NYP: Eli Manning doesn’t want to just be a mentor

And, of course, Mr. Bungle : 10:58 am : link because the New York Post is a steaming pile of trash, Eli never said he doesn't want to mentor.



That's what the New York Post put in the headline, though, because from cover to cover, all the New York Post publishes is complete trash. All the time.

RE: It sounds to me like he'll waive his NTC. mattyblue : 10:58 am : link

Quote: These guys sing the "I want to play my whole career here" song until their job description changes. Then they're like, "Yeah...no."



At this point, whatever. Just rip the whole Band-Aid off and let's reset the whole damned thing already.



Yup. I think his agent will be working overtime to find a team that thinks he could be the missing link to make a run. We aren’t close to making a run. And with New GM and New coach, they are going to want fresh blood. In comment 13755596 Mr. Bungle said:Yup. I think his agent will be working overtime to find a team that thinks he could be the missing link to make a run. We aren’t close to making a run. And with New GM and New coach, they are going to want fresh blood.

RE: Don’t worry, Team Manning has a plan. They shamed Mara into HomerJones45 : 10:59 am : link

Quote: playing Eli after he wasn’t benched, but told he would share playing time. Stupidly, McAdoo gave Team Manning a day to come up with a plan to call the coach’s bluff, which they did. Now they are pressuring management again to go public with their plans for Eli next season and beyond. I hope Mara and others are smart enough this time to be wise to Team Manning’s plans. Please. It would be one thing if we had an Aaron Rodgers to take his place but we don't, and we won't until our #1 pick this year is ready to take the reins. Unless Mara and Tisch want to finish off the wreckage their blundering caused, Eli will finish out his contract here. In comment 13755585 RDJR said:Please. It would be one thing if we had an Aaron Rodgers to take his place but we don't, and we won't until our #1 pick this year is ready to take the reins. Unless Mara and Tisch want to finish off the wreckage their blundering caused, Eli will finish out his contract here.

I don’t mattyblue : 11:00 am : link know if there is a team that is gonna jump at that though.

I have no issue with his position. Giant John : 11:00 am : link I continue to believe he should start and hopefully for the NY Giants. I think it would be great if we do draft a new QB that he might sit for a season or two and watch/work with Eli to learn how a true professional plays the position. Especially if it’s someone as fragile as Rosen.

RE: RE: Don’t worry, Team Manning has a plan. They shamed Mara into Jim in Tampa : 11:06 am : link

Quote: In comment 13755585 RDJR said:





Quote:





playing Eli after he wasn’t benched, but told he would share playing time. Stupidly, McAdoo gave Team Manning a day to come up with a plan to call the coach’s bluff, which they did. Now they are pressuring management again to go public with their plans for Eli next season and beyond. I hope Mara and others are smart enough this time to be wise to Team Manning’s plans.



Please. It would be one thing if we had an Aaron Rodgers to take his place but we don't, and we won't until our #1 pick this year is ready to take the reins. Unless Mara and Tisch want to finish off the wreckage their blundering caused, Eli will finish out his contract here.



Unless I'm mistaken, Eli has two years left.



I can see him coming back next year, but there's no way the Giants are taking a QB at 2 or 3 this year and letting him sit on the bench for two years.



The most plausible scenario is that Eli comes back next year and is replaced by the rookie QB at some point next season...just like Kurt Warner was. Then he plays somewhere else next year. In comment 13755607 HomerJones45 said:Unless I'm mistaken, Eli has two years left.I can see him coming back next year, but there's no way the Giants are taking a QB at 2 or 3 this year and letting him sit on the bench for two years.The most plausible scenario is that Eli comes back next year and is replaced by the rookie QB at some point next season...just like Kurt Warner was. Then he plays somewhere else next year.

Many signs indicate Gregorio : 11:06 am : link Eli and the Giants will part ways at end of season. He relies on his father's and brothers advice, who both played for other teams at end of career. Eli is expressing interest to start more years. Giants will have new management and coach, who are likely to view Eli as part of the problems of the past, and who have an opportunity to select a new QB.



Sunday could very well be Eli's last game in blue.



If the Giants draft a QB at 2 AcesUp : 11:06 am : link He's not sitting for two years. It's just not happening. 1 year tops and that's if Eli returns to peak form.



