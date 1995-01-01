Is this the worst Giants team ever? Route 9 : 12/24/2017 6:36 pm I threw this out there in the game thread and it seems as if it was getting some reactions. Figured I would ask this to the guys who lived through the 70s. How can a Giants team be worse than this one? Do they have to be the 0-16 Lions from 2008? 0-15 Browns from 2017?



This is boring ass football. Have at it.

The 2008 Lions had Megatron. FStubbs : 12/24/2017 6:43 pm : link This team would lose to those Lions just on that.



And I'm not sure they could beat Cleveland at this point either.

Granted I might just be in the dumps. FStubbs : 12/24/2017 6:43 pm : link But they seem as lost as any NFL team can be.

The talent, especially on the offensive side of the ball, nyjuggernaut2 : 12/24/2017 6:45 pm : link is brutal.

The product on the field resembles the Craig Morton/Joe Pisircik teams Big Blue Blogger : 12/24/2017 6:46 pm : link Unwatchably dull, with some good defensive players wasted on a team with no offense. The season as a whole is more like 1971/1980/1983/2003: a decent roster with notable weaknesses, ravaged by injuries to the point where they are uncompetitive.

I have seen less talented Giants teams JerseyCityJoe : 12/24/2017 6:47 pm : link but this team takes the cake for worst squad ever.

The talent on the defensive side of the ball is brutal too. Only 2 legitimate NFL defensive backs, no linebackers, and no defensive ends. The Giants came into this game with the NFL's worst ranked defense. At least the offense is 25th - though I imagine the trend on offense is downward.



This team is supposed to turn it around next year? This team is years from competing.

im not 70s UESBLUE : 12/24/2017 6:49 pm : link i came aboard 83/84 so for me yes.

I've been watching the G-men since 1955, and YES Red Dog : 12/24/2017 6:51 pm : link this is the worst team ever.



The teams of the fifteen years of lousy football were often pretty bad, definitely worse than the Fassel era disasters, BUT they didn't quit on the coach, those players didn't quit on the field, and they tried to win.



This team stinks thanks to Mara sticking with Reese and Ross waaay to long, thanks to hiring McAdoof, and thanks to the massive amount of injuries. I've seen them sign guys off the street before, like in 2009 when Reese left the Safety position under-maned despite the protest from coach Merritt, but I've never seen so many guys being added to just have enough warm bodies to play the game before.



Not every member of this team stinks, but there is enough pure garbage that it's the worst I've ever seen the GIANTS field.

This will be the first time in history dpinzow : 12/24/2017 6:52 pm : link the Giants lose more than 12 games in a season

As a child of the 70s Painless62 : 12/24/2017 6:58 pm : link At least back then our defense hurt people . We always lost, but you knew you played a game against us. This is pathetic. But with the right GM and coach this can be turned around quicker due to FA

They would beat the Jesse Palmer led Giants from the second half of BestFeature : 12/24/2017 6:58 pm : link 2003.

No, far worse in the 60s with little hope of improvement. When Golstyn plato : 12/24/2017 7:01 pm : link Is your qb's, that's a bad team. Eli has no line, no receivers, nothing. The team is depleted, depressed, and dysfunctional. It can't escape the Macadoo offense and the defense is injured and Spags and Merritt etc are awful.



Next year may be better, but we are in the hole for years. The last 6-8 drafts can't be overcome.

Defense gave up. Just hang up the white flag and leave with your tails plato : 12/24/2017 7:04 pm : link Between your legs. Can't make ice cream out of pick up players.

No, that team beats this one.

With Collins 10 times out of 10. Eli Manning at 80 will be a better QB than Palmer at his best.

Also that line was probably not any better than this one BestFeature : 12/24/2017 7:07 pm : link I can see them having a little trouble with our D, Strahan or not.

Our 32nd ranked defense? Palmer would be relaxed back there and have Toomer and Hilliard to throw to (I think Shockey was out by the time Palmer was in).

All right, I might have ODed on that last comment. I still think we probably could beat that team. That team in the second half couldn't do a damn thing with the exception of a fluky game against the Panthers to end the year when I believe we got points from one or maybe two blocked punts.

think they section125 : 12/24/2017 7:14 pm : link only won 1 game in 1966 and I was at it. Beat Redskins 13-7, IIRC.



only won two in 1974 and I was at it gtt350 : 12/24/2017 7:23 pm : link at the Yale Bowl

No, not the worst. 81_Great_Dane : 12/24/2017 7:24 pm : link But definitely the most disappointing.

To be fair.. Sean : 12/24/2017 7:25 pm : link They almost beat the number 1 seed in the NFC last week. Is it the worst team in Giants history? Idk. But, it’s the perfect storm and will be beneficial ultimately for the long term health of the franchise.

It's pretty bad gidiefor : Mod : 12/24/2017 7:43 pm : link and you know its bad when I give up on them during the first half of the season

Sean -- the Philly Backfield is in shambles right now -- today was an example of when Eli has to play against a real Backfield

Been watching since '59 and I will join in with Red Dog on this.

Not if you believe the Giants ownership is likely to double down and bring back most of these players next year under the thinking that this was all just one big fluke and they can't possibly be this bad again.



Not if you believe the Giants ownership is likely to double down and bring back most of these players next year under the thinking that this was all just one big fluke and they can't possibly be this bad again. And the odds of this scenario happening might sadly be 50-50.

