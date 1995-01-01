Francesa on Simmons podcast re: Eli Sean : 12/22/2017 10:50 am He said he’s hearing the Giants are leaning towards keeping Eli for another 2 years and building around him. He says they may pass on a QB, but disagrees with this route.



Again, I know it’s premature and likely no one knows, but this would be a tremendous blunder. If any of these QB’s end up being franchise players, and we pass on building for 15 years so we can build for 2 would be very short sighted.



I love Eli, but I hope we aren’t making any decisions based on loyalty towards him. We need to take advantage of the sport unity picking in the top 3 with a 37 year old QB.

. arcarsenal : 12/22/2017 10:51 am : link Even if they want to go with Eli again next year, you still have to take the QB now. We're not going to get this opportunity again - this is a really strong QB class and we're going to basically have our pick of the litter.



Gotta take the QB regardless of what they think about Eli or Webb.

Francesa is relatively Enzo : 12/22/2017 10:54 am : link plugged in but nobody even knows who's making that call at this point, let alone what the decision will be. Sure Mara might be leaning that way - but so much can and will happen between now and April.

It would be the smart play WillVAB : 12/22/2017 10:55 am : link Use the haul of picks to rebuild the roster and re-visit the QB situation the following year or the year after.

If this isn't a smokescreen, which it may be, It would've been nice to NorwoodWideRight : 12/22/2017 10:55 am : link - Keep Eli's streak intact, if this was the plan all along, which it wasn't.



- Have a better read on Webb if you don't plan on taking a QB this year.

I think the idea is not AnnapolisMike : 12/22/2017 10:55 am : link to reach for a QB your not in love with. If they are cool on Rosen or Darnold...then sticking with Eli is not necessarily a bad plan. The biggest mistake the Giants could make is drafting a QB with a top 5 pick who they do not believe in.



This could also be diversionary as well.

It's not a smart play Dave in Hoboken : 12/22/2017 10:57 am : link to go with a QB nearing 40 when you have a top 3-4 pick in a QB heavy draft. Even the Giants see this. Anyone who thinks they're not taking a QB is going to be severely disappointed.

Who mattyblue : 12/22/2017 10:58 am : link are all these people quoting? John Mara? We dont have a GM and still could see a lot of turnover in the front office. Is Mara, same guy who instructed Reese to start looking at QBs gonna tell every GM candidate this is the plan do you want to take a job and have no say in the matter?

to go with a QB nearing 40 when you have a top 3-4 pick in a QB heavy draft. Even the Giants see this. Anyone who thinks they're not taking a QB is going to be severely disappointed.



I agree, maybe they try to trade down some for say Allen or Jackson, but they will draft a QB high. It also begs the question if they take a QB RD 1 does Eli want to stay to get benched as soon as things go south or would he prefer try and latch on somewhere to make a last run.

Agree with Enzo ATL_Giants : 12/22/2017 11:01 am : link Its fun to speculate on which strategy makes sense. But without a GM or coach yet... its foolish to suggest what's going to happen.



Unless your owner is Jerry Jones.

I agree, maybe they try to trade down some for say Allen or Jackson, but they will draft a QB high. It also begs the question if they take a QB RD 1 does Eli want to stay to get benched as soon as things go south or would he prefer try and latch on somewhere to make a last run.



I wouldn't mind Josh Allen. I think it's either Allen or Rosen we wind up with.

You don't delay if you like the QB you can get now. The ONLY reason to not take a QB is if you don't like them. It is unlikely that the Giants will be have a high draft pick in a couple of years.

Maybe they mattyblue : 12/22/2017 11:03 am : link Handled the last transition away from Eli poorly but as much as I like him, you plan for the future and the guy has 2 Super Bowl rings and a ton of money. He isn’t owed anything.

I wouldn't mind Josh Allen. I think it's either Allen or Rosen we wind up with.



Boylhart raves about Allen. I have no issue with it. Webb plus Allen let the better man win out.

are all these people quoting? John Mara? We dont have a GM and still could see a lot of turnover in the front office. Is Mara, same guy who instructed Reese to start looking at QBs gonna tell every GM candidate this is the plan do you want to take a job and have no say in the matter?



The Giants probably have a good feel for all the QB's in the draft already. Just because there is no GM in place, does not mean the organization is flying blind here.

I wouldn’t get cute here.. Sean : 12/22/2017 11:06 am : link Stick at your position and draft the QB you have conviction on.

Why does anybody listen to Francesa Big Rick in FL : 12/22/2017 11:07 am : link The guy is absolutely clueless. He's always wrong and will never admit he's wrong. Just lies and says he didn't say it.



There is no way the Giants aren't going to take a QB after going 2-14 with a 37 year old QB whose making a ton of money.



The Giants will draft one of Rosen, Darnold or Mayfield. They will keep Eli through 2018. Then cut him after the season and save 17 million. No point to cut him now as his cap hit would still be 12.4 million. It cost 22 million to keep him.



If they keep Eli for 2019 they'll have to pay him 23.2 million. If they cut him their dead cap is only 6.2 million. It's much better to keep him for a year. Try to make a playoff run and let our new QB learn from him.

Opinions mattyblue : 12/22/2017 11:08 am : link certainly vary. If the Gettleman say loves Allen and the Giants love Gettleman are they going to wait around for a GM who thinks Eli hasn’t been on the decline and could still win 2 Super Bowls?

Mike can have his opinion johnnyb : 12/22/2017 11:12 am : link god knows he has plenty of them. But how can he say he 'hears' the Giants are leaning towards two years with Eli when a GM or HC are not yet in place.

I agree with most here arniefez : 12/22/2017 11:12 am : link depends on who the GM is and whether or not he loves an available QB.

god knows he has plenty of them. But how can he say he 'hears' the Giants are leaning towards two years with Eli when a GM or HC are not yet in place.



Exactly. He's on a podcast after just leaving WFAN. He has to say something without saying "I don't know." Besides, anyone that listened to Francesa over the last 10 years or so knows that he has no sources inside the Giants.

Boylhart raves about Allen. I have no issue with it. Webb plus Allen let the better man win out.



You have no issue with drafting a QB whose completed 56% of his passes the last 2 years? Not in the SEC where he plays defenses like Bama, UF or Georgia. That was in a shitty ass conference.



You have no issue with drafting a QB whose completed 56% of his passes the last 2 years? Not in the SEC where he plays defenses like Bama, UF or Georgia. That was in a shitty ass conference.

Against the few ok teams he played Iowa, Boise State, Oregon & Colorado State he averaged 126 yards passing. He had 1 TD & 5 INTs. Completing a whopping 47% of his passes against those 4 teams. He also lost 2 fumbles in those games. No thanks!

NOBODY KNOWS Sy'56 : 12/22/2017 11:25 am : link And anyone that acts like they do is trying to make themselves look like they do.



The process is far from over and anything is possible right now. Anything.

. arcarsenal : 12/22/2017 11:27 am : link Yeah, everything is speculation right now. Anyone speaking in absolutes is wasting their time. The Giants don't even know what they're going to to yet - so, that means none of the fans do either.

need to wait for new management exiled : 12/22/2017 11:27 am : link for anything regarding this.

Quote: And anyone that acts like they do is trying to make themselves look like they do.



The process is far from over and anything is possible right now. Anything.



This...without knowing who the gm and hc are anything is a guess

Does he also know gmen9892 : 12/22/2017 11:39 am : link If the Giants are going to pass on a QB in rounds 2-4? Just because we dont take a guy with our 1st pick doesnt mean we aren't going to take a QB to compete with Webb down the line.



That is actually the approach I am hoping they take.

Against the few ok teams he played Iowa, Boise State, Oregon & Colorado State he averaged 126 yards passing. He had 1 TD & 5 INTs. Completing a whopping 47% of his passes against those 4 teams. He also lost 2 fumbles in those games. No thanks!





None

I don't think the new GM and HC djm : 12/22/2017 11:42 am : link will pass on the young QB for any other reason other than they don't love the young QBs in this draft.



The Giants aren't leaning anywhere right now! They don't even have a GM or HC in place. Might be wise to wait until people are in place to make the QB decision. Whether the Maras dislike or like the QB situation doesn't really matter.

Exactly. Jim in Forest Hills : 12/22/2017 11:42 am : link Truth is the Giants have to believe that one of these guys is a franchise QB. If not, why take him? If they end up picking 3rd and the so called blue chips are gone, it would be stupid to reach. If you have conviction you pick the player. No one knows until the new GM is in place.

I’ve enjoyed Francesa over the years for the amusement factor mfsd : 12/22/2017 11:44 am : link and at times he was plugged in to local teams



But for the past 10 years or so, his source for Giants info has essentially been the NY Post

Quote: and at times he was plugged in to local teams



But for the past 10 years or so, his source for Giants info has essentially been the NY Post



Yeah, I was gonna say Dottino. Mike's thoughts sound awfully similar to the ones Dottino shared just yesterday.

god knows he has plenty of them. But how can he say he 'hears' the Giants are leaning towards two years with Eli when a GM or HC are not yet in place.





This.

It all comes down to what they think about Davis Webb Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/22/2017 11:53 am : link If they think he is the real deal (albeit one that needs further development) and that the QB options in this draft are not a better option, then you stay with Eli and use the draft picks to build the team away from the QB position. If you don't see Webb as the future of the franchise then you go get a QB.





You cant just take a QB because they need one. Brown Recluse : 12/22/2017 11:55 am : link It has to be the right guy. And if the right guy isn't there, you pass. I don't know who that right guy is, but just because there are a few QB's at the top of everyone's list doesn't mean any of them are the type of QB that will be successful here.



If the Giants grab a QB simply because they need one and that QB flops, it would be a huge waste.

Yeah, I was gonna say Dottino. Mike's thoughts sound awfully similar to the ones Dottino shared just yesterday.



Haha yup

It has to be the right guy. And if the right guy isn't there, you pass. I don't know who that right guy is, but just because there are a few QB's at the top of everyone's list doesn't mean any of them are the type of QB that will be successful here.

If the Giants grab a QB simply because they need one and that QB flops, it would be a huge waste.



If the Giants grab a QB simply because they need one and that QB flops, it would be a huge waste.



It's hard to believe that none of the QB's in this class are going to pan out - the Giants are likely going to have their pick of the litter with maybe one exception.



It's on them to select the right guy. But I'm fairly confident there will be a QB available to them - at least one - that goes on to have a very good NFL career.



Will they pick the right one?



That's the million dollar question.



It's hard to believe that none of the QB's in this class are going to pan out - the Giants are likely going to have their pick of the litter with maybe one exception.

It's on them to select the right guy. But I'm fairly confident there will be a QB available to them - at least one - that goes on to have a very good NFL career.

Will they pick the right one?

That's the million dollar question.

But it's hard for me to believe there will be no "right guy" available when they're on the clock. It really will come down to their convictions and who they think is right.

The collective meltdown on BBI.... Britt in VA : 12/22/2017 12:01 pm : link if the Giants pass on a QB in round one will be worth the price of admission.



That said, I still hope they take a QB if they have a strong conviction for one.

This really does feel like the 2004 draft. bceagle05 : 12/22/2017 12:09 pm : link No Peyton Mannings, but three or four guys who could have careers like Eli, Big Ben or Rivers.

It has to be the right guy. And if the right guy isn't there, you pass. I don't know who that right guy is, but just because there are a few QB's at the top of everyone's list doesn't mean any of them are the type of QB that will be successful here.

