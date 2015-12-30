If Davis Webb was in this years Draft Class Tom from LI : 12/22/2017 9:03 am If Davis Webb was in this years Draft Class, I wonder where he would rank with these QB's? I would be ok if he was the guy IF he fits the offense of the new coaching staff.



All the highlight videos I see of him, he looks like he has the goods...

He was taken in the same round as Davis Webb.. Sean : 12/22/2017 9:11 am : link He’s a project who hasn’t been good enough to beat out Geno Smith.

I keep circling back to what Sy’56 said to me earlier this fall The_Boss : 12/22/2017 9:13 am : link Rosen and Darnold are much better talents than Webb. I’m guessing the same can be said for Jackson. Not sure about Webb vs Josh Allen. Mayfield seems like a guy who needs to go someplace where the system fits best. Webb was a third rounder last year in a bad QB draft. The chances of him being a first or second rounder in a draft with better talent at the position are remote at best in my opinion.

RE: Same round as Ryan Nassib* TheMick7 : 12/22/2017 9:14 am : link

Won't know until the Combine when the experts peek under the hood PatersonPlank : 12/22/2017 9:18 am : link and are able to separate the player from their college team. Then you'll see a write-up on each guy, with the pluses and the minuses. Right now its all speculation from people who have just watched a game on TV.

This is not a fair statement

He was not given the opportunity to compete against Smith.

It's not like they are holding competitions for the #2 spot every week.



enough with the "hasnt beat out geno" narrative hitdog42 : 12/22/2017 9:23 am : link its a crap narrative.

he was never supposed to because the giants were supposed to be good... and have a competent vet back up in case eli went down for a game to keep the ship steady during a playoff run.



so at no point was he given the chance to beat out webb.... but now that the team is in rebuild... they are giving him more looks... too slow to my liking... but pls enough with false narratives when you have no fking clue.



Finally some common sense larryinnewhaven : 12/22/2017 9:28 am : link above with the battle for the backup job. The Giants were expected to win double digit games. The plan was to let Davis learn for a year or two. They had a vet b/u in Geno. The development of Davis was probably not high on their list. The season goes to pot and the practice reps were just not there for Davis.

he was never supposed to because the giants were supposed to be good... and have a competent vet back up in case eli went down for a game to keep the ship steady during a playoff run.



I agree with this. And lets back up to the start of camp when the Giants wasted all of that time trying to decide who the backup would be between Geno Smith and Josh Johnson - as if either one was going to elevate this team in Eli's absence. Davis Webb got shafted all throughout camp and preseason because of this. He hasn't received any opportunities and was basically an afterthought until the ship went down this season.

Can someone post GeoMan999 : 12/22/2017 9:56 am : link Sy's review of Webb? I agree the next comparative point will be after the combine.

SY'56's Take: "His size and easy throwing motion can get you excited, but he has a ways to go in terms of progression and learning. Webb is a couple years away and will have to spend a lot of time correcting elements such as a footwork, lower body mechanics, and reading a defense, among other things. Possible starter down the road, but more likely a backup… Webb is a hot name with some of the people I get to talk with…and others think he won't ever be a starter. Nobody denies the talent, but he has a ways to go. I've watched every game of his from 2016 and he does the same things week in and week out that bother me. He has to completely change his game and while I think it is possible, it's simply unlikely."

He may be a project Jay in Toronto : 12/22/2017 10:05 am : link but he may also be an asset they are trying to protect by:



1. Letting him learn a new system



2. Not getting killed by opposing DLs vs our OL



3. Not destroying his confidence by throwing to mainly journymen WRs

I WANT Webb to be the next QB Dinger : 12/22/2017 10:39 am : link and don't want to spend another Pick on a qb, but reality is that he was taken in the 3rd round of a bad qb year. That being said, haven't there been quite a few highly touted 1st round selections that have been complete busts? So while you point to one year (so far)successes like Wentz and Goff, you have to consider the likes off Luck, Griffin III, Winston, Mariota, etc. They aren't neccesarily busts but the have flamed out for various reasons. So I'd be fine if the pick an awesome OL (not many in this draft worth the #2), a LB or even a running back. The game is won and lost in the trenches and the HAS to be the focus for the next few years, no matter WHO is QB.

