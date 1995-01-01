Oh boy... Landon Collins' latest comment on Eli Apple Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/26/2017 5:08 pm : 12/26/2017 5:08 pm Ian O'Connor& #8207;Verified account @Ian_OConnor



You don't often hear an NFL player call a teammate a cancer on the radio, but Landon Collins just said that about Eli Apple to @espnbob



Let's get the chant going.... bceagle05 : 12/26/2017 5:10 pm : link One more game!

One more game!

One more game!

Need a new word rocco8112 : 12/26/2017 5:10 pm : link for bust for this pick

Not sure of what to make of that BestFeature : 12/26/2017 5:11 pm : link Seems like a dick thing to say, even if true.

Love that Kay is off today bceagle05 : 12/26/2017 5:11 pm : link and Wischusen gets that kind of quote from Collins.

Worst season ever gets even worser Bold Ruler : Mod : 12/26/2017 5:11 pm : : 12/26/2017 5:11 pm : link Kill. Me.

Boom. 81_Great_Dane : 12/26/2017 5:13 pm : link Collins is a team leader. That's a message to everyone from ownership down to Apple himself.

Even if true Josh in the City : 12/26/2017 5:14 pm : link thats messed up to say and should have been kept in house. Would have expected Spags to have handled this after last week’s fiasco but I guess he failed to do so. Someone needs to get these guys under control and teach them what it means to be a team and have each others backs (publicly at least) no matter what. Sad that LC was considered one of the leaders of this team and this is how he handles business. We need a head coach who is a leader of men. This is pathetic.

Incredible how long and brutal this season has been. bceagle05 : 12/26/2017 5:14 pm : link I have no memory whatsoever of our first two games of the year - I know we lost 19-3 in the opener in Dallas but I really don't remember one single play. The game in Philly sticks out because it was such a wild fourth quarter, and the San Diego game because of the injuries - otherwise the season has been a long, slow, forgettable death march.



During the game on Sunday they showed the clip of Odell being carted off the field with his injury - I feel like I haven't seen him play football in two years.

RE: Boom. Josh in the City : 12/26/2017 5:14 pm : link

Quote: Collins is a team leader. That's a message to everyone from ownership down to Apple himself.



No, he’s clearly not. A leader never would have handled in house issues like this. It’s pathetic and sad. In comment 13755037 81_Great_Dane said:No, he’s clearly not. A leader never would have handled in house issues like this. It’s pathetic and sad.

I choked on the Apple pick Paulie Walnuts : 12/26/2017 5:15 pm : link then and I hate it now



fucking Reese

Given this quote Steve in South Jersey : 12/26/2017 5:17 pm : link and the thread reporting that Apple is avoided by other players on the sideline; I don't think they can bring Apple back next year.



I agree saying things to the media rocco8112 : 12/26/2017 5:18 pm : link like this never helps. There is a real problem on this team. The D was supposed to be the strength and it sucked. Guys got suspended and players on D literally quit. Obviously things are very wrong and this franchise is near rock bottom.





A leader handles this in house Mike in NY : 12/26/2017 5:20 pm : link But this is still the same D (minus Keenan Robinson and Jonathan Casillas) that did well last year so what happened that was different from last year?

You have to cut bait AcesUp : 12/26/2017 5:21 pm : link If he's carrying, and possibly spreading a toxic attitude, the negatives far outweigh the longshot that he matures and realizes his potential.

Giants got whipped in Dallas. NoPeanutz : 12/26/2017 5:22 pm : link Rolled over at home against Detroit, and then lost two more on the road.

So they were 0-4, and basically out of the playoffs, before

homegame #2 when the fans have even has a second look at the team.

That is how you ruin a season.



IIRC. That fifth game, homegame #2, was against the also 0-4 Chargers, which they lost.

Collins is young himself AcesUp : 12/26/2017 5:25 pm : link Going public with this is a misstep from a young leader. He's exhibited a lot of pride, passion and willingness to step up in a lost season. He has the goods and he'll learn from this.

Should have handled in house? joeinpa : 12/26/2017 5:26 pm : link I get that most of the time, not this time. Good for Collins telling the truth.



He s a leader. He tried it in house. He s fed up and he cares. Good for him.



Apple and his inability to take responsibility for himself, is going to cost him his career.

Collins should hassan : 12/26/2017 5:27 pm : link Be quiet. His airing this out is cancerous. What a dumb team and unlikeable this crew.

this team is so terrible santacruzom : 12/26/2017 5:30 pm : link in a stunning variety of ways.

How the hell does our up and coming secondary players ... Shockwave : 12/26/2017 5:32 pm : link like Eli Apple and Aaron Ross and any others who shoes so much potential end up being bums. It seems like the guys great for the first year or two and look like they will be a force to reckon with for years to come. Then they fade out either with their mouth or performance.



Same with our wide receivers...Its almost comical. The talent Steve Smith and Hakeem Nicks should have had them here for 10yrs dominating. Injuries and fade out.



I think the issue is kink of a glaring now though. Our FO focused to much on talent than personality and traits.

Collins hassan : 12/26/2017 5:35 pm : link Also said Mac needs to be the coach next year a few weeks ago. Just be quiet. Nothing good comes from sharing with media.

That’s going to have to get fixed Simms11 : 12/26/2017 5:36 pm : link by the new GM. Would they consider trading him? Can’t have that in the locker room. Even if Collins shouldn’t have said anything, it’s going to have to get fixed somehow. Bad blood between players is now an order of business, not only for the new GM, but HC possibly. Is it possible he hasn’t played because the Giants might be looking into a trade and want to see what they have in Cockrell, etc?

Should it be handled section125 : 12/26/2017 5:36 pm : link in house? Yes



Do we know what has gone on in house that causes Collins to speak out? No



Should Spags keep Collins from speaking? How?





Collins says what all the fans B in ALB : 12/26/2017 5:39 pm : link and undoubtedly, the players already know. Probably should keep it out of the media as much as you can. But what difference does it make at this point? The coaching staff and FO isn't addressing it.



I heard Apple was sitting by himself on the sideline this week talking to no one and basically ostracizing himself from the team. If that's true, imagine what's going on in the locker room, in meetings and practices. Hell, on the plane.



Not sure what Collins' statement accomplishes other than to possibly let other players know that no one is immune from criticism even with one game to go. Only Collins really knows the intent.



What a mess.

RE: RE: Boom. djstat : 12/26/2017 5:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13755037 81_Great_Dane said:





Quote:





Collins is a team leader. That's a message to everyone from ownership down to Apple himself.







No, he’s clearly not. A leader never would have handled in house issues like this. It’s pathetic and sad. I disagree. If the problem has been attempted to be solved in house and Apple continues to be a piece of trash then he is free game. Good for COllins In comment 13755040 Josh in the City said:I disagree. If the problem has been attempted to be solved in house and Apple continues to be a piece of trash then he is free game. Good for COllins

I advocated earlier Diver_Down : 12/26/2017 5:41 pm : link that the Giants should have suspended him back during his tweet storm during a game. Doing so would have voided the guarantees in his contract and allowed the team to seek repayment of the signing bonus. I said then that he was a cancer and you can not allow such players to infect the rest of the locker room.

I love Collins... EricJ : 12/26/2017 5:44 pm : link and was staying with him even when people here were calling him a bust during his rookie year. However, I have always said that locker room stuff needs to stay in the locker room. I said it as far back as when Tiki was talking about things that were said in the locker room... and Tiki had already left the team.



