Gettleman's three MAJOR decisions other than coach Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/28/2017 5:14 pm : 12/28/2017 5:14 pm (1) Re-sign Odell? (I don't think this is a given)

(2) When and how to part ways with Eli?

(3) What to do with JPP and Vernon?

There's not much to do with LakeGeorgeGiant : 12/28/2017 5:19 pm : link JPP and Vernon at this point aside from giving them some rotational help and hope they hold up better next season.

This is easy Jim in Forest Hills : 12/28/2017 5:21 pm : link Trade Odell to the Bears for #7 draft pick



Trade Eli to a contender missing a QB (AZ/Den/Jax) for a 2nd rd pick



Make JPP take a reduction in pay thats still higher than he would get in the open market



Draft

QB

OL

LB

OL

Do you think he needs to make these decisions pjcas18 : 12/28/2017 5:22 pm : link before FA and the draft?



Neither Vernon or JPP can financially be cut in 2018, would be awful for the cap.



Beckham I can see having an impact on FA or at least the draft, but he's under contract for next year and can then be franchised if they want.



Eli they really need to decide before FA and the draft though.



Eric Rjanyg : 12/28/2017 5:22 pm : link What can they do with them? What would you do with them? JPP should have never been brought back but Vernons biggest issue is the kneeling stuff. Maybe a move to the 3-4 would help both players

Grab a gigantic nose tackle or a Harrison clone idiotsavant : 12/28/2017 5:22 pm : link In the draft (more affordsble) To boost the productivity of existing DL unit members.

OBJ Jeffrey : 12/28/2017 5:23 pm : link may be a pain in the ass, but if all the Giants got back from the Bears was a single pick--even the No. 7, it would be justification to fire our new GM.

RE: OBJ Diver_Down : 12/28/2017 5:23 pm : link Back when Ben/Jerry were fired, Mara was making the rounds in the media. During that week, Mara had mentioned that he had a sit-down with OBJ and had shown the dog urinating impersonation. He asked does he want that to be his legacy. My impression is that Mara while recognizing the unique talent that OBJ brings to the game, he has grown tired of having sit-down meeting with him. Bringing in a guy like Dave, he isn't afraid to get his hands dirty. I wouldn't be surprised to see OBJ traded.

The chances of a Beckham Sammo85 : 12/28/2017 5:23 pm : link trade just went up considerably.

He needs to look at the landscape of the division The_Boss : 12/28/2017 5:23 pm : link Usually, teams with the best QB’s win divisions. The NYG currently possess the worst situation in the East, by a significant margin. Eli is 37, is not playing well (and hasn’t in a few years), his supporting cast on offense is awful and he gets zero help from his D and ST’s. In short, the franchise was left in shambles by Jerry Reese. Assuming Darnold, the qb they likely covet, stays at USC would Gettleman be open to shopping both the #2 pick and Beckham to stockpile future #1’s to use in 2019 should we need to trade up for Darnold?

#4 - TC : 12/28/2017 5:23 pm : link What to do about Pugh and Richburg? Pay or walk?



Maybe other than order old man : 12/28/2017 5:25 pm : link That list is pretty much it.

And I think OBJ will want to make sure a turnaround/ arrow up starts happening by start of the 2019 season, especially Ws, before HE decides to re- up.And I do believe '18 is his final under contract but can be tagged for '19, right?

Not a player-specific decision mfsd : 12/28/2017 5:26 pm : link But Gettleman + new HC need to fire Solari, agree upon the type of offense they want to build, hire an OC that is on board, decide what style of line play we’re going to run in whatever offense we’re going to run, hire an OL coach with expertise in said system, and start drafting/signing guys who fit.



For example...are we going back to OL made up of monster road graders? Are we going to go with zone blocking running game? Are we sticking with some form of WCO that would favor athletic pass blockers?



Make these decisions ASAP before free agency and draft, then sign/draft/trade/cut personnel accordingly





I'd lean toward moving Beckham. Victor in CT : 12/28/2017 5:27 pm : link Moving Eli depends on what they think of the QBs in the draft.



May as well keep JPP and Vernon for one more year. Why take the cap punishment

RE: It's MR. Gettleman mfsd : 12/28/2017 5:27 pm : link

Quote: You lousy little pissant.



Haha well played In comment 13758043 B in ALB said:Haha well played

RE: This is easy Giantslifer : 12/28/2017 5:27 pm : link

Quote: Trade Odell to the Bears for #7 draft pick



Trade Eli to a contender missing a QB (AZ/Den/Jax) for a 2nd rd pick



Make JPP take a reduction in pay thats still higher than he would get in the open market



Draft

QB

OL

LB

OL

AZ & Denver are in as bad shape as Giants. There will be major shake ups at both In comment 13758027 Jim in Forest Hills said:AZ & Denver are in as bad shape as Giants. There will be major shake ups at both

I AcidTest : 12/28/2017 5:27 pm : link don't think it's a given we sign Odell, but the chances are still very good.



My guess is Eli comes back next year.



Likely nothing to do with JPP and Vernon until 2019. Too big a cap hit to cut both. Maybe one is cut.



(4) Whether to draft a QB or stay with Webb.

OBJ is not going anywhere he will be resigned larryflower37 : 12/28/2017 5:28 pm : link either is Vernon or JPP.

Eli will be the starting QB next year and cut to before 2019.(It's more cap friendly) Where Webb will take over.



Giants will draft an offensive lineman or trade back this year and collect picks to rebuild the line.

RE: Maybe other than order Diver_Down : 12/28/2017 5:28 pm : link

Quote: That list is pretty much it.

And I think OBJ will want to make sure a turnaround/ arrow up starts happening by start of the 2019 season, especially Ws, before HE decides to re- up.And I do believe '18 is his final under contract but can be tagged for '19, right?



Yes. Next year he plays under the 5th year option. The following year he can be tagged. In comment 13758044 old man said:Yes. Next year he plays under the 5th year option. The following year he can be tagged.

Odell is not going anywhere Vanzetti : 12/28/2017 5:28 pm : link Arguably the most explosive player in the game and you let him go because his TD celebrations are immature?



That’s the way to remain a shitty franchise.

They let Beckham play on his current deal LakeGeorgeGiant : 12/28/2017 5:29 pm : link If he returns to form tag him next year.



You don't ditch a generational talent lightly. At this point some of you want change for the sake of it so long as his last name isn't Manning.



You are angry and just want heads to roll.

RE: #4 - njm : 12/28/2017 5:29 pm : link

Quote: What to do about Pugh and Richburg? Pay or walk?



Offer them a contract commensurate with their injury problems and if they leave they leave. I'm not sure the rest of the league is going to break the bank given the risk. But don't forget that both showed they can play when healthy. In comment 13758040 TC said:Offer them a contract commensurate with their injury problems and if they leave they leave. I'm not sure the rest of the league is going to break the bank given the risk. But don't forget that both showed they can play when healthy.

hope getts told mara sundayatone : 12/28/2017 5:29 pm : link how the hell did you draft flowers/apple so high,you dummies.