The Giants likely need an 8 game to 1 year bridge QB next year. Is Eli comfortable with that? Are the Giants better off absorbing Eli's cap hit and going with a cheaper option to avoid that 5M roster bonus and clear room for '19? Those are the questions they have to be asking themselves.

Bungle he definitely joeinpa : 11:11 am : link Said it. Heard his interview this morning.



Eli has never had to fight back a challenge for his job. He loves playing fir the Giants. Come back and play so well they can't take you out.

RE: If the Giants draft a QB at 2 Mr. Bungle : 11:13 am : link

Quote: He's not sitting for two years. It's just not happening. 1 year tops and that's if Eli returns to peak form.



The Giants likely need an 8 game to 1 year bridge QB next year. Is Eli comfortable with that? Are the Giants better off absorbing Eli's cap hit and going with a cheaper option to avoid that 5M roster bonus and clear room for '19? Those are the questions they have to be asking themselves.

Yeah, the NFL has changed. Top-prospect rookie QBs can step right in and look good these days. They don't need to sit and watch the way they used to. Plus, teams want to get as much out of those high draft investments as possible. In comment 13755615 AcesUp said:Yeah, the NFL has changed. Top-prospect rookie QBs can step right in and look good these days. They don't need to sit and watch the way they used to. Plus, teams want to get as much out of those high draft investments as possible.

trade eli DavidinBMNY : 11:15 am : link for a pick or picks.

draft a qb at the top of the draft. let webb and new qb compete.



bring in an excellent qb guru somewhere on the staff.



webb is not getting a eeal chance with Eli on the roster next year.



this team is acught in the middle of to many half baked situations wit these eli's.



finish them.



eli to denver for there 3rd, 5th, with a conditional 19 pick sounds good.





... Dodge : 11:15 am : link I hope he's gone. I want my team to be better and Eli is not getting better in 2018.



His accuracy, fumbles, and decision making have gotten worse over the last 5 years. It's time.

First crick n NC : 11:16 am : link Eli has always been mentoring players, second if he gives the Giants the best chance to win, they will play him, which works for both parties. Eli is simply saying, he doesn't want to split time at the position. If the Giants want to win next season they will pick a QB that gives them the best chance to win, Eli is fine with competing for the job, once the competition is over the starting qb plays the games.



I think the Giants are best served having Manning start next season while drafting a QB, let the qb sit for a year. After the 2018 season see where you are as a team, decide to move on from Manning and start the draft pick (or Webb).



There isn't anything new in this article.

... christian : 11:17 am : link Team Manning knows Eli isn't getting away with not wanting to share time with the backups again.



The Giants will suck again. He will suck with the team as constructed again.



He won't get off as the noble competitor again when he won't split time in meaningless games.



This is going to come down to whether the Jags want to pay Bottles 19M next year or Eli Manning 22M.



There is virtually no benefit

I have full confidence in Eli LAXin : 11:21 am : link doing whatever is the best in his own personal interest, which he has always done since forcing a trade on his first day in the NFL.



Often times his own personal interest did align with the Giants best interest, and brought joys to the fans, but don't ever confuse what comes first.



RE: RE: Don’t worry, Team Manning has a plan. They shamed Mara into RDJR : 11:29 am : link

Quote: In comment 13755585 RDJR said:





Quote:





playing Eli after he wasn’t benched, but told he would share playing time. Stupidly, McAdoo gave Team Manning a day to come up with a plan to call the coach’s bluff, which they did. Now they are pressuring management again to go public with their plans for Eli next season and beyond. I hope Mara and others are smart enough this time to be wise to Team Manning’s plans.



Please. It would be one thing if we had an Aaron Rodgers to take his place but we don't, and we won't until our #1 pick this year is ready to take the reins. Unless Mara and Tisch want to finish off the wreckage their blundering caused, Eli will finish out his contract here.



Please? What QB of a 2-13 team should have job security? He has played every minute of 14 of the 15 games and we have won two. Is he not responsible for any part of any of those losses? We have had one playoff season in five. He has been the QB for every snap but one game in those seasons. Does that not count? In comment 13755607 HomerJones45 said:Please? What QB of a 2-13 team should have job security? He has played every minute of 14 of the 15 games and we have won two. Is he not responsible for any part of any of those losses? We have had one playoff season in five. He has been the QB for every snap but one game in those seasons. Does that not count?

