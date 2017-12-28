La Canfora - Hearing Giants to name Gettleman GM (Official Now) BigBlueHens : 12/28/2017 4:05 pm

Per Twitter. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports

Ugh Danny Kanell : 12/28/2017 4:07 pm : link Jason La Canfora

Giants remain very high on the internal candidates they interviewed but Gettleman has GM experience. Can work well with them

That was some search. RottenApple : 12/28/2017 4:08 pm : link Mara at his finest.

Another Tweet for La Canfora BigBlueHens : 12/28/2017 4:09 pm : link

"Giants are in the process of informing other candidates they are hiring Gettleman as the GM. Would expect announcements soon"

One guy on twitter wrote Vanzetti : 12/28/2017 4:09 pm : link "Out with the old, in with the even older"

Gotta be fucking antdog24 : 12/28/2017 4:10 pm : link kidding me... same old shit with this organization.

mara is such a sundayatone : 12/28/2017 4:10 pm : link mealymouth fraud

out with the old Enzo : 12/28/2017 4:10 pm : link in with the....

gettleman japanhead : 12/28/2017 4:10 pm : link seems like a tough prick whose dickhead nature bit him in the ass. hopefully he's learned from it. that said, he oversaw winning programs at NYG and CAR. i'll take it, just will pray he sends marc ross packing..

After all mattyblue : 12/28/2017 4:11 pm : link the waiting, they aren’t even going to interview the other candidates after Sunday? Gettleman seems like a rush job, next we will have Spags staying as coach. I was hoping for more change, a new GM that doesn’t have ties to all the scouts and execs.

Now he'll hire Spags as head coach antdog24 : 12/28/2017 4:11 pm : link and most of the coaches will stay on.... rinse repeat.

It's official... Route 9 : 12/28/2017 4:12 pm : link Got it from the New York Giants app! About 2 minutes ago

And we needed to pay EA for this???? BlueHurricane : 12/28/2017 4:12 pm : link LOL. Ernie just made a nice payday for a recommendation you could see coming from 100 miles away.

I mean, why Enzo : 12/28/2017 4:12 pm : link would you want to waste time talking with folks currently working in successful front offices?

RE: Does Ernie bluepepper : 12/28/2017 4:12 pm : link

Actually charge them for this search?

Ha ha. Most exhaustive search since Dick Cheney found himself for W's VP. In comment 13757727 Jolly Blue Giant said:Ha ha. Most exhaustive search since Dick Cheney found himself for W's VP.

here comes mike smith? mphbullet36 : 12/28/2017 4:12 pm : link help me lord....rinse, wash, repeat...

... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/28/2017 4:13 pm : link I guess I'm in the minority, but is Gettleman that pick of a pick? From what I've read & heard, he did a solid job in Carolina.

I'm ok with this. Dodge : 12/28/2017 4:14 pm : link Gettlemen can evaluate PRO talent. We'll need that in the next two years to fill in all the fucking gaps left by Reese.

If they were going to do it, do it now Vanzetti : 12/28/2017 4:15 pm : link Why go through the charade of interviewing more candidates?



And for all we know, Gettlemen might have just blown the other interviewees out of the water.

At 66 years old Beer Man : 12/28/2017 4:15 pm : link Probably here to clean up the mess and mentor Abrams

any chance jestersdead : 12/28/2017 4:15 pm : link he brings Riddick on as an understudy?

I am very OK with this hire too BlueHurricane : 12/28/2017 4:15 pm : link I want no part of Mike Smith though. No part

I'm ok with Gettelman himself Kyle in NY : 12/28/2017 4:17 pm : link He's a proven talent evaluator and the teams he built in Carolina speak for themselves, including this season. There's also the correlation of the degrading of the NYG roster since he left in 2012. But that could be for a number of reasons. I'd hope he's learned from what went wrong in Carolina and has improved his management and communication skills.



What I'm worried about though is this just means we keep the status quo for the scouting department. Marc Ross has got to go, and making an "in house" hire like this leaves me less confident of that

..... Route 9 : 12/28/2017 4:19 pm : link Who cares how old he is? Can he evaluate football players? Lets go build a football team, BBI!

For those who don't like the Gettleman pick Captplanet : 12/28/2017 4:20 pm : link Who would you rather have?

why Les in TO : 12/28/2017 4:20 pm : link would they not interview some of the talent in management of other teams? I'm sure other teams would have granted permission for assistant GMs or directors of scouting/pro personnel the chance for a career growth opportunity. seems like a quick/lazy/stick to what you know process if they only interviewed two current Giants employees, an unemployed former GM and a TV personality.

RE: I gotta take a shit. Mdgiantsfan : 12/28/2017 4:21 pm : link

.

😂😂😂 In comment 13757775 bceagle05 said:😂😂😂

Same old Same old larryflower37 : 12/28/2017 4:22 pm : link Is this considered fixing the mess with hiring Reese over Gettleman?

Atoning for their sins?

Hopeful we get a young progressive coach.

I'm disappointed... T-Bone : 12/28/2017 4:22 pm : link not with them picking Gettleman so much as now they're not going to interview anyone else for the job and I think they're cheating themselves (and the fans) by doing this. I'd have no problem if they'd interviewed everyone they could've interviewed (this is keeping in mind that perhaps their list was much shorter than everyone elses) and decided to go with Gettleman because it would mean they just liked his presentation more. But to only interview what... 3 or 4 people (most of whom were either already in-house or used to be)... just doesn't seem like it was much of a search to me...

Nothing’s changing The_Boss : 12/28/2017 4:22 pm : link Like I said last week: it was a predetermined dog and pony show from the start. Expect more of the same poor to mediocre at best products on the field. Mara blew it, as expected.

Abrams is to stay on as assistant GM BigBlueHens : 12/28/2017 4:23 pm : link Sounds like Gettleman is here to mentor Abrams for a few more years till retirement. A frontrunner for HC now has to be current Panthers DC Steve Wilks. He has done a good job with that talented defense. It will be curious to see if the Giants go to a 3-4 now. If I'm not mistaken, Carolina's defense is a 3-4.

The Maras have never been able to cut carpoon : 12/28/2017 4:23 pm : link the umbilical cord. I am not excited about it but lets hope it works out for the best. I would love Riddick in some high level capacity.

Outside candidates Mdgiantsfan : 12/28/2017 4:24 pm : link So we only looked at one outside candidate in Riddick. Good grief!

I think the Giants Captplanet : 12/28/2017 4:25 pm : link Made a mistake promoting Jerry Reese over Gettleman in 2007, and they realized that recently.

agree T-Bone jestersdead : 12/28/2017 4:25 pm : link would have liked to see them wait till the season ends on Sunday and then bring in a few other ppl during the week.





Guess we'll hear the coaching candidates on Monday

I've warmed to Gettleman AcesUp : 12/28/2017 4:25 pm : link He's not afraid of a little bloodletting for longterm success. I'm hoping they show a little more creativity in their coaching hire though.

WTF is so special about bluepepper : 12/28/2017 4:25 pm : link Kevin Abrams that we would predicate our GM hire on grooming this guy to take over down the line? I sure as hell hope Abrams future played zero role in this.

RE: For those who don't like the Gettleman pick The_Boss : 12/28/2017 4:26 pm : link

Who would you rather have?



Wolf

Caserio

DeCosta right off the top of my head. The “NYG way” hasn’t worked for quite a while and now they bring a guy back with that in his blood. This thing needed an enema, not a blood transfusion.

In comment 13757781 Captplanet said:WolfCaserioDeCosta right off the top of my head. The “NYG way” hasn’t worked for quite a while and now they bring a guy back with that in his blood. This thing needed an enema, not a blood transfusion.

RE: ... BillKo : 12/28/2017 4:26 pm : link

This is the safe move. Yawn.



LOL......HC, Free agency, and draft will be the real excitement :) In comment 13757804 Eric from BBI said:LOL......HC, Free agency, and draft will be the real excitement :)

Only yesterday Kim Jones said she got the feeling..... MOOPS : 12/28/2017 4:28 pm : link the Giants wanted to go outside the organization to fill their vacancies.

I'm wondering.... BillKo : 12/28/2017 4:28 pm : link ..that they aren't waiting on interviewing other GM candidates because they already, teamed with Gettleman, have a HC they want......

Uninspired JonC : 12/28/2017 4:29 pm : link Now, does DG make the safe move and try to retool with Eli at QB, if Darnold stays at USC. Does he fret about paying OB, LC, et al.



He's 66, this figures to be a relatively short stint.

What’s next? Fox as head coach if he gets canned? The_Boss : 12/28/2017 4:29 pm : link Fucking Mara couldn’t wait one god damn week to see if there was someone better?

I like the hire djz9176 : 12/28/2017 4:29 pm : link I actually know him and his family. My wife is best friends with his daughter and I have met him a few times over the years. He actually was the guest speaker at my sister in laws graduation and he brought his 2011 Super Bowl Giants ring for everyone to see. Hope he does a great job!!!



RE: Only yesterday Kim Jones said she got the feeling..... jeff57 : 12/28/2017 4:30 pm : link

the Giants wanted to go outside the organization to fill their vacancies.

Obviously doesn’t know the organization. They almost never go beyond their safety zone. And that’s my problem with the hire. In comment 13757817 MOOPS said:Obviously doesn’t know the organization. They almost never go beyond their safety zone. And that’s my problem with the hire.

RE: Uninspired adamg : 12/28/2017 4:30 pm : link

Now, does DG make the safe move and try to retool with Eli at QB, if Darnold stays at USC. Does he fret about paying OB, LC, et al. He's 66, this figures to be a relatively short stint.



He's 66, this figures to be a relatively short stint.



More interested to see who is named to Ross' spot. Not to mention, hoping to hear Ross is canned. In comment 13757821 JonC said:More interested to see who is named to Ross' spot. Not to mention, hoping to hear Ross is canned.

well it's probably too early santacruzom : 12/28/2017 4:30 pm : link to predict that this won't turn the team around, but there's been a lot of precedent upon which to make such predictions.

I guessed that BlackLight : 12/28/2017 4:31 pm : link when Abrams got interviewed last Friday that Mara wasn't going to wait until the season ended.

getteleman is a boston guy sundayatone : 12/28/2017 4:31 pm : link just like spags

Another interesting piece to this... BigBlueHens : 12/28/2017 4:31 pm : link is that Gettleman and Mara can be in a airport hotel in Carolina or Foxboro to get the first crack at their HC choice next week when the season is over.

RE: They needed Ernie RottenApple : 12/28/2017 4:31 pm : link

to help them find...Gettleman?



No, it was BS from day 1. Just Mara needing to feel "comforted". In comment 13757828 Mr. Bungle said:No, it was BS from day 1. Just Mara needing to feel "comforted".

Not a real surprise at all gidiefor : Mod : 12/28/2017 4:31 pm : : 12/28/2017 4:31 pm : link and I'm not as bummed by this as others

RE: ... 81_Great_Dane : 12/28/2017 4:32 pm : link

This is the safe move. Yawn. +1

In comment 13757781 Captplanet said: Quote: Who would you rather have? Captplanet : 12/28/2017 4:32 pm : link The only thing the Wolf has proven is:

1. Nepotism is king

2. Aaron Rogers cures a lot of poor drafts.



No one from New England has ever done anything away from Belichek, not even on the Executive level. No one.



I do like Decosta, he learned under Newsome, who is one of the best executives in the league.





RE: For those who don't like the Gettleman pick mphbullet36 : 12/28/2017 4:32 pm : link

Who would you rather have?



not a 70 year old... In comment 13757781 Captplanet said:not a 70 year old...

RE: I like the hire MOOPS : 12/28/2017 4:32 pm : link

I actually know him and his family. My wife is best friends with his daughter and I have met him a few times over the years. He actually was the guest speaker at my sister in laws graduation and he brought his 2011 Super Bowl Giants ring for everyone to see. Hope he does a great job!!!



You've outed yourself as a future asshat.

We expect good things. In comment 13757824 djz9176 said:You've outed yourself as a future asshat.We expect good things.

RE: RE: For those who don't like the Gettleman pick SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/28/2017 4:32 pm : link

Who would you rather have? not a 70 year old...





Quote:





Who would you rather have?







not a 70 year old...



Well, he's 66 for starters. In comment 13757838 mphbullet36 said:Well, he's 66 for starters.

He better mattyblue : 12/28/2017 4:33 pm : link draft a QB round 1 and not try and make a run with Eli.

RE: RE: For those who don't like the Gettleman pick Mike in NJ : 12/28/2017 4:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13757781 Captplanet said:





Quote:





Who would you rather have?







Wolf

Caserio

DeCosta right off the top of my head. The “NYG way” hasn’t worked for quite a while and now they bring a guy back with that in his blood. This thing needed an enema, not a blood transfusion.



NYG way hasnt worked for quite a while? They won 2 Super Bowls in the last 10 years. Those don’t count as working? In comment 13757812 The_Boss said:NYG way hasnt worked for quite a while? They won 2 Super Bowls in the last 10 years. Those don’t count as working?

oh what a shock!! micky : 12/28/2017 4:33 pm : link who wudda thought???

I'm not sure what's not to like... BillKo : 12/28/2017 4:33 pm : link Gettleman seems to be a winner.



Just because he worked with Reese doesn't mean he'll operate like Reese.



Very interested to see who the HC will be.

RE: They needed Ernie AcesUp : 12/28/2017 4:34 pm : link

to help them find...Gettleman?



Ernie Accorsi earning a six figure commission on this is kind of hilarious. In comment 13757828 Mr. Bungle said:Ernie Accorsi earning a six figure commission on this is kind of hilarious.

Safe pick Matt in SGS : 12/28/2017 4:34 pm : link again, as we have said, if you have spent any time seeing how the Mara family does business, they rarely go outside the "family" for a major role in the organization.

I hope he still interviews McDaniels allstarjim : 12/28/2017 4:35 pm : link Who is the coach I want. Gettleman has a pretty good draft record. If he can identify the problems and fix them, then I don't care who he is or that he used to work for the organization (during a pinnacle of success period for the Giants).



I think people getting all pissed off about the hire is strange. Not sure why you automatically assume he will fail.

RE: I'm not sure what's not to like... mattyblue : 12/28/2017 4:35 pm : link

Quote: Gettleman seems to be a winner.



Just because he worked with Reese doesn't mean he'll operate like Reese.



Very interested to see who the HC will be.





I think the fear is he will retain a bunch of Scouts including Marc Ross, when our drafting has been piss poor. In comment 13757844 BillKo said:I think the fear is he will retain a bunch of Scouts including Marc Ross, when our drafting has been piss poor.

