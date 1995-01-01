Kim Jones on WFAN with some interesting/inside info Vin_Cuccs : 12/27/2017 3:32 pm I was listening to Kim Jones on WFAN filling in for Boomer early this morning while taking my wife's car to get serviced. She had some very very interesting info regarding the team:



Janoris Jenkins injured his ankle badly during the week 1 game in Dallas. He was advised to have surgery, but decided to put it off until after the season until it worsened later in the season. She said this explains the perceived lack of effort and certain games.



Landon Collins sustained a severe high ankle sprain week 5 and this injury should have kept him out several weeks, but he decided to play through it even though the games were meaningless at that point. Not only does it show his toughness, but he garnered even more respect around the locker room. She thinks he should and will be a defensive captain next year.



Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon are both nursing serious injuries, which is hampering production.



She also said that essentially everyone in the locker room echoes the sentiments of Collins regarding Apple.



She said that she doesn't have any inside information, but she gets the feeling that the Giants wants a clean break, and hire from outside the organization for their current openings. She said she wouldn't be surprised if they had a general manager named by next week.



Just passing on some information I found very interesting from this morning.

Good to see the Giants back to their injury-riddled ways Mr. Bungle : 12/27/2017 3:35 pm : link after that low-injury 2016 nonsense.

that's nice about JPP and OV Rocky369 : 12/27/2017 3:36 pm : link but when do they start putting out the production they are being paid for?

Good stuff adamg : 12/27/2017 3:37 pm : link thanks for posting

and good to see that as per usual hitdog42 : 12/27/2017 3:37 pm : link many people jump down the throats of players who are playing hurt....

All this would explain the drop off from the defense Rjanyg : 12/27/2017 3:38 pm : link And when you hear about all our high paid players giving all they can and then see Apple having a pity party you can understand the comments from Collins.



Don't know how but partying was with Aplle might be job 1 of the next GM.

There are few in the sports broadcasting world Matt M. : 12/27/2017 3:38 pm : link I respect more than her. She is usually very informed and a good listen. I don't know how she still doesn't have a regular radio gig.



She is a true reporter, as well. Nobody (and I do mean nobody) was giving better, more informative, more timely, or more comprehensive updates when the Penn St. Sandusky story broke than her. Listening to Francessa "interview" her each day was great radio.



I like the one point about hiring outside the organization where she wasn't afraid to admit she had no source.

Kim Jones does a good job Emil : 12/27/2017 3:42 pm : link She reports what she hears and is very good about specifying when she is speculating.



I'm warming to the idea of Riddick, or at least someone with no direct ties to the Gmen

Context Is Key Sammo85 : 12/27/2017 3:43 pm : link On the GM hire. Technically, hiring Gettleman would qualify as “outside” even though in reality it would be a familiarity and connection hire to Accorsi and also tied to the Reese era.



I wonder if Riddick is the new frontrunner or if they’re targeting Wolf.



If Riddick becomes the GM you can scratch Darnold from the Giants board.

Re: Kim Jones Vin_Cuccs : 12/27/2017 3:46 pm : link She is absolutely one of the best.



Actually heard a rumor recently, I forget where, that she was offered to do the permanent spot for the afternoon drive, but turned it down because of the other opportunities she's currently pursuing.

I admire the likes of Jenkins and Collins. Dave in Hoboken : 12/27/2017 3:46 pm : link But this is the 2nd straight year of JPP and OV being seriously hurt. Always something with those 2, especially JPP.

Sammo 85 Vin_Cuccs : 12/27/2017 3:47 pm : link Did I miss something between Riddick and Darnold? What makes you say he wouldn't be interested? Just curious.

RE: I admire the likes of Jenkins and Collins. Matt M. : 12/27/2017 3:48 pm : link

Quote: But this is the 2nd straight year of JPP and OV being seriously hurt. Always something with those 2, especially JPP. IT certainly doesn't help when they take very few plays off. In comment 13756145 Dave in Hoboken said:IT certainly doesn't help when they take very few plays off.

Sounds like nygnyy274 : 12/27/2017 3:49 pm : link A bunch of excuses to me.. sorry JPP should of never been resigned

Hit Dog Vin_Cuccs : 12/27/2017 3:49 pm : link Good to hear from you! Have you heard anything regarding the injury topic or the GM/coach search?

Pass on Riddick Tom from LI : 12/27/2017 3:50 pm : link I want somebody that is in an organization and they are an heir apparent somewhere..



No more experiments with people that aren't in a position of upward advancement with a long track record.



I don't want a talking head from TV.



Same goes with a coach. I don't want the next Mcadoo. I want a guy that did it and failed already. This way they hopefully learned from it and know what they would do differently.





anyone involved with apple pick sundayatone : 12/27/2017 3:51 pm : link has to be purged.

