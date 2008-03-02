Why didn't the Giants pursue Jimmy Garrapolo? nyjuggernaut2 : 12/23/2017 10:25 am Heading into the bye (trading deadline week) they were 1-6, and playing with a depleted WR corp. It was apparent this was not a playoff team this season. With that in mind, the team also had to consider their long-term needs, and QB is one of them.



So you trade a 2nd rounder to the Pats for Garrapolo. Ship Eli to the Jags for a 3rd round pick. Come draft day, use the current #2 pick as trade bait. Collect a future #1, and a 3rd rounder this season. That give you three 3rd round picks. Use two of those to jump back into the 2nd round.



Select these players with your picks:



1st rnd - OG Quentin Nelson

2nd rnd - RB Bryce Love

3rd rnd - OG Will Hernandez



Sign Nate Solder from the Pats, re-up Justin Pugh. You now have a starting OL of Solder, Nelson, BJones, Hernandez, Pugh. Along with a starting QB and RB for the next decade.







The only thing I can think of is he's a free agent Blue21 : 12/23/2017 10:31 am at the end of this season and didn't want to pay franchise money to a QB that they weren't 100% sure of yet. They still were staying loyal to Eli for good or bad.

Eli.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/23/2017 10:37 am : link has a no-trade clause. You can't just trade him as a contingency. It would have to be agreed upon prior.



Plus, why is everyone assuming Garappolo is going to be a future star just because of his success with SF?

The comedy here is Earl the goat : 12/23/2017 10:38 am What makes anyone think Davis Webb isn't better than all these QBs coming out of college. And he can certainly be just as good or better than Garrapola

The plan should be let Eli play 2018. Groom Webb another year



The plan should be let Eli play 2018. Groom Webb another year

Trade down a bit and get additional 2s and or 3s.



Draft Nelson with your first.

And.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/23/2017 10:39 am saying any draft pick is going to be a RB for the next decade ignores the point that even elite RB's might only produce short-term dividends.





Draft a qb Tuckrule : 12/23/2017 10:41 am Let Eli start carry 3. Eli webb and the rookie. Let webb and the rookie fight it out in 2019 for the starting position trade the other. Very simple plan

Quote: What makes anyone think Davis Webb isn’t better than all these QBs coming out of college. And he can certainly be just as good or better than Garrapola



Comedy? Not the word I would use..



There's alot to make someone think Webb isn't the answer. The fact he hasn't cracked the 2nd team is a good place to start....... MBavaro : 12/23/2017 10:44 am

What makes anyone think Davis Webb isn’t better than all these QBs coming out of college. And he can certainly be just as good or better than Garrapola



He didn’t crack the second team cause of Macadouche favored Geno Smith







You're assuming the Jaguars would even want Eli. Brown Recluse : 12/23/2017 10:51 am The Giants dont have an immediate need at QB. Eli will be here for at least another year. The 49ers and Browns have NO ONE at WB right now so it made sense for them. Its revisionist to say now what should have been done before and pose assumptions as facts.

Quote: has a no-trade clause. You can't just trade him as a contingency. It would have to be agreed upon prior.



Plus, why is everyone assuming Garappolo is going to be a future star just because of his success with SF?



I understand he has the no trade, but around the deadline the Jags were skeptical of Bortles, he was playing awful. You approach Eli and lay it out here for him. Tell him that either he remains on the team until the end of the season as a backup to Garrapolo, onto which he'd be released in the offseason. Or he gets traded to Jacksonville where he plays on a contending teams right away, the streak stays in tact, and he gets reunited with Coughlin. I have a feeling he'd consider if that were the case. nyjuggernaut2 : 12/23/2017 10:52 am

Quote: The Giants dont have an immediate need at QB. Eli will be here for at least another year. The 49ers and Browns have NO ONE at WB right now so it made sense for them. Its revisionist to say now what should have been done before and pose assumptions as facts.



