Next week will be Eli's last game in blue. rocco8112 : 12/24/2017 10:58 pm How many think next week is Eli's last game as a Giant? I am nearly certain it is as the Giants new GM will ID a QB they like and draft him or trade up to one to get him.



There is no way in my mind a top pick QB and Eli can work together on the same team. People have been calling for Eli's head for a decade plus and there was never a QB2 who could threaten his starting job. No new coach can deal with the headache of having a QB controversy. When Eli throws his first pick half the city will call for the new QB to play. This is before the salary cap issues that may arise.



If they draft a blue-chip QB prospect he will start week one 2018 and Eli will be on another team. I can't believe it is over and I have dreaded the end of Eli as the franchise QB. Many on this site seem almost giddy the sunset is coming for the Manning era, I do bot share that sentiment.



Anyway, who thinks next week is it? I can't believe it is over. Mid season 2004 was a long time ago and so much has changed in my life as I am sure it has in yours. The one constant was Eli carrying the mail for my favorite team. It was as certain as the sun rising in the east until McAdoo benched him. I will never forget 2007 as that run was the absolute top for me as a sports fan. Nothing will ever be like that run. The fact there was a follow up nearly as magical was fantastic as well. What a crazy ride as Eli has been the starter this year for the worst season in Giants history in terms of wins and losses. It is hard to wrap my mind around it, but next week is the end.





RE: Montana montanagiant : 12/24/2017 11:30 pm : link

Quote: That's acceptable only if they are competitive......

Get him some fucking players. Why is it so hard to understand we are fielding a squad of players on Offense that would be a miracle if they ranked in the top 20 in CFB In comment 13753807 hassan said:Get him some fucking players. Why is it so hard to understand we are fielding a squad of players on Offense that would be a miracle if they ranked in the top 20 in CFB

Montana hassan : 12/24/2017 11:36 pm : link First of all don't get the hostile tone. So if they aren't improving significantly he should still play? For two more years?



Even if it's not his fault completely(and if you are saying he has no culpability I don't know what to say) would that not still mean they should try something different that starting a 38 year old qb several seasons into low productivity?





It shouldn't be Powerclean765 : 12/24/2017 11:38 pm : link but Webb wasn't going to play vs. Cards. They weren't going to have him debut on the road against one of the best D's in the league. Not smart.

I really have to laugh Vanzetti : 12/24/2017 11:45 pm : link When I hear fans talk about Eli retiring as a Giant next year or in 2019. He is going to play as long as he can and he will have no problem moving on from the Giants. Just like Peyton had no problem moving on from the Colts. And just like most of us would have no problem moving from our current job if it became crap and we had another offer somewhere else.









I think Eli will be back with the team next year Milton : 12/24/2017 11:49 pm : link Whether or not he is still with the team in 2019 will depend on how he does in 2018. Chances are he moves on in 2020, but a lot can happen between now and then so nothing is for certain.

No one knows WillVAB : 12/24/2017 11:53 pm : link Too many unanswered questions at this point.



Will the new GM think he has plenty in the tank and choose to build around him? Or will the new GM think he’s washed and draft a QB?



Will the organization try to hedge and persuade Eli to finish his career here? Or will Eli raise hell the minute the Giants hand in a card for a QB?



Does Eli want to play after this disaster of a season? How long? Does he view the franchise at the beginning of a lengthy rebuild? Does he want to be the transition guy?



Will the new GM love any of these QBs at 2? What if a team blows the doors off with a trade up offer?

Milton hassan : 12/24/2017 11:53 pm : link If he is bad in 2018 he absolutely should be pulled. Play Webb or the potential draftee.



Agree he won't be released this offseason but many fans here seem ok with letting him start in spite of results for two years.



My guess is Giants will let him play as long as playoffs are in reach next year.





..... Micko : 12/24/2017 11:59 pm : link Eli will be gone and we will be starting our 1st round pick.

Well, we will definitely be drafting a QB in the first round. Dave in Hoboken : 12:03 am : link The only question is will he start right away, or will Eli start with the rookie QB learning from him for the season? That's the $64,000 question.

Wrong jbeintherockies : 12:15 am : link He will be back with the Giants next year. Mara is not going to cut or trade him in 2018.

