Art Stapleton: Giants interested in Bill O'Brien BeckShepEli : 12/28/2017 7:10 pm Art Stapleton

Interesting name I heard tonight for #Giants HC that's been bandied about in league circles: Bill O'Brien, provided he parts ways with Houston.

has an O in front of his name mdc1 : 12/28/2017 7:15 pm : link - check

He was my top choice a few years ago, back when bceagle05 : 12/28/2017 7:15 pm : link Coughlin rumors were swirling after every season.

if O'Brien is hired santacruzom : 12/28/2017 7:18 pm : link I wonder if we'd think long and hard about drafting Lamar Jackson.



That would be fun.

Watch Matt in SGS : 12/28/2017 7:20 pm : link Jason Garrett in Dallas. He checks a lot of boxes for how the Giants operate. Not saying I want him here, but that's a name I heard a few years back and it was mentioned again. Take it for what it's worth.

Dec 18 said won't leave Texas idiotsavant : 12/28/2017 7:21 pm : link .

He Would Be a Great Choice Jim in Tampa : 12/28/2017 7:21 pm : link If the Giants don't want to risk hiring another coordinator and they're looking for someone with HC experience who is also not a retread (like Fox) then O'Brien is the guy.

RE: Watch Sammo85 : 12/28/2017 7:22 pm : link

Jason Garrett in Dallas. He checks a lot of boxes for how the Giants operate. Not saying I want him here, but that's a name I heard a few years back and it was mentioned again. Take it for what it's worth.



I have counter to you on this. I've heard Jerry will not fire Garrett for exact fear of this happening this offseason.

RE: Watch BeckShepEli : 12/28/2017 7:23 pm : link

Jason Garrett in Dallas. He checks a lot of boxes for how the Giants operate. Not saying I want him here, but that's a name I heard a few years back and it was mentioned again. Take it for what it's worth.



I totally agree with this just don't see Jerry Jones firing him.

RE: Dec 18 said won't leave Texas Jim in Tampa : 12/28/2017 7:23 pm : link

.



The team or the state?



The team or the state?

In any case, he'll leave if he gets fired and wants to be a HC.

RE: if O'Brien is hired Mike in NY : 12/28/2017 7:24 pm : link

I wonder if we'd think long and hard about drafting Lamar Jackson.

That would be fun.



That would be fun.



I think Mason Rudolph is more of what O'Brien prefers

RE: RE: Watch Matt in SGS : 12/28/2017 7:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758314 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





Jason Garrett in Dallas. He checks a lot of boxes for how the Giants operate. Not saying I want him here, but that's a name I heard a few years back and it was mentioned again. Take it for what it's worth.







I have counter to you on this. I’ve heard Jerry will not fire Garrett for exact fear of this happening this offseason.



I saw Jones said the other day he's not firing him. I heard Garrett's name right around Christmas. I wonder if he would think of a trade however....again, who knows.

RE: Watch Jay on the Island : 12/28/2017 7:26 pm : link

Quote: Jason Garrett in Dallas. He checks a lot of boxes for how the Giants operate. Not saying I want him here, but that's a name I heard a few years back and it was mentioned again. Take it for what it's worth.

I actually like Garrett a lot. I don't think he gets fired unless Sean Payton somehow becomes available. Garrett has done an excellent job despite working under a meddling Jerry Jones.

Doesn’t O’Brien mattyblue : 12/28/2017 7:26 pm : link Run a 3-4? Mara can’t change defenses it would be too radical.

will see how this evolves hitdog42 : 12/28/2017 7:29 pm : link but phase one per below there now done... will try to see on the O'brien front



there is not much to say right now

hitdog42 : 12/7/2017 2:42 pm : link

the media is likely on the right people at this stage (which is btw day 3 and you always are going to hear those prior connected to the giants first). Gettleman an obvious name to follow.

Fox, Payton (not as likely to leave saints as prior), Smith, and Schwartz types ... but again its quite early.

RE: Watch Go Terps : 12/28/2017 7:31 pm : link

Quote: Jason Garrett in Dallas. He checks a lot of boxes for how the Giants operate. Not saying I want him here, but that's a name I heard a few years back and it was mentioned again. Take it for what it's worth.



