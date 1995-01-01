Final draft order thread (NYG pick 2nd or 3rd) ray in arlington : 12/24/2017 7:28 pm If NYG beat WAS and HOU beats IND, IND picks #2 and NYG pick #3.



Otherwise NYG pick #2.



Thank you for your support on my threads! It's been "fun".



Thanks Ray yankeeslover : 12/24/2017 7:30 pm : link look foward to your playoff threads whenever it is we are back.... merry Christmas

So regardless of what happens next week dpinzow : 12/24/2017 7:32 pm : link the Giants will have an opportunity at one of Rosen, Darnold, or Mayfield

Ray.. Sean : 12/24/2017 7:32 pm : link You are one of the best treasures in BBI. I prefer the playoff scenario threads, but for a lousy season this has been great.

RE: So, at WORST...we pick 3 section125 : 12/24/2017 7:36 pm : link

Quote: correct?



Reading is fundamental....

There is a huge difference between stoneman : 12/24/2017 7:38 pm : link #2 or #3 this year. Now the question is, how much does CLV want to move down 1 spot - LOL.

anyone who thinks the Giants can beat Washington gidiefor : Mod : 12/24/2017 7:38 pm : : 12/24/2017 7:38 pm : link is smoking something



Rumblings that Rosen will stay in school 81_Great_Dane : 12/24/2017 7:40 pm : link to avoid being drafted by the Browns.



If he and Darnold both stay in (for that or any other reason) this draft gets a lot tougher.

RE: Rumblings that Rosen will stay in school Rflairr : 12/24/2017 7:42 pm : link

Quote: to avoid being drafted by the Browns.



If he and Darnold both stay in (for that or any other reason) this draft gets a lot tougher.



He's full of shit. He's not staying in school

RE: Rumblings that Rosen will stay in school CGiants07 : 12/24/2017 7:44 pm : link

Quote: to avoid being drafted by the Browns.



If he and Darnold both stay in (for that or any other reason) this draft gets a lot tougher.



cleveland will suck just as bad next year so he wont stay in school

RE: Rumblings that Rosen will stay in school old man : 12/24/2017 7:45 pm : link

Quote: to avoid being drafted by the Browns.



If he and Darnold both stay in (for that or any other reason) this draft gets a lot tougher.

Darnolds replacement at USC effectively declared his eligibility for '18 versus '19.

Darnold must be leaving.

Darnolds replacement at USC effectively declared his eligibility for '18 versus '19. Darnold must be leaving. Sorry about official terminology but basically that's the effect.

Thanks Ray! ChathamMark : 12/24/2017 7:50 pm : link Enjoyed your analysis of the draft order over the weeks.

If Rosen is banged up now robbieballs2003 : 12/24/2017 7:56 pm : link what do you think will happen to him in Chip Kelly's offense. No way he stays imo. Cleveland is much safer than risking injury in Kelly's offense.

Ray Gregorio : 12/24/2017 8:11 pm : link thanks so much for all of your draft order update threads.

Ray, how psyched are you CT Charlie : 12/24/2017 9:13 pm : link that the scenario is so simple?



Thanks for the work, and let's hope that next year you're back to the playoff scenarios -- around week 10!

Thanks Ray djm : 12/24/2017 9:47 pm : link I really thought the Giants would make things close today. I know we suck but zona is a mess too. Skins have better qb but a ton of injuries themselves. The tank needs to take no prisoners week 17 home at met life. We've come this far.... might as well lose big.

Now without Collins next week and Shep.... Simms11 : 12/24/2017 9:48 pm : link I think it’s a given that we’ll be drafting #2.



The thing that bothers me the most however is the severe ineptitude most of the year. The worst Giants team I’ve ever seen! And I started watching them in the mid-seventies!

Thanks Ray AnishPatel : 12/24/2017 9:49 pm : link for all your hard work!

Thank you ray shyster : 12/24/2017 9:54 pm : link what you do is not easy.

Assuming Houston loses to the Steelers tomorrow.... Milton : 12/24/2017 10:47 pm : link And then loses in Indianapolis next week, the Browns will have the first and third picks in the draft.



Who do you think will be favored in that Colts-Texans game?

RE: Assuming Houston loses to the Steelers tomorrow.... ray in arlington : 12/24/2017 10:56 pm : link

Quote: And then loses in Indianapolis next week, the Browns will have the first and third picks in the draft.





I don't see how the Browns can get the 3rd pick. IND has tiebreak advantage over HOU.

RE: RE: Assuming Houston loses to the Steelers tomorrow.... Milton : 12/24/2017 11:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13753765 Milton said:





Quote:





And then loses in Indianapolis next week, the Browns will have the first and third picks in the draft.









My bad, I mixed up their strength of schedule scores (and I guess with them being division rivals it's impossible for their SOS to be flipped in week 17).

RE: RE: RE: Assuming Houston loses to the Steelers tomorrow.... ray in arlington : 12/24/2017 11:08 pm : link

Quote:



My bad, I mixed up their strength of schedule scores (and I guess with them being division rivals it's impossible for their SOS to be flipped in week 17).



Yes since they are in the same division they only have 2 games that aren't common:



HOU: KC + NE = 9 + 12 = 21



IND: DEN + BUF = 5 + 8 = 13



Yes since they are in the same division they only have 2 games that aren't common: HOU: KC + NE = 9 + 12 = 21 IND: DEN + BUF = 5 + 8 = 13 So IND clinched the tiebreak a few weeks ago.

RE: Assuming Houston loses to the Steelers tomorrow.... Jolly Blue Giant : 12/24/2017 11:32 pm : link

Quote: And then loses in Indianapolis next week, the Browns will have the first and third picks in the draft.



Who do you think will be favored in that Colts-Texans game?



They should trade with themselves and get the #1 pick