at the end of the game setting TB up for their winning FG drive was undoubtedly the worst punt in organized football at any level in the history of earth.



And, I got to see it live.



Having said that, sure, a great punter makes a big difference but I'm not giving up anything more than a 5th for him unless of course the other parts of the team are in place- which they are not.

RE: Aguayo was a mistake because he sucks

Quote: Not because he's a kicker.



Was Janikowski a mistake? He was picked 17th overall. For 17 years the Raiders had one of the best kickers in the league. Seems to me a small price to pay to have that.



Yes it was a mistake. What about all the other undrafted and late round kickers whove been in the league 10+ years?



Drafting a kicker or a punter in the first is criminal. Their overall cost in FA is minuscule compared to the value you’d get hitting on a player at any other position. This goes against everything you usually harp on when it comes to value and cost analysis. In comment 13750019 Go Terps said:Yes it was a mistake. What about all the other undrafted and late round kickers whove been in the league 10+ years?Drafting a kicker or a punter in the first is criminal. Their overall cost in FA is minuscule compared to the value you’d get hitting on a player at any other position. This goes against everything you usually harp on when it comes to value and cost analysis.

A kicker changes games because of opportunity. Section331 : 12/21/2017 3:20 pm : link In that scenario, Janikowski was a bad example, even if no fault of his own. Guys like Venitieri change games because they make kicks in the highest pressure situations. That is hard to predict when drafting.



If you want to evaluate draft value of a kicker, I wouldn't be looking at Al Davis, I'd look at Bill Belichick. He had the best kicker in the game in Vinatieri, and replaced him with a 4th round pick in Gostkowski. If Gostkowski isn't the best kicker in the game, he's one of the best, so 4th round sounds about right.

. arcarsenal : 12/21/2017 3:22 pm : link The Giants signed a 44 year old John Carney in 2008 and he posted arguably his best season as a pro - if not close.



Everyone will remember the kick he missed against the Eagles in the Divisional game - but he was excellent otherwise that year.



There's just no reason to burn a 1st round pick on a kicker or a punter... ever.



The Jets wasted a 2nd rounder on Mike Nugent years ago and he couldn't even beat out Aldrick Rosas for our kicking job this year.

So a GoTerps run team Giants in 07 : 12/21/2017 3:24 pm : link Would trade assets like Odell Beckham Jr to acquire high round draft picks so that he can draft kickers and punters with them





even Janikowski wasn't worth the pick giants#1 : 12/21/2017 3:25 pm : link even though he was a very good, if not great K for 15 years. I'd argue, anything short of a HOF career for a K/P taken in the top 2 rounds is a failure considering that you have an equally high probability of finding a great K/P later in the draft (Gostkowski, Zuerlein) or even as an UDFA (Tucker, Vinatieri, Bailey, Hekker, etc).



Compare that to the other extreme, QB, and it's very rare you find a starter, let alone a top 3-5 QB outside of the first round.

RE: So the best kickers in the league aren't worth a first round pick?

Quote: Zeurlein, Tucker...these guys change games.



They were also both UDFAs... In comment 13750036 Go Terps said:They were also both UDFAs...

I would never draft a punter... bw in dc : 12/21/2017 3:27 pm : link In the kicking game, only a FG kicker because they create points. Just think if the Chargers had a competent FG this year...



I get the field position argument. But that's many times in concert with the other 10 guys on the punt team. So my rule would be free agency only - and likely lean on finding a player who is currently in the NFL...

kickers and punters djm : 12/21/2017 3:28 pm : link are a dime a dozen, unlike RBs.



I wouldn't use anything higher than a 5th rounder on a kicker or punter. A 4th I could live with I guess...but I wouldn't do it.





RE: I think a 3rd rounder would be appropriate.

Quote: Outside of Manningham, all our other 3rd rounders the last 10-11 years have been "wasted" anyways.



That's really not the right way to look at this. Justin Tuck was a 3rd. Bavaro was a 4th.



In comment 13749966 guitarguybs12 said:That's really not the right way to look at this. Justin Tuck was a 3rd. Bavaro was a 4th.

