Gary Myers on Mad Dog Unleashed nyjuggernaut2 : 12/21/2017 5:04 pm when asked just now who he thinks will be Giants GM he replied that he strongly believes it will be Dave Gettlemen. He then went on to say that he thinks Josh McDaniels will be the next head coach and that the Giants will declare Davis Webb their QB of the future.



Interested to see when all the smoke clears and the hirings are made which of these "insiders" was most accurate.





I'm DanMetroMan : 12/21/2017 5:08 pm : link all aboard the McDaniels train. Watch the Pats play, Brady is amazing and all but the playcalling/design is A+

If they pass on a QB in the first round Jay on the Island : 12/21/2017 5:09 pm : link Then I think they are making a huge mistake especially if they have the 2nd pick. They haven’t drafted 2nd overall since they took LT. If there was an LT in this draft I would be all in on drafting him but there isn’t. The value and need is at QB. Not selecting one because of a 3rd round pick with zero nfl experience is a colossal mistake that they will regret. Take a look at the Browns. They passed on Wentz and Watson to stockpile picks and they were universally praised at the time but now it was clearly the wrong decision.

A second chance for McDaniels will be make or break for him. bceagle05 : 12/21/2017 5:10 pm : link I wonder how enthused he'd be about hitching his wagon to Davis Webb's star, as opposed to a blue chipper from this year's draft. In fact, I wonder how any incoming GM/coach would feel about such a strategy.

Not Passing on a QB Samiam : 12/21/2017 5:16 pm : link The only was they pass on a QB is if someone offers a ton for their pick and they still draft high enough to get a QB they love. No GM would take the risk of having Eli retire and Webb turn out to be ordinary while one of the top QB prospects turns like Wentz.

OdellBeckhamJr : 12/21/2017 5:28 pm

superspynyg : 12/21/2017 5:28 pm

all aboard the McDaniels train. Watch the Pats play, Brady is amazing and all but the playcalling/design is A+



Don't you also think that SandyAlderson is a good GM? Pass on McDaniels.

DanMetroMan : 12/21/2017 5:29 pm

all aboard the McDaniels train. Watch the Pats play, Brady is amazing and all but the playcalling/design is A+







Don't you also think that SandyAlderson is a good GM? Pass on McDaniels.



What? You must have the wrong guy. I wanted Sandy Alderson to be fired/replaced.

_________ I am Ninja : 12/21/2017 5:31 pm : link i dread having to root for rosen cuz everything i read tells me hes the worlds biggest twat, but if you pass up a qb sitting at number 2 with a 36/37 yr old and a 3rd round aint proven shit, youre fuckin stupid and you deserve to suck for 15 years.

Well, 2 of those 3 outcomes would be horrible... bw in dc : 12/21/2017 5:33 pm : link The only interesting part here is McDaniels. I think it may be worth the stretch, but it's very easy to conclude his OC work is more about Brady (and Belichick) than JMac's schemes. He actually did some decent work in Denver, so maybe he'll be markedly improved in a second act...



F-ck Gettleman. He's too safe and a card carrying member of the Jints Central Box Club. Need new blood with no ties prior ties to the brainwashing of Jints Central...



Webb? LOFL.





No thanks. robbieballs2003 : 12/21/2017 5:33 pm : link I don't get the lovefest with McDaniels. Being a HC has little to do with calling plays.

speedywheels : 12/21/2017 5:39 pm

Webb? LOFL.





So I take it you have access to all the Giants practices and know how he's progressing?



Oh, what's that? You don't?

It DanMetroMan : 12/21/2017 5:48 pm : link Does seem like someone is floating the Giants believing in Webb. Maybe it’s total BS but if that’s the case waiting this long to get him reps is really bizarre.

I can’t understand why anyone would listen to Chris Russo trueblueinpw : 12/21/2017 5:49 pm : link He’s horrible, doesn’t know anything or anyone, he’s just absolutely horrible. But then you throw Gary Myers into the mix and you’re passing into a whole new relm of terrible.

bw in dc : 12/21/2017 5:49 pm

Webb? LOFL.









So I take it you have access to all the Giants practices and know how he's progressing?



Oh, what's that? You don't?



Here's what I know. If we have a top 3 pick, you take either Rosen/Darnold/Allen...any maybe even LJax...over Webb, all day, any day.