One thing I like about Gettleman Mike in NY : 12/28/2017 4:35 pm : link He does not seem to be someone who overvalues his existing roster

Steve Wilks Pete from Woodstock : 12/28/2017 4:35 pm : link Someone posted a while ago that Dave G liked Steve Wilks Panthers D coordinator as coach. Not sure where I read that but I did

RE: I'm disappointed... Essex : 12/28/2017 4:36 pm : link

not with them picking Gettleman so much as now they're not going to interview anyone else for the job and I think they're cheating themselves (and the fans) by doing this. I'd have no problem if they'd interviewed everyone they could've interviewed (this is keeping in mind that perhaps their list was much shorter than everyone elses) and decided to go with Gettleman because it would mean they just liked his presentation more. But to only interview what... 3 or 4 people (most of whom were either already in-house or used to be)... just doesn't seem like it was much of a search to me...



I do remember complaining about this last week and being told “I don’t know the rules” and “I don’t know anything about hiring” and about Garsfolo discussing a Gettleman/Abrams duo (although he had it in reverse) as something that makes the most sense. You were actually nice about it T-Bone but some of the others chose to bury their heads in the sand and ignore Garafolo’s tweets. This kind of reminds me of the Spags/McAdoo dilemma when McAdoo got the job, if Spags was in more demand and he would have left Spags would have gotten the HC job. It is clear they do t like muhchange. The Giants are rarely bold and rarely go outside their comfort zone. Since the young/Perkins hiring, the only guy I remember ever being outside the chain was Reeves and he was from the Landry coaching tree, which Wellington had a connection with. In comment 13757790 T-Bone said:I do remember complaining about this last week and being told “I don’t know the rules” and “I don’t know anything about hiring” and about Garsfolo discussing a Gettleman/Abrams duo (although he had it in reverse) as something that makes the most sense. You were actually nice about it T-Bone but some of the others chose to bury their heads in the sand and ignore Garafolo’s tweets. This kind of reminds me of the Spags/McAdoo dilemma when McAdoo got the job, if Spags was in more demand and he would have left Spags would have gotten the HC job. It is clear they do t like muhchange. The Giants are rarely bold and rarely go outside their comfort zone. Since the young/Perkins hiring, the only guy I remember ever being outside the chain was Reeves and he was from the Landry coaching tree, which Wellington had a connection with.

RE: He better BigBlueinChicago : 12/28/2017 4:36 pm : link

draft a QB round 1 and not try and make a run with Eli.



I wouldn't bet on that now. I see them trying to go for the quick fix and when that doesn't work, having this same conversation a year from now. In comment 13757841 mattyblue said:I wouldn't bet on that now. I see them trying to go for the quick fix and when that doesn't work, having this same conversation a year from now.

This makes sense from an organizational standpoint George : 12/28/2017 4:36 pm : link He's got a reputation of being sort of a dick - which means he was probably brought in to smack some heads together, make hard choices that are unpopular but necessary, and then leave after three years as a the long-term choice for GM takes his place with everything set in place for awhile.



You've seen it in your own workplace, I'll bet. I know I have.



Let me be the first to say allstarjim : 12/28/2017 4:36 pm : link DAMMIT, DG YOU IMGRATE!

RE: RE: I'm not sure what's not to like... BillKo : 12/28/2017 4:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13757844 BillKo said:





Quote:





Gettleman seems to be a winner.



Just because he worked with Reese doesn't mean he'll operate like Reese.



Very interested to see who the HC will be.









I think the fear is he will retain a bunch of Scouts including Marc Ross, when our drafting has been piss poor.



We'll have to see. He's in charge of that now, so he'll be making the decision on the scouting department.



Quite possibly we get some of the scouts from Carolina, with the team up for sale?



I think Gettleman blazes his own trail........... In comment 13757849 mattyblue said:We'll have to see. He's in charge of that now, so he'll be making the decision on the scouting department.Quite possibly we get some of the scouts from Carolina, with the team up for sale?I think Gettleman blazes his own trail...........

Very uninspiring choice bigblue12 : 12/28/2017 4:38 pm : link Why not just keep Reese? Nothing against Gettleman, but they needed a fresh start. All this does is change the voice, with all the same people in the building.

If he tosses Ross into the dumpster widmerseyebrow : 12/28/2017 4:38 pm : link I'll consider it a successful hire for that reason alone.

RE: RE: He better mattyblue : 12/28/2017 4:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13757841 mattyblue said:





Quote:





draft a QB round 1 and not try and make a run with Eli.



Eli looks bad. He isn’t going to do anything but continue to get worse. He made his hundreds of millions. It’s time for him to go.





I wouldn't bet on that now. I see them trying to go for the quick fix and when that doesn't work, having this same conversation a year from now. In comment 13757857 BigBlueinChicago said:

RE: RE: For those who don't like the Gettleman pick santacruzom : 12/28/2017 4:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13757781 Captplanet said:





Quote:





Who would you rather have?







Wolf

Caserio

DeCosta right off the top of my head. The “NYG way” hasn’t worked for quite a while and now they bring a guy back with that in his blood. This thing needed an enema, not a blood transfusion.



An enema is a more thorough flushing of the system than a blood transfusion? That's some enema. In comment 13757812 The_Boss said:An enema is a more thorough flushing of the system than a blood transfusion? That's some enema.

RE: Uninspired Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 12/28/2017 4:39 pm : link

Now, does DG make the safe move and try to retool with Eli at QB, if Darnold stays at USC. Does he fret about paying OB, LC, et al. He's 66, this figures to be a relatively short stint.



He's 66, this figures to be a relatively short stint.



Of course it's uninspired - it's the Maras. When it comes time to make tough decisions they have rarely thought outside the box or the lineage.



Does Gettleman = Darnold or Chubb? In comment 13757821 JonC said:Of course it's uninspired - it's the Maras. When it comes time to make tough decisions they have rarely thought outside the box or the lineage.Does Gettleman = Darnold or Chubb?

Ross is staying Sammo85 : 12/28/2017 4:39 pm : link So is Sternfeld.



Two negative outcomes of this move.



However I will judge Gettleman on three things:



HC

QB

Culture



These are things he must change and improve quickly for a turnaround.



Kirwan loves the chocie TommytheElephant : 12/28/2017 4:40 pm : link FWIW

RE: RE: They needed Ernie BigBlueinChicago : 12/28/2017 4:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13757828 Mr. Bungle said:





Quote:





to help them find...Gettleman?







Ernie Accorsi earning a six figure commission on this is kind of hilarious.



It's worse than the Gene Okerlund hotline he used to have in WWE and WCW. #Scam In comment 13757845 AcesUp said:It's worse than the Gene Okerlund hotline he used to have in WWE and WCW. #Scam

RE: If he tosses Ross into the dumpster 81_Great_Dane : 12/28/2017 4:40 pm : link

I'll consider it a successful hire for that reason alone. Nothing like that will happen until after the draft -- too late now to pull the plug on scouting dept. even if he wants to.

I’m OK with this move RobCarpenter : 12/28/2017 4:41 pm : link I’d been worried about Ross getting the job. I’m expecting the rebuild this team needs.



If ownership really was wowed by Riddick then they should replace Ross with him.

Couple of points Emil : 12/28/2017 4:41 pm : link 1. I understand many wanted fresh blood and a new approach. Some wanted a splash. Well I don't think the GM hire is where you make a splash. You need a GM with a steady hand, especially with this team right now.



2. Much has been made of how Gentleman handled negotiations with veteran players. But to be honest, the Panthers were over invested in two aging RBs and an aging WR. Aside from his handling of the Olson contract I see no issue there.



3. On Josh Norman, the mistake he made there was not trading him. Norman is not a shutdown corner.



4. Reports are he is gruff and not personable. You can make the case this organization needs a bit more of that. Besides, I think Abrams will continue to manage the cap and contracts.



5. Agree with those who say he is grooming Abram.



6. I think the Giants wanted to get the GM in place so they can interview coaching candidates after this weekend.



7. Keep an eye on Carolina d coordinator Steve Will as a HC candidate, Al Holcomb panthers LB coach as an D coordinator candidate, and Chase Blackburn Carolina asst special teams coach as a special teams coach for the Giants.

Ughh montanagiant : 12/28/2017 4:42 pm : link

@RVacchianoSNY



New Giants GM Dave Gettleman is expected to keep interim GM Kevin Abrams on board in his previous position, as assistant GM, according to sources.

"same old status quo" GiantGrit : 12/28/2017 4:42 pm : link Is a dumb argument.



- Guy has been involved in a bunch of teams, including us, appearing in a lot of super bowls.



- Relieved of his duties in Carolina, not because he couldn't build a team, because he made big boy moves and got rid of old aging stars. He was willing to make tough decisions for the betterment of the franchise.



- I don't see this as a way of Mara escaping changes. If anything, he's probably a little worried...Gettleman is going to tell him whats wrong with this roster right to his face.



- By far the most accomplished guy available, what's the argument for hiring a young guy with less success? IF he is successful he can stay around longer? Let's worry about now. He is the right guy.

RE: Hello, Coach Wilks Emil : 12/28/2017 4:42 pm : link

.



I would like this In comment 13757820 jeff57 said:I would like this

A quick fix mattyblue : 12/28/2017 4:42 pm : link for a 2-13 team is not gonna work. Eli is old and looks it.

Take 'Giants' Out of Gettleman's Resume, clatterbuck : 12/28/2017 4:43 pm : link insert another team, everything else equal, would there be as much moaning and groaning? Bottom line, he did a good job when he was here. He did a good job in Carolina and got fired for trying to do what many here complain that Reese wouldn't do. If they are sold on his abilities why wait 6-8 weeks? Get started now.

All I can I say is jeff57 : 12/28/2017 4:43 pm : link Thank God for Pete Rozelle. He forced the Maras to hire George Young, which turned the franchise around. Otherwise we would have had a succession of Andy Robustellis the last 40 years.

RE: Couple of points BillKo : 12/28/2017 4:44 pm : link

Quote: 1. I understand many wanted fresh blood and a new approach. Some wanted a splash. Well I don't think the GM hire is where you make a splash. You need a GM with a steady hand, especially with this team right now.



2. Much has been made of how Gentleman handled negotiations with veteran players. But to be honest, the Panthers were over invested in two aging RBs and an aging WR. Aside from his handling of the Olson contract I see no issue there.



3. On Josh Norman, the mistake he made there was not trading him. Norman is not a shutdown corner.



4. Reports are he is gruff and not personable. You can make the case this organization needs a bit more of that. Besides, I think Abrams will continue to manage the cap and contracts.



5. Agree with those who say he is grooming Abram.



6. I think the Giants wanted to get the GM in place so they can interview coaching candidates after this weekend.



7. Keep an eye on Carolina d coordinator Steve Will as a HC candidate, Al Holcomb panthers LB coach as an D coordinator candidate, and Chase Blackburn Carolina asst special teams coach as a special teams coach for the Giants.



Emil, good post. Sounds like George Young to me lol.......



Def agree with point #6, as they probably definitely already have a guy in mind, as it came up in the interview no doubt.



You make the splash with your HC, not the GM. In comment 13757884 Emil said:Emil, good post. Sounds like George Young to me lol.......Def agree with point #6, as they probably definitely already have a guy in mind, as it came up in the interview no doubt.You make the splash with your HC, not the GM.

RE: RE: I'm disappointed... T-Bone : 12/28/2017 4:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13757790 T-Bone said:





Quote:





not with them picking Gettleman so much as now they're not going to interview anyone else for the job and I think they're cheating themselves (and the fans) by doing this. I'd have no problem if they'd interviewed everyone they could've interviewed (this is keeping in mind that perhaps their list was much shorter than everyone elses) and decided to go with Gettleman because it would mean they just liked his presentation more. But to only interview what... 3 or 4 people (most of whom were either already in-house or used to be)... just doesn't seem like it was much of a search to me...







I do remember complaining about this last week and being told “I don’t know the rules” and “I don’t know anything about hiring” and about Garsfolo discussing a Gettleman/Abrams duo (although he had it in reverse) as something that makes the most sense. You were actually nice about it T-Bone but some of the others chose to bury their heads in the sand and ignore Garafolo’s tweets. This kind of reminds me of the Spags/McAdoo dilemma when McAdoo got the job, if Spags was in more demand and he would have left Spags would have gotten the HC job. It is clear they do t like muhchange. The Giants are rarely bold and rarely go outside their comfort zone. Since the young/Perkins hiring, the only guy I remember ever being outside the chain was Reeves and he was from the Landry coaching tree, which Wellington had a connection with.



Yeah... I was pretty nice about it... and you proceeded to ignore me throughout that thread. I hate being ignored. I'd rather you just tell me to fuck off than ignore me. That said, with the news that just broke about the new GM, that thread would've made a lot more sense had you posted it NOW than when you did. In comment 13757855 Essex said:Yeah... I was pretty nice about it... and you proceeded to ignore me throughout that thread. I hate being ignored. I'd rather you just tell me to fuck off than ignore me. That said, with the news that just broke about the new GM, that thread would've made a lot more sense had you posted it NOW than when you did.

RE: Ughh robbieballs2003 : 12/28/2017 4:44 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





Ralph Vacchiano‏Verified account

@RVacchianoSNY



New Giants GM Dave Gettleman is expected to keep interim GM Kevin Abrams on board in his previous position, as assistant GM, according to sources.







How can you have anything negative to say about Abrams? In comment 13757886 montanagiant said:How can you have anything negative to say about Abrams?

RE: Ughh jeff57 : 12/28/2017 4:45 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





Ralph Vacchiano‏Verified account

@RVacchianoSNY



New Giants GM Dave Gettleman is expected to keep interim GM Kevin Abrams on board in his previous position, as assistant GM, according to sources.







More that that, he’s going to groom him to be his successor in 3-5 years. In comment 13757886 montanagiant said:More that that, he’s going to groom him to be his successor in 3-5 years.

RE: Take 'Giants' Out of Gettleman's Resume, mattyblue : 12/28/2017 4:45 pm : link

insert another team, everything else equal, would there be as much moaning and groaning? Bottom line, he did a good job when he was here. He did a good job in Carolina and got fired for trying to do what many here complain that Reese wouldn't do. If they are sold on his abilities why wait 6-8 weeks? Get started now.



Because it seems he was hired for that part of his resume you want us to leave out. In comment 13757890 clatterbuck said:Because it seems he was hired for that part of his resume you want us to leave out.

