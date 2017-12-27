Giants have suspended CB Eli Apple Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/27/2017 4:26 pm : 12/27/2017 4:26 pm

The #NYGiants have suspended CB Eli Apple for the final week of the 2017 season.

The Gift ChathamMark : 12/27/2017 4:27 pm : link that keeps on giving...

Who could have seen this coming? adamg : 12/27/2017 4:28 pm : link .

As opposed to last week’s de facto suspension jeff57 : 12/27/2017 4:29 pm : link .

Rock Defenderdawg : 12/27/2017 4:29 pm : link Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday)

12/27/17, 4:28 PM

Eli Apple practiced with the team this afternoon and there seemed to be no indication that he'd be suspended. His scatalogical comments to reporters in the locker room appear to have been what pushed this over the edge.

Now he has time to take that cooking class hes been putting off BlueHurricane : 12/27/2017 4:30 pm : link .

Not to worry jeff57 : 12/27/2017 4:30 pm : link He’ll be spending New Year’s Eve at Jerry Reese’s house.

Wow! This season can’t end soon enough...... Simms11 : 12/27/2017 4:31 pm : link This is absolutely the worst Giant season I’ve experienced EVER! And I’ve been through the late 70s. The next GM will have his hands full and have some serious challenges - QB, DE, Oline, Secondary issues and huge question marks!

Well, gee. I guess I wasn't wrong. Diver_Down : 12/27/2017 4:33 pm : link Quote: “We have suspended Eli for a pattern of behavior that is conduct detrimental to the team,” Abrams said.





I've been stating that he should be suspended with this exact designation as it triggers the forfeiture clause in his contract. The conduct detrimental designation voids future guarantees and allows the team to seek repayment of the signing bonus (if they so choose). I've been stating that he should be suspended with this exact designation as it triggers the forfeiture clause in his contract. The conduct detrimental designation voids future guarantees and allows the team to seek repayment of the signing bonus (if they so choose).

This gives the team an avenue to recoup guar $$ adamg : 12/27/2017 4:33 pm : link PEr Dan Duggan. Not sure exactly how it works, but this frees up a lot of options for the future of Apple in the Big Apple. Thank god he couldn't help himself. Get this waste of space out of here.

Collins nailed it Rjanyg : 12/27/2017 4:34 pm : link A cancer to the team.

Get rid of this RottenApple : 12/27/2017 4:34 pm : link putrid scum.

What a joke we have become. RDJR : 12/27/2017 4:34 pm : link Player speaks to coach, makes up with teammate, makes comment about going to take a dump, gets suspended. Bizarre sequence of events.

"We have suspended Eli for a pattern of behavior that is conduct detrimental to the team," Abrams said.









I've been stating that he should be suspended with this exact designation as it triggers the forfeiture clause in his contract. The conduct detrimental designation voids future guarantees and allows the team to seek repayment of the signing bonus (if they so choose).



See posts like this are better than fake tweet ones... In comment 13756236 Diver_Down said:See posts like this are better than fake tweet ones...

I AcidTest : 12/27/2017 4:36 pm : link thought the Giants would give him another chance with a new GM and coach, and because of the cap hit from cutting him. And they still might. But each of his comments makes that less likely. He needs to remember that the first thing you need to do to get out of a hole, is to stop digging.

Not sure a comment about taking a dump warrants RDJR : 12/27/2017 4:37 pm : link voiding a contract.

PEr Dan Duggan. Not sure exactly how it works, but this frees up a lot of options for the future of Apple in the Big Apple. Thank god he couldn't help himself. Get this waste of space out of here.



Yes, a suspension likely voids the guarantee on his rookie deal In comment 13756237 adamg said:Yes, a suspension likely voids the guarantee on his rookie deal

When he was NYBEN1963 : 12/27/2017 4:37 pm : link drafted Reese said he was the highest rated player on the board without any red flags I think JR used the term "cleanest" player available. Good thing he didn't draft that pot head Laremy Tunsil he's been nothing but trouble.

I believe it's future guarantees ron mexico : 12/27/2017 4:38 pm : link Not anything that has already been paid

It's AcidTest : 12/27/2017 4:38 pm : link all of his actions and comments, i.e. "pattern," not just the latest.

RE: Get rid of this RDJR : 12/27/2017 4:38 pm : link

putrid scum.



He’s a football player and a young man. Putrid scum, really? Save that for those that impact others lives in a very negative or horrible way. This is sports. In comment 13756239 RottenApple said:He’s a football player and a young man. Putrid scum, really? Save that for those that impact others lives in a very negative or horrible way. This is sports.

What a fucking idiot TommytheElephant : 12/27/2017 4:38 pm : link Throw a C on LC’s chest next year - get rid of Apple



Send a message

good riddance 2cents : 12/27/2017 4:39 pm : link glad to see this, as it seems to open options for the team to get rid of him with minimal dead money. The NFL should make this a case study for all future 1st rounders on exactly what not to do when starting out in the league,



Also it hurts even more looking back at that draft seeing every O-lineman taken in the 1st being bonafide starters throughout the league now.





