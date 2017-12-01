Duggan: On Eli Apple's family strife

That Sucks Samiam : 12/23/2017 9:42 am : link I wonder if Apple can recover from this here. Hate to give up on a 22 year old who played well last year. But it looks like he’d be better off getting away from everybody & starting again somewhere else far away

Suspend him for his own good. FStubbs : 12/23/2017 9:45 am : link Then get him some help.

It's always very hard LauderdaleMatty : 12/23/2017 9:46 am : link When family and money become that intertwined. Mom is about mom. That

Much is pretty obvious. This kid needs to grow up is obvious.

Wow gidiefor : Mod : 12/23/2017 9:59 am : : 12/23/2017 9:59 am : link this is bad -- very bad. Dependency on a youngster, backed into a corner, with his head on backwards is a very, very. difficult situation.

It sucks his mom had to have brain surgery jlukes : 12/23/2017 9:59 am : link That being said, it's pretty clear she the source of negative energy in his life and there's no signs of him distancing herself from him.



She's going to ruin his career and life

Damn AnnapolisMike : 12/23/2017 10:03 am : link sounds like Apple is a locker room distraction. The breakup of his family certainly seems to be a major factor in this situation. Not sure how you fix that.

Holy crap guys. of course . all is fixable idiotsavant : 12/23/2017 10:11 am : link Rally round the young man

I remember the scout who said that Apple scared hm given that he was yatqb : 12/23/2017 10:13 am : link A mama’s boy who was very immature. It has played out in spades. Sad, because the kid has talent.

What a nightmare regulator : 12/23/2017 10:15 am : link There was obviously more to this story than met the eye, and I feel terrible for Eli. An unfortunate situation for any young man to have to endure, and it is only further complicated by the microscope he's under as a NY athlete.

At this juncture.... Reb8thVA : 12/23/2017 10:16 am : link The last thing you do is release him. The kid clearly needs help and a support structure. He’s 22 years old and by most accounts a very immature 22 year old. He doesn’t know the first thing about how to handle this mess because everyone has been making decisions for him. He’s hurting and he is lashing out at the world because he doesn’t know what to do. I think you try to save him not just because he is a football player but his life can really spiral out of control. Nonetheless in the end it’s all up to him.



Very sad situation for all involved.

Sad situation Diversify yo bonds : 12/23/2017 10:26 am : link Three sides to every story, but article pretty clearly paints Annie as a problem.



Draft weekend there was an Annie Apple lovefest during the honeymoon phase. A small group of posters called it that she was an attention seeker and would be a problem. They were largely shouted down. Pretty funny to read now.

the draft gurus were on point sundayatone : 12/23/2017 10:26 am : link jerry was wrong,and throw in the flowers pick, and here we are.

Mom sounds like Pete in MD : 12/23/2017 10:35 am : link a real piece of work. The rest of the family taking the dad’s side really tells you something. It sounds like she’s trying to take advantage of her son’s new found fame and fortune and he’s immature and easily manipulated.

i feel for the guy GiantsFan84 : 12/23/2017 10:41 am : link it's a shitty situation. i hope it all works out for him.



that being said, if he can't get it together real quick, it's time to move on from him. trade him or cut him, don't care. let's not pretend he's the only guy in the league with problems like this. i'm sure it's actually quite common with family members and entourages trying to get what they can and take advantage of the player. isn't this kind of the whole purpose of that rookie symposium thing?



some people would choose to use football as an escape from their problems and just focus on football. he clearly does or can not and that is the very concerning part from a giants perspective

Alot of people here have called that since day one.



Yup. Very true.

Between Apple and Flowers... M.S. : 12/23/2017 10:46 am : link

...you have the sort of premium draft selections that can set a franchise back several years!



Oh, well.



shame about the family troubles mdc1 : 12/23/2017 11:02 am : link everybody has them. With that aside, he needs to take care of business while at work and stop with the excuses. If he does not have a wife and kids then maybe he needs to grow a pair.



Trade him, if any takers ij_reilly : 12/23/2017 11:05 am : link Get what you can, if anything.



