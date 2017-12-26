Should Rosen's Medical History Disqualify Our Drafting Him? adamg : 12/26/2017 10:22 pm I'm a big fan of Rosen and have him on my list as the guy we should be taking, but given the need to hit on a pick when you're picking in the top 3, can we put all our chips in on Rosen?



Obviously, no pick is a sure thing, but the surest bet seems to be Saquon Barkley. But the question then is can we afford to spend a top 3 pick on a RB, and can you afford to spend that resource when you have an aging starting QB like Manning. I like both Barkley and Rosen a lot and wouldn't mind if either were the pick, but I still lean towards drafting the QB especially one with the upside of Josh Rosen.



I guess I'm wondering if there are those who have already decided that his injury history is an insurmountable knock on him and that we need to go another way. Are you out there? Why do you say 'don't touch him'? And who do you propose we take instead?

Imo, yes robbieballs2003 : 12/26/2017 10:23 pm : link Just because of where we are drafting. Concussion symptoms that have lasted as long as his did almost 100% means he will have future concussions.

Yes absolutely. NYGmen58 : 12/26/2017 10:25 pm : link He also has major character issues. To me, he’s not even worth a first round pick, let alone a top 3 pick.

I love his talent Emil : 12/26/2017 10:26 pm : link But I can't see taking him at #2.

He has had 2 concussions already, correct? NYRiese : 12/26/2017 10:28 pm : link And NFL defensive players hit a lot harder than their college counterparts.

What will be interesting Emil : 12/26/2017 10:28 pm : link How far does Allen rise and how far does Rosen maybe fall. Allen is looked at as raw, but otherwise a clean prospect. Rosen is polished but he has character and medical red flags. I don't see the Giants taking Rosen.

And especially in today's NFL where there is so much attention robbieballs2003 : 12/26/2017 10:30 pm : link paid to head injuries. I can see him in the tent repeatedly from week to week. This franchise cannot take that risk and I like Rosen as a player. But you have an immobile QB that will be stuck behind a shitty OL. Lets be realistic. Our OL sucks and so does the majority of offensive lines in the NFL. Just throwing money or draft picks at the problem isn't going to necessarily solve it where you feel comfortable with a guy like Rosen behind the OL. If you buy a house or car you need to have insurance on it. Same goes for Rosen. Where is the insurance? Is it a running game? Not likely. Is it a great OL? Doubtful. Is it having another QB on the roster? That might be the best value but if that is the case then why use the second pick on a mansion with termites and leaks or Ferrari with shitty parts?

Just because of where we are drafting. Concussion symptoms that have lasted as long as his did almost 100% means he will have future concussions.



Ironically, for me, the knee is now less concerning than the concussion. Nonetheless, the total of physical makeup is scary. In comment 13755283 robbieballs2003 said:+1.Ironically, for me, the knee is now less concerning than the concussion. Nonetheless, the total of physical makeup is scary.

Yes WillVAB : 12/26/2017 10:55 pm : link He has the talent to be the next Brady but durability is a necessity at the position. An injury prone QB will derail multiple seasons and get people fired.





What a year to have a high pick Rjanyg : 12/26/2017 10:57 pm : link Rosen is super talented but may be an injury risk. Darnold may stay in school. Seems like Barkley, Fitzpatrick or Chubb would seem safer picks.



I think the Giants would still take Rosen if Cleveland takes Darnold. If not then they trade back and go OL.

I was told mattyblue : 12/26/2017 10:59 pm : link that he said something along the lines of players have all the power. I didn’t hear the quote my buddy was telling me about it. If he has concussions and his father was nearly the surgeon general apparently, I think you avoid him. He already has money and I worry he would retire super early if he continues to get pounded, and I wouldn’t blame him.



Mayfield is great but really short and acts a little stupid. I actually met him briefly earlier this year and he is shorter than 6 foot in my opinion. He seemed about 5’ 10ish .



I read Boylharts review of Josh Allen and he compares him to John Elway. I believe he also mentions that Dan Marino had a terrible completion percentage in college. I watched a few games of his and he has talent. His team is terrible everywhere so it’s hard to tell what he could do.

Sorry mattyblue : 12/26/2017 11:15 pm : link If that went off topic, but that said I really like Darnold and hopes he comes out. I think he would be very foolish to stay in school. I don’t see what he could gain besides risking injury and a lot of money.