Good post! trueblueinpw : 12/27/2017 4:07 pm : link Jackrabbit is gamer and a real surprise because there were some question marks about him when JR signed him. Collins is keystone type player. He took a step back this year but hopefully the injury heals up nice and he learns from the turmoil and disappointment of this season. OV is tough guy too and I like him but he seems to be nicked up since he signed here. JPP can still play at a high level, probably not worth his contract but I’m glad he’s a Giant.



Apple is a huge problem but I don’t think he’s worth trading. Hopefully a new coaching staff can each him and get him to play to the level of his talent. He’s obviously a douchebag but the best thing for the Giants would be if Apple can play to his draft status and obvious talent. Trading him away for late round pick would be a disaster.

RE: Good post! santacruzom : 12/27/2017 4:15 pm : link

Quote: He’s obviously a douchebag but the best thing for the Giants would be if Apple can play to his draft status and obvious talent. Trading him away for late round pick would be a disaster.



I just don't see how he can repair his relationship with his teammates. It's possible I suppose, if he has an epiphany of unusual magnitude. In comment 13756185 trueblueinpw said:I just don't see how he can repair his relationship with his teammates. It's possible I suppose, if he has an epiphany of unusual magnitude.

Kim Jones was offered Francesa's spot with Mark Malusis arniefez : 12/27/2017 4:16 pm : link she turned it down. I enjoy listening to her too. I have never met her but get the strong sense that she struggles with some of the fools who call in and wouldn't want that 5 days a week. Not a fan of Malusis but they're a good listen together. She was jumping him this morning about him ripping Collins she actually got pretty heated.

When Kim gets agitated, it's usually from a perspective CT Charlie : 12/27/2017 4:26 pm : link of knowledge or principle whereas Francessa often seemed to get mad from simple arrogance about the correctness of his own opinion.

I'm DanMetroMan : 12/27/2017 5:09 pm : link not including Eli Apple because pretty clearly the guy has legit issues but I truly believe the Giants (at least on defense) could really bounce back pretty quickly with a new coach. Speaking to a writer, he mentioned how awful the locker room situation was and how quickly they tuned out McAdoo.

RE: All this would explain the drop off from the defense Vanzetti : 12/27/2017 5:15 pm : link

Quote: And when you hear about all our high paid players giving all they can and then see Apple having a pity party you can understand the comments from Collins.



Don't know how but partying was with Aplle might be job 1 of the next GM.



Except the defense sucked from the very beginning of the year before these injuries occurred.



And while I’m sure JPP and OV do have injuries, i don’t buy that as a complete excuse. Ov was getting sucked inside on outside runs. That’s an offense taking advantage of his tendencies to make a Quick move inside on the pass rush In comment 13756124 Rjanyg said:Except the defense sucked from the very beginning of the year before these injuries occurred.And while I’m sure JPP and OV do have injuries, i don’t buy that as a complete excuse. Ov was getting sucked inside on outside runs. That’s an offense taking advantage of his tendencies to make a Quick move inside on the pass rush

tune out MacAdoo, fine Rocky369 : 12/27/2017 5:15 pm : link but what role did he play on the defensive side? I get he was the HC, but wouldn't they still want to play for Spags? Not that I disagree that a quick turnaround should be doable.

Gee, the Jints had players hurt and players with injuries... bw in dc : 12/27/2017 5:22 pm : link BFD. Meager attempt to generate some sympathy for a season gone sideways...



Patriots are a Mash unit, with more key players hurt across the board then Jints Central - Hightower, Branch, Flowers, Van Noy, Ebner, Cannon, Edelman, Hogan, Andrews, Gronk, Mitchell...and on and one and on...



Yet the train just keeps rolling along...

... christian : 12/27/2017 6:30 pm : link Note that JPP has logged more snaps than any lineman in the NFL.



Reasonable arguments can be made about his value and contributions, but his toughness and dedication cannot be questioned.



I'd fill my roster with guys like him any day.

JPP wasn't paid just to actualy play, though. Dave in Hoboken : 12/27/2017 6:44 pm : link He was paid to produce and produce at a pretty high level. It was a misguided contract from the moment he signed and Reese was dumb enough to offer him that contract. The amount of mistakes Reese has made in the last couple of years alone is absolutely staggering when you think about it. Holy shit.

Collins Dragon : 12/27/2017 9:45 pm : link What will happen next year when your defensive captain keeps getting burned every week by whoever he is supposed to cover? Can’t imagine he will call himself a cancer and needs to be sentenced to the bench.

Don't disagree with injuries hampering everybody other than Jimmy Googs : 12/27/2017 9:47 pm : link JPP.



He is a lost cause at this point...