I think Eli can sitll be a good QB Steve in South Jersey : 12:17 am : link but not behind this OL and without a running game. It would be better for both sides if Eli were traded to a team with those qualities.



If the Giants draft a qb with their 1st pick they must let Eli go! SterlingArcher : 12:48 am : link They can not draft a qb that high and sit him behind Eli, it is way too expensive to do that. Besides, the fist INT Eli throws the fans will be screaming to bench Eli and play the new guy. The Giants would be better served to build a dominate oline so that whomever is the new qb won't get beat up and the fans start calling him a bust.

I expect him to start the season next year Giant John : 1:42 am : link As Giants starting QB. Then we see how it goes.

No College QB can help right away Alwaysblue22 : 2:35 am : link There is no QB who can move from college to pro-football and start to win right away. If you want another 2-14 season starting from scratch then you draft and throw in a rookie QB. This team does not have to start from scratch. Most of the damage was done by McAdoo during the first 1/4 of the season that resulted in the disabling injures to key players on offense, and poor roster decisions by Reese. The offense scheme was horrible and contributed to those injuries. Get your key players back healthy.. trade down for several picks with the focus on OL and a power running game. Get an Alvin Kamara type back and a tall speedy outside receiving threat and not a washed up Brandon Marshall. Improve the D with speedy linebackers, and another safety. Get a coach who is innovative and not a stooge married to one offensive approach. Replace Rojas who is another bad move by Reese, and get a real ST coach. Then this team will be back in the playoff hunt with Eli Manning properly protected at QB. Webb is following the plan to replace Eli. There is no Magic QB in this draft that can turn this around by himself. There is no need to take a QB unless you are an expansion team building from scratch or the Cleveland Browns and can withstand yet another horrible season of losing.

RE: No College QB can help right away MattHofstra : 3:09 am : link

Quote: There is no QB who can move from college to pro-football and start to win right away. If you want another 2-14 season starting from scratch then you draft and throw in a rookie QB. This team does not have to start from scratch. Most of the damage was done by McAdoo during the first 1/4 of the season that resulted in the disabling injures to key players on offense, and poor roster decisions by Reese. The offense scheme was horrible and contributed to those injuries. Get your key players back healthy.. trade down for several picks with the focus on OL and a power running game. Get an Alvin Kamara type back and a tall speedy outside receiving threat and not a washed up Brandon Marshall. Improve the D with speedy linebackers, and another safety. Get a coach who is innovative and not a stooge married to one offensive approach. Replace Rojas who is another bad move by Reese, and get a real ST coach. Then this team will be back in the playoff hunt with Eli Manning properly protected at QB. Webb is following the plan to replace Eli. There is no Magic QB in this draft that can turn this around by himself. There is no need to take a QB unless you are an expansion team building from scratch or the Cleveland Browns and can withstand yet another horrible season of losing.



I'm all for playing Eli another season, but the

Fact that you're saying a first year qb can't come in and contribute Is absurd. In the last few years more so than ever, we've seen 1st year QB's contribute effectively. In comment 13753885 Alwaysblue22 said:I'm all for playing Eli another season, but theFact that you're saying a first year qb can't come in and contribute Is absurd. In the last few years more so than ever, we've seen 1st year QB's contribute effectively.

RE: I think rocco8112 : 5:15 am : link

Quote: You re wrong



Maybe, but I can't get past two things.



1) Giants will 100% be drafting a QB.



2) I do not think it is possible to have Eli and a blue chip QB prospect on the same team. It is a built in distraction for the new coach and I do not think Eli will want it either. It may be possible in another city, but not NY.



I think Eli is one in a million and I am not even sure drafting a new QB is the way to go, but I do not see how the Giants pass up this opportunity to draft a Quarterback. It amazes me how this franchise and the second half of Eli's career was driven into the ground. In comment 13753804 joeinpa said:Maybe, but I can't get past two things.1) Giants will 100% be drafting a QB.2) I do not think it is possible to have Eli and a blue chip QB prospect on the same team. It is a built in distraction for the new coach and I do not think Eli will want it either. It may be possible in another city, but not NY.I think Eli is one in a million and I am not even sure drafting a new QB is the way to go, but I do not see how the Giants pass up this opportunity to draft a Quarterback. It amazes me how this franchise and the second half of Eli's career was driven into the ground.

