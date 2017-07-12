Art Stapleton: Giants interested in Bill O'Brien

|
|Quote:
|Jason Garrett in Dallas. He checks a lot of boxes for how the Giants operate. Not saying I want him here, but that's a name I heard a few years back and it was mentioned again. Take it for what it's worth.
|Quote:
|Quote:
|Quote:
| I wonder if we'd think long and hard about drafting Lamar Jackson.
That would be fun.
|Quote:
Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
I have counter to you on this. I’ve heard Jerry will not fire Garrett for exact fear of this happening this offseason.
|Quote:
|Quote:
|Quote:
| O'Brien.
Bring Vrabel too.
|Quote:
|Run a 3-4? Mara can’t change defenses it would be too radical.
|Quote:
santacruzom said:
Quote:
I wonder if we'd think long and hard about drafting Lamar Jackson.
That would be fun.
I think Mason Rudolph is more of what O’Brien prefers
|Quote:
Mike in NY said:
Quote:
santacruzom said:
Quote:
I wonder if we'd think long and hard about drafting Lamar Jackson.
That would be fun.
I think Mason Rudolph is more of what O’Brien prefers
Maybe, but after the success he had with Watson, I could see how Jackson (or perhaps Mayfield) would be really intriguing.
|Quote:
|It looks like we are getting old and taking our money out of the less risky investments and putting it in more stable investments with not much upside.
|Quote:
|Quote:
robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
It looks like we are getting old and taking our money out of the less risky investments and putting it in more stable investments with not much upside.
Or it's like they are hiring the most qualified guys available.
Gettelman and O'Brien would be a dream come true.
I don't think Houston will can Obrien though. They were lighting up the league with Watson.
|Quote:
|He would be a fantastic hire. I’m a big fan of his.
|Quote:
|They should've been major playoff contenders during his tenure with such a shitty division but then Tennessee and Jacksonville have leapfrogged them. O'Brien is labeled as a QB guru but they passed on Carr twice only to sign Osweiler to a ridiculous deal. Their defense has been horrible. There are just so many negatives. Expericence doesn't mean that you are a better candidate for a position.
|Quote:
|Quote:
|Check check and check!
|Quote:
|McAdoo was a disaster and part of that was that he had no prior HCing experience. So, now they seem like they are going to overvalue that aspect.
|Quote:
robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
McAdoo was a disaster and part of that was that he had no prior HCing experience. So, now they seem like they are going to overvalue that aspect.
So you're suggesting what? An experienced coach, or someone who's never coaches before?
|Quote:
|this is nothing more than speculation because the guy is still coaching another team. Nobody from the Giants has spoken with him or his agent.
|Quote:
EricJ said:
Quote:
this is nothing more than speculation because the guy is still coaching another team. Nobody from the Giants has spoken with him or his agent.
Imagine we lose a draft pick for tampering? Haha
|Quote:
robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
EricJ said:
Quote:
this is nothing more than speculation because the guy is still coaching another team. Nobody from the Giants has spoken with him or his agent.
Imagine we lose a draft pick for tampering? Haha
LOL
|Quote:
Modus Operandi said:
Quote:
robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
McAdoo was a disaster and part of that was that he had no prior HCing experience. So, now they seem like they are going to overvalue that aspect.
So you're suggesting what? An experienced coach, or someone who's never coaches before?
I'm saying interview all types. McVay has had a ton of success so far. Shanahan has that team headed in the right direction. My point is that there is evidence for all types. Don't limit yourself just because someone has experience. Everybody has to start somewhere. Did you see Mara's comments today? They basically said they were comfortable with Gettleman. Okay, but they were comfortable with McAdoo as well. I'm not upset with the hire itself just the process. It's half-assed.
|Quote:
mattyblue said:
Quote:
robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
EricJ said:
Quote:
this is nothing more than speculation because the guy is still coaching another team. Nobody from the Giants has spoken with him or his agent.
Imagine we lose a draft pick for tampering? Haha
LOL
This place would explode and Reese would be sitting at home grinning.
|Quote:
|He hasn’t won shit despite having a good defense and in a shitty division. Very talented team and his side of the ball is always holding them back
|Quote:
Rflairr said:
Quote:
He hasn’t won shit despite having a good defense and in a shitty division. Very talented team and his side of the ball is always holding them back
Yeah man. Now Marvin Lewis, THATS a perfect candidate. Amirite?
|Quote:
|Quote:
|Quote:
Rflairr said:
Quote:
He hasn’t won shit despite having a good defense and in a shitty division. Very talented team and his side of the ball is always holding them back
What candidates are you targeting, bud?
|Quote:
Rflairr said:
Quote:
He hasn’t won shit despite having a good defense and in a shitty division. Very talented team and his side of the ball is always holding them back
What candidates are you targeting, bud?
|Quote:
|About a guy that’s had three 9-7 seasons before this one. And that was in a bad division. “Qb guru” who couldn’t develop Osweiler or Savage. Watson was saving his job. I wouldn’t be for it.
|Quote:
BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
Rflairr said:
Quote:
He hasn’t won shit despite having a good defense and in a shitty division. Very talented team and his side of the ball is always holding them back
Yeah man. Now Marvin Lewis, THATS a perfect candidate. Amirite?