I think this guy is out of the NFL by 2020.



So what did this Tim guy do? KerrysFlask : 12/23/2017 11:11 am : link He must of fucked up pretty bad.

On the other hand GiantsRage2007 : 12/23/2017 11:11 am : link Lots of people have effed up families and tons of distractions and they show up to work and get the job done. I mean, I can have empathy for this young man, it's a shitty situation... but I have to wonder when the excuses stop. At the end if the smart he's paid to play football and he's not doing it well. Eventually it will become a business decision for the Giants.

Edit GiantsRage2007 : 12/23/2017 11:12 am : link *At the end of the day

He is 'a Mama's boy' Carson53 : 12/23/2017 11:18 am : link said his half-brother, need to move on from him.

His mom does seem like a piece of work as well!

As far as him helping out his family financially,

happens very frequently in this league.

There is nothing either surprising or shocking about that.



... Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/23/2017 11:19 am : : 12/23/2017 11:19 am : link This is an excellent piece of INVESTIGATIVE journalism... real value-added research done here.

This is a reminder of a couple of things: 81_Great_Dane : 12/23/2017 11:20 am : link 1) NFL players are affected at work by the same stuff anybody else is affected by at work: family trouble, illnesses, relationship trouble... It doesn't matter how much they're paid and how many people are cheering them on, distractions are, well, distracting.



2) We don't know what's going on with these guys. We fans can see that something's off, but we don't know what it is. So you hear that a player "quit" or is "lazy" or whatever. Sometimes what looks like lack of effort is actually a guy not being in the right frame of mind to excel as an elite athlete, for reasons beyond his control.

While this is a well done article robbieballs2003 : 12/23/2017 11:25 am : link It will have the opposite effect on their situation. It sounds like those interviewed care about Eli but when they say things like he is easily manipulated and he's a mama's boy that isn't going to go over well to try to fix this situation. It sounds like it will either continue as is or get worse.

Boy needs a girlfriend spike : 12/23/2017 11:32 am : link Who will stand for him and diminish the moms role

Jesus Christ Apple est1986 : 12/23/2017 11:39 am : link Just when I thought you can't get any worse... you should be just about done in this league... hope you get it together fast for you sake.. Annie Apple for worst mother of the year.. user of a mother..

The last thing you do is release him. The kid clearly needs help and a support structure. He's 22 years old and by most accounts a very immature 22 year old. He doesn't know the first thing about how to handle this mess because everyone has been making decisions for him. He's hurting and he is lashing out at the world because he doesn't know what to do. I think you try to save him not just because he is a football player but his life can really spiral out of control. Nonetheless in the end it's all up to him.

Very sad situation for all involved.



Agreed.



Agreed. In comment 13751976 Reb8thVA said:Agreed.

that's family problems and shouldnt be made public micky : 12/23/2017 11:48 am : link unfortunate all parties involved don't understand that (Eli, his family, my giants, and media)



a shame. I hope he works it out between themselves..for his sake and subjected to added on criticism, hatred from outside public..like on here



good luck kid

Quote: unfortunate all parties involved don't understand that (Eli, his family, ny giants, and media)



a shame. I hope he works it out between themselves..for his sake and subjected to added on criticism, hatred from outside public..like on here



good luck kid In comment 13752060 micky said:

_________ I am Ninja : 12/23/2017 11:54 am : link its not the giants job to make up for his terrible family. sorry your life is shit, but everyones got their issues, many far worse than daddy doesnt love mommy anymore. go away.

Yikes Matt in SGS : 12/23/2017 12:03 pm : link as Eric said, this is excellent reporting by Duggan, kudos for this work.



That noted, it sucks to see personal drama spill out in the press. But I suppose if Annie Apple wants to be on ESPN and draw attention to herself, there will be blowback, particularly when money comes into the equation. This is obviously the step-father's side getting their perspective out.



And anyone can see how immature Apple is. It's a shame because the physical tools are there. As I've noted on here the past few weeks, the whole "can't cook for himself" was a hint that he was a momma's boy and didn't know how to take care of himself. When you have his mom wanting so much attention, this was bound to come to a head.