A friend of mine and I were talking yesterday about how in 2014 (I think the night Cruz blew out his knee) we were talking about Garrett for the Giants. We used the exact term "checks a lot of boxes". In comment 13758314 Matt in SGS said:A friend of mine and I were talking yesterday about how in 2014 (I think the night Cruz blew out his knee) we were talking about Garrett for the Giants. We used the exact term "checks a lot of boxes".

I would LOVE SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/28/2017 7:32 pm : link O'Brien.



Bring Vrabel too.

Would love O’Brien here. RDJR : 12/28/2017 7:35 pm : link If you have a chance watch the Hard Knocks with the Texans as the team. Good football coach.

RE: I would LOVE Jay on the Island : 12/28/2017 7:35 pm : link

Quote: O'Brien.



Bring Vrabel too.

That would be fantastic. Vrabel as DC with DeFilippo as OC and the Giants would have two of the hottest young assistants in football.

RE: Doesn’t O’Brien Enoch : 12/28/2017 7:36 pm : link

Quote: Run a 3-4? Mara can’t change defenses it would be too radical.

Crennel & Vrabel do most of the defensive decisionmaking. No guarantee they would come along with Bill if he went to NYG.



Crennel & Vrabel do most of the defensive decisionmaking. No guarantee they would come along with Bill if he went to NYG.

That said, I'd be very leery of an offensive-minded HC who was on-board with paying quality-starter money for Brock Osweiller. (Followed by zero effort to tailor the scheme/gameplan to help his sub-mediocre ass.)

Not excited about this at all. robbieballs2003 : 12/28/2017 7:40 pm : link It looks like we are getting old and taking our money out of the less risky investments and putting it in more stable investments with not much upside.

RE: RE: if O'Brien is hired santacruzom : 12/28/2017 7:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758309 santacruzom said:





Quote:





I wonder if we'd think long and hard about drafting Lamar Jackson.



That would be fun.







I think Mason Rudolph is more of what O’Brien prefers



Maybe, but after the success he had with Watson, I could see how Jackson (or perhaps Mayfield) would be really intriguing.

RE: RE: RE: if O'Brien is hired Mike in NY : 12/28/2017 7:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758324 Mike in NY said:





Quote:





In comment 13758309 santacruzom said:





Quote:





I wonder if we'd think long and hard about drafting Lamar Jackson.



That would be fun.







I think Mason Rudolph is more of what O’Brien prefers







Maybe, but after the success he had with Watson, I could see how Jackson (or perhaps Mayfield) would be really intriguing.



In key situations, O'Brien would run the ball. Watson was producing in spite of O'Brien not because of him

RE: Not excited about this at all. ThatLimerickGuy : 12/28/2017 7:49 pm : link

Quote: It looks like we are getting old and taking our money out of the less risky investments and putting it in more stable investments with not much upside.



Or it's like they are hiring the most qualified guys available.



Gettelman and O'Brien would be a dream come true.



Or it's like they are hiring the most qualified guys available.

Gettelman and O'Brien would be a dream come true.

I don't think Houston will can Obrien though. They were lighting up the league with Watson.

RE: Watch micky : 12/28/2017 7:50 pm : link

Quote: Jason Garrett in Dallas. He checks a lot of boxes for how the Giants operate. Not saying I want him here, but that's a name I heard a few years back and it was mentioned again. Take it for what it's worth.



Jones recently confirmed he's not going anywhere

I always thought O’Brien mattyblue : 12/28/2017 7:52 pm : link Was gonna do more than he has. I also think most coaches prefer a defensive style and he definitely prefers a 3-4. That being said what about the big names that come up every year, Harbaugh, Shaw, Gruden, Saban arc... Have any of the writers heard anything about them being at all interested?

I don't know what to say about O'Brien. robbieballs2003 : 12/28/2017 7:53 pm : link They should've been major playoff contenders during his tenure with such a shitty division but then Tennessee and Jacksonville have leapfrogged them. O'Brien is labeled as a QB guru but they passed on Carr twice only to sign Osweiler to a ridiculous deal. Their defense has been horrible. There are just so many negatives. Expericence doesn't mean that you are a better candidate for a position.

