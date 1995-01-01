Now that we have a GM: Predict the coach

Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
BeckShepEli : 12/28/2017 4:34 pm
Since this team is extremely predictable I will say Steve Wilks or Spags
Spags.  
RottenApple : 12/28/2017 4:35 pm : link
With Mara at the helm, this organization has no spine and will look to Spags because he's a "member" of their family.
Steve Wilks  
jeff57 : 12/28/2017 4:35 pm : link
Panthers DC
RE: Spags.  
jeff57 : 12/28/2017 4:36 pm : link
In comment 13757850 RottenApple said:
Quote:
With Mara at the helm, this organization has no spine and will look to Spags because he's a "member" of their family.


Even Mara realizes that Spags sucks, family or not.
spags. continuity  
micky : 12/28/2017 4:36 pm : link
stay the course
John  
santacruzom : 12/28/2017 4:36 pm : link
Fox
Mike Smith  
mfsd : 12/28/2017 4:37 pm : link
or Schwartz

Hoping they hold out to interview McDaniels too, but I suspect they’ll go with someone available sooner who’s more of a known quantity (they liked Smith last time around IIRC)
Was just posting a thread about this...  
Josh in the City : 12/28/2017 4:37 pm : link
The obvious pick is going to be Panthers DC Steve Wilks (blugh) who was with Gettlemen in Carolina.

I don't think DG has any ties to the Patriots so that would probably mean McDaniels and Patricia are more longshots at this point. I really wanted Patricia b/c he seems like a brilliant guy (rocket scientist), his players love him, and he does an incredible job adjusting his scheme to his players strengths both in season and even in games.
.  
NoPeanutz : 12/28/2017 4:38 pm : link

It would be a move so dastardly, only GrumbleLord could pull it off.
It doesn't matter until he cans Marc Ross  
widmerseyebrow : 12/28/2017 4:38 pm : link
.
If it's Spags  
81_Great_Dane : 12/28/2017 4:38 pm : link
then we can expect a few more awful years before they move on.

I don't even mean that as a knock on Spags, exactly. Gettelman + Spags indicates ownership doesn't want to do anything differently, really, just that they want different guys to do the same thing. I don't believe that'll work, so I think Gettelman + Spags = more of the same.

Might be more optimistic about Spags with a bold choice for GM.
John Fox once he gets canned  
The_Boss : 12/28/2017 4:39 pm : link
Comfort zone.
RE: Was just posting a thread about this...  
jeff57 : 12/28/2017 4:39 pm : link
In comment 13757865 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
The obvious pick is going to be Panthers DC Steve Wilks (blugh) who was with Gettlemen in Carolina.

I don't think DG has any ties to the Patriots so that would probably mean McDaniels and Patricia are more longshots at this point. I really wanted Patricia b/c he seems like a brilliant guy (rocket scientist), his players love him, and he does an incredible job adjusting his scheme to his players strengths both in season and even in games.


Wilks might not be a bad choice. Seems that he’s pretty well thought of around the league.
..  
BeckShepEli : 12/28/2017 4:44 pm : link
McDaniels should be the hire but of course this organization is safe so I can see Fox also. Just a joke. I thought this year was going to finally show Mara that it’s time to wake the F up. Guess not he’s getting paid so why does he care
I think it will be a guy with HC experience  
Vanzetti : 12/28/2017 4:44 pm : link
Don’t think they will go for another first timer after MacAdoo