All that said, for Collins to call Apple a "cancer" means Eli is taking the team down from within. Can't have that on this team. Especially not when it is a guy who is a JAG.

It has not worked keeping it in house Vanzetti : 12/26/2017 5:45 pm : link You have a young player who avoided contact. Do you know how pissed off that is going to make every defender who is busting his butt--most of whom are making way less than Apple as first round pick?



Then, instead of acting like a man and going out to prove himself, Apple has instead acted like a child. Collins plays injured and he plays hard. He has earned the right to call this spoiled brat out.

This from nygfaninorlando takes on deeper significance now 81_Great_Dane : 12/26/2017 5:45 pm : link Quote: 1) Something is clearly not right with Eli Apple and his relationship with the rest of the team. If you didn't know any better you would think the entire team was allergic to him. He only played today on punt return (got called for a holding penalty) and didn't even sit with the other members of the secondary when they were on the sideline. He sat by himself on the bench most of the game, every once in awhile Nate Berhe would come over to him, but that was it. Seemed like everyone else purposely avoided him. Not sure how this is going to go next year for him, but clearly something needs to change. A top 10 pick can't even get in a game for a 2-12 team over street free agents signed over the past month.



I think the whole team is done with Apple and Collins was speaking for his teammates.



Honestly, it sounds like Eli Apple's issues run very deep and are beyond football. But people with issues make enemies. If you make enough enemies at your workplace, people turn on you.

- ( I think the whole team is done with Apple and Collins was speaking for his teammates.Honestly, it sounds like Eli Apple's issues run very deep and are beyond football. But people with issues make enemies. If you make enough enemies at your workplace, people turn on you. Observations from the stadium today - ( New Window

Collins is a 2 time All Pro GiantsRage2007 : 12/26/2017 5:50 pm : link And by all accounts tried to help Eli.



I'll take Collins side 100x out of 100.



Glad he came him out. Everyone else is soft on this kid.



RE: Collins is a 2 time All Pro GiantsRage2007 : 12/26/2017 5:51 pm : link

Quote: And by all accounts tried to help Eli.



I'll take Collins side 100x out of 100.



Glad he came him out. Everyone else is soft on this kid.



*called him out In comment 13755082 GiantsRage2007 said:*called him out

... EddieNYG : 12/26/2017 5:54 pm : link

@art_stapleton



Landon Collins never mentions Eli Apple by name, but in interview with @ESPNNY98_7FM today, when asked about potential changes in #Giants secondary by @espnbob, he says: “That first pick ... he’s a cancer.”

- ( Art Stapleton‏Verified account@art_stapletonLandon Collins never mentions Eli Apple by name, but in interview with @ESPNNY98_7FM today, when asked about potential changes in #Giants secondary by @espnbob, he says: “That first pick ... he’s a cancer.” Link - ( New Window

not sure who jestersdead : 12/26/2017 5:54 pm : link but there was a very good article written about the last 8 months for Eli Apple. Mom and stepdad split up, stepdad fired as manager, he was hospitalized during OTAs and only his mom was allowed in the room, mom having surgery...and the list goes one. Apparently his stepfather played a big role in his development and family members are saying the split has more of an impact then people know

RE: Should have handled in house? Eman11 : 12/26/2017 5:57 pm : link

Quote: I get that most of the time, not this time. Good for Collins telling the truth.



He s a leader. He tried it in house. He s fed up and he cares. Good for him.



Apple and his inability to take responsibility for himself, is going to cost him his career.



Normally I would prefer this kept in house but like you, not this time.



I think it's pretty obvious now that Apple was the anonymous link to that Josena whatever her name is article and tweets about the team back about 4-6 weeks ago.



The D seemed pretty pissed off whoever it was wasn't man enough to put his name to it, and I think we can pretty much tell they know it was Apple. Saying stuff like what LC said today and the team basically ignoring Apple on the sidelines is pretty telling IMO. In comment 13755052 joeinpa said:Normally I would prefer this kept in house but like you, not this time.I think it's pretty obvious now that Apple was the anonymous link to that Josena whatever her name is article and tweets about the team back about 4-6 weeks ago.The D seemed pretty pissed off whoever it was wasn't man enough to put his name to it, and I think we can pretty much tell they know it was Apple. Saying stuff like what LC said today and the team basically ignoring Apple on the sidelines is pretty telling IMO.

Actions speak volumes RobCarpenter : 12/26/2017 6:04 pm : link Not sure how the reporters missed what an observant fan on BBI saw; that during the game no DB (except Berhe) went near Apple.



Not sure how I feel about what Collins did. But Eli Apple should not be a NY Giant next year.

RE: I choked on the Apple pick Rflairr : 12/26/2017 6:06 pm : link

Quote: then and I hate it now



fucking Reese



Oh please. Gil Brandt called Apple the best rookie CB last season. All Apple probably needed was some leadership from the vets and his coaches. And this quote alone shows it wasn’t coming from the so called vets or coaches In comment 13755041 Paulie Walnuts said:Oh please. Gil Brandt called Apple the best rookie CB last season. All Apple probably needed was some leadership from the vets and his coaches. And this quote alone shows it wasn’t coming from the so called vets or coaches

Like AcidTest : 12/26/2017 6:07 pm : link most others, I am usually of the opinion that comments like this not be made publicly. Doing so makes it even harder for the team to play well.



But Collins just broke his arm in a meaningless game. He and Harrison have never quit. Apple did. I originally thought that it was too early to give up on Apple. But it might be better for everyone to part ways. In any event, the final judgment belongs to his teammates. And it looks like they have already rendered their verdict.

RE: RE: I choked on the Apple pick robbieballs2003 : 12/26/2017 6:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13755041 Paulie Walnuts said:





Quote:





then and I hate it now



fucking Reese







Oh please. Gil Brandt called Apple the best rookie CB last season. All Apple probably needed was some leadership from the vets and his coaches. And this quote alone shows it wasn’t coming from the so called vets or coaches



Multiple teammates have commented that they have tried talking to and mentoring him but he doesn't listen. In comment 13755096 Rflairr said:Multiple teammates have commented that they have tried talking to and mentoring him but he doesn't listen.

I agree this is better handled in house Emil : 12/26/2017 6:12 pm : link But I don't think Collins is trying to fix this situation anymore, he's trying to end it and end it by creating a situation where Apple has to straighten up or get off the team. You can argue whether this is good leadership or not, but consider what we know.



Apple has been a locker room problem since mini camp



He's been identified as a player who just couldn't seem to care less during camp



His play on the field, even when he was trying has been underwhelming



We all saw the 49er game, and when he was called out by teammates during a film session, he almost walked out on the team.



He violated league rules by tweeting during a game.



He was disciplined for yelling at his coaches.



He is widely suspected of being the anonymous locker room source.



And recent reports indicate he is ostracized from his teammates even on game day.



Unless Eli Apple grows up extremely fast, he needs to go! I wouldn't even give him a jersey on game day this week.



Whatever Collins motives you have to believe he is extremely frustrated by this situation. When you are a self motivated person few things annoy you more than unmotivated, selfish, entitled people. Especially when you have to work with them. I believe Collins is speaking for the vast majority of his teammates on this issue, and is signaling to the incoming Coach and GM that the Giants can't win with Eli Apple. Not sure I would go public like this but looking at everything, I can see why Collins did.



Also, was anyone else less than amused to see Annie Apples segment on ESPN this Sunday. Her comments on when to get involved with your sons career while talking with other NFL moms was concerning.