And it seems like the Giants are now shy. robbieballs2003 : 12/28/2017 7:57 pm : link McAdoo was a disaster and part of that was that he had no prior HCing experience. So, now they seem like they are going to overvalue that aspect.

RE: RE: Not excited about this at all. Jay on the Island : 12/28/2017 8:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758356 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





It looks like we are getting old and taking our money out of the less risky investments and putting it in more stable investments with not much upside.







Or it's like they are hiring the most qualified guys available.



Gettelman and O'Brien would be a dream come true.



I don't think Houston will can Obrien though. They were lighting up the league with Watson.

Glad to see you posting TLG. It is nice to see a poster with real inside information for a change.

RE: . SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/28/2017 8:04 pm : link

He would be a fantastic hire. I'm a big fan of his.



Couldn't agree more. I hope Texans & him go their own way & he ends up here.

RE: I don't know what to say about O'Brien. FStubbs : 12/28/2017 8:04 pm : link

Quote: They should've been major playoff contenders during his tenure with such a shitty division but then Tennessee and Jacksonville have leapfrogged them. O'Brien is labeled as a QB guru but they passed on Carr twice only to sign Osweiler to a ridiculous deal. Their defense has been horrible. There are just so many negatives. Expericence doesn't mean that you are a better candidate for a position.



I mean, honestly, there's no way the Houston Texans could seriously entertain Carr.

RE: I don't know what to say about O'Brien. BigBlueShock : 12/28/2017 8:05 pm : link

Quote: They should've been major playoff contenders during his tenure with such a shitty division but then Tennessee and Jacksonville have leapfrogged them. O'Brien is labeled as a QB guru but they passed on Carr twice only to sign Osweiler to a ridiculous deal. Their defense has been horrible. There are just so many negatives. Expericence doesn't mean that you are a better candidate for a position.

To be fair, Carr may be the most overrated QB in the league

good Irish coach with experience spike : 12/28/2017 8:17 pm : link Check check and check!

I like mattyblue : 12/28/2017 8:17 pm : link O’Brien if he brings His staff. I think they were on the verge of something special until Watson went down. He would also be great for a new QB and Webb to learn from. Comparing him and Wilks is night and day. O’Brien can do it, Wilks is another unknown. Give me O’Brien all day.

RE: good Irish coach with experience Les in TO : 12/28/2017 8:20 pm : link

lol Tisch got his Jewish GM so Mara gets his Irish coach. Balance is restored at Jints Central

RE: And it seems like the Giants are now shy. Modus Operandi : 12/28/2017 8:27 pm : link

Quote: McAdoo was a disaster and part of that was that he had no prior HCing experience. So, now they seem like they are going to overvalue that aspect.



So you're suggesting what? An experienced coach, or someone who's never coaches before?

RE: RE: And it seems like the Giants are now shy. robbieballs2003 : 12/28/2017 8:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758388 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





McAdoo was a disaster and part of that was that he had no prior HCing experience. So, now they seem like they are going to overvalue that aspect.







So you're suggesting what? An experienced coach, or someone who's never coaches before?



I'm saying interview all types. McVay has had a ton of success so far. Shanahan has that team headed in the right direction. My point is that there is evidence for all types. Don't limit yourself just because someone has experience. Everybody has to start somewhere. Did you see Mara's comments today? They basically said they were comfortable with Gettleman. Okay, but they were comfortable with McAdoo as well. I'm not upset with the hire itself just the process. It's half-assed.

I hope you all realize that... EricJ : 12/28/2017 8:57 pm : link this is nothing more than speculation because the guy is still coaching another team. Nobody from the Giants has spoken with him or his agent.

RE: I hope you all realize that... robbieballs2003 : 12/28/2017 8:58 pm : link

Quote: this is nothing more than speculation because the guy is still coaching another team. Nobody from the Giants has spoken with him or his agent.



Imagine we lose a draft pick for tampering? Haha

RE: RE: I hope you all realize that... mattyblue : 12/28/2017 9:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758469 EricJ said:





Quote:





this is nothing more than speculation because the guy is still coaching another team. Nobody from the Giants has spoken with him or his agent.







