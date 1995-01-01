Why draft a "franchise" QB when one's already here? Allen in CNJ : 7:23 am I read this board very often, don't post much, but I keep up with the general consensus here as much as I can. To me it seems that it's a foregone conclusion that the new regime will want a clean break from Eli Manning and will want to bring in their own QB to start with a clean slate. I get that. But, can't it be said that we already still have a franchise QB on this roster (maybe another in Davis Webb who the organization seems to be high on), who, if given proper protection and support, can still get it done, and can probably do it for at least a few more years?



Furthermore, if you look at many of the "grading" site that analyze players entering the draft, much of them have guys like OG Nelson, RB Barkley, and DE Chubb all graded ahead of the 2 QB's.



Again, I get the Ernie Accorsi mindset of if there's a franchise QB available, you take them, but IMO the addendum to that should be "if you don't already have one."



Again, IMO, I wouldn't draft a QB just to draft a QB. You have three guys that WILL be available that are top tier talents at positions that can are need spots for this team and if the right strings are pulled this offseason, especially in FA, this team can contend next year.



So if I was the new GM, I'd probably select one of those three guys, with Barkley and Nelson being my #1A and #1B choices at the second overall pick.



Eli isn’t a franchise QB anymore. LawrenceTaylor56 : 7:24 am : link When will people get that?

Eli is 37 in a few days.. Sean : 7:28 am : link The Giants are 2-13 & have made the playoffs once in the last 6 seasons & that team was carried by the defense.



Not taking a QB in a strong QB draft with a top 3 pick is terribly short sighted.

Why draft offensive lineman when we already have Brown Recluse : 7:29 am : link Chris Snee and David Diehl?



This mindset is exactly what has gotten this team into trouble.



The answer is simple. You don't rest on your laurels. You always have a backup plan. You always have depth. You are always proactive in filling holes before they actually become holes instead of being reactive after the fact. You keep funneling talent.

Eli is 37 in a week. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:29 am : link I love the man & appreciate all he's done here, but it's time to focus on the future. And when will we have this high of a pick again? You take the potential franchise QB.

so what you guys are telling Allen in CNJ : 7:31 am : link me is that if Eli was made available say, next Tuesday, NO teams would be interested in him because, as you say, he's no longer a franchise QB?



And we did select a QB with a top pick last year in Davis Webb, is that NOT funneling talent to a position?

Quote: me is that if Eli was made available say, next Tuesday, NO teams would be interested in him because, as you say, he's no longer a franchise QB?



And we did select a QB with a top pick last year in Davis Webb, is that NOT funneling talent to a position?



A third round draft pick is not a top pick, and QB is the most important position on the team.

The Manning era is over jeff57 : 7:33 am : link Or nearly over. They have a golden opportunity to take a top QB. Need meets opportunity. Have to take it.

Also, many of you are willing Allen in CNJ : 7:34 am : link to overlook true once in a decade talents in Barkley, Chubb, or Nelson in favor of drafting a QB (or QB's) that have several question marks surrounding their future?

to overlook true once in a decade talents in Barkley, Chubb, or Nelson in favor of drafting a QB (or QB's) that have several question marks surrounding their future?



For me its Darnold or bust in round 1. If he is gone then I go in a different direction since I don't feel as comfortable with the other QB prospects. Can't argue with you there.

who do you like of the three that I mentioned?



If Darnold is gone, I would be hard-pressed to pass on Barkley. It would be between him and Nelson at that point. I might also entertain moving back for more picks. I would still consider picking a QB in round 2 like Jackson if that option were available.

What part of Eli joeinpa : 7:42 am : link Being 38 next season do you not understand.



Even if you are correct and Eli is still a franchise quarterback, the Giants should of draft his successor while they have the chance.



I ll State it again, they have the second pick this year.



As to the consensus about the quarterbacks coming out, there are always questions about their transition to the pro game



What about Deshawn Watson last season.



I m not sure that some in the camp of "not taking a quarterback " aren't more Eli fans than Giants fans.

to overlook true once in a decade talents in Barkley, Chubb, or Nelson in favor of drafting a QB (or QB's) that have several question marks surrounding their future?



Every player has question marks. There's no position in team sports more important than the QB. Don't believe me? Check out the Niners record the last 4 games or so.

Manning's impact on games over the past several years Jimmy Googs : 7:47 am : link has just not been good. He doesn't have the abilities to carry a team like a franchise QB does so stop calling him that. He had it for a bit in his career but it was short.



Now he has as many good games as mediocre ones as bad ones, and the trend is clearly to the latter. As a result, sometimes we win and mostly we don't.



But to your OP question, if you don't want to replace our non-franchise QB, then I would go with the Guard but sure as hell would listen to offers to jump back for others team wanting to grab their next franchise QB...



I said the same thing in early 2004. Sarcastic Sam : 7:48 am : link We have Kerry Collins, is Eli/Rivers/Roethlispervert going to be really be better?



We have Kerry Collins, is Eli/Rivers/Roethlispervert going to be really be better?



The difference is that none of these QB's is Eli, Rivers, or Roethlisberger. Granted, it's all subjective and not worth debating though.

In comment 13756869 Sarcastic Sam said:





Quote:





We have Kerry Collins, is Eli/Rivers/Roethlispervert going to be really be better?







The difference is that none of these QB's is Eli, Rivers, or Roethlisberger. Granted, it's all subjective and not worth debating though.



They all had question marks coming out.

... Dodge : 7:53 am : link I find it hard to believe that you can say any of that at this point.

Chubb, Barkley & Nelson Big Rick in FL : 7:54 am : link Don't have question marks? Every player in the draft has plenty of question marks.



Yes let's keep our 37 year old QB whose only under contract for 2 years and pass up on the potential of a 10-15 year QB. Makes sense!

In comment 13756871 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:





In comment 13756869 Sarcastic Sam said:





Quote:





We have Kerry Collins, is Eli/Rivers/Roethlispervert going to be really be better?







The difference is that none of these QB's is Eli, Rivers, or Roethlisberger. Granted, it's all subjective and not worth debating though.







They all had question marks coming out.



That wasn't my point. I know that every player has question marks. I don't see any Darnold, Rosen, Allen, or Mayfield rated as highly as Manning, Rivers, and Roethlisberger.

People need to move on from Eli RobCarpenter : 8:05 am : link The rebuild won’t happen overnight, and it starts with a franchise QB.



Neither Eli should be on the team next year.

the question is whether any of these guys are franchise QBs Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8:07 am : link every year there are the top college QBs that will save franchises and very few of them turn out that way. The question is who is Webb and what future does he have here. Only the people inside the organization can have that conviction on him.

Here's my take: MBavaro : 8:22 am : link -Draft a QB with the 2nd or 3rd pick.



-He, Eli, and Webb go into training camp in a straight up competition. (Eli said yesterday he welcomes this).