Darnold Marty866b : 12/26/2017 11:21 pm : link Loves USC and the college atmosphere. Most folks inside heritage Hall think he is going pro but it seems even his closest friends on the team don't know what he is going to do. IMO,he should grab the money while he can.

... Mdgiantsfan : 12/26/2017 11:21 pm : link Who are the pocket passers that have been injury prone? I can't think of any. The QBs that are injury prone are the ones that like to run. Rosen doesn't appear to be that kind of QB. In the NFL, you can't even touch the QB's helmet without getting a 15 yarder. While that doesn't preclude a defender from taking a shot, but they tend to do all they can to avoid any blows to the head.

I watched videos of the top qbs Archer : 12/26/2017 11:25 pm : link It is not close Rosen is the far superior pocket passer

I was shocked to see that UCLA ran a pro style offense and Rosen was adept under center

He took 3 -5 - 7 step drops and was adept at play action

Rosen was not my first choice , Darnold was , but now after comparing them it is not close



Also Allen needs a lot of work

He is not a good pocket passer

Allen is best when he breaks the pocket







I don't see any character flaws in Rosen, but the injury issues Ira : 12/26/2017 11:26 pm : link concern me. I certainly think we should go for Darnold, if he's there. If it's between Rosen and Mayfield, I'm not sure. Two concussions and other injuries are things to be concerned about. But Rosen's deep ball is very special. It reminds me of Otto Graham. I think Mayfield benefits from being on a better team. I haven't been that impressed with Josh Allen, but I need to see him more.

He certainly mattyblue : 12/26/2017 11:33 pm : link has character flaws. He comes across very smug, and certain reports claim everyone hates him.

I hope Cleveland sees it the way some of you guys do... Milton : 12/26/2017 11:42 pm : link And given Rosen's rumored misgivings about going there, that's one more reason to choose Darnold over him. I hope Darnold lights up the scoreboard on New Year's Day and tells the world he would could consider it an honor to be selected by Cleveland with the first pick.



And with the second pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the New York Football Giants select...Josh Rosen, Quarterback, UCLA.

I did mattyblue : 12/26/2017 11:42 pm : link read Rosen was a big tennis player so I don’t think he is Eli immobile but I don’t know I never played tennis, but it would seem you need to be kinda quick but I could be wrong.

RE: He certainly Emil : 12/26/2017 11:43 pm : link

Heard those too, which is why I was surprised to see the UCLA WR hand the ball to Rosen after scoring a TD tonight. So hard to know what to believe.



Heard those too, which is why I was surprised to see the UCLA WR hand the ball to Rosen after scoring a TD tonight. So hard to know what to believe. In comment 13755329 mattyblue said:Heard those too, which is why I was surprised to see the UCLA WR hand the ball to Rosen after scoring a TD tonight. So hard to know what to believe.

RE: I did Emil : 12/26/2017 11:43 pm : link

Quote: read Rosen was a big tennis player so I don’t think he is Eli immobile but I don’t know I never played tennis, but it would seem you need to be kinda quick but I could be wrong.



Sounds hard on your knees too. In comment 13755336 mattyblue said:Sounds hard on your knees too.

RE: I hope Cleveland sees it the way some of you guys do... Emil : 12/26/2017 11:44 pm : link

Darnold plays against Ohio St this Friday.



And with the second pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the New York Football Giants select...Josh Rosen, Quarterback, UCLA.



My mistake, my mind went to Oklahoma and Baker Mayfield for some reason.

RE: RE: He certainly mattyblue : 12/26/2017 11:45 pm : link

Totally agree, I thought the F the president shirt was stupid no matter what your opinions are, also the hot tub in his room. I don’t know when there is smoke there is fire. In comment 13755337 Emil said:Totally agree, I thought the F the president shirt was stupid no matter what your opinions are, also the hot tub in his room. I don’t know when there is smoke there is fire.

RE: RE: I hope Cleveland sees it the way some of you guys do... Milton : 12/26/2017 11:48 pm : link

That's easy to do. Going to be a great game.

I love Rosens talent but the red flags are there and this team can't afford any more missteps. Darnold would look good in blue, but who knows if he'll come out and he may not be there at #2. Allen has so many question marks. Mayfield just didn't fit the Giants profile.



Really appreciate your takes tonight mattyblue. In comment 13755341 mattyblue said:That would seem like the prudent position to take.I love Rosens talent but the red flags are there and this team can't afford any more missteps. Darnold would look good in blue, but who knows if he'll come out and he may not be there at #2. Allen has so many question marks. Mayfield just didn't fit the Giants profile.Really appreciate your takes tonight mattyblue.