If the Giants grab a QB simply because they need one and that QB flops, it would be a huge waste.



If the Giants grab a QB simply because they need one and that QB flops, it would be a huge waste.







It's hard to believe that none of the QB's in this class are going to pan out - the Giants are likely going to have their pick of the litter with maybe one exception.



It's on them to select the right guy. But I'm fairly confident there will be a QB available to them - at least one - that goes on to have a very good NFL career.



Will they pick the right one?



That's the million dollar question.



But it's hard for me to believe there will be no "right guy" available when they're on the clock. It really will come down to their convictions and who they think is right.



I'm not a huge college football fan so I don't watch a ton of games or have any real insight into the players other than what I read, but it doesn't sound like any of these QB's are in that Manning/Luck/Roethlisberger tier. Seems like a lot of these guys are flawed.



Lets say the Browns pick Darnold. The other prospects we keep discussing at #2 are Rosen, Allen, and potentially Mayfield.



Rosen has medical concerns.

Allen has serious accuracy issues.

Mayfield has character concerns.



Are any of these QB's really a better pick than say, a feature back like Saquon Barkley?



I'd be really hard-pressed not to pick Barkley over any of them. You fill a huge need and there's still a very good chance you grab a flawed QB prospect at the top of the 2nd (maybe Jackson) which is a much less risky spot.



I'm not a huge college football fan so I don't watch a ton of games or have any real insight into the players other than what I read, but it doesn't sound like any of these QB's are in that Manning/Luck/Roethlisberger tier. Seems like a lot of these guys are flawed.

Lets say the Browns pick Darnold. The other prospects we keep discussing at #2 are Rosen, Allen, and potentially Mayfield.

Rosen has medical concerns.

Allen has serious accuracy issues.

Mayfield has character concerns.

Are any of these QB's really a better pick than say, a feature back like Saquon Barkley?

I'd be really hard-pressed not to pick Barkley over any of them. You fill a huge need and there's still a very good chance you grab a flawed QB prospect at the top of the 2nd (maybe Jackson) which is a much less risky spot.

Quote: if the Giants pass on a QB in round one will be worth the price of admission.



That said, I still hope they take a QB if they have a strong conviction for one.



It would be well deserved. A moronic move if they are that short sighted.

I’m calling bullshit The_Boss : 12/22/2017 12:13 pm : link Why give the mandate 2 months ago to the scouting staff to watch the qb prospects?

It has to be the right guy. And if the right guy isn't there, you pass. I don't know who that right guy is, but just because there are a few QB's at the top of everyone's list doesn't mean any of them are the type of QB that will be successful here.

If the Giants grab a QB simply because they need one and that QB flops, it would be a huge waste.



If the Giants grab a QB simply because they need one and that QB flops, it would be a huge waste.







It's hard to believe that none of the QB's in this class are going to pan out - the Giants are likely going to have their pick of the litter with maybe one exception.



It's on them to select the right guy. But I'm fairly confident there will be a QB available to them - at least one - that goes on to have a very good NFL career.



Will they pick the right one?



That's the million dollar question.



But it's hard for me to believe there will be no "right guy" available when they're on the clock. It really will come down to their convictions and who they think is right.







I'm not a huge college football fan so I don't watch a ton of games or have any real insight into the players other than what I read, but it doesn't sound like any of these QB's are in that Manning/Luck/Roethlisberger tier. Seems like a lot of these guys are flawed.



Lets say the Browns pick Darnold. The other prospects we keep discussing at #2 are Rosen, Allen, and potentially Mayfield.



Rosen has medical concerns.

Allen has serious accuracy issues.

Mayfield has character concerns.



Are any of these QB's really a better pick than say, a feature back like Saquon Barkley?



I'm a big Jackson guy - so if the Giants were able to land Barkley and then take Jackson later, I'd be ecstatic.

I just think this is a strong QB class and feel very confident that at least one of these guys that we'll have available to us will be really good - so, hopefully we identify the right one.





I'm a big Jackson guy - so if the Giants were able to land Barkley and then take Jackson later, I'd be ecstatic.



I'm a big Jackson guy - so if the Giants were able to land Barkley and then take Jackson later, I'd be ecstatic.

I just think this is a strong QB class and feel very confident that at least one of these guys that we'll have available to us will be really good - so, hopefully we identify the right one.

And they made this decision with no input moespree : 12/22/2017 12:16 pm : link From a GM or coach?



If accurate, than indeed, those claiming it is the 1970s again are correct.

A lot can change between now and the draft Brown Recluse : 12/22/2017 12:18 pm : link and I'm sure these guys will be flying up and down draft boards between now and then. Its still really early. I'll be happy if they draft a QB. I just hope they do it because its the right guy and not because they need one and are taking a shot on someone they aren't completely comfortable with. This pick is huge.

Depends on the quarterback ghost718 : 12/22/2017 12:27 pm : link Passing on Rosen might be tough to accept,but I don't think it will come to that.



The rest of these guys...I really don't have a problem passing on them,at least in the first round.







It has to be the right guy. And if the right guy isn't there, you pass. I don't know who that right guy is, but just because there are a few QB's at the top of everyone's list doesn't mean any of them are the type of QB that will be successful here.

If the Giants grab a QB simply because they need one and that QB flops, it would be a huge waste.



If the Giants grab a QB simply because they need one and that QB flops, it would be a huge waste.







It's hard to believe that none of the QB's in this class are going to pan out - the Giants are likely going to have their pick of the litter with maybe one exception.



It's on them to select the right guy. But I'm fairly confident there will be a QB available to them - at least one - that goes on to have a very good NFL career.



Will they pick the right one?



That's the million dollar question.



But it's hard for me to believe there will be no "right guy" available when they're on the clock. It really will come down to their convictions and who they think is right.







I'm not a huge college football fan so I don't watch a ton of games or have any real insight into the players other than what I read, but it doesn't sound like any of these QB's are in that Manning/Luck/Roethlisberger tier. Seems like a lot of these guys are flawed.



Lets say the Browns pick Darnold. The other prospects we keep discussing at #2 are Rosen, Allen, and potentially Mayfield.



Rosen has medical concerns.

Allen has serious accuracy issues.

Mayfield has character concerns.



Are any of these QB's really a better pick than say, a feature back like Saquon Barkley?



I'd be really hard-pressed not to pick Barkley over any of them. You fill a huge need and there's still a very good chance you grab a flawed QB prospect at the top of the 2nd (maybe Jackson) which is a much less risky spot.

Allen has "accuracy issues". Okay? Wouldn't be the first Giants QB to have those..

... christian : 12/22/2017 12:52 pm : link Will Archie and Condon demand assurance from the new GM he won't take a QB before they decide whether to push for Eli to be traded is the most interesting question.



Do note there is a good chance the Giants are terrible next year. If Rosen, and Webb are on the roster on a 2-9 Giants team, are we going to get the same reaction from Manning next year when approached about sitting?



Will the head coach have the guts to do what Tom Coughlin did in 2004, sit an aging Super Bowl winner who still has some tread, knowing it's in the best interest of the club?



It's funny Manning came in and 1) Collins said no thanks to keeping the seat warm and 2) Warner eventually got yanked for the young guy.



Which fate Eli is more comfortable with will determine how this plays out.

Why do people insist Powerclean765 : 12/22/2017 12:59 pm : link we don't know what's going to happen yet?



Of course we do. John Mara has the final say in football operations. If he's decided Eli stays 2 more years and no QB, that's what it is.



He'd be nuts not to be intrigued by Webb, and apparently he is.

Quote: we don't know what's going to happen yet?



Of course we do. John Mara has the final say in football operations. If he's decided Eli stays 2 more years and no QB, that's what it is.



He'd be nuts not to be intrigued by Webb, and apparently he is.



He is? They have a funny way of showing it. In comment 13751146 Powerclean765 said:He is? They have a funny way of showing it.

If he wasn't Powerclean765 : 12/22/2017 1:04 pm : link they'd be in the QB market in the draft regardless of Eli.



That said, the Giants should make it seem like they want a QB to entice other team's to trade up. No need to be leaking this stuff. Loose lips...

Quote: they'd be in the QB market in the draft regardless of Eli.



That said, the Giants should make it seem like they want a QB to entice other team's to trade up. No need to be leaking this stuff. Loose lips...



They are in the QB market. They have a top pick. In comment 13751151 Powerclean765 said:They are in the QB market. They have a top pick.

Not according to Powerclean765 : 12/22/2017 1:13 pm : link Mike F. which is what I am responding to.

"build around Eli for 2 years" ryanmkeane : 12/22/2017 1:19 pm : link is not building, that's such a shit statement. While I agree with Mike that they might not go QB, it isn't because of that. The only reason not to go QB with our pick would be if they think Webb is the real deal and true successor. Anything other than that and they should absolutely take a QB with the pick if they have conviction about him.



My vote would be Barkley or Chubb if they pass.

RE: If he wasn't BigBlueShock : 12/22/2017 1:19 pm : link

Quote: they'd be in the QB market in the draft regardless of Eli.



That said, the Giants should make it seem like they want a QB to entice other team's to trade up. No need to be leaking this stuff. Loose lips...

I keep seeing this stupid narrative about the Giants hurting their trade leverage if they decide not to go QB and teams know it. How the hell does that make sense? There are tons of teams that are desperate for a QB that will competing with each other to move up. Why was it that when San Fran was in the two spot, everyone was saying that they will be able to get a huge haul for the pick from a team that needs a QB, but when it’s the Giants, they won’t get shit because they have loose lips. Ridiculous.



All that said, I’d be more than shocked if they don’t go QB. But if they decide not to, teams will be tripping over themselves to trade up with them. In comment 13751151 Powerclean765 said:I keep seeing this stupid narrative about the Giants hurting their trade leverage if they decide not to go QB and teams know it. How the hell does that make sense? There are tons of teams that are desperate for a QB that will competing with each other to move up. Why was it that when San Fran was in the two spot, everyone was saying that they will be able to get a huge haul for the pick from a team that needs a QB, but when it’s the Giants, they won’t get shit because they have loose lips. Ridiculous.All that said, I’d be more than shocked if they don’t go QB. But if they decide not to, teams will be tripping over themselves to trade up with them.

Quote: Mike F. which is what I am responding to.



And "Mike F." hasn't had sources in the Giants in at least a decade. In comment 13751160 Powerclean765 said:And "Mike F." hasn't had sources in the Giants in at least a decade.

. arcarsenal : 12/22/2017 1:28 pm : link Why would any GM take a job like this where the owner is telling them what they have to do in the draft?



John Mara can say whatever he wants right now. Ultimately, the football decisions will be left to the football people they hire.



Since they have not hired those people yet, it's pretty clear that this whole "plan" to build around Eli for the next 2 years is nonsense.

If the Giants pass on a quarterback joeinpa : 12/22/2017 1:30 pm : link Because they want to build around Eli and not because they believe Webb is better than anyone in the draft, it would be one of the all time blunders.



Someone above stated it s a smart move because they could address the quarterback question next season



The Giants have the 2cnd pick this season!



I get the love for Eli. But he s not Tom Brady. What sense does it make to build around a 38 year old quarterback who has been middle of the pack good for a few seasons now.





Quote: Because they want to build around Eli and not because they believe Webb is better than anyone in the draft, it would be one of the all time blunders.



Someone above stated it s a smart move because they could address the quarterback question next season



The Giants have the 2cnd pick this season!