I understand. Just playing a little hindsight 20/20 on this rainy day in the northeast. nyjuggernaut2 : 12/23/2017 10:52 am

Plus, why is everyone assuming Garappolo is going to be a future star just because of his success with SF?



I'm not sure he's going to be a star but he's certainly trending the right direction. He goes from having a lot of tools in New England, and showing success, to a team with limited tools on offense, and still showing success.



Yeah, why get excited about that.



Do you want him to cure cancer too while he's at it?













I'm not sure he's going to be a star but he's certainly trending the right direction. He goes from having a lot of tools in New England, and showing success, to a team with limited tools on offense, and still showing success. Yeah, why get excited about that. Do you want him to cure cancer too while he's at it? bw in dc : 12/23/2017 11:09 am

Giants could always sign him this offseason GiantsRage2007 : 12/23/2017 11:14 am Trade or release Eli and use the picks in the draft the OL

..... Micko : 12/23/2017 11:15 am In retrospect, it would have been a brilliant move. SF made out like bandits.

Would Garrapolo like to fivehead : 12/23/2017 11:17 am rot on the bench behind Manning and Smith?

Quote: I'm not sure he's going to be a star but he's certainly trending the right direction. He goes from having a lot of tools in New England, and showing success, to a team with limited tools on offense, and still showing success.



Yeah, why get excited about that.



Do you want him to cure cancer too while he's at it?



But that reply is pretty laughable for a guy who has been critical of other QB's with far more experience and success. he doesn't have to cure cancer. Just would like to see him put together more than a couple decent games against teams that don't have a combine .400 winning record: FatMan in Charlotte : 12/23/2017 11:19 am

... christian : 12/23/2017 11:20 am Garrapolo was a decently high draft pick, has say behind and learned from the likely the best QB and organization in modern NFL history, won with that team and is now playing very well on a garbage team.

He's about as good a shot to succeed as there is in the NFL at the position.



He's about as good a shot to succeed as there is in the NFL at the position.

Jimmy G couldn't even see the field over Tom Brady est1986 : 12/23/2017 11:21 am And you want him here??? He is no Steve Young, no chance he amounts to much of anything. Pass.

-FatDude in Carolina-



-FatDude in Carolina-

Sincere question: 81_Great_Dane : 12/23/2017 11:27 am : link How do we know the Giants didn't pursue Jimmy G?



We assume they didn't and there are no reports that they did, so I get why people would assume that, but did anyone from the Giants say "We weren't interested."?



I'm not.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/23/2017 11:35 am : link saying Garrapolo won't succeed, but he's beaten the Bears, Titans and Texans and people have done everything from saying he's a sure-fire star to being compared to Steve Young.



Patience is no longer a virtue, because if you don't make your mind up that a guy is a star or a bust immediately, it apparently isn't acceptable.



He'll probably be a middling starter because of the surrounding cast he'll have, but nobody is in position to call him anything yet.

You wait, if you are another team...... Doomster : 12/23/2017 11:55 am : link Giants have to make a decision by 3/16/18 on that 5M roster bonus....



If they release him before that date, they are off the hook for the 5M......Eli has no contract, and can negotiate a deal with any team he wants.....and the Giants net 10M for each of the next two seasons, that can be used to rebuild the team...



If he is still on the roster after 3/16, they have handcuffed the team wanting to trade for him with that extra 5M, plus some type of compensation, so I doubt that happens....if he is on the roster after 3/16, chances are he is here for the season, and it sets the team back as far as rebuilding goes.....



I would rather see Eli released, and given an opportunity to go elsewhere to have a shot at another SB.....his window is closing, and it's not going to happen with the Giants....they have had 6 years to fix this line, and they are still at square one....

The Giants have a quarterback.



So why would they even consider trading for Garrapolo? Garrapolo started two games prior to his trade.