I want the Giants to draft Josh Allen. My fear is that Cleveland will take him before the Giants get the chance.

As for concussions and injuries... Milton : 12/26/2017 11:56 pm : link I'll leave it to the doctors who dissect him at the combine to decide what it all means to his NFL longevity. Remember he's just a 20-year old who started as a freshman. A year or two behind Eli will do his body and brain some good. He'll get stronger and wiser and put more distance between himself and his last concussion.

To me, Rosen's health is irrelevant GeofromNJ : 12:06 am : link I want the Giants to draft Josh Allen. My fear is that Cleveland will take him before the Giants get the chance.

Quote: I want the Giants to draft Josh Allen. My fear is that Cleveland will take him before the Giants get the chance.





RE: ... WillVAB : 12:18 am : link

Good post and I agree. Rosen is the superior thrower of the football. Darnold to me is third behind Rosen and Allen. Also, mason Rudolph can be a good prob similar to chad Pennington. Doesn't have the best arm. Deep ball tends to have too much air under it but under 20 yards there isn't a more accurate passer than mason in college football



Rosen has a fragile build. If you look at QB hit stats, he’s going to get hit somewhere between 3-8 times a game. Probably closer to 8 with the current state of the OL. I don’t see his body holding up long enough for the “set for the next 15 years” club. Too many people here take Eli’s durability for granted and assume the next QB will enjoy the same. In comment 13755324 Mdgiantsfan said:Rosen has a fragile build. If you look at QB hit stats, he’s going to get hit somewhere between 3-8 times a game. Probably closer to 8 with the current state of the OL. I don’t see his body holding up long enough for the “set for the next 15 years” club. Too many people here take Eli’s durability for granted and assume the next QB will enjoy the same.

Rosen has had shoulder surgery on his throwing arm and two plato : 12:19 am : link Concussions that are known. The shoulder may be ok but two concussions makes a third probable. Giant helmets are more protective than average college helmets, look at Eli's. But Rosen, Bar Mitzvah or not, needs to be evaluated by neurologists very very meticulously. Even then he is a real risk

I don’t mattyblue : 12:25 am : link think Webb is a nobody. I like the players saying he is special. He has great size and speed, it would be great if he was the guy and we could grab Barkley or Minkah. That’s a very long shot though.

I Don't Get A Great Vibe From Rosen Trainmaster : 1:25 am : link and his injury history has me concerned. I hope he's gone to Cleveland by the time the Giants pick.

00% yes chopperhatch : 4:03 am : link His medical and jay Cutler persona scare the hell out of me. Look at Rosen as a bad pick. Would rather Jackson honestly. No.... honestly. As

It’s a legitimate concern jeff57 : 4:33 am : link And needs to be checked out.

What QBs have had their careers cut short due to injury? Brown Recluse : 6:34 am : link I mean good passers. Not guys like RGIII.



I cant think of any. I was against Rosen but when I really stopped to think about it, the list of promising QB’s who didnt pan out due to injury seems very small.

RE: What QBs have had their careers cut short due to injury? Mike in NY : 7:17 am : link

Quote: I mean good passers. Not guys like RGIII.



I cant think of any. I was against Rosen but when I really stopped to think about it, the list of promising QB’s who didnt pan out due to injury seems very small.



Sam Bradford could have been a better QB if not for injuries. If you are talking about retired QB’s, Brad Johnson and Gus Frerotte come to mind In comment 13755378 Brown Recluse said:Sam Bradford could have been a better QB if not for injuries. If you are talking about retired QB’s, Brad Johnson and Gus Frerotte come to mind

Yes IMO. I'd be nervous about it. He gets to rest a year Blue21 : 7:25 am : link probably here but concusion history is scary. There are too many other potentially good QB's in this draft. Unless Giants don't draft a QB in the first and he drops to the second.

If we are not drafting a Quarterback then trade down! nzyme : 7:49 am : link Move back a couple of spots and grab Tackle and a DE.

Because RBs enjoy greater health and longer careers than QBs.

Quote: take Saquon Barkley!!!! Because RBs enjoy greater health and longer careers than QBs. In comment 13755396 Allen in CNJ said:Because RBs enjoy greater health and longer careers than QBs.