And I wouldn't assume Spags is gone. TC : 12/28/2017 5:29 pm : link Add a dynamic OC and a solid DC, and it might even not be the worst possible thing.



Gettleman got fired in Carolina because he wouldn't placate Go Terps : 12/28/2017 5:30 pm : link the sacred cows. I could see Eli and Beckham both being moved unless the edict comes down from up on high about either player (which is entirely possible given statements from Mara).



That said, would Gettleman take the job if he's being told what has to happen with two of the team's key players?

Beckham and Gettleman ghost718 : 12/28/2017 5:31 pm : link I can see a Lou Brown / Roger Dorne contract disagreement in the future

RE: It's MR. Gettleman baadbill : 12/28/2017 5:32 pm : link

Quote: You lousy little pissant.



haha ... yea, he and Beckham ought to get along just fine ... lol In comment 13758043 B in ALB said:haha ... yea, he and Beckham ought to get along just fine ... lol

RE: This is easy njm : 12/28/2017 5:32 pm : link

Quote:

Trade Eli to a contender missing a QB (AZ/Den/Jax) for a 2nd rd pick





It won't be easy finding a team willing to trade a #2 for Eli given his age and cap hit.



And frankly, I'm not sure keeping him and grooming Webb isn't the best course to take. "INCOMING !!! In comment 13758027 Jim in Forest Hills said:It won't be easy finding a team willing to trade a #2 for Eli given his age and cap hit.And frankly, I'm not sure keeping him and grooming Webb isn't the best course to take.

RE: RE: #4 - TC : 12/28/2017 5:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758040 TC said:





Quote:





What to do about Pugh and Richburg? Pay or walk?







Offer them a contract commensurate with their injury problems and if they leave they leave. I'm not sure the rest of the league is going to break the bank given the risk. But don't forget that both showed they can play when healthy.

I'd do that with Pugh who has been solid to good when healthy, IF he can still go physically. But I'm not sure I'd want to offer Richburg much of anything. I don't see him as anything that can't be improved upon with a mid-round draft pick, or better, a UFA from elsewhere around the league.

In comment 13758063 njm said:I'd do that with Pugh who has been solid to good when healthy, IF he can still go physically. But I'm not sure I'd want to offer Richburg much of anything. I don't see him as anything that can't be improved upon with a mid-round draft pick, or better, a UFA from elsewhere around the league.

RE: Beckham and Gettleman Victor in CT : 12/28/2017 5:34 pm : link

Quote: I can see a Lou Brown / Roger Dorne contract disagreement in the future



LOL good one!



The OBJ travelling circus is always going to be a problem unless a new coach clamps down AND OBJ buys in. In comment 13758073 ghost718 said:LOL good one!The OBJ travelling circus is always going to be a problem unless a new coach clamps down AND OBJ buys in.

RE: This is easy Victor in CT : 12/28/2017 5:35 pm : link

Quote: Trade Odell to the Bears for #7 draft pick



Trade Eli to a contender missing a QB (AZ/Den/Jax) for a 2nd rd pick



Make JPP take a reduction in pay thats still higher than he would get in the open market



Draft

QB

OL

LB

OL



I don't think JAX is necessarily QB needy anymore In comment 13758027 Jim in Forest Hills said:I don't think JAX is necessarily QB needy anymore

RE: They let Beckham play on his current deal baadbill : 12/28/2017 5:35 pm : link

Quote: If he returns to form tag him next year.



You don't ditch a generational talent lightly. At this point some of you want change for the sake of it so long as his last name isn't Manning.



You are angry and just want heads to roll.



Some want change just for the sake of it so long as his last name is Manning In comment 13758062 LakeGeorgeGiant said:Some want change just for the sake of it so long as his last name is Manning

RE: Gettleman got fired in Carolina because he wouldn't placate baadbill : 12/28/2017 5:37 pm : link

Quote: the sacred cows. I could see Eli and Beckham both being moved unless the edict comes down from up on high about either player (which is entirely possible given statements from Mara).



That said, would Gettleman take the job if he's being told what has to happen with two of the team's key players?



If those conversations were ever going to take place, they took place before Gettleman was offered the job. In comment 13758071 Go Terps said:If those conversations were ever going to take place, they took place before Gettleman was offered the job.

If you believe that the GM search was bogus... Dan in the Springs : 12/28/2017 5:38 pm : link I can't imagine there will be much to think about with Eli. If they had their minds made up about Gettleman they most certainly have made up their minds about Eli.

RE: RE: They let Beckham play on his current deal ajr2456 : 12/28/2017 5:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758062 LakeGeorgeGiant said:





Quote:





If he returns to form tag him next year.



You don't ditch a generational talent lightly. At this point some of you want change for the sake of it so long as his last name isn't Manning.



You are angry and just want heads to roll.







Some want change just for the sake of it so long as his last name is Manning



Or because he's 37, not what he was and takes up a large chunk of the cap. But narratives.



If this hire means they move on from Odell, it will be a disaster. In comment 13758089 baadbill said:Or because he's 37, not what he was and takes up a large chunk of the cap. But narratives.If this hire means they move on from Odell, it will be a disaster.

Eli is most likely jtgiants : 12/28/2017 5:39 pm : link staying now with Gettleman. Just a guess but an educated one. The Giants are now reloading not rebuilding

RE: Eli is most likely ajr2456 : 12/28/2017 5:40 pm : link

Quote: staying now with Gettleman. Just a guess but an educated one. The Giants are now reloading not rebuilding



Gettleman got ran out for wanting to part with high priced, older sacred cows. Don't be too sure In comment 13758098 jtgiants said:Gettleman got ran out for wanting to part with high priced, older sacred cows. Don't be too sure

RE: RE: They let Beckham play on his current deal LakeGeorgeGiant : 12/28/2017 5:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758062 LakeGeorgeGiant said:





Quote:





If he returns to form tag him next year.



You don't ditch a generational talent lightly. At this point some of you want change for the sake of it so long as his last name isn't Manning.



You are angry and just want heads to roll.







Some want change just for the sake of it so long as his last name is Manning



No you're right, the people that want to ditch Eli and keave eberythinh else are just crawling out of the woodwork.



Please. :/



Most recognize Eli's contributions, but are cognizant of the fact that he is 37 years old and won't be here forever, and the rebuild time on this team is likely at least 2 years. In comment 13758089 baadbill said:No you're right, the people that want to ditch Eli and keave eberythinh else are just crawling out of the woodwork.Please. :/Most recognize Eli's contributions, but are cognizant of the fact that he is 37 years old and won't be here forever, and the rebuild time on this team is likely at least 2 years.

RE: Eli is most likely Sammo85 : 12/28/2017 5:41 pm : link

Quote: staying now with Gettleman. Just a guess but an educated one. The Giants are now reloading not rebuilding



What? There is no reloading with a 37 yr old QB and a bad offense, poor roster depth, and limited FA options.



There’s no education in your guess. None. In comment 13758098 jtgiants said:What? There is no reloading with a 37 yr old QB and a bad offense, poor roster depth, and limited FA options.There’s no education in your guess. None.