-If Eli wins, he starts and plays until one of the other guys surpasses him. No "mentorship". No holding the spot until someone else is ready. It's not a waste if the drafted QB has to sit for a year or two.



People are making this way more complicated than it needs to be.

Quote: to overlook true once in a decade talents in Barkley, Chubb, or Nelson in favor of drafting a QB (or QB's) that have several question marks surrounding their future?





Barkley and Chubb are "once in a decade talents"?



So, Gurley and Elliott are already putting up MVP, Eric Dickerson like stats.... but hey, these other guys are "once in a decade" so 3000 all purpose yards every season here we come apparently. I do admit, i am intrigued now.



Your arguments would be stronger without the senseless hyperbole. In comment 13756856 Allen in CNJ said:Barkley and Chubb are "once in a decade talents"?So, Gurley and Elliott are already putting up MVP, Eric Dickerson like stats.... but hey, these other guys are "once in a decade" so 3000 all purpose yards every season here we come apparently. I do admit, i am intrigued now.Your arguments would be stronger without the senseless hyperbole.

Cross fingers and hope for the best.. Tark10 : 8:25 am : link Picking an elite QB is almost like predicting the weather. For every Favre, Elway, Mannings, Rivers, Big Ben....There are guys like David Carr, Ryan Leaf, Christian Ponder and a host of others who can be total busts. Lets hope the new regime does its due diligence...

Quote: When will people get that?



they don't and wont..when blindly attached to him In comment 13756847 LawrenceTaylor56 said:they don't and wont..when blindly attached to him

When you have the #2 pick in the draft, presumably JonC : 8:34 am : link it's time to get the next QB in the pipeline, if one you covet is available.



Eli's 37 and not performing like he's part of the solution.

It all depends.. GeorgeAdams33 : 8:44 am : link on what the Giants think of these QBs. Some of us are smart enough to know that Eli can still play at a very high level. I would rather see us take the best player available regardless of position. No rookie QB or even a "franchise QB" is going to be any better than Tim Couch or David Carr. I bet that most of the guys who want to can Manning also want to re-sign Pugh & Richburg. This line needs to be completely rebuilt. I would not mind at all if we traded down with Cleveland for Houston's pick and then took Nelson or the OT from Texas and then traded up from 34 to snag C/G-Billy Price. I loved the 88' & 89' drafts that led to the clock killing drives that won us a Super Bowl.

I understand the age difference, but let me present this comparison... Britt in VA : 8:44 am : link with the notion of 2 more years of the current QB.



The 2003 San Diego Chargers. Finished 4-12, and had the number one overall pick.



Their QB, Drew Brees, was coming off his 3rd season and they thought he was a bum, and wanted to draft a real "franchise" QB, so they drafted Eli Manning and traded with us for Rivers, yada yada yada....



I've always asked this, ever since it happened... What would have happened with the Chargers had they shown more patience, stuck with Brees and taken Larry Fitzgerald instead?



Can you imagine that 2004, 2005, and beyond team with:



Brees

Tomlinson

Fitzgerald

Gates



And if you think about it, we have skill positions like that, too... So just imagine a roster on offense of:



Eli

Barkley

Beckham Jr.

Engram



Believe it or not, with a couple of savvy FA signings on the offensive line and a new offensive scheme, this offense could look 1000 times different next year... Better.



I understand the age thing with Eli, but even if you take a Barkley now, whenever you do address the QB situation down the line (if it's not Webb), he's showing up with a loaded roster and ready to step in and succeed right away. Like Rivers did when he finally took the field for the Chargers in 2006.

Oh Come On Sammo85 : 8:44 am : link Eli is no longer a franchise QB and hasn’t been now for a few seasons.



He’s a big part of why we stink. Yeah, keep blaming the line or the RB and the dropped balls. They’re part of it too. But if you don’t think terrible play by Eli isn’t playing a big part, you’re delusional.



Franchise QBs don’t require All-Pro talent around them in order to survive. Eli is a guy at this juncture of his career who unfortunately needs everyone and everything to go right around him. You don’t field a competitive team that way and really can’t in today’s NFL. You also can’t keep paying a declining player franchise QB money.



It’s time to restructure the organization and then rebuild the roster and reface the team in terms of its play, personnel, etc.





This is where Carson53 : 8:45 am : link youth can sometimes be wasted on the young, open up those

eyes folks. This Eli is still 'a franchise QB' is absurd.

What have some of you been watching...

I meant to say... GeorgeAdams33 : 8:45 am : link no better than Couch or Carr "being this joke of an offensive line."



It would serve you all right GeorgeAdams33 : 8:48 am : link ....if Eli won a ring elsewhere. If Eli went elsewhere I would bet that he wins another ring before the Giants do.

Britt JonC : 8:49 am : link That's a lot of stars that must align, imv. The OL needs parts and time to develop cohesion, the backfield and split end are needs, our pass rush is zero as is the LB corps.



I'm turning the page, it's time.

In comment 13756920 JonC said:

That's a lot of stars that must align, imv. The OL needs parts and time to develop cohesion, the backfield and split end are needs, our pass rush is zero as is the LB corps.

I'm turning the page, it's time.



I'm turning the page, it's time.



I don't think the O-line is as far off as people think.



I put the blame fully on Reese for that. If we had a Whitworth instead of a John Jerry, we might have been in business this year. In comment 13756920 JonC said:I don't think the O-line is as far off as people think.I put the blame fully on Reese for that. If we had a Whitworth instead of a John Jerry, we might have been in business this year.

Quote: it's just a number until his physical skill starts eroding.



What if one of these QB’s ends up being a franchise caliber 12 year starter? The age does matter & this is such a rare place to be picking. In comment 13756917 Britt in VA said:What if one of these QB’s ends up being a franchise caliber 12 year starter? The age does matter & this is such a rare place to be picking.

The OL is a complete disaster. Brown Recluse : 8:52 am : link I would not be comfortable with any of these starting five players next season. The only possible exception being Pugh because he actually has starting-caliber talent...but his issue is health.





Quote: it's just a number until his physical skill starts eroding.



His physical skills have. His arm strength is deteriorating, his accuracy and timing are suffering and are now contributing to dropped passes and it’s not just on the receivers. I know it’s popular by the Eli brigade to simply blame the receivers all the time. He’s missed a ton of intermediate and deep throws the last two months. He’s always been terrible on short passing.



He also occasionally looks like a demented old man now in the pocket which has contributed to some awful sacks and fumbles.



While I’m also glad that McAdoo and Reese were fired, let’s not be blind to the fact that while the Giants handled the benching situation terribly, Eli definitely deserved to lose playing time going forward. In comment 13756917 Britt in VA said:His physical skills have. His arm strength is deteriorating, his accuracy and timing are suffering and are now contributing to dropped passes and it’s not just on the receivers. I know it’s popular by the Eli brigade to simply blame the receivers all the time. He’s missed a ton of intermediate and deep throws the last two months. He’s always been terrible on short passing.He also occasionally looks like a demented old man now in the pocket which has contributed to some awful sacks and fumbles.While I’m also glad that McAdoo and Reese were fired, let’s not be blind to the fact that while the Giants handled the benching situation terribly, Eli definitely deserved to lose playing time going forward.