The get rid of Eli folks need to keep in mind trueblueinpw : 11:30 am : link The Giants were a win now team just a few short months ago and had a roster that many among us and many in the NFL thought of as a SB contender. Guys like OBJ and EE and DRC and OV and JPP and LC and Jack Rabbit and Snacks aren’t exactly the pieces you want on a two to three year rebuilding effort. The decision regarding Eli is more complicated than just getting a can't miss franchise QB with the number 2 pick in the draft. And the decision is complicated further by many in the Giants organization who think Webb may already be the next franchise QB (no idea why they think this but it’s been consistently rumoured). In fact the mystery of Davis Webb may well be remembered as the biggest blunder of this miserable season.

RE: The get rid of Eli folks need to keep in mind Sean : 11:33 am : link

Quote: The Giants were a win now team just a few short months ago and had a roster that many among us and many in the NFL thought of as a SB contender. Guys like OBJ and EE and DRC and OV and JPP and LC and Jack Rabbit and Snacks aren’t exactly the pieces you want on a two to three year rebuilding effort. The decision regarding Eli is more complicated than just getting a can't miss franchise QB with the number 2 pick in the draft. And the decision is complicated further by many in the Giants organization who think Webb may already be the next franchise QB (no idea why they think this but it’s been consistently rumoured). In fact the mystery of Davis Webb may well be remembered as the biggest blunder of this miserable season.



Gotta see behind next year. The 2003 Giants also had high expectations, thank god we drafted Eli over Gallery.



Plan for the next 12 years, not 2. In comment 13755648 trueblueinpw said:Gotta see behind next year. The 2003 Giants also had high expectations, thank god we drafted Eli over Gallery.Plan for the next 12 years, not 2.

It makes no sense Powerclean765 : 11:33 am : link for the Giants to keep him at his current salary and it makes no sense for him to take a paycut.



He’s gone, it sucks but it’s just business.

What if you miss a crick n NC : 11:35 am : link Super bowl in the next two years because you were planning only for the next 12?



Yes, you have to plan for the future, but there also must be a balance of winning now.

Eli Manning has been a great Giant GiantFanInTX : 11:42 am : link but my fear is that the organization is going to let the fans run the team. Eli has been far from great for some time now. Also, if you look at his career as a whole, he's never been an elite QB. He's had flashes of brilliance which lead directly to 2 SBs. That being said, it would be a major mistake for him to play here next season if the Giants end up drafting a top QB (which they should). It's time to move on.

Would Eli waive his NTC sphinx : 11:43 am : link to go to a team that wouldn't guarantee his being the starter? What teams would give him that guarantee this off season?

If the new GM Allen in CNJ : 11:43 am : link makes the RIGHT moves this offseason, and a new coach can make things click, this team can at the very least compete for the division in 2018 with many of its existing pieces. Resign Pugh & Richburg, take care of Beckham, try to build the O-Line through free agency, and look for mid-level talent at the LB position...



I've said it before, and I'll say it again. Eli Manning is not the problem, and the allure of drafting his replacement when his replacement may already be on the roster and NOT OVERLOOKING true top 10 talent in the draft (DE Chubb, RB Saquon Barkley) can bring this existing team to the next level.



At the very least, they can draft either Chubb or Barkley in the 1st, then if one of the other QB's is there in round 2, namely Rudolph, Mayfield, or Jackson take them. Honestly if you can get one of those guys with what should be the #34 pick, you get a lot more value!!

RE: What if you miss a montanagiant : 11:50 am : link

Quote: Super bowl in the next two years because you were planning only for the next 12?



Yes, you have to plan for the future, but there also must be a balance of winning now.

This completely logical point will be completely lost by many in this thread In comment 13755654 crick n NC said:This completely logical point will be completely lost by many in this thread

RE: If the new GM Keith : 11:53 am : link

Quote: makes the RIGHT moves this offseason, and a new coach can make things click, this team can at the very least compete for the division in 2018 with many of its existing pieces. Resign Pugh & Richburg, take care of Beckham, try to build the O-Line through free agency, and look for mid-level talent at the LB position...