The other problem here is the coaches have no power Larry in Pencilvania : 12/26/2017 6:13 pm : link As they are most likely going to be fired in a week and the fo is non existent.



He called Collins a liar. Everyone remember Reese called Apple the cleanest pick. Not so clean is he





This is on the scouts and management. Don' t they do their Blue21 : 12/26/2017 6:14 pm : link homework on this kind a stuff? Holy crap Giants should have known before the pick that he's a problem. Trouble is his value is gone pretty much. A number one pick and they will be lucky to get anything for him.

Imagine if we had Laremy Tunsil ImThatGuy : 12/26/2017 6:16 pm : link Instead

RE: I agree this is better handled in house AcidTest : 12/26/2017 6:16 pm : link

Quote: But I don't think Collins is trying to fix this situation anymore, he's trying to end it and end it by creating a situation where Apple has to straighten up or get off the team. You can argue whether this is good leadership or not, but consider what we know.



Apple has been a locker room problem since mini camp



He's been identified as a player who just couldn't seem to care less during camp



His play on the field, even when he was trying has been underwhelming



We all saw the 49er game, and when he was called out by teammates during a film session, he almost walked out on the team.



He violated league rules by tweeting during a game.



He was disciplined for yelling at his coaches.



He is widely suspected of being the anonymous locker room source.



And recent reports indicate he is ostracized from his teammates even on game day.



Unless Eli Apple grows up extremely fast, he needs to go! I wouldn't even give him a jersey on game day this week.



Whatever Collins motives you have to believe he is extremely frustrated by this situation. When you are a self motivated person few things annoy you more than unmotivated, selfish, entitled people. Especially when you have to work with them. I believe Collins is speaking for the vast majority of his teammates on this issue, and is signaling to the incoming Coach and GM that the Giants can't win with Eli Apple. Not sure I would go public like this but looking at everything, I can see why Collins did.



Also, was anyone else less than amused to see Annie Apples segment on ESPN this Sunday. Her comments on when to get involved with your sons career while talking with other NFL moms was concerning.



Excellent analysis. In comment 13755099 Emil said:Excellent analysis.

And we're still on the hook for almost.... MOOPS : 12/26/2017 6:17 pm : link 9 Million bucks for this moron.

RE: Imagine if we had Laremy Tunsil Rjanyg : 12/26/2017 6:20 pm : link

Quote: Instead



This. At this point he could play while wearing that gas mask bong and still play better thank Apple In comment 13755104 ImThatGuy said:This. At this point he could play while wearing that gas mask bong and still play better thank Apple

RE: RE: I choked on the Apple pick RDJR : 12/26/2017 6:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13755041 Paulie Walnuts said:





Quote:





then and I hate it now



fucking Reese







Oh please. Gil Brandt called Apple the best rookie CB last season. All Apple probably needed was some leadership from the vets and his coaches. And this quote alone shows it wasn’t coming from the so called vets or coaches



This. What’s it say about a captain that speaks out of turn like that? What is this team doing to get this fixed? Nothing. I like both players, but this isn’t helping either player. We need them all. Certainly the 10th pick in last year’s draft and our all-pro safety are needed players. Spags has been a disaster. If there was one thing he needed to fix, this was it. In comment 13755096 Rflairr said:This. What’s it say about a captain that speaks out of turn like that? What is this team doing to get this fixed? Nothing. I like both players, but this isn’t helping either player. We need them all. Certainly the 10th pick in last year’s draft and our all-pro safety are needed players. Spags has been a disaster. If there was one thing he needed to fix, this was it.

We're AcidTest : 12/26/2017 6:22 pm : link screwed with Apple. No trade value, and a big cap hit if we cut him.



I don't blame Reese for not taking Tunsil. I blame him for taking Apple. The warning signs with Apple were evident. Several teams apparently took him off their board.

RE: And we're still on the hook for almost.... Diver_Down : 12/26/2017 6:23 pm : link

Quote: 9 Million bucks for this moron.



Like I said, if they suspended him due to conduct detrimental to the team, it would trigger the forfeiture clause in his contract that would void the guarantees of his future salary and allow the team to pursue repayment of the signing bonus. In comment 13755106 MOOPS said:Like I said, if they suspended him due to conduct detrimental to the team, it would trigger the forfeiture clause in his contract that would void the guarantees of his future salary and allow the team to pursue repayment of the signing bonus.

Agree with the points above ajr2456 : 12/26/2017 6:24 pm : link That it should be let in house but we also don't know whats been done by the players in house.



What would his trade value be?

RE: This is on the scouts and management. Don' t they do their BigBlueinChicago : 12/26/2017 6:25 pm : link

Quote: homework on this kind a stuff? Holy crap Giants should have known before the pick that he's a problem. Trouble is his value is gone pretty much. A number one pick and they will be lucky to get anything for him.



I keep wondering if they were actually watching Apple's teammate (Marshon Lattimore - possible All-Pro rookie this season) and simply mistook the two guys. In comment 13755102 Blue21 said:I keep wondering if they were actually watching Apple's teammate (Marshon Lattimore - possible All-Pro rookie this season) and simply mistook the two guys.

RE: RE: I choked on the Apple pick Emil : 12/26/2017 6:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13755041 Paulie Walnuts said:





Quote:





then and I hate it now



fucking Reese







Oh please. Gil Brandt called Apple the best rookie CB last season. All Apple probably needed was some leadership from the vets and his coaches. And this quote alone shows it wasn’t coming from the so called vets or coaches



From multiple accounts, teammates have tried to mentor Apple but he hasn't not been opening to listening. You can't blame this behavior on anyone else. He's not even motivated to play much less fight for his starting spot against Ross Cockerel! Who also has just flat outplayed him. It's up to Apple. Not Collins, not Snacks, not Slags. In comment 13755096 Rflairr said:From multiple accounts, teammates have tried to mentor Apple but he hasn't not been opening to listening. You can't blame this behavior on anyone else. He's not even motivated to play much less fight for his starting spot against Ross Cockerel! Who also has just flat outplayed him. It's up to Apple. Not Collins, not Snacks, not Slags.

Where’s Spags during all of this? Sean : 12/26/2017 6:26 pm : link No control.

Cockrell AcidTest : 12/26/2017 6:30 pm : link is one of the few bright spots this season. A real bargain for just a 7th.

RE: RE: RE: I choked on the Apple pick Emil : 12/26/2017 6:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13755096 Rflairr said:





Quote:





In comment 13755041 Paulie Walnuts said:





Quote:





then and I hate it now



fucking Reese







Oh please. Gil Brandt called Apple the best rookie CB last season. All Apple probably needed was some leadership from the vets and his coaches. And this quote alone shows it wasn’t coming from the so called vets or coaches







From multiple accounts, teammates have tried to mentor Apple but he hasn't not been opening to listening. You can't blame this behavior on anyone else. He's not even motivated to play much less fight for his starting spot against Ross Cockerel! Who also has just flat outplayed him. It's up to Apple. Not Collins, not Snacks, not Slags.



Spags,not slags.



I think Collins is trying to force Apple's departure. In comment 13755120 Emil said:Spags,not slags.I think Collins is trying to force Apple's departure.

Sounds Personal Rflairr : 12/26/2017 6:36 pm : link I wouldn’t give up on Apple until I see what a new coaching staff could do. He played too well last season to be called a bust.