We do need another QB Alwaysblue22 : 8:10 am : link WE can get back to th playoffs next year with ELI if we trade dwon and fill the critical holes that Reese never filled.

I would have no issue with taking Barkley. Brown Recluse : 8:10 am : link The Giants sorely need a feature back as well, and Gallman is not it.



And there will most likely be a good QB sitting there at the top of the 2nd round. Its more risky though.

Webb is stronger and Healthier Alwaysblue22 : 8:11 am : link Than Rosen. Forget about Rosen. We already have a backup.

I don t know which joeinpa : 8:23 am : link Quarterback they should take. But unless there is another L. T. Out there, with the second pick in the draft, given Eli s age, Giants have to take a quarterback.



The argument that the draft if a crap shoot applies to any player picked not just quarterbacks.





I watched the UCLA game last night Tom from LI : 8:33 am : link and seeing him on the sideline with no pads.. He is a really thin build. lanky thin.



Once he steps foot on an NFL field the defenders are faster, stronger and more relentless.



You can get a concussion by being tackled and your head bouncing off the ground. It doesn't have to be a deliberate blow to the head by a defender.



Do you see the way that Eli gets crushed with our Oline? Rosen will get murdered behind that line.



to answer somebody's question above QB's to end their careers early due to injury.. One sticks out to me that I remember stories about and use to laugh when I heard them, like Troy looking for his contacts on the field after a game and another player telling him that he doesn't wear contacts anymore, he had laysik.. but now it shows how serious it is. Troy Aikman.. I know it was 12 years.. but concussions weren't a red flag in the 90's to 2000 as it is today. his career ended because of concussion when they weren't the center of all football injuries.



I would say pass on Rosen.





RE: I don t know which WillVAB : 8:34 am : link

Quote: Quarterback they should take. But unless there is another L. T. Out there, with the second pick in the draft, given Eli s age, Giants have to take a quarterback.



The argument that the draft if a crap shoot applies to any player picked not just quarterbacks.





The draft is only a crap shoot to teams who are consistently shitty at drafting talent. In comment 13755417 joeinpa said:The draft is only a crap shoot to teams who are consistently shitty at drafting talent.

We don't have access to his medicals to make a qualified decision JonC : 8:35 am : link but of course, if his concussions and/or shoulder injuries are significant enough, we should pass on Rosen.



Darnold is the QB to watch for NYG, trade up to get if we must.

RE: I watched the UCLA game last night Jim in Tampa : 8:42 am : link

Quote: to answer somebody's question above QB's to end their careers early due to injury.. One sticks out to me that I remember stories about and use to laugh when I heard them, like Troy looking for his contacts on the field after a game and another player telling him that he doesn't wear contacts anymore, he had laysik.. but now it shows how serious it is. Troy Aikman.. I know it was 12 years.. but concussions weren't a red flag in the 90's to 2000 as it is today. his career ended because of concussion when they weren't the center of all football injuries.



I would say pass on Rosen.



Aikman is just one example of a QB retiring early, so he would be the outlier, not the norm. And as you point out, Aikman lasted in the NFL for 12 years.



Are we really going to pass on Rosen because just one NFL QB had to retire after 12 years because of concussions?



(If anyone can think of other NFL QBs that had to retire early due to concussions or other injuries...please list them.) In comment 13755423 Tom from LI said:Aikman is just one example of a QB retiring early, so he would be the outlier, not the norm. And as you point out, Aikman lasted in the NFL for 12 years.Are we really going to pass on Rosen because just one NFL QB had to retire after 12 years because of concussions?(If anyone can think of other NFL QBs that had to retire early due to concussions or other injuries...please list them.)

Id take Rosen in a heartbeat twostepgiants : 8:44 am : link What character issues? He has dared to criticize the NCAA over how they treat their playets👏🏻. Good for him, they deserve it



We are going to start passing over platers due to concussions now? How severe is this one? This is all just rampant speculation



Rosen has the talent and the intelligence



The Giants should take him if they get the chance

The concussions are the section125 : 8:44 am : link worrisome thing. The rest is minor.



As for those saying that Mayfield doesn't meet Giants size qualifications, those supposed size requirements were under Reese and Coughlin. Both are gone. Let's see who the new GM is before saying who is and who is not a Giants specimen.

I doubt NYG picks a 5'10 QB JonC : 8:46 am : link .

