Now that we have a GM: Predict the coach

Since this team is extremely predictable I will say Steve Wilks or Spags
With Mara at the helm, this organization has no spine and will look to Spags because he's a "member" of their family.
Even Mara realizes that Spags sucks, family or not.
or Schwartz
Hoping they hold out to interview McDaniels too, but I suspect they’ll go with someone available sooner who’s more of a known quantity (they liked Smith last time around IIRC)
The obvious pick is going to be Panthers DC Steve Wilks (blugh) who was with Gettlemen in Carolina.
I don't think DG has any ties to the Patriots so that would probably mean McDaniels and Patricia are more longshots at this point. I really wanted Patricia b/c he seems like a brilliant guy (rocket scientist), his players love him, and he does an incredible job adjusting his scheme to his players strengths both in season and even in games.
It would be a move so dastardly, only GrumbleLord could pull it off.
then we can expect a few more awful years before they move on.
I don't even mean that as a knock on Spags, exactly. Gettelman + Spags indicates ownership doesn't want to do anything differently, really, just that they want different guys to do the same thing. I don't believe that'll work, so I think Gettelman + Spags = more of the same.
Might be more optimistic about Spags with a bold choice for GM.
Wilks might not be a bad choice. Seems that he’s pretty well thought of around the league.
McDaniels should be the hire but of course this organization is safe so I can see Fox also. Just a joke. I thought this year was going to finally show Mara that it’s time to wake the F up. Guess not he’s getting paid so why does he care
Don’t think they will go for another first timer after MacAdoo
My goodness please no Fox!!
I really hope they find a way to hire Josh McDaniels. But who knows what they're thinking in the front office. There needs to be a lot of new faces to correct the crap fest that happened to this team.
The Eagles DC. He's done a great job down there, and has head coaching experience. Plus he's an asshole to boot, like Gettleman.
Steve Wilks. And some of those assistants.
And Fox has one of the worst teams in the league.
Mara would get crucified if they kept him as HC.
Wilks is probably a leading candidate. Mike Smith unfortunately will be as well. I have to think an offensive guy or two gets interviewed.
I’m just as interested in the prospective coordinators.
indicate Gettleman convinced Mara that at 2-13 we are close to winning a Super Bowl. Which we aren’t. Fox has not really been super successful and Spags is terrible.
I think it's going to be a pretty underwhelming candidate list:
Wilks
Spags
Jim Schwartz
Mike Smith
John Fox
I REALLY hope I'm wrong and would be underwhelmed by any of them but I'd put money on it being one of those 5.
would be an atrociously bad hire.
1000 points of light.
I just puked reading this list.
I hope we can get DeFilippo as the OC but that probably won't happen.
We're getting the gang back together!
Schwartz doesn't seem like a Giants HC to me. That whole Harbaugh thing when he was coaching in Detroit seems unlike the Giants
I'm positive that Mike Lombardi (who gave Schwartz his first gig as a scout) said that that Gettleman and Schwartz know each other pretty well and get along (although I don't see any overlap in their careers)
Well let's not assume. I don't think it will be Fox. I kind of think it would be silly for the Bears to jettison Fox after a season in which they had a rookie QB starting and getting his feet wet in the NFL. Kind of unfair to Fox, IMO.
Either way, if he does get fired, I could see Fox coming back as DC only, not a serious HC candidate.
| I hope we can get DeFilippo as the OC but that probably won't happen.
Wouldn’t be a bad move.
And I hope Mara understands and makes it clear that McDaniels should at least be interviewed.
I just puked reading this list.
I know man. But I see it too.
Giants going from hiring a first time head coach, firing him before 2 years are up, and then going out and hiring another first time head coach?
Even I don't see that. You can read the tea leaves on what is about to happen here.
Since Giants are in recycling mode, my guess it will be someone who has previous connection to Giants . Gut tells me -not good
love affair. How would he look without Brady? It's a legitimate question. Similar with Patricia. Is it his D or Belichick's? And does anyone really know what Nick Caserio's job responsibilies are? The only Patriots hotshot who has done well away from Bill appears to be Jimmy Garappalo.
The Giants picked Gettleman so they know what they are getting, an insider but one with an outstanding record, in both drafting and free agency.
Gettleman is no diplomat, rough around the edges. My question is who does he fire 1st, Eli Apple or Quinn?
As long as the Giants are playing it safe, and going back in time, he should hire the best, the Big Tuna himself.
GO GIANTS!
Coaches that will not get the job.....Spags, Fox, Schwartz, Jon Gruden, Cowher, Smith.
Yep, I'm with you... it will very likely be an underwhelming, potentially infuriating selection.
Great guy but no thanks.
Please....NO.
I am concerned about how he builds his staff since he has never been an HC.
We need to wipe this coaching staff clean and new HC's are forced to go with some GM picks for lack of connections.
Especially on the offensive side of the ball where he has never coached
Hope...not.
Thanks...but no thanks.
highlky overrated.
No thanks on Fox. I wanted him to replace Fassel, now he's just a retread.
BIG no thanks on McDaniels.
Wilks is an impressive and intriguing candidate.
My gut says probably Schwartz.
Well seeing as how McDaniels was the OC when Brady was out for all but one of the 2008 season, and the Pats went 11-5 with Matt Cassell having a career year that basically got him a huge, fat contract, and the Pats was ranked 5th in the NFL in yards and 8th in points, yeah, I think he would look just fine.