Specifically, Darnold and Rosen are precocious enough to start from day one.



Enjoy following Webb when he eventually gets cut, joins another team, and becomes a master of holding a clipboard...



Here's what I know. If we have a top 3 pick, you take either Rosen/Darnold/Allen...any maybe even LJax...over Webb, all day, any day. Specifically, Darnold and Rosen are precocious enough to start from day one. Enjoy following Webb when he eventually gets cut, joins another team, and becomes a master of holding a clipboard...

Why would TommyWiseau : 12/21/2017 5:50 pm : link They announce Davis as their QB of the future? Makes no sense. If you aren't going to take a QB in the draft why announce it to everyone? You lose leverage in trade down situations

... BleedBlue : 12/21/2017 5:55 pm : link i dont think webb should determine what we do in draft....not entirely anyways...



If it were me, i would have been starting him weeks ago. dont give me the he isnt ready, he isnt a toddler that would get killed. he is on an NFL roster. guys drafted behind him have played. get him in weeks ago and give him 5-6 starts and see how he does that would have been a massive amount of important eval time. since that didnt happen, start him the last game and draft a QB at #2 unless you get an insane deal sent your way. talking a first rounder and 2nd or 3rd in 2019 draft, a first, second and 4th in 2018 draft.

BigBlueShock : 12/21/2017 5:57 pm

I'm not advocating for McDaniels, I have no idea if his second go around would be better. However, he wouldn't be the first person to fail the first time and have success in his second try. And secondly, the fact that Bill obviously loves him holds a lot more water than what Broncos fans think. McDaniels will get another shot at a HC job. There are plenty of people that think he'd be a great choice if you believe some of the quotes being put out there. McAdoo, not so much.

Dry Lightning : 12/21/2017 6:00 pm

They announce Davis as their QB of the future? Makes no sense. If you aren't going to take a QB in the draft why announce it to everyone? You lose leverage in trade down situations



Exactly

QB status edavisiii : 12/21/2017 6:03 pm : link if Donald Stays in or is gone then I do not think they take a QB...draft Barkley at #2/3 and an OL at 34 and 66. with two 4ths (they are predicted to get a 4th round compensation) draft LB, edge rusher etc. they went from 11 -5 to this mess but they could go back to playoff level if they protect Eli. Barkley would add return ability and the home run threat...he is a freak. When Penn States OL got banged up they could not block for him. Our OL, as bad as it is has some salvageable pieces. If they could hit on some picks, make wize free agent choices, we could be a lot better. I know many do not like Flowers but he is the LT. Good GMs find RTs, Gs and Centers in the lower rounds. So lets get a GREAT GM.



BigBlueShock : 12/21/2017 6:05 pm

They announce Davis as their QB of the future? Makes no sense. If you aren't going to take a QB in the draft why announce it to everyone? You lose leverage in trade down situations







Exactly

They haven't announced anything. But even if they did, how would they lose leverage? There will be a ton of teams needing QBs and competing with each other to move up to get one. You think if SF was picking second they wouldn't have any leverage? Teams know they already have their QB and would be tripping over each other trying to make a trade with them because of it

You know this fascination with a QB in this draft montanagiant : 12/21/2017 6:28 pm : link is understandable if we all knew for sure that Webb is not that good. We don't know that and every single top 4 QB in this draft has some flaws in their game. This is not like when ELi, Ben, and Rivers came out.



The very best scenario for this team is if Webb is good enough to be the franchise QB after Eli. That means we have a Golden opp[ortunity to parley that 2nd pick into a bunch of other ones

There's nothing wrong with drafting a QB AND keeping Eli & Webb Go Terps : 12/21/2017 6:38 pm : link Why wouldn't we want to have the best QB room possible?

Go Terps : 12/21/2017 6:38 pm

Why wouldn't we want to have the best QB room possible?



while i see your point, it could be considered a poor allocation of resources. the problem is we dont know what we have in webb so we have to take a QB IMO, but if we knew or at least had a good idea webb was the guy we wouldnt be spending #2 on a QB. instead we would trade back and accumulate a nice package of picks or stay put and fill a different hole

HomerJones45 : 12/21/2017 6:56 pm

Quote: is understandable if we all knew for sure that Webb is not that good. We don't know that and every single top 4 QB in this draft has some flaws in their game. This is not like when ELi, Ben, and Rivers came out.



check your memory. Rivers had a funny throwing motion, Big Ben had been a qb for only two college seasons and there were questions about Eli's arm. It all seems silly now but there were questions about all theee guys.