Britt JonC : 8:55 am : link I'm not seeing many UFA solutions coming up for the OL to get it done. Early look suggests no LT prospect worthy at #2.



They need to either leverage the #2 pick to get Darnold, or they need to trade down and stockpile, but it's time to start working on Eli's successor.

In comment 13756917 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





it's just a number until his physical skill starts eroding.







What if one of these QB’s ends up being a franchise caliber 12 year starter? The age does matter & this is such a rare place to be picking.



Spread QB's scare me.



I've said it before, the difference between the 2004 class and this class is they all played in pro style offenses in college.



They were more NFL ready. QB's have a higher bust potential than ever before because of the spread offense.



The last "true" franchise QB to come out was Luck. You just don't see guys like that come out that often. In comment 13756924 Sean said:Spread QB's scare me.I've said it before, the difference between the 2004 class and this class is they all played in pro style offenses in college.They were more NFL ready. QB's have a higher bust potential than ever before because of the spread offense.The last "true" franchise QB to come out was Luck. You just don't see guys like that come out that often.

My thoughts on this whole ridiculous discussion... EricJ : 8:56 am : link 1. As mentioned by others, Eli is at the end of his career.

2. Any football expert or executive will tell you that QB is the most important position on the field. If/when you have a chance to draft your next franchise QB, you do it. This happens to be perfect timing for us just like in 2004. the ONLY reason we were able to get Eli was because we sucked the year before. If we had the 15th pick in the draft who knows what the last 13 years would have been like for us or whether we would have won the two Superbowls. So, you take the QB.

3. You cannot select an entire offensive line with our first pick in the draft. If you could replace the entire line with one pick, then different story. The OL can be fixed via free agency.

In comment 13756920 JonC said:





Quote:





That's a lot of stars that must align, imv. The OL needs parts and time to develop cohesion, the backfield and split end are needs, our pass rush is zero as is the LB corps.



I'm turning the page, it's time.







I don't think the O-line is as far off as people think.



I put the blame fully on Reese for that. If we had a Whitworth instead of a John Jerry, we might have been in business this year.



Wishful thinking Britt and unfortunately that’s for a parallel universe to decide that outcome. This is where we are and what’s happened has happened. In comment 13756922 Britt in VA said:Wishful thinking Britt and unfortunately that’s for a parallel universe to decide that outcome. This is where we are and what’s happened has happened.

Quote: I'm not seeing many UFA solutions coming up for the OL to get it done. Early look suggests no LT prospect worthy at #2.



They need to either leverage the #2 pick to get Darnold, or they need to trade down and stockpile, but it's time to start working on Eli's successor.



Flowers was improving. I'm not giving up on him yet. What we need is guys between them to help solidify the line.



Flowers, FA Guard, Richberg, FA Guard, Pugh



Or



Flowers, FA Guard, Richberg, Pugh, FA Tackle



Something like that. A couple of Veterans that can make calls and help these guys. In comment 13756936 JonC said:Flowers was improving. I'm not giving up on him yet. What we need is guys between them to help solidify the line.Flowers, FA Guard, Richberg, FA Guard, PughOrFlowers, FA Guard, Richberg, Pugh, FA TackleSomething like that. A couple of Veterans that can make calls and help these guys.

Quote: to overlook true once in a decade talents in Barkley, Chubb, or Nelson in favor of drafting a QB (or QB's) that have several question marks surrounding their future?



I don't think many Giants fans would be too upset if they don't go the QB route, but if you haven't noticed, most teams who don't take advantage of their draft status by not taking a QB early when they have the opportunity, pay the price. And this year is a strong class for QB's, can't really pass that up, even if Eli starts for the next year or two.



And please, lets not hang your hat on Webb, who was a low third round pick, and I'm not even sure if he was activated yet this year. Your gonna put your eggs in that basket? In comment 13756856 Allen in CNJ said:I don't think many Giants fans would be too upset if they don't go the QB route, but if you haven't noticed, most teams who don't take advantage of their draft status by not taking a QB early when they have the opportunity, pay the price. And this year is a strong class for QB's, can't really pass that up, even if Eli starts for the next year or two.And please, lets not hang your hat on Webb, who was a low third round pick, and I'm not even sure if he was activated yet this year. Your gonna put your eggs in that basket?

In comment 13756936 JonC said:





Quote:





I'm not seeing many UFA solutions coming up for the OL to get it done. Early look suggests no LT prospect worthy at #2.



They need to either leverage the #2 pick to get Darnold, or they need to trade down and stockpile, but it's time to start working on Eli's successor.







Flowers was improving. I'm not giving up on him yet. What we need is guys between them to help solidify the line.



Flowers, FA Guard, Richberg, FA Guard, Pugh



Or



Flowers, FA Guard, Richberg, Pugh, FA Tackle



Something like that. A couple of Veterans that can make calls and help these guys.



You’re staking your O Line to two guys who have been either disappointing or perpetually hurt the last two seasons in Richburg and Pugh. Flowers is not a LT. In comment 13756945 Britt in VA said:You’re staking your O Line to two guys who have been either disappointing or perpetually hurt the last two seasons in Richburg and Pugh. Flowers is not a LT.

I would not mind giving Flowers another shot Brown Recluse : 9:04 am : link but only if he is moved to Guard or RT. He cannot play LT in the NFL. He never could. It is only the stubbornness of the Giants FO that has kept him where he is.



Pugh is in a tough position. Thanks to his injury, he might not get what he was hoping for in FA. So if he can come back at a discount, I wouldn't mind that either (though I would ensure there is depth if and when he is hurt again.)



Fluker is a decent backup but the rest have to go. There might not be much in the way of FA but it might also be time to get a little aggressive and make some trades if they can. Its time to fix this shit.

Britt JonC : 9:05 am : link I like Flowers, but the rest I'm looking to replace.

In comment 13756936 JonC said:





Quote:





I'm not seeing many UFA solutions coming up for the OL to get it done. Early look suggests no LT prospect worthy at #2.



They need to either leverage the #2 pick to get Darnold, or they need to trade down and stockpile, but it's time to start working on Eli's successor.







Flowers was improving. I'm not giving up on him yet. What we need is guys between them to help solidify the line.



Flowers, FA Guard, Richberg, FA Guard, Pugh



Or



Flowers, FA Guard, Richberg, Pugh, FA Tackle



Something like that. A couple of Veterans that can make calls and help these guys.



What makes you think Richburg and/or Pugh will be here? In comment 13756945 Britt in VA said:What makes you think Richburg and/or Pugh will be here?

I'd rather take a lesser touted pro style offense college QB.... Britt in VA : 9:06 am : link in the 2nd, 3rd, or fourth round (Garopollo, Wilson, Kirk Cousins), than a highly touted spread offense QB in the 1st round.