I get the love for Eli. But he s not Tom Brady. What sense does it make to build around a 38 year old quarterback who has been middle of the pack good for a few seasons now.





THIS!!!!!!!!!! In comment 13751189 joeinpa said:THIS!!!!!!!!!!

Quote: Because they want to build around Eli and not because they believe Webb is better than anyone in the draft, it would be one of the all time blunders.



Someone above stated it s a smart move because they could address the quarterback question next season



The Giants have the 2cnd pick this season!



I get the love for Eli. But he s not Tom Brady. What sense does it make to build around a 38 year old quarterback who has been middle of the pack good for a few seasons now.





It makes no sense - and the Giants have as good of a chance to be awful next year as they do improved.



There will be lots of new faces: a new coach, a new GM, a new offensive system, likely a new defensive system, 3-4 new offensive lineman, 2-3 new linebackers.



The Giants have a lot of talent and a lot of holes. Building around a 38-year-old is silly. A 38-year-old keeping the seat warm as the team matures? Sure. In comment 13751189 joeinpa said:It makes no sense - and the Giants have as good of a chance to be awful next year as they do improved.There will be lots of new faces: a new coach, a new GM, a new offensive system, likely a new defensive system, 3-4 new offensive lineman, 2-3 new linebackers.The Giants have a lot of talent and a lot of holes. Building around a 38-year-old is silly. A 38-year-old keeping the seat warm as the team matures? Sure.

Use the haul of picks to rebuild the roster and re-visit the QB situation the following year or the year after.







You don't delay if you like the QB you can get now. The ONLY reason to not take a QB is if you don't like them. It is unlikely that the Giants will be have a high draft pick in a couple of years.



There’s a less than 50% chance the QB they draft (if they draft a QB) will be even an average NFL QB. Just look at the top 3 QB picks in the last 10 drafts. There’s way too many people here assuming the Giants will have a franchise QB for the next 10-15 years by simply drafting a QB 2 overall. The pick could suck. He could get injured. There’s no guarantee they’ll be set for the next 10 years. It’s not even likely.



The current roster has exceptional talent in some areas and is grossly deficient in others. If the Giants let another team gamble on a QB, they could use the haul of picks to set the entire roster up for the foreseeable future, not just the QB position.



It all comes down to what the organization thinks of Eli. If they view him as a bottom 5 NFL starter, then maybe they should spin the roulette wheel for a potential franchise QB. If they think he’s at least average, then the smart play is to trade down because history shows they’re not likely to get even an average QB at 2. In comment 13750943 AnnapolisMike said:There’s a less than 50% chance the QB they draft (if they draft a QB) will be even an average NFL QB. Just look at the top 3 QB picks in the last 10 drafts. There’s way too many people here assuming the Giants will have a franchise QB for the next 10-15 years by simply drafting a QB 2 overall. The pick could suck. He could get injured. There’s no guarantee they’ll be set for the next 10 years. It’s not even likely.The current roster has exceptional talent in some areas and is grossly deficient in others. If the Giants let another team gamble on a QB, they could use the haul of picks to set the entire roster up for the foreseeable future, not just the QB position.It all comes down to what the organization thinks of Eli. If they view him as a bottom 5 NFL starter, then maybe they should spin the roulette wheel for a potential franchise QB. If they think he’s at least average, then the smart play is to trade down because history shows they’re not likely to get even an average QB at 2.

Use the haul of picks to rebuild the roster and re-visit the QB situation the following year or the year after.







You don't delay if you like the QB you can get now. The ONLY reason to not take a QB is if you don't like them. It is unlikely that the Giants will be have a high draft pick in a couple of years.







There’s a less than 50% chance the QB they draft (if they draft a QB) will be even an average NFL QB. Just look at the top 3 QB picks in the last 10 drafts. There’s way too many people here assuming the Giants will have a franchise QB for the next 10-15 years by simply drafting a QB 2 overall. The pick could suck. He could get injured. There’s no guarantee they’ll be set for the next 10 years. It’s not even likely.



The current roster has exceptional talent in some areas and is grossly deficient in others. If the Giants let another team gamble on a QB, they could use the haul of picks to set the entire roster up for the foreseeable future, not just the QB position.



It all comes down to what the organization thinks of Eli. If they view him as a bottom 5 NFL starter, then maybe they should spin the roulette wheel for a potential franchise QB. If they think he’s at least average, then the smart play is to trade down because history shows they’re not likely to get even an average QB at 2.



But how often 1) have the Giants picked this high in the last decade 2) how many of the good-to-very-good QBs in the league did go at the top of the draft? In comment 13751206 WillVAB said:But how often 1) have the Giants picked this high in the last decade 2) how many of the good-to-very-good QBs in the league did go at the top of the draft?

The Giants will be drafting a QB with rocco8112 : 12/22/2017 1:54 pm : link their first pick. There is no debate. You do not get this many chances and Eli is closer to 40 than 30.



What I do see talked about a lot is Eli staying next season to mentor the new QB. There is no chance of that happening. The new QB will start. Set your DVR'S, Eli's last game as a Giant will be 12/31/17.

Also, rocco8112 : 12/22/2017 1:58 pm : link I agree with the point that many think the new QB will be a franchise guy. Odds are he will crash and burn. I just hope they get a guy who can be built around for a couple of seasons. Give a window to make a run. I doubt they will be a franchise QB.

THE GIANTS CAN DO BOTH!!!!! Milton : 12/22/2017 2:06 pm : link Building around Eli and drafting a QB with the second pick are not mutually exclusive!



And it is exactly what they should do.

Quote: Building around Eli and drafting a QB with the second pick are not mutually exclusive!



And it is exactly what they should do.



I agree, Milton. In comment 13751234 Milton said:I agree, Milton.

Quote: Building around Eli and drafting a QB with the second pick are not mutually exclusive!



And it is exactly what they should do.



Agreed. They need to build an offensive line and get a running game regardless of the QB. In comment 13751234 Milton said:Agreed. They need to build an offensive line and get a running game regardless of the QB.

eli is currently japanhead : 12/22/2017 2:13 pm : link 36 years old.. why do people keep claiming he is 38?



i'm not sold on darnold, rosen is a walking injury, and mayfield is a tiny man, and a douchebag to boot.



they should pass on all of these QBs.

I dont understand why it has to be one chopperhatch : 12/22/2017 2:13 pm : link OR the other. Why cant we draft our guy, let Webb stay where he is and let Eli play out his last 2 years while the young guys c learn. At the very least one more year of Eli makes sense

Quote: Building around Eli and drafting a QB with the second pick are not mutually exclusive!



And it is exactly what they should do.



Agreed. I'd be 100% fine with this. In comment 13751234 Milton said:Agreed. I'd be 100% fine with this.

they'd be in the QB market in the draft regardless of Eli.



That said, the Giants should make it seem like they want a QB to entice other team's to trade up. No need to be leaking this stuff. Loose lips...





I keep seeing this stupid narrative about the Giants hurting their trade leverage if they decide not to go QB and teams know it. How the hell does that make sense? There are tons of teams that are desperate for a QB that will competing with each other to move up. Why was it that when San Fran was in the two spot, everyone was saying that they will be able to get a huge haul for the pick from a team that needs a QB, but when it’s the Giants, they won’t get shit because they have loose lips. Ridiculous.



All that said, I’d be more than shocked if they don’t go QB. But if they decide not to, teams will be tripping over themselves to trade up with them.



Is it really that hard 2 understand? In comment 13751169 BigBlueShock said:Is it really that hard 2 understand?

Quote: OR the other. Why cant we draft our guy, let Webb stay where he is and let Eli play out his last 2 years while the young guys c learn. At the very least one more year of Eli makes sense Exactly. Give Eli and the offense a year to see what they can do. If the Giants are a winning team in 2018 than stick with what works for 2019. If Eli falters, you go with (hopefully) Rosen in 2019.

p.s.--People shouldn't forget that in the Green Bay playoff game last year, Eli was money. He wasn't the reason they didn't move on to the next round. In comment 13751245 chopperhatch said:Exactly. Give Eli and the offense a year to see what they can do. If the Giants are a winning team in 2018 than stick with what works for 2019. If Eli falters, you go with (hopefully) Rosen in 2019.p.s.--People shouldn't forget that in the Green Bay playoff game last year, Eli was money. He wasn't the reason they didn't move on to the next round.

Why would this be a tremendous blunder? Matt M. : 12/22/2017 2:24 pm : link There is not one guy in the top 4 QBs who is considered a slam dunk as a franchise QB. In Eli they know they already have a QB who is good enough to win a championship with. They also have more talent than their record indicates. With the right moves, this is a serious contender next year. So, it is not crazy to try to load up for one more run with Eli.



On the flip side, why is everyone so sure that it would not be a disaster to take Darnold or Rosen? Either has just as much chance at crashing and burning as succeeding. Think about a team lacking a running game for years and has a 2 time SB MVP at QB, yet they pass on Barkley and take a QB. They need to be 100% correct with that QB, I'll tell you that much.

OR the other. Why cant we draft our guy, let Webb stay where he is and let Eli play out his last 2 years while the young guys c learn. At the very least one more year of Eli makes sense



Exactly. Give Eli and the offense a year to see what they can do. If the Giants are a winning team in 2018 than stick with what works for 2019. If Eli falters, you go with (hopefully) Rosen in 2019.

p.s.--People shouldn't forget that in the Green Bay playoff game last year, Eli was money. He wasn't the reason they didn't move on to the next round.



this. eli is not, and has never been, the problem. reese had been subtly criticizing eli for nearly a decade (calling him "skittish", etc.). that partially explains why he wasted numerous draft picks drafting guys like andre woodson, rhett bomar and ryan nassib, instead of just finding a solid veteran backup. he finally got a coach in mcadoo who had a similar negative view of eli. my point is that reese was not building the team in a way that helped eli to succeed. when he finally attempted to address the OL, it was too late, and he botched it badly, whiffing on multiple draft picks and FAs. In comment 13751259 Milton said:this. eli is not, and has never been, the problem. reese had been subtly criticizing eli for nearly a decade (calling him "skittish", etc.). that partially explains why he wasted numerous draft picks drafting guys like andre woodson, rhett bomar and ryan nassib, instead of just finding a solid veteran backup. he finally got a coach in mcadoo who had a similar negative view of eli. my point is that reese was not building the team in a way that helped eli to succeed. when he finally attempted to address the OL, it was too late, and he botched it badly, whiffing on multiple draft picks and FAs.

OR the other. Why cant we draft our guy, let Webb stay where he is and let Eli play out his last 2 years while the young guys c learn. At the very least one more year of Eli makes sense



Exactly. Give Eli and the offense a year to see what they can do. If the Giants are a winning team in 2018 than stick with what works for 2019. If Eli falters, you go with (hopefully) Rosen in 2019.

p.s.--People shouldn't forget that in the Green Bay playoff game last year, Eli was money. He wasn't the reason they didn't move on to the next round.







this. eli is not, and has never been, the problem. reese had been subtly criticizing eli for nearly a decade (calling him "skittish", etc.). that partially explains why he wasted numerous draft picks drafting guys like andre woodson, rhett bomar and ryan nassib, instead of just finding a solid veteran backup. he finally got a coach in mcadoo who had a similar negative view of eli. my point is that reese was not building the team in a way that helped eli to succeed. when he finally attempted to address the OL, it was too late, and he botched it badly, whiffing on multiple draft picks and FAs. If they do take a QB, I would seriously consider keeping Webb as well and letting the two young QBs battle it out in camp for the #2 job. In comment 13751270 japanhead said:If they do take a QB, I would seriously consider keeping Webb as well and letting the two young QBs battle it out in camp for the #2 job.