And Tom Brady was a 6th round project with little skills who couldn't beat out an aging Drew Belsoe.



And Tom Brady was a 6th round project with little skills who couldn't beat out an aging Drew Belsoe.

Just saying.....

Everybody AcidTest : 12/22/2017 11:06 am : link respects Sy, but he'd be the first to admit he's been wrong many times before.



Webb has a lot of learning to do coming from a spread offense. Nobody denies that, but he has the work ethic to do so.



I am not sold on Rosen, Darnold, Allen, Mayfield, or Jackson. Kurt Benkert may have at least as much chance to succeed as any of them.

I'd probably rank him behind 5 or 6 guys Breeze_94 : 12/22/2017 11:45 am : link Rosen, Darnold, Mayfield, Jackson and Rudolph for sure



Allen has better tools but I think Webb is a better QB



Webb actually beat out Mayfield at TTU, and then was beaten out by Mahomes.

Wrong he hasn't even been given the chance to beat out G Smith.

At least a half a dozen QBs would be ahead of him jeff57 : 12/22/2017 11:47 am : link Rosen

Darnold

Mayfield

Jackson

Allen

Rudolph



I actually really like Webb as a prospect Breeze_94 : 12/22/2017 11:49 am : link I just don't think he is on the level of Darnold/Rosen. But watching him at the Senior Bowl last year, he was the best QB there and it wasn't even close. He has a big arm, pretty decent feet, and checks off all of the character boxes you want from the position. His accuracy is a little wild at times but that could be a technique/footwork issue.



I really wonder what a guy like McDaniels could do with Webb after watching him mold Brissett/Garapollo.



The sad thing is UberAlias : 12/22/2017 11:55 am : link Webb should be more than a draft prospect. After having him in your house for a year they should have much more knowledge of what they got having the opportunity to have him hands on. They've seriously blundered this wasting time with Geno and failing to play him in the PS or get him to a point where he could see game action.

Well, Doomster : 12/22/2017 12:09 pm : link Finally some common sense

larryinnewhaven : 9:28 am : link : reply

above with the battle for the backup job. The Giants were expected to win double digit games. The plan was to let Davis learn for a year or two. They had a vet b/u in Geno. The development of Davis was probably not high on their list. The season goes to pot and the practice reps were just not there for D....



But the reps should have been, after the 1-6 start.....that two week bye should have been the beginning of Webb's jump to #2.....instead, no reps and he doesn't even dress........



Just another reason, for Mac to be fired....He was delusional, thinking that this team still had a chance.....

and don't want to spend another Pick on a qb, but reality is that he was taken in the 3rd round of a bad qb year. That being said, haven't there been quite a few highly touted 1st round selections that have been complete busts? So while you point to one year (so far)successes like Wentz and Goff, you have to consider the likes off Luck, Griffin III, Winston, Mariota, etc. They aren't neccesarily busts but the have flamed out for various reasons. So I'd be fine if the pick an awesome OL (not many in this draft worth the #2), a LB or even a running back. The game is won and lost in the trenches and the HAS to be the focus for the next few years, no matter WHO is QB.

Agree. Let's also remember Sanchez was a high 1st round as was Bradford.Wasn't Demarcus Russell the #1 pick in the draft. There are no guarantees when drafting a QB. In comment 13750869 Dinger said:Agree. Let's also remember Sanchez was a high 1st round as was Bradford.Wasn't Demarcus Russell the #1 pick in the draft. There are no guarantees when drafting a QB.

RE: RE: I WANT Webb to be the next QB AcidTest : 12/22/2017 12:55 pm : link

Add Christian Ponder to that list. Many others as well.

top 10 fringe JonC : 12/22/2017 1:00 pm : link is my guess.

