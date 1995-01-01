Ok....so what kind of trade value does Apple have? Jolly Blue Giant : 9:08 am This thing is blowing up. The Collins/Apple story is on the front page of Foxnews.com. I would imagine that a team that needs a CB would be willing to give draft picks for a young talented player that could flourish in the right environment. No legal problems, drugs, etc. just locker room stuff. I don’t think he can be salvaged as far as the Giants go. A 3rd round pick? I’d take that.

. Danny Kanell : 9:24 am : link I don’t think there is any question the Giants have to move on from him and that alone lowers his trade value. Only thing we can hope for is several teams want him and there’s competition. I’d be mildly surprised if we got anything better than a 5th round pick.

Just locker room stuff? Mr. Bungle : 9:25 am : link Watch his film from this season. He's been a dog on the field.



How many teams are going to want that?

I would take a 3rd for him Dmartin : 9:26 am : link Draft a Guard with that pick and move on. I know it's about best player available and it won't shake out this way but I would like to see, if all things are somewhat equal, it go something like this:



Round 1- QB

Round 2- OT

Round 3- DE

Round 3- G (trade Apple pick)

Round 4- CB or LB



RE: Tough spot EricJ : 9:26 am : link

Quote: Kid has top 10 talent at a hard to find position, but he obviously doesn't appreciate how fortunate in life he is.



He is and never was a top 10 talent. We did a poor job of scouting and evaluating In comment 13755446 JonC said:He is and never was a top 10 talent. We did a poor job of scouting and evaluating

Is a very easy Jolly Blue Giant : 9:26 am : link Move for a new GM considering he wasn’t involved in the pick and there is no pride/ego involved. It will be seen as a statement move setting a new tone. I’d be surprised if it didn’t happen.

Trading Apple makes no sense Mike from Ohio : 9:26 am : link He has talent and is on his rookie deal. His value will never be lower than it is right now. And if the Giant's lockerroom is so fragile that a guy like him can derail the season, there are a lot more guys than just Apple who need to go.

Trade him for anything you can get. Red Dog : 9:27 am : link Something is better than nothing, which is what they would get when they cut him.



Collins is right - the guy is a cancer. Plus, hasn't lived up to his first round status even when he was trying to play, which he hasn't been for most of this season.





Trading or cutting him is almost not going to work. robbieballs2003 : 9:30 am : link It is going to cost us $5 million to get rid of him. We don't have the cap room and we have too many holes to do that. Imo, you hope the new GM and coaching staff can get through to him. You make him earn everything. Normally, I'd get rid of him but because of the cap implications it will hurt us more to get rid of him. And with all this shit aired publicly there is no way any team in their right mind is giving up anything significant for him. Just another reason to keep this shit in-house.

a trade to Seattle and Apple won't know what hit him out there gtt350 : 9:31 am : link He'll either suck it up or leave crying

I don’t agree Jolly Blue Giant : 9:32 am : link Quote: Trading Apple makes no sense

Mike from Ohio : 9:26 am : link : reply

He has talent and is on his rookie deal. His value will never be lower than it is right now. And if the Giant's lockerroom is so fragile that a guy like him can derail the season, there are a lot more guys than just Apple who need to go.



Having talent on a rookie deal makes your trade value high not low Having talent on a rookie deal makes your trade value high not low

Problem bc4life : 9:32 am : link is solvable. New HC will have to solve this problem. You have to try one more year, at least, to get your ROI.



On a related note, you get a pass rush and that talented secondary starts getting the picks they should be, and team starts winning - this may mysteriously go away.



Winning is the best cologne, losing is a fart in the elevator.

He has talent UConn4523 : 9:35 am : link and he’s had a season full of tough life lessons both on and off the field. I keep him for year 3 and see how he grows from it.

Some of you are nuts. 3rd round value??? Based on what? Keith : 9:35 am : link Yes, he was drafted 10 overall and in his rookie year he showed that he had NFL talent, but certainly didn't have a great season. Then this year, he's shown nothing positive. He's been a disaster on the field. He's quit during games. He's yapped off the field and showed immense immaturity. What team would give up a 3rd rounder for a quitter that looks to be a terrible teammate???

Is this true? Jolly Blue Giant : 9:38 am : link Quote: Trading or cutting him is almost not going to work.

robbieballs2003 : 9:30 am : link : reply

It is going to cost us $5 million to get rid of him.



I would think that if he is traded the team he goes to adopts his contract. Am I wrong? I would think that only if he is cut then there would be dead money. I would think that if he is traded the team he goes to adopts his contract. Am I wrong? I would think that only if he is cut then there would be dead money.

RE: RE: Tough spot JonC : 9:39 am : link

Quote: In comment 13755446 JonC said:





Quote:





Kid has top 10 talent at a hard to find position, but he obviously doesn't appreciate how fortunate in life he is.