That's just how I view the pro offense vs spread offense.

Like JonC has mentioned, barens : 9:06 am : link you can't force that #2, and take the best offensive lineman. That is what kind of got us in trouble with our current offensive line. Makes me think you don't need 1st round talent at that position in order to be successful.

I am moving back nygiants16 : 9:07 am : link Maybe with the browns and accumulating picks, I am not sold on darnold or rosen

you can't force that #2, and take the best offensive lineman. That is what kind of got us in trouble with our current offensive line. Makes me think you don't need 1st round talent at that position in order to be successful.

I wouldn't. I'd take Barkley.



I wouldn't. I'd take Barkley. In comment 13756960 barens said:I wouldn't. I'd take Barkley.

Quote: with the notion of 2 more years of the current QB.



The 2003 San Diego Chargers. Finished 4-12, and had the number one overall pick.



Their QB, Drew Brees, was coming off his 3rd season and they thought he was a bum, and wanted to draft a real "franchise" QB, so they drafted Eli Manning and traded with us for Rivers, yada yada yada....



I've always asked this, ever since it happened... What would have happened with the Chargers had they shown more patience, stuck with Brees and taken Larry Fitzgerald instead?



Can you imagine that 2004, 2005, and beyond team with:



Brees

Tomlinson

Fitzgerald

Gates



And if you think about it, we have skill positions like that, too... So just imagine a roster on offense of:



Eli

Barkley

Beckham Jr.

Engram



Believe it or not, with a couple of savvy FA signings on the offensive line and a new offensive scheme, this offense could look 1000 times different next year... Better.



I understand the age thing with Eli, but even if you take a Barkley now, whenever you do address the QB situation down the line (if it's not Webb), he's showing up with a loaded roster and ready to step in and succeed right away. Like Rivers did when he finally took the field for the Chargers in 2006.

You can't dismiss the age difference with a throwaway line. It's not only a consideration, it's THE consideration. In comment 13756913 Britt in VA said:You can't dismiss the age difference with a throwaway line. It's not only a consideration, it's THE consideration.

In comment 13756960 barens said:





Quote:





you can't force that #2, and take the best offensive lineman. That is what kind of got us in trouble with our current offensive line. Makes me think you don't need 1st round talent at that position in order to be successful.







I wouldn't. I'd take Barkley.



Wasted pick when you don’t have a QB. Teams will stack the box on Barkley and he’ll be wasted here. In comment 13756963 Britt in VA said:Wasted pick when you don’t have a QB. Teams will stack the box on Barkley and he’ll be wasted here.

Quote:

I wouldn't. I'd take Barkley.



Barkley is not even going to be as good as he has been hyped. In comment 13756963 Britt in VA said:Barkley is not even going to be as good as he has been hyped.

I agree with "you don't pick a QB just to pick a QB" AnnapolisMike : 9:13 am : link If you feel one of the QB's available to you is worthy of the pick...you take him. If not...you don't. NOTHING is worse than using the pick on a QB you feel is not worthy.



You have entered the period where you have to find Eli's replacement. Webb could be that guy as could 4 or 5 of the guys in the draft. Trust the process...even if you are concerned it has not worked well recently. Apple and Flowers were not bad picks as much as they were picks that did not pan out as hoped.

Can't we just look at Todd Gurley and figure out Ten Ton Hammer : 9:13 am : link that putting a stud #1 draft pick behind a garbage offensive line doesn't fix anything?

The Giants recent King Quis : 9:14 am : link Inability to make the tough decisions on this roster (sitting Eli immediately after getting the 2nd most games played record) has hampered this team for the forseable future ....

the are going into the most important offseason over the last 2 decades without truly knowing to its full extent what they have at the most important position on the roster.



It can be said that if the Chargers kept Brees instead of Rivers they probably have that ring instead of the Saints. The Bucs got their number one overall pick in Winston and how good do they look? It’s is an overwhelming certainty that the majority of the top QB’s selected in the first don’t do well and the Giants seem to be in a position to cause more questions than answers by going into the off season without giving Webb a real look.



By not treating Eli like every other QB who is on a 3 year decline it has placed this franchise in a potentially dire situation for the next five seasons



Quote: If you feel one of the QB's available to you is worthy of the pick...you take him. If not...you don't. NOTHING is worse than using the pick on a QB you feel is not worthy.







And sometimes you have to stick with the conviction of your evaluation. Nobody felt Goff or Wentz was worth being picked where they were up until the point they started playing like rising stars. In comment 13756978 AnnapolisMike said:And sometimes you have to stick with the conviction of your evaluation. Nobody felt Goff or Wentz was worth being picked where they were up until the point they started playing like rising stars.

Quote: that putting a stud #1 draft pick behind a garbage offensive line doesn't fix anything?



Didn't he have over 1000 yards and 10 TD's his rookie season, and average 4.8 yards per carry?



How's he look this year after just one savvy free agent signing in Whitworth? In comment 13756979 Ten Ton Hammer said:Didn't he have over 1000 yards and 10 TD's his rookie season, and average 4.8 yards per carry?How's he look this year after just one savvy free agent signing in Whitworth?

In comment 13756963 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13756960 barens said:





Quote:





you can't force that #2, and take the best offensive lineman. That is what kind of got us in trouble with our current offensive line. Makes me think you don't need 1st round talent at that position in order to be successful.







I wouldn't. I'd take Barkley.







Wasted pick when you don't have a QB. Teams will stack the box on Barkley and he'll be wasted here.

I'd prefer one of the QB's, that said,



I'd prefer one of the QB's, that said, if teams stack the box with Barkley, I don't think Manning would have too much trouble finding Beckum or Engram down the field. But teams aren't going to automatically stack the box unless Barkley proves he's worthy of it. In comment 13756975 Sammo85 said:I'd prefer one of the QB's, that said, if teams stack the box with Barkley, I don't think Manning would have too much trouble finding Beckum or Engram down the field. But teams aren't going to automatically stack the box unless Barkley proves he's worthy of it.

Quote: In comment 13756979 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





that putting a stud #1 draft pick behind a garbage offensive line doesn't fix anything?







Didn't he have over 1000 yards and 10 TD's his rookie season, and average 4.8 yards per carry?



How's he look this year after just one savvy free agent signing in Whitworth?



IMO Whitworth isn't the whole story in LA. It's Goff in year 2, plus WR additions like Cupp, Woods, and Watkins.



Whitworth helps of course, but watching them as much as I have in my amateur opinion, he's only a part of the Gurley turnaround. In comment 13756987 Britt in VA said:IMO Whitworth isn't the whole story in LA. It's Goff in year 2, plus WR additions like Cupp, Woods, and Watkins.Whitworth helps of course, but watching them as much as I have in my amateur opinion, he's only a part of the Gurley turnaround.