For all you saying Eli will be gone, MBavaro : 5:16 am : link I also like to hear some details as to how that would happen (I'm serious). Take into account:



1. His no-trade



2.His huge contract



3.What teams he might be willing to go to, will be willing to give up to get him.





Unless he retires, I just don't see any plausible way he's not on the team next year.

RE: I think Eli can sitll be a good QB M.S. : 5:28 am : link

Quote: but not behind this OL and without a running game. It would be better for both sides if Eli were traded to a team with those qualities.

Well played, Sir! Precisely. If we could just get a 3rd or 4th rounder for Eli, that would be a win-win. In comment 13753852 Steve in South Jersey said:Well played, Sir! Precisely. If we could just get a 3rd or 4th rounder for Eli, that would be a win-win.

RE: Until we have a new GM and HC TheMick7 : 5:43 am : link

Quote: we don't know anything.





To me, it seems like the odds favor Eli staying on the team. Unless he retires (which he likely won't), cutting him will mean eating a big dead money cap hit. And it would leave us with Geno Smith and Davis Webb on the roster. So even if we draft a QB at #2 or #3, that leaves us with 2 question marks at the position (and Geno Smith). Wouldn't we be better off with Eli and two question marks (assuming we still draft a QB in Round 1)?



This! In comment 13753800 BlackLight said:This!

RE: For all you saying Eli will be gone, rocco8112 : 5:43 am : link

Quote: I also like to hear some details as to how that would happen (I'm serious). Take into account:



1. His no-trade



2.His huge contract



3.What teams he might be willing to go to, will be willing to give up to get him.





Unless he retires, I just don't see any plausible way he's not on the team next year.



Giants and him will discuss once new GM is in place. Eli will ask for a trade, assuming a market he will agree to a trade. Or he will be released.



Once that first pick is used on a QB it is over for Eli here in NY.



I just can't see Eli and a top two QB pick on the same team. It will haunt the team and coach all year. First sign of adversity for the team and the pressure to start new QB will be immense. Not only from outside with the media, but inside the locker room. This will be a house cleaning and already there are not many guys left from the championship squads. Many players may eye the young buck and think Eli is done at the first sign of headwind in 2018. This built in QB controversy will be murder on a new coach. Especially if the coach has no HC experience. It would not matter at all if the Giants declared Eli the guy before the season. Nothing, except a dominant number one seed type season would avoid this conflict. Even then I am not sure it would.





I don't think Eli is up for it either. He will be answering questions and dealing with the calls for the new QB every loss or bad game. This is a two time champ, two time Super Bowl MVP and possible hall of famer and half the fans on this board have doubted him his whole career. This was without a big time prospect on the roster.





Only way Eli stays is if the team does not go QB with the first pick. I think there is zero chance they do not select a QB.



In comment 13753896 MBavaro said:Giants and him will discuss once new GM is in place. Eli will ask for a trade, assuming a market he will agree to a trade. Or he will be released.Once that first pick is used on a QB it is over for Eli here in NY.I just can't see Eli and a top two QB pick on the same team. It will haunt the team and coach all year. First sign of adversity for the team and the pressure to start new QB will be immense. Not only from outside with the media, but inside the locker room. This will be a house cleaning and already there are not many guys left from the championship squads. Many players may eye the young buck and think Eli is done at the first sign of headwind in 2018. This built in QB controversy will be murder on a new coach. Especially if the coach has no HC experience. It would not matter at all if the Giants declared Eli the guy before the season. Nothing, except a dominant number one seed type season would avoid this conflict. Even then I am not sure it would.I don't think Eli is up for it either. He will be answering questions and dealing with the calls for the new QB every loss or bad game. This is a two time champ, two time Super Bowl MVP and possible hall of famer and half the fans on this board have doubted him his whole career. This was without a big time prospect on the roster.Only way Eli stays is if the team does not go QB with the first pick. I think there is zero chance they do not select a QB.