Given the PR debacle old man : 12/22/2017 2:33 pm : link Re: Eli, and JM saying he will be here in '18, Eli will be here in '18.

However, IIRC, I don't think JM said Eli was the starter in '18. If correct, that leaves the door open to have both, then puts pressure on Eli to play better or get pulled, OR, say : If I can't be starter no matter what , let me go. Takes pressure off FO, call it Eli's decision, move forward.

In any case they will have to build an OL the next 2+ FA and draft in front of WHOEVER is taking the snap or Ws will still be rare.

As others have said, you can have both.

If history is any pointer... silverfox : 12/22/2017 2:56 pm : link Eli stays on the field as long as he can stand up and the new drafted QB sits on the bench just like Webb never knowing what they have for two years. Hopefully the new coach will not have the same mentality as past ones.

Dave in Hoboken, Brown Recluse : 12/22/2017 3:04 pm : link the accuracy isnt the only issue with Allen, just the most glaring. And although I dont watch a lot of college ball - if you were just making a comparison between Allen and our current Giants QB - I dont think thats fair to our current Giants QB. I dont think Allen is on his level as a prospect.

Quote: There is not one guy in the top 4 QBs who is considered a slam dunk as a franchise QB. In Eli they know they already have a QB who is good enough to win a championship with. They also have more talent than their record indicates. With the right moves, this is a serious contender next year. So, it is not crazy to try to load up for one more run with Eli.



On the flip side, why is everyone so sure that it would not be a disaster to take Darnold or Rosen? Either has just as much chance at crashing and burning as succeeding. Think about a team lacking a running game for years and has a 2 time SB MVP at QB, yet they pass on Barkley and take a QB. They need to be 100% correct with that QB, I'll tell you that much.



If what you're looking for in a QB is a slam dunk, you'd never take one. "an't miss" guys fail. We've seen a number of QBs who were not the biggest name on the board have early success in recent history. In comment 13751262 Matt M. said:If what you're looking for in a QB is a slam dunk, you'd never take one. "an't miss" guys fail. We've seen a number of QBs who were not the biggest name on the board have early success in recent history.

Quote: the accuracy isnt the only issue with Allen, just the most glaring. And although I dont watch a lot of college ball - if you were just making a comparison between Allen and our current Giants QB - I dont think thats fair to our current Giants QB. I dont think Allen is on his level as a prospect.



That's not the point. You mentioned accuracy as if it was the biggest dealbreaker. There are plenty of QBs that could be more accurate, including Eli's entire career. In comment 13751338 Brown Recluse said:That's not the point. You mentioned accuracy as if it was the biggest dealbreaker. There are plenty of QBs that could be more accurate, including Eli's entire career.

Quote: Building around Eli and drafting a QB with the second pick are not mutually exclusive!



And it is exactly what they should do.



They can’t do both. Both would require hitting homeruns with their remaining 5 draft picks and smashing FA. Possible but not probable.



The only “both” scenario is if the Giants trade down and still take a QB. I wouldn’t hate it as I think Rudolph is just as good as the other guys and no one is hyping him. Outside of that, it’s two very clear alternatives — franchise QB pick and the long rebuild or trade down and try to turn the roster now with the picks. In comment 13751234 Milton said:They can’t do both. Both would require hitting homeruns with their remaining 5 draft picks and smashing FA. Possible but not probable.The only “both” scenario is if the Giants trade down and still take a QB. I wouldn’t hate it as I think Rudolph is just as good as the other guys and no one is hyping him. Outside of that, it’s two very clear alternatives — franchise QB pick and the long rebuild or trade down and try to turn the roster now with the picks.

Quote: OR the other. Why cant we draft our guy, let Webb stay where he is and let Eli play out his last 2 years while the young guys c learn. At the very least one more year of Eli makes sense



Odds are it will happen. In comment 13751245 chopperhatch said:Odds are it will happen.

Building around Eli and drafting a QB with the second pick are not mutually exclusive!



And it is exactly what they should do.







They can’t do both. Both would require hitting homeruns with their remaining 5 draft picks and smashing FA. Possible but not probable.





The last time they were in this position was 2004, and back then their offensive line situation was nightmarish as well. They fixed it then. It's fixable now and it doesn't require that every move be perfect. In comment 13751367 WillVAB said:The last time they were in this position was 2004, and back then their offensive line situation was nightmarish as well. They fixed it then. It's fixable now and it doesn't require that every move be perfect.

There are two things that rocco8112 : 12/22/2017 4:02 pm : link make me think there is no chance of Eli staying to mentor the new QB.



One, is the cost, is it possible with the cap to pay a high QB pick and Eli? Two, it is saddling the new coach with a built in QB controversy. The moment Eli bounces a pass week one, or God-forbid have a multi pick game, the whole city will be screaming to play the new guy. It also is not fair to Eli. He may want a clean start as well and not have a young QB breathing down his neck. Eli is a great guy and teammate, but he has been the man for over a decade, he may not want the risk of being replaced.



I would love the mentor plan. I am certain Eli is still a winning QB and that the Giants may not replace him for a generation. But, the team may have a top two pick. They have no choice but to grab a QB and hope, against all odds, he is the next Eli. It would be negligent to not do this. This means Eli's career as a Giant is over.



I really am certain Eli has two games left in blue. I can't believe it has ended like this, but it is what it is.





Quote: One, is the cost, is it possible with the cap to pay a high QB pick and Eli? Two, it is saddling the new coach with a built in QB controversy.

The cost is manageable. The Giants salary cap situation is healthy and they will have room to make the moves they deem desirable. As for the potential for a QB controversy should the Giants get off to a slow start, Eli is a big boy who has been around long enough to weather it. It will be up to him to play well and lead the team to victories. If he is failing at that, so be it. In comment 13751411 rocco8112 said:The cost is manageable. The Giants salary cap situation is healthy and they will have room to make the moves they deem desirable. As for the potential for a QB controversy should the Giants get off to a slow start, Eli is a big boy who has been around long enough to weather it. It will be up to him to play well and lead the team to victories. If he is failing at that, so be it.

the accuracy isnt the only issue with Allen, just the most glaring. And although I dont watch a lot of college ball - if you were just making a comparison between Allen and our current Giants QB - I dont think thats fair to our current Giants QB. I dont think Allen is on his level as a prospect.







That's not the point. You mentioned accuracy as if it was the biggest dealbreaker. There are plenty of QBs that could be more accurate, including Eli's entire career.



No, that actually wasnt my point. Maybe you’re a fan of Allen so thats what you zeroed in on because you felt the need to defend him - I really dont know, but my overall point was that all of these QBs are flawed. I was pointing out what I perceived to be the most talked about. Maybe its not his accuracy and its something else. Substitute whatever you’d like, it makes no difference and doesnt change the point...being that none of these QB’s are as high tier as some others in past drafts and that a top 5 pick isnt the spot you draft a QB like one of these just because you need one. I also said that things can change between now and the draft with regard to evaluations. In comment 13751346 Dave in Hoboken said:No, that actually wasnt my point. Maybe you’re a fan of Allen so thats what you zeroed in on because you felt the need to defend him - I really dont know, but my overall point was that all of these QBs are flawed. I was pointing out what I perceived to be the most talked about. Maybe its not his accuracy and its something else. Substitute whatever you’d like, it makes no difference and doesnt change the point...being that none of these QB’s are as high tier as some others in past drafts and that a top 5 pick isnt the spot you draft a QB like one of these just because you need one. I also said that things can change between now and the draft with regard to evaluations.

If you've got a shot at drafting a franchise QB BlackLight : 12/22/2017 4:18 pm : link you do it. Period. Eli's an ironman, but if he takes one bad hit and wrecks his knee, his career is very likely over.

Japan joeinpa : 12/22/2017 4:19 pm : link Eli will be 38 before next season ends

One, is the cost, is it possible with the cap to pay a high QB pick and Eli? Two, it is saddling the new coach with a built in QB controversy.





The cost is manageable. The Giants salary cap situation is healthy and they will have room to make the moves they deem desirable. As for the potential for a QB controversy should the Giants get off to a slow start, Eli is a big boy who has been around long enough to weather it. It will be up to him to play well and lead the team to victories. If he is failing at that, so be it.



I don't perceive that being how Manning handled the situation this year.



That's not to say the coach, GM, or owner handled it well at all -- but Manning didn't "weather" anything this year at all.



He took the proposition as an insult and chose not to play.



If he's going to do that next year if the same scenario unfolds, maybe it's best he does ask to be traded. In comment 13751423 Milton said:I don't perceive that being how Manning handled the situation this year.That's not to say the coach, GM, or owner handled it well at all -- but Manning didn't "weather" anything this year at all.He took the proposition as an insult and chose not to play.If he's going to do that next year if the same scenario unfolds, maybe it's best he does ask to be traded.

Quote: Eli will be 38 before next season ends



yes, eli will turn 37 this january. he will turn 38 the january after that. so all of next season, eli will be 37 years old. look, i get it. he is the third oldest QB in the league (the oldest are brady and brees). but it is a win now league and if you asked any giant fan or personnel guy (other than reese or mcadoo) what positions have been the problem this season, no one would say QB. eli has plenty of gas in the tank and his supposed decline has been much exaggerated around here. rounding his age up a year or two for no reason other than to further bolster the crock-of-shit case that he's "done" is just stupid. In comment 13751431 joeinpa said:yes, eli will turn 37 this january. he will turn 38 the january after that. so all of next season, eli will be 37 years old. look, i get it. he is the third oldest QB in the league (the oldest are brady and brees). but it is a win now league and if you asked any giant fan or personnel guy (other than reese or mcadoo) what positions have been the problem this season, no one would say QB. eli has plenty of gas in the tank and his supposed decline has been much exaggerated around here. rounding his age up a year or two for no reason other than to further bolster the crock-of-shit case that he's "done" is just stupid.

And anyone that acts like they do is trying to make themselves look like they do.



The process is far from over and anything is possible right now. Anything.







This...without knowing who the gm and hc are anything is a guess



Well if they think they MIGHT have something in Webb. It would not be a bad idea to trade down, just a little, but still be able to take Barkley. You would have OBJ,Barkley, Engram, and Sheppard as an offensive core. You could argue that is top 5 talent at RB, TE, WR, and Slot. Use the extra picks you get to beef up OL, LBs, Safety and Corner. Roll dice with the current DL. JPP, OV, Moss? and Owarka at DE are OK. Snacks, Tomlinson, and Bromley are ok.



In comment 13751028 Larry in Pencilvania said:Well if they think they MIGHT have something in Webb. It would not be a bad idea to trade down, just a little, but still be able to take Barkley. You would have OBJ,Barkley, Engram, and Sheppard as an offensive core. You could argue that is top 5 talent at RB, TE, WR, and Slot. Use the extra picks you get to beef up OL, LBs, Safety and Corner. Roll dice with the current DL. JPP, OV, Moss? and Owarka at DE are OK. Snacks, Tomlinson, and Bromley are ok.

Quote: That's not to say the coach, GM, or owner handled it well at all -- but Manning didn't "weather" anything this year at all.