I'd choose to trade down, if possible JonC : 9:25 am : link the booty would carry more value than a tailback at #2.

We drafted Webb, who IMO is like getting Rudolph for example in this PatersonPlank : 9:26 am : link draft. A guy mentioned and discussed, not considered one of the top 3, but certainly in the discussion. If we drafted Rudolph this year would a lot of you be clamoring to draft another QB next draft just because he hasn't played? I don't think so. I don't get why so many have dismissed that guy just because he fell to us.

Webb is not a solid plan JonC : 9:29 am : link he's a consideration but NYG needs to go after their next franchise QB, if that's the decision.

QB is the most important position on the field, barens : 9:33 am : link you want to keep drafting to create competition, or until you find one that has got the goods. They are not going to sit around and wait to see what they have with Webb, that would be incredibly short sided. If Webb turns out to be a player, that is just a major bonus.

Quote: In comment 13756975 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





In comment 13756963 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13756960 barens said:





Quote:





you can't force that #2, and take the best offensive lineman. That is what kind of got us in trouble with our current offensive line. Makes me think you don't need 1st round talent at that position in order to be successful.







I wouldn't. I'd take Barkley.







Wasted pick when you don’t have a QB. Teams will stack the box on Barkley and he’ll be wasted here.







I'd prefer one of the QB's, that said, if teams stack the box with Barkley, I don't think Manning would have too much trouble finding Beckum or Engram down the field. But teams aren't going to automatically stack the box unless Barkley proves he's worthy of it.

Travis Beckum hasn't been with the Giants since 2012. I think Eli would have a really hard time finding him down the field. In comment 13756988 barens said:Travis Beckum hasn't been with the Giants since 2012. I think Eli would have a really hard time finding him down the field.

Quote: In comment 13756987 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13756979 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





that putting a stud #1 draft pick behind a garbage offensive line doesn't fix anything?







Didn't he have over 1000 yards and 10 TD's his rookie season, and average 4.8 yards per carry?



How's he look this year after just one savvy free agent signing in Whitworth?







IMO Whitworth isn't the whole story in LA. It's Goff in year 2, plus WR additions like Cupp, Woods, and Watkins.



Whitworth helps of course, but watching them as much as I have in my amateur opinion, he's only a part of the Gurley turnaround.



Right... Goff is now one of the better QBs in the league. He was also viewed by many as better than Wentz coming out of the draft. In comment 13757005 pjcas18 said:Right... Goff is now one of the better QBs in the league. He was also viewed by many as better than Wentz coming out of the draft.

Quote: In comment 13756979 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





that putting a stud #1 draft pick behind a garbage offensive line doesn't fix anything?







Didn't he have over 1000 yards and 10 TD's his rookie season, and average 4.8 yards per carry?



How's he look this year after just one savvy free agent signing in Whitworth?



Had a great rookie year and then flopped in the 2nd year, looked dreadful enough that people were calling him a bust.



And Whitworth's been great, but if we're talking rebuilding, signing a 36 year old tackle for the long term isn't that. It would have made more sense for the Giants to sign him for 2017, and I wouldn't have even liked the look of giving a player that age a long term deal.



The players we need here just don't come available. Offensive linemen are so hard to get now that teams don't let the 25 year old good player coming off his rookie deal just walk away. In comment 13756987 Britt in VA said:Had a great rookie year and then flopped in the 2nd year, looked dreadful enough that people were calling him a bust.And Whitworth's been great, but if we're talking rebuilding, signing a 36 year old tackle for the long term isn't that. It would have made more sense for the Giants to sign him for 2017, and I wouldn't have even liked the look of giving a player that age a long term deal.The players we need here just don't come available. Offensive linemen are so hard to get now that teams don't let the 25 year old good player coming off his rookie deal just walk away.

Quote: draft. A guy mentioned and discussed, not considered one of the top 3, but certainly in the discussion. If we drafted Rudolph this year would a lot of you be clamoring to draft another QB next draft just because he hasn't played? I don't think so. I don't get why so many have dismissed that guy just because he fell to us.



Mason Rudolph is better than Webb. In comment 13757013 PatersonPlank said:Mason Rudolph is better than Webb.

Quote: In comment 13756856 Allen in CNJ said:





Quote:





to overlook true once in a decade talents in Barkley, Chubb, or Nelson in favor of drafting a QB (or QB's) that have several question marks surrounding their future?







Every player has question marks. There's no position in team sports more important than the QB. Don't believe me? Check out the Niners record the last 4 games or so.

That's why I like trading down. With more picks in the first few rounds you have a greater chance of getting a solid player who can fill some gaps (even if he isn't going to be in the Hall of Fame). In comment 13756865 jeff57 said:That's why I like trading down. With more picks in the first few rounds you have a greater chance of getting a solid player who can fill some gaps (even if he isn't going to be in the Hall of Fame).

Is it possible for a 'franchise' quarterback to lose 12 of 14 starts? Big Blue Blogger : 10:10 am : link I honestly can't think of a case of that happening in the Super Bowl era. Some great QBs have struggled as rookies: Peyton Manning was 3-13; Troy Aikman was 0-11; Eli himself lost his first six starts. Terry Bradshaw and John Elway were awful. Phil Simms won his first four starts, then nearly got booed out of New Jersey. But once those guys established themselves, they almost always kept their teams above the 'Mendoza Line', regardless of the circumstances. I guess the 1971 Giants were a modest exception (and a cautionary one: trading Tarkenton contributed to the Giants cratering completely after a decent 1972 season).



True franchise QBs do what Peyton did in 2010: make a bad team competitive. Granted, he had Garcon and Wayne, but the receivers were still there in 2011 (and healthier). Replace Manning with Curtis Painter or an ancient Kerry Collins, and you have a winless disaster. Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady have won with awful supporting casts too. Drew Brees won seven games with the worst defense in the history of football.



Obviously, the parallel between 2010 IND and 2017 NYG is imperfect, and maybe Peyton would have lost 12 games with this crew too. I'm just not sure what a franchise QB is if he desn't put some kind of floor under his team.

Quote: 1. As mentioned by others, Eli is at the end of his career.

2. Any football expert or executive will tell you that QB is the most important position on the field. If/when you have a chance to draft your next franchise QB, you do it. This happens to be perfect timing for us just like in 2004. the ONLY reason we were able to get Eli was because we sucked the year before. If we had the 15th pick in the draft who knows what the last 13 years would have been like for us or whether we would have won the two Superbowls. So, you take the QB.

3. You cannot select an entire offensive line with our first pick in the draft. If you could replace the entire line with one pick, then different story. The OL can be fixed via free agency. .



Unfortunately, as JonC mentioned, there doesn't appear

to be much in UFA available on the O Line.

I checked it out myself about a month ago at OTC.

There wasn't much available. In comment 13756939 EricJ said:Unfortunately, as JonC mentioned, there doesn't appearto be much in UFA available on the O Line.I checked it out myself about a month ago at OTC.There wasn't much available.