Webb Comparison to Goff Samiam : 12/22/2017 1:18 pm : link Didn’t some GM or scout write last year that Webb was a better prospect than Goff. Now it looks like a dumb comment because Goff was a totally different QB last year but he looked bad as a rookie.



Speaking of dumb comments, the Gino Smith is near the top of the list

Webb should be more than a draft prospect. After having him in your house for a year they should have much more knowledge of what they got having the opportunity to have him hands on. They've seriously blundered this wasting time with Geno and failing to play him in the PS or get him to a point where he could see game action.



I'm sure the Giants know what they have in Webb.

I really wonder what a guy like McDaniels could do with Webb after watching him mold Brissett/Garapollo.



I have said elsewhere, even if you don't think he is on the level of Darnold/Rosen, that does not mean you take Darnold/Rosen Round 1. I would hate to see us pass up a signficant improvement at a different position if the scouts/new coaching staff do not view Darnold/Rosen as signficantly better than Webb

sure the QB could be a bust bluepepper : 12/22/2017 1:31 pm : link so could the OL or RB we take instead. Anybody heard of Greg Robinson or Trent Richardson? And if we trade down, we could take a bust at 21 or whatever we land. No guarantees in all of this but if the QB is a good one, we're set for 10-15 years at the most important position on the field.

Quote: He’s a project who hasn’t been good enough to beat out Geno Smith. You had it right before you made the "correction" to Nassib (which was far from a correction since it was the wrong round).



If Webb were in this year's draft class he would at best be taken in the same round in which he was taken last year: the 3rd round. Why would you assume he would be taken any earlier? Was last year's rookie class considered better than this year's? Just the opposite despite declarations that it hasn't been the bonanza that many anticipated. In comment 13750707 Sean said:You had it right before you made the "correction" to Nassib (which was far from a correction since it was the wrong round).If Webb were in this year's draft class he would at best be taken in the same round in which he was taken last year: the 3rd round. Why would you assume he would be taken any earlier? Was last year's rookie class considered better than this year's? Just the opposite despite declarations that it hasn't been the bonanza that many anticipated.

Tom Milton : 12/22/2017 2:12 pm : link
Here's a quote from Graziano...

This year's quarterback draft class is the talk of the NFL town. It has been since last offseason. Seriously, at the combine last year, teams would moan about the quality of the quarterbacks in the draft and say, "But next year ..."

So why would you think Webb would go any earlier this year than he went last year?

I don't think this is necessarily true. The coaching staff never intended for him to even have a shot to compete with Smith.

Because this draft class has been a little underwhelming and/or below expectations. Additionally, Webb was described as 1st round talent who needed coaching on fundamentals.

I don't think predictions from last year are relavent any longer PatersonPlank : 12/22/2017 2:20 pm : link So far its been well discussed that this years QB class has underwhelmed so far. Rosen looks to be the best, but the rest all have question marks.

This year's class has underwhelmed compared to expectations... Milton : 12/22/2017 2:25 pm : link But that's because expectations were through the roof compared to what was considered a poor year for QBs last year. Nobody is claiming that this year's class is in inferior.



And it doesn't matter that some in the media thought Webb was a 1st round prospect. He went in the 3rd round so he was a 3rd round prospect. End of story. As Parcells might've said: you are what "where you are drafted" says you are.

And it doesn't matter that some in the media thought Webb was a 1st round prospect. He went in the 3rd round so he was a 3rd round prospect. End of story. As Parcells might've said: you are what "where you are drafted" says you are. I didn't say 1st round prospect; I said 1st round talent. Most pundits were pretty much in agreement with where he was selected. His talent/physical attributes were considered on par with 1st round selections, but he was very raw for a pro offense and needed a lot of coaching. That is why he went where he did and rightfully so. My problem is more with the Giants staff making that pick and then seemingly not providing him anywhere near the coaching he required.