He is and never was a top 10 talent. We did a poor job of scouting and evaluating



Disagree, you're focused on what he is now, but his longer term prospects are quite high if he can get his head out of his arse. In comment 13755470 EricJ said:Disagree, you're focused on what he is now, but his longer term prospects are quite high if he can get his head out of his arse.

RE: a trade to Seattle and Apple won't know what hit him out there mdc1 : 9:40 am : link

Quote: He'll either suck it up or leave crying



Maybe he belongs in Atlanta. In comment 13755483 gtt350 said:Maybe he belongs in Atlanta.

He will need to earn his spot next year. LakeGeorgeGiant : 9:40 am : link But let's come back to reality here, they have a CB with top 10 measurables. He is young, and needs to get his head out of his ass. His value is in his discounted potential. His potential will keep him on the roster

RE: Is this true? robbieballs2003 : 9:41 am : link

Quote:



Quote:





Trading or cutting him is almost not going to work.

robbieballs2003 : 9:30 am : link : reply

It is going to cost us $5 million to get rid of him.







I would think that if he is traded the team he goes to adopts his contract. Am I wrong? I would think that only if he is cut then there would be dead money.



When a players is traded all bonus money is accelerated to the team trading him. The team that gets him gets his base salary and any bonuses in his contract that have not been paid. In comment 13755492 Jolly Blue Giant said:When a players is traded all bonus money is accelerated to the team trading him. The team that gets him gets his base salary and any bonuses in his contract that have not been paid.

Right now Sammo85 : 9:44 am : link He isn’t worth much of anything.



I didn’t like him in college nor did I like us drafting him so I’m not wedded to giving him a lot of second chances.



I think you take a chance with next year. He needs an off-season mental makeover. He needs a life coach. But if he comes into camp and is toxic again, you have to cut him immediately.



We can’t allow the poison of this season to infect what we want to build going forward.

RE: RE: Tough spot LakeGeorgeGiant : 9:44 am : link

Quote: In comment 13755446 JonC said:





Quote:





Kid has top 10 talent at a hard to find position, but he obviously doesn't appreciate how fortunate in life he is.







He is and never was a top 10 talent. We did a poor job of scouting and evaluating



He has rare elite measurables. Unless their tape measure was broke that day he clearly had top 10 measurables. In comment 13755470 EricJ said:He has rare elite measurables. Unless their tape measure was broke that day he clearly had top 10 measurables.

They will keep him GeoMan999 : 9:45 am : link Because they wouldnt be able to trade him for more than a conditional 5th, and he would create a cap hit.



Also, with all the criticism he is getting he has a decent chance to turn things around.

RE: Right now robbieballs2003 : 9:46 am : link

Quote: He isn’t worth much of anything.



I didn’t like him in college nor did I like us drafting him so I’m not wedded to giving him a lot of second chances.



I think you take a chance with next year. He needs an off-season mental makeover. He needs a life coach. But if he comes into camp and is toxic again, you have to cut him immediately.



We can’t allow the poison of this season to infect what we want to build going forward.



You also cannot look at this in a vacuum. We don't have the luxury of lighting $5 million dollars in fire. In comment 13755503 Sammo85 said:You also cannot look at this in a vacuum. We don't have the luxury of lighting $5 million dollars in fire.

I think right now they larryinnewhaven : 9:48 am : link may be able to trade him for a Granny Smith or a Red Delicious.

Perhpas a conditional 4th rounder. yatqb : 9:49 am : link His talent doesn't make up for his immaturity and horrible judgment.

You got to hope you can get a 3rd blueblood : 10:00 am : link but his value is going down by the moment.

We don't know the full story AnnapolisMike : 10:04 am : link or lack of one...but I would hope he will be back under a new coaching staff.





Every coach thinks PEEJ : 10:09 am : link he'll be the one to "get through" to him. He'll stay until the next coach gives up or turns him around

I can see a 4th round pick AcesUp : 10:11 am : link He's 2 years into his deal and the Giants would be absorbing a lot of the financial risk for another team.



The Giants need to take their medicine and clean house this offseason, I think that takes precedence over maintaining 2018 cap room. He's had a shitty attitude and ostracized himself to the point where he's sitting alone on the bench and getting called out publicly by team leaders as "a cancer". He's the kind of guy you have to move on from to change the culture.

RE: RE: Right now Sammo85 : 10:19 am : link

Quote: In comment 13755503 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





He isn’t worth much of anything.



I didn’t like him in college nor did I like us drafting him so I’m not wedded to giving him a lot of second chances.



I think you take a chance with next year. He needs an off-season mental makeover. He needs a life coach. But if he comes into camp and is toxic again, you have to cut him immediately.