I've said it before, and I'll say it again. Eli Manning is not the problem, and the allure of drafting his replacement when his replacement may already be on the roster and NOT OVERLOOKING true top 10 talent in the draft (DE Chubb, RB Saquon Barkley) can bring this existing team to the next level.



At the very least, they can draft either Chubb or Barkley in the 1st, then if one of the other QB's is there in round 2, namely Rudolph, Mayfield, or Jackson take them. Honestly if you can get one of those guys with what should be the #34 pick, you get a lot more value!!



You can say it until you're blue in the face, it doesn't make you right or your statement true. Eli is not a top QB anymore and paying that much money for a bottom tier QB is tough when you have young stars to pay. If Eli was ok restructuring and accepting 7-8M per year, I'd love to keep him around for another season. In comment 13755668 Allen in CNJ said:You can say it until you're blue in the face, it doesn't make you right or your statement true. Eli is not a top QB anymore and paying that much money for a bottom tier QB is tough when you have young stars to pay. If Eli was ok restructuring and accepting 7-8M per year, I'd love to keep him around for another season.

I know statistics are statistics Allen in CNJ : 12:08 pm : link but Eli's line for this year is as follows:



Eli Manning --- Att: 543 Comp: 342 Yds: 3336 Comp %: 63.0 YPA:6.1 TD: 18 Int: 12 2.2 Sacks:29 QBR:82.0



Dude's nearly thrown for 4000 yards with PRACTICE SQUAD level receivers (with the exception Beckham before he was injured, and Shepard and Engram all season long) this entire season with NO RUNNING GAME and an O-Line that is getting the crap kicked out of them, especially the right side, EVERY SINGLE WEEK.



Give the guy some help. If the O-Line is solidified with guys that can get the job done and protect him, they find a running game (Hello! Saquon Barkley!!!) this team will be VERY tough to stop offensively.

RE: He’s selfish Moondawg : 12:15 pm : link

Quote: much like Brett Farve was



Dumbass, why was he tutoring Webb his first day after demoted?This sort of tutoring is exactly what Farve didn't want to do. Think before you post. You disgrace the Nature Boy. In comment 13755565 Rflairr said:Dumbass, why was he tutoring Webb his first day after demoted?This sort of tutoring is exactly what Farve didn't want to do. Think before you post. You disgrace the Nature Boy.

His numbers are not good hassan : 12:15 pm : link And no he's not close to 4000 yards. His qb rating is bottom 1/3. Problem is his qb rating was not particularly good in last five years. Find it funny people were worried Mac was going to have the injury excuse to Save Him and are now resorting to the same line of argument with Eli. Eli has not been a particularly effective starter for the last three dozen starts. Even in 2015 with a good stat line his numbers from an deeper analytics perspective were mid pack at best.



His problems far outdate the current dilemma.



RE: I know statistics are statistics family progtitioner : 12:16 pm : link

Quote: but Eli's line for this year is as follows:



Eli Manning --- Att: 543 Comp: 342 Yds: 3336 Comp %: 63.0 YPA:6.1 TD: 18 Int: 12 2.2 Sacks:29 QBR:82.0



Dude's nearly thrown for 4000 yards with PRACTICE SQUAD level receivers (with the exception Beckham before he was injured, and Shepard and Engram all season long) this entire season with NO RUNNING GAME and an O-Line that is getting the crap kicked out of them, especially the right side, EVERY SINGLE WEEK.



Give the guy some help. If the O-Line is solidified with guys that can get the job done and protect him, they find a running game (Hello! Saquon Barkley!!!) this team will be VERY tough to stop offensively.



I don’t care if he throws for 5000. They can’t score all this season or last. That’s the only stat that matters.



In other words you want to continue trying to build around a qb whose best year was 6 years ago and whose play continues to decline. That’s a sure fire way to be the cardinals, jets, bills etc. In comment 13755707 Allen in CNJ said:I don’t care if he throws for 5000. They can’t score all this season or last. That’s the only stat that matters.In other words you want to continue trying to build around a qb whose best year was 6 years ago and whose play continues to decline. That’s a sure fire way to be the cardinals, jets, bills etc.

And btw hassan : 12:19 pm : link Who wants him to be a mentor? He should hope to start here and keep that player on the bench as long as possible. His first drive should be to compete. Mentorship comes through watching him.