RE: Ughh Emil : 12/28/2017 4:45 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





Ralph Vacchiano‏Verified account

@RVacchianoSNY



New Giants GM Dave Gettleman is expected to keep interim GM Kevin Abrams on board in his previous position, as assistant GM, according to sources.







Why ugh? This is a very good thing. Abrams is an excellent cap guy. In comment 13757886 montanagiant said:Why ugh? This is a very good thing. Abrams is an excellent cap guy.

Gettleman was with the Giants from 99-2012 Captplanet : 12/28/2017 4:46 pm : link As Pro Personnel Director.



During that time period the Giants made the playoffs 7 times.

During that time period the Giants Made 3 super bowls appearances.

During that time period the Giants won 2 championships.







RE: Couple of points mphbullet36 : 12/28/2017 4:46 pm : link

Quote: 1. I understand many wanted fresh blood and a new approach. Some wanted a splash. Well I don't think the GM hire is where you make a splash. You need a GM with a steady hand, especially with this team right now.



2. Much has been made of how Gentleman handled negotiations with veteran players. But to be honest, the Panthers were over invested in two aging RBs and an aging WR. Aside from his handling of the Olson contract I see no issue there.



3. On Josh Norman, the mistake he made there was not trading him. Norman is not a shutdown corner.



4. Reports are he is gruff and not personable. You can make the case this organization needs a bit more of that. Besides, I think Abrams will continue to manage the cap and contracts.



5. Agree with those who say he is grooming Abram.



6. I think the Giants wanted to get the GM in place so they can interview coaching candidates after this weekend.



7. Keep an eye on Carolina d coordinator Steve Will as a HC candidate, Al Holcomb panthers LB coach as an D coordinator candidate, and Chase Blackburn Carolina asst special teams coach as a special teams coach for the Giants.



In comment 13757884 Emil said:

Gettleman has done a good job everywhere he's been. an_idol_mind : 12/28/2017 4:46 pm : link I think this is a reasonable choice.

RE: RE: Take 'Giants' Out of Gettleman's Resume, Emil : 12/28/2017 4:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13757890 clatterbuck said:





Quote:





insert another team, everything else equal, would there be as much moaning and groaning? Bottom line, he did a good job when he was here. He did a good job in Carolina and got fired for trying to do what many here complain that Reese wouldn't do. If they are sold on his abilities why wait 6-8 weeks? Get started now.







Because it seems he was hired for that part of his resume you want us to leave out.



Matty. Once again you and I see it the same way. In comment 13757900 mattyblue said:Matty. Once again you and I see it the same way.

RE: Gettleman was with the Giants from 99-2012 mphbullet36 : 12/28/2017 4:47 pm : link

Quote: As Pro Personnel Director.



During that time period the Giants made the playoffs 7 times.

During that time period the Giants Made 3 super bowls appearances.

During that time period the Giants won 2 championships.







and coughlin won two championships as a coach do you want to hire him back too? Your point?



do we have to dust the cobwebs off gettleman before he steps into the building? In comment 13757903 Captplanet said:and coughlin won two championships as a coach do you want to hire him back too? Your point?do we have to dust the cobwebs off gettleman before he steps into the building?

RE: RE: Gettleman was with the Giants from 99-2012 BillKo : 12/28/2017 4:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13757903 Captplanet said:





Quote:





As Pro Personnel Director.



During that time period the Giants made the playoffs 7 times.

During that time period the Giants Made 3 super bowls appearances.

During that time period the Giants won 2 championships.











and coughlin won two championships as a coach do you want to hire him back too? Your point?



do we have to dust the cobwebs off gettleman before he steps into the building?



In regards to Coughlin, after this past season, yes.



Firing him was a mistake two years ago. In comment 13757910 mphbullet36 said:In regards to Coughlin, after this past season, yes.Firing him was a mistake two years ago.

RE: RE: Couple of points Emil : 12/28/2017 4:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13757884 Emil said:





Quote:





1. I understand many wanted fresh blood and a new approach. Some wanted a splash. Well I don't think the GM hire is where you make a splash. You need a GM with a steady hand, especially with this team right now.



2. Much has been made of how Gentleman handled negotiations with veteran players. But to be honest, the Panthers were over invested in two aging RBs and an aging WR. Aside from his handling of the Olson contract I see no issue there.



3. On Josh Norman, the mistake he made there was not trading him. Norman is not a shutdown corner.



4. Reports are he is gruff and not personable. You can make the case this organization needs a bit more of that. Besides, I think Abrams will continue to manage the cap and contracts.



5. Agree with those who say he is grooming Abram.



6. I think the Giants wanted to get the GM in place so they can interview coaching candidates after this weekend.



7. Keep an eye on Carolina d coordinator Steve Will as a HC candidate, Al Holcomb panthers LB coach as an D coordinator candidate, and Chase Blackburn Carolina asst special teams coach as a special teams coach for the Giants.







Emil, good post. Sounds like George Young to me lol.......



Def agree with point #6, as they probably definitely already have a guy in mind, as it came up in the interview no doubt.



You make the splash with your HC, not the GM.



That was my thought too. George Young like hire. In comment 13757892 BillKo said:That was my thought too. George Young like hire.

RE: RE: RE: They needed Ernie AcesUp : 12/28/2017 4:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13757845 AcesUp said:





Quote:





In comment 13757828 Mr. Bungle said:





Quote:





to help them find...Gettleman?







Ernie Accorsi earning a six figure commission on this is kind of hilarious.







It's worse than the Gene Okerlund hotline he used to have in WWE and WCW. #Scam



Can't even get mad at it, pretty genius. Start an NFL Executive hiring consultancy firm and just suggest your old buddies to your clients. In comment 13757880 BigBlueinChicago said:Can't even get mad at it, pretty genius. Start an NFL Executive hiring consultancy firm and just suggest your old buddies to your clients.

It's my opinion fkap : 12/28/2017 4:49 pm : link that GM is more like an office manager, executing direction from above (the Maras).

Just keep this in mind... Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/28/2017 4:49 pm : : 12/28/2017 4:49 pm : link The Giants ONLY interviewed four candidates for the position. Three were intimately tied to the Giants:



(1) Ross

(2) Gettleman

(3) Abrams

(4) Riddick



Whether or not Gettleman is a good candidate, this "exhaustive" process (sarcasm) leaves me very underwhelmed.

Don’t forget Vanzetti : 12/28/2017 4:49 pm : link Two years ago, 99% of BBI was lamenting letting Grttlemen go



He is still the same guy

Gettleman's drafts in Carolina were excellent dpinzow : 12/28/2017 4:51 pm : link why are so many people upset with this hire?

RE: Uninspired Emil : 12/28/2017 4:51 pm : link

Quote: Now, does DG make the safe move and try to retool with Eli at QB, if Darnold stays at USC. Does he fret about paying OB, LC, et al.



He's 66, this figures to be a relatively short stint.



If Darnold stays in school, I'm all onboard for retooling with Eli In comment 13757821 JonC said:If Darnold stays in school, I'm all onboard for retooling with Eli

LaCanforna tweet: RobCarpenter : 12/28/2017 4:51 pm : link “Dave Gettleman is very high on Carolina DC Steve Wilks as a HC candidate. Will ownership prize past HC experience, though?”

RE: RE: Uninspired Sammo85 : 12/28/2017 4:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13757821 JonC said:





Quote:





Now, does DG make the safe move and try to retool with Eli at QB, if Darnold stays at USC. Does he fret about paying OB, LC, et al.



He's 66, this figures to be a relatively short stint.







If Darnold stays in school, I'm all onboard for retooling with Eli



Ridiculous. He’s turning 37!!!! In comment 13757927 Emil said:Ridiculous. He’s turning 37!!!!

RE: Just keep this in mind... mphbullet36 : 12/28/2017 4:52 pm : link

Quote: The Giants ONLY interviewed four candidates for the position. Three were intimately tied to the Giants:



(1) Ross

(2) Gettleman

(3) Abrams

(4) Riddick



Whether or not Gettleman is a good candidate, this "exhaustive" process (sarcasm) leaves me very underwhelmed.



this is what bothers me...whats the rush? Is Gettleman/Wilks that much of a hot GM/coaching candidates we needed to have a GM in place before year end?



The fact they didn't do an extensive search is bogus to me. We needed a house cleaning instead the interviewed a bunch of guys they already new and picked one instead of god forbid looking outside the organization for once...SMH rinse, wash, repeat with the mara's. In comment 13757921 Eric from BBI said:this is what bothers me...whats the rush? Is Gettleman/Wilks that much of a hot GM/coaching candidates we needed to have a GM in place before year end?The fact they didn't do an extensive search is bogus to me. We needed a house cleaning instead the interviewed a bunch of guys they already new and picked one instead of god forbid looking outside the organization for once...SMH rinse, wash, repeat with the mara's.

RE: Just keep this in mind... BillKo : 12/28/2017 4:52 pm : link

Quote: The Giants ONLY interviewed four candidates for the position. Three were intimately tied to the Giants:



(1) Ross

(2) Gettleman

(3) Abrams

(4) Riddick



Whether or not Gettleman is a good candidate, this "exhaustive" process (sarcasm) leaves me very underwhelmed.



Eric - again, I think it's because they know Gettleman, and realize the coach they want is out there, and you can't wait to start interviewing HC's at the end of January - while they stew on a GM.



They want to do it starting next week.

In comment 13757921 Eric from BBI said:Eric - again, I think it's because they know Gettleman, and realize the coach they want is out there, and you can't wait to start interviewing HC's at the end of January - while they stew on a GM.They want to do it starting next week.

RE: Gettleman's drafts in Carolina were excellent Sammo85 : 12/28/2017 4:53 pm : link

Quote: why are so many people upset with this hire?



They were not. They were average. In comment 13757926 dpinzow said:They were not. They were average.

Disagree that this is a safe pick Jim in Forest Hills : 12/28/2017 4:53 pm : link DG wasn't safe in CAR jettisoning players left and right. For all we know, he's the polar opposite of Reese and wants to operate much differently. Truth is, no one really knows his MO other than he's ok letting people walk like Norman, Smith, Davis and Stewart. Doesnt seem like Reese at all, would he have resigned JPP? He's got experience and has drafted decently. Eager for the first press conference.

mascot spags has no chance sundayatone : 12/28/2017 4:54 pm : link to be the new HC,right?

RE: RE: For those who don't like the Gettleman pick Emil : 12/28/2017 4:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13757781 Captplanet said:





Quote:





Who would you rather have?







not a 70 year old...



I'm sure many here would have loved Coughlin as the GM. Got no issue with Gentleman's age. This franchise just needs to win games. If a 90 year old helps you do that, you hire him. In comment 13757838 mphbullet36 said:I'm sure many here would have loved Coughlin as the GM. Got no issue with Gentleman's age. This franchise just needs to win games. If a 90 year old helps you do that, you hire him.

RE: RE: Ughh montanagiant : 12/28/2017 4:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13757886 montanagiant said:





Quote:









Quote:





Ralph Vacchiano‏Verified account

@RVacchianoSNY



New Giants GM Dave Gettleman is expected to keep interim GM Kevin Abrams on board in his previous position, as assistant GM, according to sources.











Why ugh? This is a very good thing. Abrams is an excellent cap guy.

Based on what? The JPP contract? In comment 13757902 Emil said:Based on what? The JPP contract?

RE: Just keep this in mind... The_Boss : 12/28/2017 4:55 pm : link

Quote: The Giants ONLY interviewed four candidates for the position. Three were intimately tied to the Giants:



(1) Ross

(2) Gettleman

(3) Abrams

(4) Riddick



Whether or not Gettleman is a good candidate, this "exhaustive" process (sarcasm) leaves me very underwhelmed.



It’s was Gettleman’s job as soon as Reese handed in his building access card. The “exhaustive search” was nothing more than dog and pony show rhetoric. Mara could have done better if he wasn’t terrified of change. Nothing is going to change here. If I had to guess, if this is a 3-5 year appointment due to his advanced age, I’m expecting mediocre drafts, rosters, and team records. Exactly like the Reese years. In comment 13757921 Eric from BBI said:It’s was Gettleman’s job as soon as Reese handed in his building access card. The “exhaustive search” was nothing more than dog and pony show rhetoric. Mara could have done better if he wasn’t terrified of change. Nothing is going to change here. If I had to guess, if this is a 3-5 year appointment due to his advanced age, I’m expecting mediocre drafts, rosters, and team records. Exactly like the Reese years.

RE: RE: He better Emil : 12/28/2017 4:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13757841 mattyblue said:





Quote:





draft a QB round 1 and not try and make a run with Eli.







I wouldn't bet on that now. I see them trying to go for the quick fix and when that doesn't work, having this same conversation a year from now.



If Darnold stays in school, I doubt they take a QB in round 1. In comment 13757857 BigBlueinChicago said:If Darnold stays in school, I doubt they take a QB in round 1.

For better or worse, this is the difference between 81_Great_Dane : 12/28/2017 4:56 pm : link the owners and the fans.



The owners take a very long view. The Mara family has been owners for nearly 100 years. The've won a bunch of NFL and Super Bowl championships. They have a way of doing things, and over that century, it's been pretty successful. There have been bad times over that century but they've always come back to succeed.



We fans, though, are much more in the here-and-now, and less inclined to think in the long-term (like, decades). We want villains punished (Reese, McAdoo, Ross, whoever) and new heroes in their place. Or maybe old heroes like Coughlin, Parcells and Belichik. We want to feel good NOW.



I don't know that the owners' long-term view is any healthier than the fans' view at this point, but even if it is, it's not clear they're succeeding strategically anyway. It's not like ownership has been killing it lately. Met Life Stadium is new, expensive and unloved. The team's gone from crummy-mediocre to flat out terrible, the drafts have stunk, the locker room is in chaos, the coaches seem helpless.



Until proven otherwise, I'm inclined to think that the owners take the long view, ineffectively.

RE: mascot spags has no chance RottenApple : 12/28/2017 4:56 pm : link

Quote: to be the new HC,right?



He has a great chance. Spineless Mara knows him and feels comfortable. That itself probably has him as candidate #1. In comment 13757939 sundayatone said:He has a great chance. Spineless Mara knows him and feels comfortable. That itself probably has him as candidate #1.

DG makes sense Rjanyg : 12/28/2017 4:56 pm : link Get ready for the HC search and his experience is the main reason he was hired. Familiarity was obviously another reason, and I can't say I blame Mara/Tisch.