Ten Ton Hammer : 12/21/2017 7:08 pm

Why wouldn't we want to have the best QB room possible?







while i see your point, it could be considered a poor allocation of resources. the problem is we dont know what we have in webb so we have to take a QB IMO, but if we knew or at least had a good idea webb was the guy we wouldnt be spending #2 on a QB. instead we would trade back and accumulate a nice package of picks or stay put and fill a different hole



At 2-12, a poor allocation of resources is already a given. That baby has already been born. It's really more about what to do now. If your front office is sold on one of these QBs, you have to take one. Having in 'incomplete' on Webb's scouting report cannot be a justification not to take one that's there. It's too irresponsible.

Myers is probably as tuned in as my SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/21/2017 7:09 pm : link Daughter.

Gary Myers is a piece of shit who hates the Giants... EricJ : 12/21/2017 7:12 pm : link .

bluepepper : 12/21/2017 7:13 pm

is understandable if we all knew for sure that Webb is not that good. We don't know that and every single top 4 QB in this draft has some flaws in their game. This is not like when ELi, Ben, and Rivers came out.



check your memory. Rivers had a funny throwing motion, Big Ben had been a qb for only two college seasons and there were questions about Eli's arm. It all seems silly now but there were questions about all theee guys.



Yup, if Rivers and Big Ben were such slam dunks, why on earth would we have given up so much to get Eli?

Yup, if Rivers and Big Ben were such slam dunks, why on earth would we have given up so much to get Eli?



Rivers in particular was a polarizing guy with some loving him and some doubting his arm and throwing motion. And Eli wasn't a sure thing either. A lot of people thought he was getting too much hype due to his last name.



Yup, if Rivers and Big Ben were such slam dunks, why on earth would we have given up so much to get Eli? Rivers in particular was a polarizing guy with some loving him and some doubting his arm and throwing motion. And Eli wasn't a sure thing either. A lot of people thought he was getting too much hype due to his last name.

montanagiant : 12/21/2017 7:21 pm

Why wouldn't we want to have the best QB room possible?

I would be all for that if the team did not have so many glaring holes. But if you are convinced you have the future QB already on the team you trade that #2 pick and plug some of those holes

montanagiant : 12/21/2017 7:23 pm

is understandable if we all knew for sure that Webb is not that good. We don't know that and every single top 4 QB in this draft has some flaws in their game. This is not like when ELi, Ben, and Rivers came out.



check your memory. Rivers had a funny throwing motion, Big Ben had been a qb for only two college seasons and there were questions about Eli's arm. It all seems silly now but there were questions about all theee guys.



You honestly think this draft class compares to that one? That 2004 QB class was touted as the best in years

You honestly think this draft class compares to that one? That 2004 QB class was touted as the best in years In comment 13750234 HomerJones45 said:You honestly think this draft class compares to that one? That 2004 QB class was touted as the best in years

djm : 12/21/2017 7:24 pm

I wonder how enthused he'd be about hitching his wagon to Davis Webb's star, as opposed to a blue chipper from this year's draft. In fact, I wonder how any incoming GM/coach would feel about such a strategy.



The new HC will have a say on the qb going forward. Bet on it.

GiantGrit : 12/21/2017 7:26 pm

Quote: The only interesting part here is McDaniels. I think it may be worth the stretch, but it's very easy to conclude his OC work is more about Brady (and Belichick) than JMac's schemes. He actually did some decent work in Denver, so maybe he'll be markedly improved in a second act...



F-ck Gettleman. He's too safe and a card carrying member of the Jints Central Box Club. Need new blood with no ties prior ties to the brainwashing of Jints Central...



Webb? LOFL.