I can't believe people are still scoffing at the idea of signing Brown Recluse : 10:11 am : link old veterans.



When you have holes to fill and there is no long term solution, you sign the short term solution and hopefully groom the successor and have a nice transition.



You don't just say, eff it and leave the hole there because there are no 25 year old solutions.



That is how you stay competitive. Especially when you screw up in the draft. Its called being proactive.

Players available in FA will or could change pjcas18 : 10:18 am : link fairly significantly between now and March.



Players will be cut due to cap reasons from as many as half the teams in the league. Any team with under $20M in cap space is a decent candidate to have to cut players to add more room.



It's good to monitor the FA market now, and I'm sure most FO's are, but it's not how it will wind up in March IMO.



especially on teams who have regime changes.

Quote: I honestly can't think of a case of that happening in the Super Bowl era. Some great QBs have struggled as rookies: Peyton Manning was 3-13; Troy Aikman was 0-11; Eli himself lost his first six starts. Terry Bradshaw and John Elway were awful. Phil Simms won his first four starts, then nearly got booed out of New Jersey. But once those guys established themselves, they almost always kept their teams above the 'Mendoza Line', regardless of the circumstances. I guess the 1971 Giants were a modest exception (and a cautionary one: trading Tarkenton contributed to the Giants cratering completely after a decent 1972 season).



True franchise QBs do what Peyton did in 2010: make a bad team competitive. Granted, he had Garcon and Wayne, but the receivers were still there in 2011 (and healthier). Replace Manning with Curtis Painter or an ancient Kerry Collins, and you have a winless disaster. Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady have won with awful supporting casts too. Drew Brees won seven games with the worst defense in the history of football.



Obviously, the parallel between 2010 IND and 2017 NYG is imperfect, and maybe Peyton would have lost 12 games with this crew too. I'm just not sure what a franchise QB is if he desn't put some kind of floor under his team.



I believe a more qualified head coach would have schemed around the talent deficiencies. I think just how poor a job McAdoo did on offense is being left out of the equation. Yes, he's gone, but we're still working within the confines of his playbook. In comment 13757078 Big Blue Blogger said:I believe a more qualified head coach would have schemed around the talent deficiencies. I think just how poor a job McAdoo did on offense is being left out of the equation. Yes, he's gone, but we're still working within the confines of his playbook.

We need a QB Thegratefulhead : 10:28 am : link Eli has been in decline for 5 years. People will point to statistical outliers and other subjective reasoning to claim Eli still has it. There is also a very large amount evidence on the performance of QBs in there years after 37. We can reasonably predict Eli to get worse. He needs the perfect set of circumstances to be successful at this point. It would be a monumental failure not to take a QB with the number 2 pick.



If they had started Webb instead of Geno and let him play the remainder of the season AND Webb showed promise it might have been the only reason to not draft a QB. A giant organizational failure was made in not having Webb ready to play.



So here we are, saddled with a declining QB that is not worth his salary and likely the number 2 pick in the draft. Stop with the stupid. We need to draft a QB at 2 regardless of what we think of Webb from running the fucking scout team. Keeping Eli and fielding a mediocre team to fill people's sentimental needs is a waste. Draft a young salary controlled QB, deal with his growing pains and build the team around that QB's strengths. Stop wasting time.

And as a matter of fact.... Britt in VA : 10:28 am : link That's being left out a ton around here. Eli Manning's production fell off a cliff when McAdoo became head coach.



It has to be taken into consideration.



And yes, he was the offensive coordinator before, but it is impossible to argue the change in our offense from Coughlin to McAdoo.

Quote: That's being left out a ton around here. Eli Manning's production fell off a cliff when McAdoo became head coach.



It has to be taken into consideration.



And yes, he was the offensive coordinator before, but it is impossible to argue the change in our offense from Coughlin to McAdoo.



I don't understand why this is not clear to so many. The offense only truly started to suck when McAdoo was head guy.



Also, if Eli declining somewhat led to the offense being league worst, I guess he really was important all these years In comment 13757114 Britt in VA said:I don't understand why this is not clear to so many. The offense only truly started to suck when McAdoo was head guy.Also, if Eli declining somewhat led to the offense being league worst, I guess he really was important all these years

picking Barkley GeneInCal : 10:39 am : link would be a waste with this offensive line.

Quote: That's being left out a ton around here. Eli Manning's production fell off a cliff when McAdoo became head coach.



It has to be taken into consideration.



And yes, he was the offensive coordinator before, but it is impossible to argue the change in our offense from Coughlin to McAdoo.



Nope, it is meaningless. He will be 37 in few days. He will get worse, inevitable. It is time to move on, far too large a risk to gamble on subjective evidence that Eli is still a franchise QB. It is very rare to have a number 2 pick. Combine that with with having a 37 year old QB in decline you have to make the pick if a franchise QB is there. In comment 13757114 Britt in VA said:Nope, it is meaningless. He will be 37 in few days. He will get worse, inevitable. It is time to move on, far too large a risk to gamble on subjective evidence that Eli is still a franchise QB. It is very rare to have a number 2 pick. Combine that with with having a 37 year old QB in decline you have to make the pick if a franchise QB is there.

Quote: Can't blame McAdoo for that.



And everybody said he was done then, too. He bounced right back. In comment 13757125 Big Blue Blogger said:And everybody said he was done then, too. He bounced right back.

Quote: would be a waste with this offensive line.



The assumption is that the offensive line will be upgraded, since free agency happens before the draft. In comment 13757133 GeneInCal said:The assumption is that the offensive line will be upgraded, since free agency happens before the draft.

Quote: Can't blame McAdoo for that.



Yep, 18 TDs 27 INTs. if anything McAdoo rejuvenated his career In comment 13757125 Big Blue Blogger said:Yep, 18 TDs 27 INTs. if anything McAdoo rejuvenated his career

People have made up their minds, will not listen to reason, Britt in VA : 10:56 am : link And refuse to budge. And that's fine, but I guess it's not worth discussing anymore.



There are basically two sides:



1. It's Eli

2. It's a total team failure



All we can do is watch it play out.

Eli Thegratefulhead : 11:01 am : link I know I have been strong in my position that it is time to move on from Eli. I love Eli, best QB the Giants ever had. The HoF will be less if he is not enshrined, you can't have all those Patriots and not Eli.



Eli might have a couple more good years in him. It is not worth the risk to take that gamble. Better to move on year too early than too late. Sentimentality is the only real reason to keep him. Not how you run a 2 billion dollar franchise.

Quote: And refuse to budge. And that's fine, but I guess it's not worth discussing anymore.



There are basically two sides:



1. It's Eli

2. It's a total team failure



All we can do is watch it play out.



3rd side, it's 2 but Eli is part of the team and is 37 years old in a few days. Time for the future. In comment 13757161 Britt in VA said:3rd side, it's 2 but Eli is part of the team and is 37 years old in a few days. Time for the future.