RE: Where’s Spags during all of this? Larry in Pencilvania : 12/26/2017 6:38 pm : link

Quote: No control.



Spags is going to be shown the door in a week or so. What do you think he's going to do? There's no one stearing the ship right now. Damn thing is on auto pilot and going to crash and burn In comment 13755121 Sean said:Spags is going to be shown the door in a week or so. What do you think he's going to do? There's no one stearing the ship right now. Damn thing is on auto pilot and going to crash and burn

RE: What a mess ajr2456 : 12/26/2017 6:42 pm : link

Quote: Apple needs to grow up and Collins needs to shut up



Disagree. Sometimes it takes someone like Collins speaking out publicly to change things In comment 13755126 steve in ky said:Disagree. Sometimes it takes someone like Collins speaking out publicly to change things

RE: RE: What a mess Emil : 12/26/2017 6:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13755126 steve in ky said:





Quote:





Apple needs to grow up and Collins needs to shut up







Disagree. Sometimes it takes someone like Collins speaking out publicly to change things



There is truth in this. Sometimes leadership is messy, and when the individual with the problem is not accepting private mentoring, and has denied teammates have reached out to him, and continues to hurt the greater whole, you are well within your rights to take it public.



Another thing to keep in mind is that the new GM and head coach, who already need to turn around a win team, with QB questions, may not want to inherit this issue and might be willing to pay for Apple not being part of the team. In comment 13755130 ajr2456 said:There is truth in this. Sometimes leadership is messy, and when the individual with the problem is not accepting private mentoring, and has denied teammates have reached out to him, and continues to hurt the greater whole, you are well within your rights to take it public.Another thing to keep in mind is that the new GM and head coach, who already need to turn around a win team, with QB questions, may not want to inherit this issue and might be willing to pay for Apple not being part of the team.

Apple sounds like someone who wants off the team ghost718 : 12/26/2017 6:58 pm : link Maybe the Giants should oblige.



My guess is it's even uglier behind closed doors.





I love Collins and he's one of illmatic : 12/26/2017 6:58 pm : link the few guys who played hard and didn't complain or get in trouble too much this year. But that is not the way to be a leader of this team or any team.



I really doubt they're cutting Apple so hopefully they not only get him some help this offseason but they'll also need someone to mend the fences between these two guys.

Antrel Rolle, CWeb, or another respected former DB DavidinBMNY : 12/26/2017 7:04 pm : link Would be a great choice to add to the pay role as "life coach" for Apple.



I can't see Apple dressing next week.

Saw this on CNN.com of all places est1986 : 12/26/2017 7:04 pm : link Quote: "There is only one corner who needs to grow up and we all know who that is," Collins said, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. "That would be the only person I would change out of our secondary group. Besides, the other two guys, [Rodgers-Cromarie] and [Jenkins], I love those two guys. They play hard. They love what they do. That first pick...he's a cancer."

I guess all those reports about Apple around draft time turned out Dry Lightning : 12/26/2017 7:08 pm : link to be true. The player seemed to be a good choice judging by his rookie year. Obviously the person is a huge problem. This looks like the kind of situation where they are going to have to waive the guy. Unreal.

If Collins spoke with Eli more than once Giant John : 12/26/2017 7:09 pm : link And Apple continued his behavior I have zero problem with outing him. Can’t have that on a team. Cut his ass. Good riddance.

I Am Surprised Bernie : 12/26/2017 7:15 pm : link how many people are defending Apple and criticizing Collins. All of Collins' public comments have come in the last 3-4 weeks. Everything was kept in house when all along, the locker room knew who the anonymous quotes were coming from. I'll side with Collins everyday of the week over Apple.



Lets face it, Apple is an immature asshole who has thin skin and benefited from being surrounded by superior talent at Ohio State. Now that he is playing in a league where everyone was an All-American, he is failing miserably. Nice pick Reese. Could have had Taylor Decker, instead you took this fool. Yet another reason you are now unemployed.

sure he probably shouldn't have said mdc1 : 12/26/2017 7:18 pm : link however he has the political currency on that defense right now. Something was up with this dude (apple) from day 1, that first controversy in the combine interviews. Somebody knew something about this guy and his mommy issues. What was probably the last straw was Apple just flipping those guys off more or less when warned to straighten out his act. You can watch that guy on the field a literally see him taking off or dogging plays.

.... yankees78 : 12/26/2017 7:20 pm : link Quote: @NYGDaily



Source: Landon Collins and other defensive backs were fed up with the disrespect Eli Apple showed secondary coach Dave Merritt in meetings.



Collins tried on multiple occasions to help Apple but was “taken back” when Apple basically called Collins a liar to media

RE: .... mdc1 : 12/26/2017 7:23 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





@NYGDaily



disrespect Eli Apple showed secondary coach Dave Merritt in meetings.











bye bye Apple. Not too many organizations or businesses will put up with this. Now we know why he is on the bench.



In comment 13755152 yankees78 said:bye bye Apple. Not too many organizations or businesses will put up with this. Now we know why he is on the bench.

.... yankees78 : 12/26/2017 7:24 pm : link Quote: @art_stapleton



Collins essentially putting Apple on blast publicly today will upset some people for sure. Reality is, Apple put Collins on blast publicly two weeks ago, and that’s what set this whole thing off.



Quote: @art_stapleton



The final straw with Landon Collins in reference to Eli Apple was when Apple told reporters that Collins never talked to him about being a pro and a good teammate.

Made Collins look foolish.

At that point, Collins was done going out of his way to support and/or defend Apple.

Collins strikes me as B in ALB : 12/26/2017 7:36 pm : link a very hard working player with a ton of potential and skill. He tried to help Apple and is the type of teammate who will bend over backwards for you if you're receptive. Apple wasn't and went on to lie about Collins efforts to help him.



Collins isn't putting up with that bullshit from some kid who has created serious division and strife in the locker room. So he cuts him completely off, goes on IR and here we are.

All the DBs dislike Apple RobCarpenter : 12/26/2017 7:41 pm : link It’s not just one or two of them. That speaks volumes.

RE: All the DBs dislike Apple RobCarpenter : 12/26/2017 7:41 pm : link

Quote: It’s not just one or two of them. That speaks volumes.



Except maybe Behre. In comment 13755168 RobCarpenter said:Except maybe Behre.

Ugh... trueblueinpw : 12/26/2017 7:45 pm : link Who the fuck is in charge of the Giants these days anyway? Collins might be entirely correct about Apple who seems by all accounts to be an immature pain in the ass. But Collins is making the situation worse, not better, by going on the air and saying these sorts of things. If I were John Mara I’d call Collins on the phone and strongly suggest “LC” keep his fucking mouth shut about team business.



And this isn’t me “defending” Eli Apple. I’m sure Apple is a problem and maybe even a cancer. But Collins is only making things worse by airing his greivemce on the radio. The Giants are a fucking dumpster fire. Unbelievable.

from the josh brown shit storm sundayatone : 12/26/2017 7:56 pm : link to this,the ny rudderless giants

Landon Collins on Apple johnboyw : 12/26/2017 7:56 pm : link Once again, Reese picks a bad apple (no pun intended). The man had no clue. Apple can't stay now either. He has no respect on this team. Might bring a 7th round pick and a six pack if they're lucky.

Glad Collins had the balls to say what needed to be said. This team has too many passive players and needed a wake up call. I hope they target mentally tough players in the upcoming offseason because they have very few and that's a big part of their problem.