anybody but that mascot  
sundayatone : 12/28/2017 4:45 pm : link
spags
...  
Mdgiantsfan : 12/28/2017 4:46 pm : link
My goodness please no Fox!!
Now that's there's a chance to redeem themselves  
mavric : 12/28/2017 4:47 pm : link
I really hope they find a way to hire Josh McDaniels. But who knows what they're thinking in the front office. There needs to be a lot of new faces to correct the crap fest that happened to this team.
Schwartz  
JoeyBigBlue : 12/28/2017 4:47 pm : link
The Eagles DC. He's done a great job down there, and has head coaching experience. Plus he's an asshole to boot, like Gettleman.
Wilks  
Saos1n : 12/28/2017 4:47 pm : link
.
gotta go with an infusion of Carolina Blue...  
BillKo : 12/28/2017 4:47 pm : link
Steve Wilks. And some of those assistants.
Spags and Smith have two of the worst defenses in the league  
jeff57 : 12/28/2017 4:48 pm : link
And Fox has one of the worst teams in the league.
I don’t think it’s Spags  
Sammo85 : 12/28/2017 4:48 pm : link
Mara would get crucified if they kept him as HC.

Wilks is probably a leading candidate. Mike Smith unfortunately will be as well. I have to think an offensive guy or two gets interviewed.

I’m just as interested in the prospective coordinators.

Spags or Fox  
mattyblue : 12/28/2017 4:49 pm : link
indicate Gettleman convinced Mara that at 2-13 we are close to winning a Super Bowl. Which we aren’t. Fox has not really been super successful and Spags is terrible.
Unfortunately  
Josh in the City : 12/28/2017 4:51 pm : link
I think it's going to be a pretty underwhelming candidate list:

Wilks
Spags
Jim Schwartz
Mike Smith
John Fox

I REALLY hope I'm wrong and would be underwhelmed by any of them but I'd put money on it being one of those 5.
Fox  
Sammo85 : 12/28/2017 4:51 pm : link
would be an atrociously bad hire.
Stay the course  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 12/28/2017 4:53 pm : link
1000 points of light.

LaCanfora says Gettleman very high on Wilks  
jeff57 : 12/28/2017 4:54 pm : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Unfortunately  
RottenApple : 12/28/2017 4:55 pm : link
In comment 13757924 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
I think it's going to be a pretty underwhelming candidate list:

Wilks
Spags
Jim Schwartz
Mike Smith
John Fox

I REALLY hope I'm wrong and would be underwhelmed by any of them but I'd put money on it being one of those 5.


I just puked reading this list.
If we go Wilks  
robbieballs2003 : 12/28/2017 4:57 pm : link
I hope we can get DeFilippo as the OC but that probably won't happen.
Parcells.  
Jon in NYC : 12/28/2017 4:58 pm : link
We're getting the gang back together!
Wilks or McDaniels  
Rjanyg : 12/28/2017 4:59 pm : link
Schwartz doesn't seem like a Giants HC to me. That whole Harbaugh thing when he was coaching in Detroit seems unlike the Giants
RE: Schwartz  
bigbluescot : 12/28/2017 5:01 pm : link
In comment 13757911 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
The Eagles DC. He's done a great job down there, and has head coaching experience. Plus he's an asshole to boot, like Gettleman.


I'm positive that Mike Lombardi (who gave Schwartz his first gig as a scout) said that that Gettleman and Schwartz know each other pretty well and get along (although I don't see any overlap in their careers)
RE: ..  
allstarjim : 12/28/2017 5:01 pm : link
In comment 13757895 BeckShepEli said:
Quote:
McDaniels should be the hire but of course this organization is safe so I can see Fox also. Just a joke. I thought this year was going to finally show Mara that it’s time to wake the F up. Guess not he’s getting paid so why does he care


Well let's not assume. I don't think it will be Fox. I kind of think it would be silly for the Bears to jettison Fox after a season in which they had a rookie QB starting and getting his feet wet in the NFL. Kind of unfair to Fox, IMO.

Either way, if he does get fired, I could see Fox coming back as DC only, not a serious HC candidate.
RE: If we go Wilks  
jeff57 : 12/28/2017 5:02 pm : link
In comment 13757954 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
I hope we can get DeFilippo as the OC but that probably won't happen.