RE: RE: This is easy Diver_Down : 12/28/2017 5:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758027 Jim in Forest Hills said:





Quote:





Trade Odell to the Bears for #7 draft pick



Trade Eli to a contender missing a QB (AZ/Den/Jax) for a 2nd rd pick



Make JPP take a reduction in pay thats still higher than he would get in the open market



Draft

QB

OL

LB

OL







I don't think JAX is necessarily QB needy anymore



Before last week, Bortles was playing well. Then Bad Bortles showed up in San Fran. If Bortles reverts to his solid play, I think Jax will stay the course. But if Bad Bortles makes an appearance especially in the playoffs, then I would think Jax will cut ties as they are not going to pay him $19M. In comment 13758088 Victor in CT said:Before last week, Bortles was playing well. Then Bad Bortles showed up in San Fran. If Bortles reverts to his solid play, I think Jax will stay the course. But if Bad Bortles makes an appearance especially in the playoffs, then I would think Jax will cut ties as they are not going to pay him $19M.

RE: Eli is most likely baadbill : 12/28/2017 5:45 pm : link

Quote: staying now with Gettleman. Just a guess but an educated one. The Giants are now reloading not rebuilding



Even if that’s true, they still have to use the #2 pick to select the QB who will start for the 15 years after Manning is gone. So I really don’t see how Manning impacts how they proceed very much. It only means the QB sits 1 year (max 2) if Eli stays versus playing the new QB as a rookie. And there are so many other holes, does it really matter who plays QB next year? In comment 13758098 jtgiants said:Even if that’s true, they still have to use the #2 pick to select the QB who will start for the 15 years after Manning is gone. So I really don’t see how Manning impacts how they proceed very much. It only means the QB sits 1 year (max 2) if Eli stays versus playing the new QB as a rookie. And there are so many other holes, does it really matter who plays QB next year?

Sign OBJ long term, BIGbluegermany : 12/28/2017 5:45 pm : link he is one of the best in the game..He has to stop his TD celebration shit,but this man is special.

RE: Odell is not going anywhere NYDCBlue : 12/28/2017 5:47 pm : link

Quote: Arguably the most explosive player in the game and you let him go because his TD celebrations are immature?



That’s the way to remain a shitty franchise.



Since Beckham wss drafted we have lost far more games than we have won. What is it that battered women like to say, "I can do bad without you"?



Definition of the NYG 2017 season.... In comment 13758057 Vanzetti said:Since Beckham wss drafted we have lost far more games than we have won. What is it that battered women like to say, "I can do bad without you"?Definition of the NYG 2017 season....

RE: This is easy bw in dc : 12/28/2017 5:53 pm : link

Quote: Trade Odell to the Bears for #7 draft pick



Trade Eli to a contender missing a QB (AZ/Den/Jax) for a 2nd rd pick.







If the Jints get a 6th rounder for the 37 year old Eli it's a total miracle and heist. There is absolutely NFW a team gives up a 2nd rounder. In comment 13758027 Jim in Forest Hills said:If the Jints get a 6th rounder for the 37 year old Eli it's a total miracle and heist. There is absolutely NFW a team gives up a 2nd rounder.

Beckham uconngiant : 12/28/2017 5:57 pm : link is a pain in the neck but he is our pain in the neck.

RE: RE: Odell is not going anywhere pjcas18 : 12/28/2017 6:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758057 Vanzetti said:





Quote:





Arguably the most explosive player in the game and you let him go because his TD celebrations are immature?



That’s the way to remain a shitty franchise.







Since Beckham wss drafted we have lost far more games than we have won. What is it that battered women like to say, "I can do bad without you"?



Definition of the NYG 2017 season....



This is a ridiculous comment. Look at Larry Fitzgerald's first 4 seasons (for example). His team lost more games than it won, should the Cardinals have gotten rid of Fitzgerald because of that utterly ridiculous totally irrelevant stat? The next season, Fitz's 5th, his team went to the Super Bowl and wouldn't have without him.



I'm not suggesting Larry Fitzgerald and Odell Beckham are clones or 100% comparable, but on-field every team is better with them than without them in their primes.



Without Beckham the gap would have been even higher.



I hope you read this as a tweet from a talking head and simply parroted it, because if you came up with it yourself it would be slightly more embarrassing.



In comment 13758120 NYDCBlue said:This is a ridiculous comment. Look at Larry Fitzgerald's first 4 seasons (for example). His team lost more games than it won, should the Cardinals have gotten rid of Fitzgerald because of that utterly ridiculous totally irrelevant stat? The next season, Fitz's 5th, his team went to the Super Bowl and wouldn't have without him.I'm not suggesting Larry Fitzgerald and Odell Beckham are clones or 100% comparable, but on-field every team is better with them than without them in their primes.Without Beckham the gap would have been even higher.I hope you read this as a tweet from a talking head and simply parroted it, because if you came up with it yourself it would be slightly more embarrassing.

Well, Unemployable : 12/28/2017 6:07 pm : link He has plenty of time to think about while is is taking a shit.

Let's not mix up facts. Gettleman wanted to boot out older veterans Ten Ton Hammer : 12/28/2017 6:07 pm : link Making a ton of money because that team was a cap disaster. He wasn't some stone-faced general people seem to crave as an authority figure to reign in the talent.

RE: Let's not mix up facts. Gettleman wanted to boot out older veterans Sammo85 : 12/28/2017 6:10 pm : link

Quote: Making a ton of money because that team was a cap disaster. He wasn't some stone-faced general people seem to crave as an authority figure to reign in the talent.



He also wasn’t brought in to improve the personnel management side. The team had lots of talent already in place and had been drafting pretty well. I think Gettleman gets way too much credit for a turnaround in Carolina that was largely driving down the road already as he got there. In comment 13758183 Ten Ton Hammer said:He also wasn’t brought in to improve the personnel management side. The team had lots of talent already in place and had been drafting pretty well. I think Gettleman gets way too much credit for a turnaround in Carolina that was largely driving down the road already as he got there.

Hasn't even traded Apple yet... trueblueinpw : 12/28/2017 6:12 pm : link Is this guy asleep at the wheel like Reese or what?

What to do with OBJ... bw in dc : 12/28/2017 6:15 pm : link is the most interesting piece. I'm in the trade-him-camp but also realize he's a once in a lifetime talent who may be the most physically perfect WR ever made by God...



Eli is fairly easy. He is shot. To think he can be reliable and play winning football for 16 games is akin to thinking Sasquatch exists. Eli is 37, not a gym rat, and not somebody who stays in great shape. Let some other team cross their fingers and rub a rabbit's foot hoping Eli finds some fountain of youth. It takes somebody very special to compete at this age - players with great arms (like Favre, Elway, Moon) or savants like Brady who is 100% all in.

Q&A Jimmy Googs : 12/28/2017 6:17 pm : link

(1) Re-sign Odell? (I don't think this is a given)



Disagree. This is a given and foolish to part with game changers.



(2) When and how to part ways with Eli?



