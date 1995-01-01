Giants top 3 picks from 2010-2016 (if you can stomach it): DG : 12/27/2017 6:20 pm

By round:



2010-JPP, Joseph, Jones

2011-Prince, Austin, Jernigan

2012-Wilson, Randle, Hosley

2013-Pugh, Hankins, Moore

2014-Odell, Richburg, Bromley

2015-Flowers, Collins, Odi

2016-Apple, Shepherd, Thompson





The results speak for themselves. Draw your own conclusions.. I don't want to start arguments, so i've left my opinions out of this thread. Other than that this body of work led to poor, forced FA acquisitions and/or overpayment for proven assets.



This is why this roster is void of talent (other than the few obvious stars.)

which is why we're not a few pieces away from contending markky : 12/27/2017 6:29 pm : link it's a multi-year rebuild. nothing wrong with that. use next year to wash away the stink, start winning in 2019.

Precisely why I wanted Reese fired! Fishmanjim57 : 12/27/2017 6:51 pm : link The owners will have to replace him with someone who has a clue. They also need to sack the scouts who assisted with these draft picks!......especially Eli f**king Apple!

Ross Archer : 12/27/2017 6:55 pm : link The Giants can’t seriously consider keeping Ross

Ross AcidTest : 12/27/2017 7:02 pm : link will likely be fired after the draft. Because of that, he likely won't have much impact on evaluations.

RE: which is why we're not a few pieces away from contending BigBlueinChicago : 12/27/2017 7:07 pm : link

Quote: it's a multi-year rebuild. nothing wrong with that. use next year to wash away the stink, start winning in 2019.



Correct.



Of those 21 players listed there, in theory 10 of them at the minimum should be on the roster today and being serious contributors/leaders/building block pieces



But if you go through the list, the maximum you might come away with is 6 (if you are being generous). That means overpaying in free agency for players and potentially getting them after they have given their best performance and are cashing in.



Folks seem to be in a hurry to rush back into contention next season because of what has happened this year. But it took a while to get into this mess (with 2016 simply being a one-year band-aid) and we will need some time to clean it up.



Nothing wrong with that. No need for a "get rich quick" scheme here by trying to sneak in a playoff trip only to fall right back into the abyss again. If we are going to to set things right for the future, a bridge year in 2018 to clean out these contracts and players who don't want to be here should be in order.

Two of the best he let walk LauderdaleMatty : 12/27/2017 7:19 pm : link Joseph and Hankins.



That Reese and TC weren't fired sooner was the issue. God he sucked.

We've seen this list before ... baadbill : 12/27/2017 7:23 pm : link One of the saddest aspects to the list is the fact the Giants wasted two years with the Ben McAdoo fiasco.



The big question is this: How many head coaches will the Giants go through before finding the next HC to win a Lombardi?

. Danny Kanell : 12/27/2017 7:34 pm : link Unbelievably bad. Which is why half measures won’t cut it. It takes an organizational failure on a lot of levels to yield that. I wish I was confident ownership felt the same.

couple of those were injuries bc4life : 12/27/2017 7:41 pm : link can't predict those.

As bad as our drafts have been, those 3rd round picks Jimmy Googs : 12/27/2017 7:41 pm : link are simply comical.



When they say the draft is a "crapshoot", ours typically don't need the second syllable to be mentioned...





Agreed, DG : 12/27/2017 7:46 pm : link Don't know what the mean is, but i would think that you'd expect at least 3 of those 7 3rd rounders to be contributors.



I think this team is not going to be competing for a playoff spot as a legitimately good team until 2021. They might over achieve in 2018 with an easy schedule but that won't mean that they're a good team.

Hosley was a starnge case bc4life : 12/27/2017 7:51 pm : link He was going to have start during his rookie year, maybe at nickel. The staff felt pretty good about him. He got injured, struggled to get healthy and then didn't seem like his head was right

This is why firing Coughlin but keeping Reese was colossally dumb Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 12/27/2017 7:52 pm : link not to mention very bad business for the Giants.

FOUR second-round picks used on DTs Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 12/27/2017 7:55 pm : link three of the four did not make a second contract with the Giants (one never even played).

Wow man.... Robert : 12/27/2017 7:56 pm : link just wow. Looks like I owe my son an apology for bringing him up a Giants fan. When I see it laid out like that I have no words.

Prince was drafted in 2011? short lease : 12/27/2017 8:03 pm : link That is only 6 years ago ... it seams like he has been off the team for about 5? Dam ... time flies in football years.

I still can’t get people defending bubba0825 : 12/27/2017 8:03 pm : link Letting Joseph walk for 6 million per year. Also people like to defend the Wilson pick because of injuries but he yards per attempt was very average compared with his fumble rate

Giants don't win Super Bowl 46 without JPP arniefez : 12/27/2017 8:08 pm : link They don't even make the playoffs. Chris Mara was promoted in 2011. He's done a hell of a job.

RE: RE: which is why we're not a few pieces away from contending WillVAB : 12/27/2017 8:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13756417 markky said:





Quote:





it's a multi-year rebuild. nothing wrong with that. use next year to wash away the stink, start winning in 2019.







Correct.



Of those 21 players listed there, in theory 10 of them at the minimum should be on the roster today and being serious contributors/leaders/building block pieces



But if you go through the list, the maximum you might come away with is 6 (if you are being generous). That means overpaying in free agency for players and potentially getting them after they have given their best performance and are cashing in.