Wouldn’t be a bad move.
Still high hopes for McDaniels,  
allstarjim : 12/28/2017 5:02 pm : link
And I hope Mara understands and makes it clear that McDaniels should at least be interviewed.
RE: RE: Unfortunately  
BigBlueinChicago : 12/28/2017 5:03 pm : link
In comment 13757942 RottenApple said:
Quote:
In comment 13757924 Josh in the City said:


Quote:


I think it's going to be a pretty underwhelming candidate list:

Wilks
Spags
Jim Schwartz
Mike Smith
John Fox

I REALLY hope I'm wrong and would be underwhelmed by any of them but I'd put money on it being one of those 5.



I just puked reading this list.


I know man. But I see it too.

Giants going from hiring a first time head coach, firing him before 2 years are up, and then going out and hiring another first time head coach?

Even I don't see that. You can read the tea leaves on what is about to happen here.
Matt Patricia  
Koldegaard : 12/28/2017 5:07 pm : link
Not realistic but...
Recycled Coach  
Giantslifer : 12/28/2017 5:08 pm : link
Since Giants are in recycling mode, my guess it will be someone who has previous connection to Giants . Gut tells me -not good
Just Don't Get the McDaniels  
clatterbuck : 12/28/2017 5:14 pm : link
love affair. How would he look without Brady? It's a legitimate question. Similar with Patricia. Is it his D or Belichick's? And does anyone really know what Nick Caserio's job responsibilies are? The only Patriots hotshot who has done well away from Bill appears to be Jimmy Garappalo.
Wilks.  
AcidTest : 12/28/2017 5:24 pm : link
Maybe McDaniels.
Mazeltov  
bigfish703 : 12/28/2017 5:27 pm : link
The Giants picked Gettleman so they know what they are getting, an insider but one with an outstanding record, in both drafting and free agency.

Gettleman is no diplomat, rough around the edges. My question is who does he fire 1st, Eli Apple or Quinn?

As long as the Giants are playing it safe, and going back in time, he should hire the best, the Big Tuna himself.

GO GIANTS!
Easier to identify  
GeoMan999 : 12/28/2017 5:29 pm : link
Coaches that will not get the job.....Spags, Fox, Schwartz, Jon Gruden, Cowher, Smith.
RE: Unfortunately  
santacruzom : 12/28/2017 5:29 pm : link
In comment 13757924 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
I think it's going to be a pretty underwhelming candidate list:

Wilks
Spags
Jim Schwartz
Mike Smith
John Fox

I REALLY hope I'm wrong and would be underwhelmed by any of them but I'd put money on it being one of those 5.


Yep, I'm with you... it will very likely be an underwhelming, potentially infuriating selection.
RE: Spags.  
old man : 12/28/2017 5:31 pm : link
In comment 13757850 RottenApple said:
[quote] With Mara at the helm, this organization has no spine and will look to Spags because he's a "member" of their family. [/quote
Great guy but no thanks.
RE: John  
old man : 12/28/2017 5:32 pm : link
In comment 13757859 santacruzom said:
Quote:
Fox

Please....NO.
I would be surprised if it's not Wilks  
larryflower37 : 12/28/2017 5:33 pm : link
I am concerned about how he builds his staff since he has never been an HC.
We need to wipe this coaching staff clean and new HC's are forced to go with some GM picks for lack of connections.
Especially on the offensive side of the ball where he has never coached
RE: Schwartz  
old man : 12/28/2017 5:33 pm : link
In comment 13757911 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
The Eagles DC. He's done a great job down there, and has head coaching experience. Plus he's an asshole to boot, like Gettleman.


Hope...not.
RE: Mike Smith  
old man : 12/28/2017 5:34 pm : link
In comment 13757864 mfsd said:
Quote:
or Schwartz

Hoping they hold out to interview McDaniels too, but I suspect they’ll go with someone available sooner who’s more of a known quantity (they liked Smith last time around IIRC)

Thanks...but no thanks.
I wouldn't mind Mike Smith. He did a ggod job in ATL and Ryan is  
Victor in CT : 12/28/2017 5:38 pm : link
highlky overrated.