Fairly soon after a coach is hired. Eli deserves to know he is a goner ASAP and has earned at least that.



(3) What to do with JPP and Vernon?



JPP is fucking joke at this point so just cut him and take the hit. Vernon is a keeper and going nowhere.

I... Phatbrew : 12/28/2017 6:22 pm : link Would trade the cokehead n rapist before I would trade OBJ!!! N he was my favorite player in the 80's..,



Just sayin

RE: This is easy Matt M. : 12/28/2017 6:24 pm : link

Quote: Trade Odell to the Bears for #7 draft pick



Trade Eli to a contender missing a QB (AZ/Den/Jax) for a 2nd rd pick



Make JPP take a reduction in pay thats still higher than he would get in the open market



Draft

QB

OL

LB

OL Why don't people get that there is not a simple reduction in pay. It involves extending contracts. I don't think we want to do that with JPP. In comment 13758027 Jim in Forest Hills said:Why don't people get that there is not a simple reduction in pay. It involves extending contracts. I don't think we want to do that with JPP.

So trade away one of the best WRs in the game... GiantFanInTX : 12/28/2017 6:37 pm : link if not THE BEST talent wise, for an unknown commodity? Especially with a high probability of a rookie/inexperienced QB under center? Who exactly is he going to throw to? This is not a single season rebuild. I think anyone who thinks the Giants turn this around in one year is delusional. This is a REALLY bad team. I mean REALLY bad. There are TONS of holes. The entire offensive line is absolute garbage. There is little WR depth past Beckham and Shepard, and Shepard cannot get separation on the outside. Decent at TE. We have no playmaking linebackers, corner depth is basically 3 deep. We need a FS with any sort of ball skills. Questions remain on the defensive line with inflated contracts. Vernon is a good player, but underperformed, albeit was injured. Any exceptional WR talent is going to act like OBJ. It's just the way it is. I hate it too, but the guy is an all world talent. He can singlehandedly win you games. I don't think you can trade him or cut him without seriously hindering the offense.

RE: So trade away one of the best WRs in the game... DieHard : 12/28/2017 6:47 pm : link

Quote: Any exceptional WR talent is going to act like OBJ. It's just the way it is. I hate it too, but the guy is an all world talent. He can singlehandedly win you games. I don't think you can trade him or cut him without seriously hindering the offense.



I think you can find some examples of all-world WRs that haven't been divas (Larry Fitzgerald, A.J. Green and Calvin Johnson, to name a few). Still, these guys don't just grow on trees.



On the other hand, there have been recent cases where an offense has been reformatted to be successful without having a game-breaker WR present, i.e., Rams and Eagles. In comment 13758231 GiantFanInTX said:I think you can find some examples of all-world WRs that haven't been divas (Larry Fitzgerald, A.J. Green and Calvin Johnson, to name a few). Still, these guys don't just grow on trees.On the other hand, there have been recent cases where an offense has been reformatted to be successful without having a game-breaker WR present, i.e., Rams and Eagles.

Odell WillVAB : 12/28/2017 6:49 pm : link If the Giants re-sign Odell it’s not going to be some crazy contract. Not with Gettleman running the show.

He’s got time Peppers : 12/28/2017 6:52 pm : link With Odell. Maybe see what kind of offers we get. If it’s not a haul then stick with Odell.



His plan for Eli Manning was probably critical in why he got hired. I think it’s time to move on especially since it’s looking like Rosen is the front runner for the pick.





RE: So trade away one of the best WRs in the game... bw in dc : 12/28/2017 6:54 pm : link

Quote: if not THE BEST talent wise, for an unknown commodity? Especially with a high probability of a rookie/inexperienced QB under center? Who exactly is he going to throw to? This is not a single season rebuild. I think anyone who thinks the Giants turn this around in one year is delusional. This is a REALLY bad team. I mean REALLY bad. There are TONS of holes. The entire offensive line is absolute garbage. There is little WR depth past Beckham and Shepard, and Shepard cannot get separation on the outside. Decent at TE. We have no playmaking linebackers, corner depth is basically 3 deep. We need a FS with any sort of ball skills. Questions remain on the defensive line with inflated contracts. Vernon is a good player, but underperformed, albeit was injured. Any exceptional WR talent is going to act like OBJ. It's just the way it is. I hate it too, but the guy is an all world talent. He can singlehandedly win you games. I don't think you can trade him or cut him without seriously hindering the offense.



Well, if you we sign a Davante Adams or Marquis Lee or Javaris Landry...then that helps offset trading OBJ... In comment 13758231 GiantFanInTX said:Well, if you we sign a Davante Adams or Marquis Lee or Javaris Landry...then that helps offset trading OBJ...

If Odell is mattyblue : 12/28/2017 6:56 pm : link recovered from his injury you would have to be very foolish not to sign him. Did you watch the offense this year? Sheppard isn’t a number 1, we then have to waste a pick on a WR that 90% will not be as good as Odell. He is the best player we have had in along time but you want to trade him? Genious

My guess USAF NYG Fan : 12/28/2017 6:56 pm : link (1) Re-sign Odell? (I don't think this is a given)

I think they at least entertain offers. If they get some kind of Hershell Walker type offer, they take it. Obviously. Clearly, that's overkill and not likely. However, I do think an amazing offer may hit the table and they might take it.



(2) When and how to part ways with Eli?

Eli will start and mentor Webb or <insert newly drafted QB here>. His contract and no-trade clause do not give them much room to do otherwise IMHO.



(3) What to do with JPP and Vernon?

Again, can't really do anything with either. Their contracts hurt the team too much to not keep them on the roster. Maybe they switch the defense to a 3-4 or rotate them more.



--------My questions--------



(1) What to do with the 2nd (or 3rd) pick?

I'm not a fan of the current QB options that high. Just not impressed I guess. Either trade down to help fill the extremely large number of holes or draft Saquon Barkley. Saquon looks like the complete package. I know it isn't likely to happen but I also like the idea of seeing Barkley and OBJ both back to receive kicks too.



(2) What to do on the Offensive Line?

Gettleman will try to improve the OL through FA (yes I know it's not looking good), Trades, Coaching (better OL Coaching), and/or the Draft. With Saquon and a repaired OL you make defenses respect the run game, take pressure off the QB, and open up receiving lanes. It also helps the defense by controlling the time of possession. The defense looked pretty good this year until getting gassed at the end of games IMHO. Re-sign Fluker, Jones, Pugh, & Richburg. If Pugh and/or Richburg ask for too much, goodbye. Move Flowers to the right side (RG or RT) if they can get a quality LT (again trade or otherwise). Basically, repairing the OL is a huge priority and can go along way to improving the entire team short and long term.



(3) Evaluate and determine what kind of offense and defense the Giants' should play?

Will they stick with this type of WCO (not likely). This will largely be determined by the Coach picked). How about a switch on defense to the 3-4? Is there a better time to do it? Again, largely determined by the Coach choices though. I guess I'm cheating on this last question.

RE: RE: So trade away one of the best WRs in the game... DieHard : 12/28/2017 7:03 pm : link

Quote:

Well, if you we sign a Davante Adams or Marquis Lee or Javaris Landry...then that helps offset trading OBJ...