There are countless moving parts to contend with:



1. Hiring the next head coach

2. How to handle Eli Manning

3. How to approach OBJ contract

4. Eli Apple disaster

5. Creating cap space

6. Rebuilding the O Line

7. Drafting and signing NFL Linebackers

8. Handling the highest draft pick since 1981



I would want somebody I know and trust to handle this many issues in one offseason.



I give Gettlemen as good a shot as anyone to chip away at this list.

BillKo Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/28/2017 4:57 pm : : 12/28/2017 4:57 pm : link Sure, but if you get the GM wrong, nothing else matters. Nothing.



Look, Gettleman may be the best candidate.



But it is clear the Giants were NEVER serious about exploring other options. Even in terms of kabuki theater, the Giants are horrible.

As an aforementioned Giants Player said when he was asked what Sec 103 : 12/28/2017 4:57 pm : link he thought:

"Sorry, I have to take a shit...."

RE: RE: Gettleman's drafts in Carolina were excellent The_Boss : 12/28/2017 4:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13757926 dpinzow said:





Quote:





why are so many people upset with this hire?







They were not. They were average.



Thank you. In comment 13757934 Sammo85 said:Thank you.

RE: RE: Gettleman's drafts in Carolina were excellent Emil : 12/28/2017 4:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13757926 dpinzow said:





Quote:





why are so many people upset with this hire?







They were not. They were average.



Winning team in a tough division. He was a success in Carolina. In comment 13757934 Sammo85 said:Winning team in a tough division. He was a success in Carolina.

RE: RE: Gettleman's drafts in Carolina were excellent dpinzow : 12/28/2017 4:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13757926 dpinzow said:





Quote:





why are so many people upset with this hire?







They were not. They were average.



Lotulelei, Kawann Short, Kelvin Benjamin, Trai Turner, Shaq Thompson, Devin Funchess, James Bradberry. That's above average, especially on the lines and defensively In comment 13757934 Sammo85 said:Lotulelei, Kawann Short, Kelvin Benjamin, Trai Turner, Shaq Thompson, Devin Funchess, James Bradberry. That's above average, especially on the lines and defensively

If True Jeffrey : 12/28/2017 4:58 pm : link it represents another very cautious move by the ownership. I know nothing about Gettleman and cannot criticize him for his performance in Carolina. If getting rid of aging fan favorites is his crime, then I am all in. If he is an ass who cannot deal with players/agents then it could be a problem for free agency.

Should hire coughlin bxgiants4 : 12/28/2017 4:58 pm : link As head coach



Restore pride

Boss Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/28/2017 4:58 pm : : 12/28/2017 4:58 pm : link Quote: It’s was Gettleman’s job as soon as Reese handed in his building access card. The “exhaustive search” was nothing more than dog and pony show rhetoric.



Bingo. Bingo.

Hear Ye! Hear Ye! bw in dc : 12/28/2017 4:58 pm : link We here at Jints Central hereby summons everyone back into the box!



The Jints Central Box!



How f-ckin predictable.

Why do the Giants even bother with the charade of interviews? Greg from LI : 12/28/2017 4:58 pm : link The last major hire they made that wasn't decided before a single interview was Tassel in 1997.

RE: Just keep this in mind... bluepepper : 12/28/2017 4:58 pm : link

Quote: The Giants ONLY interviewed four candidates for the position. Three were intimately tied to the Giants:



(1) Ross

(2) Gettleman

(3) Abrams

(4) Riddick



Whether or not Gettleman is a good candidate, this "exhaustive" process (sarcasm) leaves me very underwhelmed.

And doubtful Ross and Abrams were serious candidates. Abrams is a cap guy without any personnel experience and Ross was in part to blame for the team's personnel problems.



So a guy they saw on TV and the guy they intended to hire all along. In comment 13757921 Eric from BBI said:And doubtful Ross and Abrams were serious candidates. Abrams is a cap guy without any personnel experience and Ross was in part to blame for the team's personnel problems.So a guy they saw on TV and the guy they intended to hire all along.

RE: DG makes sense BillKo : 12/28/2017 4:59 pm : link

Quote: Get ready for the HC search and his experience is the main reason he was hired. Familiarity was obviously another reason, and I can't say I blame Mara/Tisch.



There are countless moving parts to contend with:



1. Hiring the next head coach

2. How to handle Eli Manning

3. How to approach OBJ contract

4. Eli Apple disaster

5. Creating cap space

6. Rebuilding the O Line

7. Drafting and signing NFL Linebackers

8. Handling the highest draft pick since 1981



I would want somebody I know and trust to handle this many issues in one offseason.



I give Gettlemen as good a shot as anyone to chip away at this list.



Yep. And he probably sold Mara on who the next coach could be, and do it well.



In comment 13757947 Rjanyg said:Yep. And he probably sold Mara on who the next coach could be, and do it well.

RE: RE: Take 'Giants' Out of Gettleman's Resume, clatterbuck : 12/28/2017 4:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13757890 clatterbuck said:





Quote:





insert another team, everything else equal, would there be as much moaning and groaning? Bottom line, he did a good job when he was here. He did a good job in Carolina and got fired for trying to do what many here complain that Reese wouldn't do. If they are sold on his abilities why wait 6-8 weeks? Get started now.







Because it seems he was hired for that part of his resume you want us to leave out.



Point is, objecting to Gettleman only because he previously worked in the Giants organization makes no sense. It's an emotional reaction. If there are issues with his job performance when he was here or in Carolina, let's hear them. In comment 13757900 mattyblue said:Point is, objecting to Gettleman only because he previously worked in the Giants organization makes no sense. It's an emotional reaction. If there are issues with his job performance when he was here or in Carolina, let's hear them.

Don't have a problem with Gettleman, per se David B. : 12/28/2017 4:59 pm : link Do have a problem that they didn't do their due diligence, and went for the familiar.

RE: RE: Just keep this in mind... Emil : 12/28/2017 5:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13757921 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





The Giants ONLY interviewed four candidates for the position. Three were intimately tied to the Giants:



(1) Ross

(2) Gettleman

(3) Abrams

(4) Riddick



Whether or not Gettleman is a good candidate, this "exhaustive" process (sarcasm) leaves me very underwhelmed.







this is what bothers me...whats the rush? Is Gettleman/Wilks that much of a hot GM/coaching candidates we needed to have a GM in place before year end?



The fact they didn't do an extensive search is bogus to me. We needed a house cleaning instead the interviewed a bunch of guys they already new and picked one instead of god forbid looking outside the organization for once...SMH rinse, wash, repeat with the mara's.



I think it's that this team is such a mess that they don't want to waste any time getting leadership in place and fixing the problems. In comment 13757932 mphbullet36 said:I think it's that this team is such a mess that they don't want to waste any time getting leadership in place and fixing the problems.

bluepepper Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/28/2017 5:00 pm : : 12/28/2017 5:00 pm : link Pretty much my thoughts although Abrams may have been a somewhat serious candidate. Ross was never in the mix and my gut says Riddick wasn't either. He's been away from the game too long.

RE: I'm disappointed... HomerJones45 : 12/28/2017 5:01 pm : link

Quote: not with them picking Gettleman so much as now they're not going to interview anyone else for the job and I think they're cheating themselves (and the fans) by doing this. I'd have no problem if they'd interviewed everyone they could've interviewed (this is keeping in mind that perhaps their list was much shorter than everyone elses) and decided to go with Gettleman because it would mean they just liked his presentation more. But to only interview what... 3 or 4 people (most of whom were either already in-house or used to be)... just doesn't seem like it was much of a search to me... +1 In comment 13757790 T-Bone said:+1

TMZ just released this tape: bw in dc : 12/28/2017 5:02 pm : link Mara: "So, Ernie, what should we do with our GM vacancy?"



Accorsi: "Did I ever tell you about the time I was at Polo Grounds in 1951 and saw the Dodgers stealing signs from the outfield before..."



Mara: "Ernie! Ernie! Please focus..."



Accorsi: "Oh, yeah...sorry. Sure. Uh...who was the rotund guy when I was here? He went to Carolina? Gentlemen?"



Mara: "Uh - Gettlemen. It was Gettlemen."



Accorsi: "Right! Him...hire him!"



Mara: "Makes sense, Ernie. Makes sense..."





RE: RE: RE: Just keep this in mind... mattyblue : 12/28/2017 5:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13757932 mphbullet36 said:





Quote:





In comment 13757921 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





The Giants ONLY interviewed four candidates for the position. Three were intimately tied to the Giants:



(1) Ross

(2) Gettleman

(3) Abrams

(4) Riddick



Whether or not Gettleman is a good candidate, this "exhaustive" process (sarcasm) leaves me very underwhelmed.







this is what bothers me...whats the rush? Is Gettleman/Wilks that much of a hot GM/coaching candidates we needed to have a GM in place before year end?



The fact they didn't do an extensive search is bogus to me. We needed a house cleaning instead the interviewed a bunch of guys they already new and picked one instead of god forbid looking outside the organization for once...SMH rinse, wash, repeat with the mara's.







I think it's that this team is such a mess that they don't want to waste any time getting leadership in place and fixing the problems.



Yes exactly Emil. I think the Browns move with Dorsey scared them. Just like the Eagles interning Macadoo years ago. They just get duped or panic easily. Unless some big time coach has told them he wants the job I don’t understand the rush. Who else was interviewing Gettleman? In comment 13757971 Emil said:Yes exactly Emil. I think the Browns move with Dorsey scared them. Just like the Eagles interning Macadoo years ago. They just get duped or panic easily. Unless some big time coach has told them he wants the job I don’t understand the rush. Who else was interviewing Gettleman?

RE: LaCanforna tweet: Emil : 12/28/2017 5:05 pm : link

Quote: “Dave Gettleman is very high on Carolina DC Steve Wilks as a HC candidate. Will ownership prize past HC experience, though?”



Get a guy who commands respect in the locker room. Could be Wilkes In comment 13757929 RobCarpenter said:Get a guy who commands respect in the locker room. Could be Wilkes

RE: RE: Gettleman was with the Giants from 99-2012 Captplanet : 12/28/2017 5:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13757903 Captplanet said:





Quote:





As Pro Personnel Director.



During that time period the Giants made the playoffs 7 times.

During that time period the Giants Made 3 super bowls appearances.

During that time period the Giants won 2 championships.











and coughlin won two championships as a coach do you want to hire him back too? Your point?



do we have to dust the cobwebs off gettleman before he steps into the building?



My point is that find me another possible GM with that track record. By the way, I didn't mention what he did for Carolina. In comment 13757910 mphbullet36 said:My point is that find me another possible GM with that track record. By the way, I didn't mention what he did for Carolina.

RE: TMZ just released this tape: Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/28/2017 5:06 pm : : 12/28/2017 5:06 pm : link

Quote: Mara: "So, Ernie, what should we do with our GM vacancy?"



Accorsi: "Did I ever tell you about the time I was at Polo Grounds in 1951 and saw the Dodgers stealing signs from the outfield before..."



Mara: "Ernie! Ernie! Please focus..."



Accorsi: "Oh, yeah...sorry. Sure. Uh...who was the rotund guy when I was here? He went to Carolina? Gentlemen?"



Mara: "Uh - Gettlemen. It was Gettlemen."



Accorsi: "Right! Him...hire him!"



Mara: "Makes sense, Ernie. Makes sense..."





LOL... In comment 13757979 bw in dc said:LOL...

RE: RE: RE: Gettleman's drafts in Carolina were excellent Sammo85 : 12/28/2017 5:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13757934 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





In comment 13757926 dpinzow said:





Quote:





why are so many people upset with this hire?







They were not. They were average.







Lotulelei, Kawann Short, Kelvin Benjamin, Trai Turner, Shaq Thompson, Devin Funchess, James Bradberry. That's above average, especially on the lines and defensively



Not at all. Big hits on the lines. He’s missed largely everywhere else including at WR. Funchess who I like is not making enough strides or consistency. Benjamin has faded. Thompson is highly overrated and sn’t that good. Kuechly and Davis would make a motionless cadaver look good. He’s added some secondary help through the draft but that was presented out of necessity because of mishandling the Norman situation. Out of the four picks they’ve made there only one looks like a player in Bradberry. Worley is terrible. His Carolina draft impact will rest now on the McCaffrey pick.



Beckham, Collins, Kennard, Tomlinson, Pugh, Richburg, Engram, Shepard all in the same time period. In comment 13757955 dpinzow said:Not at all. Big hits on the lines. He’s missed largely everywhere else including at WR. Funchess who I like is not making enough strides or consistency. Benjamin has faded. Thompson is highly overrated and sn’t that good. Kuechly and Davis would make a motionless cadaver look good. He’s added some secondary help through the draft but that was presented out of necessity because of mishandling the Norman situation. Out of the four picks they’ve made there only one looks like a player in Bradberry. Worley is terrible. His Carolina draft impact will rest now on the McCaffrey pick.Beckham, Collins, Kennard, Tomlinson, Pugh, Richburg, Engram, Shepard all in the same time period.

Gettleman had success in Carolina AcesUp : 12/28/2017 5:07 pm : link More importantly, he had tremendous success with the Giants.



Pro Personnel Director 1999-2012



Look at the free agents he brought in...Kerry Collins, Barrow, Pierce, Plax, Mackenzie, O'Hara along with countless other solid role players like Bob Whitfield and Sam Madison.



What got him kicked out of Carolina is what this roster needs now....some tough love. Also, butting heads with Jerry Richardson doesn't look too bad in retrospect does it??



Not a thrilling or exciting hire, but not the worst. I am hoping that they bring in a new head of Collegiate Scouting, that's Gettleman's weak spot. Also hoping they get a little more creative on the coaching front.

RE: RE: RE: I'm disappointed... Essex : 12/28/2017 5:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13757855 Essex said:





Quote:





In comment 13757790 T-Bone said:





Quote:





not with them picking Gettleman so much as now they're not going to interview anyone else for the job and I think they're cheating themselves (and the fans) by doing this. I'd have no problem if they'd interviewed everyone they could've interviewed (this is keeping in mind that perhaps their list was much shorter than everyone elses) and decided to go with Gettleman because it would mean they just liked his presentation more. But to only interview what... 3 or 4 people (most of whom were either already in-house or used to be)... just doesn't seem like it was much of a search to me...







I do remember complaining about this last week and being told “I don’t know the rules” and “I don’t know anything about hiring” and about Garsfolo discussing a Gettleman/Abrams duo (although he had it in reverse) as something that makes the most sense. You were actually nice about it T-Bone but some of the others chose to bury their heads in the sand and ignore Garafolo’s tweets. This kind of reminds me of the Spags/McAdoo dilemma when McAdoo got the job, if Spags was in more demand and he would have left Spags would have gotten the HC job. It is clear they do t like muhchange. The Giants are rarely bold and rarely go outside their comfort zone. Since the young/Perkins hiring, the only guy I remember ever being outside the chain was Reeves and he was from the Landry coaching tree, which Wellington had a connection with.