Jon Gruden has said, "you collect quarterbacks when you don't have a quarterback". The Giants have a quarterback. So why would they even consider trading for Garrapolo? Garrapolo started two games prior to his trade. jbeintherockies : 12/23/2017 12:09 pm

Why didn't they trade for Garrapolo? Good question cosmicj : 12/23/2017 12:22 pm I've been asking myself the same thing. Here's a rational answer: Garrapolo was going to require a $15-20mm cap hit next year, which would have forced a painful decision on Eli or accepting about $40mm would be tied up in the QB position, a nonstarter. When the trade happened, Reese was in hot water and wasn't in a position to push through a massive organizational decision (trade or release Eli) that the trade would have forced. In short, the timing wasn't right.

doomster jbeintherockies : 12/23/2017 12:39 pm : link Quote: If he is still on the roster after 3/16, they have handcuffed the team wanting to trade for him with that extra 5M, plus some type of compensation, so I doubt that happens....if he is on the roster after 3/16, chances are he is here for the season, and it sets the team back as far as rebuilding goes.....

Mara is not going to trade Eli. He will be our QB for (at least) the remainder of his contract.



Quote: I would rather see Eli released, and given an opportunity to go elsewhere to have a shot at another SB.....his window is closing, and it's not going to happen with the Giants....they have had 6 years to fix this line, and they are still at square one....

Mara is not going to trade Eli. He will be our QB for (at least) the remainder of his contract. Accorsi fixed the Giants' offensive line in one offseason during the 2000 season and he fixed it in about two seasons in 2004-2005. If you have a GM that knows what he is doing, you can rebuild the O-line pretty quickly. That was the problem with Reese. He does not know HOW to build an offensive line. jbeintherockies : 12/23/2017 12:39 pm

Great select a OG Rflairr : 12/23/2017 12:46 pm With a top 5 pick. Brilliant

2- why would you count on anything from a player no one has seen play?





Quote: What makes anyone think Davis Webb isn’t better than all these QBs coming out of college. And he can certainly be just as good or better than Garrapola



The plan should be let Eli play 2018. Groom Webb another year

Trade down a bit and get additional 2s and or 3s.



1- he hasnt beat out Geno Smith 2- why would you count on anything from a player no one has seen play? twostepgiants : 12/23/2017 12:53 pm

Quote: With a top 5 pick. Brilliant



Hey Einstein It's called a trade down and receive multiple picks Earl the goat : 12/23/2017 12:57 pm

Jim del Gaizo comes to mind Ivan15 : 12/23/2017 12:57 pm : link Let’s make a deal!



There is a long list of potential starting QBs for whom the Giants traded. The best ones had significant experience and the rest of them didn’t work out at all.



One deal was successful in 1960s (YAT) and one mediocre (Tark).



1970s, Snead and Morton, mediocre.



Who really wants to go that route again?





Quote: 1- he hasnt beat out Geno Smith



2- why would you count on anything from a player no one has seen play?





He hasn’t beaten out Geno because of the idiot coach we had





What makes anyone think Davis Webb isn’t better than all these QBs coming out of college. And he can certainly be just as good or better than Garrapola



The plan should be let Eli play 2018. Groom Webb another year

Trade down a bit and get additional 2s and or 3s.



Draft Nelson with your first.



In comment 13752102 twostepgiants said:

Quote: saying Garrapolo won't succeed, but he's beaten the Bears, Titans and Texans and people have done everything from saying he's a sure-fire star to being compared to Steve Young.



He's beaten a team with a good defense (top 10/Bears), a team in the playoff hunt (Titans) and, yes, a dwindling Texans team. But he beat them with an offense that 99% of BBI, maybe even higher, can't name more than 2 players from...Only you would dismiss that as unimpressive. You're a real pisser.



And again, the comparison isn't to the Hall of Fame version Steve Young it's to the situation when Steve Young was being groomed as the heir apparent to Montana.



Further, for the uninformed, Garrapolo won the Walter Payton Award at Eastern Illinois (where he became more decorated than Tony Romo), which is essentially the Heisman of 1-AA football. For example, Steve McNair and Tony Romo won the award. So the guy was very accomplished at the collegiate level.