Landry maybe, but those other two guys haven't even come close to sniffing OBJ's production (and Adams has had the benefit of playing with a superior QB -- you would probably say the same for Lee, too. ;-)) In comment 13758256 bw in dc said:Landry maybe, but those other two guys haven't even come close to sniffing OBJ's production (and Adams has had the benefit of playing with a superior QB -- you would probably say the same for Lee, too. ;-))

RE: RE: RE: So trade away one of the best WRs in the game... bw in dc : 12/28/2017 7:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758256 bw in dc said:





Quote:







Well, if you we sign a Davante Adams or Marquis Lee or Javaris Landry...then that helps offset trading OBJ...







Landry maybe, but those other two guys haven't even come close to sniffing OBJ's production (and Adams has had the benefit of playing with a superior QB -- you would probably say the same for Lee, too. ;-))



I'm not looking to sniff OBJ's production with one guy. I'm looking to do a moneyball and get two guys cheaper than one OBJ and get solid production combined... In comment 13758271 DieHard said:I'm not looking to sniff OBJ's production with one guy. I'm looking to do a moneyball and get two guys cheaper than one OBJ and get solid production combined...

How about getting Eli to take a pay cut?! Simms11 : 12/28/2017 7:10 pm : link Not sure if they can do that in his final two years, but if they can it’s gotta be done so that it free up cap space for FA signings. Once Eli’s salary comes off the cap in a few years, we can discuss a new contract with OBJ.

RE: Eli is most likely RDJR : 12/28/2017 7:14 pm : link

Quote: staying now with Gettleman. Just a guess but an educated one. The Giants are now reloading not rebuilding



My greatest fear. Hopefully, you are wrong. In comment 13758098 jtgiants said:My greatest fear. Hopefully, you are wrong.

Because we have been so good with OBJ Painless62 : 12/28/2017 7:17 pm : link Aside from phenomenal stats, what exactly has OBJ done to make us a consistent winner? I firmly believe you have to look at him from all aspects. Talent, attitude , distraction factor and how much he costs. I trust Gettleman to make the correct call. It is entirely possible we would be better off trading him. I care about the Giants winning far more than whether OBJ is on the team. Of course, if it can be worked out at a doable price and he can somehow stop being a sideshow, then I would love to have him on the team.

How about we cut him mattyblue : 12/28/2017 7:18 pm : link So he can go elsewhere and fumble, overthrow receivers. And throw terrible interceptions. It’s not personal it’s business. He’s made hundreds of millions of dollars. No one is trading anything for him.

Hopefully Gettleman mattyblue : 12/28/2017 7:19 pm : link is not stupid enough to let Odell walk and keep Eli.

Sammo jtgiants : 12/28/2017 7:22 pm : link If u think its a slam dunk Elis gone. Your wrong. They may part ways but the Giants think this year was a fluke. They think next year, with health and some breaks, they can return to the playoffs. I don't disagree. That said before you tell me how uneducated my opinion is you really better reconsider that stance

Any List of Gettleman's Major Decisions... Jim in Tampa : 12/28/2017 7:34 pm : link Has to include which QB the Giants draft at 2 or 3, because THAT decision could make or break the franchise for the next decade.

Also jtgiants : 12/28/2017 7:35 pm : link A few other points.



1. You guys who think eli can't play anymore are wring. If we move on from him, I don't think we will now, there will be a market for him and he's play well. Your wrong and you'll see.



2. This theory Gettleman cuts older players and was hired to cut eli.....he won 2 super bowls w eli and likely knows he can still play. Big difference.



3. Rosen. I'm sorry. The kid is talented and right now better than Darnold but has had 2 concussions and a shoulder injury. I think he has a very short career.



4. I love Darnold. I think he'll be great and would love him but, and this I will tell you, he's not ready. If you take Darnold and play him next year your going 2 and 14. I also think Beckham would be dealt. Two reasons. He wouldn't want to deal w a young q.v. not ready. Also they wouldn't want his baggage thrown on the young kid. Think eli/tiki

RE: Any List of Gettleman's Major Decisions... Jay on the Island : 12/28/2017 7:38 pm : link

Quote: Has to include which QB the Giants draft at 2 or 3, because THAT decision could make or break the franchise for the next decade.

Agreed I think that should be decision #2 after Odell. Picking the right QB will set this team up for the future. Drafting the wrong QB or picking another position could also set this team back for years unless Webb defies the odds and becomes a franchise QB. With Reese's history that seems extremely unlikely. In comment 13758345 Jim in Tampa said:Agreed I think that should be decision #2 after Odell. Picking the right QB will set this team up for the future. Drafting the wrong QB or picking another position could also set this team back for years unless Webb defies the odds and becomes a franchise QB. With Reese's history that seems extremely unlikely.

RE: Also Jay on the Island : 12/28/2017 7:42 pm : link



4. I love Darnold. I think he'll be great and would love him but, and this I will tell you, he's not ready. If you take Darnold and play him next year your going 2 and 14. I also think Beckham would be dealt. Two reasons. He wouldn't want to deal w a young q.v. not ready. Also they wouldn't want his baggage thrown on the young kid. Think eli/tiki [/quote]

I agree that if Darnold is the pick then it is vital that he sits year one. As for Beckham I don't think he will be upset if the Giants draft a young QB. He sees what has happened in Houston with Deshaun Watson before he got hurt plus the quick successes of Goff and Wentz means that Beckham could have a young franchise QB to feed him the ball for the rest of his career. In comment 13758347 jtgiant4. I love Darnold. I think he'll be great and would love him but, and this I will tell you, he's not ready. If you take Darnold and play him next year your going 2 and 14. I also think Beckham would be dealt. Two reasons. He wouldn't want to deal w a young q.v. not ready. Also they wouldn't want his baggage thrown on the young kid. Think eli/tiki [/quote]I agree that if Darnold is the pick then it is vital that he sits year one. As for Beckham I don't think he will be upset if the Giants draft a young QB. He sees what has happened in Houston with Deshaun Watson before he got hurt plus the quick successes of Goff and Wentz means that Beckham could have a young franchise QB to feed him the ball for the rest of his career.

RE: RE: RE: RE: So trade away one of the best WRs in the game... DieHard : 12/28/2017 7:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758271 DieHard said:





Quote:





In comment 13758256 bw in dc said:





Quote:







Well, if you we sign a Davante Adams or Marquis Lee or Javaris Landry...then that helps offset trading OBJ...







Landry maybe, but those other two guys haven't even come close to sniffing OBJ's production (and Adams has had the benefit of playing with a superior QB -- you would probably say the same for Lee, too. ;-))



I'm not looking to sniff OBJ's production with one guy. I'm looking to do a moneyball and get two guys cheaper than one OBJ and get solid production combined...



There's more than one way to skin a cat, true.



To me, it's a Catch-22 situation. I see a lot of Terrell Owens in OBJ, and maybe his flaws will always crop up at the worst times. It's just hard to give up on a generational talent -- and history has proven with guys like TO that even if you do give up on him for the sake of team sanity, the team doesn't recover from the loss quickly.