Another... Zepp : 12/27/2017 4:40 pm : link self-entitled millennial who is probably going to cry to his mommy because its not fair.

Yes. All first round contract are fully guaranteed. By suspending him with the designation, it voids the guarantees. We still own his rights, but now he has to "earn" his salary. If a trade partner is found, they also don't have to guarantee his salary for next year and the year after. In addition the amortized signing bonus can be recouped if he remains a Giant. A loop hole is that if he is traded, the trading team can actually seek repayment of his amortized signing bonus if he falls out of favor. (RE: Brandon Albert trade to Jax - Jax pursued repayment of his signing bonus that Miami gave him when he decided to sit out). In comment 13756242 Jolly Blue Giant said:Yes. All first round contract are fully guaranteed. By suspending him with the designation, it voids the guarantees. We still own his rights, but now he has to "earn" his salary. If a trade partner is found, they also don't have to guarantee his salary for next year and the year after. In addition the amortized signing bonus can be recouped if he remains a Giant. A loop hole is that if he is traded, the trading team can actually seek repayment of his amortized signing bonus if he falls out of favor. (RE: Brandon Albert trade to Jax - Jax pursued repayment of his signing bonus that Miami gave him when he decided to sit out).

I think it does in conjunction with all the other shit he's pulled (no pun intended). Walking out of team meetings, yelling at coaches, etc. There's a lot of behavior they can say went into this punishment aside from telling the media he's going to take a shit. In comment 13756246 RDJR said:I think it does in conjunction with all the other shit he's pulled (no pun intended). Walking out of team meetings, yelling at coaches, etc. There's a lot of behavior they can say went into this punishment aside from telling the media he's going to take a shit.

Smart move from NYG rdt288 : 12/27/2017 4:43 pm : link -it isn’t about trade value

-it’s about withholding guaranteed money



He has zero trade value.



Sometimes you gotta walk away from a supposed asset



It’s too far gone. He will never play for NYG again



Cut losses

No but it does allow him to be suspended and thus jeopardizes all that guaranteed money In comment 13756246 RDJR said:No but it does allow him to be suspended and thus jeopardizes all that guaranteed money

Yes. His salary for next season and the season after is no longer guaranteed. Also, the team can seek repayment of the amortized signing bonus. (Their discretion). In comment 13756252 ron mexico said:Yes. His salary for next season and the season after is no longer guaranteed. Also, the team can seek repayment of the amortized signing bonus. (Their discretion).

IF he wants out playing for the Giants Canton : 12/27/2017 4:45 pm : link This is certainly the way to go about it. Just remember Eli...



The grass isn't always greener on the other side.

-it’s about withholding guaranteed money



He has zero trade value.



Sometimes you gotta walk away from a supposed asset



It’s too far gone. He will never play for NYG again



Cut losses



Tend to agree. Late day three pick at best, and even that is doubtful. In comment 13756266 rdt288 said:Tend to agree. Late day three pick at best, and even that is doubtful.

lol In comment 13756225 BlueHurricane said:lol

More on Eli’s day Defenderdawg : 12/27/2017 4:49 pm : link Eli Apple had some sort of argument with coaches at practice Wednesday, including CB coach Tim Walton, sources told myself and Dan Graziano. This was surely part of a "pattern of behavior that is conduct detrimental to the team" but not the only reason for this suspension.





Jordan Raanan, ESPN Staff Writer

Still more Defenderdawg : 12/27/2017 4:51 pm : link Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo)

12/27/17, 4:48 PM

Eli Apple’s suspension today was due in part to his refusal to take the field with the scout team, source says. @RapSheet says he then got into it with a coach.

I think he has plenty of trade value..... Simms11 : 12/27/2017 4:52 pm : link He’s still a good athlete and has shown he can play the position from time to time. He has to get his head on straight and the drama in the locker room has to be straightened out as well. If he won’t apologize and let the next HC work to improve him, then the Giants may seek a trade. If they can’t get what they want for him, then he may just end up sitting on the bench again next year, if that’s what he wants! It’s all up to him.

Eli Apple had some sort of argument with coaches at practice Wednesday, including CB coach Tim Walton, sources told myself and Dan Graziano. This was surely part of a "pattern of behavior that is conduct detrimental to the team" but not the only reason for this suspension.

Jordan Raanan, ESPN Staff Writer





Jordan Raanan, ESPN Staff Writer



What a full day. No wonder he had to take a shit. In comment 13756274 Defenderdawg said:What a full day. No wonder he had to take a shit.

Talk about an entitled little brat. Keith : 12/27/2017 4:53 pm : link Good job raising this one.

Now LC looks 100% vindicated TommytheElephant : 12/27/2017 4:54 pm : link This is the definition of team cancer



Get rid of him

This guy is done here. Dave in Hoboken : 12/27/2017 4:54 pm : link A 2nd year no one getting into it with coaches? FOH.



Man, Eli is going to be sucking on his mom's tits hard tonight. He had another rough day.