Unless he forces a trade I see no problem with the attitude of him trying to compete as long as he can.

Talk about positive spin. Keith : 12:19 pm : link 3300 yards is "close to 4000" yards, lol. He has 18 TD's, I guess he's close to 30. How can any fan watch Eli and say he played well? I can understand the argument that his supporting cast is part of the reason he didn't play well, but you really watched the Giants and thought the QB played well? We averaged, what, 17 pts per game? Or close to 50?

Hey, he only has to throw for 664 yards CT Charlie : 12:21 pm : link on Sunday to reach 4000. Sounds like a good game.

I capegman : 12:22 pm : link hope Manning starts for the Giants a couple more years. I'm glad his desire to start is still there.

Give him a line, a real running back and a healthy receiving corps.

I do think he should offer to take a pay cut for the team and to stay a Giant. He's not playing on his pay scale right now. Maybe play more for an incentive heavy contract for two years.

I would take Eli for two years over a rookie. Let a first round pick sit for a year or two or just Give Webb more time to develop. Seems like a good plan to me.



I do hope hassan : 12:22 pm : link A qb pick lights enough fire in him to play inspired and the situation turns better for nyg. I have no issue with Eli keeping a high pick on the bench as long as possible. He will not keep it up past 40 in a best case and re new guy can come in.



Personally I think he will get pulled within three starts if he says but I can always hope.

RE: What if you miss a LAXin : 12:24 pm : link

Quote: Super bowl in the next two years because you were planning only for the next 12?



Yes, you have to plan for the future, but there also must be a balance of winning now.



Exactly. NFL is not even a year-to-year league, it's often week-to-week.



A NFL GM who "plans for the next 12 years" isn't the right person for the job -- that's almost 3 generations in the NFL. Even Bill Belichick doesn't do that. In comment 13755654 crick n NC said:Exactly. NFL is not even a year-to-year league, it's often week-to-week.A NFL GM who "plans for the next 12 years" isn't the right person for the job -- that's almost 3 generations in the NFL. Even Bill Belichick doesn't do that.

how is Eli like Favre? PaulBlakeTSU : 12:24 pm : link Favre strung along the Packers with whether or not he was going to come back or retire and wouldn't give the team a clear answer and stick to it. Eli has made it known this entire time that he wants to keep competing and has wanted to do it with the Giants.

RE: What if you miss a jeff57 : 12:26 pm : link

Quote: Super bowl in the next two years because you were planning only for the next 12?



Yes, you have to plan for the future, but there also must be a balance of winning now.



You really think they have enough of a foundation to make a super bowl run the next two years? With no LBs, a bad OL, mediocre running backs and an often non-existent pass rush.? In comment 13755654 crick n NC said:You really think they have enough of a foundation to make a super bowl run the next two years? With no LBs, a bad OL, mediocre running backs and an often non-existent pass rush.?

The new GM will want his own new QB. Dave in Hoboken : 12:28 pm : link Not a 37 year old with a ton of money du in the next 2 years. This really is a blessing going forward. I’m really excited for the offseason.

If the Giants are SMART David B. : 12:31 pm : link they draft one of the TWO QBs and let him SIT and learn in 2018 rather than get abused or ruined behind an OL which is unlikely 100% fixable in just one offseason. Let Eli start, AND mentor next year. Then make the transition (hopefully behind a better OL). If Eli falters, they can bring in the new guy (or Webb if he's still around) like they did with Eli when Warner was here.

I'm going to say two things jtgiants : 12:36 pm : link And that's it.



1. The people on this board saying Eli can't play anymore are clueless. He can still win in this league.



2. The people who don't think there will be a market for him, if we move on, will be proven to be even more clueless. He'll have a nice market. No doubt.

Dave in Hoboken jtgiants : 12:37 pm : link I'm not sure they move on from Eli. Not sure they will. They might but its not a given

Don’t worry, Team Manning has a plan. They shamed Mara into HomerJones45 : 12:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13755607 HomerJones45 said:





Quote:





In comment 13755585 RDJR said:





Quote:





playing Eli after he wasn’t benched, but told he would share playing time. Stupidly, McAdoo gave Team Manning a day to come up with a plan to call the coach’s bluff, which they did. Now they are pressuring management again to go public with their plans for Eli next season and beyond. I hope Mara and others are smart enough this time to be wise to Team Manning’s plans.