Just give me baker mayfield eli4life : 8:52 am : link Don’t care if he’s a little short so is brees and Wilson the kid just makes plays. As far as the attitude as long as he isn’t a scumbag that beats woman or anything like that. Although the people that like to whine about obj will probably bitch and moan till the cows come home.

RE: RE: I watched the UCLA game last night WillVAB : 8:59 am : link

If I could draft Troy Aikman at #2 and get those 12 years of Brown Recluse : 9:00 am : link production, I'd do it in a heartbeat.



I don't mean to insinuate that Rosen's injuries shouldn't be evaluated and taken seriously. But it seems as though there is this perception that he'll be knocked out of the NFL in a few years and I just don't think that happens often at the QB position, if at all.



I can see him having a fairly long career filled with games missed here and there, similar to Ben Roethlisberger and Matthew Stafford. And if he is as good as either of those players, I'll take it. That's for the Giants to figure out though.

RE: Just give me baker mayfield Brown Recluse : 9:06 am : link

Quote: Don’t care if he’s a little short so is brees and Wilson the kid just makes plays. As far as the attitude as long as he isn’t a scumbag that beats woman or anything like that. Although the people that like to whine about obj will probably bitch and moan till the cows come home.



Baker Mayfield is an asshole. No thanks. If you don't think character matters, take a look at Jay Cutler. In comment 13755435 eli4life said:Baker Mayfield is an asshole. No thanks. If you don't think character matters, take a look at Jay Cutler.

Yeah, but do we have a starter.

Quote: Than Rosen. Forget about Rosen. We already have a backup.



Yeah, but do we have a starter. In comment 13755413 Alwaysblue22 said:Yeah, but do we have a starter.

Rosen Clintqb17 : 9:16 am : link scares the heck out of me. He is the most polished. But he looks so fragile to me. This team is going to need a true leader and especially on the offensive side of the ball. Not sure he brings that.

RE: He certainly ajr2456 : 9:35 am : link

Quote: has character flaws. He comes across very smug, and certain reports claim everyone hates him.



His teammates don’t hate him. They stood up for him on Twitter last week when a former Giants101 writer said that In comment 13755329 mattyblue said:His teammates don’t hate him. They stood up for him on Twitter last week when a former Giants101 writer said that

RE: I don’t KeoweeFan : 9:35 am : link

Quote: think Webb is a nobody. I like the players saying he is special. He has great size and speed, it would be great if he was the guy and we could grab Barkley or Minkah. That’s a very long shot though.

A silver lining to trading down is gaining extra picks in the early rounds. Any one choice is going to be a gamble but multiple times at the plate with .300 sluggers gives you a better chance to come away with a hit. In comment 13755355 mattyblue said:A silver lining to trading down is gaining extra picks in the early rounds. Any one choice is going to be a gamble but multiple times at the plate with .300 sluggers gives you a better chance to come away with a hit.

Eli Manning is our Starter Alwaysblue22 : 9:36 am : link Did people forget. People think Rosen is better than Him? LOL

RE: He certainly mdc1 : 9:36 am : link

Quote: has character flaws. He comes across very smug, and certain reports claim everyone hates him.



This is something that was brought out by an ex-coach. Is he capable of keeping his opinions and mouth shut and follow the plan of the HC. Nothing wrong with identity and opinions but we don't need another OBJ here. We would need a team psychiatrist before long to coddle these fools and their feelings. STFU and do your job then you can have an opinion. So many people in life today say so much without accomplishing a damn thing, a bunch of talking BS.



Rosen, quite the stand up guy dodging the bowl appearance. Fucking pussy. In comment 13755329 mattyblue said:This is something that was brought out by an ex-coach. Is he capable of keeping his opinions and mouth shut and follow the plan of the HC. Nothing wrong with identity and opinions but we don't need another OBJ here. We would need a team psychiatrist before long to coddle these fools and their feelings. STFU and do your job then you can have an opinion. So many people in life today say so much without accomplishing a damn thing, a bunch of talking BS.Rosen, quite the stand up guy dodging the bowl appearance. Fucking pussy.

Yeah, like Christian McCaffery and Leonard Fournette.

Certainly a risk taking Rosen, Simms11 : 9:42 am : link but it might be worth the risk. He’s the only QB that’s NFL-ready. The rest will take time to develop and they may not. Rosen has played in a pro-style offense and has already shown what he can do. The others have skills, but need nurturing and development. Rosen is a guy that may have a short career, but he might also get a few Super Bowls along the way. It’s worth the risk. They’ll have to talk to him about protecting himself better, much like Eli however. Eli very rarely takes a big hit. He’s either ducking, falling (take the sack) or throwing the ball away. Anyway, medicals and interviews will play a much larger role this year if we’re looking at QB.