We can’t allow the poison of this season to infect what we want to build going forward.





You also cannot look at this in a vacuum. We don't have the luxury of lighting $5 million dollars in fire.



Who said I was looking at it in a vacuum? We aren’t winning anything next year. This is a new regime coming in that will likely seek to remove the mistakes and cancers left in place by Reese and McAdoo.

In comment 13755507 robbieballs2003 said:Who said I was looking at it in a vacuum? We aren’t winning anything next year. This is a new regime coming in that will likely seek to remove the mistakes and cancers left in place by Reese and McAdoo.

This Board will noy dictate what the next GM does Alwaysblue22 : 10:24 am : link Interesting talk.. but its all meaningless.. we could get a GM who wants to burn this team to the ground and start over, or one who thinks that we can be in the playoffs next year by filling some key holes, and with ELi as our QB. No one really knows. If I was Mara I would want to get back to the playoffs next year after the debacle of this year. But he may allow the new GM to do something else.

RE: RE: RE: Right now robbieballs2003 : 10:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 13755507 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





In comment 13755503 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





He isn’t worth much of anything.



I didn’t like him in college nor did I like us drafting him so I’m not wedded to giving him a lot of second chances.



I think you take a chance with next year. He needs an off-season mental makeover. He needs a life coach. But if he comes into camp and is toxic again, you have to cut him immediately.



We can’t allow the poison of this season to infect what we want to build going forward.





You also cannot look at this in a vacuum. We don't have the luxury of lighting $5 million dollars in fire.







Who said I was looking at it in a vacuum? We aren’t winning anything next year. This is a new regime coming in that will likely seek to remove the mistakes and cancers left in place by Reese and McAdoo.



If you are already giving up on next year then why dump Apple? Does that make sense? Why not hold onto him and see if he turns it around. Make a deal with Apple. Tell him if he wants out that he needs to play his ass off and we will grant him his wish the following year. It helps him and helps us. In comment 13755540 Sammo85 said:If you are already giving up on next year then why dump Apple? Does that make sense? Why not hold onto him and see if he turns it around. Make a deal with Apple. Tell him if he wants out that he needs to play his ass off and we will grant him his wish the following year. It helps him and helps us.

RE: We don't know the full story JohnnyFlowers : 10:25 am : link

Quote: or lack of one...but I would hope he will be back under a new coaching staff.





We definitely don't have the full story and never will. But if we had a real leader as a coach or on the defense, this would not have spiraled so far down. It is very frustrating to hear all the defensive players and almost anybody on the whole team always defer to "I lead by my play on the field". I would have brought in James Harrison for the last game just to beat people up. Anyway, But for me, watching Apple give no effort multiple times this year says it all..guy is a total POS. In comment 13755526 AnnapolisMike said:We definitely don't have the full story and never will. But if we had a real leader as a coach or on the defense, this would not have spiraled so far down. It is very frustrating to hear all the defensive players and almost anybody on the whole team always defer to "I lead by my play on the field". I would have brought in James Harrison for the last game just to beat people up. Anyway, But for me, watching Apple give no effort multiple times this year says it all..guy is a total POS.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Right now Sammo85 : 10:36 am : link

Quote: In comment 13755540 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





In comment 13755507 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





In comment 13755503 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





He isn’t worth much of anything.



I didn’t like him in college nor did I like us drafting him so I’m not wedded to giving him a lot of second chances.



I think you take a chance with next year. He needs an off-season mental makeover. He needs a life coach. But if he comes into camp and is toxic again, you have to cut him immediately.



We can’t allow the poison of this season to infect what we want to build going forward.





You also cannot look at this in a vacuum. We don't have the luxury of lighting $5 million dollars in fire.







Who said I was looking at it in a vacuum? We aren’t winning anything next year. This is a new regime coming in that will likely seek to remove the mistakes and cancers left in place by Reese and McAdoo.







If you are already giving up on next year then why dump Apple? Does that make sense? Why not hold onto him and see if he turns it around. Make a deal with Apple. Tell him if he wants out that he needs to play his ass off and we will grant him his wish the following year. It helps him and helps us.



I’m not giving up on next year. I’m being realistic. I’m fine with giving him a chance but there must be a zero tolerance with him. He acts like a cancer again one time in camp, he should get sent on a bus back home. He’s clearly a distraction and problem. I think we can all agree on that. Somebody needs to get through to the kid. Heck I think an idea is to send him back to Ohio State this spring, get away from the media and his family and maybe see if Urban Meyer can figure his head out. In comment 13755549 robbieballs2003 said:I’m not giving up on next year. I’m being realistic. I’m fine with giving him a chance but there must be a zero tolerance with him. He acts like a cancer again one time in camp, he should get sent on a bus back home. He’s clearly a distraction and problem. I think we can all agree on that. Somebody needs to get through to the kid. Heck I think an idea is to send him back to Ohio State this spring, get away from the media and his family and maybe see if Urban Meyer can figure his head out.