He took the proposition as an insult and chose not to play. He didn't take it as an insult, he took it as them treating a regular season game like it was a preseason game and correctly pointed out that it wasn't fair to anyone involved: not him, not Geno Smith, and not the rest of the team. It wasn't about being insulted, it was about pointing out the stupidity of the planned half-and-half division of labor that McAdoo had come up with. Rather than being insulted, Eli showed his maturity and wisdom when he said you may as well just start Geno. In comment 13751443 christian said:He didn't take it as an insult, he took it as them treating a regular season game like it was a preseason game and correctly pointed out that it wasn't fair to anyone involved: not him, not Geno Smith, and not the rest of the team. It wasn't about being insulted, it was about pointing out the stupidity of the planned half-and-half division of labor that McAdoo had come up with. Rather than being insulted, Eli showed his maturity and wisdom when he said you may as well just start Geno.

This would be the dumbest shit ever Sonic Youth : 12/22/2017 4:45 pm : link It boggles the mind people on BBI think this is a good course of action.

And anyone that acts like they do is trying to make themselves look like they do.



The process is far from over and anything is possible right now. Anything.







This...without knowing who the gm and hc are anything is a guess







Well if they think they MIGHT have something in Webb. It would not be a bad idea to trade down, just a little, but still be able to take Barkley. You would have OBJ,Barkley, Engram, and Sheppard as an offensive core. You could argue that is top 5 talent at RB, TE, WR, and Slot. Use the extra picks you get to beef up OL, LBs, Safety and Corner. Roll dice with the current DL. JPP, OV, Moss? and Owarka at DE are OK. Snacks, Tomlinson, and Bromley are ok.

Trading down a few slots probably means losing Barkley. In comment 13751454 Reale01 said:Trading down a few slots probably means losing Barkley.

People keep acting like trading down and "filling holes" Sonic Youth : 12/22/2017 4:56 pm : link is guaranteed.



QBs aren't the only position that bust, but their value if you hit it right is astronomical.



If you trade out of #2 and get 4 picks out of it, you cannot assume all 4 will just "plug a hole" on the laundry list/wish list of positions people keep tossing out.



Honestly, the calculus is this simple: the Giants are only get a pic this high like once every 15 years. When you pick this high this infrequently, and you have a strong QB class, you take your shot.



People weren't as high on Goff or Wentz as this crop - how are those two QBs doing?

OR the other. Why cant we draft our guy, let Webb stay where he is and let Eli play out his last 2 years while the young guys c learn. At the very least one more year of Eli makes sense



Exactly. Give Eli and the offense a year to see what they can do. If the Giants are a winning team in 2018 than stick with what works for 2019. If Eli falters, you go with (hopefully) Rosen in 2019.

p.s.--People shouldn't forget that in the Green Bay playoff game last year, Eli was money. He wasn't the reason they didn't move on to the next round.







this. eli is not, and has never been, the problem. reese had been subtly criticizing eli for nearly a decade (calling him "skittish", etc.). that partially explains why he wasted numerous draft picks drafting guys like andre woodson, rhett bomar and ryan nassib, instead of just finding a solid veteran backup. he finally got a coach in mcadoo who had a similar negative view of eli. my point is that reese was not building the team in a way that helped eli to succeed. when he finally attempted to address the OL, it was too late, and he botched it badly, whiffing on multiple draft picks and FAs.



If they do take a QB, I would seriously consider keeping Webb as well and letting the two young QBs battle it out in camp for the #2 job.



I cant think of a better scenario honestly: Eli getting another chance at glory (maybe two). Us having a young, talented quarterback who will most likely be, willing to defer to and learn to a borderline hall of fame QB and hero to the franchise. Webb, with something to prove, has another year of tutelage under Eli and competes like hell with the draft pick. Being a 3rd rounder he should know he has work to do. Maybe he out performs the draft pick in consecutive training camps and gets the starting nod. Maybe he or the draft pick become nice trade pieces a la Garropolo and Brisset for the Pats. Maybe we have a back up for years.



This is not an all or nothing situation for the Giants. In comment 13751274 Matt M. said:I cant think of a better scenario honestly: Eli getting another chance at glory (maybe two). Us having a young, talented quarterback who will most likely be, willing to defer to and learn to a borderline hall of fame QB and hero to the franchise. Webb, with something to prove, has another year of tutelage under Eli and competes like hell with the draft pick. Being a 3rd rounder he should know he has work to do. Maybe he out performs the draft pick in consecutive training camps and gets the starting nod. Maybe he or the draft pick become nice trade pieces a la Garropolo and Brisset for the Pats. Maybe we have a back up for years.This is not an all or nothing situation for the Giants.

Quote: is guaranteed.



QBs aren't the only position that bust, but their value if you hit it right is astronomical.



If you trade out of #2 and get 4 picks out of it, you cannot assume all 4 will just "plug a hole" on the laundry list/wish list of positions people keep tossing out.



Honestly, the calculus is this simple: the Giants are only get a pic this high like once every 15 years. When you pick this high this infrequently, and you have a strong QB class, you take your shot.



People weren't as high on Goff or Wentz as this crop - how are those two QBs doing?



wentz is on IR due to his reckless style of play and the eagles offense has barely missed a beat with foles starting.. goff is doing ok, but so was josh freeman in his first full year as a starter. In comment 13751489 Sonic Youth said:wentz is on IR due to his reckless style of play and the eagles offense has barely missed a beat with foles starting.. goff is doing ok, but so was josh freeman in his first full year as a starter.

Opportunities like this don't come often. Ira : 12/22/2017 5:23 pm : link If the Giants don't draft a qb, it will be a blunder of momentous proportions.

they'd be in the QB market in the draft regardless of Eli.



That said, the Giants should make it seem like they want a QB to entice other team's to trade up. No need to be leaking this stuff. Loose lips...





I keep seeing this stupid narrative about the Giants hurting their trade leverage if they decide not to go QB and teams know it. How the hell does that make sense? There are tons of teams that are desperate for a QB that will competing with each other to move up. Why was it that when San Fran was in the two spot, everyone was saying that they will be able to get a huge haul for the pick from a team that needs a QB, but when it’s the Giants, they won’t get shit because they have loose lips. Ridiculous.



All that said, I’d be more than shocked if they don’t go QB. But if they decide not to, teams will be tripping over themselves to trade up with them.







Is it really that hard 2 understand?

Yes. Because I don’t understand stupid. In comment 13751253 Powerclean765 said:Yes. Because I don’t understand stupid.

That's not to say the coach, GM, or owner handled it well at all -- but Manning didn't "weather" anything this year at all.



He took the proposition as an insult and chose not to play.



He didn't take it as an insult, he took it as them treating a regular season game like it was a preseason game and correctly pointed out that it wasn't fair to anyone involved: not him, not Geno Smith, and not the rest of the team. It wasn't about being insulted, it was about pointing out the stupidity of the planned half-and-half division of labor that McAdoo had come up with. Rather than being insulted, Eli showed his maturity and wisdom when he said you may as well just start Geno.



That is an extraordinary different interpretation of the events than I have - and that's fine to agree to disagree.



The more interesting point for me is what will occur next year if largely the same situation would to unfold, what Manning expects to happen. In comment 13751462 Milton said:That is an extraordinary different interpretation of the events than I have - and that's fine to agree to disagree.The more interesting point for me is what will occur next year if largely the same situation would to unfold, what Manning expects to happen.

Whoever Francesa's source is Gregorio : 12/22/2017 5:43 pm : link they are not the new GM or head coach. So, it's only speculation, that's worth as much as anyone else's opinion is. I don't pay much attention to this.



With an opportunity to get your next franchise QB, provided the decision makers believe in it, you absolutely take the QB with such an early draft pick.







Building around Eli and drafting a QB with the second pick are not mutually exclusive!



And it is exactly what they should do.







They can’t do both. Both would require hitting homeruns with their remaining 5 draft picks and smashing FA. Possible but not probable.









The last time they were in this position was 2004, and back then their offensive line situation was nightmarish as well. They fixed it then. It's fixable now and it doesn't require that every move be perfect.



Not even close. When Eli was drafted, Seubert, O’Hara, and Diehl were already on the team. They also had Pettitgout who was solid at the time.



The current OL has one guy and he’s about to enter his 5th year option.



People say it’s fixable, but with who? The FA’s are weak. No one of McKenzie’s caliber is hitting the market anytime soon. That leaves the draft — and like I said, the Giants would have to smash their remaining 5 picks if they plan on going QB at 2 and hoping for a quick turn around. Not realistic. In comment 13751370 Ten Ton Hammer said:Not even close. When Eli was drafted, Seubert, O’Hara, and Diehl were already on the team. They also had Pettitgout who was solid at the time.The current OL has one guy and he’s about to enter his 5th year option.People say it’s fixable, but with who? The FA’s are weak. No one of McKenzie’s caliber is hitting the market anytime soon. That leaves the draft — and like I said, the Giants would have to smash their remaining 5 picks if they plan on going QB at 2 and hoping for a quick turn around. Not realistic.

is guaranteed.



QBs aren't the only position that bust, but their value if you hit it right is astronomical.



If you trade out of #2 and get 4 picks out of it, you cannot assume all 4 will just "plug a hole" on the laundry list/wish list of positions people keep tossing out.



Honestly, the calculus is this simple: the Giants are only get a pic this high like once every 15 years. When you pick this high this infrequently, and you have a strong QB class, you take your shot.



People weren't as high on Goff or Wentz as this crop - how are those two QBs doing?







wentz is on IR due to his reckless style of play and the eagles offense has barely missed a beat with foles starting.. goff is doing ok, but so was josh freeman in his first full year as a starter.

Wentz was the MVP of the league until he got hurt. Suggesting that they are in just as good hands with Nick Foles is absolutely laughable. Congratulations, he barely scraped by the 2-12 Giants. You don’t think the Eagles would like to have Wentz back? Hahahahaha. The shit you read on this board. In comment 13751515 japanhead said:Wentz was the MVP of the league until he got hurt. Suggesting that they are in just as good hands with Nick Foles is absolutely laughable. Congratulations, he barely scraped by the 2-12 Giants. You don’t think the Eagles would like to have Wentz back? Hahahahaha. The shit you read on this board.

Quote: is guaranteed.



QBs aren't the only position that bust, but their value if you hit it right is astronomical.



If you trade out of #2 and get 4 picks out of it, you cannot assume all 4 will just "plug a hole" on the laundry list/wish list of positions people keep tossing out.



Honestly, the calculus is this simple: the Giants are only get a pic this high like once every 15 years. When you pick this high this infrequently, and you have a strong QB class, you take your shot.



People weren't as high on Goff or Wentz as this crop - how are those two QBs doing?



The Giants would get plenty more than 4 picks in a trade down.



It’s not just about plugging holes. This roster is rotten at core areas — OL and front 7 on defense. They don’t even have bodies at LB. There’s no pipeline behind Vernon and JPP. The OL has maybe one decent player under contract for next year. The talent simply isn’t there in FA and 5 draft picks won’t fix it even if they hit homeruns at every pick. In comment 13751489 Sonic Youth said:The Giants would get plenty more than 4 picks in a trade down.It’s not just about plugging holes. This roster is rotten at core areas — OL and front 7 on defense. They don’t even have bodies at LB. There’s no pipeline behind Vernon and JPP. The OL has maybe one decent player under contract for next year. The talent simply isn’t there in FA and 5 draft picks won’t fix it even if they hit homeruns at every pick.

Building around Eli and drafting a QB with the second pick are not mutually exclusive!



And it is exactly what they should do.







