Final draft order thread (NYG pick 2nd or 3rd)

ray in arlington : 12/24/2017 7:28 pm
If NYG beat WAS and HOU beats IND, IND picks #2 and NYG pick #3.

Otherwise NYG pick #2.

Thank you for your support on my threads! It's been "fun".
Great  
AcidTest : 12/24/2017 7:29 pm : link
work. Thanks. Happy holidays.
Thanks Ray  
yankeeslover : 12/24/2017 7:30 pm : link
look foward to your playoff threads whenever it is we are back.... merry Christmas
Thanks, Ray. Really great work!  
yatqb : 12/24/2017 7:31 pm : link
.
LOSE  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/24/2017 7:32 pm : link
BABY!
So regardless of what happens next week  
dpinzow : 12/24/2017 7:32 pm : link
the Giants will have an opportunity at one of Rosen, Darnold, or Mayfield
Ray..  
Sean : 12/24/2017 7:32 pm : link
You are one of the best treasures in BBI. I prefer the playoff scenario threads, but for a lousy season this has been great.
So, at WORST...we pick 3  
Sean : 12/24/2017 7:34 pm : link
correct?
Either way, at 2 or 3,  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/24/2017 7:35 pm : link
we're getting one of the QBs; so good news.
RE: So, at WORST...we pick 3  
section125 : 12/24/2017 7:36 pm : link
In comment 13753495 Sean said:
Quote:
correct?


Reading is fundamental....
There is a huge difference between  
stoneman : 12/24/2017 7:38 pm : link
#2 or #3 this year. Now the question is, how much does CLV want to move down 1 spot - LOL.
anyone who thinks the Giants can beat Washington  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/24/2017 7:38 pm : link
is smoking something
Rumblings that Rosen will stay in school  
81_Great_Dane : 12/24/2017 7:40 pm : link
to avoid being drafted by the Browns.

If he and Darnold both stay in (for that or any other reason) this draft gets a lot tougher.
RE: Rumblings that Rosen will stay in school  
Rflairr : 12/24/2017 7:42 pm : link
In comment 13753510 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
to avoid being drafted by the Browns.

If he and Darnold both stay in (for that or any other reason) this draft gets a lot tougher.


He’s full of shit. He’s not staying in school
RE: Rumblings that Rosen will stay in school  
CGiants07 : 12/24/2017 7:44 pm : link
In comment 13753510 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
to avoid being drafted by the Browns.

If he and Darnold both stay in (for that or any other reason) this draft gets a lot tougher.


cleveland will suck just as bad next year so he wont stay in school
RE: Rumblings that Rosen will stay in school  
old man : 12/24/2017 7:45 pm : link
In comment 13753510 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
to avoid being drafted by the Browns.

If he and Darnold both stay in (for that or any other reason) this draft gets a lot tougher.

Darnolds replacement at USC effectively declared his eligibility for '18 versus '19.
Darnold must be leaving.
Sorry about official terminology but basically that's the effect.
Thanks Ray!  
ChathamMark : 12/24/2017 7:50 pm : link
Enjoyed your analysis of the draft order over the weeks.
If Rosen is banged up now  
robbieballs2003 : 12/24/2017 7:56 pm : link
what do you think will happen to him in Chip Kelly's offense. No way he stays imo. Cleveland is much safer than risking injury in Kelly's offense.
they be crazy to skip the draft  
Steve in South Jersey : 12/24/2017 8:03 pm : link
if they are projected to be draft 1 or 2.
Ray  
Gregorio : 12/24/2017 8:11 pm : link
thanks so much for all of your draft order update threads.
Thanks Ray!  
GeoMan999 : 12/24/2017 8:50 pm : link
Much appreciated!
Ray, how psyched are you  
CT Charlie : 12/24/2017 9:13 pm : link
that the scenario is so simple?

Thanks for the work, and let's hope that next year you're back to the playoff scenarios -- around week 10!
Great job, Ray...  
bw in dc : 12/24/2017 9:31 pm : link
Go Skins.
Thanks Ray  
djm : 12/24/2017 9:47 pm : link
I really thought the Giants would make things close today. I know we suck but zona is a mess too. Skins have better qb but a ton of injuries themselves. The tank needs to take no prisoners week 17 home at met life. We've come this far.... might as well lose big.
Now without Collins next week and Shep....  
Simms11 : 12/24/2017 9:48 pm : link
I think it’s a given that we’ll be drafting #2.

The thing that bothers me the most however is the severe ineptitude most of the year. The worst Giants team I’ve ever seen! And I started watching them in the mid-seventies!
Thanks Ray  
AnishPatel : 12/24/2017 9:49 pm : link
for all your hard work!
Thank you ray  
shyster : 12/24/2017 9:54 pm : link
what you do is not easy.
Assuming Houston loses to the Steelers tomorrow....  
Milton : 12/24/2017 10:47 pm : link
And then loses in Indianapolis next week, the Browns will have the first and third picks in the draft.

Who do you think will be favored in that Colts-Texans game?
RE: Assuming Houston loses to the Steelers tomorrow....  
ray in arlington : 12/24/2017 10:56 pm : link
In comment 13753765 Milton said:
Quote:
And then loses in Indianapolis next week, the Browns will have the first and third picks in the draft.


I don't see how the Browns can get the 3rd pick. IND has tiebreak advantage over HOU.
RE: RE: Assuming Houston loses to the Steelers tomorrow....  
Milton : 12/24/2017 11:00 pm : link
In comment 13753773 ray in arlington said:
Quote:
In comment 13753765 Milton said:


Quote:


And then loses in Indianapolis next week, the Browns will have the first and third picks in the draft.




I don't see how the Browns can get the 3rd pick. IND has tiebreak advantage over HOU.
My bad, I mixed up their strength of schedule scores (and I guess with them being division rivals it's impossible for their SOS to be flipped in week 17).
RE: RE: RE: Assuming Houston loses to the Steelers tomorrow....  
ray in arlington : 12/24/2017 11:08 pm : link
In comment 13753780 Milton said:
Quote:


My bad, I mixed up their strength of schedule scores (and I guess with them being division rivals it's impossible for their SOS to be flipped in week 17).


Yes since they are in the same division they only have 2 games that aren't common:

HOU: KC + NE = 9 + 12 = 21

IND: DEN + BUF = 5 + 8 = 13

So IND clinched the tiebreak a few weeks ago.
RE: Assuming Houston loses to the Steelers tomorrow....  
Jolly Blue Giant : 12/24/2017 11:32 pm : link
In comment 13753765 Milton said:
Quote:
And then loses in Indianapolis next week, the Browns will have the first and third picks in the draft.

Who do you think will be favored in that Colts-Texans game?


They should trade with themselves and get the #1 pick
Ray  
BrianLeonard23 : 12/24/2017 11:38 pm : link
Thank you for your hard work on these threads. I’ve enjoyed following throughout the year. Outstanding job and much appreciated