He's apparently Norman Bates with a helmet Nitro : 10:40 am : link so none.

Why do they have to trade him joeinpa : 11:05 am : link Things blow over.



The big issue is can he play. If yes, then he stays and they work it out. You don t have to like the guys on your team. I didn't like everyone I worked with, but I had a pretty good career.

He’s a goner Tuckrule : 11:12 am : link The leader of the defense says the guy has to go. No way e remains. We’ll trade him for peanuts and it’ll be addition by subtraction. Continuity and playing for your teammates goes a long way in football more than any other sport

There is no upside in getting rid of him UConn4523 : 11:15 am : link unless his relationship with his teammates are definitively unrepairable which is something none of us know. Assuming it’s repairable the team will benefit more from keeping him, developing his skills, and help him become an adult with a job to do.



Some of you act like this is madden and that once something bad happens cutting a player is the only option with no reprocussions.

RE: There is no upside in getting rid of him Sammo85 : 11:22 am : link

Quote: unless his relationship with his teammates are definitively unrepairable which is something none of us know. Assuming it’s repairable the team will benefit more from keeping him, developing his skills, and help him become an adult with a job to do.



Some of you act like this is madden and that once something bad happens cutting a player is the only option with no reprocussions.



There’s a downside and repercussions to keeping him too if he can’t get his head on straight.



You think he’s a good example for the younger players on this team? Right now he checks off all the boxes of being a cancer. Talent only gets you so far. He’s making good money and being a problem both on the field and off it. We aren’t a charity. This isn’t a kinder-care league. In comment 13755628 UConn4523 said:There’s a downside and repercussions to keeping him too if he can’t get his head on straight.You think he’s a good example for the younger players on this team? Right now he checks off all the boxes of being a cancer. Talent only gets you so far. He’s making good money and being a problem both on the field and off it. We aren’t a charity. This isn’t a kinder-care league.

Did you read the part where I said if it’s repairable UConn4523 : 11:26 am : link ?

RE: Did you read the part where I said if it’s repairable AcesUp : 11:36 am : link

Quote: ?



I think we're better off speculating under the narrative that it's beyond repair, he was just called a cancer publicly by one of the team leaders. In comment 13755642 UConn4523 said:I think we're better off speculating under the narrative that it's beyond repair, he was just called a cancer publicly by one of the team leaders.

In order to be a cancer Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 11:37 am : link you need to have credibility in the locker room. Doesn't sound like he has any. It would seem to be worthwhile to see if he is retrievable. They are not going to get any significant value for him at this point.

RE: RE: There is no upside in getting rid of him LakeGeorgeGiant : 11:43 am : link

Quote: In comment 13755628 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





unless his relationship with his teammates are definitively unrepairable which is something none of us know. Assuming it’s repairable the team will benefit more from keeping him, developing his skills, and help him become an adult with a job to do.



Some of you act like this is madden and that once something bad happens cutting a player is the only option with no reprocussions.







There’s a downside and repercussions to keeping him too if he can’t get his head on straight.



You think he’s a good example for the younger players on this team? Right now he checks off all the boxes of being a cancer. Talent only gets you so far. He’s making good money and being a problem both on the field and off it. We aren’t a charity. This isn’t a kinder-care league.



If he continues his current behavior them the young players will see him on the bench and then they will see him not getting resigned and losing millions.



I think it will be ok. In comment 13755639 Sammo85 said:If he continues his current behavior them the young players will see him on the bench and then they will see him not getting resigned and losing millions.I think it will be ok.

Be lucky to get a 5th... Slade : 11:50 am : link For a 'cancer'. That's pretty damning coming from a guy like Collins who tries to stay high road...

RE: In order to be a cancer AcesUp : 11:54 am : link

Quote: you need to have credibility in the locker room. Doesn't sound like he has any. It would seem to be worthwhile to see if he is retrievable. They are not going to get any significant value for him at this point.



I think it has more to do with respecting the opinion of and empowering guys like Collins as true leaders than worrying about Apple spreading dissent (which he could). Outside of airing this out on the radio, Collins has exhibited everything you want from a leader through a season that would break a lot of players spirits. If you want to instill that culture, you have to listen to the right guys. In comment 13755657 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:I think it has more to do with respecting the opinion of and empowering guys like Collins as true leaders than worrying about Apple spreading dissent (which he could). Outside of airing this out on the radio, Collins has exhibited everything you want from a leader through a season that would break a lot of players spirits. If you want to instill that culture, you have to listen to the right guys.