Yeah... I was pretty nice about it... and you proceeded to ignore me throughout that thread. I hate being ignored. I'd rather you just tell me to fuck off than ignore me. That said, with the news that just broke about the new GM, that thread would've made a lot more sense had you posted it NOW than when you did.



I kept telling people (which i assumed everyone knew) Garafolo doesn’t spitball stuff, his credibility relies on it, especially with the Giants. His tweets (which were spot on except that he had it as a Abrams’/Gettleman team as opposed to Gettleman/Abrams) led me to believe this was not the “due diligence” that people were saying but that the job was real and I wanted them to go bold. With that said, as I mentioned in the post, of the four Gettleman makes me the most comfortable. He has been involved with 9 teams who made the Super Bowl (3 with us). We could have done worse. In comment 13757893 T-Bone said:I kept telling people (which i assumed everyone knew) Garafolo doesn’t spitball stuff, his credibility relies on it, especially with the Giants. His tweets (which were spot on except that he had it as a Abrams’/Gettleman team as opposed to Gettleman/Abrams) led me to believe this was not the “due diligence” that people were saying but that the job was real and I wanted them to go bold. With that said, as I mentioned in the post, of the four Gettleman makes me the most comfortable. He has been involved with 9 teams who made the Super Bowl (3 with us). We could have done worse.

RE: I warned y'all jeff57 : 12/28/2017 5:07 pm : link

Quote: before Christmas.



Didn’t take a Kreskin to predict Gettleman. In comment 13757987 Slade said:Didn’t take a Kreskin to predict Gettleman.

With Gettleman being older does that change the plan? The_Boss : 12/28/2017 5:08 pm : link Is there urgency to fix this ASAP? I hope not, even if it means his successor reaps the benefits of his labor. This program is in shambles. They cannot even think about playoffs with them currently possessing the worst qb situation in the division (age, performance, roster/supporting cast). Is Gettleman prepared to do something prudent like, if Darnold stays at usc, shop the #2 pick and/or trade OBJ for picks to gain ammunition if he needs to trade up for a franchise qb in 2019?

I'm AcidTest : 12/28/2017 5:08 pm : link OK with Gettleman, but I agree with Eric that this whole process did seem predetermined. Gettleman did a good job when he was here, and at Carolina. The Giants are in disarray, and he can be a steadying influence. Perhaps now is not the time for a bold choice at GM, although I understand and respect those who think that's what the Giants should have done.



My real concern with Gettleman is his age. This is a demanding job. My guess is Abrams will be groomed to succeed him in three or four years. All of this is consistent with how the Giants operate, namely hiring and promoting current and former employees. Reese started as a scout for the Giants.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/28/2017 5:10 pm : : 12/28/2017 5:10 pm : link The only thing I know for sure is that John Mara is good at PR and fans will feel much better about this pick tomorrow at noon.



Whether that is reality or not remains to be seen.

Have we been bad in FA since he left? robbieballs2003 : 12/28/2017 5:11 pm : link It seems like we were way stronger in evaluating pro personnel and them we hired a guy strong in that area. We have bombed our drafts and I am not as high on his drafts as some seem to be. This just wreaks of some guy trying to get with his high school crush 15 years later after she has gone downhill because of what could have been had they stayed together when they were younger.

Everything that has transpired over the last several weeks.... Reb8thVA : 12/28/2017 5:11 pm : link Just made me feel like it was time for grown ups to come in restore some order and that putting the organization in the hands of some unproven kids to fix all this dysfunctional it’s was too big a risk. Yes the reward might be great, and I was intrigued by the guy from the Seahawks,Kirchner, but the risk was great also.



I’m ok with Gettleman if he is indeed the guy

RE: Boss JonC : 12/28/2017 5:11 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





It’s was Gettleman’s job as soon as Reese handed in his building access card. The “exhaustive search” was nothing more than dog and pony show rhetoric.







Bingo.



I was told that was the case before Reese was fired, I'd hoped it would not be reality. In comment 13757958 Eric from BBI said:I was told that was the case before Reese was fired, I'd hoped it would not be reality.

Abrams Defenderdawg : 12/28/2017 5:12 pm : link Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday)

12/28/17, 5:10 PM

Interim GM Kevin Abrams is expected to stay on board with the Giants, I'm told. Of course, other teams may want to interview him for their GM jobs.

I hope we BigBlueDownTheShore : 12/28/2017 5:12 pm : link Can sign Riddick up for Ross’s position and get Ross the hell out of here.

Well ghost718 : 12/28/2017 5:12 pm : link With Gettleman,I'm sure there will be decisions I will like, and others I won't.



As opposed to Jerry,in which I hated everything he did.



So it's a slight improvement.



RE: With Gettleman being older does that change the plan? mattyblue : 12/28/2017 5:14 pm : link

Quote: Is there urgency to fix this ASAP? I hope not, even if it means his successor reaps the benefits of his labor. This program is in shambles. They cannot even think about playoffs with them currently possessing the worst qb situation in the division (age, performance, roster/supporting cast). Is Gettleman prepared to do something prudent like, if Darnold stays at usc, shop the #2 pick and/or trade OBJ for picks to gain ammunition if he needs to trade up for a franchise qb in 2019?





That’s the fear! A lot of nice QBs coming out, gotta take one. In comment 13757997 The_Boss said:That’s the fear! A lot of nice QBs coming out, gotta take one.

RE: I like the hire Jay in Toronto : 12/28/2017 5:14 pm : link

Quote: I actually know him and his family. My wife is best friends with his daughter and I have met him a few times over the years. He actually was the guest speaker at my sister in laws graduation and he brought his 2011 Super Bowl Giants ring for everyone to see. Hope he does a great job!!!



Thanks. A little counter info to the 'ogre-prick' trope. In comment 13757824 djz9176 said:Thanks. A little counter info to the 'ogre-prick' trope.

RE: RE: Boss BigBlueShock : 12/28/2017 5:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13757958 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:









Quote:





It’s was Gettleman’s job as soon as Reese handed in his building access card. The “exhaustive search” was nothing more than dog and pony show rhetoric.







Bingo.







I was told that was the case before Reese was fired, I'd hoped it would not be reality.

I couldn’t help but feel that way when Gettleman was fired by Carolina. I was almost pissed because I couldn’t help but think that we now have our next GM....



Oh well, it is what it is. Like others have said, I’m not overly pissed about the choice, but moreso I’m pissed about the process. In comment 13758004 JonC said:I couldn’t help but feel that way when Gettleman was fired by Carolina. I was almost pissed because I couldn’t help but think that we now have our next GM....Oh well, it is what it is. Like others have said, I’m not overly pissed about the choice, but moreso I’m pissed about the process.

I’m cool with it Peppers : 12/28/2017 5:16 pm : link Can’t hate on the success he’s had

Accorsi still drafted Eli in 2004 Reb8thVA : 12/28/2017 5:17 pm : link Despite having a more than serviceable QB in Collins and knowing he was retiring in three years

Saw this on twitter. Aaron Thomas : 12/28/2017 5:19 pm : link Gettleman has been a part of seven Super Bowl teams (*three winners):

-Buffalo in 1990 and 1991

-Denver in 1997*

-Giants in 2000, 2007* and 2011*

-Panthers in 2015

Btw, this officially settles it... bw in dc : 12/28/2017 5:19 pm : link The most powerful man at Jints Central continues to be Ernie Accorsi.



And it's just incredible how predictable the script was.





Time will tell JonC : 12/28/2017 5:20 pm : link but this suggests Abrams is likely next, and not thrilled with the option of sticking with Eli much longer. DG has his work cut out for him.

Gettleman's record running Pro Personnel for NYG was OK, not great. Big Blue Blogger : 12/28/2017 5:20 pm : link In 13 or 14 years, the Giant had one terrific free agent class, in 2005, landing Plaxico Burress, Antonio Pierce and Kareem McKenzie. He helped stitch together the ragtag offensive line that went to Super Bowl XXXV. There were a few other nice acquisitions, like Shaun O'Hara, Fred Robbins, Antrel Rolle and Micheal Barrow, and some guys who contributed more modestly, like Chris Canty, Deon Grant, Michael Boley, Martellus Bennett, Sam Madison, Dominik Hixon and even (very briefly) David Baas. I don't know how deeply Gettleman was involved in the resurrection of Kerry Collins. DG was on the job in 1999, but Accorsi seems to have flown solo on that one.



That's a decent list. It's less impressive when you consider that it was spread over more than a decade.

RE: Everything that has transpired over the last several weeks.... Captplanet : 12/28/2017 5:21 pm : link

Quote: Just made me feel like it was time for grown ups to come in restore some order and that putting the organization in the hands of some unproven kids to fix all this dysfunctional it’s was too big a risk. Yes the reward might be great, and I was intrigued by the guy from the Seahawks,Kirchner, but the risk was great also.



I’m ok with Gettleman if he is indeed the guy



That is the perfect way to put it...He is a grown up, and does not play. It may be one of the reasons he was let go from Carolina. With the recent news about the Carolina owner, it would not surprise me if Gettleman "over stepped" his boundaries by standing up to Richardson's inappropriate behavior. In comment 13758003 Reb8thVA said:That is the perfect way to put it...He is a grown up, and does not play. It may be one of the reasons he was let go from Carolina. With the recent news about the Carolina owner, it would not surprise me if Gettleman "over stepped" his boundaries by standing up to Richardson's inappropriate behavior.

Where is the mattyblue : 12/28/2017 5:27 pm : link “Wholesale Changes” Mara talked about?

no problem here with the hire. I think he's a good, no bullshit Victor in CT : 12/28/2017 5:28 pm : link football man. I'd be happy if Abrams stays, but Ross HAS TO GO. As does the entire coaching staff. Sullivan is the only one I'd feel remorse about losing.

RE: Gettleman's record running Pro Personnel for NYG was OK, not great. AcesUp : 12/28/2017 5:31 pm : link

Quote: In 13 or 14 years, the Giant had one terrific free agent class, in 2005, landing Plaxico Burress, Antonio Pierce and Kareem McKenzie. He helped stitch together the ragtag offensive line that went to Super Bowl XXXV. There were a few other nice acquisitions, like Shaun O'Hara, Fred Robbins, Antrel Rolle and Micheal Barrow, and some guys who contributed more modestly, like Chris Canty, Deon Grant, Michael Boley, Martellus Bennett, Sam Madison, Dominik Hixon and even (very briefly) David Baas. I don't know how deeply Gettleman was involved in the resurrection of Kerry Collins. DG was on the job in 1999, but Accorsi seems to have flown solo on that one.



That's a decent list. It's less impressive when you consider that it was spread over more than a decade.



I think it's more impressive that you give it credit for. You have to remember the dollars those guys were signed for, many of them were dirt cheap. A lot of homeruns there, especially a guy like O'Hara who was a bargain bin guy that turned into a perennial pro bowler. Canty, Baas and Boley were mild busts for the price but still contributed. You can add Kenny Holmes to that list. In terms of their own players, which he's advising as well, I can't think of any missteps outside of letting Griffin walk. With the kind of mine field that free agency brings and the value we extracted vs. the contracts, that's a very impressive list IMO. In comment 13758026 Big Blue Blogger said:I think it's more impressive that you give it credit for. You have to remember the dollars those guys were signed for, many of them were dirt cheap. A lot of homeruns there, especially a guy like O'Hara who was a bargain bin guy that turned into a perennial pro bowler. Canty, Baas and Boley were mild busts for the price but still contributed. You can add Kenny Holmes to that list. In terms of their own players, which he's advising as well, I can't think of any missteps outside of letting Griffin walk. With the kind of mine field that free agency brings and the value we extracted vs. the contracts, that's a very impressive list IMO.

I was intrigued by Riddick, but when it became apparent that he would Victor in CT : 12/28/2017 5:31 pm : link insist on McDaniels as coach I wanted no part of him.

RE: Now he'll hire Spags as head coach djm : 12/28/2017 5:33 pm : link

Quote: and most of the coaches will stay on.... rinse repeat.



Wanna bet? In comment 13757731 antdog24 said:Wanna bet?

Gettleman checks two important boxes. Ira : 12/28/2017 5:36 pm : link He's a smart football man and he has the guts to stand up to anyone.

No problem with it capegman : 12/28/2017 5:37 pm : link Experience with success. Who else would anyone want in his place?

RE: Gettleman checks two important boxes. Sammo85 : 12/28/2017 5:38 pm : link

Quote: He's a smart football man and he has the guts to stand up to anyone.



Except John Mara...... In comment 13758090 Ira said:Except John Mara......

Given how quickly this hire happened battttles : 12/28/2017 5:40 pm : link I have my doubts that Reese would have even been fired if DG wasn't available. For a position that is so significantly responsible for the success of a franchise, HOW do you not talk to a larger pool of candidates? YOU"RE CERTAIN that your 66 year old retread is the best hire?



I'm extremely disappointed.

Matt Khalil AnskyJK : 12/28/2017 5:42 pm : link I've seen people say they're excited about Gettleman bc he will fix the Giants offensive line. At Carolina, Daves major FA signing was matt Khalil at LT- it's one of the worst contracts in football. If you look at PFF they killed the deal right after it happened Bc of how poorly he was graded years prior.

RE: What’s next? Fox as head coach if he gets canned? djm : 12/28/2017 5:42 pm : link

Quote: Fucking Mara couldn’t wait one god damn week to see if there was someone better?



No. Clearly Mara doesn't care about winning he just wanted to hire someone who you hated.



Funny that half of BBI loved gettleman two years ago. Now for whatever reason half of BBI things he's part of the old guard. I don't even know what that means. Neither does anyone else here. In comment 13757823 The_Boss said:No. Clearly Mara doesn't care about winning he just wanted to hire someone who you hated.Funny that half of BBI loved gettleman two years ago. Now for whatever reason half of BBI things he's part of the old guard. I don't even know what that means. Neither does anyone else here.

RE: Where is the Unemployable : 12/28/2017 5:42 pm : link

Quote: “Wholesale Changes” Mara talked about?





Exactly. As soon as Reese was fired, I said it’s going to be Gettelman. That interview process was a disgrace. I expect all scouts and members of the front office to keep their jobs, even the coaching staff. In comment 13758053 mattyblue said:Exactly. As soon as Reese was fired, I said it’s going to be Gettelman. That interview process was a disgrace. I expect all scouts and members of the front office to keep their jobs, even the coaching staff.