He's beaten a team with a good defense (top 10/Bears), a team in the playoff hunt (Titans) and, yes, a dwindling Texans team. But he beat them with an offense that 99% of BBI, maybe even higher, can't name more than 2 players from...Only you would dismiss that as unimpressive. You're a real pisser. And again, the comparison isn't to the Hall of Fame version Steve Young it's to the situation when Steve Young was being groomed as the heir apparent to Montana. Further, for the uninformed, Garrapolo won the Walter Payton Award at Eastern Illinois (where he became more decorated than Tony Romo), which is essentially the Heisman of 1-AA football. For example, Steve McNair and Tony Romo won the award. So the guy was very accomplished at the collegiate level. (Granted, not at your favorite school BYU, where you think great football is played...) bw in dc : 12/23/2017 12:59 pm

They can pick him up three years from now Vanzetti : 12/23/2017 1:12 pm when he gets cut by the 49ers

With a top 5 pick. Brilliant







Hey Einstein It’s called a trade down and receive multiple picks



Hey Einstein. No where in OP does it mention trading down Rflairr : 12/23/2017 1:50 pm

Jimmy Garrapolo is a free agent in the off season JohnB : 12/23/2017 2:00 pm : link The only way trading for him made sense is if you knew that you were benching and walking away from Eli during the 2017 season.



If Eli is and was your starting QB without a doubt for 2017, trading for Jimmy Garrapolo and watching him walk (or bidding against everyone else in the league) make ZERO sense.

What makes anyone think Davis Webb isn’t better than all these QBs coming out of college. And he can certainly be just as good or better than Garrapola







Comedy? Not the word I would use..



There's alot to make someone think Webb isn't the answer. The fact he hasn't cracked the 2nd team is a good place to start.......

This is a great point. Our coaching staff has nailed every decision they've made and thus should not be questioned on this one either, especially because no one can make the case that they might think they're coaching for their jobs right now.



This is a great point. Our coaching staff has nailed every decision they've made and thus should not be questioned on this one either, especially because no one can make the case that they might think they're coaching for their jobs right now. I'm not sure why this isn't clear to people. Gatorade Dunk : 12/23/2017 2:42 pm

With a top 5 pick. Brilliant







Hey Einstein It’s called a trade down and receive multiple picks

Rflairr is a Reese apologist. He doesn't know that trading down is an option. Gatorade Dunk : 12/23/2017 2:45 pm

trading for Garoppolo was unrealistic Big_Pete : 12/23/2017 5:53 pm : link Sure we could have him for one year, but he is off contract after this year and we simply don't have the salary cap room to pay two QBs. Garoppolo is probably going to get a long term $20m+/year deal. According to overthecap.com we currently have around $28m in cap room for 2018.



Even if we choose to move on from Eli, we would have a decent chunk of cap space ($12.5m) invested in dead money.



On top of that, bringing in Garoppolo would severely contrain our options with the rest of the roster. We have key decisions looming like OBJ and what to do at OL and LB next year.



I certainly understand the interest in Garoppolo, however, it doesn't make sense.

Correct me if I'm wrong mrvax : 12/23/2017 6:36 pm but I think Garoppolo had only 2 NFL starts when he was traded to the 49ers.



Trading for Garappolo WillVAB : 12/23/2017 8:23 pm Would've been dumb regardless of what you think of Eli. First off, trades like this rarely work out for the team getting the QB. Second, he's a FA in the off-season — so you lose the competitive advantage of having a franchise QB on a cheap contract.

Trading down is implied right here.

"Come draft day, use the current #2 pick as trade bait. Collect a future #1, and a 3rd rounder this season."



With a top 5 pick. Brilliant







Hey Einstein It’s called a trade down and receive multiple picks







Trading down is implied right here. "Come draft day, use the current #2 pick as trade bait. Collect a future #1, and a 3rd rounder this season." 02/03/2008 : 12:01 am