No thanks on Fox. I wanted him to replace Fassel, now he's just a retread.

BIG no thanks on McDaniels.

Wilks is an impressive and intriguing candidate.
My hope remains Pat Shurmur  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/28/2017 5:46 pm : link
My gut says probably Schwartz.
RE: Just Don't Get the McDaniels  
allstarjim : 12/28/2017 5:49 pm : link
In comment 13758013 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
love affair. How would he look without Brady? It's a legitimate question. Similar with Patricia. Is it his D or Belichick's? And does anyone really know what Nick Caserio's job responsibilies are? The only Patriots hotshot who has done well away from Bill appears to be Jimmy Garappalo.


Well seeing as how McDaniels was the OC when Brady was out for all but one of the 2008 season, and the Pats went 11-5 with Matt Cassell having a career year that basically got him a huge, fat contract, and the Pats was ranked 5th in the NFL in yards and 8th in points, yeah, I think he would look just fine.
I hink Wilks is tops on the list  
Emil : 12/28/2017 5:53 pm : link
People describe him as Tomlin like. I also think Wilks would bring a few assistants with him.

I want a defensive minded HC anyway.

Also Giants fans should embrace taking any defensive assistants from Carolina. They believe in linebackers.
There is still hope  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 12/28/2017 5:56 pm : link
that the entire coaching staff is gutted.

I'm ok with Wilkes depending on the OC he brings.
Spags?  
Unemployable : 12/28/2017 6:00 pm : link
John Fox? Kevin Gilbride? Mike Sullivan? Perry Fewell? Mike Solari? Dave Merritt? Tom Quinn? Mike Nolan? Johnnie Lynn? Rod Rust?
Yeah, we should go with  
Jimmy Googs : 12/28/2017 6:01 pm : link
Tom Quinn
RE: My hope remains Pat Shurmur  
jeff57 : 12/28/2017 6:02 pm : link
In comment 13758118 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
My gut says probably Schwartz.


Shurmer.
RE: Yeah, we should go with  
jeff57 : 12/28/2017 6:04 pm : link
In comment 13758164 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Tom Quinn


The first question asked of every interview will be whether they will agree to keep Quinn.
Ben McAdoo  
Route 9 : 12/28/2017 6:04 pm : link
Return
RE: It doesn't matter until he cans Marc Ross  
NYDCBlue : 12/28/2017 6:05 pm : link
In comment 13757870 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
.


Totally agree.
But even that is only s half measure until Chris Mara is gone from the front office!
RE: RE: Yeah, we should go with  
Jimmy Googs : 12/28/2017 6:09 pm : link
In comment 13758170 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 13758164 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


Tom Quinn



The first question asked of every interview will be whether they will agree to keep Quinn.


And the answer is..."Of course, having a coach like Quinn around makes everybody else look good at what they do"
Steve Wilks  
Blue21 : 12/28/2017 6:09 pm : link
.
I'm hoping for Mike Munchak. Previous HC  
carpoon : 12/28/2017 6:16 pm : link
experience and had a 22-26 record with a weak roster and had three mediocre QB's in three years. Multiple pro bowls as a player, so he would more than likely have the respect of the players.
Steve Wilks  
Peppers : 12/28/2017 6:18 pm : link
That’s who I’m hoping for
RE: RE: Yeah, we should go with  
NYDCBlue : 12/28/2017 6:31 pm : link
In comment 13758170 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 13758164 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


Tom Quinn



The first question asked of every interview will be whether they will agree to keep Quinn.