Even Worse Bernie : 12/26/2017 7:59 pm : link is the structure of Apples contract. According to overthecap.com, Apples entire $15 million contract was guaranteed. Thus cutting him will cost $8.9 million in dead money and increase his 2018 cap number by $4.8 million. Good god this guy is the gift that keeps giving.

RE: We're Mdgiantsfan : 12/26/2017 8:01 pm : link

Quote: screwed with Apple. No trade value, and a big cap hit if we cut him.



I don't blame Reese for not taking Tunsil. I blame him for taking Apple. The warning signs with Apple were evident. Several teams apparently took him off their board.



This is where Collins bringing this outside the house does nothing but hurt the situation. First getting into a childish spat on social media and now taking it to the airwaves. We essentially have to figure out how to make this work, unless of course you want to take the cap hit. For me, despite how frustrated you are with Apple, he needs to attend the Eli school of media relations. Hopefully the new GM and HC will get control of this situation. In comment 13755114 AcidTest said:This is where Collins bringing this outside the house does nothing but hurt the situation. First getting into a childish spat on social media and now taking it to the airwaves. We essentially have to figure out how to make this work, unless of course you want to take the cap hit. For me, despite how frustrated you are with Apple, he needs to attend the Eli school of media relations. Hopefully the new GM and HC will get control of this situation.

I'm team Collins 100% adamg : 12/26/2017 8:02 pm : link We should trade Apple for the best pick we can get. He's still a high upside corner (first round pedigree) with three years left of cost control. He may be able to fetch an early day 3 pick which has a lot of value for us. I'd rather a lotto ticket at RB or LB than a known locker room disrupter. We need a cultural shift. Leaving Apple around and hoping the situation gets better seems like the kind of mistakes we've been making too much recently. Clean house and clean out all the dirty laundry.

At first I didn't mind it but robbieballs2003 : 12/26/2017 8:02 pm : link This is horrible for business. So what now? We cut him and take a huge cap hit? I doubt it. That isn't smart business. He would cost, not save, us $4,821,178 more on the cap. Ain't happening. Can we trade him? Not now that the whole world knows of the situation. So, the only solution here is to keep him on the roster and try to get through to him.

RE: At first I didn't mind it but adamg : 12/26/2017 8:05 pm : link

Quote: This is horrible for business. So what now? We cut him and take a huge cap hit? I doubt it. That isn't smart business. He would cost, not save, us $4,821,178 more on the cap. Ain't happening. Can we trade him? Not now that the whole world knows of the situation. So, the only solution here is to keep him on the roster and try to get through to him.



Why can't we trade him? Him being a problem in NY doesn't mean he'll be a problem elsewhere. I expect he won't be.



Cincinnati would seem like the perfect team to trade with. In comment 13755187 robbieballs2003 said:Why can't we trade him? Him being a problem in NY doesn't mean he'll be a problem elsewhere. I expect he won't be.Cincinnati would seem like the perfect team to trade with.

Might as well keep him and bench him a full year as punishment DennyInDenville : 12/26/2017 8:07 pm : link Don't give him a jersey unless he's ripping it on STs



Make him take some FS snaps too



Just break him down.

RE: RE: At first I didn't mind it but robbieballs2003 : 12/26/2017 8:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13755187 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





This is horrible for business. So what now? We cut him and take a huge cap hit? I doubt it. That isn't smart business. He would cost, not save, us $4,821,178 more on the cap. Ain't happening. Can we trade him? Not now that the whole world knows of the situation. So, the only solution here is to keep him on the roster and try to get through to him.







Why can't we trade him? Him being a problem in NY doesn't mean he'll be a problem elsewhere. I expect he won't be.



Cincinnati would seem like the perfect team to trade with.



Because you will get peanuts in return AND you still cost yourself almost $5 million in cap space for a team that doesn't have a ton of cap space and has many holes. In comment 13755189 adamg said:Because you will get peanuts in return AND you still cost yourself almost $5 million in cap space for a team that doesn't have a ton of cap space and has many holes.

RE: Even Worse Diver_Down : 12/26/2017 8:08 pm : link

Quote: is the structure of Apples contract. According to overthecap.com, Apples entire $15 million contract was guaranteed. Thus cutting him will cost $8.9 million in dead money and increase his 2018 cap number by $4.8 million. Good god this guy is the gift that keeps giving.



All first round contracts are guaranteed. All contracts have forfeiture clauses. While the team was handing out suspensions for leaving the field (DRC)and Showing up late from the bye (Jenkings), Apple easily could have warranted a suspension for his tweeting during the game, yelling at Frank Mara during a game earlier in the season, or contradicting the injury report. Suspending him for conduct detrimental to the team would have voided the guarantees. In comment 13755182 Bernie said:All first round contracts are guaranteed. All contracts have forfeiture clauses. While the team was handing out suspensions for leaving the field (DRC)and Showing up late from the bye (Jenkings), Apple easily could have warranted a suspension for his tweeting during the game, yelling at Frank Mara during a game earlier in the season, or contradicting the injury report. Suspending him for conduct detrimental to the team would have voided the guarantees.

RE: I'm team Collins 100% Diver_Down : 12/26/2017 8:11 pm : link

Quote: We should trade Apple for the best pick we can get. He's still a high upside corner (first round pedigree) with three years left of cost control. He may be able to fetch an early day 3 pick which has a lot of value for us. I'd rather a lotto ticket at RB or LB than a known locker room disrupter. We need a cultural shift. Leaving Apple around and hoping the situation gets better seems like the kind of mistakes we've been making too much recently. Clean house and clean out all the dirty laundry.



Actually there is only 2 years of cost controlled salaries. His 5th year option being a Top 10 pick will cost $15M. In comment 13755186 adamg said:Actually there is only 2 years of cost controlled salaries. His 5th year option being a Top 10 pick will cost $15M.

RE: RE: Even Worse RDJR : 12/26/2017 8:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13755182 Bernie said:





Quote:





is the structure of Apples contract. According to overthecap.com, Apples entire $15 million contract was guaranteed. Thus cutting him will cost $8.9 million in dead money and increase his 2018 cap number by $4.8 million. Good god this guy is the gift that keeps giving.







All first round contracts are guaranteed. All contracts have forfeiture clauses. While the team was handing out suspensions for leaving the field (DRC)and Showing up late from the bye (Jenkings), Apple easily could have warranted a suspension for his tweeting during the game, yelling at Frank Mara during a game earlier in the season, or contradicting the injury report. Suspending him for conduct detrimental to the team would have voided the guarantees.



You write these things as absolutes. Being a bad teammate or tweeting isn’t going to void a multimillion dollar employment contract. The NFLPA is a pretty strong advocate for players and I’m sure the Giants legal department provided advice and counsel. Not so simple. In comment 13755194 Diver_Down said:You write these things as absolutes. Being a bad teammate or tweeting isn’t going to void a multimillion dollar employment contract. The NFLPA is a pretty strong advocate for players and I’m sure the Giants legal department provided advice and counsel. Not so simple.

Bernie hassan : 12/26/2017 8:29 pm : link Who is defending apple? Collins is right but should not have said anything in public imo. What does airing dirty laundry do? Let the coaches out him through a cut.

Apple WillVAB : 12/26/2017 8:30 pm : link Shitty situation but I think you have to ride it out and see how he responds to the new coaching staff. If he’s pulling the same crap in camp, you trade him for the best offer. There are plenty of CB needy teams out there who may surprise you with an offer. If the Giants cut him, he goes through waivers I believe and a team may be willing to give up something to get to the front of the line.