RE: I don't know about this particular guy,

Quote: but the punter and kicker positions are severely undervalued by the fans and media. If this guy is as good as advertised he's worth a first round pick. But then as GM you know he's unlikely to be drafted in the first, so you take a chance and see if he drops. But from an impact perspective, a top kicker or punter is absolutely worth a first round pick.



The biggest injury that is barely being talked about right now heading into the playoffs is Greg Zuerlein. I think the Rams' Super Bowl chances went out the window with him.



A first round pick????? No...cmon already.



You can in fact find punters and kickers ANYWHERE. This is NOT a myth. Go look. The best [punters and kickers, shit 90% of every punter and kicker in the league went undrafted.



In comment 13749973 Go Terps said:A first round pick????? No...cmon already.You can in fact find punters and kickers ANYWHERE. This is NOT a myth. Go look. The best [punters and kickers, shit 90% of every punter and kicker in the league went undrafted.

RE: Aguayo was a mistake because he sucks

Quote: Not because he's a kicker.



Was Janikowski a mistake? He was picked 17th overall. For 17 years the Raiders had one of the best kickers in the league. Seems to me a small price to pay to have that.



That pick was typical raiders. It was in fact a bad pick. What did the Raiders win over that 17 year period of FG bliss? Jack SQUAT.



The Raiders passed on Chad Pennington and Shawn Alexander and others for a kicker. A kicker! In comment 13750019 Go Terps said:That pick was typical raiders. It was in fact a bad pick. What did the Raiders win over that 17 year period of FG bliss? Jack SQUAT.The Raiders passed on Chad Pennington and Shawn Alexander and others for a kicker. A kicker!

RE: Aguayo was a mistake because he sucks

Quote: Not because he's a kicker.



Was Janikowski a mistake? He was picked 17th overall. For 17 years the Raiders had one of the best kickers in the league. Seems to me a small price to pay to have that.

There's a lot of value to be had in zigging where others zag. But, no, a 1st round pick is not a small price to pay, regardless. 17 years of solid kicker play is basically just living up to the upside, maybe exceeding it just slightly. The marginal value just isn't that significant (compare him to Gostkowski, for example, both in terms of performance and draft position).



If you want to make the case that you can steal some points and yards by taking a more aggressive approach toward drafting kickers and punters, I'd be willing to listen. But if you're trying to justify 1st round picks for either, I think you're just being different for the sake of being different.



For the most part, most teams won't even consider specialists until day 3. Knowing that, and applying even basic game theory, you can zig against the zag and still beat your competition to those players late in the 3rd round. And if you miss out by being even slightly too patient, so be it. It's about marginal value, not absolute value. In comment 13750019 Go Terps said:There's a lot of value to be had in zigging where others zag. But, no, a 1st round pick is not a small price to pay, regardless. 17 years of solid kicker play is basically just living up to the upside, maybe exceeding it just slightly. The marginal value just isn't that significant (compare him to Gostkowski, for example, both in terms of performance and draft position).If you want to make the case that you can steal some points and yards by taking a more aggressive approach toward drafting kickers and punters, I'd be willing to listen. But if you're trying to justify 1st round picks for either, I think you're just being different for the sake of being different.For the most part, most teams won't even consider specialists until day 3. Knowing that, and applying even basic game theory, you can zig against the zag and still beat your competition to those players late in the 3rd round. And if you miss out by being even slightly too patient, so be it. It's about marginal value, not absolute value.

RE: RE: Aguayo was a mistake because he sucks

Quote: In comment 13750019 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Not because he's a kicker.



Was Janikowski a mistake? He was picked 17th overall. For 17 years the Raiders had one of the best kickers in the league. Seems to me a small price to pay to have that.





There's a lot of value to be had in zigging where others zag. But, no, a 1st round pick is not a small price to pay, regardless. 17 years of solid kicker play is basically just living up to the upside, maybe exceeding it just slightly. The marginal value just isn't that significant (compare him to Gostkowski, for example, both in terms of performance and draft position).



If you want to make the case that you can steal some points and yards by taking a more aggressive approach toward drafting kickers and punters, I'd be willing to listen. But if you're trying to justify 1st round picks for either, I think you're just being different for the sake of being different.