NYG GM INTERVIEW SCENE:

J Mara: Ok, so far I am blown away. I want to give you the job, believe me! You are totally hired if u can do this one thing.... You see, we have this Special Teams Coordinator named Tom Quinn. And he has these horrible, umm, um, he has some insignificant photos that I would need you to get "handled " before I can bestow the GM title upon you.....
Could end up as Wilks,  
Simms11 : 12/28/2017 7:00 pm : link
however, I think the Head Coach hire will be the more exhaustive one and they won’t leave any stone unturned IMO. The HC hire is not as critical at the moment and could wait another month or so. Gettleman has tons of work to do now.
So far, the names I've seen thrown around the most  
Breeze_94 : 12/28/2017 7:46 pm : link
1. Bill O'Brien- I think he would be the best choice (if Houston moves on from him, which would be dumb but apparently there is some tension between him and front office members)

2. Steve Wilks- 2nd best choice IMO

3. Jim Schwartz (profootballtalk reported this)- Meh

4. John Fox - I think people are throwing his name out there mostly b/c of the Carolina connection with DG, but it would be an extremely underwhelming hire, especially if they are trying to develop a young QB)

5. Mike Smith- So help me god if the Giants hire Mike Smith, a guy who can't even cut it as a DC in Tampa. They are likely going to fire him from his position as DC and you're telling me the Giants are going to consider giving him a promotion to HC? I hope this is just a rumor based on the last coaching search.

6. McDaniels- Would be a great hire if we are bringing along a young QB, but I don't see the connection to Gettleman so who knows. He was mostly linked to other "GM Candidates" who obviously were never even really considered candidates by ownership.

The Mara's will hire the HC not the GM  
arniefez : 12/28/2017 8:18 pm : link
I'll go with an Irish guy who can build a staff with a lot of Irish guys.
O Brien  
spike : 12/28/2017 8:19 pm : link
O Brien
O Brien
Tom  
Les in TO : 12/28/2017 8:53 pm : link
Coughlin
If Spags is HC,  
Doomster : 12/28/2017 9:42 pm : link
nothing has changed.....
RE: Was just posting a thread about this...  
ThatLimerickGuy : 12/28/2017 9:48 pm : link
In comment 13757865 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
The obvious pick is going to be Panthers DC Steve Wilks (blugh) who was with Gettlemen in Carolina.

I don't think DG has any ties to the Patriots so that would probably mean McDaniels and Patricia are more longshots at this point. I really wanted Patricia b/c he seems like a brilliant guy (rocket scientist), his players love him, and he does an incredible job adjusting his scheme to his players strengths both in season and even in games.


Dude have you ever watched a Patriots game? That defense gets titted up frequently.
RE: Ben McAdoo  
micky : 12/28/2017 9:49 pm : link
In comment 13758171 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Return


don't put it past mara...
this thread is hilarious  
SirYesSir : 12/28/2017 10:02 pm : link
as if Gettlemen has hired 15 head coaches through his career

who knows what he'll do

All I know is it won't be Spags

And oh yeah, Giant fans can start getting ready to cry, because Gettleman was ruthless in Carolina, cutting fan favorites and getting rid of malcontents. he's a savage, and it'll take a couple years to see the team he wants here
They say Gettleman is ruthless  
Emil : 12/28/2017 10:31 pm : link
As if he were indiscriminately so.

Steve Smith had been a Panther for 12 years and was not worth big money when Gettleman showed him the door. It hurt, but it was the smart decision.

D'Angelo Williams was in his early thirties when he was released after the 2014 season. He hadn't run for a thousand yards since the 2009 season.

All Giants fans know Jon Beason could not stay healthy.

Josh Norman was a corner up for a big contract in his late 20s, who was not a shutdown corner, and was a product of the system.

If you want to complain about how he handled Greg Olsen, I'm with you there.