RE: RE: For all you saying Eli will be gone, MBavaro : 6:32 am : link

Quote: In comment 13753896 MBavaro said:





Quote:





I also like to hear some details as to how that would happen (I'm serious). Take into account:



1. His no-trade



2.His huge contract



3.What teams he might be willing to go to, will be willing to give up to get him.





Unless he retires, I just don't see any plausible way he's not on the team next year.







Giants and him will discuss once new GM is in place. Eli will ask for a trade, assuming a market he will agree to a trade. Or he will be released.



Once that first pick is used on a QB it is over for Eli here in NY.



I just can't see Eli and a top two QB pick on the same team. It will haunt the team and coach all year. First sign of adversity for the team and the pressure to start new QB will be immense. Not only from outside with the media, but inside the locker room. This will be a house cleaning and already there are not many guys left from the championship squads. Many players may eye the young buck and think Eli is done at the first sign of headwind in 2018. This built in QB controversy will be murder on a new coach. Especially if the coach has no HC experience. It would not matter at all if the Giants declared Eli the guy before the season. Nothing, except a dominant number one seed type season would avoid this conflict. Even then I am not sure it would.





I don't think Eli is up for it either. He will be answering questions and dealing with the calls for the new QB every loss or bad game. This is a two time champ, two time Super Bowl MVP and possible hall of famer and half the fans on this board have doubted him his whole career. This was without a big time prospect on the roster.





Only way Eli stays is if the team does not go QB with the first pick. I think there is zero chance they do not select a QB.





I agree. But again, What team is going to make this trade? Who is going to take on that contract? Who is going to give up the picks needed to make that trade happen?



Give me a team and a scenario. In comment 13753899 rocco8112 said:I agree. But again, What team is going to make this trade? Who is going to take on that contract? Who is going to give up the picks needed to make that trade happen?Give me a team and a scenario.

MBavaro cosmicj : 6:35 am : link With that contract, I can’t see the Giants getting more than a 5th rounder for Eli. Maybe a 4th.

He’s Sammo85 : 6:49 am : link either going to restructure his contract or he’s getting cut.





Wait NikkiMac : 6:58 am : link More people around Eli is going to stop him from fumbling from the first hit ?.

Eli has already shown that this season has been Jimmy Googs : 6:59 am : link a bridge too far.



End it with this guy and make him a Giant legend we can remember...

Impossible to know SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:18 am : link Before we know who the next GM & coach will be.

If we can trade him and dump salary it's a win win gtt350 : 7:20 am : link Eli can be a savior and we can get on with it.

Just doesnt sound like Giants. Maybe if we got a nice cutthroat Jimmy Googs : 7:25 am : link GM...

So many of you assume Eli will want to mentor a young QB.. Sean : 7:26 am : link Eli wants to win a Super Bowl.

I think there's a good chance. FStubbs : 7:33 am : link This team will likely be picking top 5 again next year regardless of what happens this offseason - it's in complete shambles. I don't even know if Eli wants to come back and damage his HoF chances on a team like that, with potentially a top 2 QB hanging around on the roster.



But ... these are our Giants. Odds are he's back anyway.

" How did it come to this" gtt350 : 7:50 am : link King Theoden

I agree UESBLUE : 8:02 am : link he doesnt need the headaches of a rebuild. And another SB with a diff team would lock him for the HOF. Thanks for the memories.

RE: I think Eli wants to stay in NY Sammo85 : 8:07 am : link

Quote: and would settle for being the starter next year to eventually be replaced by a new QB, when ready. His No Trade Claus is the limiting factor and unless he accepts a trade to a team he wants to play for, we’d have to release him, which I know won’t happen. He’ll probably play out his contract and sail off into the sun.



I don’t see it, not with his bloated salary. He’s going to have to take a significant paycut to stay here. Giants are dumb if they keep him on his current salary and cap hit structure. Eli had made his money but he’s not anywhere worth what he’s being paid. In comment 13753791 Simms11 said:I don’t see it, not with his bloated salary. He’s going to have to take a significant paycut to stay here. Giants are dumb if they keep him on his current salary and cap hit structure. Eli had made his money but he’s not anywhere worth what he’s being paid.