This is the worst draft pick of the Reese era Breeze_94 : 12/27/2017 4:54 pm : link and it isn't even close. I hope the Giants cut this fucking loser and no one signs him. (I know this won't happen b/c he is a first rounder and some team will take a chance on him)

so Eli Manning Rocky369 : 12/27/2017 4:57 pm : link can take Scout team reps. Eli Apple is too good for that. Got it.

So Eli Manning ran with the scout team bceagle05 : 12/27/2017 4:58 pm : link but it's beneath Eli Apple? What a fucking joke.

Eli Manning ran with the scout team and didn't complain. Keith : 12/27/2017 4:59 pm : link Eli Apple apparently is too good for that.

Had to be more to it. Wow. RDJR : 12/27/2017 4:59 pm : link We’ll see if the Giants stick by him or allow the new GM and HC make the call on his future. What a bad pick.

reeses arrogance sundayatone : 12/27/2017 5:02 pm : link will continue to haunt the giants even while he is gone.

How many suspended players does that make now jeff57 : 12/27/2017 5:05 pm : link ?

Careful - I dared calling him the M word and was tarred and feathered. In comment 13756260 Zepp said:Careful - I dared calling him the M word and was tarred and feathered.

Not if you properly clean house. In comment 13756302 sundayatone said:Not if you properly clean house.

This much seems obvious... bw in dc : 12/27/2017 5:07 pm : link if Collins sees Apple as a cancer than it’s likely he’s not alone. And it’s likely it’s a fair amount of other players who have a similar view.



He needs to be cut, and cut now. He has no trade value. It’s not like the Pats trading high round head cases like Chandler Jones or Jamie Collins, guys who demonstrated they could play. Apple seems to have played his best days in Columbus, OH.



Cut bait, don’t look back...





From James Kratch's Twitter SimpleMan : 12/27/2017 5:08 pm : link Quote: Eli Apple's suspension should void his remaining two years of guaranteed money, which cuts his cap hit in half if he's released. #Giants

From James Kratch's Twitter SimpleMan : 12/27/2017 5:09 pm : link Quote: Eli Apple's suspension should void his remaining two years of guaranteed money, which cuts his cap hit in half if he's released. #Giants

Self-entitled millennial? You do realize that half of the players on the Giants roster are Millennials, all of whom show up and do their jobs? Blaming this on the fact that he is a millennial is very off base. There is clearly something deeper at the root of his issues. In comment 13756260 Zepp said:Self-entitled millennial? You do realize that half of the players on the Giants roster are Millennials, all of whom show up and do their jobs? Blaming this on the fact that he is a millennial is very off base. There is clearly something deeper at the root of his issues.

He needs to be cut, and cut now. He has no trade value. It’s not like the Pats trading high round head cases like Chandler Jones or Jamie Collins, guys who demonstrated they could play. Apple seems to have played his best days in Columbus, OH.



Cut bait, don’t look back...



Kim Jones reported that most if not all feel the same way as Collins In comment 13756309 bw in dc said:Kim Jones reported that most if not all feel the same way as Collins

I said I hoped this gif didn't portend the season simbapenn : 12/27/2017 5:13 pm : link



Well...here we are.

Wow Sammo85 : 12/27/2017 5:14 pm : link It just keeps getting worse with this guy.



He’s done here folks. You can not tolerate this garbage.



John Mara needs to make sure there is a wholesale improvement in the organizational culture and uphold better standards.

apple and damontre moore sundayatone : 12/27/2017 5:21 pm : link two gifts from reese,and ross interviewed for the gm job,scary.

and owa,who wanted to quit football last spring sundayatone : 12/27/2017 5:27 pm : link and is now out of the league,why is ross still here?

Matt Millen level? In comment 13756322 Dave in Hoboken said:Matt Millen level?

So he can old man : 12/27/2017 5:29 pm : link go to Miami...or sign on w/New England or some other winning organization for nothing and straighten out and have his trophies?

The reward for being a crybaby...NFL style.

It's a shame hocuspocus : 12/27/2017 5:29 pm : link that he is going to squander an opportunity due to his immaturity.

. I was right afterall? - ( New Window )



Not necessarily. Your comments were before today’s developments. I’m still not sure his contract will be voided. He’ll lose a game check and be fined, but I don’t see the void situation occurring. Time will tell. Regardless, your assessment was before today’s events. In comment 13756329 Diver_Down said:Not necessarily. Your comments were before today’s developments. I’m still not sure his contract will be voided. He’ll lose a game check and be fined, but I don’t see the void situation occurring. Time will tell. Regardless, your assessment was before today’s events.

It depends if the Giants pursue repayment of the amortized signing bonus. If they do, they can seek repayment of $4.6M. If he plays for the Giants or a trading partner, he will still "earn" his salary. It just isn't guaranteed anymore. In comment 13756351 B in ALB said:It depends if the Giants pursue repayment of the amortized signing bonus. If they do, they can seek repayment of $4.6M. If he plays for the Giants or a trading partner, he will still "earn" his salary. It just isn't guaranteed anymore.