But Eli is going to need to figure this out for himself and grow up. His mother seems far too concerned with herself and has taken advantage of her son's fame.

Good lord B in ALB : 12/23/2017 12:21 pm : link "You give him all this money and I couldn't tell you what he's doing with it besides letting mom spend it," Blackson said.

Quote: Who will stand for him and diminish the moms role



Behind every great man is a woman who kicks the shit out of him....so I've heard at least. In comment 13752050 spike said:Behind every great man is a woman who kicks the shit out of him....so I've heard at least.

Quote: "You give him all this money and I couldn't tell you what he's doing with it besides letting mom spend it," Blackson said.



We were already shitting on the awful person his mother appears to be, and that was without us knowing she's spending a ton of his money.



She's fucking AIDS. Terrible, disgusting person. In comment 13752075 B in ALB said:We were already shitting on the awful person his mother appears to be, and that was without us knowing she's spending a ton of his money.She's fucking AIDS. Terrible, disgusting person.

I hope everything works out for Apple. He's a very talented young man Ira : 12/23/2017 12:33 pm : link at a very vulnerable period of his life.

Quote: This is an excellent piece of INVESTIGATIVE journalism... real value-added research done here.

Yes, it is. REAL journalism here. Kuros to Duggan. Just gained a newfound respect for him. Quality stuff. In comment 13752035 Eric from BBI said:Yes, it is. REAL journalism here. Kuros to Duggan. Just gained a newfound respect for him. Quality stuff.

as someone said fkap : 12/23/2017 12:51 pm : link there's three sides to every story. Duggan's 'investigation' was basically talking to family members who aren't siding with Eli, hardly unbiased sources. Calling him a momma's boy and snarkily commenting on where his money is going is not the sign of a reliable character witness, and reporting such is tabloid journalism.



family squabbles can fuck anyone up, and it's rare that one side is completely right, or wrong.



It's an emotional, troubling, time for a young man. Hopefully, he can learn to navigate these turbulent waters, grow as a person and find peace in his life.

If your father had been your rock, your manager, your guide, 81_Great_Dane : 12/23/2017 12:57 pm : link and then suddenly he was out of your life, that would mess you up. Doesn't matter whether the guy dies or suddenly estranged. That's a huge blow.



Also it appears he's had to choose a side, but he can't really function without both his parents. That's a problem that only he and his family can solve.

Good article about his troubles Simms11 : 12/23/2017 1:06 pm : link and possibly good reason for his struggles on the field this year. He does have talent, but he needs to have his head on right and that’s a very difficult thing for the coaching staff to help him with. I suppose the team has a sports physcologist? Somebody that these guys could talk to and get right mentally?!



With that said, I agree with some that this should not be brought out in public however. I don’t think that’s going to help him.

It may not be likely, but not unheard of KeoweeFan : 12/23/2017 1:13 pm : link that serious illness can cause a radical personality change. Jerry Richardson may be one such instance (why I'm not as bothered by Gettleman's firing).

Annie of course is a flamboyant, narcissistic personality but apparently something she told Eli just before surgery set him off in June. Did the tumor impact her reasoning causing BOTH of them to fly off the tracks?

As others have said, a behavioral health problem is just as serious and as deserving of sympathy and support as a crushed leg. Don't abandon this kid.

Quote: In comment 13752075 B in ALB said:





Quote:





"You give him all this money and I couldn't tell you what he's doing with it besides letting mom spend it," Blackson said.







We were already shitting on the awful person his mother appears to be, and that was without us knowing she's spending a ton of his money.



She's fucking AIDS. Terrible, disgusting person.



Relax with the over the top name calling. This is one side of the story.



The bottom line is that the kid is immature and has a real issue with decision making. In comment 13752079 Dave in Hoboken said:Relax with the over the top name calling. This is one side of the story.The bottom line is that the kid is immature and has a real issue with decision making.