For the most part, most teams won't even consider specialists until day 3. Knowing that, and applying even basic game theory, you can zig against the zag and still beat your competition to those players late in the 3rd round. And if you miss out by being even slightly too patient, so be it. It's about marginal value, not absolute value.



That's really all it is at this stage. In comment 13750088 Gatorade Dunk said:That's really all it is at this stage.

RE: So the best kickers in the league aren't worth a first round pick?

Quote: Zeurlein, Tucker...these guys change games.



You can find a decent kicker on the couch. You can find great kickers after the draft. If you replaced Greg the Leg with a slob that can't kick to save his life? Yes, you're going to suffer. Thing is, you can swap out Greg with a slight downgrade and not skip a beat. Ok you can't kick 60 yard FGs anymore. So what. In comment 13750036 Go Terps said:You can find a decent kicker on the couch. You can find great kickers after the draft. If you replaced Greg the Leg with a slob that can't kick to save his life? Yes, you're going to suffer. Thing is, you can swap out Greg with a slight downgrade and not skip a beat. Ok you can't kick 60 yard FGs anymore. So what.

RE: Janikowski was a great K

Quote: and played over 15 years for the Raiders. He was top 10 in points scored 4x, converted 98.93% of his XPs (6th among active Ks), and 80.4% of his FGs ( 43rd best rate all time with 6 top 10 finishes ). And yet Al Davis is still an idiot for taking him in the first.

How high were the top 42 drafted? In comment 13750022 giants#1 said:How high were the top 42 drafted?

A great cover guy like a... bw in dc : 12/21/2017 3:48 pm : link Slater/Tasker may be just as valuable as a punter.



I don't see anyone drafting a gunner/special team cover specialist...



I would, however, draft a long-snapper. Lots of excellent value for those guys...

Was Ray Guy a 1st Round Pick Also? Samiam : 12/21/2017 5:22 pm : link By Al Davis in Oakland? Certainly a high draft pick. Oakland was a great team back then and there’s something to be said for having great Special Teams year after year for 15 years

As long as Wing is gone Marty866b : 12/21/2017 5:27 pm : link I will be happy whoever our new punter is. I have been spoiled by the Giant punters over the years. From Jennings to Weatherford we have had some good ones. Wing is not one of them. I think he is awful.

Wing has been really poor this year Go Terps : 12/21/2017 5:31 pm : link When you think about how good he was last year (until the playoff game), I think it's a good indicator as to how important the punter's performance can be.

RE: RE: RE: Aguayo was a mistake because he sucks

Quote: In comment 13750088 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13750019 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Not because he's a kicker.



Was Janikowski a mistake? He was picked 17th overall. For 17 years the Raiders had one of the best kickers in the league. Seems to me a small price to pay to have that.





There's a lot of value to be had in zigging where others zag. But, no, a 1st round pick is not a small price to pay, regardless. 17 years of solid kicker play is basically just living up to the upside, maybe exceeding it just slightly. The marginal value just isn't that significant (compare him to Gostkowski, for example, both in terms of performance and draft position).



If you want to make the case that you can steal some points and yards by taking a more aggressive approach toward drafting kickers and punters, I'd be willing to listen. But if you're trying to justify 1st round picks for either, I think you're just being different for the sake of being different.



For the most part, most teams won't even consider specialists until day 3. Knowing that, and applying even basic game theory, you can zig against the zag and still beat your competition to those players late in the 3rd round. And if you miss out by being even slightly too patient, so be it. It's about marginal value, not absolute value.







That's really all it is at this stage.

Well there’s that, but more importantly, Terps wouldn’t have to pay the kicker/punter as much when it came time for his second contract, which is likely his main motive here. In comment 13750090 arcarsenal said:Well there’s that, but more importantly, Terps wouldn’t have to pay the kicker/punter as much when it came time for his second contract, which is likely his main motive here.

I agree it's time to move on from Wing, Ira : 12/21/2017 5:49 pm : link but I wouldn't use a first or second day pick on this young punter.

Probably 4th or 5th St. Jimmy : 12/21/2017 7:05 pm : link round which probably means you don't get him. Punting and kicking seems like there is a mental jump between college and the pros. You just don't know if they can make the transition.

I've seen every game this guy has played here at Texas KerrysFlask : 12/21/2017 7:06 pm : link He's frickin amazing.