RE: So he can adamg : 12/27/2017 5:33 pm : link

Quote: go to Miami...or sign on w/New England or some other winning organization for nothing and straighten out and have his trophies?

The reward for being a crybaby...NFL style.



I think there's an intrinsic punishment to being an immature cry baby in the public eye in the largest media market in the world. He's never going to be able to live in a world where his actions this year disappear from the public record. It'll always be a low point in his life.



Hoping his life is forever a failure into the future isn't fair to him. But, whatever life he may have made had he lived up to his potential in big blue is probably gone now. That's the punishment he inflicted on himself. In comment 13756350 old man said:I think there's an intrinsic punishment to being an immature cry baby in the public eye in the largest media market in the world. He's never going to be able to live in a world where his actions this year disappear from the public record. It'll always be a low point in his life.Hoping his life is forever a failure into the future isn't fair to him. But, whatever life he may have made had he lived up to his potential in big blue is probably gone now. That's the punishment he inflicted on himself.

It depends if the Giants pursue repayment of the amortized signing bonus. If they do, they can seek repayment of $4.6M. If he plays for the Giants or a trading partner, he will still "earn" his salary. It just isn't guaranteed anymore.



Yes, that's what I'm asking about - potentially losing the guaranteed money. In comment 13756356 Diver_Down said:Yes, that's what I'm asking about - potentially losing the guaranteed money.

Scoreboard



Giants Suspended Cornerbacks 3

Giants total wins 2 In comment 13756305 jeff57 said:ScoreboardGiants Suspended Cornerbacks 3Giants total wins 2

. I was right afterall? - ( New Window )







Not necessarily. Your comments were before today’s developments. I’m still not sure his contract will be voided. He’ll lose a game check and be fined, but I don’t see the void situation occurring. Time will tell. Regardless, your assessment was before today’s events.



My assessment was for at least a month now. I advocated the Giants should suspend him for Conduct Detrimental to the Team back when he yelled at Frank Mara on the sidelines earlier in the season. And I said his contract is never voided. It still exists. But the forfeiture clause is triggered with the designation of Conduct Detrimental, voiding the guarantees. Eli now has to "earn" every dime. And it is at the organization's discretion to seek repayment of the amortized signing bonus. In comment 13756353 RDJR said:My assessment was for at least a month now. I advocated the Giants should suspend him for Conduct Detrimental to the Team back when he yelled at Frank Mara on the sidelines earlier in the season. And I said his contract is never voided. It still exists. But the forfeiture clause is triggered with the designation of Conduct Detrimental, voiding the guarantees. Eli now has to "earn" every dime. And it is at the organization's discretion to seek repayment of the amortized signing bonus.

It depends if the Giants pursue repayment of the amortized signing bonus. If they do, they can seek repayment of $4.6M. If he plays for the Giants or a trading partner, he will still "earn" his salary. It just isn't guaranteed anymore.







Yes, that's what I'm asking about - potentially losing the guaranteed money.



- ( In comment 13756359 B in ALB said: Bad Apple Contract - ( New Window

... EddieNYG : 12/27/2017 5:41 pm : link

@JosinaAnderson



Even though the new #Giants GM & head coach are not in place-- thus nothing is certain yet--one team source remains very adamant on their feelings about CB Eli Apple: "He will not be in an NYG uniform next year. Dude is done with NYG. Done."

- ( Josina Anderson‏Verified account@JosinaAndersonEven though the new #Giants GM & head coach are not in place-- thus nothing is certain yet--one team source remains very adamant on their feelings about CB Eli Apple: "He will not be in an NYG uniform next year. Dude is done with NYG. Done." Link - ( New Window

You have to be careful how you treat players financially Vanzetti : 12/27/2017 5:42 pm : link Giants try to void his contract, they will quickly become the bad guy in the minds of a lot of players.



They will also reveal themselves as an organization in complete disarray. Better to give the kid a second chance with a real HC.DRC and Jenkins also pulled crap. So it is not just Apple. The intelligent approach is to hire a HC with experience and see if he can straighten Apple out. Once Eli has a whole offseason to think about this, he will realize he is costing himself millions.

One key takeaway from this suspension Diver_Down : 12/27/2017 5:42 pm : link is that it was administered by Abrams. He's our resident cap guru and understands the nuance of contracts. He is intimately aware of the forfeiture clause in player's contracts and also understands the burden of proof that will withstand any grievance that is filed on behalf of Apple by the union.

This shouldn't be the only cut JohnF : 12/27/2017 5:44 pm : link Anyone involved in making this guy a 1st round choice ought to be demoted or fired. You cannot fail this badly on a first round choice as an organization.



I certainly want to see how John Mara explains this when he's next interviewed by the press. The guy he kept instead of Coughlin helped make this choice, but he wasn't the only one. If what we're told is true on how the team picks high round choices, this was a failure by everyone in charge.