Depending on what the Giants want to do..... Reb8thVA : 12/23/2017 1:17 pm : link You can get him a counselor, some one who he can talks his problems through with. You can get him one of those life coaches, which I always thought was silly but in his case might be warranted, who can teach him how to do basic things in life we take for granted but he doesn’t know how. Move him out of living with his mother. Get him to live with other single players maybe where he will have responsibilities and be held accountable off he field.



This is just a start. Then again if he is going to resist nothing will probably save him

Quote: In comment 13752079 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 13752075 B in ALB said:





Quote:





"You give him all this money and I couldn't tell you what he's doing with it besides letting mom spend it," Blackson said.







We were already shitting on the awful person his mother appears to be, and that was without us knowing she's spending a ton of his money.



She's fucking AIDS. Terrible, disgusting person.







Relax with the over the top name calling. This is one side of the story.



The bottom line is that the kid is immature and has a real issue with decision making.



And a big reason for that his mother. In comment 13752126 aimrocky said:And a big reason for that his mother.

I can only relate to this from a much lower level... edavisiii : 12/23/2017 1:53 pm : link As a HS Assistant, we had an all-state player who lit it up as a junior, but came out slow as a senior because his parents were getting a divorce and it took a heavy tole on him. Its easy for us to say, " he's a professional making millions, get over it!" But it is easier said than done!

He was young coming in. Quite frankly, he played pretty good on Sunday and I think he will get better over time.

I blame McAd’oh trueblueinpw : 12/23/2017 2:09 pm : link Eli Apple isn’t the only young man playing in the NFL who comes from a family which isn’t a model of stability. Young men in the NFL come from the all kinds of homes and family situations, the ‘burbs, the ‘jects, broken homes, happy homes, dysfunctional homes, homes where addiction is a problem, some come from homes where both parents are high achievers and even Olympic athletes or former NFL stars, some even come from homeless situations and even some from families where one of the parents are in jail or deceased. The point is that when you’re in the business of pro football your front line interactions with these young men, which almost exclusively through the coaching staff, had better take into account all of these circumstances.



Think about what kind of an asshole is going to get up into Eli Apples grill and basically alienate him from the entire team in a brutal film session. And yeah, yeah, he’s a snowflake and these darn kids today and all that old man yells at cloud stuff may be true. But the bottom line is production on the field and the head coach is responsible for putting the players in situation where they are most likely to be successful given all of their talents and limitations. If Apple is so soft and knowing his mom is in the hospital why eviscerate him in front of his team mates? If a reporter can figure all this out in a few conversations then why didn’t the Giants figure any of this out? Anyway, this kid can play in the NFL. He needs coaching and guidance and probably a father figure type of guy. But the kid can play. And since there aren’t a lot of other options the Giants should get him some special attention sooner rather than later.

Quote: its not the giants job to make up for his terrible family. sorry your life is shit, but everyones got their issues, many far worse than daddy doesnt love mommy anymore. go away.



The Giants are very much a player-oriented organization..likely more so than any other in the NFL.

Many employers have EAPs...employee assistance programs for situations like this. The League has this as well..especially for substance abuse. Be a good move to make the keep/cut decision...go from there.



Since keep is the likely one and if contractually ok..get him on the League Commissioners Special Inactives list and get the counseling necessary to reprogrammed him from mom and grow up...if he can.

The money I think keeps coming in so that's one issue at rest.

Hopefully a good support system...including guys like Collins and Eli can help him grow up/ toughen up.

I wish him well...and his momma on her illnesses( physical and poor parenting.

In comment 13752066 I am Ninja said:The Giants are very much a player-oriented organization..likely more so than any other in the NFL.Many employers have EAPs...employee assistance programs for situations like this. The League has this as well..especially for substance abuse. Be a good move to make the keep/cut decision...go from there.Since keep is the likely one and if contractually ok..get him on the League Commissioners Special Inactives list and get the counseling necessary to reprogrammed him from mom and grow up...if he can.The money I think keeps coming in so that's one issue at rest.Hopefully a good support system...including guys like Collins and Eli can help him grow up/ toughen up.I wish him well...and his momma on her illnesses( physical and poor parenting.