Given the lack of leadership from his HCs up to now, maybe I'm hoping against hope that OBJ can get his head screwed on straight with the right coach. He's capable of doing things no one has done in the history of this franchise. In comment 13758277 bw in dc said:There's more than one way to skin a cat, true.To me, it's a Catch-22 situation. I see a lot of Terrell Owens in OBJ, and maybe his flaws will always crop up at the worst times. It's just hard to give up on a generational talent -- and history has proven with guys like TO that even if you do give up on him for the sake of team sanity, the team doesn't recover from the loss quickly.Given the lack of leadership from his HCs up to now, maybe I'm hoping against hope that OBJ can get his head screwed on straight with the right coach. He's capable of doing things no one has done in the history of this franchise.

Well all of these decisions will be affected by the new HC Emil : 12/28/2017 8:20 pm : link Whomever it is



You let OBJ play in 2018 under a new coach and see how it goes. If he turns in a good year both production and attitude wise, you extend him. If not, you tag him and listen to offers.



You stick with Eli for at least 2018. Would not surprise me if Sullivan is back as qb coach for a year. You have a starting caliber qb, you don't need to move him yet. See what an Eli friendly system, an OL, and a running game does for him first. Draft a QB if you fall in love with one, but don't rush him out there.



New defensive coaching staff matters for Vernon and JPP too. They need a rotation, and are playing far too many snaps. Vernon offers versatility as he could play OLB in a 3-4. He's also tough and is explosive when healthy. I think you give him a chance to play out of his slump. JPP is a bigger concern. That hand cannot keep getting hurt, and his motor is often questioned. You can't move him yet, but you need to start thinking about his younger and healthier replacement.

Well thought out mattyblue : 12/28/2017 8:41 pm : link and you took the emotion out of it Emil. I disagree with you on Odell, but the rest of it you are right on. Except I don’t see Eli wanting to be here looking over his shoulder. Which is why he said he doesn’t want to be a mentor. He will want to go somewhere they think he could be the missing link. I don’t know if it’s out there though. So the decision is his. I think if he stays he won’t finish the season as the starter. If we end up in a 3-4, I think you try and move JPP, I know the cap hit sucks, but I don’t know where he would be able to play in it. I like that the Giants are interested in Bill O’Brien I think he could be a good coach. He was on to something in Hou before Watson went down.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: So trade away one of the best WRs in the game... bw in dc : 12/28/2017 9:34 pm : link

Quote:



In comment 13758271 DieHard said:





Quote:



There's more than one way to skin a cat, true.



To me, it's a Catch-22 situation. I see a lot of Terrell Owens in OBJ, and maybe his flaws will always crop up at the worst times. It's just hard to give up on a generational talent -- and history has proven with guys like TO that even if you do give up on him for the sake of team sanity, the team doesn't recover from the loss quickly.



Given the lack of leadership from his HCs up to now, maybe I'm hoping against hope that OBJ can get his head screwed on straight with the right coach. He's capable of doing things no one has done in the history of this franchise.



Indeed, it is very delicate with OBJ because of his prodigious talent. There is really nothing he can't do at the WR position.



Still, the recent NFL is replete with winning championships, including the Giants, without having a hall of fame, diva receiver...Better formula is solid 2s and/or a few 2(a)s to do the trick... In comment 13758362 DieHard said:Indeed, it is very delicate with OBJ because of his prodigious talent. There is really nothing he can't do at the WR position.Still, the recent NFL is replete with winning championships, including the Giants, without having a hall of fame, diva receiver...Better formula is solid 2s and/or a few 2(a)s to do the trick...

Hard decisions have to be made.... Doomster : 12/28/2017 9:40 pm : link Gettleman's three MAJOR decisions other than coach

Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:14 pm

(1) Re-sign Odell? (I don't think this is a given)



Well, obviously, they will exercise the 5th year option.....I think OBj will want to have a big year, to get the contract he wants in 2019....however, if the team is only playing so-so, and someone comes along and makes an offer "you can't refuse", he have to seriously consider it....



(2) When and how to part ways with Eli?



First, you have to make the decision to rebuild or reload.....Eli should not be part of a rebuild, especially if we are going for a qb with our first pick.....you unload Eli, and use the 20M you save to rebuild the team....keeping Eli as a "mentor" is a waste of resources we don't have....no team will trade for Eli, with the potential of him being released....Should we keep him after 3/16/18, we have lost that 5M roster bonus, and only a trade can recoup that money.....Eli would cost another team 17M, which is a bargain if he is still able to play with the right team(with an OL, and running game)....



(3) What to do with JPP and Vernon?



Cap wise, it's easier to cut OV than JPP, before 3/16/18.....but I would bite the bullet and dump JPP, and get his contract off the books completely for 2019, a savings of 19.5M, and 17.5M in 2020.....the production we got out of him, these last two seasons, can be replaced by a marginal DE at a lot less money.....especially, if this team is in rebuild mode....You keep OV another year, and if he can't stay healthy and produce, then you cut him the following year....

Odell WillVAB : 12/28/2017 9:48 pm : link Gettleman will set a value the team is comfortable with vis a vis his on field contributions and go from there. If Odell has unrealistic expectations, Gettleman will probably franchise him when the time comes and then move him if they’re at an impasse. Look how he handled Josh Norman.

RE: Sammo AcesUp : 12/28/2017 10:01 pm : link

Quote: If u think its a slam dunk Elis gone. Your wrong. They may part ways but the Giants think this year was a fluke. They think next year, with health and some breaks, they can return to the playoffs. I don't disagree. That said before you tell me how uneducated my opinion is you really better reconsider that stance



If the Giants really believe that this year was "a fluke" and not the random 11 win year last year, they're deluded and we're fucked. In comment 13758319 jtgiants said:If the Giants really believe that this year was "a fluke" and not the random 11 win year last year, they're deluded and we're fucked.

My answers widmerseyebrow : 12/28/2017 10:08 pm : link Changing the order:



(2) When and how to part ways with Eli?



Determine if Rosen, Darnold, Mayfield etc. are actually franchise caliber. Too much discussion assuming that one of these guys is a replacement for Eli when they might not be. If one of them is, then you can decide what to do with Eli. It'd be irresponsible not to draft the future. If none of them pass the smell test, don't draft a 1st round QB for the sake of drafting a QB. It might force the team into not drafting an actual franchise guy the following year and the year after.



Otherwise let Eli play his contract and actually repair the offensive line. Good quarterbacks can play until they're 40 in today's NFL if the protection is there. We've seen "washed up" guys bounce back into MVP form in recent history with a line and weapons.



(1) Re-sign Odell? (I don't think this is a given)



1. Physically, every promising Giants receiver in the last decade has fell off a cliff right before the second contract. At this point I wonder if it's the playing surface.