I don't think Gettleman is going to come in and weild a wild swinging axe. Eli Apple is going to be an easy target to set the tone. But I don't think you will see aggressive moves to jettison Eli or trade OBJ. Eli is a franchise qb, shoehorned into a system designed for an Aaron Rodgers type Qb. He's got a year or two left and no clear replacement, thus far. Gettleman will not be hasty or harsh with this. OBJ is a top three WR in the league, who's best years are still in front of him. If anyone hadn't noticed, Carolina had it's fair share of flashy and controversial players while Gettleman was there. Cam being chief among them. Gettleman isn't just going to trade OBJ because of TD celebrations or Instagram posts. If he can help the team win OBJ will be a Giant for a long time. If he hurts the team and makes it harder to prepare to win, and ultimately to win, then he is a commodity to be traded. By all accounts OBJ is hard working and always prepared. This is on OBJ, but I doubt Gettleman is just going to be ruthless for the sake of being ruthless.
Schwartz  
RetroJint : 12:10 am : link
Better the second time around. I can see him keeping Spagnuolo, which is mortifying .
Wilks sounds like an interesting candidate  
ZogZerg : 7:04 am : link
I'm OK with

Wilks
Jim Schwartz
Bill O'Brien


NO to these guys:
Spags
Mike Smith
John Fox
basically you can look to closest ones with giants ties or connections  
micky : 8:16 am : link
and there's your answer
I can't really make any predictions,  
Brown Recluse : 8:20 am : link
but what I do know is that the new head coach should absolutely NOT be anyone on this current coaching staff.
Pat Shurmur  
chitt17 : 8:43 am : link
I think Pat Shurmur should at least get an interview.
RE: Pat Shurmur  
jeff57 : 8:44 am : link
In comment 13758907 chitt17 said:
Quote:
I think Pat Shurmur should at least get an interview.


I agree. Probably my top choice. Can't see him getting it though.
RE: RE: Pat Shurmur  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:46 am : link
In comment 13758911 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 13758907 chitt17 said:


Quote:


I think Pat Shurmur should at least get an interview.



I agree. Probably my top choice. Can't see him getting it though.

It would be a shame if he doesn't. He'd be a strong candidate.
Fairly certain Spags in-game decisions versus Arizona last week  
Jimmy Googs : 8:47 am : link
kind of hurt his cause...
RE: They say Gettleman is ruthless  
SirYesSir : 11:32 am : link
In comment 13758623 Emil said:
Quote:
As if he were indiscriminately so.

Steve Smith had been a Panther for 12 years and was not worth big money when Gettleman showed him the door. It hurt, but it was the smart decision.

D'Angelo Williams was in his early thirties when he was released after the 2014 season. He hadn't run for a thousand yards since the 2009 season.

All Giants fans know Jon Beason could not stay healthy.

Josh Norman was a corner up for a big contract in his late 20s, who was not a shutdown corner, and was a product of the system.

If you want to complain about how he handled Greg Olsen, I'm with you there.

I don't think Gettleman is going to come in and weild a wild swinging axe. Eli Apple is going to be an easy target to set the tone. But I don't think you will see aggressive moves to jettison Eli or trade OBJ. Eli is a franchise qb, shoehorned into a system designed for an Aaron Rodgers type Qb. He's got a year or two left and no clear replacement, thus far. Gettleman will not be hasty or harsh with this. OBJ is a top three WR in the league, who's best years are still in front of him. If anyone hadn't noticed, Carolina had it's fair share of flashy and controversial players while Gettleman was there. Cam being chief among them. Gettleman isn't just going to trade OBJ because of TD celebrations or Instagram posts. If he can help the team win OBJ will be a Giant for a long time. If he hurts the team and makes it harder to prepare to win, and ultimately to win, then he is a commodity to be traded. By all accounts OBJ is hard working and always prepared. This is on OBJ, but I doubt Gettleman is just going to be ruthless for the sake of being ruthless.


Never meant to imply he was getting rid of OBJ or something like that. Just meant he wasn't afraid to make some tough calls for the good of the team. Not sentimental. Who knows what he'll decide, but whatever it is he won't be afraid to do it.

I seem to remember a recent offseason where they were in desparate need of wr's, and he didn't draft one or sign one in fa. Team still did very well.
RE: Fairly certain Spags in-game decisions versus Arizona last week  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:50 pm : link
In comment 13758917 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
kind of hurt his cause...

Being the DC of the 32nd ranked defense in 4 of his past 6 seasons should probably hurt his cause too.