So you're not going to consider a guy who has been apart of 9 (nine) 9 super bowls since 1987? Because of continuity? Playing it safe? You think a guy who showed up to Carolina and told one of their best tackles ever to either take a pay cut or go scratch, cut D'Angelo Williams & Steve Smith AND rescinded the franchise tag on Josh Norman is the idea of playing it safe? The Giants if anything would not want to re-hire Gettleman because he is going to assess this situation for what it is & tell it like it is. The playing it safe argument is shot. If they find someone else who is truly a better fit, fine...but you do not pass on a guy as qualified as Gettleman because he knows your organization well. In comment 13750179 bw in dc said:So you're not going to consider a guy who has been apart of 9 (nine) 9 super bowls since 1987? Because of continuity? Playing it safe? You think a guy who showed up to Carolina and told one of their best tackles ever to either take a pay cut or go scratch, cut D'Angelo Williams & Steve Smith AND rescinded the franchise tag on Josh Norman is the idea of playing it safe? The Giants if anything would not want to re-hire Gettleman because he is going to assess this situation for what it is & tell it like it is. The playing it safe argument is shot. If they find someone else who is truly a better fit, fine...but you do not pass on a guy as qualified as Gettleman because he knows your organization well.

Go Terps : 12/21/2017 7:26 pm

Why wouldn't we want to have the best QB room possible?





I would be all for that if the team did not have so many glaring holes. But if you are convinced you have the future QB already on the team you trade that #2 pick and plug some of those holes



The draft isn't for plugging holes though. For example, we can't be drafting OL because our current OL stinks. What if the OL in the draft also stink? We can't control where the talent is in this draft class; we have to identify where the talent is and get as much of it as we can.

djm : 12/21/2017 7:29 pm

Why wouldn't we want to have the best QB room possible?



I completely agree but we are in the minority. Every time I ask why we can't draft a hot shot qb and keep Eli I never get a real answer. I only get "you can't do that it's crazy."



I completely agree but we are in the minority. Every time I ask why we can't draft a hot shot qb and keep Eli I never get a real answer. I only get "you can't do that it's crazy."

montanagiant : 12/21/2017 7:30 pm

Why wouldn't we want to have the best QB room possible?





I would be all for that if the team did not have so many glaring holes. But if you are convinced you have the future QB already on the team you trade that #2 pick and plug some of those holes







The draft isn't for plugging holes though. For example, we can't be drafting OL because our current OL stinks. What if the OL in the draft also stink? We can't control where the talent is in this draft class; we have to identify where the talent is and get as much of it as we can.

Terps we need LB, RB

RE: RE: There's nothing wrong with drafting a QB AND keeping Eli & Webb montanagiant : 12/21/2017 7:31 pm : link

Why wouldn't we want to have the best QB room possible?







I completely agree but we are in the minority. Every time I ask why we can't draft a hot shot qb and keep Eli I never get a real answer. I only get "you can't do that it's crazy."



I agree with this take 100% if Webb is not the answer In comment 13750275 djm said:I agree with this take 100% if Webb is not the answer

RE: RE: You know this fascination with a QB in this draft djm : 12/21/2017 7:34 pm : link

is understandable if we all knew for sure that Webb is not that good. We don't know that and every single top 4 QB in this draft has some flaws in their game. This is not like when ELi, Ben, and Rivers came out.



The very best scenario for this team is if Webb is good enough to be the franchise QB after Eli. That means we have a Golden opp[ortunity to parley that 2nd pick into a bunch of other ones



check your memory. Rivers had a funny throwing motion, Big Ben had been a qb for only two college seasons and there were questions about Eli's arm. It all seems silly now but there were questions about all theee guys.



What? There were most definitely no questions about Eli's arm. None. And anyone questioning his arm was making shit up based on the whole Peyton's little brother crap. Eli had a terrific arm coming out. Still has that terrific arm do this day.



At this point in time there are more questions about the big two qbs in this draft than the big two (three) in 2004. Eli was as close to a sure thing as any. He wasn't Andrew luck but he was close. Rivers and Ben had some questions but you had questions, but we also need to see how the pro days and combine shake out. In comment 13750234 HomerJones45 said:What? There were most definitely no questions about Eli's arm. None. And anyone questioning his arm was making shit up based on the whole Peyton's little brother crap. Eli had a terrific arm coming out. Still has that terrific arm do this day.At this point in time there are more questions about the big two qbs in this draft than the big two (three) in 2004. Eli was as close to a sure thing as any. He wasn't Andrew luck but he was close. Rivers and Ben had some questions but you had questions, but we also need to see how the pro days and combine shake out.