Imagine we lose a draft pick for tampering? Haha





LOL

RE: RE: RE: I hope you all realize that... robbieballs2003 : 12/28/2017 9:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758472 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





In comment 13758469 EricJ said:





Quote:





this is nothing more than speculation because the guy is still coaching another team. Nobody from the Giants has spoken with him or his agent.







Imagine we lose a draft pick for tampering? Haha









LOL



This place would explode and Reese would be sitting at home grinning.

RE: RE: RE: And it seems like the Giants are now shy. ThatLimerickGuy : 12/28/2017 9:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758427 Modus Operandi said:





Quote:





In comment 13758388 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





McAdoo was a disaster and part of that was that he had no prior HCing experience. So, now they seem like they are going to overvalue that aspect.







So you're suggesting what? An experienced coach, or someone who's never coaches before?







I'm saying interview all types. McVay has had a ton of success so far. Shanahan has that team headed in the right direction. My point is that there is evidence for all types. Don't limit yourself just because someone has experience. Everybody has to start somewhere. Did you see Mara's comments today? They basically said they were comfortable with Gettleman. Okay, but they were comfortable with McAdoo as well. I'm not upset with the hire itself just the process. It's half-assed.



Didn't they interview Riddick, Ross and Abrams? All who have no GM experience? What did you want them to do? There are other teams who are going to be looking for a GM come Monday. What if Gettleman is the most experienced guy available despite his former ties to the team?

RE: RE: RE: RE: I hope you all realize that... mattyblue : 12/28/2017 9:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758474 mattyblue said:





Quote:





In comment 13758472 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





In comment 13758469 EricJ said:





Quote:





this is nothing more than speculation because the guy is still coaching another team. Nobody from the Giants has spoken with him or his agent.







Imagine we lose a draft pick for tampering? Haha









LOL







This place would explode and Reese would be sitting at home grinning.





Hahahahaha Reese sitting around with Macadoo all happy. Lol

Exactly. robbieballs2003 : 12/28/2017 9:05 pm : link They wanted Gettleman. Ross probably filled the Rooney rule. Abrams is very well respected around the league and seems like our future GM. Riddick had no team ties. Was any other candidate really a consideration? I doubt it.

What’s so good about him Rflairr : 12/28/2017 9:11 pm : link He hasn’t won shit despite having a good defense and in a shitty division. Very talented team and his side of the ball is always holding them back

RE: What’s so good about him BigBlueShock : 12/28/2017 9:14 pm : link

Quote: He hasn’t won shit despite having a good defense and in a shitty division. Very talented team and his side of the ball is always holding them back

Yeah man. Now Marvin Lewis, THATS a perfect candidate. Amirite?

RE: RE: What’s so good about him Dave in Hoboken : 12/28/2017 9:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758490 Rflairr said:





Quote:





He hasn’t won shit despite having a good defense and in a shitty division. Very talented team and his side of the ball is always holding them back





Yeah man. Now Marvin Lewis, THATS a perfect candidate. Amirite?



Maybe they can lure Lovie Smith out of retirement?

He hasn’t had much of a QB besides when Watson was healthy. mattyblue : 12/28/2017 9:17 pm : link It’s pretty touchy to win without a QB

I also think you need to look at coaches with experience mattyblue : 12/28/2017 9:18 pm : link rather than just coordinators. Few coaches that have won big are ever available.

RE: What’s so good about him Danny Kanell : 12/28/2017 9:20 pm : link

Quote: He hasn’t won shit despite having a good defense and in a shitty division. Very talented team and his side of the ball is always holding them back



What candidates are you targeting, bud?

RE: And it seems like the Giants are now shy. 81_Great_Dane : 12/28/2017 9:22 pm : link

Quote: McAdoo was a disaster and part of that was that he had no prior HCing experience. So, now they seem like they are going to overvalue that aspect. Given the circumstances, I don't think it's wrong for them to make that a priority. The roster and the team are a dumpster fire. They need someone who can step in and handle the job on Day 1. They can't suffer along with a HC's learning curve.