Such a shitty pick. Typical Reese move — shiny skill guy (after paying top dollar for Jenkins and DRC the best defensive player in ‘15) when the OL is trash.

Fuck Apple SomeFan : 12/26/2017 8:36 pm : link Get rid of that fucking head case. Collins is right.

Collins should just keep his mouth shut...... Reb8thVA : 12/26/2017 8:42 pm : link There is a reason families keep their private business private. Once it’s out there you can’t take it back. It limits flexibility and almost sets you down a path of lose-lose. We’ve invested a top ten pick in Apple. It’s not like this team is so talented it can toss a top 10 pick away so cavalierly. Last year we were talking about the secondary being a strength of the team now it’s a shitshow like every other part of the team. From a human perspective, I feel bad for the kid who is going through a terrible situation that will have lasting reprucussions for him. I think it’s in the interest of everyone to try and work this out but it may now no longer be possible because Collins decided to go public. To me that decision also reflects a degree of immaturity.



All this situation does is make me convinced this team needs to hire some grown ups as GM and HC. No more whiz kids.

Collins has already tried to handle this in house, didn't they have a Jim in Hoboken : 12/26/2017 8:58 pm : link near confrontation and had to be separated by teammates?



There are people whom you just can't get through to, no matter what tactics you try. It looks like Apple is one of those. Even though we don't know the details, we all know you have to side with Collins on this one.



It's a shame the owners, the coaches, and the more senior players on the roster aren't capable of getting through the Apples, prompting Collins to air out dirty laundry out in public.



Reese was a fucking disaster, and this is just another example. Usually you only see this type of shenanigans with dysfunctional teams, and I guess all signs point to us being one.

Collins is fed up and I don't blame him one bit Greg from LI : 12/26/2017 9:05 pm : link From all appearances, he and the other DBs have bent over backwards to try to help Apple and they've gotten nothing but spite and public lies in return from Apple. Apple wouldn't shut up, so Collins finally responded in kind.

RE: Bernie Bernie : 12/26/2017 9:15 pm : link

Quote: Who is defending apple? Collins is right but should not have said anything in public imo. What does airing dirty laundry do? Let the coaches out him through a cut.



By calling out Collins, it's a de factor justification of Apple. By all accounts, Collins did everything he could to be a good teammate, mentor and leader. As such, he should not be second guessed for speaking in the press the last 2 weeks. In comment 13755218 hassan said:By calling out Collins, it's a de factor justification of Apple. By all accounts, Collins did everything he could to be a good teammate, mentor and leader. As such, he should not be second guessed for speaking in the press the last 2 weeks.

Bernie hassan : 12/26/2017 9:25 pm : link We can agree or disagree on whether Collins should air dirty laundry but it's in no way a justification of apple. Apple is a known bum. I can't stand him nor his mom's act last year and had my concerns then. Given the world knows this it may not be that bad but I am not a fan of outing poor performance or behavior.

Collins also said Ben needed to be the coach next season hassan : 12/26/2017 9:26 pm : link He didn't really need to say anything other than he would play hard for coach.

RE: What a mess Ira : 12/26/2017 9:27 pm : link

Quote: Apple needs to grow up and Collins needs to shut up



and that sums it up. In comment 13755126 steve in ky said:and that sums it up.

RE: RE: Bernie Mad Mike : 12/26/2017 9:29 pm : link

Quote: By calling out Collins, it's a de factor justification of Apple. By all accounts, Collins did everything he could to be a good teammate, mentor and leader. As such, he should not be second guessed for speaking in the press the last 2 weeks.

That's certainly the way it seems to me too. I get it, keep this stuff in house, deal with it amongst yourselves. But at a certain point, a guy's causing enough problems that other guys can't keep quiet. None of us really know what's gone on, but there's a lot to suggest that Apple is, well, a bad apple, and Collins, if not others as well, have tried to connect with him and fix things. And he's not only been unreceptive, but has actually lied about Collins' efforts. I mean, it seems pretty reasonable at that point to speak out. In comment 13755248 Bernie said:That's certainly the way it seems to me too. I get it, keep this stuff in house, deal with it amongst yourselves. But at a certain point, a guy's causing enough problems that other guys can't keep quiet. None of us really know what's gone on, but there's a lot to suggest that Apple is, well, a bad apple, and Collins, if not others as well, have tried to connect with him and fix things. And he's not only been unreceptive, but has actually lied about Collins' efforts. I mean, it seems pretty reasonable at that point to speak out.

keep it in house fkap : 12/26/2017 9:42 pm : link nothing is gained by feeding fodder to the media whose main interest is stirring up shit.



Collins should STFU. We get it already. He doesn't like Apple. No need to keep piling it on publicly. It's not like Eli (or most anyone) is going to react positively after being publicly disparaged. Every one is going home in a week and don't need to interact for several weeks. Tell management how you feel, and let them handle it.

Thanks Reese...how could he be drafted so high after a scout says this Thunderstruck27 : 12/26/2017 9:58 pm : link "I worry about him because of off-the-field issues. The kid has no life skills. At all. Can't cook. Just a baby. He's not first round for me. He scares me to death."

RE: I Am Surprised Gatorade Dunk : 12/26/2017 10:05 pm : link

Quote: how many people are defending Apple and criticizing Collins. All of Collins' public comments have come in the last 3-4 weeks. Everything was kept in house when all along, the locker room knew who the anonymous quotes were coming from. I'll side with Collins everyday of the week over Apple.



Lets face it, Apple is an immature asshole who has thin skin and benefited from being surrounded by superior talent at Ohio State. Now that he is playing in a league where everyone was an All-American, he is failing miserably. Nice pick Reese. Could have had Taylor Decker, instead you took this fool. Yet another reason you are now unemployed.

I think there's some validity to what you're saying, except that Taylor Decker also played at Ohio State, so the same "superior talent" argument would be true for him as well. In comment 13755148 Bernie said:I think there's some validity to what you're saying, except that Taylor Decker also played at Ohio State, so the same "superior talent" argument would be true for him as well.

This is a hell of a way to end this season... bw in dc : 12/26/2017 10:06 pm : link But almost perfect in a way, really. Hopefully this seals a much needed final defeat so the #2 draft selection also sealed.



As for this Collins-Apple situation, I say good for Collins. Sure, by the book, he shouldn't have gone public.



But f-ck the book - Apple, who I loved at Ohio State, is a total loser and a self-centered c-ck sucker in the same mold as OBJ.



That Reese did a spectacular job of finding players of great character.





. Bill2 : 12/26/2017 10:10 pm : link 1) What we don't know is how much shit stirring drama is going on that other parents are dealing with.



2) When you are playing with the kind of deliberate lack of intensity and stubborn defiance of the norms of playing on a team...you are engaged in a form of stealing.



3) When you want to win and like to win and you must stay with a team but your undermanned team appears to have sunk a valuable draft slot on a deliberate loser; it sucks.



I am far less disturbed by the mistake Collins made (and I do think it is a mistake) than the obtuse behavior of Apple.



And I am upset at Mara who had a GM that drafted two 1st round picks who for different reasons still fit under the "uncoachable" label







RE: This is a hell of a way to end this season... Emil : 12/26/2017 10:33 pm : link

Quote: But almost perfect in a way, really. Hopefully this seals a much needed final defeat so the #2 draft selection also sealed.



As for this Collins-Apple situation, I say good for Collins. Sure, by the book, he shouldn't have gone public.