RE: Just doesnt sound like Giants. Maybe if we got a nice cutthroat Sammo85 : 8:09 am : link

Quote: GM...



Dave Gettleman very much wants the job.....Pretty sure based on his MO and his pro personnel background he can see the situation and what is Eli is now. In comment 13753939 Jimmy Googs said:Dave Gettleman very much wants the job.....Pretty sure based on his MO and his pro personnel background he can see the situation and what is Eli is now.

three things djstat : 8:19 am : link 1. Until we have a new GM this thought is premature

2. Gettleman is not a lock..if they wanted him, he could be signed today



3. I think the Giants want Gettleman to succeed Marc Ross and hire a different GM.

RE: MBavaro MBavaro : 8:22 am : link

Quote: With that contract, I can’t see the Giants getting more than a 5th rounder for Eli. Maybe a 4th.



Exactly. The Giants would be insane to trade him for that little of a return, even if it means they could dump his salary. In comment 13753909 cosmicj said:Exactly. The Giants would be insane to trade him for that little of a return, even if it means they could dump his salary.

well Baker Mayfield will be the complete opposite gtt350 : 8:23 am : link personality wise. I wouldn't mind the change

RE: RE: I think Eli wants to stay in NY MBavaro : 8:26 am : link

Quote: In comment 13753791 Simms11 said:





Quote:





and would settle for being the starter next year to eventually be replaced by a new QB, when ready. His No Trade Claus is the limiting factor and unless he accepts a trade to a team he wants to play for, we’d have to release him, which I know won’t happen. He’ll probably play out his contract and sail off into the sun.







I don’t see it, not with his bloated salary. He’s going to have to take a significant paycut to stay here. Giants are dumb if they keep him on his current salary and cap hit structure. Eli had made his money but he’s not anywhere worth what he’s being paid.



I agree, Sammo. But I also think the hit in dead money if they let him go is too big as well. They may as well keep him here. In comment 13753957 Sammo85 said:I agree, Sammo. But I also think the hit in dead money if they let him go is too big as well. They may as well keep him here.

Love Eli but train bronxgiant : 8:47 am : link have to keep on moving. Right now Eli and team as is wont get us a championship.

I get that we don't know rocco8112 : 9:00 am : link who the GM is yet. I just don't think it matters for Eli since every GM will be picking a QB so the situation as I see it is the same.

We are stuck with his Les in TO : 9:08 am : link Albatross contract so unless he does the honorable thing and retire we are in for more basement dwelling until his successor is ready

RE: We are stuck with his rocco8112 : 9:18 am : link

Quote: Albatross contract so unless he does the honorable thing and retire we are in for more basement dwelling until his successor is ready



See, this is what makes this all so intriguing. I place Eli pretty low on the reasons why this team is garbage. I actually think he can still play. I just think the organizations hand is forced to draft a big time QB prospect and I do not think having that player and Eli on the same roster can work.



In comment 13753985 Les in TO said:See, this is what makes this all so intriguing. I place Eli pretty low on the reasons why this team is garbage. I actually think he can still play. I just think the organizations hand is forced to draft a big time QB prospect and I do not think having that player and Eli on the same roster can work.

Reply to Rocco Jim in NH : 9:29 am : link "I can't believe it is over and I have dreaded the end of Eli as the franchise QB."



1) Why can't you believe it's over, and 2) Why have you dreaded it?



I started Giants football when Charley Conerly was the QB. YA Tittle, Fran Tarkenton, Phil Simms, Jeff Hostetler, Kerry Collins - I liked all of them, but dude, it always comes to an end.



My personal opinion is that Manning's skills have been deteriorating for enough years that his replacement should already be on the team, but I understand and respect the view that if the other ten guys on the field were better, Eli would be as well.



However, he's done good for NYG and deserves praise, but at the end of the day he's just another football player - dreading him hanging them up is kind of over the top, IMO.



Dread is for the Dodgers moving to LA or an asteroid hitting the earth.

RE: RE: RE: I think Eli wants to stay in NY Simms11 : 9:33 am : link

Quote: In comment 13753957 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





In comment 13753791 Simms11 said:





Quote:





and would settle for being the starter next year to eventually be replaced by a new QB, when ready. His No Trade Claus is the limiting factor and unless he accepts a trade to a team he wants to play for, we’d have to release him, which I know won’t happen. He’ll probably play out his contract and sail off into the sun.