The time to try an up-and-coming coordinator-turned-HC was right after Coughlin, and they did, but got the wrong guy. Now they need experienced guys at GM and HC just to put out the fire.



Given the circumstances, I don't think it's wrong for them to make that a priority. The roster and the team are a dumpster fire. They need someone who can step in and handle the job on Day 1. They can't suffer along with a HC's learning curve.

The time to try an up-and-coming coordinator-turned-HC was right after Coughlin, and they did, but got the wrong guy. Now they need experienced guys at GM and HC just to put out the fire.

To be clear, I would MUCH rather see the next great HC than a retread (be it Cowher or Gruden or O'Brien or anyone else). But in this situation, I understand their decision not to go that way.

RE: RE: What’s so good about him Rflairr : 12/28/2017 9:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758490 Rflairr said:





Quote:





He hasn’t won shit despite having a good defense and in a shitty division. Very talented team and his side of the ball is always holding them back







What candidates are you targeting, bud?



David Shaw is number 1

RE: RE: What’s so good about him Dave in Hoboken : 12/28/2017 9:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758490 Rflairr said:





Quote:





He hasn’t won shit despite having a good defense and in a shitty division. Very talented team and his side of the ball is always holding them back







What candidates are you targeting, bud?



I think BBS knocked it out of the park, LOL. Don't forget Hue Jackson! I'm happy about the Gettleman signing for the very least that it has to piss this dude off.

Can’t get excited Peppers : 12/28/2017 9:43 pm : link About a guy that’s had three 9-7 seasons before this one. And that was in a bad division. “Qb guru” who couldn’t develop Osweiler or Savage. Watson was saving his job. I wouldn’t be for it.

RE: Can’t get excited Jay on the Island : 12/28/2017 9:45 pm : link

Quote: About a guy that’s had three 9-7 seasons before this one. And that was in a bad division. “Qb guru” who couldn’t develop Osweiler or Savage. Watson was saving his job. I wouldn’t be for it.

Could it be that Osweiler and Savage just aren't good QB's? Is it fair to criticize him for not developing Savage who was a 4th round pick?

RE: RE: RE: What’s so good about him bw in dc : 12/28/2017 9:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758494 BigBlueShock said:





Quote:





In comment 13758490 Rflairr said:





Quote:





He hasn’t won shit despite having a good defense and in a shitty division. Very talented team and his side of the ball is always holding them back





Yeah man. Now Marvin Lewis, THATS a perfect candidate. Amirite?







Maybe they can lure Lovie Smith out of retirement?



Not sure if you are kidding or not, but Lovie is the HC at U of Illinois...

RE: RE: Can’t get excited Peppers : 12/28/2017 9:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758542 Peppers said:





Quote:





About a guy that’s had three 9-7 seasons before this one. And that was in a bad division. “Qb guru” who couldn’t develop Osweiler or Savage. Watson was saving his job. I wouldn’t be for it.





Could it be that Osweiler and Savage just aren't good QB's? Is it fair to criticize him for not developing Savage who was a 4th round pick?



I think so. Why wouldn’t it be? They paid Osweiler 70 million. You don’t think he was involved in that decision? That was his guy. They didn’t consult with him when drafting Savage? The HC who was a former QB coach..



I think so. Why wouldn't it be? They paid Osweiler 70 million. You don't think he was involved in that decision? That was his guy. They didn't consult with him when drafting Savage? The HC who was a former QB coach..

Problem is, people think they're getting Bill Belichicks right nut when they hire someone from his tree. But take a minute and look at the success his tree has had...

RE: Doesn’t O’Brien Vanzetti : 12/28/2017 9:54 pm : link

Quote: Run a 3-4? Mara can’t change defenses it would be too radical.



Once he reads BBI and finds out it is impossible to change, he will drop the whole 3-4 thing.

RE: RE: RE: What’s so good about him BigBlueShock : 12/28/2017 9:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758506 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





In comment 13758490 Rflairr said:





Quote:





He hasn’t won shit despite having a good defense and in a shitty division. Very talented team and his side of the ball is always holding them back







What candidates are you targeting, bud?