Please. It would be one thing if we had an Aaron Rodgers to take his place but we don't, and we won't until our #1 pick this year is ready to take the reins. Unless Mara and Tisch want to finish off the wreckage their blundering caused, Eli will finish out his contract here.







Please? What QB of a 2-13 team should have job security? He has played every minute of 14 of the 15 games and we have won two. Is he not responsible for any part of any of those losses? We have had one playoff season in five. He has been the QB for every snap but one game in those seasons. Does that not count? Sure, let's keep drawing the same erroneous conclusion over and over again.



Manning has proven on many occasions that given some modicum of support, he can win games and championships. He is healthy and his arm is fine. The personnel is and has been the problem. The root cause of that problem has finally gotten his long-overdue sacking. Let's see what happens when we finally start getting some decent personnel in here rather than knee-jerking our way to further stupid decisions. In comment 13755645 RDJR said:Sure, let's keep drawing the same erroneous conclusion over and over again.Manning has proven on many occasions that given some modicum of support, he can win games and championships. He is healthy and his arm is fine. The personnel is and has been the problem. The root cause of that problem has finally gotten his long-overdue sacking. Let's see what happens when we finally start getting some decent personnel in here rather than knee-jerking our way to further stupid decisions.

I am no expert rocco8112 : 12:41 pm : link but to me it is clear as day this upcoming Sunday is Eli's last game as a Giant.



I am coming to grips with the fact it is over. I think the guy can still play and the fact that the "brain-trust" that runs this team destroyed it has cost us the final years of Eli's career. He can still play and we will all learn soon what we had when he is gone. This week is the end.



The Giants will be drafting a QB with their first pick and that QB and Eli can not be on the same roster. It is that simple. I fully expect Eli to go to another team and have success. But, his time with the Giants is over. This mentor thing is a pipe dream and it makes no sense for Eli or the next QB, or the next coach.



I would think about going to the game to give Eli send off in person, but it will be freezing, will cost money, and the Giants will likely lose by at least three scores.



Set your DVR'S and what not, this is it for Eli in blue.















RE: RE: What if you miss a AcesUp : 12:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13755654 crick n NC said:





Quote:





Super bowl in the next two years because you were planning only for the next 12?



Yes, you have to plan for the future, but there also must be a balance of winning now.





This completely logical point will be completely lost by many in this thread



The favorite to win league MVP wasn't old enough to have a driver's license the last time this team won a playoff game. This isn't a logical point. In comment 13755675 montanagiant said:The favorite to win league MVP wasn't old enough to have a driver's license the last time this team won a playoff game. This isn't a logical point.

There is a chance Eli will force NYG hassan : 12:42 pm : link To trade him or release him if they plan on drafting a qb. I think Eric implied that with his post.



If so good riddance. He should be fine competing. He hasn't done nearly enough to warrant a guaranteed spot in starting lineup.



What sucks is there will be no trade market. Maybe jax bites. But they know they can wait for his release or get him for a song. Anyone thinking the Giants are getting a high pick is in delusion.



If he doesn't want to play here Giants will be lucky to have someone take the number off the books without the cut.

I think jtgiants : 12:43 pm : link The Giants think this year was a fluke. Everything that could go wrong did. I think, they think, they will bounce back next year

RE: I think AcesUp : 12:45 pm : link

Quote: The Giants think this year was a fluke. Everything that could go wrong did. I think, they think, they will bounce back next year



Bounce back to what? What were they before this fluke year? In comment 13755765 jtgiants said:Bounce back to what? What were they before this fluke year?

RE: I think rocco8112 : 12:46 pm : link

Quote: The Giants think this year was a fluke. Everything that could go wrong did. I think, they think, they will bounce back next year



You do not become the worst team in the NFC, or maybe the NFL by fluke.



I hope they do not think this. But, these clowns brought the team to this point despite having a franchise QB and hall of fame two time champ coach. They promoted a guy who was a joke to HC, so anything is possible In comment 13755765 jtgiants said:You do not become the worst team in the NFC, or maybe the NFL by fluke.I hope they do not think this. But, these clowns brought the team to this point despite having a franchise QB and hall of fame two time champ coach. They promoted a guy who was a joke to HC, so anything is possible