RE: I doubt NYG picks a 5'10 QB section125 : 9:47 am : link

Quote: .



If Mayfield is 5'10" then Lamar Jackson is 6 ft and Love is 5'5" as per standing next to each other at the Heisman ceremony. In comment 13755431 JonC said:If Mayfield is 5'10" then Lamar Jackson is 6 ft and Love is 5'5" as per standing next to each other at the Heisman ceremony.

Yes and they are cowards too.

No issue with Rosen not playing blueblood : 9:58 am : link especially when he was not medically cleared to play. I had no problem with Fournette or McCaffrey making the decisions they did either. One game screwed up Jaylon Smith and endangered his career.

RE: RE: I doubt NYG picks a 5'10 QB JonC : 9:59 am : link

Another thing about Rosen Mike in NY : 10:07 am : link Because he comes from $$$ and doesn't need NFL, I would also make sure that he truly wants to be there. A series of injuries or poor seasons does he just pull a Chris Borland or John Urschel?

Even if mattyblue : 10:10 am : link his positions are correct they are provocative. The NY media is relentless and will take any teeny tiny thing he says and blow it up. I think the smart person in his position avoids trying to stir things up. Concussions, not playing, provocative acts, and threatening to dodge the draft. At some point you have to say things add up. Maybe it’s all nothing but it has to be a concern on some level.



I watched the USC UCLA game last night and he some beautiful passes he also had quite a few ducks and horrendous decisions. Just like every other top QB coming out does. I also don’t think he takes hits properly if you watch Eli years ago he almost rolls away from the hit as best he can. Rosen seems to just take it.



This is all just my opinion and it is meaningless in the big picture. I am not a scout. I played football in college but I have no clue how to evaluate talent.



I like Darnold, Jackson, and Allen a lot. Mason Rudolph is also a little interesting, but I just don’t care for Rosen. However, I easily see why some would really like the guy.

RE: Another thing about Rosen mattyblue : 10:11 am : link

Quote: Because he comes from $$$ and doesn't need NFL, I would also make sure that he truly wants to be there. A series of injuries or poor seasons does he just pull a Chris Borland or John Urschel?



Completely agree. I mentioned this last night in this post. I have a feeling he is gonna walk quick if he takes a beating. In comment 13755529 Mike in NY said:Completely agree. I mentioned this last night in this post. I have a feeling he is gonna walk quick if he takes a beating.

Maybe it is just me Mike in NY : 10:20 am : link But I do not see a QB on the level of Eli Manning or Ben Roethisberger that we saw in 2004. This reminds me more of 1999 where you likely have one who is a complete bust, one who gets your team to the playoffs but is not like Eli putting the team on your back, and one who looks good when he has the talent around him (especially on OL) but that never happens enough. The problem is I am not completely sold on who is this year's Akili Smith. If I am the Giants at #2 I do look at trading down with someone who is desperate like when Eagles traded up for Carson Wentz because they did not want to have the 3rd QB. I just think that Nelson or Chubb would add a lot more to this team. Nelson, in particular, would help give the QB of the future much needed protection. I don't want another Tim Couch or David Carr where we get the QB and he gets gunshy because of the constant pressure

RE: Another thing about Rosen blueblood : 10:22 am : link

Quote: Because he comes from $$$ and doesn't need NFL, I would also make sure that he truly wants to be there. A series of injuries or poor seasons does he just pull a Chris Borland or John Urschel?



I would say both Manning QB's came from a privileged position and had long NFL careers. However I would definitely try to understand his commitment to the game.



That being said. I begrudge NO player for quitting if they are concerned about their long term health. In comment 13755529 Mike in NY said:I would say both Manning QB's came from a privileged position and had long NFL careers. However I would definitely try to understand his commitment to the game.That being said. I begrudge NO player for quitting if they are concerned about their long term health.

Here's hoping Josh Allen blows Cleveland away bceagle05 : 10:25 am : link in his private workout.

RE: Here's hoping Josh Allen blows Cleveland away Mike in NY : 10:29 am : link

Quote: in his private workout.