Folks seem to be in a hurry to rush back into contention next season because of what has happened this year. But it took a while to get into this mess (with 2016 simply being a one-year band-aid) and we will need some time to clean it up.



Nothing wrong with that. No need for a "get rich quick" scheme here by trying to sneak in a playoff trip only to fall right back into the abyss again. If we are going to to set things right for the future, a bridge year in 2018 to clean out these contracts and players who don't want to be here should be in order.



Not necessarily. There are several factors that could lead to a healthy, quick, turnaround:



1. Finding good value in FA at key spots

2. Doing well in the draft (hitting on more than 2 guys).

3. Making the correct decision at QB (whether it’s sticking with Eli or drafting the heir apparent).

4. Guys on the roster develop (Wheeler, Flowers, etc).

5. Good injury luck

I had so much hope for... sr267 : 12/27/2017 8:32 pm : link Marvin Austin. Guess that’s why I’m not a scout.:)

Great Dragon : 12/27/2017 8:49 pm : link Now can you do that for all the teams see how the rest of the league performed?

RE: I had so much hope for... short lease : 12/27/2017 8:52 pm : link

Quote: Marvin Austin. Guess that’s why I’m not a scout.:)



I also ... I thought the Giants got a steal in round 2. I guess that is why my talent evaluation skills didn't pan out to a career ... ; )

RE: Two of the best he let walk old man : 12/27/2017 9:03 pm : link

Quote: Joseph and Hankins.



That Reese and TC weren't fired sooner was the issue. God he sucked.



You do realize thru 2015 TC had to coach that bunch of talent, plus those who were of (far) less talent during that period. And, as JM said, Reese has the first pick.

How did Ross Breeze_94 : 12/27/2017 9:14 pm : link get an interview

2010 was actually an outstanding top three Vanzetti : 12/27/2017 9:18 pm : link But JPP blew his hand off, they let Joseph walk, and Jones had the accident





RE: Amukamara, Joseph, and JPP Jimmy Googs : 12/27/2017 9:20 pm : link

Quote: were vital pieces of a super bowl winning team.



Prince wasn't. And their contributions to this team after that evening have been far more disappointing than vital...

Chris Mara ha. s Peter principled out and is an insurmountable barrier plato : 12/27/2017 9:34 pm : link to building a winning roster unless new GM has clear authority over him and his decisions as it's unlikely a Mara will fire a Mara.

there are 20 different reasons a guy might not work out SirYesSir : 12/27/2017 10:21 pm : link from personality, to injury, to system, to personal issues, to coaching, to talent, etc etc: or any combo therein



I don't think it means Ross and/or Reese are horrible at their jobs or stupid, but when your results look like this you have to go and give someone else a shot.



Credit should be given for Beckham and Collins, who look to be both a top 5 player at their position. those guys are hard to find.





RE: there are 20 different reasons a guy might not work out SirYesSir : 12/27/2017 10:23 pm : link

Quote: from personality, to injury, to system, to personal issues, to coaching, to talent, etc etc: or any combo therein



I don't think it means Ross and/or Reese are horrible at their jobs or stupid, but when your results look like this you have to go and give someone else a shot.



Credit should be given for Beckham and Collins, who look to be both a top 5 player at their position. those guys are hard to find.





and this board was doing cartwheels over the picks of Austin, Moore and Odi - all of whom were viewed as genius steals by Jerry, and I'd argue those are the worst three on the list. Drafting isn't easy

RE: RE: there are 20 different reasons a guy might not work out Jimmy Googs : 8:11 am : link

Quote: In comment 13756666 SirYesSir said:





Quote:





from personality, to injury, to system, to personal issues, to coaching, to talent, etc etc: or any combo therein



I don't think it means Ross and/or Reese are horrible at their jobs or stupid, but when your results look like this you have to go and give someone else a shot.



Credit should be given for Beckham and Collins, who look to be both a top 5 player at their position. those guys are hard to find.









and this board was doing cartwheels over the picks of Austin, Moore and Odi - all of whom were viewed as genius steals by Jerry, and I'd argue those are the worst three on the list. Drafting isn't easy



The definition of "Steal" on BBI:



A college player taken in the NFL Draft. Typically a middle to late round selection even though the predominate majority of NFL teams think far less of his abilities. Usually taken by a team trying to outsmart the other 31, although mostly results in the exact opposite.

RE: FOUR second-round picks used on DTs njm : 8:55 am : link

Quote: three of the four did not make a second contract with the Giants (one never even played).



But 2 of them signed 2nd contracts elsewhere and are making major contributions. Any criticism related to Joseph and Hankins have nothing to due with their drafting.

2010- 2012 says it all to me PatersonPlank : 9:34 am : link Those are the guys who now would be in their prime and should be leaders. Instead they all suck.

RE: 2010- 2012 says it all to me Jimmy Googs : 9:39 am : link

Quote: Those are the guys who now would be in their prime and should be leaders. Instead they all suck.



2010-2012 was a trainwreck...

RE: RE: FOUR second-round picks used on DTs Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 9:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 13756484 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:





Quote:





three of the four did not make a second contract with the Giants (one never even played).







But 2 of them signed 2nd contracts elsewhere and are making major contributions. Any criticism related to Joseph and Hankins have nothing to due with their drafting.



I think we're arguing two different sides of the same coin. Isn't the point of drafting players high to find long-term cornerstones of your franchise? He allocated high-value picks to what became short-term assets rather than signing his own guys and using those picks on other positions.