It s a sad story joeinpa : 12/23/2017 2:40 pm : link But life Gets tough at times



You need to learn at an early age that by Allowing life s difficulties to interfere with the responsibilities you are charged with, your situation becomes even more difficult.



Most problems come under the category of "this too shall pass". In the meantime you need to do the best you can to meet your daily responsibilities despite your hardships.



Hope he figures it out, he ha a lot to lose





Quote: Alot of people here have called that since day one.



I think the stuff we heard around the draft about Eli Apple being immature were just really nice ways of saying his mom was going to be a problem for him personally and professionally.



The teams that took Eli Apple off their board because of this saw this coming In comment 13751993 Dave in Hoboken said:I think the stuff we heard around the draft about Eli Apple being immature were just really nice ways of saying his mom was going to be a problem for him personally and professionally.The teams that took Eli Apple off their board because of this saw this coming

Quote: Who will stand for him and diminish the moms role



Problem w that is he may be trading one controlling person for another.



What he needs to do is become an independent person. And manipulative people will Do anything not to lose control. Even if it means killing the golden goose. Kid is who he is. He may be a good person at heart but being easily controlled is a Recipe for disaster. He's obviously not yet(and may never be) a guy who Can keep it together when he hits rough spots.



And regardless of what his Mom thinks she's not helping her son one bit. In comment 13752050 spike said:Problem w that is he may be trading one controlling person for another.What he needs to do is become an independent person. And manipulative people will Do anything not to lose control. Even if it means killing the golden goose. Kid is who he is. He may be a good person at heart but being easily controlled is a Recipe for disaster. He's obviously not yet(and may never be) a guy who Can keep it together when he hits rough spots.And regardless of what his Mom thinks she's not helping her son one bit.

You could tell she was all about making herself the star montanagiant : 12/23/2017 3:59 pm : link From day one

Quote: a real piece of work. The rest of the family taking the dad’s side really tells you something. It sounds like she’s trying to take advantage of her son’s new found fame and fortune and he’s immature and easily manipulated.



This was fairly obvious to many of us after the draft and we were shouted down because, hey, she's only tweeting.



Until she took on the league over draft catering and then John Mara over his handling of the punting situation last season.



She's a piece of work. The sooner he cuts her attention whoring ass off, the better off he will be.



Apple isn't unique in having destructive forces in life. He isn't alone in having shitbirds in his immediate family. Time to stand up on his own two feet and be a man. In comment 13751984 Pete in MD said:This was fairly obvious to many of us after the draft and we were shouted down because, hey, she's only tweeting.Until she took on the league over draft catering and then John Mara over his handling of the punting situation last season.She's a piece of work. The sooner he cuts her attention whoring ass off, the better off he will be.Apple isn't unique in having destructive forces in life. He isn't alone in having shitbirds in his immediate family. Time to stand up on his own two feet and be a man.

Quote: In comment 13752050 spike said:





Quote:





Who will stand for him and diminish the moms role







Problem w that is he may be trading one controlling person for another.



What he needs to do is become an independent person. And manipulative people will Do anything not to lose control. Even if it means killing the golden goose. Kid is who he is. He may be a good person at heart but being easily controlled is a Recipe for disaster. He's obviously not yet(and may never be) a guy who Can keep it together when he hits rough spots.



And regardless of what his Mom thinks she's not helping her son one bit.

"...trading one controlling person for another."

Agreed! (See Kaepernick, Colin) IMO Eli would be especially vulnerable to a girlfriend who understands how to pull his strings. In comment 13752190 LauderdaleMatty said:"...trading one controlling person for another."Agreed! (See Kaepernick, Colin) IMO Eli would be especially vulnerable to a girlfriend who understands how to pull his strings.

Quote: I would straighten up right quick.

Knowing what we (think) we know now, Landon's best move would be to offer to listen if Eli needed someone to talk with. Otherwise, refrain from lectures. In comment 13752019 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:Knowing what we (think) we know now, Landon's best move would be to offer to listen if Eli needed someone to talk with. Otherwise, refrain from lectures.