Me too as it would give us more leverage to trade down. I just don't see Josh Rosen as anywhere close to Eli Manning when they are in their respective primes. Rosen reminds me too much of Sam Bradford. In comment 13755550 bceagle05 said:Me too as it would give us more leverage to trade down. I just don't see Josh Rosen as anywhere close to Eli Manning when they are in their respective primes. Rosen reminds me too much of Sam Bradford.

Yeah, Brown Recluse : 10:32 am : link the one great thing about picking after the Browns is you know they'll get it wrong...so its one QB bust off the board.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I watched the UCLA game last night WillVAB : 10:48 am : link

I think mattyblue : 10:49 am : link there is a bunch of QBs in this draft that are going to do very well in the NFL. I recall reading this board when Eli was drafted and there was a lot of mixed feelings on Roethlisberger. I think most people were pretty high on Eli. But the consensus best talent was Robert Gallery. People loved that guy, me included. Look at his career and look at Roethlisberger.



It’s time to move on from Eli, whether or not he is here next year. Maybe he starts most of the season but I think the only way we don’t draft a QB is that the coaches and new GM feel Webb is special and can make it as a starter. So many talented QBs coming out. We will take one, the discussion is which one.



It’s also great to have Webb. It’s similar to the RG3/Cousins situation years ago in Washington

Rosen is already on a gimpy knee the last thing we need is Elite Mobster #32 : 10:54 am : link another Immobile QB who's Fragile. I think the best way to jump start this offense is with the RB Barkley.



Webb was one of the TOP QB's in last years draft. Highly touted, just like the new advertised QB's this year. Webb didn't even play. Its safe to say Giants are saving him. We still have to figure out Eli situation. I don't rust Eli with the WR's Now he got Engram hurt. Its unbelievable.

So you dont want football? Here's a news flash- every player in the NFL is one hit away.

Quote: another Immobile QB who's Fragile. I think the best way to jump start this offense is with the RB Barkley.



Webb was one of the TOP QB's in last years draft. Highly touted, just like the new advertised QB's this year. Webb didn't even play. Its safe to say Giants are saving him. We still have to figure out Eli situation. I don't rust Eli with the WR's Now he got Engram hurt. Its unbelievable.



Webb was not one of the top QBs. And he was not highly touted. If he were, he would have been taken a lot higher in what was a week QB draft class. In comment 13755598 Elite Mobster #32 said:Webb was not one of the top QBs. And he was not highly touted. If he were, he would have been taken a lot higher in what was a week QB draft class.

This thread is jumping on th e crazy train twostepgiants : 11:18 am : link Troy Aikman as a career cut short example?



Aikman won 3 Super Bowls, played 12 seasons and is in the Hall of Fame.



few players have had a career as great as Troy Aikman.



Yikes man.

Dorsey tipped his hand on Rosen a few weeks ago... bceagle05 : 11:18 am : link Quote: While there will be plenty of debate in the coming months, especially once everyone declares for the draft, general manager John Dorsey may have tipped his hand in November.



In an article posted on Nov. 21 at draftanalyst.com, a little more than two weeks before Dorsey’s hiring, Tony Pauline took a look at the list of quarterbacks who will be in the discussion for the top pick. When it came to UCLA’s Josh Rosen, “at least” two general managers reportedly said they had no interest in Rosen.



On Sunday, Pauline tweeted out that Dorsey was one of those general managers:

- ( Link - ( New Window

Now I know why the Browns were in a rush to hire him. Perfect GM for them.

Well that sucks. Brown Recluse : 11:30 am : link Was hoping they'd take Rosen so the Giants would have Darnold.

Yeah the Browns finally got a smart GM allstarjim : 11:32 am : link If you like Rosen, please explain the terrible winning percentage.



Rosen 17-13 as starter, Darnold 20-3.



Darnold is more consistently good than on again, off again Rosen.



Jay Cutler is a good comp. He looks the part, has the arm talent and ability, but isn't a winner. Rosen is going to get some GM fired.



The top two QBs in this class are Darnold and Mayfield. Period. Don't be surprised if Rosen is the 4th or even 5th QB taken.

RE: Eli Manning is our Starter LakeGeorgeGiant : 11:55 am : link

Quote: Did people forget. People think Rosen is better than Him? LOL



I do think Rosen is 16 years younger than him, so there's that.



That said, I think it's Darnold or bust. I expect the concussions might scare teams away and Rosen might slide several spots.