I just don’t understand Powerclean765 : 11:11 am : link how people arent high on Webb’s skillset. What else are you looking for?

Quote: And refuse to budge. And that's fine, but I guess it's not worth discussing anymore.



There are basically two sides:



1. It's Eli

2. It's a total team failure



All we can do is watch it play out.

It’s funny that you say that people refuse to budge. Because YOU absolutely fit into that same category.



And your number 1 is a perfect example. No matter how many times people say “Eli is NOT the only problem, but he’s not the solution either”, you continuously claim that anyone that dare criticize Eli’s play is blaming all of the teams problems on him. Why can’t it be both? I have not once seen anyone on this board say that Eli is the only problem, yet you keep saying that people feel that way.



You’re right, you’ve made your mind up and won’t listen to reason. Just keep making things up and putting words into people’s mouths. In comment 13757161 Britt in VA said:It’s funny that you say that people refuse to budge. Because YOU absolutely fit into that same category.And your number 1 is a perfect example. No matter how many times people say “Eli is NOT the only problem, but he’s not the solution either”, you continuously claim that anyone that dare criticize Eli’s play is blaming all of the teams problems on him. Why can’t it be both? I have not once seen anyone on this board say that Eli is the only problem, yet you keep saying that people feel that way.You’re right, you’ve made your mind up and won’t listen to reason. Just keep making things up and putting words into people’s mouths.

Quote: In comment 13757161 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





And refuse to budge. And that's fine, but I guess it's not worth discussing anymore.



There are basically two sides:



1. It's Eli

2. It's a total team failure



All we can do is watch it play out.





It’s funny that you say that people refuse to budge. Because YOU absolutely fit into that same category.



And your number 1 is a perfect example. No matter how many times people say “Eli is NOT the only problem, but he’s not the solution either”, you continuously claim that anyone that dare criticize Eli’s play is blaming all of the teams problems on him. Why can’t it be both? I have not once seen anyone on this board say that Eli is the only problem, yet you keep saying that people feel that way.



You’re right, you’ve made your mind up and won’t listen to reason. Just keep making things up and putting words into people’s mouths.



Haven't I said a million times that I'm fine with drafting a QB with our first pick?



So how am I not acknowledging the moving on?



What I will not budge on is my position that Eli is not in the steep decline that many people think he's in here.



And I've also backed up the reasons why a million times for that.



Like I said, at this point it's no longer worth discussing. In comment 13757176 BigBlueShock said:Haven't I said a million times that I'm fine with drafting a QB with our first pick?So how am I not acknowledging the moving on?What I will not budge on is my position that Eli is not in the steep decline that many people think he's in here.And I've also backed up the reasons why a million times for that.Like I said, at this point it's no longer worth discussing.

Quote: In comment 13756979 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





that putting a stud #1 draft pick behind a garbage offensive line doesn't fix anything?







Didn't he have over 1000 yards and 10 TD's his rookie season, and average 4.8 yards per carry?



How's he look this year after just one savvy free agent signing in Whitworth?



You mean, how's he looking now that he's paired with a franchise QB who was the #1 overall pick?



There will be a running back next year we can take in the first round too. There won't be a sure opportunity to take a franchise QB at the top of the first though. In comment 13756987 Britt in VA said:You mean, how's he looking now that he's paired with a franchise QB who was the #1 overall pick?There will be a running back next year we can take in the first round too. There won't be a sure opportunity to take a franchise QB at the top of the first though.

I'm done at this point guys, it's mentally exhausting doing this now. Britt in VA : 11:21 am : link We'll see what happens.



I could see it going either way. I'll leave it at this:



Things I wouldn't be surprised with....



1. Giants draft a QB and let him sit behind Eli for a year or two.



2. The Giants forego a QB and BBI melts down.



3. Eli decides he doesn't want to be a mentor and asks for his release. Finds success elsewhere.



4. The Giants are successful in a one year turnaround regardless of roster move or QB.

You can twist my arguments and come up with counterpoints..... Britt in VA : 11:22 am : link that fit your view, and I can do the same.



But like I said, it's not worth it anymore, and none of what any of us says makes a difference anyways.

I agree Bob in Newburgh : 11:36 am : link Take Barkly and work on upgrading the o-line to average or better. With a back like Barkly, proper engagement is far more important than domination.



With a creative OC (not likely with the old farts running the Giants) a team centered around Barkly at RB, OBJ at WR, and Engram at H-back should be a threat to score from anywhere on the field.



Remember that some of the supporting cast - Shepard and Ellison, at least are solid foundation players in their own right.



Stay with Manning or commit to Webb. If staying with Eli, he needs to rededicate himself to quality as far as accuracy is concerned. I am not really talking about completion percentage here, but rather hitting the aforementioned big 3 in stride.

Davis Webb EddieNYG : 11:42 am : link He is the only reason you don't take a QB with the 2nd or 3rd pick in the draft.



If the new regime feels like Webb is their guy, than you either trade down and stock pile picks or take Barkley or the OL from Notre Dame.



There's no other reason to pass on a QB with the 2nd pick other than you feel like the guy you drafted last year is the future.



Eli Manning will be 37 years old. You don't pass on a franchise QB because you still have a 37 year old QB with two more years to go.

That is true if playing for the SB is not what it is all about Bob in Newburgh : 11:48 am : link Barkly + Manning have a far better shot 2018/2019 than anyone named Rosen/Darnold and non-Barkly.



We also know that Eli is not a bust. The same cannot be said about the alternatives.

Quote: how people arent high on Webb’s skillset. What else are you looking for?



Someone who can be activated over Geno Smith maybe is a start. In comment 13757173 Powerclean765 said:Someone who can be activated over Geno Smith maybe is a start.

Quote:

We also know that Eli is not a bust. The same cannot be said about the alternatives.



You must have missed the Arizona game last week... In comment 13757216 Bob in Newburgh said:You must have missed the Arizona game last week...

Webb Sammo85 : 11:59 am : link is a gigantic question mark. He’s played effectively one year of college football in a limited read spread offense. Anyone talking about skill set is talking out of their rear end. He’s a project pick. I liked it when we made it

and still do but this doesn’t prevent you from drafting a top flight prospect.



You also have to realize that the regime that is/was high on Webb is being wiped out of the organization. Huge likelihood they want to pick their own favorites or at the very least double their chances of securing the QB position.

If you believe in evaluations based on meaningless games Bob in Newburgh : 12:03 pm : link or maybe it was suggested to Eli that he would have a better chance of coming back if he threw this game.



Of course stuff like that doesn't happen in the real world.

Agree with the above. It is shocking for any Giant fan Jimmy Googs : 12:04 pm : link to disagree with the approach of taking a QB at #2 in the next draft, especially knowing Eli is at the end of his career.



Akin to finding a pile of money in the street and grabbing just a $10 bill and leaving...













Quote: or maybe it was suggested to Eli that he would have a better chance of coming back if he threw this game.