RE: RE: RE: You know this fascination with a QB in this draft Ten Ton Hammer : 12/21/2017 7:35 pm : link

is understandable if we all knew for sure that Webb is not that good. We don't know that and every single top 4 QB in this draft has some flaws in their game. This is not like when ELi, Ben, and Rivers came out.



The very best scenario for this team is if Webb is good enough to be the franchise QB after Eli. That means we have a Golden opp[ortunity to parley that 2nd pick into a bunch of other ones



check your memory. Rivers had a funny throwing motion, Big Ben had been a qb for only two college seasons and there were questions about Eli's arm. It all seems silly now but there were questions about all theee guys.





You honestly think this draft class compares to that one? That 2004 QB class was touted as the best in years



Very rarely does an NFL draft have this many highly regarded QBs. The fact that Lamar Jackson seems like he's flying under the radar as we throw around QB names speaks to the strength of this draft group. Usually you're lucky if there's one consensus first round QB.



In 2016, the headline QBs were Jared Goff, who nobody liked, and a guy who appeared out of nowhere from some corner of north dakota.



And last year the first QB taken was a guy with 13 career college starts.



This year we have four QBs who people think should go in the first round, and any one of them would have been better-regarded than the last two drafts. In comment 13750263 montanagiant said:Very rarely does an NFL draft have this many highly regarded QBs. The fact that Lamar Jackson seems like he's flying under the radar as we throw around QB names speaks to the strength of this draft group. Usually you're lucky if there's one consensus first round QB.In 2016, the headline QBs were Jared Goff, who nobody liked, and a guy who appeared out of nowhere from some corner of north dakota.And last year the first QB taken was a guy with 13 career college starts.This year we have four QBs who people think should go in the first round, and any one of them would have been better-regarded than the last two drafts.

I am one of Eli's biggest fans, but I was not in favor of trading up Matt M. : 12/21/2017 7:39 pm : link for him. That draft had 3 very closely rated QBs. I personally wanted Roethlisberger where we were because I didn't view him as a big dropoff from Eli. Once the deal was done, I was on board 100% because I still felt Eli was the best of the 3.



The difference between that year and this year is the general consensus was that Eli and Ben were can't miss franchise QBs and Rivers was likely the 3rd, but his unorthodox delivery was a concern for some. Meanwhile, this draft has nobody who is considered a can't miss and the top 2 prospects may not even be the best or most talented. So, I am comfortable not taking a QB at #2, especially knowing we can have Eli for 2 more seasons.



That doesn't mean the next franchise QB is necessarily Webb. But, it doesn't rule it out. He graded out as a 1st round talent, so who knows what he can be.



I like the top 4 QBs, but feel like anyone of them has just as much a chance of being a bust as a franchise QB. So, if they decided to trade down to take one, that's fine. I'd take Jackson in that scenario. If they decide to stay put and take Barkley, I think he is going to be a game changing player, so I'd be fine. I'd be OK with Darnold at #2, but I'm not sure about Rosen.



Bottom line, this was about the worst draft to have a top pick.

RE: RE: RE: There's nothing wrong with drafting a QB AND keeping Eli & Webb WillVAB : 12/21/2017 7:51 pm : link

Why wouldn't we want to have the best QB room possible?





I would be all for that if the team did not have so many glaring holes. But if you are convinced you have the future QB already on the team you trade that #2 pick and plug some of those holes







The draft isn't for plugging holes though. For example, we can't be drafting OL because our current OL stinks. What if the OL in the draft also stink? We can't control where the talent is in this draft class; we have to identify where the talent is and get as much of it as we can.



All of the experts said the OL class stunk last year and several of those guys and playing big roles in their team’s success. There will be plenty of OL talent available in the first round.



Besides, this team needs help not only along the OL but the front 7 on defense. Look at the lack of talent and depth at LB. The Giants need a youth movement behind Vernon/JPP.



This is why I’ve been saying for months trading down is the smart play. In comment 13750271 Go Terps said:All of the experts said the OL class stunk last year and several of those guys and playing big roles in their team’s success. There will be plenty of OL talent available in the first round.Besides, this team needs help not only along the OL but the front 7 on defense. Look at the lack of talent and depth at LB. The Giants need a youth movement behind Vernon/JPP.This is why I’ve been saying for months trading down is the smart play.