But f-ck the book - Apple, who I loved at Ohio State, is a total loser and a self-centered c-ck sucker in the same mold as OBJ.



That Reese did a spectacular job of finding players of great character.





Knew this would happen. I get it man,OBJ has a selfish streak, we all know that. But show me where he quit on his team, gave up on a route, threatened to walk out, called a teammate a liar, or fed the media info? You don't have to like OBJ, but he is not Eli Apple. In comment 13755274 bw in dc said:Knew this would happen. I get it man,OBJ has a selfish streak, we all know that. But show me where he quit on his team, gave up on a route, threatened to walk out, called a teammate a liar, or fed the media info? You don't have to like OBJ, but he is not Eli Apple.

Bill hassan : 12/26/2017 10:37 pm : link Agreed with your sentiment. But we all know that Apple is a known burnt resource at this point. Very rare for this form of loser to rebound I won't count on it.



The Collins mistake is fresh and all he's doing is validating what we all know. He is still a teammate.

RE: Collins is fed up and I don't blame him one bit mdc1 : 12/26/2017 10:43 pm : link

Quote: From all appearances, he and the other DBs have bent over backwards to try to help Apple and they've gotten nothing but spite and public lies in return from Apple. Apple wouldn't shut up, so Collins finally responded in kind.



Although unusual handling. This in a way is the team leadership from the players that the organization needs. The organization might actually appreciate it in an internal way. This comment tells other in the league and out that our defense is a bunch of guys that do not put up with a bunch of malcontents and soft types. Men apply, others stay the fuck away please. In comment 13755243 Greg from LI said:Although unusual handling. This in a way is the team leadership from the players that the organization needs. The organization might actually appreciate it in an internal way. This comment tells other in the league and out that our defense is a bunch of guys that do not put up with a bunch of malcontents and soft types. Men apply, others stay the fuck away please.

disagree with all the posters Josh in MD : 12/26/2017 10:48 pm : link who say what should happen with Apple one way or the other. What we need is a head coach is a genuine leader and disciplinarian and who can set a whole new atmosphere in the locker room. He might cut Apple or he might rehabilitate him, but there is nothing fans can do to right this ship, and there is really no way to determine in the abstract what should be done. Great generals sometimes make an example by shooting someone and sometimes by pardoning someone.

This team is in desperate need of leadership which didn't come from McAdoo nor from those two clowns of owners who, in response to fan clamors to fire Reese and McAdoo, issued a statement saying they would deal with it only after the season and who then a couple of weeks later turned around and fired them.

RE: RE: I Am Surprised Bernie : 12/26/2017 10:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13755148 Bernie said:





Quote:





how many people are defending Apple and criticizing Collins. All of Collins' public comments have come in the last 3-4 weeks. Everything was kept in house when all along, the locker room knew who the anonymous quotes were coming from. I'll side with Collins everyday of the week over Apple.



Lets face it, Apple is an immature asshole who has thin skin and benefited from being surrounded by superior talent at Ohio State. Now that he is playing in a league where everyone was an All-American, he is failing miserably. Nice pick Reese. Could have had Taylor Decker, instead you took this fool. Yet another reason you are now unemployed.





I think there's some validity to what you're saying, except that Taylor Decker also played at Ohio State, so the same "superior talent" argument would be true for him as well.



Yes, thats a fair point and one I considered. However, Decker has become a solid pro, borderline pro bowler. In comment 13755272 Gatorade Dunk said:Yes, thats a fair point and one I considered. However, Decker has become a solid pro, borderline pro bowler.

RE: This is a hell of a way to end this season... allstarjim : 12/26/2017 10:51 pm : link

Quote: But almost perfect in a way, really. Hopefully this seals a much needed final defeat so the #2 draft selection also sealed.



As for this Collins-Apple situation, I say good for Collins. Sure, by the book, he shouldn't have gone public.



But f-ck the book - Apple, who I loved at Ohio State, is a total loser and a self-centered c-ck sucker in the same mold as OBJ.



That Reese did a spectacular job of finding players of great character.





Dumbest fucking post of the year. "In the same mold as OBJ"? Stop watching football, stop being a fan of the Giants, you give actual fans a bad name. I wish I could go further in describing what an embarrassment and total moron this opinion makes you, because honestly, bw in dc, this post is the post of an absolute dipshit, the post of a literal fucking town idiot that everyone laughs at behind his back, but alas, the code of conduct of this fine website restricts me from truly describing what an asinine, mentally defective, imbecile that someone who would write the above truly describes. To put it very lightly.



In comment 13755274 bw in dc said:Dumbest fucking post of the year. "In the same mold as OBJ"? Stop watching football, stop being a fan of the Giants, you give actual fans a bad name. I wish I could go further in describing what an embarrassment and total moron this opinion makes you, because honestly, bw in dc, this post is the post of an absolute dipshit, the post of a literal fucking town idiot that everyone laughs at behind his back, but alas, the code of conduct of this fine website restricts me from truly describing what an asinine, mentally defective, imbecile that someone who would write the above truly describes. To put it very lightly.

RE: Ugh... djstat : 12/26/2017 10:56 pm : link

Quote: Who the fuck is in charge of the Giants these days anyway? Collins might be entirely correct about Apple who seems by all accounts to be an immature pain in the ass. But Collins is making the situation worse, not better, by going on the air and saying these sorts of things. If I were John Mara I’d call Collins on the phone and strongly suggest “LC” keep his fucking mouth shut about team business.



And this isn’t me “defending” Eli Apple. I’m sure Apple is a problem and maybe even a cancer. But Collins is only making things worse by airing his greivemce on the radio. The Giants are a fucking dumpster fire. Unbelievable. Collins is a leader. They kept the issue in house and he has had enough. I for commend him. Apple is a multi millionaire. Don't care about his personal problems. In the real world, you get a divorce, your parents get a divorce, you might get 5 days off and after that...DO YOUR JOB. In comment 13755173 trueblueinpw said:Collins is a leader. They kept the issue in house and he has had enough. I for commend him. Apple is a multi millionaire. Don't care about his personal problems. In the real world, you get a divorce, your parents get a divorce, you might get 5 days off and after that...DO YOUR JOB.

Regarding the Apple situation allstarjim : 12/26/2017 11:08 pm : link There is no doubt the player in question (Apple), is the problem. This is not on Collins, and although I would prefer that players keep in-house problems in-house, Apple hasn't really been keeping it in-house either. He has handled himself in embarrassing fashion and clearly needs to do a complete 180° in terms of his attitude. History says this probably won't happen, which means he isn't long for this team. However, the best case scenario is that a new coach comes in and says everyone has a clean slate, and Apple takes advantage. However, that is not enough for Apple, he needs to earn back the respect of his teammates, and that means owning his failures as a player and a teammate, and acknowledging them.



If he does that, and if he commits to righting his wrongs and his standing on the team, he can come back and be a part of the positive future on this team. That is not something anyone should expect, however, given how this particular individual has handled adversity to this point.



I don't fault Reese or anyone else for the pick. If you remove the personality stuff, he remains a long corner with great speed and cover ability, attributes that are rare. He is as gifted an athlete as there is on this team. As a player, he has the potential to be an All-Pro corner, still. But if he doesn't decide to make the sacrifices necessary on the field, and if he doesn't set aside his ego, and if he doesn't truly desire to be a great player, he'll never get there. I was a fan of the pick because I thought he was the best corner in the draft and the best value at the pick. As has been said by other personnel men, you don't often miss on the player, you miss on the person. That seems to be the case here...so far.