I don’t see it, not with his bloated salary. He’s going to have to take a significant paycut to stay here. Giants are dumb if they keep him on his current salary and cap hit structure. Eli had made his money but he’s not anywhere worth what he’s being paid.







I agree, Sammo. But I also think the hit in dead money if they let him go is too big as well. They may as well keep him here.



Question is...can they restructure his contract in final 2 years? If so, perhaps it's a solution to keeping him and helping the Giants cap situation, in terms of bringing in more Oline help. In comment 13753966 MBavaro said:Question is...can they restructure his contract in final 2 years? If so, perhaps it's a solution to keeping him and helping the Giants cap situation, in terms of bringing in more Oline help.

Hope So Jeffrey : 9:41 am : link for Eli's sake and the Giants sake. Eli deserves to go out a winner like his brother did. The Giants deserve a chance to start the complete rebuild.Keeping Eli is a guarantee of another season of debate and controversy over his value at his age to a young rebuilding team.

Think they BocaGiants91 : 9:50 am : link Are a long ways from being competitive. I would cut lots of people take the cap hits next year , 2 year plan to make the playoffs, building around Collins, Tomlinson on D , OBJ, Engram and Sheppard on O.



It’s also very clear to me now the most disastrous pick Reese ever made was Flowers at 9 when it should have been Gurley.



You build through the draft not free agency, it would also be nice if we had GM who would trades down when the opportunity presents itself, to acquire extra picks cause even the best GMs don’t hit on every pick. That’s impossible.



I’m fine with cutting Eli now, he was great , he will never be forgotten for what he brought the franchise....



However, we have to realize he’s not that guy anymore, for some reason his game has fallen off a cliff and I’m not going to make excuses for him anymore , I’ve seen some alarming tendencies on his throws, he doesn’t push the ball down the field anymore, he has 0 mobility, throws off his back foot more than ever but no longer has the pure arm strength to compensate.



More than anything he looks lost when making presnap reads which is alarming, this last part is what kept Peyton so viable after his physical ability went down hill, he was able to manipulate defenses, Eli doesn’t do that. Nothing lasts forever and it’s not a given that Eli should even be in the league next year , this is where we’re at , and I’m not overreacting , I’m ticked off the season went down like this , but I’d rather it be this so sweeping changes can be made.



If it went 8 or 9 wins and a just miss of the playoffs with a middle of the pack 1st rounder, and the thought to bring every back for one final run, that would be worse(Cowboys I’m looking at you) that would be worse. The total rebuild is here, embrace this, it’s needed.

If he stays, and I think he will, I hope they can do something Blue21 : 9:58 am : link about his contract. Retire a Giant is fine but he must earn the starting job next year and be prepared to be a backup in 2019 or possibly at some point next year. As much as it hurts him to admit to losing the starting job he can't be selfish. The Giants must prepare for the future. The fans were unhappy about Geno replacing Eli for one game. But Eli would have been just as upset if it was Webb that was starting in his place. He didn't want to sit... period. He's a competitor and I respect that but it's the team first and he must come to terms with that.

Maybe Eli Carson53 : 9:59 am : link gets together with Papa Manning, and they decide it might be time to move on. Don't think that Papa Manning won't

have an influence here with his son. He influenced where his son should play coming into this league after all.

If he decides he wants to move on, he would have to

re-structure his deal elsewhere in a trade.

I don't think the Giants are cutthroat enough to cut him,

regardless of who the new GM will be.

Why are some people NYG07 : 10:02 am : link So concerned about the dead cap hit of releasing Eli? If they cut him, they save 10M. So use that savings and some more available cap space to retool the oline and let Webb and the first round QB compete to be the starter.



It is not 1993. Young QBs come in and start right away all the time. Just off the top of my head. Wilson, Prescott, Wentz, Newton, Ryan all played from day 1. Hell it took Houston 1 half of football to yank Savage for Watson.



Releasing Vernon or JPP is not a realistic option, releasing Manning is.