People describe him as Tomlin like. I also think Wilks would bring a few assistants with him.
I want a defensive minded HC anyway.
Also Giants fans should embrace taking any defensive assistants from Carolina. They believe in linebackers.
that the entire coaching staff is gutted.
I'm ok with Wilkes depending on the OC he brings.
John Fox? Kevin Gilbride? Mike Sullivan? Perry Fewell? Mike Solari? Dave Merritt? Tom Quinn? Mike Nolan? Johnnie Lynn? Rod Rust?
| My gut says probably Schwartz.
Shurmer.
The first question asked of every interview will be whether they will agree to keep Quinn.
Totally agree.
But even that is only s half measure until Chris Mara is gone from the front office!
And the answer is..."Of course, having a coach like Quinn around makes everybody else look good at what they do"
experience and had a 22-26 record with a weak roster and had three mediocre QB's in three years. Multiple pro bowls as a player, so he would more than likely have the respect of the players.
That’s who I’m hoping for
NYG GM INTERVIEW SCENE:
J Mara: Ok, so far I am blown away. I want to give you the job, believe me! You are totally hired if u can do this one thing.... You see, we have this Special Teams Coordinator named Tom Quinn. And he has these horrible, umm, um, he has some insignificant photos that I would need you to get "handled " before I can bestow the GM title upon you.....
however, I think the Head Coach hire will be the more exhaustive one and they won’t leave any stone unturned IMO. The HC hire is not as critical at the moment and could wait another month or so. Gettleman has tons of work to do now.
1. Bill O'Brien- I think he would be the best choice (if Houston moves on from him, which would be dumb but apparently there is some tension between him and front office members)
2. Steve Wilks- 2nd best choice IMO
3. Jim Schwartz (profootballtalk reported this)- Meh
4. John Fox - I think people are throwing his name out there mostly b/c of the Carolina connection with DG, but it would be an extremely underwhelming hire, especially if they are trying to develop a young QB)
5. Mike Smith- So help me god if the Giants hire Mike Smith, a guy who can't even cut it as a DC in Tampa. They are likely going to fire him from his position as DC and you're telling me the Giants are going to consider giving him a promotion to HC? I hope this is just a rumor based on the last coaching search.
6. McDaniels- Would be a great hire if we are bringing along a young QB, but I don't see the connection to Gettleman so who knows. He was mostly linked to other "GM Candidates" who obviously were never even really considered candidates by ownership.
I'll go with an Irish guy who can build a staff with a lot of Irish guys.
Dude have you ever watched a Patriots game? That defense gets titted up frequently.
don't put it past mara...
as if Gettlemen has hired 15 head coaches through his career
who knows what he'll do
All I know is it won't be Spags
And oh yeah, Giant fans can start getting ready to cry, because Gettleman was ruthless in Carolina, cutting fan favorites and getting rid of malcontents. he's a savage, and it'll take a couple years to see the team he wants here
As if he were indiscriminately so.
Steve Smith had been a Panther for 12 years and was not worth big money when Gettleman showed him the door. It hurt, but it was the smart decision.
D'Angelo Williams was in his early thirties when he was released after the 2014 season. He hadn't run for a thousand yards since the 2009 season.
All Giants fans know Jon Beason could not stay healthy.
Josh Norman was a corner up for a big contract in his late 20s, who was not a shutdown corner, and was a product of the system.
If you want to complain about how he handled Greg Olsen, I'm with you there.
I don't think Gettleman is going to come in and weild a wild swinging axe. Eli Apple is going to be an easy target to set the tone. But I don't think you will see aggressive moves to jettison Eli or trade OBJ. Eli is a franchise qb, shoehorned into a system designed for an Aaron Rodgers type Qb. He's got a year or two left and no clear replacement, thus far. Gettleman will not be hasty or harsh with this. OBJ is a top three WR in the league, who's best years are still in front of him. If anyone hadn't noticed, Carolina had it's fair share of flashy and controversial players while Gettleman was there. Cam being chief among them. Gettleman isn't just going to trade OBJ because of TD celebrations or Instagram posts. If he can help the team win OBJ will be a Giant for a long time. If he hurts the team and makes it harder to prepare to win, and ultimately to win, then he is a commodity to be traded. By all accounts OBJ is hard working and always prepared. This is on OBJ, but I doubt Gettleman is just going to be ruthless for the sake of being ruthless.
Better the second time around. I can see him keeping Spagnuolo, which is mortifying .
I'm OK with
Wilks
Jim Schwartz
Bill O'Brien
NO to these guys:
Spags
Mike Smith
John Fox
but what I do know is that the new head coach should absolutely NOT be anyone on this current coaching staff.
I think Pat Shurmur should at least get an interview.
| I think Pat Shurmur should at least get an interview.
I agree. Probably my top choice. Can't see him getting it though.
It would be a shame if he doesn't. He'd be a strong candidate.
kind of hurt his cause...
Never meant to imply he was getting rid of OBJ or something like that. Just meant he wasn't afraid to make some tough calls for the good of the team. Not sentimental. Who knows what he'll decide, but whatever it is he won't be afraid to do it.
I seem to remember a recent offseason where they were in desparate need of wr's, and he didn't draft one or sign one in fa. Team still did very well.
| kind of hurt his cause...
Being the DC of the 32nd ranked defense in 4 of his past 6 seasons should probably hurt his cause too.