Maybe this is the "Fumble - Miracle of the Meadowlands" for the front office, if JM is really embarrassed. Clean house after this draft for real, no more re-treads.





@JosinaAnderson



Even though the new #Giants GM & head coach are not in place-- thus nothing is certain yet--one team source remains very adamant on their feelings about CB Eli Apple: "He will not be in an NYG uniform next year. Dude is done with NYG. Done." Link - ( New Window )



It was suspected by many that Apple was Josina's anonymous source earlier this season. I wonder in the above tweet if the team source is Apple himself? In comment 13756369 EddieNYG said:It was suspected by many that Apple was Josina's anonymous source earlier this season. I wonder in the above tweet if the team source is Apple himself?

mara said he thinks reese will sundayatone : 12/27/2017 5:49 pm : link be a gm for another team and regret firing him,clueless.

Derek Brown, Dave Brown, & Cedric Jones Hades07 : 12/27/2017 6:00 pm : link Please step aside, none of you can have claim to your title; Elk Apple has set the new standard.

Just curious. I'm no fan of Reese's, but how was he CT Charlie : 12/27/2017 6:01 pm : link supposed to have foreseen this? Did Apple have issues in college? By all accounts he really was clean -- super clean, in fact. Only one scout made the enigmatic "cooking" comment, but character and work ethic were top notch.

Its one thing UESBLUE : 12/27/2017 6:05 pm : link after another with this kid and he hasnt shown the talent consistently to put up with it. He needs to get his head together away from footbball imo.

They wouldn't be doing their job if they didn't file a grievance. But the Conduct Detrimental to the Team designation is open to interpretation so any team that triggers such a suspension will have compiled a series of transgressions that amount to the conduct. See my earlier reply regarding the fact that this was administered by Abrams. The NFLPA will file a grievance, but will lose. In comment 13756384 Dave in PA said:They wouldn't be doing their job if they didn't file a grievance. But the Conduct Detrimental to the Team designation is open to interpretation so any team that triggers such a suspension will have compiled a series of transgressions that amount to the conduct. See my earlier reply regarding the fact that this was administered by Abrams. The NFLPA will file a grievance, but will lose.

Wrong. In comment 13756389 CT Charlie said:Wrong.

Will echo this statement....I wonder if the Giants ever did an interview with him. It seems like he really does not like being a NYG.



But the skinny for the most part was that he was a good, hardworking kid. Who has turned into an angry and sullen kid. Sad In comment 13756389 CT Charlie said:Will echo this statement....I wonder if the Giants ever did an interview with him. It seems like he really does not like being a NYG.But the skinny for the most part was that he was a good, hardworking kid. Who has turned into an angry and sullen kid. Sad

Not Jerry Reese



Bust is too weak a word for this guy. This franchise was run into the ground. In comment 13756219 adamg said:Not Jerry ReeseBust is too weak a word for this guy. This franchise was run into the ground.

god I hate millenials OdellBeckhamJr : 12/27/2017 6:19 pm : link ruining this team

Reese greek13 : 12/27/2017 6:19 pm : link I’m finding it impossible to describe how awful of a GM he was for us. He is the most hated person in my 54 year addiction to the nyg team.Rh and Bm

Are 2 and 3 but JR runs away with number 1. Ross has to leave - anyone on the leadership team that supported him or he hired should go too. I honestly don’t think he should ever be hired by anyone except as a scout

Very good point. In comment 13756373 Diver_Down said:Very good point.

Actually it will. Now his contract is no longer guaranteed. Wouldn't expect you to know that though. In comment 13756223 Stan in LA said:Actually it will. Now his contract is no longer guaranteed. Wouldn't expect you to know that though.

They were obviously careful to say "a pattern of behavior that is conduct that is detrimental to the team" which allows them to call into play all of his previous actions as well, such as trying to leave film sessions, returning late from the bye week, texting during a game, contradicting the team's injury report, etc.



I suspect that the team might agree to let him keep his signing bonus in exchange for waiving any NFLPA grievance opportunity. If he decides to push back, they definitely have ample evidence of a pattern of conduct and have previously kept him inactive while resisting an official suspension, and could reference those as well (except for the week that the injury report was called into question by Apple).



Then again, they could also just go right after him to recover the remaining amortization of his signing bonus and still have that same record of his behavior. In comment 13756246 RDJR said:They were obviously careful to say "a pattern of behavior that is conduct that is detrimental to the team" which allows them to call into play all of his previous actions as well, such as trying to leave film sessions, returning late from the bye week, texting during a game, contradicting the team's injury report, etc.I suspect that the team might agree to let him keep his signing bonus in exchange for waiving any NFLPA grievance opportunity. If he decides to push back, they definitely have ample evidence of a pattern of conduct and have previously kept him inactive while resisting an official suspension, and could reference those as well (except for the week that the injury report was called into question by Apple).Then again, they could also just go right after him to recover the remaining amortization of his signing bonus and still have that same record of his behavior.

Who cares about that bum! Fishmanjim57 : 12/27/2017 6:40 pm : link Eli Apple was just another one of Jerry Reese's mistakes!