Did you all think Paul Brown was still out there or something? Jimmy Googs : 12/28/2017 5:43 pm : link Gettleman was the obvious choice for a franchise that continues to make obvious safe choices.



A mighty round of applause for anybody that predicted this shocking news, or wants to let us know they heard the scoop earlier...





RE: RE: Gettleman checks two important boxes. BigBlueShock : 12/28/2017 5:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758090 Ira said:





Quote:





He's a smart football man and he has the guts to stand up to anyone.







Except John Mara......

He was fired from the Panthers for disagreeing with ownership and standing his ground. So yeah, you have no clue wtf you’re talking about. In comment 13758096 Sammo85 said:He was fired from the Panthers for disagreeing with ownership and standing his ground. So yeah, you have no clue wtf you’re talking about.

I'm the first to admit.. Aaron Thomas : 12/28/2017 5:48 pm : link I have no idea how this will work out but, how can so many of you be so sure that it won't? We don't even know the new coach yet.

The most important hire this team will make for the next 10 years Ten Ton Hammer : 12/28/2017 5:50 pm : link And they interview exactly one person who had prior experience.

Have no idea mitch300 : 12/28/2017 5:51 pm : link if it's the right pick. However, with the season ending on Sunday, It's wise to have a GM in place to start interviewing HC candidates.

RE: I'm the first to admit.. mphbullet36 : 12/28/2017 5:52 pm : link

Quote: I have no idea how this will work out but, how can so many of you be so sure that it won't? We don't even know the new coach yet.



we kinda do, it seems gettleman/wilks is a duo... In comment 13758122 Aaron Thomas said:we kinda do, it seems gettleman/wilks is a duo...

RE: Have no idea mphbullet36 : 12/28/2017 5:53 pm : link

Quote: if it's the right pick. However, with the season ending on Sunday, It's wise to have a GM in place to start interviewing HC candidates.



i think the exact opposite its unwise to hire a GM before you interview GM's from other teams...thats not doing an extensive search... In comment 13758130 mitch300 said:i think the exact opposite its unwise to hire a GM before you interview GM's from other teams...thats not doing an extensive search...

RE: RE: Gettleman checks two important boxes. Jimmy Googs : 12/28/2017 5:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758090 Ira said:





Quote:





He's a smart football man and he has the guts to stand up to anyone.







Except John Mara......



Where are you going with this one? I am not so sure DG is the kind of guy that bows down often... In comment 13758096 Sammo85 said:Where are you going with this one? I am not so sure DG is the kind of guy that bows down often...

MikeGarafolo Aaron Thomas : 12/28/2017 5:55 pm : link Dave Gettleman loves his “hog mollies,” as he likes to call them. Expect him to go to work almost immediately on that offensive line.

Time will tell. Rick5 : 12/28/2017 5:55 pm : link There is no reason to be disappointed until we see how it plays out. I won't be complaining if they win a super bowl.

I hate this hire. The Giants needed to move forward and didn't NoGainDayne : 12/28/2017 5:55 pm : link



"Enter New England, where Dimitroff worked from 2002-2008. From the ESPN analytics article, “One NFL analytics professional called the Patriots a "big black hole" when it comes to revealing any secrets … But some evidence of the implementation of analytics has escaped the Patriots' gravitational field, and it suggests that the Patriots are one of the most innovative teams in the NFL.” For 15 years, Ernie Adams a former Wall Street trader has worked to create “cutting edge” models for team building and in game play. It goes on to talk about their “arbitrage” strategies multiplying draft picks and squeezing trade value out of declining veterans."



The Pats have been great at minimizing weaknesses and limiting the downside of individual moves to remain prosperous. There is no doubt in my mind advanced analytics have played a part in this.



The Eagles are sitting atop the NFC right now with one of the more progressive analytics programs.



Now was the time to look forward and it seems we've doubled down on the past. There is such thing as too much loyalty, especially when technology is rapidly advancing.



It would be another thing if I could be optimistic and say "hey, maybe Gettleman is an open minded guy that will combine many opinions and leverage a lot of new ideas." everything I've read about him makes him seem the polar opposite.



Sad day for the future of the Giants in an already sad season.

- ( A quote from ESPNs the "great analytics rankings" written in 2015."Enter New England, where Dimitroff worked from 2002-2008. From the ESPN analytics article, “One NFL analytics professional called the Patriots a "big black hole" when it comes to revealing any secrets … But some evidence of the implementation of analytics has escaped the Patriots' gravitational field, and it suggests that the Patriots are one of the most innovative teams in the NFL.” For 15 years, Ernie Adams a former Wall Street trader has worked to create “cutting edge” models for team building and in game play. It goes on to talk about their “arbitrage” strategies multiplying draft picks and squeezing trade value out of declining veterans."The Pats have been great at minimizing weaknesses and limiting the downside of individual moves to remain prosperous. There is no doubt in my mind advanced analytics have played a part in this.The Eagles are sitting atop the NFC right now with one of the more progressive analytics programs.Now was the time to look forward and it seems we've doubled down on the past. There is such thing as too much loyalty, especially when technology is rapidly advancing.It would be another thing if I could be optimistic and say "hey, maybe Gettleman is an open minded guy that will combine many opinions and leverage a lot of new ideas." everything I've read about him makes him seem the polar opposite.Sad day for the future of the Giants in an already sad season. Great analytics rankings - ( New Window

Shaun O'Hara Aaron Thomas : 12/28/2017 5:56 pm : link Retweeted

Best thing to Happen to the @giants in 2017!! Big 1st step in restoring #GiantsPride

RE: Time will tell. Ten Ton Hammer : 12/28/2017 5:59 pm : link

Quote: There is no reason to be disappointed



That's not true. You can take issue with this "search" for a GM. In comment 13758143 Rick5 said:That's not true. You can take issue with this "search" for a GM.

RE: RE: RE: Gettleman checks two important boxes. Sammo85 : 12/28/2017 6:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758096 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





In comment 13758090 Ira said:





Quote:





He's a smart football man and he has the guts to stand up to anyone.







Except John Mara......





He was fired from the Panthers for disagreeing with ownership and standing his ground. So yeah, you have no clue wtf you’re talking about.



I do actually. He got hired because he’s a part of the good ole boy network here. He will do what John-boy tells him to.



He had no ties to Richardson and he was only fired to appease players who basically mutinied. Richardson by all accounts liked Gettleman and was pressured by others to fire him. In comment 13758121 BigBlueShock said:I do actually. He got hired because he’s a part of the good ole boy network here. He will do what John-boy tells him to.He had no ties to Richardson and he was only fired to appease players who basically mutinied. Richardson by all accounts liked Gettleman and was pressured by others to fire him.

Analytics AnskyJK : 12/28/2017 6:04 pm : link Do we have any sense if Gettelmans embraces / uses advanced analytics for draft and scouting? My assumption would be not but would love

To know

RE: I'm disappointed... micky : 12/28/2017 6:06 pm : link

Quote: not with them picking Gettleman so much as now they're not going to interview anyone else for the job and I think they're cheating themselves (and the fans) by doing this. I'd have no problem if they'd interviewed everyone they could've interviewed (this is keeping in mind that perhaps their list was much shorter than everyone elses) and decided to go with Gettleman because it would mean they just liked his presentation more. But to only interview what... 3 or 4 people (most of whom were either already in-house or used to be)... just doesn't seem like it was much of a search to me...





this is why they'll most likely wind up where they are in 2017..I'll bet anything..because they..mara..is afraid to think outside the box so to speak. pretty bad imo In comment 13757790 T-Bone said:this is why they'll most likely wind up where they are in 2017..I'll bet anything..because they..mara..is afraid to think outside the box so to speak. pretty bad imo

Same shit as when they hired McAdoo SimpleMan : 12/28/2017 6:15 pm : link They knew who the next guy was, probably before even firing the current guy, and then put on their transparent dog and pony show for the fans. There was not interest in bringing in someone from the "outside." Mara has no balls to do that.

RE: RE: I'm disappointed... T-Bone : 12/28/2017 6:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13757790 T-Bone said:





Quote:





not with them picking Gettleman so much as now they're not going to interview anyone else for the job and I think they're cheating themselves (and the fans) by doing this. I'd have no problem if they'd interviewed everyone they could've interviewed (this is keeping in mind that perhaps their list was much shorter than everyone elses) and decided to go with Gettleman because it would mean they just liked his presentation more. But to only interview what... 3 or 4 people (most of whom were either already in-house or used to be)... just doesn't seem like it was much of a search to me...



Eh... we’ll see. I’m not one of those ‘We need to hire some ‘outside the box!’ guys. My disappointment stems strictly from the fact that their ‘extensive search’ wasn’t very extensive at all... not in the amount of interviews they had before settling on someone NOR the types of individuals they interviewed (ie. someone not already linked to the organization either currently or in the past). I just feel like they’re really missing out on a golden opportunity to get some thoughts from some guys outside the organization to hear what they’d do to fix this mess. Even if they didn’t go with any of those other choices they would’ve at least perhaps heard some suggestions that they could’ve incorporated anyway.



Gettleman being the pick doesn’t bother me... how quickly he was the pick does.







this is why they'll most likely wind up where they are in 2017..I'll bet anything..because they..mara..is afraid to think outside the box so to speak. pretty bad imo In comment 13758179 micky said:

RE: I'm disappointed... Matt M. : 12/28/2017 6:21 pm : link

Quote: not with them picking Gettleman so much as now they're not going to interview anyone else for the job and I think they're cheating themselves (and the fans) by doing this. I'd have no problem if they'd interviewed everyone they could've interviewed (this is keeping in mind that perhaps their list was much shorter than everyone elses) and decided to go with Gettleman because it would mean they just liked his presentation more. But to only interview what... 3 or 4 people (most of whom were either already in-house or used to be)... just doesn't seem like it was much of a search to me... I agree 100%. In comment 13757790 T-Bone said:I agree 100%.

RE: ... Matt M. : 12/28/2017 6:22 pm : link

Quote: This is the safe move. Yawn. Yes. I honestly don't know enough about most of the GM candidates to comment one way of the other on who would be better, but your assessment seems correct. Is there someone else you wanted? I was intrigued by Riddick, but honestly have no idea if he would be any good. In comment 13757804 Eric from BBI said:Yes. I honestly don't know enough about most of the GM candidates to comment one way of the other on who would be better, but your assessment seems correct. Is there someone else you wanted? I was intrigued by Riddick, but honestly have no idea if he would be any good.

RE: MikeGarafolo Emil : 12/28/2017 6:28 pm : link

Quote: Dave Gettleman loves his “hog mollies,” as he likes to call them. Expect him to go to work almost immediately on that offensive line.



Love hearing this. So he likes to build from the inside out. I don't see how Ross survives the purge.



I understand those who are disappointed with the process. This was not an exhaustive search. But, there is a lot to like here.



I said all along that this process was about Mara returning the franchise to its foundation. If Gentleman is a trenches first, and pushes for the hire of a head coach with leadership qualities, then Mara has taken a major step to doing just that. In comment 13758141 Aaron Thomas said:Love hearing this. So he likes to build from the inside out. I don't see how Ross survives the purge.I understand those who are disappointed with the process. This was not an exhaustive search. But, there is a lot to like here.I said all along that this process was about Mara returning the franchise to its foundation. If Gentleman is a trenches first, and pushes for the hire of a head coach with leadership qualities, then Mara has taken a major step to doing just that.

So Gettleman is a Jew for Jesus? Vanzetti : 12/28/2017 6:34 pm : link Quote:



So in 2005, at age 54, he repented and put his faith in Yeshua (Jesus) as the promised Messiah who died and rose again for the forgiveness of his sins, to give him eternal life.



“It’s given me such a sense of peace, a sense of calm that I didn’t have before,” Gettleman said.



He believes it was God’s plan to bring him to the Panthers from the Giants in January 2013, long after he had envisioned becoming a general manager.









I'm a complete believer in religious freedom, so I have no problem with anyone's beliefs.



But I have to admit, most of the Jews for Jesus that I have met are a little bit nutty





- ( I'm a complete believer in religious freedom, so I have no problem with anyone's beliefs.But I have to admit, most of the Jews for Jesus that I have met are a little bit nutty Messianic Jew - ( New Window

Here's something interesting per Ryan Smith of PFF Larry in Pencilvania : 12/28/2017 6:40 pm : link Gettleman has traded down 4 times during the NFL draft:



2014

2015 (twice)

2017



And drafted a linebacker in the first round

If Gettleman can retool the trenches, Simms11 : 12/28/2017 6:45 pm : link then he’s going to be a Fav around here. I like the hire. It’s a no nonsense hire and that’s what the Giants need right now. Someone that can come in and start to right the ship immediately. A new GM, with no prior experience would be feeling his way for a little while. Abrahms will probably be groomed to take over and that’s not a bad thing either.



Let’s get this ball rolling the other way now. Wondering if Wilks will be the favorite now or will they go with experience?

I like it WillVAB : 12/28/2017 6:45 pm : link For the following reasons:



1. Successful experience as GM

2. Good record in the draft

3. Shrewd contract negotiator

4. Emphasizes importance of line play

5. Good at finding value in FA.



That's it simms idiotsavant : 12/28/2017 6:53 pm : link Give us bad assed run game and tough great OL play on O and old fashioned absolute wrecking crew on D and we be happy.



True.

Gil Brandt just tweeted this viggie : 12/28/2017 6:54 pm : link Giants got it right in hiring Gentleman. There could be a coach bloodletting on Monday and Giants will be in good position with Gentleman in place.

RE: Here's something interesting per Ryan Smith of PFF Jimmy Googs : 12/28/2017 6:55 pm : link

Quote: Gettleman has traded down 4 times during the NFL draft:



2014

2015 (twice)

2017



And drafted a linebacker in the first round



Whats a linebacker? In comment 13758234 Larry in Pencilvania said:Whats a linebacker?

Expect DL, OL, LBs, WRs. dBacks idiotsavant : 12/28/2017 6:57 pm : link Coaches on the block. Sucks for them but.

RE: ... Les in TO : 12/28/2017 7:00 pm : link

Quote: The only thing I know for sure is that John Mara is good at PR and fans will feel much better about this pick tomorrow at noon.



Whether that is reality or not remains to be seen. I hope the press hammers him on why he rushed the choice and didn’t interview a single candidate currently succeeding on another team. In comment 13758000 Eric from BBI said:I hope the press hammers him on why he rushed the choice and didn’t interview a single candidate currently succeeding on another team.