Maybe they can lure Lovie Smith out of retirement?
|Quote:
Peppers said:
Quote:
About a guy that’s had three 9-7 seasons before this one. And that was in a bad division. “Qb guru” who couldn’t develop Osweiler or Savage. Watson was saving his job. I wouldn’t be for it.
Could it be that Osweiler and Savage just aren't good QB's? Is it fair to criticize him for not developing Savage who was a 4th round pick?
|Quote:
|Quote:
Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
Rflairr said:
Quote:
He hasn’t won shit despite having a good defense and in a shitty division. Very talented team and his side of the ball is always holding them back
What candidates are you targeting, bud?
David Shaw is number 1
|Quote:
|Quote:
| hiring O'Brien. I think he's done some very admirable work in Houston. No telling where they would be this year if Watson didn't go down...
|Quote:
Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
Rflairr said:
Quote:
He hasn’t won shit despite having a good defense and in a shitty division. Very talented team and his side of the ball is always holding them back
What candidates are you targeting, bud?
David Shaw is number 1
|Quote:
Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
Rflairr said:
Quote:
He hasn’t won shit despite having a good defense and in a shitty division. Very talented team and his side of the ball is always holding them back
Yeah man. Now Marvin Lewis, THATS a perfect candidate. Amirite?
Maybe they can lure Lovie Smith out of retirement?
Not sure if you are kidding or not, but Lovie is the HC at U of Illinois...
|Quote:
bw in dc said:
Quote:
hiring O'Brien. I think he's done some very admirable work in Houston. No telling where they would be this year if Watson didn't go down...
Probably 9-7 (at best) which is where he usually is. Team was 3-4 when Watson went down.
|Quote:
|"Tom's the starter," O'Brien said Tuesday. "Tom has really had a good camp. He's only thrown three incompletions in two games. He's got a really good command of the offense."
|Quote:
|"Deshaun is a very, very good young player who has a bright future in this league," O'Brien said. "Let's put the cards on the table, but Tom has been here for four years. The way we want to play, the style relative to getting guys lined up, protection points, route reads, putting guys in the right spots, Tom's ahead of Deshaun."
|Quote:
|Universal disgust here for the hire, just wondering why,
|Quote:
| I hate the way he was portrayed on Hard Knocks. I thought he was pandering to the camera.......all the cursing and tough guy stuff. That's probably an unfair assessment though.
Another concern is how they decided to sign Osweiler......I believe he never even visited the facility for a sit down if I remember correctly. You're known for developing QBs but don't actually meet with the guy?
Positives are what he did with the Pats and PSU.......and he's no nonsense.
I wouldn't hold it against him concerning Savage or Osweiler...I mean, I think neither can play.
|Quote:
I wouldn't hold it against him concerning Savage or Osweiler...I mean, I think neither can play.
|Quote:
Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
Jason Garrett in Dallas. He checks a lot of boxes for how the Giants operate. Not saying I want him here, but that's a name I heard a few years back and it was mentioned again. Take it for what it's worth.
Wouldn't shock me in the least. There's a part me of that thinks garret is a tremendous HC and another part that isn't so sure. His teams have been a little weird but always seem well prepared. Plus he's functioned and even flourished at times under a maniacal owner.
|Quote:
BillKo said:
Quote:
I wouldn't hold it against him concerning Savage or Osweiler...I mean, I think neither can play.
The concern is if HE thought they could play, since he's advertised as the QB expert.
|Quote:
Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
BillKo said:
Quote:
I wouldn't hold it against him concerning Savage or Osweiler...I mean, I think neither can play.
The concern is if HE thought they could play, since he's advertised as the QB expert.
Savage is a backup.
I am concerned at the approach of signing Osweiller, as I mentioned above.
|Quote:
mattyblue said:
Quote:
Run a 3-4? Mara can’t change defenses it would be too radical.
Crennel & Vrabel do most of the defensive decisionmaking. No guarantee they would come along with Bill if he went to NYG.
That said, I'd be very leery of an offensive-minded HC who was on-board with paying quality-starter money for Brock Osweiller. (Followed by zero effort to tailor the scheme/gameplan to help his sub-mediocre ass.)
|Quote:
| in a few years..back to square one. I'm willing to bet.
unfortunate for them
|Quote:
Mike in NY said:
Quote:
santacruzom said:
Quote:
I wonder if we'd think long and hard about drafting Lamar Jackson.
That would be fun.
I think Mason Rudolph is more of what O’Brien prefers
Maybe, but after the success he had with Watson, I could see how Jackson (or perhaps Mayfield) would be really intriguing.
|Quote:
|'m saying interview all types. McVay has had a ton of success so far. Shanahan has that team headed in the right direction.
|Quote:
|
O'Brien was not in favor of signing Osweiler. This was pretty well documented.