Cut him and move on!

That is a very good point. In comment 13756373 Diver_Down said:That is a very good point.

Because he stole your shift key and is holding it hostage? In comment 13756348 sundayatone said:Because he stole your shift key and is holding it hostage?

Actually it will. Now his contract is no longer guaranteed. Wouldn't expect you to know that though.



True, but I still don't think he has much, if any, trade value. You can immediately eliminate the teams that didn't even have him on their draft board. Everyone else will most likely not want to deal with this headache. In comment 13756414 Gatorade Dunk said:True, but I still don't think he has much, if any, trade value. You can immediately eliminate the teams that didn't even have him on their draft board. Everyone else will most likely not want to deal with this headache.

Don't forget the wasted #2 for Marvin Austin. Reese and his mentor Acorsi love those types of guys. In comment 13756334 sundayatone said:Don't forget the wasted #2 for Marvin Austin. Reese and his mentor Acorsi love those types of guys.

. I was right afterall? - ( New Window )







Not necessarily. Your comments were before today’s developments. I’m still not sure his contract will be voided. He’ll lose a game check and be fined, but I don’t see the void situation occurring. Time will tell. Regardless, your assessment was before today’s events.

Why would they not exercise their right to void the guarantees? The contract still remains valid on the Giants end, but they no longer possess any risk other than the signing bonus, which they can also try to recoup if they choose.



There is literally no reason why anyone would not "see the void situation occurring." Kudos to Diver for being all over this weeks ago. In comment 13756353 RDJR said:Why would they not exercise their right to void the guarantees? The contract still remains valid on the Giants end, but they no longer possess any risk other than the signing bonus, which they can also try to recoup if they choose.There is literally no reason why anyone would not "see the void situation occurring." Kudos to Diver for being all over this weeks ago.

Send him to the CFL. BigBlue in Keys : 12/27/2017 7:20 pm : link Plenty of other snow flakes up there!



Seriously though I hope this guy can get his head on straight in the off-season. Seems to be a person spiraling out of control who actually needs help. When everyone in the room thinks you're an asshole, and you think everyone else is an asshole, there's a good chance you're an asshole.



Also, I hope the national media I heard on the radio today giving Apple every benefit of the doubt and crapping on Collins changes their tune. Heard it from many different hosts and all I could think was they had no idea what has been going on. I'm tired of this team being a soap opera.

Next GM and HC bc4life : 12/27/2017 7:34 pm : link will make the decision. Never know, some coach might be able to get to him. I don't think he was a real problem child at Ohio State was he?



Might have some emotional or mental health issues. They've got a big investment in this kid. I'd damn sure try to fix it first, if that failed then trade him, would absolutely not cut him - someone will give up a pick for the guy.

I'll tell you though...at least this kid is consistent Jimmy Googs : 12/27/2017 7:36 pm : link He has been a moron since Day 1...



Next time, can we start reaching for guys that can at least tie their shoelaces and sign their names correctly on the Wonderlic?









Eli will probably lose a game check or more AND.. EricJ : 12/27/2017 7:52 pm : link the problem he has is that his mother already spent the money.

I would rather have 10 Erik Flowers EricJ : 12/27/2017 7:53 pm : link on this team than one Eli Apple. We have all given Flowers shit but at least that guy is trying hard and is doing the right things to try to improve.

+1. I have been guilty of shoveling piles of shit on the guy, but I've been consistent since his rookie year that you can win with guys like Flowers. He'll never reach the lofty expectations that come with being a Top 10 pick, but he does put the work in trying to improve. The best attribute is you can count on guys that will play through injury. When he hobbled his way through a high ankle sprain, it revealed that he will persevere through adversity. In comment 13756480 EricJ said:+1. I have been guilty of shoveling piles of shit on the guy, but I've been consistent since his rookie year that you can win with guys like Flowers. He'll never reach the lofty expectations that come with being a Top 10 pick, but he does put the work in trying to improve. The best attribute is you can count on guys that will play through injury. When he hobbled his way through a high ankle sprain, it revealed that he will persevere through adversity.

We’ll see if the Giants stick by him or allow the new GM and HC make the call on his future. What a bad pick.





. I was right afterall? - ( New Window )







Not necessarily. Your comments were before today’s developments. I’m still not sure his contract will be voided. He’ll lose a game check and be fined, but I don’t see the void situation occurring. Time will tell. Regardless, your assessment was before today’s events.





Why would they not exercise their right to void the guarantees? The contract still remains valid on the Giants end, but they no longer possess any risk other than the signing bonus, which they can also try to recoup if they choose.



There is literally no reason why anyone would not "see the void situation occurring." Kudos to Diver for being all over this weeks ago.



Thanks, Gatorade. In comment 13756437 Gatorade Dunk said:Thanks, Gatorade.