I didn't say 1st round prospect; I said 1st round talent. Most pundits were pretty much in agreement with where he was selected. His talent/physical attributes were considered on par with 1st round selections, but he was very raw for a pro offense and needed a lot of coaching. That is why he went where he did and rightfully so. My problem is more with the Giants staff making that pick and then seemingly not providing him anywhere near the coaching he required.

As for the current class, yes they underwhelmed compared to their expectations. That is not just in comparison to last year's class, but in general. The top 4 guys are not bad. But, none were slam dunk candidates to be the #1 pick and/or a franchise guy. They all have the potential to be, but all have serious concerns about their game and/or off field issues.

Including question marks about Rosen.

the fact that japanhead : 12/22/2017 2:54 pm : link the giants plan was to trade picks to move up for a QB in the third round, and then make developing him their lowest priority and basically cede that he wouldn't sniff a start for a minimum of 2-3 years, is everything that was wrong with the resse-ross-mcadoo regime.



an absolutely moronic proposition given they were paper thin at other key positions.

from wiki mdc1 : 12/22/2017 7:52 pm : link n 2015, Webb was the backup quarterback to Patrick Mahomes, who retained possession of the starting quarterback job. On December 30, 2015, Webb announced his intentions to transfer from Texas Tech.[1





On January 27, 2016, Webb announced his intention to transfer to the University of Colorado Boulder. At the time of the announcement, Webb was still enrolled at Texas Tech and was nine credit hours short of finishing his degree requirements. After finishing his degree requirements and graduating from Texas Tech, Webb planned to be in Colorado for the first summer session.[14] In late May, Webb revealed that he would be transferring to the University of California, Berkeley, instead of Colorado.[15]





interesting background...dude all over the place...what did he accomplish again?

You Are What Are? Samiam : 12/22/2017 8:34 pm : link So Tom Brady is a 6th young pick? Cousins was a 3rd round pick. I’m sure people can come up with others current and past

the staff UESBLUE : 12/22/2017 8:43 pm : link has guys who have literally been evaluating talent for decades watching this kid in oractice every day. And yet some here who have never seen him play think they know better. If hes still not being given game time, theres a reason.

Quote: So Tom Brady is a 6th young pick? Cousins was a 3rd round pick. I’m sure people can come up with others current and past C'mon now, obviously there are prospects that exceed expectations and prospects who fail to live up to expectations, but Webb is still just a prospect. He hasn't taken a snap in the NFL. So to pretend that there is some reason to believe he has made the leap from being worth a 3rd round pick in last year's draft to being worth a 1st round pick in this year's draft is just wishful thinking.



C'mon now, obviously there are prospects that exceed expectations and prospects who fail to live up to expectations, but Webb is still just a prospect. He hasn't taken a snap in the NFL. So to pretend that there is some reason to believe he has made the leap from being worth a 3rd round pick in last year's draft to being worth a 1st round pick in this year's draft is just wishful thinking.

p.s.--It cracks me up when people use the success of Drew Brees and Russell Wilson to justify ranking Mayfield in the top five. Brees was drafted at the top of the 2nd round. Wilson in the 3rd round. The fact that they succeeded shows that a 6 foot tall QB can succeed, but it doesn't prove that being short isn't a liability. It doesn't automatically make height a non-consideration. It just means that you shouldn't take a guy off your draft board because he's only six feet tall. It doesn't mean he shouldn't be downgraded for it. The same is true when it comes to the prototype measurables for every position.

Pick Josh Allen xtian : 1:25 pm : link If the Giants deem him a hard worker with good character take the great potential. They have Eli for another year anyway, and also at worse, Webb who has shown GREAT character and does have talent--given that I think he can be a decent starting QB.

Likely they all think Webb is great and this is a ploy Jimmy Googs : 4:14 pm : link to hide him. That way everybody assumes we go QB and we can drive up the price for the draft spot.



Giants are crafty...

Nothing about that statement is remotely true.