David Shaw is number 1

Haha! Of course he is....

I would really enjoy... bw in dc : 12/28/2017 9:55 pm : link hiring O'Brien. I think he's done some very admirable work in Houston. No telling where they would be this year if Watson didn't go down...



Plus, it would help offset the disappointment of this Gettleman hire.

O'Brien would be a very solid choice Vanzetti : 12/28/2017 10:45 pm : link A lot of injuries down in Houston and until this year he kept winning.

RE: Watch djm : 12/28/2017 10:49 pm : link

Quote: Jason Garrett in Dallas. He checks a lot of boxes for how the Giants operate. Not saying I want him here, but that's a name I heard a few years back and it was mentioned again. Take it for what it's worth.



Wouldn't shock me in the least. There's a part me of that thinks garret is a tremendous HC and another part that isn't so sure. His teams have been a little weird but always seem well prepared. Plus he's functioned and even flourished at times under a maniacal owner.

I’m not terribly knowledgeable on coaches these days BUgiantfan : 12/28/2017 10:58 pm : link But here in PA, O’Brien isn’t thought highly of. Nobody who follows Penn State football is surprised that the Texans aren’t doing well.

RE: I would really enjoy... bluepepper : 12/28/2017 11:04 pm : link

Quote: hiring O'Brien. I think he's done some very admirable work in Houston. No telling where they would be this year if Watson didn't go down...



Probably 9-7 (at best) which is where he usually is. Team was 3-4 when Watson went down.

RE: RE: RE: What’s so good about him Danny Kanell : 12/28/2017 11:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758506 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





In comment 13758490 Rflairr said:





Quote:





He hasn’t won shit despite having a good defense and in a shitty division. Very talented team and his side of the ball is always holding them back







What candidates are you targeting, bud?







David Shaw is number 1



You don't say!

RE: RE: RE: RE: What’s so good about him Dave in Hoboken : 12/28/2017 11:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758497 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 13758494 BigBlueShock said:





Quote:





In comment 13758490 Rflairr said:





Quote:





He hasn’t won shit despite having a good defense and in a shitty division. Very talented team and his side of the ball is always holding them back





Yeah man. Now Marvin Lewis, THATS a perfect candidate. Amirite?







Maybe they can lure Lovie Smith out of retirement?







Not sure if you are kidding or not, but Lovie is the HC at U of Illinois...



Close enough. ;)

RE: RE: I would really enjoy... BigBlueinChicago : 12/28/2017 11:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13758565 bw in dc said:





Quote:





hiring O'Brien. I think he's done some very admirable work in Houston. No telling where they would be this year if Watson didn't go down...







Probably 9-7 (at best) which is where he usually is. Team was 3-4 when Watson went down.



He also thought Watson wasn't good enough to beat out Tom Savage before the season opener.



Quote: "Tom's the starter," O'Brien said Tuesday. "Tom has really had a good camp. He's only thrown three incompletions in two games. He's got a really good command of the offense."



At the time, he had this to say about Watson.



Quote: "Deshaun is a very, very good young player who has a bright future in this league," O'Brien said. "Let's put the cards on the table, but Tom has been here for four years. The way we want to play, the style relative to getting guys lined up, protection points, route reads, putting guys in the right spots, Tom's ahead of Deshaun."



It took all of THIRTY MINUTES of watching Savage in the first game before he came to his senses, changed his mind, and gave the ball to Watson for the second half and beyond until the unfortunate injury.





- ( In comment 13758667 bluepepper said:He also thought Watson wasn't good enough to beat out Tom Savage before the season opener.At the time, he had this to say about Watson.It took all of THIRTY MINUTES of watching Savage in the first game before he came to his senses, changed his mind, and gave the ball to Watson for the second half and beyond until the unfortunate injury. Link - ( New Window

He wouldn’t be my first choice, Section331 : 12/28/2017 11:35 pm : link but we could do a lot worse.