Apple Dragon : 12/27/2017 8:26 pm : link Should demand a trade he seems to be the fall guy for a toasted secondary all year long. Let’s not forget he is the third player suspended but all the other guys are really great team players. It’s been a complete team effort to win two games but Apple alone is the reason they lost 13, lol. The kid could not do anything right if he ran with the scout team media would be all about Apple demoted to scout team shows how badly he wants to play, this is a team in total disarray.

Huh? In comment 13756517 Dragon said:Huh?

I dont think anyone blamed the team's shitty season on Eli Apple. In comment 13756517 Dragon said:I dont think anyone blamed the team's shitty season on Eli Apple.

It amazes me that his character flaws went totally past all who interviewed him ... In fact Reese made it a point to say that there were no red flags ...

I've interviewed scores of people over my managerial career and I could spot a problem child after 5 minutes ... To miss this is a lack of due diligence on Reese's part or Apple missed his calling as an actor ... In comment 13756286 Breeze_94 said:It amazes me that his character flaws went totally past all who interviewed him ... In fact Reese made it a point to say that there were no red flags ...I've interviewed scores of people over my managerial career and I could spot a problem child after 5 minutes ... To miss this is a lack of due diligence on Reese's part or Apple missed his calling as an actor ...

In defense of Dave Brown ... unlike the others he worked hard and tried his best ... The fact that professional scouts rated him far above his abilities was not his fault ... In comment 13756387 Hades07 said:In defense of Dave Brown ... unlike the others he worked hard and tried his best ... The fact that professional scouts rated him far above his abilities was not his fault ...

More like voiding your bowels.





Eli Apple is a turd that needs to be voided. More like voiding your bowels.Eli Apple is a turd that needs to be voided.

Definitely ... Flowers worked hard even in the off season to make himself better and has never shown any sense of entitlement ... He's doing his best ... In comment 13756480 EricJ said:Definitely ... Flowers worked hard even in the off season to make himself better and has never shown any sense of entitlement ... He's doing his best ...

Huh?

Apparently the 2-13 season is bringing out the full troll brigade. Maybe BB56 had the right idea sitting this year out. In comment 13756518 Sarcastic Sam said:Apparently the 2-13 season is bringing out the full troll brigade. Maybe BB56 had the right idea sitting this year out.

Guys Dragon : 12/27/2017 8:45 pm : link If we suspend JPP, Vernon, Manning, shit just name them the list is to long will we be able to cut them also?

Huh?



Sam disregard anything Dragon writes. He was the same one who hoped that Eli would get his neck broken before halftime in the Dallas game.

- ( In comment 13756518 Sarcastic Sam said:Sam disregard anything Dragon writes. He was the same one who hoped that Eli would get his neck broken before halftime in the Dallas game. Dreadful Dragon - ( New Window

Not exactly sure how you guys get off idiotsavant : 12/27/2017 8:57 pm : link Talking about the O.O. and Demontre Moore picks when at the time 90% of you thought they were going to be just fine.



Holy fuch. Even sy thought O.O. would be OK.



The archives are your friend.





This is why teams analyze a players emotional and mental abilities PatersonPlank : 12/27/2017 9:04 pm : link as much as his physical abilities when looking at the #1 selection. He has the talent but is a moron, and its no different that if he was a hard worker with no talent. In the end he sucks. Trade him to a team who wants to work with him (but likely fail in the end).

It's painfully obvious at this point that he is trying to get released montanagiant : 12/27/2017 9:08 pm : link Bury the punk on IR all next year if you can't get a 3rd in a trade

Austin was a calculated risk DavidinBMNY : 12/27/2017 9:15 pm : link It didn't work out. Owa is a very similar mistake of not really knowing the player as Apple.



We need a new approach to either scouting or just being more judicious with these picks.

And the evidence against Apple is very public DavidinBMNY : 12/27/2017 9:24 pm : link Tweeting during games, using profanity in the locket room to reporters are very public.



Man he is screwed even worse then the team.

I am actually worried about the kid right now idiotsavant : 12/27/2017 9:50 pm : link I have two teens and wonder where the concerned adult is here with Apple.



Nobody here remember Tyler Sash?





Can we trade you for two tablets of Imodium and a used football for dummies book? In comment 13756517 Dragon said:Can we trade you for two tablets of Imodium and a used football for dummies book?

Let's try fielding a team without Millenials next year and see how well it goes for us. In comment 13756406 OdellBeckhamJr said:Let's try fielding a team without Millenials next year and see how well it goes for us.

Nobody here remember Tyler Sash?





It wouldn't be a bad idea for the team to go the Christian Peter route and get him some help before he's allowed to play football again. He needs to get his life together. In comment 13756616 idiotsavant said:It wouldn't be a bad idea for the team to go the Christian Peter route and get him some help before he's allowed to play football again. He needs to get his life together.

I don't think there is any way to salvage his career with the Giants. Jim in Hoboken : 12/27/2017 10:06 pm : link This is not a substance abuse issue, it's not an anxiety/depression issue, the guy is just a mental midget.



I remember being flabbergasted when, upon returning from being inactive for all those reasons, the first thing he did was to showboat after making a meaningless tackle.