RE: RE: ... Ten Ton Hammer : 12/28/2017 7:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758000 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





The only thing I know for sure is that John Mara is good at PR and fans will feel much better about this pick tomorrow at noon.



Whether that is reality or not remains to be seen.



I hope the press hammers him on why he rushed the choice and didn’t interview a single candidate currently succeeding on another team.



It's already starting

https://nypost.com/2017/12/28/the-result-might-work-but-this-giants-process-was-bad/ In comment 13758265 Les in TO said:It's already starting

RE: gettleman KeoweeFan : 12/28/2017 7:05 pm : link

Quote: seems like a tough prick whose dickhead nature bit him in the ass. hopefully he's learned from it. that said, he oversaw winning programs at NYG and CAR. i'll take it, just will pray he sends marc ross packing..

Sometimes you need a "tough prick".

- read the riot act

- get rid of those not "all in"

- cut bait with stars BEFORE they start their decline



I am still uncertain whether his hard nosed style did him in or did Jerry Richardson's surgery cause a change n judgement to where he got over attached to his "stars". (the "I love you buddy" syndrome.) In comment 13757725 japanhead said:Sometimes you need a "tough prick".- read the riot act- get rid of those not "all in"- cut bait with stars BEFORE they start their declineI am still uncertain whether his hard nosed style did him in or did Jerry Richardson's surgery cause a change n judgement to where he got over attached to his "stars". (the "I love you buddy" syndrome.)

RE: Hear Ye! Hear Ye! djm : 12/28/2017 7:11 pm : link

Quote: We here at Jints Central hereby summons everyone back into the box!



The Jints Central Box!



How f-ckin predictable.



Right. And you just knew that mcadoo and Reese would be fired mid seasons And gettleman would replace them.



This was anything but predictable. Just because the Giants hired a guy with ties here doesn't mean it's a bad or lazy hire. And vice Versa bringing in an outsider doesn't ensure success. Mcadoo was an outsider. How'd that work. You guys are being ridiculous. In comment 13757959 bw in dc said:Right. And you just knew that mcadoo and Reese would be fired mid seasons And gettleman would replace them.This was anything but predictable. Just because the Giants hired a guy with ties here doesn't mean it's a bad or lazy hire. And vice Versa bringing in an outsider doesn't ensure success. Mcadoo was an outsider. How'd that work. You guys are being ridiculous.

I think decent qms are basically a dime a dozen djm : 12/28/2017 7:14 pm : link I guess that's why I don't really care one way or the other. Gettleman is a solid football mind.



To me it's all about the HC and QB. We need to get that right.

Again in defense of Gettleman dpinzow : 12/28/2017 7:17 pm : link the Panthers were a mediocre team before he got there. They had Cam and Kuechly but little else. From 2006-2012 they had 1 winning season (2008 at 12-4) but they were always 6-10, 7-9, 8-8 with a 2-14 dropped in there (the year before they drafted Cam).



Gettleman gets there and the Panthers make the playoffs 3 times (12-4, 7-8-1 in a lucky season, and 15-1) and the Super Bowl once

RE: RE: For those who don't like the Gettleman pick KeoweeFan : 12/28/2017 7:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13757781 Captplanet said:





Quote:





Who would you rather have?







not a 70 year old...

Ahh, the ignorance of youth (including math).

He is 66. The last time I looked, the NYGs don't require their GM to participate in scrimmages.

As someone older than Dave I can attest that mental capabilities are still sharp at 70 and are enhanced by experience. In comment 13757838 mphbullet36 said:Ahh, the ignorance of youth (including math).He is 66. The last time I looked, the NYGs don't require their GM to participate in scrimmages.As someone older than Dave I can attest that mental capabilities are still sharp at 70 and are enhanced by experience.

Just remember djm : 12/28/2017 7:18 pm : link Tom Coughlin was a predictable hire too. He was part of the old guard. Was that an uninspiring hire? Mcadoo wasn't part of any old guard here. He sucked.





To continue, not many GMs are sitting on the couch dpinzow : 12/28/2017 7:19 pm : link with a 12-4 season and a 15-1 season + NFC Championship on their resume in 4 years as GM. Gettleman is the goods. He and Reese were the minds behind the 2007-2008 Giants who went 25-5 over a 30 game stretch with a Super Bowl

RE: Again in defense of Gettleman Ten Ton Hammer : 12/28/2017 7:25 pm : link

Quote: the Panthers were a mediocre team before he got there. They had Cam and Kuechly but little else. From 2006-2012 they had 1 winning season (2008 at 12-4) but they were always 6-10, 7-9, 8-8 with a 2-14 dropped in there (the year before they drafted Cam).



Gettleman gets there and the Panthers make the playoffs 3 times (12-4, 7-8-1 in a lucky season, and 15-1) and the Super Bowl once



That team was already rebuilding before Gettleman got there. He got the job just as Cam was turning into a finished product at QB. It's tough to pin "winning" on the guy who got to inherit a pair of franchise-changing talents.



In comment 13758300 dpinzow said:That team was already rebuilding before Gettleman got there. He got the job just as Cam was turning into a finished product at QB. It's tough to pin "winning" on the guy who got to inherit a pair of franchise-changing talents.

RE: Abrams is to stay on as assistant GM holmancomedown : 12/28/2017 7:27 pm : link

Quote: Sounds like Gettleman is here to mentor Abrams for a few more years till retirement. A frontrunner for HC now has to be current Panthers DC Steve Wilks. He has done a good job with that talented defense. It will be curious to see if the Giants go to a 3-4 now. If I'm not mistaken, Carolina's defense is a 3-4. you need linebackers that can actually play to play a 3-4 In comment 13757795 BigBlueHens said:you need linebackers that can actually play to play a 3-4

RE: RE: Again in defense of Gettleman dpinzow : 12/28/2017 7:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758300 dpinzow said:





Quote:





the Panthers were a mediocre team before he got there. They had Cam and Kuechly but little else. From 2006-2012 they had 1 winning season (2008 at 12-4) but they were always 6-10, 7-9, 8-8 with a 2-14 dropped in there (the year before they drafted Cam).



Gettleman gets there and the Panthers make the playoffs 3 times (12-4, 7-8-1 in a lucky season, and 15-1) and the Super Bowl once







That team was already rebuilding before Gettleman got there. He got the job just as Cam was turning into a finished product at QB. It's tough to pin "winning" on the guy who got to inherit a pair of franchise-changing talents.





Gettleman had the option to fire Ron Rivera when he was hired and chose to keep him. A very important move and the correct one for the Panthers. Cam and Kuechly were there but the rest of that team needed an overhaul and Gettleman successfully did it In comment 13758325 Ten Ton Hammer said:Gettleman had the option to fire Ron Rivera when he was hired and chose to keep him. A very important move and the correct one for the Panthers. Cam and Kuechly were there but the rest of that team needed an overhaul and Gettleman successfully did it

Gettleman looks like George Costanza GeofromNJ : 12/28/2017 7:28 pm : link Not a good sign.

'' I always thought it would be Clemenza'' holmancomedown : 12/28/2017 7:32 pm : link '' It's the smart move.'' Tessio was always smottahh''!

RE: RE: RE: Again in defense of Gettleman Ten Ton Hammer : 12/28/2017 7:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758325 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13758300 dpinzow said:





Quote:





the Panthers were a mediocre team before he got there. They had Cam and Kuechly but little else. From 2006-2012 they had 1 winning season (2008 at 12-4) but they were always 6-10, 7-9, 8-8 with a 2-14 dropped in there (the year before they drafted Cam).



Gettleman gets there and the Panthers make the playoffs 3 times (12-4, 7-8-1 in a lucky season, and 15-1) and the Super Bowl once







That team was already rebuilding before Gettleman got there. He got the job just as Cam was turning into a finished product at QB. It's tough to pin "winning" on the guy who got to inherit a pair of franchise-changing talents.









Gettleman had the option to fire Ron Rivera when he was hired and chose to keep him. A very important move and the correct one for the Panthers. Cam and Kuechly were there but the rest of that team needed an overhaul and Gettleman successfully did it



They finished 2nd in their division in 2012, before he got there, and were middle of the pack in offensive and defensive rankings. He took over a team that was already moving in the right direction, but was hamstrung by cap mismanagement. In comment 13758331 dpinzow said:They finished 2nd in their division in 2012, before he got there, and were middle of the pack in offensive and defensive rankings. He took over a team that was already moving in the right direction, but was hamstrung by cap mismanagement.

Also, if you think back to our FA signings during Gettleman's tenure dpinzow : 12/28/2017 7:41 pm : link as pro personnel director here, they were largely good before he left, and went to pot after he left.



--He helped build a veteran OL to get Kerry Collins protected in 2000. Then that line broke down and he helped build the Diehl-Seubert-O'Hara-Snee-McKenzie group (was part of signing Seubert, O'Hara and McKenzie)



--He was instrumental in bringing Plax and Pierce here along with the aforementioned McKenzie in 2005. Reese ran the draft for EA at the time so those signings were largely Gettleman.



--He helped sign key veterans in the SB 42 run like RW McQuarters, Sam Madison, and Kawika Mitchell.



--He helped bring in Michael Boley, Rocky Bernard, and Chris Canty, who were key parts of the SB 46 season. He and Reese were part of finding Cruz



Since Gettleman left in 2012, we haven't done nearly as well in FA. DRC was our best signing in 2014. Vernon was an overpay. Jenkins had a Pro Bowl year in 2016 but had an off year this year. Every other FA was a bust

RE: Also, if you think back to our FA signings during Gettleman's tenure Jay on the Island : 12/28/2017 8:00 pm : link

Quote:



Since Gettleman left in 2012, we haven't done nearly as well in FA. DRC was our best signing in 2014. Vernon was an overpay. Jenkins had a Pro Bowl year in 2016 but had an off year this year. Every other FA was a bust

Damon Harrison was a bust? In comment 13758358 dpinzow said:Damon Harrison was a bust?

RE: RE: Hear Ye! Hear Ye! bw in dc : 12/28/2017 8:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13757959 bw in dc said:





Quote:



Right. And you just knew that mcadoo and Reese would be fired mid seasons And gettleman would replace them.



This was anything but predictable. Just because the Giants hired a guy with ties here doesn't mean it's a bad or lazy hire. And vice Versa bringing in an outsider doesn't ensure success. Mcadoo was an outsider. How'd that work. You guys are being ridiculous.



Look, Jints Central tried the young head coach and the young African American GM. So they can always say they checked the youth box and the minority box.



Now that that has failed, it's back to the "Giants Way" - older white guys back in charge.



Can we really deny that? They bring back the former old white guy - Ernie Accorsi - to advise the older white guy owner - Mara - to hire the former old white guy who is now an older white guy. It's just so Jints Central... ;) In comment 13758284 djm said:Look, Jints Central tried the young head coach and the young African American GM. So they can always say they checked the youth box and the minority box.Now that that has failed, it's back to the "Giants Way" - older white guys back in charge.Can we really deny that? They bring back the former old white guy - Ernie Accorsi - to advise the older white guy owner - Mara - to hire the former old white guy who is now an older white guy. It's just so Jints Central... ;)

Cmon AnskyJK : 12/28/2017 8:38 pm : link RW mcquarters, Kawika Mitchell and sam Madison- that's who you're using to defend his work? That's pathetic

RE: Cmon Jay on the Island : 12/28/2017 8:42 pm : link

Quote: RW mcquarters, Kawika Mitchell and sam Madison- that's who you're using to defend his work? That's pathetic

All three were signed very cheaply but played huge roles in our SB winning 2007 season so that isn't pathetic and this is coming from someone who isn't a big Gettleman fan. In comment 13758447 AnskyJK said:All three were signed very cheaply but played huge roles in our SB winning 2007 season so that isn't pathetic and this is coming from someone who isn't a big Gettleman fan.

RE: Cmon BigBlueShock : 12/28/2017 9:11 pm : link

Quote: RW mcquarters, Kawika Mitchell and sam Madison- that's who you're using to defend his work? That's pathetic

Maybe one day you’ll get a chance to shine one of those scrubs’ Super Bowl rings... In comment 13758447 AnskyJK said:Maybe one day you’ll get a chance to shine one of those scrubs’ Super Bowl rings...

My buddy mattyblue : 12/28/2017 9:12 pm : link is insisting they all of a sudden hired Gettleman because they have a big name coach interested. He thinks it’s Harbaugh. I think it’s just they want to start interviewing head coaches right away.

RE: RE: RE: Hear Ye! Hear Ye! T-Bone : 12/28/2017 9:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758284 djm said:





Quote:





In comment 13757959 bw in dc said:





Quote:



Right. And you just knew that mcadoo and Reese would be fired mid seasons And gettleman would replace them.



This was anything but predictable. Just because the Giants hired a guy with ties here doesn't mean it's a bad or lazy hire. And vice Versa bringing in an outsider doesn't ensure success. Mcadoo was an outsider. How'd that work. You guys are being ridiculous.







Look, Jints Central tried the young head coach and the young African American GM. So they can always say they checked the youth box and the minority box.



Now that that has failed, it's back to the "Giants Way" - older white guys back in charge.



Can we really deny that? They bring back the former old white guy - Ernie Accorsi - to advise the older white guy owner - Mara - to hire the former old white guy who is now an older white guy. It's just so Jints Central... ;)



😂 😂 😂😂😂 In comment 13758444 bw in dc said:😂 😂 😂😂😂

It’s been good to see you around T-Bone : 12/28/2017 9:16 pm : link beedub!

RE: It’s been good to see you around bw in dc : 12/28/2017 9:19 pm : link

Quote: beedub!



Hey T-Bone. Happy Holidays old BBI friend. Good to be back, kicking it around...



Hope things are good with you and your family.



In comment 13758496 T-Bone said:Hey T-Bone. Happy Holidays old BBI friend. Good to be back, kicking it around...Hope things are good with you and your family.

RE: RE: It’s been good to see you around T-Bone : 12/28/2017 9:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758496 T-Bone said:





Quote:





beedub!







Hey T-Bone. Happy Holidays old BBI friend. Good to be back, kicking it around...



Hope things are good with you and your family.





Things are great sir, thanks. Some of these guys don’t know... you oooooooold school. LMAO! Really good to see some of the old heads pop in here from time to time. Of course with you it’d be when the team is sucking. lol



Happy Holidays to you and yours too. In comment 13758504 bw in dc said:Things are great sir, thanks. Some of these guys don’t know... you oooooooold school. LMAO! Really good to see some of the old heads pop in here from time to time. Of course with you it’d be when the team is sucking. lolHappy Holidays to you and yours too.