The vicious hardon for Accorsi and Gettleman Red Right Hand : 12:22 am : link is based on what, exactly? Gettleman is a known fuckup and reject why, again? Universal disgust here for the hire, just wondering why, and who is it we were so remiss in not hiring. I mean, besides inane comments Ernie wears a wig and Gettleman is rotund. Fat and bald os no good for a GM? Were we were supposed to hire an athlete? I thought that was for player positions...

giants are heading down the course to where we are now micky : 6:23 am : link in a few years..back to square one. I'm willing to bet.



unfortunate for them

RE: The vicious hardon for Accorsi and Gettleman Ten Ton Hammer : 9:05 am : link

Quote: Universal disgust here for the hire, just wondering why,

It's in no way universal.

O'Brien is interesting... BillKo : 9:05 am : link I hate the way he was portrayed on Hard Knocks. I thought he was pandering to the camera.......all the cursing and tough guy stuff. That's probably an unfair assessment though.



Another concern is how they decided to sign Osweiler......I believe he never even visited the facility for a sit down if I remember correctly. You're known for developing QBs but don't actually meet with the guy?



Positives are what he did with the Pats and PSU.......and he's no nonsense.



I wouldn't hold it against him concerning Savage or Osweiler...I mean, I think neither can play.





RE: O'Brien is interesting... BillKo : 9:06 am : link

Quote: I hate the way he was portrayed on Hard Knocks. I thought he was pandering to the camera.......all the cursing and tough guy stuff. That's probably an unfair assessment though.



Another concern is how they decided to sign Osweiler......I believe he never even visited the facility for a sit down if I remember correctly. You're known for developing QBs but don't actually meet with the guy?



Positives are what he did with the Pats and PSU.......and he's no nonsense.



I wouldn't hold it against him concerning Savage or Osweiler...I mean, I think neither can play.





And again, this goes with trying to be cute, in a playoff game he inserted JJ Watt at RB and actually had him run a play which failed miserably.



In comment 13758944 BillKo said:And again, this goes with trying to be cute, in a playoff game he inserted JJ Watt at RB and actually had him run a play which failed miserably.

RE: O'Brien is interesting... Ten Ton Hammer : 9:07 am : link

Quote:

I wouldn't hold it against him concerning Savage or Osweiler...I mean, I think neither can play.





The concern is if HE thought they could play, since he's advertised as the QB expert. In comment 13758944 BillKo said:The concern is if HE thought they could play, since he's advertised as the QB expert.

RE: RE: Watch BillKo : 9:07 am : link

Quote: In comment 13758314 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





Jason Garrett in Dallas. He checks a lot of boxes for how the Giants operate. Not saying I want him here, but that's a name I heard a few years back and it was mentioned again. Take it for what it's worth.







Wouldn't shock me in the least. There's a part me of that thinks garret is a tremendous HC and another part that isn't so sure. His teams have been a little weird but always seem well prepared. Plus he's functioned and even flourished at times under a maniacal owner.



I really like Garrett and think he would be even better if he got out from under very difficult working conditions in Dallas, but I believe JJ said he's already coming back in 2019.



I really like Garrett and think he would be even better if he got out from under very difficult working conditions in Dallas, but I believe JJ said he's already coming back in 2019.

Makes sense though. Former QB. From NJ. Even played here briefly. And knows the division.

RE: RE: O'Brien is interesting... BillKo : 9:09 am : link

Quote: In comment 13758944 BillKo said:





Quote:







I wouldn't hold it against him concerning Savage or Osweiler...I mean, I think neither can play.









The concern is if HE thought they could play, since he's advertised as the QB expert.



Savage is a backup.



I am concerned at the approach of signing Osweiller, as I mentioned above.



In comment 13758948 Ten Ton Hammer said:Savage is a backup.I am concerned at the approach of signing Osweiller, as I mentioned above.

I though the "rule" was not to hire former Patriot assistants jeff57 : 9:12 am : link .

RE: RE: RE: O'Brien is interesting... Ten Ton Hammer : 9:15 am : link

Quote: In comment 13758948 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13758944 BillKo said:





Quote:







I wouldn't hold it against him concerning Savage or Osweiler...I mean, I think neither can play.









The concern is if HE thought they could play, since he's advertised as the QB expert.







Savage is a backup.



I am concerned at the approach of signing Osweiller, as I mentioned above.