The guy just doesn't get it. I really don't know if the mother is the main reason, but I don't think there is any way the Giants can get him away from his own mother.



Another Reese mistake, better just to cut bait and set an example.

That's what I am saying idiotsavant : 12/27/2017 10:08 pm : link Sort out the big stuff before the w/l.



All this shit from the get go stems from stuff that has nothing to do with Xs and Os.



The w/l will follow.

+1. I have been guilty of shoveling piles of shit on the guy, but I've been consistent since his rookie year that you can win with guys like Flowers. He'll never reach the lofty expectations that come with being a Top 10 pick, but he does put the work in trying to improve. The best attribute is you can count on guys that will play through injury. When he hobbled his way through a high ankle sprain, it revealed that he will persevere through adversity.



+2. Flowers has had a rough go of it, no doubt. He has taken more heat than any player (up until this whole Apple mess). The thing about #74 though is that he comes in, works hard, plays through pain and doesn't complain, and gives it his all. He wants to get better and you can see marked improvement in his game. Sure, he has not lived up to his draft slot, but he has actually turned himself into a decent player. In this miserable season, he has been our most consistent/durable lineman (him or Jones). Is he a long term Left Tackle, maybe not. But it is not his fault that Reese and crew pegged him as something he wasn't and then threw him into the fire once Beatty was injured. In comment 13756490 Diver_Down said:+2. Flowers has had a rough go of it, no doubt. He has taken more heat than any player (up until this whole Apple mess). The thing about #74 though is that he comes in, works hard, plays through pain and doesn't complain, and gives it his all. He wants to get better and you can see marked improvement in his game. Sure, he has not lived up to his draft slot, but he has actually turned himself into a decent player. In this miserable season, he has been our most consistent/durable lineman (him or Jones). Is he a long term Left Tackle, maybe not. But it is not his fault that Reese and crew pegged him as something he wasn't and then threw him into the fire once Beatty was injured.

3 CBs needed to be suspended this season Rflairr : 12/27/2017 10:21 pm : link I think this Walton clown is part of the problem

Is it really all of us, or could it be a much simpler explanation about who's missing it? In comment 13756661 Jimmy Googs said:Is it really all of us, or could it be a much simpler explanation about who's missing it?

I don't want to call you out personally but if you think Flowers Jimmy Googs : 12/27/2017 10:43 pm : link has had a good or even average year at LT, you are on drugs.



You are blinded by the shear fact that Eli throws the ball before any defender provides even the slightest bit of pressure out of sheer panic.



And we still can't run the ball a lick.



What the hell do you think Flowers is doing for this team at LT...holding his own?



The first 3rd and long passing play we have, Flowers or Hart gets beat immediately....not sometimes, immediately.

You are blinded by the shear fact that Eli throws the ball before any defender provides even the slightest bit of pressure out of sheer panic.



And we still can't run the ball a lick.



What the hell do you think Flowers is doing for this team at LT...holding his own?



The first 3rd and long passing play we have, Flowers or Hart gets beat immediately....not sometimes, immediately.

And Engram was a reach. We get it. You know football better than the rest of the planet. In comment 13756691 Jimmy Googs said:And Engram was a reach. We get it. You know football better than the rest of the planet.

You are blinded by the shear fact that Eli throws the ball before any defender provides even the slightest bit of pressure out of sheer panic.



And we still can't run the ball a lick.



What the hell do you think Flowers is doing for this team at LT...holding his own?



The first 3rd and long passing play we have, Flowers or Hart gets beat immediately....not sometimes, immediately.





And Engram was a reach. We get it. You know football better than the rest of the planet.

And I don't think anyone who accidentally copy/pasted a work email into a BBI thread should be threatening to call anyone out personally. In comment 13756710 Gatorade Dunk said:And I don't think anyone who accidentally copy/pasted a work email into a BBI thread should be threatening to call anyone out personally.

Really, did I...don't recall? Nevertheless back on point that Flowers Jimmy Googs : 12/27/2017 11:41 pm : link showed us again last week that he is not the solution at LT. Whether he stays there because we cannot fix 15 positions at once is another story, but that is more of a give up/delay than deciding he's a solution.



Do you disagree with your football knowledge?

Do you disagree with your football knowledge?



Flowers has shown he's a player though. And he's good in the locker room and tough on the field. There are no questions of character or ability. The question is one of talent for the position. I imagine it'd be very easy for a new GM/HC to come in and move Flowers to RT or guard. That move alone should increase his grade as a player and elevate the play of the line as a hole. In comment 13756732 Jimmy Googs said:Flowers has shown he's a player though. And he's good in the locker room and tough on the field. There are no questions of character or ability. The question is one of talent for the position. I imagine it'd be very easy for a new GM/HC to come in and move Flowers to RT or guard. That move alone should increase his grade as a player and elevate the play of the line as a hole.

Maybe Jimmy Googs : 12/27/2017 11:53 pm : link but he certainly is not going to improve our team at LT.



That was just being stubborn by the morons who are no longer here...