This is the worst I can remember Matt M. : 12/24/2017 7:54 pm : link I won't count the 87 team with the 3 scab losses.

been watching since 65 redwhiteandbigblue : 12/24/2017 8:01 pm : link and could not disagree more. This is far from the worst team ever. This team has been decimated by injuries to the OL, #1, #2, #4 receivers, LB, etc. I guess none of you saw the games at the Yale Bowl in the early-mid 70's. This is not even close. Is this team bad? Absolutely and it has been a long time (maybe the strike season) since we fielded a team this bad, but you old-timers out there think this is our worst team ever? Really?

To be fair, this is on Eli. Ron from Ninerland : 12/24/2017 8:10 pm : link This supposed "worst team in Giants history" just last week played competitively against arguably the best team in the NFC. In fact they've done so twice. The difference is Eli played probably his best game of the year last week, but for the most part he was lost in this game and he's been lost most of the year. No doubt, this is a bad team even with Eli at his best, but make no mistake, its time to move on from Eli.

i can't compare this team to the 66 team Dave on the UWS : 12/24/2017 8:18 pm : link or the Yale bowl teams of the 70s. They were pathetic from the get go. This team has lost half the roster due to injuries. Not the same situation. The coaching is just as bad though.

If the injured players were healthy, there is no way this team GeofromNJ : 12/24/2017 8:20 pm : link is as bad as the teams the Giants fielded in 70's. No way.

This is the worst managed Giants team I've ever seen arniefez : 12/24/2017 8:33 pm : link From Ownership, Front Office and Coaching Staff this is by far the worst.

Most disappointing old man : 12/24/2017 11:52 pm : link for sure.

The talent is better than some of the '64-'80 teams, where i think some of the worst ones were.

The injuries, locker room, the FO issues of this season is just a kick while down.

not sure it's the worst team in my lifetime (87/88-current) Banks : 12:15 am : link When Palmer took over in mid 2003 that team got blown out every game. At least this team had some competitive games. And for all the knocking of this staff, I recall after Lynn's surprise 2002 showing he was revealed to be living off of Fox's old schemes and spent all week gameplanning for the wrong team. The 96 team was perhaps the most joyless. All we had was Hampton and a tough defense and that year I realized Hampton was done. We totaled 300 yards like 3 times that year. This year is up with those two for sure.

I think this is the worst team in Giants history, the 1966 team was SterlingArcher : 1:05 am : link just atrocious, they didn't have any good players, this team has a 2 time SB MVP and several Pro Bowl players, that is why they are the worst Giants team ever! They get an aside, they do have a lot of good players on IR.

Tough Choice varco : 6:36 am : link I always use 1966 as my point of reference, perhaps because, as a youngster, I took the game more seriously. That year (1966) was a horror show of blow out losses, with an almost 250 point for/against differential. The defense that year could stop no one ---teams only stopped scoring because they were either too tired or because the HC took pity on the Giants (notable exceptions were Otto Graham / Sam Huff in the infamous 72-41 debacle and George Allen with the Rams in a 55-14 blow out). While the 1966 team could score sometimes, even with Gary Wood and Tom Kennedy (!!!!) at QB (they did have Homer Jones / Aaron Thomas / Joe Morrison), they couldn't defend worth a lick. The image of Jerry Hillebrand or Jim Prestel chasing Charley Taylor / Bobby Mitchell down the field comes to mind. They had no running attack whatsoever to eat up the clock (common thread with losing teams). Yet, they did turn it around in 1967, with the addition of players like Fran Tarkenton, Vince Costello (MLB picked up on waivers from the Browns), Bob Lurtsema (!!!!), another waiver pick up, etc. To me, 1966 was the standard for ineptitude. They were comically / hopelessly bad vs. just boringly bad, which probably describes some of the other fiascoes over the years. Perhaps some current 16 year old will look back years later at the 2017 team as being the "worst they ever saw". That said, I have hope that we can turn it around with new coaching, the return to full heath of some key players (OBJ, especially) and the addition of FA's / Draftees and the purging of sub-standard players. Most of all, this current team needs to learn how to win again.

Love this thread — learning a lot about the Giants cosmicj : 6:41 am : link During the Drought.

Very similar to 1966 Bubba : 6:47 am : link both teams went into the season with expectations and flopped miserably. 14 losses however is tough for me to wrap my head around. Hopefully this is not a return to the dark ages.

McAdoo was the worst coach in team history aimrocky : 6:59 am : link .

In my lifetime, it is. The_Boss : 7:02 am : link I do think the 2013 team would have challenged this team if it wasn’t for all the backup qb’s they faced. Also that team had awful talent. It’s quite telling that 2 of the worst teams I’ve ever witnessed come within 4 years of each other. This franchise is in bad shape. And has been for a while.

For my money, the 2015 team without Eli and Odell Beckham is worse than the 2008 Lions.



For my money, the 2015 team without Eli and Odell Beckham is worse than the 2008 Lions. Which is why I don't get why people think this can be turned around in one offseason. This is a multi-year rebuild.

No way it's a 1 offseason fix. If they fix it enough to go 7-9 next season, to me it'll be a success. Get the fucking arrow pointing upwards for real once and for all, not like the mirage it was after last season.

Definition of a Successful 2018 varco : 7:55 am : link Agreed that competitive 7-9 record would qualify as a success. That would indicate that at least the fans would approach Sundays with the feeling we stood a chance and at the very least, the games would be an entertaining "watch", with a positive direction for 2019.