Quote: He must of fucked up pretty bad.

The "story" doesn't tell us one way or the other whether Tim did anything wrong.

That fact that he is more than willing to continue to continue in Eli's life is a plus; apparently he's been quite a positive in the past per Eli.

No one seems to know what his mom told Eli that made him react so violently.

In comment 13752022 KerrysFlask said:The "story" doesn't tell us one way or the other whether Tim did anything wrong.That fact that he is more than willing to continue to continue in Eli's life is a plus; apparently he's been quite a positive in the past per Eli.No one seems to know what his mom told Eli that made him react so violently.

After reading that article... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/23/2017 4:29 pm : link I feel for Eli a bit. Sounds like a bad family situation. I hope it all works out. The mom doesn't appear to be a good influence either.

That one scout nailed it pre-draft... guitarguybs12 : 12/23/2017 4:41 pm : link "I worry about him because of off-the-field issues. The kid has no life skills. At all. Can't cook. Just a baby. He's not first round for me. He scares me to death."

Eh... everybody in that locker room is going through shit. shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/23/2017 4:50 pm : link While drafting young players seemed like a calculated decision by Reese et al, it has backfired in that it can lead to having players too immature to deal with the pressures and responsibilities that come along with being high profile professional athletes (Flowers putting his hands on reporter). Maybe it's too much to expect a person this young to handle this or maybe Apple's immaturity is simply a character flaw.



Either way, while I don't wish his mother's health situation on anyone, Apple lost me with his complete refusal to acknowledge his own poor play and his response of pointing fingers. Making this situation in any way about McAdoo or Collins is simply ridiculous.

The Mom is a problem Kyle in NY : 12/23/2017 4:53 pm : link she is far too involved. She was at Ohio State, she clearly still is a problem now. Doesn't surprise me at all to read this given what I know of the situation. Unfortunately given their dynamic, I don't think Eli believes he can cut her off, even if he should



Eli has had issues of his own making this season, but there's a lot going on behind the scenes that we have to consider before making any decisions. It is complicated, clearly

I know it's not fun for a message board SirYesSir : 12/23/2017 4:56 pm : link but no one here has nearly enough information to villainize anyone in this story - not the mom, not the dad, not the family, not the gm, not the coach, not the teammates, and not the player. That is an interconnected web of issues and who can say how it all played out.



Only those on the inside know how to handle this, and I hope the organization is reaching out to smart people that can help them with the decision.



Too easy to just say "man up". Too easy to excuse all bad play and behavior to troubles at home.



But the only way this possibly ends up as a happy ending in NY is if they support him. That might not be appropriate or smart, but tough love won't fix this.

Believe me here Kyle in NY : 12/23/2017 5:05 pm : link Annie Apple has been a consistent pain in the ass for whoever Eli has played for, for a long time now. I witnessed it first hand at OSU, she is toxic. Not in a blatant way, because she believes she's doing what's best for Eli. But she is clearly derailing his career and has failed him in numerous ways



As a recruit he was Eli Woodard, he changed his name to Apple because Tim raised him and had a profound influence on him and his career. To just cut your son off from his father and that part of his family, his support system, because of your own vendetta is plain evil

Slam dunk pick Mr. Nickels : 12/23/2017 6:03 pm : link by Jerry Reach. Now that he's gone I guess we won't be drafting any more 4th string corners in the top 10 with off the field issues.

"I worry about him because of off-the-field issues. The kid has no life skills. At all. Can't cook. Just a baby. He's not first round for me. He scares me to death."

Wow. Hire that guy.



Wow. Hire that guy. In comment 13752231 guitarguybs12 said:Wow. Hire that guy.

I have very little tolerance B in ALB : 12/23/2017 9:09 pm : link for someone who has $15 Million coming to him, the world by the balls and every opportunity to do great things on and off the field.



In college I played with a guy who moved his brothers up to NY from Camden in order to get them out of the inner city. He took full custody of them, was an excellent full time student (with an MBA now), a team captain and a great teammate - yet he managed to take care of and raise his two younger brothers and figure out a way to use his scholarship money to rent off-campus housing, guide those kids through school and become a first round draft pick and make the NFL All-Rookie Team.