They can’t do both. Both would require hitting homeruns with their remaining 5 draft picks and smashing FA. Possible but not probable.









The last time they were in this position was 2004, and back then their offensive line situation was nightmarish as well. They fixed it then. It's fixable now and it doesn't require that every move be perfect.







Not even close. When Eli was drafted, Seubert, O’Hara, and Diehl were already on the team. They also had Pettitgout who was solid at the time.



The current OL has one guy and he’s about to enter his 5th year option.



People say it’s fixable, but with who? The FA’s are weak. No one of McKenzie’s caliber is hitting the market anytime soon. That leaves the draft — and like I said, the Giants would have to smash their remaining 5 picks if they plan on going QB at 2 and hoping for a quick turn around. Not realistic.

I don’t think your memory is very good. The OL Eli walked into was a dumpster fire. Everyone hated Pettigout, and Seubert and Diehl were not respected until years later. In comment 13751542 WillVAB said:I don’t think your memory is very good. The OL Eli walked into was a dumpster fire. Everyone hated Pettigout, and Seubert and Diehl were not respected until years later.

is guaranteed.



QBs aren't the only position that bust, but their value if you hit it right is astronomical.



If you trade out of #2 and get 4 picks out of it, you cannot assume all 4 will just "plug a hole" on the laundry list/wish list of positions people keep tossing out.



Honestly, the calculus is this simple: the Giants are only get a pic this high like once every 15 years. When you pick this high this infrequently, and you have a strong QB class, you take your shot.



People weren't as high on Goff or Wentz as this crop - how are those two QBs doing?







wentz is on IR due to his reckless style of play and the eagles offense has barely missed a beat with foles starting.. goff is doing ok, but so was josh freeman in his first full year as a starter. They beat our garbage 2-11 team.



Foles was an MVP candidate in his second year. Frontrunner, actually.



And now Goff's season should be written off cause Freeman was good his rookie year also? Come on.



Both those QBs are, at the moment, looked at as Franchise QBs. That was my point. In comment 13751515 japanhead said:They beat our garbage 2-11 team.Foles was an MVP candidate in his second year. Frontrunner, actually.And now Goff's season should be written off cause Freeman was good his rookie year also? Come on.Both those QBs are, at the moment, looked at as Franchise QBs. That was my point.

is guaranteed.



QBs aren't the only position that bust, but their value if you hit it right is astronomical.



If you trade out of #2 and get 4 picks out of it, you cannot assume all 4 will just "plug a hole" on the laundry list/wish list of positions people keep tossing out.



Honestly, the calculus is this simple: the Giants are only get a pic this high like once every 15 years. When you pick this high this infrequently, and you have a strong QB class, you take your shot.



People weren't as high on Goff or Wentz as this crop - how are those two QBs doing?







wentz is on IR due to his reckless style of play and the eagles offense has barely missed a beat with foles starting.. goff is doing ok, but so was josh freeman in his first full year as a starter.





Wentz was the MVP of the league until he got hurt. Suggesting that they are in just as good hands with Nick Foles is absolutely laughable. Congratulations, he barely scraped by the 2-12 Giants. You don’t think the Eagles would like to have Wentz back? Hahahahaha. The shit you read on this board.



wentz tore his ACL and it's a question of whether he will play next year, and whether he will ever be the same player. we've seen a similar story written with RG III, though i don't think wentz has the 5 cent head griffin has. foles could start on multiple NFL teams, he's not some garbage backup a la ryan nassib or geno smith. the eagles barely scraped by the giants due to the precipitous decline of their defense over the last three weeks. not due to foles. come on now. In comment 13751545 BigBlueShock said:wentz tore his ACL and it's a question of whether he will play next year, and whether he will ever be the same player. we've seen a similar story written with RG III, though i don't think wentz has the 5 cent head griffin has. foles could start on multiple NFL teams, he's not some garbage backup a la ryan nassib or geno smith. the eagles barely scraped by the giants due to the precipitous decline of their defense over the last three weeks. not due to foles. come on now.

is guaranteed.



QBs aren't the only position that bust, but their value if you hit it right is astronomical.



If you trade out of #2 and get 4 picks out of it, you cannot assume all 4 will just "plug a hole" on the laundry list/wish list of positions people keep tossing out.



Honestly, the calculus is this simple: the Giants are only get a pic this high like once every 15 years. When you pick this high this infrequently, and you have a strong QB class, you take your shot.



People weren't as high on Goff or Wentz as this crop - how are those two QBs doing?







wentz is on IR due to his reckless style of play and the eagles offense has barely missed a beat with foles starting.. goff is doing ok, but so was josh freeman in his first full year as a starter.



They beat our garbage 2-11 team.



Foles was an MVP candidate in his second year. Frontrunner, actually.



And now Goff's season should be written off cause Freeman was good his rookie year also? Come on.



Both those QBs are, at the moment, looked at as Franchise QBs. That was my point.



and my point is that it's too early to crown either of these guys. wentz might be out of the league in 5 years with his style of play. goff has had a very solid second season, no doubt. In comment 13751558 Sonic Youth said:and my point is that it's too early to crown either of these guys. wentz might be out of the league in 5 years with his style of play. goff has had a very solid second season, no doubt.

Quote: I don’t think your memory is very good. The OL Eli walked into was a dumpster fire. Everyone hated Pettigout, and Seubert and Diehl were not respected until years later.



Seubert — Giants picked him up in ‘01

Diehl — Giants drafted him in ‘03

O’Hara — Giants picked him up in ‘04.



Three key pieces to the dominant Giants OL were already on the team before Eli was drafted. They drafted Snee a round after Eli and got McKenzie before the ‘05 season. 4 pieces were on the team before training camp in ‘04 and the Giants had everyone before the ‘05 season.



Who do the Giants have on the roster right now they can move forward with along the OL? Flowers? That’s one guy. Some people say we’ll be aggressive in FA. Who? The talent pool is piss poor. O’Hara and McKenzie aren’t out there this year. That leaves the draft — and as I said earlier, the Giants only have 5 picks if they go QB to hit on 4 OL, 3 LB, and at least 1 DE.



So back to my original point, the Giants have to make a clear choice. Either they go QB and dig in their heels for a 3 year rebuild, or they move forward with Eli, trade down, and replenish the roster with cheap, young, talent.



In comment 13751550 BigBlueShock said:Seubert — Giants picked him up in ‘01Diehl — Giants drafted him in ‘03O’Hara — Giants picked him up in ‘04.Three key pieces to the dominant Giants OL were already on the team before Eli was drafted. They drafted Snee a round after Eli and got McKenzie before the ‘05 season. 4 pieces were on the team before training camp in ‘04 and the Giants had everyone before the ‘05 season.Who do the Giants have on the roster right now they can move forward with along the OL? Flowers? That’s one guy. Some people say we’ll be aggressive in FA. Who? The talent pool is piss poor. O’Hara and McKenzie aren’t out there this year. That leaves the draft — and as I said earlier, the Giants only have 5 picks if they go QB to hit on 4 OL, 3 LB, and at least 1 DE.So back to my original point, the Giants have to make a clear choice. Either they go QB and dig in their heels for a 3 year rebuild, or they move forward with Eli, trade down, and replenish the roster with cheap, young, talent.

has to be a trail balloon mdc1 : 12/22/2017 7:46 pm : link if they truly feel this way they are scared and confused. Then incompetent and lazy come shortly after that.

Will BigBlueShock : 12/22/2017 7:48 pm : link You were probably one of the guys screaming for Gallery that season. If you were around then, you’d know that there were TONS of posters wanting Gallery because the OL was an absolute shit show. Diehl was a late bloomer, Giants fans were always bitching about him at that time. And Seubert was known as a gritty backup then.



You’re having revisionist reflections of how things were during the draft period of 2004.

Quote: You were probably one of the guys screaming for Gallery that season. If you were around then, you’d know that there were TONS of posters wanting Gallery because the OL was an absolute shit show. Diehl was a late bloomer, Giants fans were always bitching about him at that time. And Seubert was known as a gritty backup then.



You’re having revisionist reflections of how things were during the draft period of 2004.



Everyone’s feelings in ‘04 is irrelevant. Most of the pieces were there. What pieces do the Giants have now? Flowers, who has been up and down and is nearing the end of his rookie deal. Maybe Wheeler. That’s it. In comment 13751633 BigBlueShock said:Everyone’s feelings in ‘04 is irrelevant. Most of the pieces were there. What pieces do the Giants have now? Flowers, who has been up and down and is nearing the end of his rookie deal. Maybe Wheeler. That’s it.

You were probably one of the guys screaming for Gallery that season. If you were around then, you’d know that there were TONS of posters wanting Gallery because the OL was an absolute shit show. Diehl was a late bloomer, Giants fans were always bitching about him at that time. And Seubert was known as a gritty backup then.



You’re having revisionist reflections of how things were during the draft period of 2004.







Everyone’s feelings in ‘04 is irrelevant. Most of the pieces were there. What pieces do the Giants have now? Flowers, who has been up and down and is nearing the end of his rookie deal. Maybe Wheeler. That’s it.

2004 is very relevant because it proves that the OL at all costs herd would have passed up a chance at our franchise QB while taking an OL that simply didn’t deserve to be picked there. It’s very similar to this season. You don’t pass up the chance to potentially land a franchise QB for a lineman thatvhas justvas much chance to fail. In comment 13751642 WillVAB said:2004 is very relevant because it proves that the OL at all costs herd would have passed up a chance at our franchise QB while taking an OL that simply didn’t deserve to be picked there. It’s very similar to this season. You don’t pass up the chance to potentially land a franchise QB for a lineman thatvhas justvas much chance to fail.

... christian : 12/22/2017 8:56 pm : link O'Hara was a very, very mid range acquisition. Suebert was a major medical question mark, and Diehl hadn't established a position.



Based on how the line matured last decade -- Wheeler, Flowers and Jerry by that logic could progress into a solid line with a draft pick and a solid free agent pick-up.

Tiki Barber ran for 1500 yards and 13 TD's.... Britt in VA : 12/22/2017 9:24 pm : link I'd say the line was a little better in 2004 than it is now.



As a comparison, our 2017 RB's have run for less than 1000 yards combined and 4 TD's (all four of them combined).

Tiki also had nearly 600 yards receiving and 2 receiving TD's.... Britt in VA : 12/22/2017 9:27 pm : link so he basically had a combined 2000 plus yards and 15 TD's.



The line had something to do with that.

RE: Tiki Barber ran for 1500 yards and 13 TD's.... BigBlueShock : 12/22/2017 9:29 pm : link

Quote: I'd say the line was a little better in 2004 than it is now.



As a comparison, our 2017 RB's have run for less than 1000 yards combined and 4 TD's (all four of them combined).

Tiki Barber is a borderline Hall of Famer. I’m sure Orleans Darkwa would have been bound for Canton behind that line. Great comparison.



Robert Gallery!!! I guess all of those calls were because of the dominant OL the Giants had leading into that draft. You guys sure have short memories... In comment 13751711 Britt in VA said:Tiki Barber is a borderline Hall of Famer. I’m sure Orleans Darkwa would have been bound for Canton behind that line. Great comparison.Robert Gallery!!! I guess all of those calls were because of the dominant OL the Giants had leading into that draft. You guys sure have short memories...

Quote: He was a tweener with a penchant for fumbling before Tom Coughlin got here.

A tweeter? Maybe to the lunatics that didn’t know better but I’m thinking he proved that narrative completely wrong, no? In comment 13751718 Britt in VA said:A tweeter? Maybe to the lunatics that didn’t know better but I’m thinking he proved that narrative completely wrong, no?