Of course stuff like that doesn't happen in the real world.



Huh? In comment 13757239 Bob in Newburgh said:Huh?

Drafting a QB Dr. D : 12:19 pm : link A. doesn't mean that we have to move on from Eli immediately. Rodgers sat behind Favre for 2-3 seasons. And



B. It doesn't mean that they're not going to give Webb a chance. Competition is always good. 2 young QBs competing increases our odds of having the franchise QB that has eluded so many teams.



Putting all your eggs in a 3rd round pick like Webb is what stupid franchises do. If he does end up being the franchise, you trade the other.





If Eli was 32... bw in dc : 12:20 pm : link and the Jints were 2-14 and picking #2, I'd still take a QB from this year's class.



It is the most critical position in sports. You always have to be thinking about a transition plan once your QB hits the 30-32 range.



And an organization can't assume health. Eventually, your QB will get hurt. It's just the nature of the sport. (Eli's career is a complete outlier with no missed games.)





A franchise QB Dr. D : 12:22 pm : link is by far the most important player. You can fill in the rest of the roster. But if you don't have a quality QB, you don't have squat.



Eli is not going to play forever. Webb is a huge ?

Just because you use a franchise pick position Bob in Newburgh : 12:34 pm : link Does not insure getting a franchise QB.



And the most stupid thing so far is claiming that even if Webb if the equivalent, you would pass on a player like SB to pick another QB.



Also seeing the world with blinders suggests that either Rosen or Darnold is better than Eli 2018/2019.

Quote: is a gigantic question mark. He’s played effectively one year of college football in a limited read spread offense. Anyone talking about skill set is talking out of their rear end. He’s a project pick. I liked it when we made it

and still do but this doesn’t prevent you from drafting a top flight prospect.



You also have to realize that the regime that is/was high on Webb is being wiped out of the organization. Huge likelihood they want to pick their own favorites or at the very least double their chances of securing the QB position.



So he doesnt have a skillset? Good Christ.



EVERY college QB is a project. Webb is no more a project than Trubisky, Mahomes, Darnold or Allen. All spread QBs that dont currently know how to play NFL football.



Webb is 6’5”, cannon arm, very smart, passionate about football and put up similar performance to Goff at Cal despite being there only 1 year. And since he’s turned pro he immediately sought out Jim Zorn to start learning footwork, looked good in preseason, clearly handles the media well, has showed the it factor to teammates in college & most importantly shown Eli Manning-like work ethic. He holds up well to any comparison of recent 1st round QBs.



The Giants have the benefit of having this excellent prospect at a 3rd round salary too.



But sure, anyone who acknowledges his skillset is talking out of their ass. Eff you. In comment 13757235 Sammo85 said:So he doesnt have a skillset? Good Christ.EVERY college QB is a project. Webb is no more a project than Trubisky, Mahomes, Darnold or Allen. All spread QBs that dont currently know how to play NFL football.Webb is 6’5”, cannon arm, very smart, passionate about football and put up similar performance to Goff at Cal despite being there only 1 year. And since he’s turned pro he immediately sought out Jim Zorn to start learning footwork, looked good in preseason, clearly handles the media well, has showed the it factor to teammates in college & most importantly shown Eli Manning-like work ethic. He holds up well to any comparison of recent 1st round QBs.The Giants have the benefit of having this excellent prospect at a 3rd round salary too.But sure, anyone who acknowledges his skillset is talking out of their ass. Eff you.

Quote:

Also seeing the world with blinders suggests that either Rosen or Darnold is better than Eli 2018/2019.



I have no doubt that Darnold, Allen, LJax, Mason, and, this kills me to say it, Mayfield are far better athletes than Eli, and fit today's game better because all of them can makes plays outside of the pocket. It may take a year or two for these QBs to adjust to NFL speed/ complexity etc, but there are prospects in this draft class who have considerably better tools than Eli... In comment 13757300 Bob in Newburgh said:I have no doubt that Darnold, Allen, LJax, Mason, and, this kills me to say it, Mayfield are far better athletes than Eli, and fit today's game better because all of them can makes plays outside of the pocket. It may take a year or two for these QBs to adjust to NFL speed/ complexity etc, but there are prospects in this draft class who have considerably better tools than Eli...

Same was said Bob in Newburgh : 12:51 pm : link and is true of Brady.



I prefer movement QBs particularly with the damage that OBJ and Engram can do if a QB can buy time.



However, Brady proves that there are other ways to get it done.

when you have the #2 pick Dr. D : 12:55 pm : link the 2018 draft isn't about who the best QB on your roster is in '18/19.



It's about 2019 and beyond, maybe through 2030. Even if Eli does bounce back next year, is he going to play until he's 50?



Re. Webb, there have been countless QBs drafted a lot higher than him, who seemed to have a lot going for them, who have not panned out.

Quote: Does not insure getting a franchise QB.



And the most stupid thing so far is claiming that even if Webb if the equivalent, you would pass on a player like SB to pick another QB.



Also seeing the world with blinders suggests that either Rosen or Darnold is better than Eli 2018/2019.



You mean better than 2-14? No-one is suggesting Rosen/Darnold would come in and transform the Giants into a Super Bowl contender right away, but there is a reason why these guys are at the top of the draft board, and Webb was not. You've got to go with those percentages.



Plus, it's an extremely deep draft for running backs, Barkley is far from the only option. In comment 13757300 Bob in Newburgh said:You mean better than 2-14? No-one is suggesting Rosen/Darnold would come in and transform the Giants into a Super Bowl contender right away, but there is a reason why these guys are at the top of the draft board, and Webb was not. You've got to go with those percentages.Plus, it's an extremely deep draft for running backs, Barkley is far from the only option.

Eli's presence, which is in question JonC : 12:58 pm : link and picking a QB at #2 shouldn't be tied together, given his age and new leadership arriving.

I'm not saying we should force a pick on a QB in rd 1 Dr. D : 1:01 pm : link maybe the 2nd pick of the 2nd round (still a high pick) is the better spot for the QB.



I'm a big Eli fan, but the reality is he's near the end (how near is debatable) and they absolutely should be thinking about life after Eli and not simply assume Webb is the guy.



Competition is always good, why should the most important position be different?

If you want to use it as a foundation of your argument Bob in Newburgh : 1:04 pm : link You have to buy into blaming Eli for the record. Blind and stupid does the trick.

Eli is a contributor to the last number seasons JonC : 1:06 pm : link he's part of the good and the bad and the ugly,

If we take a QB with the 2nd pick AcesUp : 1:07 pm : link You're either addressing Eli and his contract this season or next season. You're not sitting a guy taken that high for 2 seasons, it's just not happening in today's NFL. He's on the clock if you hand in that card.

Of course, and most importantly, counting on some type of rebirth Jimmy Googs : 1:11 pm : link or bounceback with Eli at this stage is folly. Even with a better surrounding cast.



moving on...