Now he runs his own foundation, he's an author, a father and husband and used adversity to fuel his desire to become an incredible success. He's one of the most impressive people I've ever had the honor of knowing.



Hell, I played my last season and a half as my Dad was dying from leukemia to which he would eventually succumb. Watching him get wheeled into games in a wheelchair - he never complained and always stayed positive no matter how much pain he was in. And he certainly never alienated me from anyone. And I didn't bitch and moan. I did my fucking job for my teammates, my coaches, my family and the jersey.



Meanwhile, our little veal medallion Eli can't escape his mom's influence no matter how detrimental.



And we're supposed to feel sorry for him? Gimme a fucking break.

I wish I could find my post from 1-2 weeks ago... EricJ : 12/23/2017 9:44 pm : link without knowing what would be written in the attached article, I said his mother was the root of his problems. That she was in his ear and was a negative influence when it came to his football career.

It's funny that Landon Collins, who defied his mother with his college Jim in Hoboken : 12/23/2017 10:18 pm : link pick, is upset with Eli Mama's Boy Apple.



I think the family issues are just an excuse for Apple. How many of these NFL players are accosted by hangers-on, coming from where they come from, and how many use it as an excuse? I don't care if his mother is still dressing him in the morning, he needs to have the professionalism to perform on the field. How does this have anything to do with him not taking criticism well and threatening to walk out? We can jettison his entire family to Mars, somehow I don't think Apple would play better.

Agree rocco8112 : 6:22 am : link with those who say there is no way we know the truth of this situation. Family strife can be brutal and this article seems bias.



That said I have no doubt that there are many Giants currently going through far worse circumstances who are still able to do their job.



We may not know all about Apple's family, we do know he is a massive first round bust right now. I also think it is highly unlikely he gets it together. Giants with the nee coach should rid themselves of the headache





First... Nomad Crow on the Madison : 6:48 am : link I think Eric from BBI's comment about INVESTIGATIVE journalism was sarcastic. Am I wrong? Second, the new coach has to have a series of conversations right away with Eli Apple and the team leaders. If the situation is salvageable, then work with the young man. If there is too much poison in the water, trade or cut him. The Giants cannot enter the next season with venomous fumes still in the locker room. Give Apple a chance to pull himself out of the fire. If he falters, he's gone.

None of Our Business Percy : 7:01 am : link I hope the young man gets his house in order and learns to separate himself from it to the degree necessary to focus on his job. Is that something the Giants ought to be involved in? I doubt it. Trade him away.

Quote: there's three sides to every story. Duggan's 'investigation' was basically talking to family members who aren't siding with Eli, hardly unbiased sources. Calling him a momma's boy and snarkily commenting on where his money is going is not the sign of a reliable character witness, and reporting such is tabloid journalism.



family squabbles can fuck anyone up, and it's rare that one side is completely right, or wrong.



It's an emotional, troubling, time for a young man. Hopefully, he can learn to navigate these turbulent waters, grow as a person and find peace in his life. Exactly My thoughts. Plus,it sounded like they divorced abruptly. Isn't it possible his step father did something terrible?



Don't forget, those saying Eli is a momma's boy are his biological children with her.Eli is not. So there may be a bias there as well. To be honest, though, I didn't pay close enough attention to whether his biological siblings were interviewed in this piece. In comment 13752098 fkap said:Exactly My thoughts. Plus,it sounded like they divorced abruptly. Isn't it possible his step father did something terrible?Don't forget, those saying Eli is a momma's boy are his biological children with her.Eli is not. So there may be a bias there as well. To be honest, though, I didn't pay close enough attention to whether his biological siblings were interviewed in this piece.

Apple is an example for me of why this coaching staff Matt M. : 8:17 am : link needs to go in its entirety. He is a talented kid who was in need of a lot of coaching. After two seasons, he has not improved and neither has anyone in the secondary not named Collins.



Then you factor in the personal aspect, and you wonder if they were in tune to him off the field.