Not disagreeing with you, Bill. I just think his reputation is a bit overstated when compared to some of his decisions and the results of them. In comment 13758951 BillKo said:Not disagreeing with you, Bill. I just think his reputation is a bit overstated when compared to some of his decisions and the results of them.

RE: RE: Doesn’t O’Brien Gatorade Dunk : 9:19 am : link

Quote: In comment 13758329 mattyblue said:





Quote:





Run a 3-4? Mara can’t change defenses it would be too radical.





Crennel & Vrabel do most of the defensive decisionmaking. No guarantee they would come along with Bill if he went to NYG.



That said, I'd be very leery of an offensive-minded HC who was on-board with paying quality-starter money for Brock Osweiller. (Followed by zero effort to tailor the scheme/gameplan to help his sub-mediocre ass.)

O'Brien was not in favor of signing Osweiler. This was pretty well documented. In comment 13758352 Enoch said:O'Brien was not in favor of signing Osweiler. This was pretty well documented.

RE: giants are heading down the course to where we are now djm : 10:07 am : link

Quote: in a few years..back to square one. I'm willing to bet.



unfortunate for them



You also said mcadoo wouldn't be fired and would be back next season. Matter of fact you said this over and over and over again on every thread. In comment 13758803 micky said:You also said mcadoo wouldn't be fired and would be back next season. Matter of fact you said this over and over and over again on every thread.

I posted about this a few weeks ago. Bubba : 10:24 am : link Boomer was singing his praises on WFAN. His resume is interesting. Experienced tough minded guy.

RE: RE: RE: if O'Brien is hired TheMick7 : 10:34 am : link

Quote: In comment 13758324 Mike in NY said:





Quote:





In comment 13758309 santacruzom said:





Quote:





I wonder if we'd think long and hard about drafting Lamar Jackson.



That would be fun.







I think Mason Rudolph is more of what O’Brien prefers







Maybe, but after the success he had with Watson, I could see how Jackson (or perhaps Mayfield) would be really intriguing.



O'Brien is very good w/young QBs Hackenberg was phenomenal his frosh year at PSU,Franklin came in & fucked him up badly & the kid has never been the same. Considering we might be bringing in a young QB along w/Webb,O'Brien would be a great choice! Let's hope the Texans let him go on Monday! In comment 13758365 santacruzom said:O'Brien is very good w/young QBs Hackenberg was phenomenal his frosh year at PSU,Franklin came in & fucked him up badly & the kid has never been the same. Considering we might be bringing in a young QB along w/Webb,O'Brien would be a great choice! Let's hope the Texans let him go on Monday!

I always thought that the Texans were well coached by Heisenberg : 10:41 am : link him and saddled with bad QB play until this year.

RE: RE: RE: And it seems like the Giants are now shy. Modus Operandi : 10:42 am : link Quote: 'm saying interview all types. McVay has had a ton of success so far. Shanahan has that team headed in the right direction.



You could have said the same things about McAdoo after the 2016 season.



I suspect they plan to interview several candidates from different backgrounds and varying degrees of experience. People are clearly overreacting m. Let the process play out. . Gettleman gets a coach he picks. Let the process play out before we start whining. You could have said the same things about McAdoo after the 2016 season.I suspect they plan to interview several candidates from different backgrounds and varying degrees of experience. People are clearly overreacting m. Let the process play out. . Gettleman gets a coach he picks. Let the process play out before we start whining.

RE: RE: RE: Doesn’t O’Brien BillKo : 10:52 am : link

Quote:

O'Brien was not in favor of signing Osweiler. This was pretty well documented.



OK, I know something was weird with the signing. Then it was the GM or owner who basically inked him without him even coming in for a facility visit?



Entire thing was handled poorly, but if O'Brien wasn't involved...that's good. Otherwise, it would be disappointing for a HC. In comment 13758973 Gatorade Dunk said:OK, I know something was weird with the signing. Then it was the GM or owner who basically inked him without him even coming in for a facility visit?Entire thing was handled poorly, but if O'Brien wasn't involved...that's good. Otherwise, it would be disappointing for a HC.