RE: I am one of Eli's biggest fans, but I was not in favor of trading up Milton : 12/21/2017 7:52 pm : link

The difference between that year and this year is the general consensus was that Eli and Ben were can't miss franchise QBs and Rivers was likely the 3rd, but his unorthodox delivery was a concern for some. If the general consensus was that Eli and Ben were can't miss franchise QBs, they would've gone 1-2 in the draft. Instead Roethlisberger wasn't selected until pick 11. Can't miss franchise QBs don't last until the eleventh pick of the draft. In comment 13750284 Matt M. said:If the general consensus was that Eli and Ben were can't miss franchise QBs, they would've gone 1-2 in the draft. Instead Roethlisberger wasn't selected until pick 11. Can't miss franchise QBs don't last until the eleventh pick of the draft.

I bet, Doomster : 12/21/2017 8:54 pm : link Dave Brown looked good in practice...



We had a chance to see what Webb could do in an actual game, and didn't take advantage of it...

You don’t step over dollars for pennies.. Sean : 12/21/2017 9:09 pm : link It is very rare to have a top 3 pick & the Giants can go from Eli to another blue chip QB prospect which is insanely fortunate. So many here fail to see the big picture.

Sadly I agree with Meyers The_Boss : 12/21/2017 10:00 pm : link I think Gettleman is announced as GM sometime next week, ending this predetermined dog and pony show. As soon as Mara said he brought in Accorsi and mentioned unemployed candidates 3 weeks ago, it was painfully obvious where this was headed....

A lot of selective section125 : 12/22/2017 7:20 am : link memories of 2004. No doubt EA wanted Eli, period. However he was taking Ben if he could not work out the deal with San Diego.

When the deal was worked out EA asked which QB San Diego wanted which was Rivers.



On to 2017. Neither Darnold nor Rosen is Eli or Ben. Rosen appears to be the better of the two out of the gate. Supposedly Darnold has the bigger upside. But I don't think either is considered a sure thing.



If the new GM, HC and staff think Webb is the real deal, they won't be drafting a QB. There is as much film on Webb as on the other two, plus the Giants have had a year with Webb to really get a feel on his ability.



In any case, you don't draft a QB just because you have the #2 pick. If Rosen or Darnold are significantly better than Webb of course you take one. But, there are too many deficiencies on this team to waste a pick on marginally better talent over what you already have.



RE: You know this fascination with a QB in this draft gmenatlarge : 12/22/2017 7:49 am : link

Quote: is understandable if we all knew for sure that Webb is not that good. We don't know that and every single top 4 QB in this draft has some flaws in their game. This is not like when ELi, Ben, and Rivers came out.



The very best scenario for this team is if Webb is good enough to be the franchise QB after Eli. That means we have a Golden opp[ortunity to parley that 2nd pick into a bunch of other ones



How do you know that this draft won't be like 2004, it could be better you just don't know. I don't think they should pass on this opportunity when drafting this high, hopefully they won't be drafting in this position anytime in the near future. I wouldn't want to trade down unless we were blown away by an offer. In comment 13750219 montanagiant said:How do you know that this draft won't be like 2004, it could be better you just don't know. I don't think they should pass on this opportunity when drafting this high, hopefully they won't be drafting in this position anytime in the near future. I wouldn't want to trade down unless we were blown away by an offer.

RE: A lot of selective The_Boss : 12/22/2017 8:02 am : link

Quote: memories of 2004. No doubt EA wanted Eli, period. However he was taking Ben if he could not work out the deal with San Diego.

When the deal was worked out EA asked which QB San Diego wanted which was Rivers.



On to 2017. Neither Darnold nor Rosen is Eli or Ben. Rosen appears to be the better of the two out of the gate. Supposedly Darnold has the bigger upside. But I don't think either is considered a sure thing.



If the new GM, HC and staff think Webb is the real deal, they won't be drafting a QB. There is as much film on Webb as on the other two, plus the Giants have had a year with Webb to really get a feel on his ability.



In any case, you don't draft a QB just because you have the #2 pick. If Rosen or Darnold are significantly better than Webb of course you take one. But, there are too many deficiencies on this team to waste a pick on marginally better talent over what you already have.



