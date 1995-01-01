Final draft order thread (NYG pick 2nd or 3rd)

If NYG beat WAS and HOU beats IND, IND picks #2 and NYG pick #3.
Otherwise NYG pick #2.
the Giants will have an opportunity at one of Rosen, Darnold, or Mayfield
we're getting one of the QBs; so good news.
#2 or #3 this year. Now the question is, how much does CLV want to move down 1 spot - LOL.
to avoid being drafted by the Browns.
If he and Darnold both stay in (for that or any other reason) this draft gets a lot tougher.
He’s full of shit. He’s not staying in school
cleveland will suck just as bad next year so he wont stay in school
Darnolds replacement at USC effectively declared his eligibility for '18 versus '19.
Darnold must be leaving.
Sorry about official terminology but basically that's the effect.
what do you think will happen to him in Chip Kelly's offense. No way he stays imo. Cleveland is much safer than risking injury in Kelly's offense.
if they are projected to be draft 1 or 2.
that the scenario is so simple?
I really thought the Giants would make things close today. I know we suck but zona is a mess too. Skins have better qb but a ton of injuries themselves. The tank needs to take no prisoners week 17 home at met life. We've come this far.... might as well lose big.
I think it’s a given that we’ll be drafting #2.
The thing that bothers me the most however is the severe ineptitude most of the year. The worst Giants team I’ve ever seen! And I started watching them in the mid-seventies!
And then loses in Indianapolis next week, the Browns will have the first and third picks in the draft.
Who do you think will be favored in that Colts-Texans game?
My bad, I mixed up their strength of schedule scores (and I guess with them being division rivals it's impossible for their SOS to be flipped in week 17).
Yes since they are in the same division they only have 2 games that aren't common:
HOU: KC + NE = 9 + 12 = 21
IND: DEN + BUF = 5 + 8 = 13
So IND clinched the tiebreak a few weeks ago.
They should trade with themselves and get the #1 pick