Gettleman Rosey Brown HOF 74 : 12/28/2017 9:34 pm : link From what I have read. He trades up and down. He has a great eye for finding free agents at the right price with good value. He inherited a team that was 13 million over the cap. He fired no one in the front office and was greatly respected for that by the organization. He was fired because he wanted to get rid of a few very expensive vets who were not worth their salaries but were loved by the owner. I'm very hopeful that he has similar success with the NYFG.

RE: RE: RE: It’s been good to see you around bw in dc : 12/28/2017 9:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758504 bw in dc said:





Quote:



Things are great sir, thanks. Some of these guys don’t know... you oooooooold school. LMAO! Really good to see some of the old heads pop in here from time to time. Of course with you it’d be when the team is sucking. lol



Happy Holidays to you and yours too.



Well, BBI is most interesting when things start to get a little dirty and nuts. And you know that's always been catnip for me... ;) In comment 13758514 T-Bone said:Well, BBI is most interesting when things start to get a little dirty and nuts. And you know that's always been catnip for me... ;)

Gettleman Thegratefulhead : 12/28/2017 9:51 pm : link I wanted Riddick but I am satisfied with this issue. From the Giants point of view I am sure he absolutely killed the interview. He knows them. His is experienced.



I am happy. I think he can fix this. That is all that matters. We might as well all get behind him. He is what we got, support him until he proves unworthy. Would rather have him operate from a position of security and confidence rather than indecisive and weak.



Let's see who the head coach is, that will tell us more. I would be interested to see if Webb plays. It has to be the reason they activated him. This was in the works(guess). Part of his interview was to tell them they need to play the young kid immediately. No reason to announce it and let the other team know.

Reading some of you joeinpa : 12/28/2017 9:58 pm : link Would lead one to suspect the Giants have never has success of any type under the Mara ownership



I could make the argument that bringing in an outsider like MacAdoo and his offense was not Giant like.



Perkins to Parcells worked pretty well. As did bringing back one of Parcells boys, Coughlin.



Dan Reeves didn t work out so well.



Doing what you know best isn t always bad



I like the pick

Hard to argue this hire, IMO. Britt in VA : 12/28/2017 10:54 pm : link He's got the credentials, and they didn't feel the need to wait.



They went and got their guy. They've had time to plot this move.

" Please send Mr Apple up and tell him to bring his playbook" gtt350 : 12/28/2017 11:00 pm : link .

"But Dave thats a coaches job" JM gtt350 : 12/28/2017 11:03 pm : link " we don't have a fucking coach yet John time to cut bait" DG

I am fine with the hire. St. Jimmy : 12/28/2017 11:09 pm : link They went with the up and coming guy last time and the Peter Principle played out. Why roll the dice again? Go with a guy with experience.

RE: My buddy Emil : 12/28/2017 11:10 pm : link

Quote: is insisting they all of a sudden hired Gettleman because they have a big name coach interested. He thinks it’s Harbaugh. I think it’s just they want to start interviewing head coaches right away.



I expect Mara and Gettleman will be scheduling interviews by Monday at lunchtime. In comment 13758492 mattyblue said:I expect Mara and Gettleman will be scheduling interviews by Monday at lunchtime.

You people are idiots Joey in VA : 12/28/2017 11:27 pm : link He was responsible for our best FA hauls and in season stocking of the roster for a long time. McKenzie, Burress, Pierce, O'Hara, Bass, Boothe, Andrews, Hiding, Hedgecock, the list goes on. He kept this OL stocked and he kept the end of the roster strong for years. He's been involved with 7 super bowl teams, that is not a coincidence, the dude knows football and players and how to build a team but he's old and white and he's been here before so he sucks right? He is the best candidate for this job hands fucking down. If you don't like it, you know dick about football and that's honestly most of you. Most of you never played and have no fucking idea what makes a good football player or a good football team. So go cry for a while over dinner and when this team is a contender again in a few months or a year you can cry about something else.

I was in the third row when we played Gettleman's team in 2015 Go Terps : 12/28/2017 11:48 pm : link That team was on another level physically from us. Shaq Thompson fucked Dewayne Harris up in a kick return... It got the biggest cheer from the Panther sideline of the whole game. That team was full of violent, unpleasant players and would have won the Super Bowl if Cam Newton weren't such a gutless punk.

RE: DG makes sense 81_Great_Dane : 12/28/2017 11:49 pm : link

Quote:

There are countless moving parts to contend with:

4. Eli Apple disaster

I doubt this is as big a thing for the front office as it is for us fans. He's a problem, he's troubled, and though he's talented, he's on the verge of being a colossal bust for the Giants. But he's not the first troubled problem player with a lot of talent (the Giants had Will Hill not that long ago), it's not that unusual around the league. First rounders bust all the time. Experienced executives have seen this before and know what to do about it.



In comment 13757947 Rjanyg said:I doubt this is as big a thing for the front office as it is for us fans. He's a problem, he's troubled, and though he's talented, he's on the verge of being a colossal bust for the Giants. But he's not the first troubled problem player with a lot of talent (the Giants had Will Hill not that long ago), it's not that unusual around the league. First rounders bust all the time. Experienced executives have seen this before and know what to do about it.

RE: I was in the third row when we played Gettleman's team in 2015 Rflairr : 12:39 am : link

Quote: That team was on another level physically from us. Shaq Thompson fucked Dewayne Harris up in a kick return... It got the biggest cheer from the Panther sideline of the whole game. That team was full of violent, unpleasant players and would have won the Super Bowl if Cam Newton weren't such a gutless punk.



It wasn’t a team put together by Gettleman though. lol. They went to the Super Bowl because Cam Newton was unbelievable that season. In comment 13758714 Go Terps said:It wasn’t a team put together by Gettleman though. lol. They went to the Super Bowl because Cam Newton was unbelievable that season.

RE: You people are idiots Big Blue Blogger : 1:25 am : link Quote: ... He kept this OL stocked and he kept the end of the roster strong for years. Hi Joey. Good to see your regard for fellow BBIers in mid-season form.



Although I have no particular problem with the choice of Gettleman, I think your assessment of his track record is overly generous in some areas.



Did he really keep the OL stocked and the bottom of the roster strong? How many seasons during his tenure were derailed by thin patches in the roster, and/or a cluster of injuries? Remember the crater at CB in 1999? The DL and WRs in 2002? The OL and TE in 2003? The DL in 2004? The LBs and CBs in 2005? The DL in 2006? The DL again and WRs in 2008? The safeties and LBs in 2009? The WRs in 2010? The LBs again during the November/December slump in 2011?



What about the gradual implosion of the OL after 2008? You see a unit that was kept "stocked". I see depth that was mostly untested during the line's prime years. From 2005 to 2008, Snee, O'Hara, McKenzie and Diehl missed a total of four starts. Health aside, there was another important element of luck: When Petitgout went down, Seubert returned from a catastrophic injury to give five years of surprising yeoman service, and Diehl proved adequate at left tackle. So Coughlin and Flaherty seldom had to dig deeper than the first man off the bench. When they did... well, remember Bob Whitfield at tackle in 2006?



Then there's the other depth bullet this team has dodged, which mostly goes overlooked: the appalling backups to Eli Manning. Aside from Jesse Palmer filling in for Collins at the end of a lost 2003 season, the Accorsi/Reese Giants never had to cope with an injury at quarterback. Imagine Tim Hasselbeck or Jared Lorenzen under center in a playoff game. Good lord.



I don't really blame Gettleman for this history. Accorsi and Reese allocated the team's resources. But if you're going to credit Dave Gettleman with astute bottom-of-the-roster acquisitions like R.W. McQuarters or the overdue return of Chase Blackburn, it's important to also acknowledge the meaningful snaps taken by marginal pros and spent vets like Jeremy Lincoln, Ian Allen, Darnell Dinkins, Kevin Lewis, Alonzo Jackson, Terrell Buckley, Will Demps, C.C. Brown, Aaron Rouse, Danny Clark, Michael Clayton, and many others.







Joey in VA said:Hi Joey. Good to see your regard for fellow BBIers in mid-season form.Although I have no particular problem with the choice of Gettleman, I think your assessment of his track record is overly generous in some areas.Did he really keep the OL stocked and the bottom of the roster strong? How many seasons during his tenure were derailed by thin patches in the roster, and/or a cluster of injuries? Remember the crater at CB in 1999? The DL and WRs in 2002? The OL and TE in 2003? The DL in 2004? The LBs and CBs in 2005? The DL in 2006? The DLand WRs in 2008? The safeties and LBs in 2009? The WRs in 2010? The LBsduring the November/December slump in 2011?What about the gradual implosion of the OL after 2008? You see a unit that was kept "stocked". I see depth that was mostly untested during the line's prime years. From 2005 to 2008, Snee, O'Hara, McKenzie and Diehl missed aof four starts. Health aside, there was another important element of luck: When Petitgout went down, Seubert returned from a catastrophic injury to give five years of surprising yeoman service, and Diehl proved adequate at left tackle. So Coughlin and Flaherty seldom had to dig deeper than the first man off the bench. When they did... well, remember Bob Whitfield at tackle in 2006?Then there's the other depth bullet this team has dodged, which mostly goes overlooked: the appalling backups to Eli Manning. Aside from Jesse Palmer filling in for Collins at the end of a lost 2003 season, the Accorsi/Reese Giants never had to cope with an injury at quarterback. Imagine Tim Hasselbeck or Jared Lorenzen under center in a playoff game. Good lord.I don't really blame Gettleman for this history. Accorsi and Reese allocated the team's resources. But if you're going to credit Dave Gettleman with astute bottom-of-the-roster acquisitions like R.W. McQuarters or the overdue return of Chase Blackburn, it's important to also acknowledge the meaningful snaps taken by marginal pros and spent vets like Jeremy Lincoln, Ian Allen, Darnell Dinkins, Kevin Lewis, Alonzo Jackson, Terrell Buckley, Will Demps, C.C. Brown, Aaron Rouse, Danny Clark, Michael Clayton, and many others.

RE: You people are idiots Ten Ton Hammer : 2:15 am : link

Quote: Most of you never played and have no fucking idea what makes a good football player or a good football team. So go cry for a while over dinner



This is rich from the guy who cries the loudest and most emotionally when something happens that he doesn't like. In comment 13758693 Joey in VA said:This is rich from the guy who cries the loudest and most emotionally when something happens that he doesn't like.

This guy wins everywhere he goes.. Sean : 7:23 am : link How anyone can not like this hide is nuts. But again, you all were holding the pitchforks when Coughlin was retained after 2006.

When I look at the names of the posters that are most against this.... Britt in VA : 7:36 am : link move, the more I like the hire and believe it was the right one!

RE: Until Gettleman cuts Eli and then Britt in VA : 7:52 am : link

Quote: you'll indicate to us differently...



IF he cuts Eli. If he doesn't, and even funnier if we pass on a QB round one, I'll enjoy your tears. In comment 13758853 Jimmy Googs said:he cuts Eli. If he doesn't, and even funnier if we pass on a QB round one, I'll enjoy your tears.

That would be comical Jimmy Googs : 7:55 am : link and we would chalk it up to senility I guess for DG...

The Giants front office hasn't done much of anything right Brown Recluse : 8:14 am : link in a very long time. So I really have no issue with people being up in arms over this.



There is as much validity in being for it as there is for being against it.





RE: The Giants front office hasn't done much of anything right Britt in VA : 8:16 am : link

Quote: in a very long time. So I really have no issue with people being up in arms over this.



There is as much validity in being for it as there is for being against it.





I was indifferent to it, it was an expected, safe hire...



But like I said, when I see certain posters get up in arms over it, posters who are usually pretty wrong more often than not, it makes me feel better about the hire. In comment 13758871 Brown Recluse said:I was indifferent to it, it was an expected, safe hire...But like I said, when I see certain posters get up in arms over it, posters who are usually pretty wrong more often than not, it makes me feel better about the hire.

RE: RE: The Giants front office hasn't done much of anything right NNJ Tom : 8:39 am : link

Quote: In comment 13758871 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:





in a very long time. So I really have no issue with people being up in arms over this.



There is as much validity in being for it as there is for being against it.









I was indifferent to it, it was an expected, safe hire...



But like I said, when I see certain posters get up in arms over it, posters who are usually pretty wrong more often than not, it makes me feel better about the hire.



^^^^^

This In comment 13758876 Britt in VA said:^^^^^This

the disgust around the hire is pathetic hitdog42 : 8:41 am : link the giants have had a framework that has been successful, regardless of the fk ups of recent years.

they believe in it, and the guy they are hiring has been successful. this is not a reach, and its not a forced in house hire. Its a professional with success that has worked with the team before but also offers a fresh view on talent evaluation and the draft and cap usage... that has been the issue.

the key for the future imo is more around the coach and his assistants... what scheme are we running and does it fit our players.



Getts Sammo85 : 8:52 am : link Has a lot of work to do. There is some serious roster cleanup needed. There are removals needed to clean up the toxicity in the locker room. There’s also serious accountability needed on guys like Sternfeld and Ross who have done very shaky here.



Those who think this is just a “coaching” change and a few tweaks away from being a playoff team are kidding themselves.



QB of the future is a big one this offseason. I think the chances actually increased still that we take a QB, but this probably gives Eli one more year. I’m willing to accept that so long as the coach is given the support to bench Eli next year when things go awry.



I’m willing to give this a chance but the window for success if really not they big and this may only end up a 3 year GM stint. I like continuity as much as the next guy but continuity and familiarity doesn’t always guarantee itself to be able to generate the sustainable success teams look for.

This is pretty much par for the course when it comes to Brown Recluse : 9:03 am : link major signings with this team.



You have fans that don't like it, and then you have other fans telling them why they are stupid for not liking it.



Can't wait for the next round of this when they hire a new head coach.

... christian : 9:12 am : link Some things to really like about Gettleman - especially his lack of nostalgia for vets.



Mara trusts him - big element in this. For the crowd who wants Mara completely out of the room, this should point toward that.



Also - in a development that might make Go Terps just go ahead and die a happy man now - Gettleman could have the distinction of being the guy who opted not sign both Norman and Beckham to longterm deals.

time will tell bc4life : 9:16 am : link doubt any fan is qualified to judge this move, one way or the other.



Not afraid to make tough moves - knew Norman's real worth. Knew when Beason was done. That team has been competitive for the most part.



What did their drafts look like?

They'll sign Beckham bc4life : 9:17 am : link No on the field reason not to.