If you think Tiki Barber was a borderline HOF'er prior to 2004.... Britt in VA : 12/22/2017 9:50 pm : link it seems to me it's you that has the short memory.

Rich Seubert had a shattered leg and was a part-time player Ten Ton Hammer : 12/22/2017 9:58 pm : link for about three years from 03 to 07. Just using his name to point to the Giants having a good or better line back in 2004 doesn't work. He started 10 games out of a possible 48 in that span of time.

Quote: O'Hara was a very, very mid range acquisition. Suebert was a major medical question mark, and Diehl hadn't established a position.



Based on how the line matured last decade -- Wheeler, Flowers and Jerry by that logic could progress into a solid line with a draft pick and a solid free agent pick-up.



Jerry is what he is. He’s 31 years old for Christ sake. Absurd to even speculate he could be a piece of the OL of the future.



O’Hara being “mid range acquisition” means nothing to me. Show me a potential FA with his upside right now.



The facts are the facts. Anyone can try to spin them anyway they’d like, but 3 pieces of the most dominant OL in the history of the franchise were on the roster before Eli was drafted. The remainder was acquired before Eli stepped on the field in season 2.



Even the eternal optimist can only project Flowers and Wheeler as potential star building blocks and that’s a stretch. Where do the other 3 starters come from? Who is/are the FA’s that will help the OL? Who are you drafting? In comment 13751681 christian said:Jerry is what he is. He’s 31 years old for Christ sake. Absurd to even speculate he could be a piece of the OL of the future.O’Hara being “mid range acquisition” means nothing to me. Show me a potential FA with his upside right now.The facts are the facts. Anyone can try to spin them anyway they’d like, but 3 pieces of the most dominant OL in the history of the franchise were on the roster before Eli was drafted. The remainder was acquired before Eli stepped on the field in season 2.Even the eternal optimist can only project Flowers and Wheeler as potential star building blocks and that’s a stretch. Where do the other 3 starters come from? Who is/are the FA’s that will help the OL? Who are you drafting?

... christian : 12/22/2017 10:08 pm : link Barber had 3 1K seasons and 2 1500 YD total scrimmage seasons.



He was orders of magnitude better going into 2004 than any player on this roster, and not a tweener.

Quote: they'd be in the QB market in the draft regardless of Eli.



That said, the Giants should make it seem like they want a QB to entice other team's to trade up. No need to be leaking this stuff. Loose lips...

This idea that they should try to make it seem like they want a QB to somehow increase their own leverage is a little bit silly. You can't claim that you want a QB and then be willing to trade out of your slot without implicitly giving up that claim in the process. Bluffing on intent increases Cleveland's implied leverage, not the Giants'.



If your goal is to trade out of your slot, you're better off being at least somewhat transparent that you're open for business. It doesn't necessarily have to be a QB-needy team that looks to trade up; it can be someone looking to get in front of Indianapolis for Chubb or Barkley, for example. But you can't play it from both sides and say you want a QB but you're willing to trade your pick, because it begs the question of how badly you want a QB in the first place. In comment 13751151 Powerclean765 said:This idea that they should try to make it seem like they want a QB to somehow increase their own leverage is a little bit silly. You can't claim that you want a QB and then be willing to trade out of your slot without implicitly giving up that claim in the process. Bluffing on intent increases Cleveland's implied leverage, not the Giants'.If your goal is to trade out of your slot, you're better off being at least somewhat transparent that you're open for business. It doesn't necessarily have to be a QB-needy team that looks to trade up; it can be someone looking to get in front of Indianapolis for Chubb or Barkley, for example. But you can't play it from both sides and say you want a QB but you're willing to trade your pick, because it begs the question of how badly you want a QB in the first place.

O'Hara was a very, very mid range acquisition. Suebert was a major medical question mark, and Diehl hadn't established a position.



Based on how the line matured last decade -- Wheeler, Flowers and Jerry by that logic could progress into a solid line with a draft pick and a solid free agent pick-up.







Jerry is what he is. He’s 31 years old for Christ sake. Absurd to even speculate he could be a piece of the OL of the future.



O’Hara being “mid range acquisition” means nothing to me. Show me a potential FA with his upside right now.



The facts are the facts. Anyone can try to spin them anyway they’d like, but 3 pieces of the most dominant OL in the history of the franchise were on the roster before Eli was drafted. The remainder was acquired before Eli stepped on the field in season 2.



Even the eternal optimist can only project Flowers and Wheeler as potential star building blocks and that’s a stretch. Where do the other 3 starters come from? Who is/are the FA’s that will help the OL? Who are you drafting?



You are drastically exaggerating the pedigree of O'Hara when he was acquired. He signed a modest 3 year deal and coincidentally was about Jerry's age when he played his best football.



Basically any center signed this year to slightly above the league minimum has the perceived potential he did when he came here.



That's not to say the current group is going to pan out. Chances are they won't.



It's miraculous a cheap free agent, late round pick, and UDFA with a catostrophic leg injury turned into 3/5 of a dominant line. In comment 13751740 WillVAB said:You are drastically exaggerating the pedigree of O'Hara when he was acquired. He signed a modest 3 year deal and coincidentally was about Jerry's age when he played his best football.Basically any center signed this year to slightly above the league minimum has the perceived potential he did when he came here.That's not to say the current group is going to pan out. Chances are they won't.It's miraculous a cheap free agent, late round pick, and UDFA with a catostrophic leg injury turned into 3/5 of a dominant line.

Since when does anyone care TheShade : 12/22/2017 10:28 pm : link about the football opinions of Franseca?

Quote: Barber had 3 1K seasons and 2 1500 YD total scrimmage seasons.



He was orders of magnitude better going into 2004 than any player on this roster, and not a tweener.



The bottom line is that the line was infinitely better in 2004 than it is now. And it was in most of the years that Barber was playing. I'm not the idiot that initially tried to argue that this year's line and 2004's line are similar. In comment 13751743 christian said:The bottom line is that the line was infinitely better in 2004 than it is now. And it was in most of the years that Barber was playing. I'm not the idiot that initially tried to argue that this year's line and 2004's line are similar.

You guys love advanced metrics so much... Britt in VA : 12/22/2017 10:32 pm : link show me some advanced metrics of how this year's line and 2004's line are similar.

O'Hara was a very, very mid range acquisition. Suebert was a major medical question mark, and Diehl hadn't established a position.



Based on how the line matured last decade -- Wheeler, Flowers and Jerry by that logic could progress into a solid line with a draft pick and a solid free agent pick-up.







Jerry is what he is. He’s 31 years old for Christ sake. Absurd to even speculate he could be a piece of the OL of the future.



O’Hara being “mid range acquisition” means nothing to me. Show me a potential FA with his upside right now.



The facts are the facts. Anyone can try to spin them anyway they’d like, but 3 pieces of the most dominant OL in the history of the franchise were on the roster before Eli was drafted. The remainder was acquired before Eli stepped on the field in season 2.



Even the eternal optimist can only project Flowers and Wheeler as potential star building blocks and that’s a stretch. Where do the other 3 starters come from? Who is/are the FA’s that will help the OL? Who are you drafting?







You are drastically exaggerating the pedigree of O'Hara when he was acquired. He signed a modest 3 year deal and coincidentally was about Jerry's age when he played his best football.



Basically any center signed this year to slightly above the league minimum has the perceived potential he did when he came here.



That's not to say the current group is going to pan out. Chances are they won't.



It's miraculous a cheap free agent, late round pick, and UDFA with a catostrophic leg injury turned into 3/5 of a dominant line.



Here are more facts. 3/5 of the OL was on the roster prior to the ‘04 draft. 4/5 during the draft, and 5/5 before the ‘05 season. The OL didn’t peak until ‘07. That’s 3 years until the unit hit its stride — so how in the world could anyone think this current Giants team could do “both” taking a QB at 2 with the much maligned Flowers the only decent incumbent along the OL? In comment 13751752 christian said:Here are more facts. 3/5 of the OL was on the roster prior to the ‘04 draft. 4/5 during the draft, and 5/5 before the ‘05 season. The OL didn’t peak until ‘07. That’s 3 years until the unit hit its stride — so how in the world could anyone think this current Giants team could do “both” taking a QB at 2 with the much maligned Flowers the only decent incumbent along the OL?

Quote: Not even close. When Eli was drafted, Seubert, O’Hara, and Diehl were already on the team. They also had Pettitgout who was solid at the time.

O'Hara was signed 7 weeks before that draft. It's not like he was really "already on the team" for any material length of time. And Diehl was a 5th round pick the year prior, who was promising, but not necessarily guaranteed to be the lunchpail stalwart that he became. Seubert was a starter the entire season in 2002, but only played six games in 2003. And didn't play at all in 2004, followed by only playing four games (started one) in 2005, and then only started three games (played in 14) in 2006. He regained his full-time starting role in 2007. Petitgout was the closest thing to a sure thing going into the 2004 offseason, but even he only played 10 games in 2003.



You're applying a historical context of what you know those guys wound up being, but it wasn't some sure thing in late April of 2004. The offense, and specifically the OL, was absolutely in flux heading into the 2004 offseason. In comment 13751542 WillVAB said:O'Hara was signed 7 weeks before that draft. It's not like he was really "already on the team" for any material length of time. And Diehl was a 5th round pick the year prior, who was promising, but not necessarily guaranteed to be the lunchpail stalwart that he became. Seubert was a starter the entire season in 2002, but only played six games in 2003. And didn't play at all in 2004, followed by only playing four games (started one) in 2005, and then only started three games (played in 14) in 2006. He regained his full-time starting role in 2007. Petitgout was the closest thing to a sure thing going into the 2004 offseason, but even he only played 10 games in 2003.You're applying a historical context of what you know those guys wound up being, but it wasn't some sure thing in late April of 2004. The offense, and specifically the OL, was absolutely in flux heading into the 2004 offseason.

What is the argument, here? Britt in VA : 12/22/2017 11:07 pm : link Are some of you really trying to deny that the 2004 offensive line was better than the 2017 line? Is that what the bottom line is here?

Not even close. When Eli was drafted, Seubert, O’Hara, and Diehl were already on the team. They also had Pettitgout who was solid at the time.





O'Hara was signed 7 weeks before that draft. It's not like he was really "already on the team" for any material length of time. And Diehl was a 5th round pick the year prior, who was promising, but not necessarily guaranteed to be the lunchpail stalwart that he became. Seubert was a starter the entire season in 2002, but only played six games in 2003. And didn't play at all in 2004, followed by only playing four games (started one) in 2005, and then only started three games (played in 14) in 2006. He regained his full-time starting role in 2007. Petitgout was the closest thing to a sure thing going into the 2004 offseason, but even he only played 10 games in 2003.



You're applying a historical context of what you know those guys wound up being, but it wasn't some sure thing in late April of 2004. The offense, and specifically the OL, was absolutely in flux heading into the 2004 offseason.



If you’re insinuating this Giants team can repeat history with the OL (that took 3 years to develop), who are the hidden gems currently on the roster? Who are the FA acquisitions? Who are the draft picks? In comment 13751771 Gatorade Dunk said:If you’re insinuating this Giants team can repeat history with the OL (that took 3 years to develop), who are the hidden gems currently on the roster? Who are the FA acquisitions? Who are the draft picks?