Don't mind Collins, he's earned the right to speak out. Ball is in Apple's court to accept his responsibility in this debacle and turn it around.

RE: RE: This is a hell of a way to end this season... bw in dc : 12/26/2017 11:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13755274 bw in dc said:





Quote:

Dumbest fucking post of the year. "In the same mold as OBJ"? Stop watching football, stop being a fan of the Giants, you give actual fans a bad name. I wish I could go further in describing what an embarrassment and total moron this opinion makes you, because honestly, bw in dc, this post is the post of an absolute dipshit, the post of a literal fucking town idiot that everyone laughs at behind his back, but alas, the code of conduct of this fine website restricts me from truly describing what an asinine, mentally defective, imbecile that someone who would write the above truly describes. To put it very lightly.





Don't sweat it. I have never bought this "pen is mightier than the sword" stuff.



I've been off and on at this site since Eric gave birth to BBI 20+ years ago. So someone's adulation for a conman like OBJ doesn't surprise me. He's about individual achievement on the field and hits & clicks off the field via social media. Can you honestly stay with a straight face that this clown would rather win than have gaudy stats?



Look, he's an extraordinary physical talent. I think the most gifted WR I have ever seen - including Rice. But I think he's the wrong for this team, especially if they chose a QB in the upcoming draft. If OBJ is willing to challenge Eli, can you imagine how he would run over a young QB? That would be a catastrophe...So like Apple, he need to go as well... In comment 13755305 allstarjim said:Don't sweat it. I have never bought this "pen is mightier than the sword" stuff.I've been off and on at this site since Eric gave birth to BBI 20+ years ago. So someone's adulation for a conman like OBJ doesn't surprise me. He's about individual achievement on the field and hits & clicks off the field via social media. Can you honestly stay with a straight face that this clown would rather win than have gaudy stats?Look, he's an extraordinary physical talent. I think the most gifted WR I have ever seen - including Rice. But I think he's the wrong for this team, especially if they chose a QB in the upcoming draft. If OBJ is willing to challenge Eli, can you imagine how he would run over a young QB? That would be a catastrophe...So like Apple, he need to go as well...

RE: RE: RE: This is a hell of a way to end this season... allstarjim : 12/26/2017 11:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13755305 allstarjim said:





Quote:





In comment 13755274 bw in dc said:





Quote:

Dumbest fucking post of the year. "In the same mold as OBJ"? Stop watching football, stop being a fan of the Giants, you give actual fans a bad name. I wish I could go further in describing what an embarrassment and total moron this opinion makes you, because honestly, bw in dc, this post is the post of an absolute dipshit, the post of a literal fucking town idiot that everyone laughs at behind his back, but alas, the code of conduct of this fine website restricts me from truly describing what an asinine, mentally defective, imbecile that someone who would write the above truly describes. To put it very lightly.









Don't sweat it. I have never bought this "pen is mightier than the sword" stuff.



I've been off and on at this site since Eric gave birth to BBI 20+ years ago. So someone's adulation for a conman like OBJ doesn't surprise me. He's about individual achievement on the field and hits & clicks off the field via social media. Can you honestly stay with a straight face that this clown would rather win than have gaudy stats?



Look, he's an extraordinary physical talent. I think the most gifted WR I have ever seen - including Rice. But I think he's the wrong for this team, especially if they chose a QB in the upcoming draft. If OBJ is willing to challenge Eli, can you imagine how he would run over a young QB? That would be a catastrophe...So like Apple, he need to go as well...



Absolutely, you show me another player on this roster more sold out to win and more of a competitor, because there isn't one. There may be a player or two that matches his will to win but you won't find another player that demands more from himself, that works harder, and wants to win more than OBJ. You don't have a clue whatsoever in calling him a conman? GTFO. That's just a clown comment. In comment 13755321 bw in dc said:Absolutely, you show me another player on this roster more sold out to win and more of a competitor, because there isn't one. There may be a player or two that matches his will to win but you won't find another player that demands more from himself, that works harder, and wants to win more than OBJ. You don't have a clue whatsoever in calling him a conman? GTFO. That's just a clown comment.

RE: RE: RE: This is a hell of a way to end this season... Emil : 12/26/2017 11:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13755305 allstarjim said:





Quote:





In comment 13755274 bw in dc said:





Quote:

Dumbest fucking post of the year. "In the same mold as OBJ"? Stop watching football, stop being a fan of the Giants, you give actual fans a bad name. I wish I could go further in describing what an embarrassment and total moron this opinion makes you, because honestly, bw in dc, this post is the post of an absolute dipshit, the post of a literal fucking town idiot that everyone laughs at behind his back, but alas, the code of conduct of this fine website restricts me from truly describing what an asinine, mentally defective, imbecile that someone who would write the above truly describes. To put it very lightly.









Don't sweat it. I have never bought this "pen is mightier than the sword" stuff.



I've been off and on at this site since Eric gave birth to BBI 20+ years ago. So someone's adulation for a conman like OBJ doesn't surprise me. He's about individual achievement on the field and hits & clicks off the field via social media. Can you honestly stay with a straight face that this clown would rather win than have gaudy stats?



Look, he's an extraordinary physical talent. I think the most gifted WR I have ever seen - including Rice. But I think he's the wrong for this team, especially if they chose a QB in the upcoming draft. If OBJ is willing to challenge Eli, can you imagine how he would run over a young QB? That would be a catastrophe...So like Apple, he need to go as well...



I appreciate your point, but I don't think evidence supports your conclusion. When has OBJ challenged Eli? He's also widely liked in the locker room, he even babysits for snacks. I don't think he's all about stats either. How many times have you heard him say that this catch or that catch didn't matter cause the Giants lost the game. In fact, it's exactly what he said about The Catch against the Cowboys his rookie year. I think the young man does want to win, he just needs to work on being a professional on and off the field.



Apple is a quitter and betrayer of his teammates. OBJ is the exact opposite of that. In comment 13755321 bw in dc said:I appreciate your point, but I don't think evidence supports your conclusion. When has OBJ challenged Eli? He's also widely liked in the locker room, he even babysits for snacks. I don't think he's all about stats either. How many times have you heard him say that this catch or that catch didn't matter cause the Giants lost the game. In fact, it's exactly what he said about The Catch against the Cowboys his rookie year. I think the young man does want to win, he just needs to work on being a professional on and off the field.Apple is a quitter and betrayer of his teammates. OBJ is the exact opposite of that.

From a practice standpoint it’s Collins who’s hurting the team trueblueinpw : 12:18 am : link Let’s say the new GM wants to trade Apple, how in the world is anyone supposed to shop Apple around the NFL?



Look, I’m all for Collins dropping the hammer on Apple in the DB meeting room. He can yell at Apple on the field or the sidelines or in practice all he likes. That could actually be considered leadership. I’ll bet Carl Banks would agree to that style of leadership. But you can’t throw your teammates under the bus in the media. It’s got to be like pro sports 101 or the golden rule of being on a team. Nothing good will come of Collins comments. Again, I’m not defending Apple who really does seem like a world class putz. But nothing good will from Collins calling for Apple to be cut in the press. When’s the last time you ever heard any NFL player make a comment like that during the season about a teammate?



Guys have a week left of this disastrous season. Try to avoid the press and if you’ve got a radio or tv gig, say the right things and avoid the media traps.