2. Out of all of the recent great Giants receivers, Odell is most likely to succeed regardless of offensive system. However, keep in mind we will be moving away from the system that he thrived in. Physical considerations aside, I don't think enough people took that into account when Cruz was trying to come back. McAdoo's offense was not the option route heavy offense that he thrived in under Gilbride and in college.



3. All that said, I would consider re-signing Odell if they are going balls to wall with Eli until he's 40. If we're rebuilding with a young QB, then we need resources to go back into the lines. We've all seen for two years now what happens when you have a good, two time Super Bowl MVP with a shitty offensive line, shitty run game, and one good receiver. Why put a rookie through that and expect different results?



(3) What to do with JPP and Vernon?



We're stuck with them cap-wise, but I DO NOT alter my draft strategy at all because of them. End is a need. These guys don't consistently get pressure in an era where offensive lineman are supposedly at a huge disadvantage because of reduced off season practice time. We apparently haven't benefited from this on the defensive side of the ball.

RE: My guess TheShade : 12/28/2017 10:23 pm : link

Quote: (1) Re-sign Odell? (I don't think this is a given)

I think they at least entertain offers. If they get some kind of Hershell Walker type offer, they take it. Obviously. Clearly, that's overkill and not likely. However, I do think an amazing offer may hit the table and they might take it.



3rd and 5th rounders for a generational talent? Try again. You get at least a 1st rounder, maybe another 1st rounder. Go off what you can get on the franchise tag. In comment 13758261 USAF NYG Fan said:3rd and 5th rounders for a generational talent? Try again. You get at least a 1st rounder, maybe another 1st rounder. Go off what you can get on the franchise tag.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: So trade away one of the best WRs in the game... Emil : 12/28/2017 11:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758362 DieHard said:





Quote:









In comment 13758271 DieHard said:





Quote:



There's more than one way to skin a cat, true.



To me, it's a Catch-22 situation. I see a lot of Terrell Owens in OBJ, and maybe his flaws will always crop up at the worst times. It's just hard to give up on a generational talent -- and history has proven with guys like TO that even if you do give up on him for the sake of team sanity, the team doesn't recover from the loss quickly.



Given the lack of leadership from his HCs up to now, maybe I'm hoping against hope that OBJ can get his head screwed on straight with the right coach. He's capable of doing things no one has done in the history of this franchise.







Indeed, it is very delicate with OBJ because of his prodigious talent. There is really nothing he can't do at the WR position.



Still, the recent NFL is replete with winning championships, including the Giants, without having a hall of fame, diva receiver...Better formula is solid 2s and/or a few 2(a)s to do the trick...



Keep hearing this, but I think it's a false narrative. Michael Irvin, Jerry Rice, Plaxico Burress, Hakeem Nick's (before the injuries), Demaryius Thomas, Anquan Bolden, Larry Fitzgerald, Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, and you can argue Rob Gronkowski.



I hear you on the diva part, but a true number 1 WR is still an important part of a winning football team. In comment 13758527 bw in dc said:Keep hearing this, but I think it's a false narrative. Michael Irvin, Jerry Rice, Plaxico Burress, Hakeem Nick's (before the injuries), Demaryius Thomas, Anquan Bolden, Larry Fitzgerald, Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, and you can argue Rob Gronkowski.I hear you on the diva part, but a true number 1 WR is still an important part of a winning football team.

RE: Well thought out Emil : 12/28/2017 11:07 pm : link

Quote: and you took the emotion out of it Emil. I disagree with you on Odell, but the rest of it you are right on. Except I don’t see Eli wanting to be here looking over his shoulder. Which is why he said he doesn’t want to be a mentor. He will want to go somewhere they think he could be the missing link. I don’t know if it’s out there though. So the decision is his. I think if he stays he won’t finish the season as the starter. If we end up in a 3-4, I think you try and move JPP, I know the cap hit sucks, but I don’t know where he would be able to play in it. I like that the Giants are interested in Bill O’Brien I think he could be a good coach. He was on to something in Hou before Watson went down.



Very good points Matty. Curious how you'd handle the OBJ contract going forward. I think you have to see how he responds under a new coach in 2018 before you can decide. No surprise I'd like to keep him, but there needs to be signs of maturity. In comment 13758449 mattyblue said:Very good points Matty. Curious how you'd handle the OBJ contract going forward. I think you have to see how he responds under a new coach in 2018 before you can decide. No surprise I'd like to keep him, but there needs to be signs of maturity.

I know the op said other than head coach djm : 12/28/2017 11:32 pm : link But everything hinges on the HC. He's going to have a lot of input on personnel and notably, Beckham.





RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: So trade away one of the best WRs in the game... bw in dc : 12/28/2017 11:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758527 bw in dc said:





Quote:



Keep hearing this, but I think it's a false narrative. Michael Irvin, Jerry Rice, Plaxico Burress, Hakeem Nick's (before the injuries), Demaryius Thomas, Anquan Bolden, Larry Fitzgerald, Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, and you can argue Rob Gronkowski.



I hear you on the diva part, but a true number 1 WR is still an important part of a winning football team.



First off, Rice and Irvin were pre-cap era.



Today's game is obviously more cost-benefit plays with the hard cap.



Bolden never threatened to eat up huge cap space. I think he's a HoFamer, but he played more of a complimentary role. Fitz, who has never won a SB, is an aberration for an elite receiver. There isn't a selfish bone in that guy's body. Same with Harrison - a quiet, unassuming player who acted as if he was a role player. Reggie Wayne - steady guy who never made waves...



Look, in today's game, as you know, it's all cost-benefit. You need to find the best way to allocate your dollars to create the most balanced team. Tying up a bunch of cap money up in a player who depends on someone else getting him the ball makes little sense to me. That's why I prefer a stable of solid WRs who are 1bs/2s/2as and using other dollars on oline, D, etc.



In comment 13758666 Emil said:First off, Rice and Irvin were pre-cap era.Today's game is obviously more cost-benefit plays with the hard cap.Bolden never threatened to eat up huge cap space. I think he's a HoFamer, but he played more of a complimentary role. Fitz, who has never won a SB, is an aberration for an elite receiver. There isn't a selfish bone in that guy's body. Same with Harrison - a quiet, unassuming player who acted as if he was a role player. Reggie Wayne - steady guy who never made waves...Look, in today's game, as you know, it's all cost-benefit. You need to find the best way to allocate your dollars to create the most balanced team. Tying up a bunch of cap money up in a player who depends on someone else getting him the ball makes little sense to me. That's why I prefer a stable of solid WRs who are 1bs/2s/2as and using other dollars on oline, D, etc.

I disagree with the premise but here are my 2 cents Eric on Li : 12:45 am : link 1. Odell is under team control for multiple seasons. No reason to rush any decision, especially potentially trading him for .10 on the dollar coming off an injury.



2. Yes there's an obvious Eli question, but there are a lot of factors will go into this decision beyond what any individual person wants - Eli included. Does Darnold go back to school? How do the Browns view Rosen? Will any other team trade for Eli or is the only option cutting him for nothing prior to getting the bonus? So yes - what happens with Eli is a huge storyline this offseason, but it's not a simple keep him or cut him decision. Things need to play out and there may be no viable alternatives. We know Mara would prefer to keep him.