Not even close. When Eli was drafted, Seubert, O’Hara, and Diehl were already on the team. They also had Pettitgout who was solid at the time.





O'Hara was signed 7 weeks before that draft. It's not like he was really "already on the team" for any material length of time. And Diehl was a 5th round pick the year prior, who was promising, but not necessarily guaranteed to be the lunchpail stalwart that he became. Seubert was a starter the entire season in 2002, but only played six games in 2003. And didn't play at all in 2004, followed by only playing four games (started one) in 2005, and then only started three games (played in 14) in 2006. He regained his full-time starting role in 2007. Petitgout was the closest thing to a sure thing going into the 2004 offseason, but even he only played 10 games in 2003.



You're applying a historical context of what you know those guys wound up being, but it wasn't some sure thing in late April of 2004. The offense, and specifically the OL, was absolutely in flux heading into the 2004 offseason.







If you’re insinuating this Giants team can repeat history with the OL (that took 3 years to develop), who are the hidden gems currently on the roster? Who are the FA acquisitions? Who are the draft picks?

We don't necessarily have those guys on the roster, but we might. The point is, if you had asked that same question in December of 2003, you'd have gotten the same answer that you're trying to imply, which is that the OL sucks and needs a total rebuild. 14 years ago today, we had an injured Petitgout, a severely injured Seubert (who would take three years to get back to full strength), a promising but unproven rookie in Diehl, and O'Hara was not yet on the team.



You can't claim that the OL was in any better condition at this point at the end of the 2003 season than it is today. That's simply not accurate. And we only know that there were building blocks there that would eventually become a good OL, but that's only with the benefit of time and hindsight, which - by definition - we don't have with our current OL.



And that's without even mentioning that you really can't use Petitgout and Seubert in the same argument as it relates to the OL that would eventually protect Eli. By the time Seubert returned to full strength, Petitgout had been released. Again, hindsight for the purposes of the argument you've been trying to make for a while here, which is that you're simply not in favor of drafting a QB at the top of this draft. And that's fine - you're entitled to that opinion, and no one can say with any absolutes that you're right or wrong until it plays itself out. But it is a fact, as some have noted, that there were plenty of people who wanted Gallery instead of Eli in 2004, too. And we know which guy wound up being the right pick. In comment 13751782 WillVAB said:We don't necessarily have those guys on the roster, but we might. The point is, if you had asked that same question in December of 2003, you'd have gotten the same answer that you're trying to imply, which is that the OL sucks and needs a total rebuild. 14 years ago today, we had an injured Petitgout, a severely injured Seubert (who would take three years to get back to full strength), a promising but unproven rookie in Diehl, and O'Hara was not yet on the team.You can't claim that the OL was in any better condition at this point at the end of the 2003 season than it is today. That's simply not accurate. And we only know that there were building blocks there that would eventually become a good OL, but that's only with the benefit of time and hindsight, which - by definition - we don't have with our current OL.And that's without even mentioning that you really can't use Petitgout and Seubert in the same argument as it relates to the OL that would eventually protect Eli. By the time Seubert returned to full strength, Petitgout had been released. Again, hindsight for the purposes of the argument you've been trying to make for a while here, which is that you're simply not in favor of drafting a QB at the top of this draft. And that's fine - you're entitled to that opinion, and no one can say with any absolutes that you're right or wrong until it plays itself out. But it is a fact, as some have noted, that there were plenty of people who wanted Gallery instead of Eli in 2004, too. And we know which guy wound up being the right pick.

Quote:



The facts are the facts. Anyone can try to spin them anyway they’d like, but 3 pieces of the most dominant OL in the history of the franchise were on the roster before Eli was drafted. The remainder was acquired before Eli stepped on the field in season 2.



Even the eternal optimist can only project Flowers and Wheeler as potential star building blocks and that’s a stretch. Where do the other 3 starters come from? Who is/are the FA’s that will help the OL? Who are you drafting?



The facts are the facts, but there's some twisting of facts here to make the facts fit one side of an argument. Yes it's a fact that those guys were on the roster. No, it is not a fact that anyone felt they would become great or star building blocks. That 2003 line was an injury-riddled trainwreck. Anyone who says they saw Diehl becoming an 11 year starter is lying though their teeth. As mentioned, Seubert didn't even get back to playing football until 2007. There were building blocks on that line, but their greatness was certainly not a readily apparent slam dunk.





And by using that offensive line group as an example, you answered your own question. There's an excellent chance that you are not going to see where the other 3 starters come from. Because you don't always see it. Sometimes they come from nowhere like a Diehl, like a victor cruz, like a cast-off from a loser Browns franchise who would develop into an excellent if undersized Center.



The answers aren't always as obvious the high draft pick or the big splash free agent signing. In comment 13751740 WillVAB said:The facts are the facts, but there's some twisting of facts here to make the facts fit one side of an argument. Yes it's a fact that those guys were on the roster. No, it is not a fact that anyone felt they would become great or star building blocks. That 2003 line was an injury-riddled trainwreck. Anyone who says they saw Diehl becoming an 11 year starter is lying though their teeth. As mentioned, Seubert didn't even get back to playing football until 2007. There were building blocks on that line, but their greatness was certainly not a readily apparent slam dunk.And by using that offensive line group as an example, you answered your own question. There's an excellent chance that you are not going to see where the other 3 starters come from. Because you don't always see it. Sometimes they come from nowhere like a Diehl, like a victor cruz, like a cast-off from a loser Browns franchise who would develop into an excellent if undersized Center.The answers aren't always as obvious the high draft pick or the big splash free agent signing.

Dunk WillVAB : 12:10 am : link There aren’t 3 guys on the roster right now with any promise whatsoever. All of the quick fix OL guys here can’t provide any viable plan or options to rebuild the OL quickly besides “well the Vikings did it”.



The Giants have two unknowns on the OL in Flowers and Wheeler, and that’s an optimistic assessment. The rest is trash. There is no McKenzie waiting for the Giants to give him a contract in FA. Even the ‘19 class looks like slim pickings. That leaves the draft — and hoping the new GM can hit on the mid rounders our prior GM was completely incapable of. I just don’t see it, but if you or anyone else has a realistic plan I’m all ears.

Quote: There aren’t 3 guys on the roster right now with any promise whatsoever. All of the quick fix OL guys here can’t provide any viable plan or options to rebuild the OL quickly besides “well the Vikings did it”.



The Giants have two unknowns on the OL in Flowers and Wheeler, and that’s an optimistic assessment. The rest is trash. There is no McKenzie waiting for the Giants to give him a contract in FA. Even the ‘19 class looks like slim pickings. That leaves the draft — and hoping the new GM can hit on the mid rounders our prior GM was completely incapable of. I just don’t see it, but if you or anyone else has a realistic plan I’m all ears.

I'll repeat that on this day 14 years ago, a lot of people would have said that the OL was trash. Diehl was unproven, Petitgout was already developing back problems, Seubert suffered a broken leg so severe that many thought he'd never play again, and O'Hara wasn't signed until a few months later. It's not like McKenzie was on the radar at that point and we were just waiting an extra year to sign him. We didn't know that we'd draft Snee or what he'd become.



It's entirely possible that Wheeler becomes a steady LT with a full offseason program to prepare. It's possible that Flowers continues the improvement he's shown this year and becomes a strength of the team by moving to RT. It's possible that Jones turns out to be a steady, if unspectacular starter at C or OG.



And that's assuming that Pugh and Richburg are both gone and/or show no future improvement. And it doesn't account for Bisnowaty, who obviously has shown nothing this year, but he wouldn't be the first OL prospect to show absolutely nothing in his rookie year only to develop in year two or three. I'd expect that we'll probably invest in the OL in the draft as well, much as we did with Snee in 2004 (Braden Smith or Billy Price would be interesting at the top of round two), and could sign an unheralded UFA (a la O'Hara) that becomes a mainstay.



The point is, this OL is not in any worse condition than the trainwreck that the OL was late in the 2003 season. That OL was nowhere near the unit it eventually became yet at that point, and using 20/20 hindsight to claim otherwise just feels disingenuous. In comment 13751823 WillVAB said:I'll repeat that on this day 14 years ago, a lot of people would have said that the OL was trash. Diehl was unproven, Petitgout was already developing back problems, Seubert suffered a broken leg so severe that many thought he'd never play again, and O'Hara wasn't signed until a few months later. It's not like McKenzie was on the radar at that point and we were just waiting an extra year to sign him. We didn't know that we'd draft Snee or what he'd become.It's entirely possible that Wheeler becomes a steady LT with a full offseason program to prepare. It's possible that Flowers continues the improvement he's shown this year and becomes a strength of the team by moving to RT. It's possible that Jones turns out to be a steady, if unspectacular starter at C or OG.And that's assuming that Pugh and Richburg are both gone and/or show no future improvement. And it doesn't account for Bisnowaty, who obviously has shown nothing this year, but he wouldn't be the first OL prospect to show absolutely nothing in his rookie year only to develop in year two or three. I'd expect that we'll probably invest in the OL in the draft as well, much as we did with Snee in 2004 (Braden Smith or Billy Price would be interesting at the top of round two), and could sign an unheralded UFA (a la O'Hara) that becomes a mainstay.The point is, this OL is not in any worse condition than the trainwreck that the OL was late in the 2003 season. That OL was nowhere near the unit it eventually became yet at that point, and using 20/20 hindsight to claim otherwise just feels disingenuous.

... christian : 9:08 am : link This is pretty funny. If you guys don't remember the horror show that was the 2003 offensive line and can't see the similarities to this year, I got nothing for you.



That unit was a disaster. Wayne Lucier and Chris Bober?



There was talent waiting in the wings, but I call total bullshit if you say going into 2004 it was a clear those players would mature into part of a dominant unit in 3 years.



Rich Suebert's leg and career were in complete jeopardy. The Giants took a flier on the extremely unheralded Shaun O'hara.



David Diehl was a nice surprise at RG as a rookie - but there was plenty of discussion as to whether he was good or the depth was that bad.



The point is adding a player in the draft and free agency can 1) improve the talent on the line 2) improve the play of the incumbent players.



They don't have to nail several draft picks this year, and there is point of fact a free agent center available with many of the same question marks as Shaun O'hara after the 2003 season - Westin Richberg.

what does anybody see in Eli's play Jersey55 : 10:40 am : link at this point in his career to make the team want keep him for 2 more years aside from loyalty. The first thing that comes to mind for me is the 20 million he will take in salary which will keep the team from building the talent it needs, that and the fact that he no longer plays like a top QB, remember we can lose just as easily with a 2 million dollar QB as we can with Eli....

Quote: at this point in his career to make the team want keep him for 2 more years aside from loyalty. The first thing that comes to mind for me is the 20 million he will take in salary which will keep the team from building the talent it needs, that and the fact that he no longer plays like a top QB, remember we can lose just as easily with a 2 million dollar QB as we can with Eli....



The primary question has to be: can the team realistically win a championship with Manning?



If the new GM feels they can, then by all means keep him, re-stock, and go after it.



But with a new coach, new offensive system, new defensive system, and plenty of holes all over the roster - I don't see a championship team in 2 years.



This feels an awful lot like 2004 to me. In comment 13751989 Jersey55 said:The primary question has to be: can the team realistically win a championship with Manning?If the new GM feels they can, then by all means keep him, re-stock, and go after it.But with a new coach, new offensive system, new defensive system, and plenty of holes all over the roster - I don't see a championship team in 2 years.This feels an awful lot like 2004 to me.