In comment 13755490 Alwaysblue22 said:I do think Rosen is 16 years younger than him, so there's that.That said, I think it's Darnold or bust. I expect the concussions might scare teams away and Rosen might slide several spots.

We are not taking Rosen... Slade : 11:59 am : link Do not worry.

RE: We don't have access to his medicals to make a qualified decision Optimus-NY : 12:02 pm : link

Quote: but of course, if his concussions and/or shoulder injuries are significant enough, we should pass on Rosen.



Darnold is the QB to watch for NYG, trade up to get if we must.



I've felt all along that Darnold is our guy. This will sound corny, but he gives off a Frank Gifford-ish vibe (I know, USC link and all). He's the QB I want. He has "it."

In comment 13755425 JonC said:I've felt all along that Darnold is our guy. This will sound corny, but he gives off a Frank Gifford-ish vibe (I know, USC link and all). He's the QB I want. He has "it."

Horrible vision of Giant's history repeating itself Maineline : 12:14 pm : link Haven't seen a lot of Rosen film but what I saw scared me. My first impression immediately brought to mind Dave Brown. For those of you too young to remember Dave consider yourselves fortunate. Please don't draft Rosen.

I was surprised batman11 : 12:21 pm : link at how slight Rosen looked without pads on last night. IMO, he looked really thin.

Fuck me hes back....and it looks like we are taking Rosen.

Quote: Do not worry.



Fuck me hes back....and it looks like we are taking Rosen. In comment 13755690 Slade said:Fuck me hes back....and it looks like we are taking Rosen.

RE: Yeah the Browns finally got a smart GM Amtoft : 12:33 pm : link

Quote: If you like Rosen, please explain the terrible winning percentage.



Rosen 17-13 as starter, Darnold 20-3.



Darnold is more consistently good than on again, off again Rosen.



Jay Cutler is a good comp. He looks the part, has the arm talent and ability, but isn't a winner. Rosen is going to get some GM fired.



The top two QBs in this class are Darnold and Mayfield. Period. Don't be surprised if Rosen is the 4th or even 5th QB taken.



Please explain the terrible winning percentage? Really? You do realize football is a team sport where not only are you reliant on 10 other players on the field while you play, but you come off and they put another 11 on the field to play Defense and then another 11 on the field to play ST.



Two years ago Jared Goff #1 pick in the draft and people laughed saying it was a reach... This year Goff is killing it because he is super talented... He record in college 14-23... Oh and just in case you need another major example John Elway at suck ass Stanford was 15-18.



Now saying that as a Cal fan whose school was recruiting Rosen very well I will say this. The kid is probably the most entitled kid at QB we ever went after. He thinks he is gods gift to the QB position and while he has more talent than any QB coming out this year I would be worried about his personality. Make no mistake though if you draft him it is because talent wise he is the best QB but you may pass because of his attitude and injuries. In comment 13755650 allstarjim said:Please explain the terrible winning percentage? Really? You do realize football is a team sport where not only are you reliant on 10 other players on the field while you play, but you come off and they put another 11 on the field to play Defense and then another 11 on the field to play ST.Two years ago Jared Goff #1 pick in the draft and people laughed saying it was a reach... This year Goff is killing it because he is super talented... He record in college 14-23... Oh and just in case you need another major example John Elway at suck ass Stanford was 15-18.Now saying that as a Cal fan whose school was recruiting Rosen very well I will say this. The kid is probably the most entitled kid at QB we ever went after. He thinks he is gods gift to the QB position and while he has more talent than any QB coming out this year I would be worried about his personality. Make no mistake though if you draft him it is because talent wise he is the best QB but you may pass because of his attitude and injuries.

RE: Yeah the Browns finally got a smart GM jeff57 : 12:38 pm : link

Quote: If you like Rosen, please explain the terrible winning percentage.



Rosen 17-13 as starter, Darnold 20-3.



Darnold is more consistently good than on again, off again Rosen.



Jay Cutler is a good comp. He looks the part, has the arm talent and ability, but isn't a winner. Rosen is going to get some GM fired.



The top two QBs in this class are Darnold and Mayfield. Period. Don't be surprised if Rosen is the 4th or even 5th QB taken.



He had Jim Mora Jr. as his coach. No D Jim. If you watched any UCLA games this season, you would have seen that they couldn't stop anyone. In comment 13755650 allstarjim said:He had Jim Mora Jr. as his coach. No D Jim. If you watched any UCLA games this season, you would have seen that they couldn't stop anyone.