3. No decision here. They're both overpaid but there's little they can do now and they aren't in cap trouble anyway.



Back to what I think was a flawed premise, the biggest decision is the head coach. It's not Gettleman's autonomous decision but whoever they hire in the next 2 weeks will have an enormous ripple effect on the roster and who stays/goes. Schemes, assistant coaches, everything. Even without final hiring authority Gettleman should have as much influence on this selection as anyone else in the organization and it will be the biggest decision that changes the course of the franchise for multiple seasons. It was likely a very big part of the interview process.



Chronologically the next decision is how to leverage the cap room and make the best additions they can in FA. Identifying targets for the $30ish million they have to spend is a huge strategic decision and an area where Gettleman has an extensive positive track record. This was also likely part of the interview process in some specificity.



The other massive decision is how to leverage their draft assets, particularly the #2 (or 3) pick. I'd say hiring the right coach is still more important for the organization's W/L success unless you get the next Andrew Luck. Pretty sure this is the highest pick Gettleman has ever had entering the draft. I'd imagine there's been some speculation on possibilities but very little practical strategic planning that's even worth discussing until several other things resolve themselves. Combine, FA, interviews, etc.



Eli's situation somewhat looms over each of those 3 decisions, but truthfully at this point the Giants org is in a position where they are not restricted by him. They have cap room with or without him. They aren't going to hire his OC to maintain continuity again and no matter who they choose the system will be different. It's quite clear they will draft a "franchise QB" if the situation presents itself. Same goes for JPP/Veron/Beckham. None of them will really impact who gets named head coach or stop them from picking whoever they believe is the best player at #2 or 3. Those are the big decisions Gettleman needs to get right.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: So trade away one of the best WRs in the game... Emil : 5:40 am : link

Quote: In comment 13758666 Emil said:





Quote:





In comment 13758527 bw in dc said:





Quote:



Keep hearing this, but I think it's a false narrative. Michael Irvin, Jerry Rice, Plaxico Burress, Hakeem Nick's (before the injuries), Demaryius Thomas, Anquan Bolden, Larry Fitzgerald, Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, and you can argue Rob Gronkowski.



I hear you on the diva part, but a true number 1 WR is still an important part of a winning football team.







First off, Rice and Irvin were pre-cap era.



Today's game is obviously more cost-benefit plays with the hard cap.



Bolden never threatened to eat up huge cap space. I think he's a HoFamer, but he played more of a complimentary role. Fitz, who has never won a SB, is an aberration for an elite receiver. There isn't a selfish bone in that guy's body. Same with Harrison - a quiet, unassuming player who acted as if he was a role player. Reggie Wayne - steady guy who never made waves...



Look, in today's game, as you know, it's all cost-benefit. You need to find the best way to allocate your dollars to create the most balanced team. Tying up a bunch of cap money up in a player who depends on someone else getting him the ball makes little sense to me. That's why I prefer a stable of solid WRs who are 1bs/2s/2as and using other dollars on oline, D, etc.





Salary cap started in 1994 and was 34.6 million. Rice and Irvin were on super bowl winning teams in 1995 and 1996, respectively. The dollars are all relative.



I get the dollar concerns, but the idea that a bunch of number two WRs is the better way to go doesn't stand up from a historical perspective. In comment 13758709 bw in dc said:Salary cap started in 1994 and was 34.6 million. Rice and Irvin were on super bowl winning teams in 1995 and 1996, respectively. The dollars are all relative.I get the dollar concerns, but the idea that a bunch of number two WRs is the better way to go doesn't stand up from a historical perspective.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: So trade away one of the best WRs in the game... mattyblue : 5:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 13758709 bw in dc said:





Quote:





In comment 13758666 Emil said:





Quote:





In comment 13758527 bw in dc said:





Quote:



Keep hearing this, but I think it's a false narrative. Michael Irvin, Jerry Rice, Plaxico Burress, Hakeem Nick's (before the injuries), Demaryius Thomas, Anquan Bolden, Larry Fitzgerald, Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, and you can argue Rob Gronkowski.



I hear you on the diva part, but a true number 1 WR is still an important part of a winning football team.







First off, Rice and Irvin were pre-cap era.



Today's game is obviously more cost-benefit plays with the hard cap.



Bolden never threatened to eat up huge cap space. I think he's a HoFamer, but he played more of a complimentary role. Fitz, who has never won a SB, is an aberration for an elite receiver. There isn't a selfish bone in that guy's body. Same with Harrison - a quiet, unassuming player who acted as if he was a role player. Reggie Wayne - steady guy who never made waves...



Look, in today's game, as you know, it's all cost-benefit. You need to find the best way to allocate your dollars to create the most balanced team. Tying up a bunch of cap money up in a player who depends on someone else getting him the ball makes little sense to me. That's why I prefer a stable of solid WRs who are 1bs/2s/2as and using other dollars on oline, D, etc.









Salary cap started in 1994 and was 34.6 million. Rice and Irvin were on super bowl winning teams in 1995 and 1996, respectively. The dollars are all relative.



I get the dollar concerns, but the idea that a bunch of number two WRs is the better way to go doesn't stand up from a historical perspective.



Thank You Emil!!!! It’s not like we even have anyone else to pay big bucks to besdes Collins. Front load the money get him locked up. The guys making big bucks don’t deserve it on this team. Except maybe snacks and Jenkins. It’s a rebuild, last I checked the Knicks suck endlessly because they can’t fix it properly. We can fix it properly and do it in a season or two. But we need to dump the big baggage and start getting some young talent around Collins, Beckham, and Engram. In comment 13758800 Emil said:Thank You Emil!!!! It’s not like we even have anyone else to pay big bucks to besdes Collins. Front load the money get him locked up. The guys making big bucks don’t deserve it on this team. Except maybe snacks and Jenkins. It’s a rebuild, last I checked the Knicks suck endlessly because they can’t fix it properly. We can fix it properly and do it in a season or two. But we need to dump the big baggage and start getting some young talent around Collins, Beckham, and Engram.

All Gettleman needs to keep looking at mdc1 : 10:18 am : link is the Denver case study at QB to foretell his future. They sold out for a quick trophy with Peyton but now they are paying the price for not developing a QB for the future.

RE: All Gettleman needs to keep looking at Dave in Hoboken : 1:22 pm : link

Quote: is the Denver case study at QB to foretell his future. They sold out for a quick trophy with Peyton but now they are paying the price for not developing a QB for the future.



+1. In comment 13759053 mdc1 said:+1.

RE: RE: All Gettleman needs to keep looking at Bill in Del : 1:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13759053 mdc1 said:





Quote:





is the Denver case study at QB to foretell his future. They sold out for a quick trophy with Peyton but now they are paying the price for not developing a QB for the future.







+1.



and could this apply to Jax with Eli. Maybe they are taking note from Denver and are looking to trade up picks for a QB In comment 13759572 Dave in Hoboken said:and could this apply to Jax with Eli. Maybe they are taking note from Denver and are looking to trade up picks for a QB