Sy’56, who evaluates collegiate prospect for a living, said Webb isn’t remotely close to the talents that both Rosen and Darnold are. There is no marginal talent gap. In comment 13750598 section125 said:Sy’56, who evaluates collegiate prospect for a living, said Webb isn’t remotely close to the talents that both Rosen and Darnold are. There is no marginal talent gap.

RE: I'm Victor in CT : 12/22/2017 8:22 am : link

Quote: all aboard the McDaniels train. Watch the Pats play, Brady is amazing and all but the playcalling/design is A+



Did Brady suck when JM left? NO



Perhaps watch Denver films under JM? Belichick is why the Pats are great. The coaches who leave all fail with the possible exception of Bill O'Brien. In comment 13750153 DanMetroMan said:Did Brady suck when JM left? NOPerhaps watch Denver films under JM? Belichick is why the Pats are great. The coaches who leave all fail with the possible exception of Bill O'Brien.

Gary Myers Gman11 : 12/22/2017 8:28 am : link will write, the day after the new coach is hired, that the new coach is on the hot seat and that he's days away from being fired.

RE: I can’t understand why anyone would listen to Chris Russo ATL_Giants : 12/22/2017 8:57 am : link

Quote: He’s horrible, doesn’t know anything or anyone, he’s just absolutely horrible. But then you throw Gary Myers into the mix and you’re passing into a whole new relm of terrible.

Agreed. In comment 13750191 trueblueinpw said:Agreed.

RE: RE: There's nothing wrong with drafting a QB AND keeping Eli & Webb MetsAreBack : 12/22/2017 2:03 pm : link

Why wouldn't we want to have the best QB room possible?







I completely agree but we are in the minority. Every time I ask why we can't draft a hot shot qb and keep Eli I never get a real answer. I only get "you can't do that it's crazy."







I'm not against it, but i probably just assume trade or release Eli in that case. The media scrutiny regarding the situation next year would be unbearable, and I think Eli deserves a chance to win somewhere.



I do have concerns even if we draft a great QB - that without a complete revamp of this offensive line, it could ruin his development. We've seen it before - guys get into awful habits and lose confidence.



Finally, i think if you feel like QB is the best player on the board at 2 or 3, whereever we pick... and you pass on him because of Webb... you're lousy at your job and need to find another line of work. There's nothing wrong at all with having Webb and the rookie compete for the job. Were the Redskins stupid for drafting RG3 and Cousins? No. In comment 13750275 djm said:I'm not against it, but i probably just assume trade or release Eli in that case. The media scrutiny regarding the situation next year would be unbearable, and I think Eli deserves a chance to win somewhere.I do have concerns even if we draft a great QB - that without a complete revamp of this offensive line, it could ruin his development. We've seen it before - guys get into awful habits and lose confidence.Finally, i think if you feel like QB is the best player on the board at 2 or 3, whereever we pick... and you pass on him because of Webb... you're lousy at your job and need to find another line of work. There's nothing wrong at all with having Webb and the rookie compete for the job. Were the Redskins stupid for drafting RG3 and Cousins? No.

yeah I agree..... BillKo : 12/22/2017 3:10 pm : link drafting that high, you take the franchise guy if you think he's there. Eli will be 37.



I will say, if they don't draft a QB, they should then seriously considering trading back and acquiring extra picks.

RE: RE: There's nothing wrong with drafting a QB AND keeping Eli & Webb chopperhatch : 12/22/2017 6:47 pm : link

Why wouldn't we want to have the best QB room possible?





I would be all for that if the team did not have so many glaring holes. But if you are convinced you have the future QB already on the team you trade that #2 pick and plug some of those holes



Webb has not even dressed for one ONE stinking game! Eli's streak has been cut short in favor of playing Geno dickhead Smith. Why the shit would you do that to your hero QB if you were convinced you had the next guy ready to go?



There is no way in fucking hell the Giants can claim to be convinced he is their QB of the future. Either its disinformation or Myers is full of shit/the Giants are blatantly lying to him because he looks like a turtle. In comment 13750261 montanagiant said:Webb has not even dressed for one ONE stinking game! Eli's streak has been cut short in favor of playing Geno dickhead Smith. Why the shit would you do that to your hero QB if you were convinced you had the next guy ready to go?There is no way in fucking hell the Giants can claim to be convinced he is their QB of the future. Either its disinformation or Myers is full of shit/the Giants are blatantly lying to him because he looks like a turtle.